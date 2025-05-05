De 15 bästa alternativen till Google Forms 2025 (gratis och betalda)

Forms are everywhere—whether you’re collecting customer feedback, chasing down leads, or managing RSVPs for an event.

And if you’ve ever needed to create a quick questionnaire, you’ve probably turned to Google Forms. It’s free, easy to use, and integrates nicely with Google Sheets, which explains why it’s a go-to for many.

But here’s the thing—it isn’t perfect. Google Forms templates and design options are basic. The platform also lacks advanced analytics, and if you need offline data collection or serious customization, you’re out of luck.

These limitations can be a dealbreaker for businesses that rely on forms to collect detailed insights, accept payments, or craft something that actually looks good.

In fact, 80% of marketers prefer automation-enabled form builders for lead generation and nurturing. So, if you feel like Google Forms isn’t cutting it anymore, you’re in luck.

We’ve rounded up the best Google Forms alternatives to help you create more intelligent, more effective online forms—without the hassle or the hit to your budget.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here are the 15 best Google Forms alternatives: ClickUp : Best for customizable form creation, data collection, and analysis Best for customizable form creation, data collection, and analysis Jotform: Best for creating payment-integrated forms Zoho Forms: Best for form creation within the Zoho ecosystem Formidable Forms: Best for WordPress sites with advanced data displays Typeform: Best for building conversational forms Paperform: Best for building landing page-like marketing forms Cognito Forms: Best for creating calculation-heavy forms SurveyMonkey: Best for creating data-heavy surveys Formstack: Best for creating automated healthcare and legal forms Wufoo: Best for form reporting and analytics WPForms: Best for creating simple forms on WordPress 123FormBuilder: Best for building multilingual forms HubSpot Form Builder: Best for generating leads from forms Ninja Forms: Best WordPress form builder for developers Formsite: Best for high-security form processing

What Should You Look for In A Google Forms Alternative?

Before choosing from our list of Google Forms competitors, keep these key features in mind:

Automated conditional logic : Choose a Google Forms alternative that dynamically shows or hides questions based on previous answers for more personalized, engaging surveys Choose a Google Forms alternative that dynamically shows or hides questions based on previous answers for more personalized, engaging surveys

Custom branding and design flexibility: Find one that lets you add logos, colors, and unique styling to match your brand

Robust analytics and reporting: Select a tool that provides charts, multiple export formats, and automatic insights to simplify data analysis

Several third-party integrations: Ensure it connects with CRMs, email tools, and other apps for seamless data sharing and workflow efficiency

Advanced security and compliance features: Check for GDPR compliance, encryption, and detailed access controls if handling sensitive data

👀 Did You Know? Before it became a standalone product, Google Forms was launched as part of the Google Docs suite in 2008. Over time, it evolved with new features and integrations, eventually becoming its own tool in 2016 to better support data collection and collaboration.

The 15 Best Google Forms Alternatives

Ready to find the perfect form builder for your needs? Here are the 15 best alternatives:

1. ClickUp (Best for customizable form creation, data collection, and analysis)

Get Started with ClickUp Forms Create interactive and dynamic forms with ClickUp using advanced features

Easily the top pick, ClickUp is truly the everything app for work. It combines powerful form-building with productivity and collaboration tools, keeping all your work in one place.

And the best part? You can turn collected responses into tasks easily. Whether you’re gathering employee feedback, running market research, or handling payments and invoices, the ClickUp Form View makes it easy to keep everything organized and connected.

Eliminate manual work by automating the complete process of data collection and task assignments with ClickUp Automations

Unlike Google Forms, ClickUp Forms offers intelligent conditional responses, letting your forms adapt in real time based on user input.

The result? A more innovative, more personalized experience for respondents. The all-new Forms Hub acts as a central command center, providing instant access and streamlined management of all your forms, from bug reports to campaign requests.

You can also make your forms more elegant with features like informational blocks and question descriptions, providing clear context and guidelines to respondents, ensuring accurate and efficient data collection. There’s more! Leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI-powered analysis to refine all those responses into actionable results.

No more time wasted trying to synthesize insights from responses.

Simply ask ClickUp’s AI to help you analyze the data

Further personalize your forms to align with your brand identity through customizable cover images, backgrounds, and button colors. Beyond aesthetics, ClickUp has also strengthened its integrations, including an improved Zapier integration and the ability to build chat integrations via the ClickUp API, facilitating seamless workflow automation.

