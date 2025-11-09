Các lựa chọn thay thế Setmore tốt nhất cho việc đặt lịch hẹn thông minh (2025)

Booking meetings shouldn’t feel like negotiating world peace. If your current system feels more like a roadblock than a launchpad, it might be time for a change. For a while, Setmore has been the reliable workhorse for unlimited users, but as your business grows, so do your needs. Perhaps you’re seeking more control, smarter integrations, or a smoother experience for your clients. Some alternatives let you sync multiple calendars across teams, while other platforms automate reminders and confirmations. A few can even turn bookings into follow-up tasks or integrate directly with payment systems.

If you’re ready to experience what truly smart scheduling software can do for you, we’ll walk you through the top tools that streamline bookings and keep your calendar organized.

Setmore Alternatives at a Glance

Take a quick look at these top Setmore alternatives to compare features, best-fit scenarios, and pricing.

Tool name Key features Best for Pricing* ClickUp AI-powered Calendar, All-in-one project management and scheduling, task automation, docs, and approvals, Teams that need scheduling and project management in one place Free plan available; Custom pricing for enterprises Calendly Smart booking links, integrations with Google/Outlook, group scheduling, and round-robin Professionals and teams needing easy, link-based scheduling Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/month; Custom pricing for enterprises Acuity Scheduling Custom intake forms, calendar sync, client self-booking, and payment processing Service providers, coaches, consultants Free plan available; Paid plans start at $20/month; Custom pricing for enterprises Vagaro Booking and POS, membership management, marketing tools, and payroll Salons, spas, wellness businesses Free plan available; Paid plans start at $23. 99/month Square Appointments Online booking, payment integration, POS, automated reminders Small businesses that need scheduling and payment Free plan available; Paid plans start at $29/month Doodle Group polls for meeting times, availability tracking, and calendar sync Teams scheduling group meetings quickly Free plan available; Paid plans start at $14. 95/month vCita Client portal, CRM, invoices, payment collection, online scheduling Small businesses and freelancers need a client management and booking system Paid plans start at $35/month Microsoft Bookings Outlook and Teams integration, staff scheduling, and customizable booking pages Businesses using the Microsoft 365 ecosystem Free plan available; Paid plan starts at$6/month Mindbody Class and appointment booking, membership management, marketing suite Fitness studios, gyms, yoga centers Custom pricing Appointlet Unlimited appointments, integrations (Zoom, Stripe, Google Meet), and custom branding Small teams and freelancers who need simple scheduling Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/month YouCanBookMe Custom booking pages, time zone detection, notifications, and team scheduling Service-based businesses with varied appointment types Paid plans start at $9/month

Why Go For Setmore Alternatives?

Even solid scheduling software can start feeling like a hurdle as your business grows. What began as a simple way to book appointments can quickly turn into missed reminders, overlapping bookings, or tedious manual work.

Here’s why you need an advanced tool that offers more than basic appointment scheduling:

Customization: Booking pages, notifications, and workflows should give you the flexibility to tailor them for your unique business needs

Team and location management: Managing multiple locations, staff, or group sessions can quickly become messy without real-time collaboration features

Payment and invoicing: Integrated payments, recurring billing, and invoicing should not require extra steps or third-party tools

Integration: Syncing calendars, CRM systems, or video tools should be integrated, reducing the overhead of fragmented workflows

Visibility and insights: Tracking booking trends, staff performance, or client history should be straightforward to help you make data-driven decisions

Client experience: Without smooth booking systems or automated updates, clients can face confusion, cancellations, or delays that impact satisfaction

Manual updates: Adjusting schedules, handling cancellations, or moving bookings often means extra admin work that slows the whole team down

The Best Setmore Alternatives to Use

Looking for a smarter way to manage your booking system? We’ve put together a list of the best Setmore alternatives that make scheduling easier, faster, and more flexible.

1. ClickUp (Best for managing schedules alongside projects, tasks, and client workflows)

Keps schedule flexible while ensuring key tasks get done with ClickUp’s AI-powered Calendar

Managing appointments often feels like a job in itself. You’re tracking who needs your time, when you’re available, and how those commitments fit into the bigger picture of your work. Keeping track of appointments often means using sticky notes or docs to get the full context of the meeting, juggling messy calendars, or hopping across tools that don’t integrate with each other.

