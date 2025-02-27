Gratis PPC-rapporteringsmallar för att förenkla analysen 2025

“I need these numbers by EOD!” Your boss’s urgent request for campaign data sends you scrambling through endless spreadsheets and tools like Google Analytics.

You’re not alone in this frantic rush— 88% of marketers spend more time reporting than performing their tasks.

Managing pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns shouldn’t mean drowning in data or missing critical insights.

That’s where a solid PPC reporting template comes in—think of it as your command center for paid search KPIs. Its ready-to-use framework helps you spot trends, catch problems early, and make smart budget decisions.

Want to get started with one? We’ve done the hard work for you, researching and testing dozens of templates compatible with your favorite ads management tool.

What Are PPC Reporting Templates?

PPC reporting templates help marketing teams present the key metrics from their paid ad campaigns in a clear, organized way that clients and stakeholders can easily understand.

Say you’re managing multiple Facebook advertising campaigns and Google Ads simultaneously. Instead of spending hours manually gathering figures from different platforms, a PPC template automatically compiles everything you need.

From click-through rates to conversion costs, it’s all reported in one standardized format.

👀Did You Know? On average, businesses across various industries generate $2 in revenue for every $1 they invest in Google Ads.

Also Read: Free ClickUp and Google Analytics Report Templates

What Makes a Good PPC Reporting Template?

A well-designed PPC reporting template gives instant insights into marketing report metrics while keeping everyone aligned on goals and progress.

So, what should you prioritize when picking or building your PPC reporting template?

Clear campaign overview: Your template needs a high-level snapshot showing campaign names, report timeframes, and total budget allocation

Essential performance metrics: Track Track content marketing KPIs that matter, such as impressions, clicks, conversions, click-through rates (CTR), cost per click (CPC), and cost per acquisition (CPA)

Ad performance analysis: Include sections for analyzing individual ad performance to identify the ad groups driving results and the ones that need a little (or a lot) of tweaking

Keyword insights: Make sure your template has a dedicated space for keyword performance data

Budget tracking: Keep tabs on spending with clear budget breakdowns. This ensures transparency and helps maintain a healthy Keep tabs on spending with clear budget breakdowns. This ensures transparency and helps maintain a healthy revenue growth rate

Visual data: Use charts and graphs to make Use charts and graphs to make performance marketing data digestible and engaging. Line graphs work well for time-based trends, while bar charts help compare different metrics

💡Pro Tip: Clearly define each metric in your template. This prevents confusion and ensures everyone understands exactly what the numbers mean.

Also Read: How to Build Marketing Dashboards That Drive Results

12 Free PPC Reporting Templates

By now, you know how convenient PPC reporting templates are for marketers. Now imagine having those templates inside the very app you use for, well, everything!

That’s what we’ve got here—templates from ClickUp, the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI to help you work faster and smarter.

Don’t simply take our word for it! ClickUp customers swear by the platform’s capabilities.

ClickUp is well suited for an agency or organization that may have clients that multiple teams are involved with. For example, marketing agency that does SEO, PPC, and dev projects for the same client. This helps keep all work and progress in one place, making keeping track of operational efficiency a lot easier.

ClickUp is well suited for an agency or organization that may have clients that multiple teams are involved with. For example, marketing agency that does SEO, PPC, and dev projects for the same client. This helps keep all work and progress in one place, making keeping track of operational efficiency a lot easier.

Plus, we’ve included additional templates from other trusted platforms.

Let’s explore them!

1. The ClickUp PPC Campaign Report Template

Download This Template Visualize all your campaign metrics in one place with the ClickUp PPC Campaign Report Template

Running paid search campaigns across multiple platforms isn’t easy. There’s a lot to keep tabs on in cross-channel reporting—monitoring budgets, tracking conversions, and creating client reports.

What if it was possible to do all this and more in one organized workspace? Enter: the ClickUp PPC Campaign Report Template. It lets you monitor everything from ad spending to conversion rates.