Plus, with 100+ automation templates in ClickUp, you can streamline response collection and analysis—saving time while keeping everything running smoothly.

For example, you can automate lead routing, instantly assigning tasks to your sales and marketing teams. This keeps your form responses organized and ensures timely follow-ups—helping you turn more leads into customers. You can even set up automated emails and notifications, so no response slips through the cracks!

And the best part? You can sync everything with ClickUp CRM, keeping your customer/client data updated and accessible across the platform. With all your information in one place, creating forms that capture the right data and drive better decisions is easier than ever. Short on time? No problem! Browse the template library and select a ready-made form that meets your needs.

Here are our top picks!

Get Free Template Collect feedback in minutes by customizing the ClickUp Feedback Form template to your needs

If you want to create a feedback form for your users, customers, or employees, start with the ClickUp Feedback Form template. This fully customizable template is excellent for designing on-brand surveys, collecting meaningful data, and analyzing them for product decisions and trend patterns.

However, check out the ClickUp Form Template if you want something simpler. It comes with Custom Fields, allowing you to create any kind of form or survey that can securely collect accurate responses and stay on top of compliance regulations and industry standards.

ClickUp benefits

Customize form fields with ClickUp Custom Fields to collect the right data

Turn form responses into Tasks in ClickUp to track, manage, and assign them easily

Build forms fast using ClickUp Form Templates for surveys and requests

Analyze data in real-time with ClickUp Dashboards and customizable views like List, Calendar, or Board

Automate repetitive tasks with custom automation triggers and actions to save time

Integrate seamlessly with tools like Google Sheets, Slack, and Zapier

ClickUp limitations

Slight learning curve for new users

Some features are not available on the mobile app

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (10000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4300+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

Clickup Forms allow us to escalate requests from one team to another in an easy manner. The form entries become tasks, and we can keep track of all these requests on a board for the stakeholders and team managers to be informed on the progress, blockers, or dependencies. This allows everyone involved visibility and ensures the tasks are completed as quickly as possible.

Clickup Forms allow us to escalate requests from one team to another in an easy manner. The form entries become tasks, and we can keep track of all these requests on a board for the stakeholders and team managers to be informed on the progress, blockers, or dependencies. This allows everyone involved visibility and ensures the tasks are completed as quickly as possible.

2. Jotform (Best for creating payment-integrated forms)

via Jotform

Jotform lets you create advanced forms easily with 10,000+ templates and deep customization—no steep learning curve required, unlike most other advanced form builders.

Its drag-and-drop builder supports workflow automation, conditional logic, multilingual forms, and detailed analytics.

You can also embed PDFs, collect signatures via DocuSign, and customize payment flows. With Smart Payments Forms, you can split payments, set up installments, and apply conditional logic—rare perks in other form builders.

Jotform best features

Use 100+ themes to create personalized payment forms, surveys, and more

Automate tasks like generating invoices, reports, email reminders, and autoresponders

Accept payments via 32 gateways, ACH, credit/debit cards, and e-checks

Collect data offline with Jotform Mobile Forms

Translate forms into 130+ languages for a global reach

Integrate with 150+ tools, including CRMs like HubSpot and email services like Mailchimp

Jotform limitations

A minimal number of forms in the free version

Automations are quite basic

Jotform pricing

Starter: Free

Bronze: $39/month

Silver: $49/month

Gold: $129/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jotform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (3,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,800+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Jotform

With a large volunteer force selling ads for theater playbills, Jotform has changed our workflow dramatically. So easy to gather all our information into one place. Ad info, payment, all in one simple, easy to use form. No more paper forms and keeping track of multiple forms of payment. No more missed ads because someone didn’t file the paperwork correctly.

With a large volunteer force selling ads for theater playbills, Jotform has changed our workflow dramatically. So easy to gather all our information into one place. Ad info, payment, all in one simple, easy to use form. No more paper forms and keeping track of multiple forms of payment. No more missed ads because someone didn’t file the paperwork correctly.

💡 Pro Tip: Switching from Google Forms or Microsoft Forms to Jotform? You can seamlessly migrate all your existing forms without losing any data!

3. Zoho Forms (Best for form creation within the Zoho ecosystem)

via Zoho For ms

Zoho’s all-in-one business suite makes it a go-to for many companies, and Zoho Forms fits right in. It offers a drag-and-drop editor with 30+ field types, conditional logic for dynamic forms, and automation to capture leads, send alerts, and collect data.

