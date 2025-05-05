De 15 bästa alternativen till Google Forms 2025 (gratis och betalda)

Forms are everywhere—whether you’re collecting customer feedback, chasing down leads, or managing RSVPs for an event.
And if you’ve ever needed to create a quick questionnaire, you’ve probably turned to Google Forms. It’s free, easy to use, and integrates nicely with Google Sheets, which explains why it’s a go-to for many.
But here’s the thing—it isn’t perfect. Google Forms templates and design options are basic. The platform also lacks advanced analytics, and if you need offline data collection or serious customization, you’re out of luck.
These limitations can be a dealbreaker for businesses that rely on forms to collect detailed insights, accept payments, or craft something that actually looks good.
In fact, 80% of marketers prefer automation-enabled form builders for lead generation and nurturing. So, if you feel like Google Forms isn’t cutting it anymore, you’re in luck.
We’ve rounded up the best Google Forms alternatives to help you create more intelligent, more effective online forms—without the hassle or the hit to your budget.
What Should You Look for In A Google Forms Alternative?
Before choosing from our list of Google Forms competitors, keep these key features in mind:
- Automated conditional logic : Choose a Google Forms alternative that dynamically shows or hides questions based on previous answers for more personalized, engaging surveys
- Custom branding and design flexibility: Find one that lets you add logos, colors, and unique styling to match your brand
- Robust analytics and reporting: Select a tool that provides charts, multiple export formats, and automatic insights to simplify data analysis
- Several third-party integrations: Ensure it connects with CRMs, email tools, and other apps for seamless data sharing and workflow efficiency
- Advanced security and compliance features: Check for GDPR compliance, encryption, and detailed access controls if handling sensitive data
👀 Did You Know? Before it became a standalone product, Google Forms was launched as part of the Google Docs suite in 2008. Over time, it evolved with new features and integrations, eventually becoming its own tool in 2016 to better support data collection and collaboration.
The 15 Best Google Forms Alternatives
Ready to find the perfect form builder for your needs? Here are the 15 best alternatives:
1. ClickUp (Best for customizable form creation, data collection, and analysis)
Easily the top pick, ClickUp is truly the everything app for work. It combines powerful form-building with productivity and collaboration tools, keeping all your work in one place.
And the best part? You can turn collected responses into tasks easily. Whether you’re gathering employee feedback, running market research, or handling payments and invoices, the ClickUp Form View makes it easy to keep everything organized and connected.
Unlike Google Forms, ClickUp Forms offers intelligent conditional responses, letting your forms adapt in real time based on user input.
The result? A more innovative, more personalized experience for respondents. The all-new Forms Hub acts as a central command center, providing instant access and streamlined management of all your forms, from bug reports to campaign requests.
You can also make your forms more elegant with features like informational blocks and question descriptions, providing clear context and guidelines to respondents, ensuring accurate and efficient data collection. There’s more! Leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI-powered analysis to refine all those responses into actionable results.
No more time wasted trying to synthesize insights from responses.
Further personalize your forms to align with your brand identity through customizable cover images, backgrounds, and button colors. Beyond aesthetics, ClickUp has also strengthened its integrations, including an improved Zapier integration and the ability to build chat integrations via the ClickUp API, facilitating seamless workflow automation.
Plus, with 100+ automation templates in ClickUp, you can streamline response collection and analysis—saving time while keeping everything running smoothly.
For example, you can automate lead routing, instantly assigning tasks to your sales and marketing teams. This keeps your form responses organized and ensures timely follow-ups—helping you turn more leads into customers. You can even set up automated emails and notifications, so no response slips through the cracks!
And the best part? You can sync everything with ClickUp CRM, keeping your customer/client data updated and accessible across the platform. With all your information in one place, creating forms that capture the right data and drive better decisions is easier than ever. Short on time? No problem! Browse the template library and select a ready-made form that meets your needs.
Here are our top picks!
If you want to create a feedback form for your users, customers, or employees, start with the ClickUp Feedback Form template. This fully customizable template is excellent for designing on-brand surveys, collecting meaningful data, and analyzing them for product decisions and trend patterns.