That’s Work Sprawl in action, and it’s killing productivity across teams and companies.

ClickUp takes a different approach. It brings together all your work apps, data, chat, and workflows into the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, providing 100% context with each interaction and a single place for humans and agents to work together. Instead of forcing you into a rigid system, the tool allows you to shape tasks and calendars the way you want.

You can layer in the details that matter—client info, prep notes, attachments, or follow-up steps. Let’s explore how:

Here’s why ClickUp’s Calendar is a better alternative to Setmore

ClickUp Calendar brings all your appointment details, including notes, client info, and status tags, into one place. Depending on your plan, you can color-code events, set recurring appointments, or switch between views.

View your entire schedule with ClickUp’s AI-powered Calendar

ClickUp Calendar auto‑schedules tasks based on your priorities, blocking out focus time, and reshuffling work so deadlines and personal productivity are balanced

It integrates with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc. , pulling in meeting info and letting you join calls directly from the calendar

Link Google Calendar with ClickUp Calendar effortlessly

It offers daily/weekly/monthly views, shareable calendars, syncing across calendars (Google, Outlook), reminders, time‑tracking, and tools for comparing team schedules—all within the same app

Another way ClickUp streamlines scheduling is with ClickUp Forms. Instead of piecing together client requests through scattered email reminders or missed calls, you can set up a form to capture the booking details.

Simplify task requests with ClickUp Forms

Each submission instantly becomes a task in your workspace, complete with the information you’ve asked for—like preferred time slots, notes, or special requirements. This makes appointment intake easy and reliable, while ensuring no request is overlooked.

Turn repetitive tasks into smart actions with ClickUp Automations

ClickUp makes managing follow-ups and task updates simple with ClickUp Automations. Instead of manually tracking each task, you can set rules to automatically move tasks, change statuses, or trigger notifications when conditions like a client reschedules, cancels, or submits a new appointment request are met.

Boost productivity by scheduling with ClickUp Reminders

With ClickUp Reminders, you can schedule reminders for yourself, your team, or specific tasks. Combined with ClickUp Notifications, you’ll know exactly when a task is updated, a status changes, or someone needs attention.

💡 Pro Tip: Group similar types of appointments together (like client calls in the morning, internal syncs in the afternoon). Context switching is what drains energy.

ClickUp Brain keeps your communication organized and task creation faster. You can simply ask Brain to schedule a client meeting, draft client messages, summarize meeting notes, or even turn your inputs into actionable tasks.

Simply ask Brain to schedule a catch-up, capture ideas, or summarize notes, all within your workspace

ClickUp Integrations can connect easily with the apps you already use. Integrations with Google Calendar, Outlook, and Zoom keep your meetings, calls, and deadlines perfectly in sync across platforms. Any updates made in ClickUp automatically reflect in your other calendars. For virtual meetings, Zoom integration allows you to schedule, join, or track calls straight from your ClickUp Tasks.

Explore handy integrations with ClickUp Integrations

ClickUp best features

Track workloads: Get a real-time overview of team availability, bookings, and project timelines using Get a real-time overview of team availability, bookings, and project timelines using ClickUp Dashboards

Collaborate in docs: Store and share client contracts, guidelines, or notes in Store and share client contracts, guidelines, or notes in ClickUp Docs , directly linked to your booking system

Visualize workflows: Map out workflows or client journeys visually on Map out workflows or client journeys visually on ClickUp Whiteboards

Simplify communication: Keep appointment updates and client discussions in one place with Keep appointment updates and client discussions in one place with ClickUp Chat

Collect client info: Capture booking details or client preferences through Capture booking details or client preferences through ClickUp Forms , which instantly sync into tasks

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp Dashboards give a good overview of team workload and performance, but building complex reports requires extra time and effort

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,490+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Here’s a TrustRadius review:

It’s great to manage tasks for the whole organization. Also for repetitive tasks, where you can schedule occurrences. Very easy to use and you can add custom fields, something very useful. I love the different views.