Integrated with Zoho apps (CRM, Books, Projects), every submission syncs without extra connectors, automating tasks like invoicing, email responses, and project updates.

Zoho Forms best features

Embed forms on websites and social media

Assign tasks, set roles, and track progress

Accept payments directly through forms

Gain insights with built-in analytics

Ensure security with advanced data protection

Access and submit forms offline via the mobile app

Zoho Forms limitations

Limited customization options

Lacks AI features

Mobile app UI is not very intuitive

Zoho Forms pricing

All plans are billed annually.

Free Forever

Basic: $10/month

Standard: $25/month

Professional: $50/month

Premium: $90/month

Zoho Forms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Zoho Forms

Currently, Zohoform only allows integration with other Zoho products such as Zoho CRM. This means that if you’re looking for a more diverse range of integrations with other popular tools, you may find yourself limited. It’s crucial to consider your specific needs and ensure that Zoho Form aligns with your desired integration capabilities before committing to the platform.

Currently, Zohoform only allows integration with other Zoho products such as Zoho CRM. This means that if you’re looking for a more diverse range of integrations with other popular tools, you may find yourself limited. It’s crucial to consider your specific needs and ensure that Zoho Form aligns with your desired integration capabilities before committing to the platform.

4. Formidable Forms (Best for WordPress sites with advanced data displays)

via Formidable Forms

If you need to manage and display data directly on your WordPress site—whether for job boards, property listings, or directories— Formidable Forms is the choice for you.

Its Views feature lets you collect form submissions and instantly display them in custom formats like tables, calendars, or interactive listings—no coding required. You can quickly build complex, data-driven applications with 200+ templates, automation tools, and seamless integrations.

Formidable Forms best features

Build and style forms with a drag-and-drop editor

Display submissions as custom front-end views

Split long forms into multi-page sections with autosave for responses

Automate form availability with scheduled open/close dates

Protect forms with built-in spam prevention tools

Generate PDFs for invoices, certificates, and more

Formidable Forms limitations

A steep learning curve, especially with styling and Views

Buggy interface due to the high number of fields and conditions

Formidable Forms pricing

All of the following are non-discounted rates, billed annually.

Basic: $79/year

Plus: $199/year

Business: $399/year

Elite: $599/year

Formidable Forms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (100+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Don’t settle for a one-size-fits-all form—run A/B tests to compare different layouts, field arrangements, and designs. Test variations like single-column vs. multi-column formats, progress bars for multi-step forms, or different CTA button placements to see which version drives higher completion rates. Minor tweaks can make a significant impact on user engagement and conversions!

5. Typeform (Best for building conversational forms)

via Typeform

Surveys are essential for feedback, but they can also be tedious. Typeform fixes that by turning forms into engaging, chat-like experiences.

Instead of overwhelming users with a full-page questionnaire like Google Forms, Typeform asks one question at a time, creating a smooth, interactive flow. Plus, it allows users to create unlimited forms even on the free plan.

With branching logic and personalized follow-ups, it feels more like a conversation than a survey—perfect for lead qualification, customer feedback, or quizzes where completion rates matter.

Typeform best features

Use 28+ question types with skip logic and branching

Embed forms on websites or share via social media

Accept payments through PayPal and Stripe integrations

Track responses with unique identifiers for better insights

Generate detailed reports on completion rates and patterns

Connect with 120+ third-party apps like Calendly and Slack

Typeform limitations

Too many design options can be confusing

Not the most ideal tool for lead generation

Expensive for small and medium-sized businesses

Typeform pricing

Core plans:

Free Forever

Basic: $29/month

Plus: $59/month

Business: $99/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Growth plans:

Growth Essentials: $199/month

Growth Pro: $349/month

Growth Custom: Custom pricing

Typeform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (750+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (850+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Typeform

I found it excellent for receiving feedback on design solutions, it allowed me to take the input from multiple users and organise it in a way that allowed me to weigh my approach in regards to prioritising features and addressing concerns. I found it frustrating sometimes encountering paywalls, but that wasn’t unexpected with a paid service

I found it excellent for receiving feedback on design solutions, it allowed me to take the input from multiple users and organise it in a way that allowed me to weigh my approach in regards to prioritising features and addressing concerns. I found it frustrating sometimes encountering paywalls, but that wasn’t unexpected with a paid service

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient. ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.