However, check out the ClickUp Form Template if you want something simpler. It comes with Custom Fields, allowing you to create any kind of form or survey that can securely collect accurate responses and stay on top of compliance regulations and industry standards.
ClickUp benefits
- Customize form fields with ClickUp Custom Fields to collect the right data
- Turn form responses into Tasks in ClickUp to track, manage, and assign them easily
- Build forms fast using ClickUp Form Templates for surveys and requests
- Analyze data in real-time with ClickUp Dashboards and customizable views like List, Calendar, or Board
- Automate repetitive tasks with custom automation triggers and actions to save time
- Integrate seamlessly with tools like Google Sheets, Slack, and Zapier
ClickUp limitations
- Slight learning curve for new users
- Some features are not available on the mobile app
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp reviews and ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (10000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4300+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about ClickUp
Clickup Forms allow us to escalate requests from one team to another in an easy manner. The form entries become tasks, and we can keep track of all these requests on a board for the stakeholders and team managers to be informed on the progress, blockers, or dependencies. This allows everyone involved visibility and ensures the tasks are completed as quickly as possible.
2. Jotform (Best for creating payment-integrated forms)
Jotform lets you create advanced forms easily with 10,000+ templates and deep customization—no steep learning curve required, unlike most other advanced form builders.
Its drag-and-drop builder supports workflow automation, conditional logic, multilingual forms, and detailed analytics.
You can also embed PDFs, collect signatures via DocuSign, and customize payment flows. With Smart Payments Forms, you can split payments, set up installments, and apply conditional logic—rare perks in other form builders.
Jotform best features
- Use 100+ themes to create personalized payment forms, surveys, and more
- Automate tasks like generating invoices, reports, email reminders, and autoresponders
- Accept payments via 32 gateways, ACH, credit/debit cards, and e-checks
- Collect data offline with Jotform Mobile Forms
- Translate forms into 130+ languages for a global reach
- Integrate with 150+ tools, including CRMs like HubSpot and email services like Mailchimp
Jotform limitations
- A minimal number of forms in the free version
- Automations are quite basic
Jotform pricing
- Starter: Free
- Bronze: $39/month
- Silver: $49/month
- Gold: $129/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Jotform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (3,400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,800+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about Jotform
With a large volunteer force selling ads for theater playbills, Jotform has changed our workflow dramatically. So easy to gather all our information into one place. Ad info, payment, all in one simple, easy to use form. No more paper forms and keeping track of multiple forms of payment. No more missed ads because someone didn’t file the paperwork correctly.
💡 Pro Tip: Switching from Google Forms or Microsoft Forms to Jotform? You can seamlessly migrate all your existing forms without losing any data!
3. Zoho Forms (Best for form creation within the Zoho ecosystem)
Zoho’s all-in-one business suite makes it a go-to for many companies, and Zoho Forms fits right in. It offers a drag-and-drop editor with 30+ field types, conditional logic for dynamic forms, and automation to capture leads, send alerts, and collect data.
Integrated with Zoho apps (CRM, Books, Projects), every submission syncs without extra connectors, automating tasks like invoicing, email responses, and project updates.
Zoho Forms best features
- Embed forms on websites and social media
- Assign tasks, set roles, and track progress
- Accept payments directly through forms
- Gain insights with built-in analytics
- Ensure security with advanced data protection
- Access and submit forms offline via the mobile app
Zoho Forms limitations
- Limited customization options
- Lacks AI features
- Mobile app UI is not very intuitive
Zoho Forms pricing
All plans are billed annually.
- Free Forever
- Basic: $10/month
- Standard: $25/month
- Professional: $50/month
- Premium: $90/month
Zoho Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about Zoho Forms
Currently, Zohoform only allows integration with other Zoho products such as Zoho CRM. This means that if you’re looking for a more diverse range of integrations with other popular tools, you may find yourself limited. It’s crucial to consider your specific needs and ensure that Zoho Form aligns with your desired integration capabilities before committing to the platform.
4. Formidable Forms (Best for WordPress sites with advanced data displays)
If you need to manage and display data directly on your WordPress site—whether for job boards, property listings, or directories— Formidable Forms is the choice for you.