Here’s what makes this template stand out:

Track campaigns: Set up Custom Statuses to track progress from planning to completion

Organize tasks: Create tasks with detailed checklists for different Create tasks with detailed checklists for different types of marketing campaigns

Monitor key metrics: Add Custom Fields to monitor key metrics like CTR, CPC, and ROAS

Visualize goals: Use multiple views (List, Board, Calendar) to visualize campaign data

Automate work: Set up automated notifications for campaign milestones and updates

🌟Ideal for: Digital marketing teams and PPC specialists who want to streamline their campaign reporting and analysis.

2. The ClickUp Campaign Tracking Template

Download This Template Monitor PPC performance and ROI with the ClickUp Campaign Tracking Template

Managing multiple marketing campaigns across different platforms can feel a bit like juggling chainsaws while riding a unicycle.

Put an end to that circus act with the ClickUp Campaign Tracking Template. Bring your key performance indicators and campaign data together to avoid tab-hopping or data-hunting expeditions.

📮ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge workers rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats all converge in one place! It’s time to centralize and energize!

Here’s why it’s useful:

🌟Ideal for: Marketing managers and campaign coordinators who need to track multiple campaigns across different platforms while maintaining clear visibility of performance metrics and ROI.

3. The ClickUp Campaign Tracking & Analytics Template

Download This Template Track PPC performance and analyze metrics in one place with the ClickUp Campaign Tracking & Analytics Template

Keep tabs on all your marketing campaigns and key metrics with the ClickUp Campaign Tracking & Analytics Template. This template offers different visualization options for your campaign tasks.

Need to find all overdue tasks? The List View’s sorting and filtering capabilities are ideal. The Board View’s Kanban-style layout is great for progress clarity.

Planning schedules and resolving conflicts becomes simple with the Timeline View, while the Calender View offers a handy monthly overview of all activities.

This template also stands out with the Custom Fields for key metrics:

Progress auto: Automatic updates on completion rates

Dropdown: Categorize campaigns by type, channel, or status

Website: Store landing pages and resource URLs

Money: Track campaign spending in your preferred currency

Number: Monitor clicks, conversions, and impressions

Formula: Calculate ROI, CTR, CPA, and more KPIs easily

🌟Ideal for: PPC specialists seeking real-time performance and ROI insights.

💡Pro Tip: Marketers are using AI to automate reporting and analytics—and save time! Find out more in this video on the top 3 AI marketing tips.

4. The ClickUp Campaign Plan Template

Download This Template Track campaign progress, budgets, and team roles with the ClickUp Campaign Plan Template

A well-structured campaign plan directly impacts your click-through rate. It helps you stand out in search engines and stop the scroll on social media.

The ClickUp Campaign Plan Template puts everything you need to run effective campaigns in one spot.

This template comes packed with features to help you execute marketing plan templates successfully:

Track metrics: Custom Status options like ‘In Progress,’ ‘Complete,’ and ‘To Do’ give you instant visibility into where each campaign task stands

Visualize campaign data: Seven built-in Custom Fields, such as Planning Progress, Allocated Budget, Remaining Budget, Campaign Head, and Campaign Type, ensure data clarity

Manage projects with full oversight: Tools like comments, tags, and dependency warnings keep everyone aligned on campaign goals and deadlines

🌟Ideal for: Marketing teams looking to create, manage, and execute integrated campaigns with coordinated messaging and content marketing.

Bonus: Learn how to create your marketing plan in ClickUp with this quick explainer video!

Also Read: Best Influencer Templates to Manage Outreach

5. The ClickUp Campaign Brief Template

Download This Template Plan and execute effective marketing campaigns with the ClickUp Campaign Brief Template

The ClickUp Campaign Brief Template puts all your campaign planning tools in one place, helping you build marketing campaigns that hit their targets.

This template gives you a rock-solid foundation for any campaign, from social media blitzes to full-scale product launches.

Here’s what you can do with this template:

Set clear campaign goals: Track your creative performance using Track your creative performance using ClickUp Goals

Map your target audience: Create profiles and pick the right channels to reach them. For instance, if you’re targeting small business owners, you might focus on LinkedIn and industry-specific websites

Build a campaign outline: Visualize your top converting keywords, content themes, and creative assets needed

Create a PPC dashboard: Measure performance by tracking spending, conversions, and ROI in real time

🌟Ideal for: Marketing teams that want to plan, execute, and track campaigns efficiently while keeping all stakeholders aligned.