➡️ Also Read: How to Ask for Feedback and Reviews to Improve Your Skills

6. Paperform (Best for building landing page-like marketing forms)

via Paperform

Some marketing teams don’t just build forms—they design full-fledged landing pages. How? With tools like Paperform.

This Google Forms alternative is perfect for creating visually appealing, conversion-focused forms that feel more like professional web pages. Unlike rigid form builders, Paperform lets you arrange content freely, mixing questions, images, videos, and text like editing a document.

That’s why teams use it for product launches, applications, and branded surveys.

Paperform best features

Create web forms, landing pages, and quizzes with 700+ layouts and 500+ templates

Customize forms with images, videos, headings, and rich text

Capture visitor data for PPC ads and targeted campaigns

Build product catalogs with ordering and payment options

Embed forms on websites with custom CSS

Integrate with 2,000+ tools like Slack, Asana, and Dropbox

Paperform limitations

Limited PDF features and lacks PDF scanning

A steep learning curve for the advanced features

No free version

Paperform pricing

Essentials: $29/month

Pro: $59/month

Business: $129/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Paperform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (90+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Paperform

I’m pretty happy with what I have accomplished with Paperform; maybe the one thing would be that the learning curve was a bit longer than when I used Typeform and that I can’t seem to find how to archive instead of delete Forms. I ended up creating a Folder.

I’m pretty happy with what I have accomplished with Paperform; maybe the one thing would be that the learning curve was a bit longer than when I used Typeform and that I can’t seem to find how to archive instead of delete Forms. I ended up creating a Folder.

7. Cognito Forms (Best for creating calculation-heavy forms)

via Cognito Forms

Cognito Forms is a smart pick if your company deals with complex calculations. This advanced form builder can handle real-time pricing, tax calculations, and custom formulas—perfect for detailed order forms, invoices, and financial applications.

Its powerful calculation engine automates complex math, applies tax rates or discounts, and even inserts results into customized PDFs. It also includes workflow automation, secure payment collection, and a flexible drag-and-drop builder.

Cognito Forms best features

Customize fonts, input styles, and colors with the drag-and-drop editor

Use 17+ question types, including pricing and currency fields

Automate calculations with the built-in formula engine

Apply conditional logic to show only relevant fields

Access 150+ templates for different form types

Collect payments via Square or PayPal

Cognito Forms limitations

Limited design and formatting options

Fewer number of direct integrations

Cognito Forms pricing

Individual: Free Forever

Pro: $19/month

Team: $39/month

Enterprise: $129/month

Cognito Forms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (130+ reviews)

Cognito Forms is a well rounded platform that allows you the flexibility, customization and conditional logic necessary to create forms that will do just about anything you could ever need or imagine. Workflow enables you to automate specific functions. Roles enable you to dictate what fields are visible, required or hidden to specific people. I researched a lot of different platforms before deciding on Cognito Forms. It has truly made our process much more efficient.

Cognito Forms is a well rounded platform that allows you the flexibility, customization and conditional logic necessary to create forms that will do just about anything you could ever need or imagine. Workflow enables you to automate specific functions. Roles enable you to dictate what fields are visible, required or hidden to specific people. I researched a lot of different platforms before deciding on Cognito Forms. It has truly made our process much more efficient.

8. SurveyMonkey (Best for creating data-heavy surveys)

via SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey offers a much more powerful platform than Google Forms—especially for professional research and data analysis.

Its advanced customization and analytics make it ideal for everything from market research to employee satisfaction surveys.

Plus, its question bank of 2,000+ expert-written, pre-tested questions helps you ask the right things with smart suggestions tailored to your goals.

SurveyMonkey best features

Use 15+ question types to build targeted surveys

Improve accuracy with conditional branching and skip logic

Embed surveys in emails to boost response rates

Analyze data with WordCloud and Sentiment Analysis

Export results in CSV, XLS, PDF, PPT, and SPS formats

SurveyMonkey limitations

UI may be challenging to navigate

Advanced features and detailed analytics are only available in the high-tier plans

SurveyMonkey pricing

Basic: Free

Premier Annual: $1,428/year

Advantage Annual: $468/year

Standard Monthly: $99/month

Team Advantage: $25/month (billed annually)

Team Premier: $75/month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

SurveyMonkey ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (22,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about SurveyMonkey

I’m not a data person, but it allows me to secure and use data. I like that it has banks of suggested answers that are industry standard. Because I’m not a true data guru, I think it is easy to misinterpret my results! Also, it is a bit pricy to add colleagues and get extra features for a “lite” user.