Its Views feature lets you collect form submissions and instantly display them in custom formats like tables, calendars, or interactive listings—no coding required. You can quickly build complex, data-driven applications with 200+ templates, automation tools, and seamless integrations.
Formidable Forms best features
- Build and style forms with a drag-and-drop editor
- Display submissions as custom front-end views
- Split long forms into multi-page sections with autosave for responses
- Automate form availability with scheduled open/close dates
- Protect forms with built-in spam prevention tools
- Generate PDFs for invoices, certificates, and more
Formidable Forms limitations
- A steep learning curve, especially with styling and Views
- Buggy interface due to the high number of fields and conditions
Formidable Forms pricing
All of the following are non-discounted rates, billed annually.
- Basic: $79/year
- Plus: $199/year
- Business: $399/year
- Elite: $599/year
Formidable Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 9/5 (100+ reviews)
💡 Pro Tip: Don’t settle for a one-size-fits-all form—run A/B tests to compare different layouts, field arrangements, and designs. Test variations like single-column vs. multi-column formats, progress bars for multi-step forms, or different CTA button placements to see which version drives higher completion rates. Minor tweaks can make a significant impact on user engagement and conversions!
5. Typeform (Best for building conversational forms)
Surveys are essential for feedback, but they can also be tedious. Typeform fixes that by turning forms into engaging, chat-like experiences.
Instead of overwhelming users with a full-page questionnaire like Google Forms, Typeform asks one question at a time, creating a smooth, interactive flow. Plus, it allows users to create unlimited forms even on the free plan.
With branching logic and personalized follow-ups, it feels more like a conversation than a survey—perfect for lead qualification, customer feedback, or quizzes where completion rates matter.
Typeform best features
- Use 28+ question types with skip logic and branching
- Embed forms on websites or share via social media
- Accept payments through PayPal and Stripe integrations
- Track responses with unique identifiers for better insights
- Generate detailed reports on completion rates and patterns
- Connect with 120+ third-party apps like Calendly and Slack
Typeform limitations
- Too many design options can be confusing
- Not the most ideal tool for lead generation
- Expensive for small and medium-sized businesses
Typeform pricing
Core plans:
- Free Forever
- Basic: $29/month
- Plus: $59/month
- Business: $99/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Growth plans:
- Growth Essentials: $199/month
- Growth Pro: $349/month
- Growth Custom: Custom pricing
Typeform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (750+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (850+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about Typeform
I found it excellent for receiving feedback on design solutions, it allowed me to take the input from multiple users and organise it in a way that allowed me to weigh my approach in regards to prioritising features and addressing concerns. I found it frustrating sometimes encountering paywalls, but that wasn’t unexpected with a paid service
📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient.
ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.
6. Paperform (Best for building landing page-like marketing forms)
Some marketing teams don’t just build forms—they design full-fledged landing pages. How? With tools like Paperform.
This Google Forms alternative is perfect for creating visually appealing, conversion-focused forms that feel more like professional web pages. Unlike rigid form builders, Paperform lets you arrange content freely, mixing questions, images, videos, and text like editing a document.
That’s why teams use it for product launches, applications, and branded surveys.
Paperform best features
- Create web forms, landing pages, and quizzes with 700+ layouts and 500+ templates
- Customize forms with images, videos, headings, and rich text
- Capture visitor data for PPC ads and targeted campaigns
- Build product catalogs with ordering and payment options
- Embed forms on websites with custom CSS
- Integrate with 2,000+ tools like Slack, Asana, and Dropbox
Paperform limitations
- Limited PDF features and lacks PDF scanning
- A steep learning curve for the advanced features
- No free version
Paperform pricing
- Essentials: $29/month
- Pro: $59/month
- Business: $129/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Paperform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (90+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about Paperform
I’m pretty happy with what I have accomplished with Paperform; maybe the one thing would be that the learning curve was a bit longer than when I used Typeform and that I can’t seem to find how to archive instead of delete Forms. I ended up creating a Folder.