2. Calendly (Best for managing simple schedules alongside automated calendar syncing and reminders)

via Calendly

Calendly is a scheduling software that connects directly to your calendar and displays to others only the times you’re available. The platform checks against your Google, Outlook, Office 365, or iCloud calendar and blocks off anything that’s already taken.

Calendly gives you options to add short breaks between calls, set limits on how many meetings you’ll take in a day, or even block entire days for focused work. And if your meetings are billable, you can accept payments when the slot is booked through Stripe or PayPal.

It also sends automatic email or text reminders. You can also personalize confirmations with notes or prep instructions.

Calendly best features

Offer different event types like a quick 15-minute check-in, a 30-minute consult, or a full 60-minute meet

Use round-robin scheduling to spread bookings evenly across your support team without extra coordination

Enable smooth third-party integrations with Google Meet, Slack, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more

Calendly limitations

Has limited workflow automation, as there are no built-in task or project management features

Calendly pricing

Free

Standard: $12/month per user

Teams: $20/month per user

Enterprise: Starts at $15k/year

Calendly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Calendly?

Here’s a G2 review:

It’s very easy for my clients to schedule a meeting with me at their convenience. I have shared my link so easily that they can do it. Using the link on my emails and messages as well.

3. Acuity Scheduling (Best for managing schedules alongside payments, invoicing, and HIPAA-compliant client bookings)

via Acuity Scheduling

Acuity Scheduling is a tool for businesses that require more than just picking a time on a calendar. The platform is user-friendly and designed to handle the details of client-facing appointments, like payments, forms, and reminders.

With Acuity Scheduling, you can create different services with unique lengths, prices, and client intake forms. Each booking comes with automated appointment confirmations, and you can require the clients to fill out forms before the meeting.

Acuity Scheduling also supports packages, memberships, and gift certificates, which are useful if you offer multiple services, recurring programs, or manage multiple providers.

Acuity Scheduling best features

Enable HIPAA compliance (on select plans) for secure scheduling in healthcare and therapy practices

Manage multiple staff and locations from one dashboard with individual calendars for each team member

Handle different time zones automatically so clients see availability that matches their location

Acuity Scheduling limitations

HIPAA compliance, multiple staff scheduling, and advanced branding require more expensive professional plans

Acuity Scheduling pricing

Free

Starter: $20/month per user

Standard: $34/month per user

Premium: $61/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Acuity Scheduling ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (5700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Acuity Scheduling?

Here’s a Capterra review:

It has been very easy to integrate into a basic website with email notification.

4. Vagaro (Best for managing schedules alongside salon, spa, and wellness workflows like POS and marketing)

via Vagaro

Vagaro is a tool built for wellness, beauty, and fitness businesses. Instead of being just a scheduling software, it doubles as a full business management system. The platform enables you to handle payments, memberships, classes, and marketing campaigns.

If you run a salon, spa, or fitness studio, Vagaro gives you a professional way to manage both one-on-one appointment scheduling and group classes. Vagaro connects scheduling with point-of-sale, so you can manage memberships and process payments in the system you use for appointment bookings. This is useful if your business involves recurring services, like monthly facials or weekly yoga classes.

Vagaro best features

Enable client booking from social media pages like Facebook and Instagram

Track sales, inventory, and performance with built-in reporting tools

Assign custom calendars and services to different staff members or locations

Vagaro limitations

Vagaro is tailored to wellness, beauty, and fitness businesses, so if you’re outside these fields, many advanced features may feel unnecessary

Vagaro pricing

Free

One Location: $23. 99/month per user

Multiple Locations: Custom pricing

Vagaro

G2: 4. 6/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3450+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Vagaro?

Here’s a Capterra review:

Acceptable as a booking software, definitely streamlined for booking schedule and taking payment to save time.

5. Square Appointments (Best for managing schedules alongside integrated payments and small business operations)

via Square Appointments

Square Appointments is designed for those who need both scheduling and payments handled in the same place. If you’re a solo professional, like a hairstylist, barber, nail tech, or consultant, you’ll find the setup refreshingly simple. The tool also scales well for larger teams with multiple staff calendars. The platform integrates with Square’s payment processing, like Square Reader or Tap-to-Pay, enabling you to accept credit cards and mobile payments and even set up prepayments or cancellation fees. This built-in POS connection is an added benefit for businesses that rely on steady cash flow. Square Appointments also provides unique booking URLs for clients to schedule directly with a preferred team member.