I’m not a data person, but it allows me to secure and use data. I like that it has banks of suggested answers that are industry standard. Because I’m not a true data guru, I think it is easy to misinterpret my results! Also, it is a bit pricy to add colleagues and get extra features for a “lite” user.

➡️ Also Read: How to Create a Survey in Google Forms

9. Formstack (Best for creating automated healthcare and legal forms)

via Formstack

Formstack isn’t just a form builder—it’s a full-fledged workplace productivity platform widely used in the healthcare, legal, and finance industries.

Beyond form creation, it generates custom files from submissions, including contracts, proposals, and agreements. The tool also supports conditional content, dynamic fields, and e-signatures while meeting strict HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance standards.

Formstack best features

Drag-and-drop builder with 300+ customizable templates

Import forms from other platforms using Form Importer

Block spam with invisible reCAPTCHA

Secure data with SSL encryption, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance

Gain insights with real-time analytics

Automate workflows by routing data and integrating with 260+ apps

Formstack limitations

Limited font and formatting options

UI may be buggy and can get confusing

Cannot export data in different formats

Formstack pricing

Forms: $99/month

Suite: $299/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Formstack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (100+ reviews)

10. Wufoo (Best for form reporting and analytics)

via Wufoo

If your company relies on detailed visual reports and dashboards, Wufoo makes data analysis simple.

It creates custom reports with real-time updates, pivot tables, dynamic charts, and cross-tabulation—no extra tools needed. You can also automate report sharing and set up dashboards that update as new data comes in.

Wufoo best features

Pick from 400+ form templates or design your own with the Theme Designer

Allow respondents to upload files directly through forms

Protect data with 256-bit SSL encryption

Generate custom reports with auto-updating dashboards and analyze forms with built-in analytics features

Set limits to close forms after a response cap or deadline

Connect with 2,000+ apps, including payment gateways like PayPal

Wufoo limitations

The interface looks outdated and may not be user-friendly

Widget options are basic compared to other tools

It doesn’t support offline forms

Wufoo pricing

Starter: $22/month

Professional: $39/month

Advanced: $99/month

Ultimate: $249/month

Wufoo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

💡 Fun Fact: SurveyMonkey acquired Wufoo in 2011. Since then, Wufoo has adopted SurveyMonkey’s top-tier security and now integrates directly with the platform—allowing you to manage Wufoo entries from your SurveyMonkey account.

11. WPForms (Best for creating simple forms on WordPress)

via WPForms

A go-to for WordPress site owners, WPForms is a beginner-friendly form builder that integrates smoothly with WordPress plugins.

It’s highly customizable and secure, allowing users to create exclusive forms, time-limited submissions, or gated content—perfect for member applications, special offers, or limited-time registrations.

What sets WPForms apart is its robust access control. You can password-protect forms, set user role restrictions, limit submissions, schedule availability, or even grant access only to users who’ve purchased or viewed specific content.

WPForms best features

Enhance forms with add-ons like Surveys & Polls and Form Pages

Customize form fields with an AI-powered form builder

Restrict access using the Form Locker add-on

Instantly generate forms with 2,000+ free templates

Block spam with Captcha and Google reCAPTCHA

Connect to 7,000+ apps via built-in integrations and Zapier

WPForms limitations

Customization requires an understanding of CSS

Advanced features and integrations are present in high-tier plans

Expensive compared to other tools

WPForms pricing

Basic: $99/month

Plus: $199/month

Pro: $399/month

Elite: $599/month

WPForms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (20+ reviews)

All the data stays with you (especially important if you collect information you do not want to share with Google or other services). People can respond without the need to login or use a third party account (Google forms necessitate a Google account). Easy to use after a slight learning curve.

All the data stays with you (especially important if you collect information you do not want to share with Google or other services). People can respond without the need to login or use a third party account (Google forms necessitate a Google account). Easy to use after a slight learning curve.

12. 123FormBuilder (Best for building multilingual forms)

via 123FormBuilder

When your company serves a global audience, your forms must adapt to multiple languages. 123FormBuilder simplifies this by auto-detecting user location and displaying forms in their preferred language. It also standardizes responses across languages while preserving rules, formatting, and calculations.