6. The ClickUp Campaign Calendar Template

Download This Template Plan, organize, and track marketing campaigns with the ClickUp Campaign Calendar Template

Want to keep your marketing efforts running like clockwork?

The ClickUp Campaign Calendar Template is here to help map out your campaign timeline, track progress, and hit your goals.

This PPC report template is excellent for coordinating content across social media platforms and aligning your advertising efforts. Here’s how:

Custom Status tracking: Mark campaign tasks as ‘Open’ or ‘Complete’ to monitor real-time progress. Keep everyone informed about where things stand

Smart Custom Fields: Add key campaign details using five custom attributes: Duration, Goals, Campaign Phase, Market, and Campaign Budget

Calendar of Events: Map out your campaign timeline visually in a Calendar View

Timeline: See how tasks connect and flow in a timeline view

Campaign List: Track every task in one spot in a list view

Campaign Process: Monitor campaign stages step by step in a Kanban board view

🌟Ideal for: Marketers who want to plan, execute, and track multi-channel campaigns without hassle.

🧠Fun Fact: In February 1998, GoTo. com (later known as Overture) introduced the first pay-per-click search engine, allowing advertisers to bid for ad placement on specific keywords.

7. The ClickUp Campaign Launch Brainstorm Whiteboard Template

Download This Template Brainstorm, plan, organize, and track your marketing campaigns with the ClickUp Campaign Launch Brainstorm Whiteboard Template

Getting your PPC strategy right takes more than just throwing ideas at the wall.

The ClickUp Campaign Launch Brainstorm Template helps marketing teams organize campaign ideas and turn the best ones into action.

Here’s what makes these advertising templates so helpful for planning campaigns:

Sort campaign ideas: Quickly identify concepts worth pursuing using Yes, No, or Maybe categories

Track task progress: Segregate tasks with Open and Complete statuses, giving your team clear visibility into what’s done and what needs attention

Add stakeholder feedback: Integrate feedback right within tasks to refine concepts without endless email chains

Set up custom notifications: Keep everyone updated on important milestones and changes

🌟Ideal for: Digital marketing teams who want to streamline their campaign planning process.

8. PPC Report Template for Marketing Teams and Agencies by Porter

via PorterM etric s

The PPC Report Template for marketing teams and agencies by Porter tracks and analyzes pay-per-click campaign performance with various built-in tools. It zeroes in on the metrics that matter the most when optimizing PPC efforts and proving ROI to clients.

Here’s what makes this template particularly valuable:

Clear metric tracking: Monitor website traffic volumes from PPC campaigns to spot trends and growth. Track conversion rates across different campaigns to measure what’s working

Smart data segmentation: Break down performance by location to tailor campaigns for specific regions. See how different devices (mobile, desktop, tablet) affect campaign results

Easy reporting options: Create polished PDF reports for client meetings. Send custom email reports to keep stakeholders in the loop. Share live dashboard links so teams can dig into the latest data themselves

Action-focused insights: Compare channel performance (Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn) to guide budget decisions. Use audience segment data to sharpen targeting. Get real-time access for quick campaign adjustments

🌟Ideal for: Marketing agencies managing multiple client campaigns and in-house marketing teams who need clear, actionable PPC performance insights.

9. Multi-Channel Marketing Performance Report Template by Porter

via Port erMe trics

The Multi-Channel Marketing Performance Report Template by Porter helps marketing teams track and analyze campaign results across different channels in one organized dashboard.

This template combines data from social media, email, paid ads, and other sources, allowing you to spot trends more effectively and refine your marketing strategy.