7. Cognito Forms (Best for creating calculation-heavy forms)
Cognito Forms is a smart pick if your company deals with complex calculations. This advanced form builder can handle real-time pricing, tax calculations, and custom formulas—perfect for detailed order forms, invoices, and financial applications.
Its powerful calculation engine automates complex math, applies tax rates or discounts, and even inserts results into customized PDFs. It also includes workflow automation, secure payment collection, and a flexible drag-and-drop builder.
Cognito Forms best features
- Customize fonts, input styles, and colors with the drag-and-drop editor
- Use 17+ question types, including pricing and currency fields
- Automate calculations with the built-in formula engine
- Apply conditional logic to show only relevant fields
- Access 150+ templates for different form types
- Collect payments via Square or PayPal
Cognito Forms limitations
- Limited design and formatting options
- Fewer number of direct integrations
Cognito Forms pricing
- Individual: Free Forever
- Pro: $19/month
- Team: $39/month
- Enterprise: $129/month
Cognito Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (130+ reviews)
Cognito Forms is a well rounded platform that allows you the flexibility, customization and conditional logic necessary to create forms that will do just about anything you could ever need or imagine. Workflow enables you to automate specific functions. Roles enable you to dictate what fields are visible, required or hidden to specific people. I researched a lot of different platforms before deciding on Cognito Forms. It has truly made our process much more efficient.
8. SurveyMonkey (Best for creating data-heavy surveys)
SurveyMonkey offers a much more powerful platform than Google Forms—especially for professional research and data analysis.
Its advanced customization and analytics make it ideal for everything from market research to employee satisfaction surveys.
Plus, its question bank of 2,000+ expert-written, pre-tested questions helps you ask the right things with smart suggestions tailored to your goals.
SurveyMonkey best features
- Use 15+ question types to build targeted surveys
- Improve accuracy with conditional branching and skip logic
- Embed surveys in emails to boost response rates
- Analyze data with WordCloud and Sentiment Analysis
- Export results in CSV, XLS, PDF, PPT, and SPS formats
SurveyMonkey limitations
- UI may be challenging to navigate
- Advanced features and detailed analytics are only available in the high-tier plans
SurveyMonkey pricing
- Basic: Free
- Premier Annual: $1,428/year
- Advantage Annual: $468/year
- Standard Monthly: $99/month
- Team Advantage: $25/month (billed annually)
- Team Premier: $75/month (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
SurveyMonkey ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (22,900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10,000+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about SurveyMonkey
I’m not a data person, but it allows me to secure and use data. I like that it has banks of suggested answers that are industry standard. Because I’m not a true data guru, I think it is easy to misinterpret my results! Also, it is a bit pricy to add colleagues and get extra features for a “lite” user.
➡️ Also Read: How to Create a Survey in Google Forms
9. Formstack (Best for creating automated healthcare and legal forms)
Formstack isn’t just a form builder—it’s a full-fledged workplace productivity platform widely used in the healthcare, legal, and finance industries.
Beyond form creation, it generates custom files from submissions, including contracts, proposals, and agreements. The tool also supports conditional content, dynamic fields, and e-signatures while meeting strict HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance standards.
Formstack best features
- Drag-and-drop builder with 300+ customizable templates
- Import forms from other platforms using Form Importer
- Block spam with invisible reCAPTCHA
- Secure data with SSL encryption, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance
- Gain insights with real-time analytics
- Automate workflows by routing data and integrating with 260+ apps
Formstack limitations
- Limited font and formatting options
- UI may be buggy and can get confusing
- Cannot export data in different formats
Formstack pricing
- Forms: $99/month
- Suite: $299/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Formstack ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4/5 (100+ reviews)
10. Wufoo (Best for form reporting and analytics)
If your company relies on detailed visual reports and dashboards, Wufoo makes data analysis simple.
It creates custom reports with real-time updates, pivot tables, dynamic charts, and cross-tabulation—no extra tools needed. You can also automate report sharing and set up dashboards that update as new data comes in.