This intuitive and affordable platform has a minimal learning curve. It allows you to drag and drop elements, tweak settings, and publish forms in minutes.

123FormBuilder best features

Auto-detect user location to display forms in the right language

Standardize response formats regardless of submission language

Use conditional logic to show or hide fields dynamically

Build offline forms and sync data when back online

Protect data with CAPTCHA and SSL encryption

Access 2,000+ templates for various industries and use cases

123FormBuilder limitations

The mobile app layout may not be user-friendly

Limited form customization options

The interface can be buggy

123FormBuilder pricing

Basic: Free

Gold: $37/month

Platinum: $49/month

Diamond: $99/month

Enterprise: $225/month

123FormBuilder ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (170+ reviews)

13. HubSpot Form Builder (Best for generating leads from forms)

via HubSpot Form Builder

A key player in HubSpot’s marketing and sales suite, HubSpot Form Builder is designed for lead generation. It automatically routes leads to sales teams, enabling personalized follow-ups based on responses.

How? By syncing directly with HubSpot CRM, it updates contact details and scores leads instantly. Plus, its Progressive Profiling feature remembers returning visitors and asks new questions instead of repeating old ones—something Google Forms lacks.

HubSpot Form Builder best features

Syncs submissions with HubSpot CRM to track and manage leads

Uses Progressive Profiling to collect new details from returning users

Automates personalized emails and workflows after form submission

Includes hidden fields to capture campaign data and lead sources

Embeds forms on any website with built-in tracking and analytics

Integrates with 1,000+ apps in HubSpot’s ecosystem for segmentation and nurturing

HubSpot Form Builder limitations

You cannot purchase just the forms platform subscription

Limited reporting features

A steep learning curve for beginners

HubSpot Form Builder pricing

The form builder is free as part of HubSpot CRM and its Marketing Hub; it cannot be purchased as a standalone product.

HubSpot Form Builder ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

🧠 Fun Fact: Multi-step forms can boost completion rates by up to 46%, as users find them less overwhelming than long, single-page forms!

14. Ninja Forms (Best WordPress form builder for developers)

via Ninja Forms

While Ninja Forms is a favorite among WordPress site owners, it truly shines for developers who need customization and advanced user interactions.

Beyond standard features like conditional logic, payment options, file uploads, and calculations, Ninja Forms provides deep API access with filters and hooks, allowing fully customized form experiences.

Developers can also create custom processing workflows without writing complex backend scripts, making it easy to route data, apply conditional logic, and connect with third-party services.

Ninja Forms best features

Drag-and-drop editor for simple contact, order, or payment forms

Export and import form data as Excel, PDF, or Google Sheets

Prevent spam with ReCaptcha and custom Q&A fields

Full WordPress API access for advanced form customization

Integrates with Trello, Slack, and other third-party tools

Start quickly with 16 pre-made templates

Ninja Forms limitations

Some users may find the paid versions expensive

No free add-ons

Ninja Forms pricing

Core: Free

Plus: $99/year

Pro: $199/year

Elite: $499/year

Ninja Forms ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

Not enough reviews

15. Formsite (Best for high-security form processing)

via Formsite

No online form builder on our list prioritizes security quite like Formsite.

Its field-level encryption lets users protect specific form fields, keeping sensitive data—like social security numbers or medical details—secure while leaving other fields accessible. Additional security features include 256-bit SSL encryption, role-based access controls, and data residency options, ensuring privacy and compliance with complex regulations.

Formsite best features

Customize forms with logos and designs that match your brand

Embed forms on any page with simple copy-paste code

Encrypt forms and surveys using QR codes and 2D barcodes

Create order forms with automatic pricing and multiple payment options

Visualize results in multiple formats for easy analysis

Integrate with third-party tools like Salesforce and more via Zapier

Formsite limitations

Limited customization

The interface can be a bit confusing

Formsite pricing

Personal: $24. 95/month

Professional: $39. 95/month

Business: $69. 95/month

Business +: $99. 95/month

Enterprise: $249. 95/month

Formsite ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Say Goodbye To Boring Forms With The Best Google Forms Alternatives!

Advanced and interactive forms can help you collect better data, engage users, and make smarter decisions. While there are many great, free alternatives to Google Forms, the right one depends on your needs.

But if you ask us, ClickUp can handle any kind of requirement you throw at it. With features like customizable fields, form automation, seamless integrations, and real-time reporting, it’s a powerful tool for managing forms and projects in one place.