Here’s a detailed look at what this template offers:

Conversion tracking features: Monitor CTRs to see how many people engage with your ads after viewing them. Calculate ROI by comparing campaign costs to revenue generated

Engagement measurement tools: See social media engagement through likes, comments, and shares in one view. Compare engagement rates across different platforms and content types

Visibility analytics capabilities: Track total ad impressions to understand campaign reach. Measure share of voice compared to competitors

Campaign analysis features: Break down performance by channel to identify top-performing platforms. Study customer engagement patterns across different campaign types

Time-based reporting: View metrics by hour, day, week, month, quarter, or year. Spot performance trends over different periods

🌟Ideal for: Marketing managers and analysts who need to track performance across multiple channels and want clear, actionable insights from their campaign data.

10. Facebook Advertising Checklist Template by Hubspot

via HubSpot

Want to run smarter Facebook-centric ad campaigns and get better returns from your ad spends? The Facebook Advertising Checklist Template by HubSpot is an easy way to do the legwork behind the scenes.

This practical template walks you through setting up and managing Facebook ads, ensuring you don’t skip any crucial steps.

Define your campaign objectives : Pick the right campaign goals based on your needs—from brand awareness to driving sales

Manage your budget effectively : Set up proper budget controls to avoid overspending

Leverage targeted audiences : Build targeted custom audiences using website visitor data and CRM lists

Craft engaging ad content : Create compelling Facebook ad content with proven tips from HubSpot’s paid marketing experts

Measure what matters: Track performance metrics that matter for your business goals

🌟Ideal for: Marketing teams and agencies wanting to standardize their Facebook ad processes and improve campaign performance.

11. PPC Campaign Marketing Report Template by Template. net

The PPC Campaign Marketing Report Template from Template.net gives marketing teams a solid foundation for showing clients exactly how their paid ad campaigns perform.

This tool excels at presenting complex PPC data in a clear, organized way that both agencies and clients can easily understand.

Here’s what makes this template particularly useful:

Structured performance tracking: The template includes dedicated sections for all essential PPC metrics like conversions, CPA, impressions, CTR, and impression share

Visual data presentation: Turn complex campaign data into easy-to-grasp charts and graphs. The template supports various visualization options that help explain performance trends to stakeholders

Customizable sections: Add or remove sections based on what matters most to your clients. The template adjusts to fit different reporting needs, from basic metrics to in-depth campaign analysis

Executive summary space: Include high-level performance highlights and key takeaways in a dedicated executive summary section

🌟Ideal for: Digital marketing agencies and PPC managers who need a professional, comprehensive way to report campaign results to clients.

👀Did You Know? In the competitive insurance industry, the average cost-per-click can be as high as $18.57, reflecting the high value and competition for certain keywords.

12. Google Looker Studio PPC Report Template by Search Foresight

via Search Foresight

The Google Looker Studio PPC Report Template by Search Foresight provides a one-page overview of key paid search metrics, helping you monitor and analyze your ad campaigns’ performance in real time.

This template is a great tool for:

Integrated campaign tracking : Track performance across Google Ads dashboard and LinkedIn Ads through smooth platform integration

Viewing comprehensive insights : Monitor keyword analysis, location-based performance, audience demographics, and competition insights from a central dashboard

Timeline performance monitoring : Get a clear view of ad campaign performance over time with the Timeline Monitor page

Advanced data filtering: Filter and analyze data using drop-down controls on every page for deeper insights into accounts and campaign types

🌟Ideal for: Marketing teams and agencies looking to track, analyze, and optimize their PPC campaign performance across multiple platforms.

Make PPC Reporting Simpler and Smarter with ClickUp

Running successful PPC campaigns isn’t just about crafting great ads. It also requires organized, data-driven reporting to spot trends, catch issues early, and make smart decisions quickly.

The free PPC reporting templates we’ve covered provide a great starting point and structure for your reporting.

But let’s face it: templates alone aren’t enough. You need a central hub where your team can collaborate on PPC reports, track progress, and turn insights into action.

This is where ClickUp comes in. Seamlessly transform findings into trackable tasks by combining these free PPC templates with ClickUp’s powerful platform.

Now, you can access all crucial campaign information. Plus, ClickUp simplifies stakeholder communication, keeping everyone informed and aligned.

Ready to simplify your PPC analytics and reporting?

Sign up on ClickUp today!