Square Appointments best features

Use Square Assistant to reply to clients 24/7, to handle confirmations, or rescheduling

Assign services to specific resources (rooms, stations, chairs) so bookings automatically reserve everything needed

Add allergies, preferences, or past visit notes directly into the client profile for a personalized experience

Square Appointments limitations

The booking pages look clean, but have limited customization on advanced features

Square Appointments pricing

Free

Plus: $29/month per user

Premium: Custom pricing

Square Appointments ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (230+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Square Appointments?

Here’s a G2 review:

I enjoy how easy it is to schedule appointments with online clients to help avoid cancellations for online appointments.

6. Doodle (Best for managing schedules alongside group polls and collaborative meeting coordination)

via Doodle

Finding a time that works for several people often turns into a bigger chore than the meeting itself. You ask for suggestions, get replies scattered across different channels, and somehow still miss someone’s response. Doodle fixes that problem by turning scheduling into a simple group poll.

You create a poll with potential time slots and share it. Everyone marks what works for them, and you quickly see the overlap. You don’t need them to create an account or download an app—just click, vote, done. And if plans shift, you can update the poll or set a new one in minutes.

You can also create multiple booking pages to handle multiple events or meeting types without restrictions. Doodle isn’t just for office meetings either. People turn to it as a powerhouse plan for organizing study groups, parent-teacher conferences, or even casual events.

Doodle best features

Set deadlines for responses so participants can’t delay the decision-making process

Protect sensitive polls with a password when you’re scheduling confidential or client-related meetings

Offer ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ or ‘if-need-be’ responses so participants can show flexibility without confusion

Doodle limitations

Lacks advanced management tools like intake forms, payment collection, or recurring appointment scheduling

Doodle pricing

Free

Pro: $14. 95/month per user

Team: $19. 95/month per user

Doodle ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1800+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Doodle?

Here’s a Capterra review:

It is a simple application that is very easy to use. It helps us decide on everything. Creating polls is also very useful for people who can’t decide.

7. vCita (Best for managing schedules alongside client communication, invoicing, and CRM-like workflows)

via vCita

If you’re running a service-based business, you don’t just need a scheduling app. You also need to confirm bookings, collect payments, track client details, and schedule follow-ups. With vCita, clients get self-scheduling options for their appointments, while you stay in control of everything else on the backend.

When a client books a session with you, vCita automatically sends them a confirmation, an invoice, and a reminder before the meeting. If they need to reschedule, they can handle it themselves without sending you emails.

Additionally, you can add website widgets for booking and lead capture, and use the built-in AI assistant to draft client responses and get business advice based on your data.

vCita best features

Provide a self-service client portal where customers can check past appointments, invoices, and communication history

Create service packages (like a 5-session bundle) and track client usage without manual updates

Enable online document sharing so contracts, forms, or guides can be delivered directly through the portal

vCita limitations

vCita feels complex if you just need simple scheduling software, as the extra CRM and billing tools seem unnecessary

vCita pricing

Free trial

Basic: $35/month per user

Business: $65/month per user

Platinum: $110/month per user

vCita ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (270+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about vCita?

Here’s a G2 review:

The scheduling widget for the website integrated with the backend makes the process of signing up customers easy. It looks very professional to the clients, and it’s very easy to use on my end.

via Microsoft Bookings

When your team works inside Microsoft 365, Microsoft Bookings is a good option that connects Outlook, Teams, and your booking pages. When you set up an appointment, it is directly updated in Outlook, and if it’s a virtual meeting, Teams automatically creates the link.

The platform is useful if you manage multiple departments or services. You can set up separate booking pages for each, so clients can choose the right service and time. With customizable booking, each page can be tailored so clients land exactly where they need to.

Microsoft Bookings best features

Create department-specific booking pages so clients can schedule directly with the right support team or staff member

Manage staff availability centrally, so each team member’s calendar reflects real-time changes

Use enterprise-grade security and compliance since it runs under Microsoft 365’s data policies

Microsoft Bookings limitations

Works best only if your organization already uses Microsoft 365—standalone adoption feels restrictive

Microsoft Bookings pricing

Free

Basic: $6/month per user

Standard: $12. 5/month per user

Premium: $22/month per user

Microsoft Bookings ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (140+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Bookings?

Here’s a Capterra review:

Overall it’s been a huge asset to our organization that allows customers, vendors & partners to easily “book” time with key personnel just by following a link in the signature of an email.

9. Mindbody (Best for managing schedules alongside fitness, wellness, and class membership management)

via Mindbody

Many yoga studios, spas, gyms, and fitness centers rely on Mindbody to manage class sign-ups, payments, and schedules. It is a user-friendly platform tailored for industries like health, wellness, and beauty, where you can sell class packs and even run loyalty programs for regular clients.

The mobile app makes it easy for clients to browse class schedules, reserve spots, or join waitlists when classes are full. You can connect your scheduling with your staff management, so you can assign instructors, track their hours, and sync payroll in one platform.

Mindbody best features

Track client progress and preferences to personalize services, like noting a yoga client’s level or a massage client’s preferred therapist

Enable self-check-in with kiosk and mobile options so clients can skip the front desk rush

Use the Mindbody app marketplace to get discovered by new clients searching for fitness or wellness services

Mindbody limitations

Class schedules follow a fixed layout, with fewer options to tailor the booking flow to your studio’s style

Mindbody pricing

Custom pricing

Mindbody ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 6/5 (420+ reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (2900+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Mindbody?

Here’s a G2 review:

Mindbody’s reporting suite is second to none. It has improved drastically over the last year. The system is also easy to use for customers and has been very stable.

10. Appointlet (Best for managing schedules alongside flexible booking pages for freelancers and small businesses)

via Appointlet

Appointlet is a reliable meeting tool that syncs with Google Calendar, Office 365, etc. , to check existing busy slots so that new bookings don’t conflict with your schedule. You can add buffer times between appointments, set rules to prevent last-minute bookings, limit the number of attendees, and distribute bookings across team members.

With Appointlet, sharing your availability is also flexible. You can include your booking link in your emails, embed it on your website, or send it via SMS, social media, etc. Automated email reminders help reduce no-shows, and when someone cancels or reschedules, everyone is notified.

Appointlet best features

Create unlimited booking pages with no restrictions on event types or team members

Offer group appointment scheduling when you want multiple people to join the same session, like webinars or training sessions

Support multiple languages and time zones so international clients can book without confusion

Appointlet limitations

Reporting and analytics are minimal, so you don’t get advanced insights into bookings

Appointlet pricing

Free

Premium: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Appointlet ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Appointlet?

Here’s a Capterra review:

Appointlet saved me a lot of time when needing to schedule with several people. I was able to add buffer time between meetings and allow people to reschedule if needed to another open timeslot. Overall it was a game changer!

11. YouCanBookMe (Best for managing schedules alongside personalized booking pages and calendar integrations)

via YouCanBookMe

With YouCanBookMe, you can fully style your booking page( change colors, upload logos, use custom backgrounds and footers) and customize the language and other elements so the booking experience feels like part of your brand.

The time-zone detection features let clients see booking slots in their local time to help avoid scheduling mix-ups when you have clients in different geographies. When your day tends to shift around, the system updates in real time as soon as you add, cancel, or change events in your calendar.

YouCanBookMe best features

Use conditional logic in forms to ask follow-up questions based on what a client selects

Password-protect or block certain email domains so only business accounts can book with you

Generate QR codes for booking links, making it easy to share your availability

YouCanBookMe limitations

Lacks deeper analytics for client behavior or revenue tracking

YouCanBookMe pricing

Free

Individual: $9/month per user

Professional: $13/month per user

Teams: $18/month per user

YouCanBookMe ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (350+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about YouCanBookMe?

Here’s a G2 review:

It is a system that has many features and more customizations. The assistance is fast and effective.