Wufoo best features
- Pick from 400+ form templates or design your own with the Theme Designer
- Allow respondents to upload files directly through forms
- Protect data with 256-bit SSL encryption
- Generate custom reports with auto-updating dashboards and analyze forms with built-in analytics features
- Set limits to close forms after a response cap or deadline
- Connect with 2,000+ apps, including payment gateways like PayPal
Wufoo limitations
- The interface looks outdated and may not be user-friendly
- Widget options are basic compared to other tools
- It doesn’t support offline forms
Wufoo pricing
- Starter: $22/month
- Professional: $39/month
- Advanced: $99/month
- Ultimate: $249/month
Wufoo ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (290+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
💡 Fun Fact: SurveyMonkey acquired Wufoo in 2011. Since then, Wufoo has adopted SurveyMonkey’s top-tier security and now integrates directly with the platform—allowing you to manage Wufoo entries from your SurveyMonkey account.
11. WPForms (Best for creating simple forms on WordPress)
A go-to for WordPress site owners, WPForms is a beginner-friendly form builder that integrates smoothly with WordPress plugins.
It’s highly customizable and secure, allowing users to create exclusive forms, time-limited submissions, or gated content—perfect for member applications, special offers, or limited-time registrations.
What sets WPForms apart is its robust access control. You can password-protect forms, set user role restrictions, limit submissions, schedule availability, or even grant access only to users who’ve purchased or viewed specific content.
WPForms best features
- Enhance forms with add-ons like Surveys & Polls and Form Pages
- Customize form fields with an AI-powered form builder
- Restrict access using the Form Locker add-on
- Instantly generate forms with 2,000+ free templates
- Block spam with Captcha and Google reCAPTCHA
- Connect to 7,000+ apps via built-in integrations and Zapier
WPForms limitations
- Customization requires an understanding of CSS
- Advanced features and integrations are present in high-tier plans
- Expensive compared to other tools
WPForms pricing
- Basic: $99/month
- Plus: $199/month
- Pro: $399/month
- Elite: $599/month
WPForms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (20+ reviews)
All the data stays with you (especially important if you collect information you do not want to share with Google or other services). People can respond without the need to login or use a third party account (Google forms necessitate a Google account). Easy to use after a slight learning curve.
12. 123FormBuilder (Best for building multilingual forms)
When your company serves a global audience, your forms must adapt to multiple languages. 123FormBuilder simplifies this by auto-detecting user location and displaying forms in their preferred language. It also standardizes responses across languages while preserving rules, formatting, and calculations.
This intuitive and affordable platform has a minimal learning curve. It allows you to drag and drop elements, tweak settings, and publish forms in minutes.
123FormBuilder best features
- Auto-detect user location to display forms in the right language
- Standardize response formats regardless of submission language
- Use conditional logic to show or hide fields dynamically
- Build offline forms and sync data when back online
- Protect data with CAPTCHA and SSL encryption
- Access 2,000+ templates for various industries and use cases
123FormBuilder limitations
- The mobile app layout may not be user-friendly
- Limited form customization options
- The interface can be buggy
123FormBuilder pricing
- Basic: Free
- Gold: $37/month
- Platinum: $49/month
- Diamond: $99/month
- Enterprise: $225/month
123FormBuilder ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (170+ reviews)
13. HubSpot Form Builder (Best for generating leads from forms)
A key player in HubSpot’s marketing and sales suite, HubSpot Form Builder is designed for lead generation. It automatically routes leads to sales teams, enabling personalized follow-ups based on responses.
How? By syncing directly with HubSpot CRM, it updates contact details and scores leads instantly. Plus, its Progressive Profiling feature remembers returning visitors and asks new questions instead of repeating old ones—something Google Forms lacks.
HubSpot Form Builder best features
- Syncs submissions with HubSpot CRM to track and manage leads
- Uses Progressive Profiling to collect new details from returning users
- Automates personalized emails and workflows after form submission
- Includes hidden fields to capture campaign data and lead sources
- Embeds forms on any website with built-in tracking and analytics
- Integrates with 1,000+ apps in HubSpot’s ecosystem for segmentation and nurturing
HubSpot Form Builder limitations
- You cannot purchase just the forms platform subscription
- Limited reporting features
- A steep learning curve for beginners
HubSpot Form Builder pricing
The form builder is free as part of HubSpot CRM and its Marketing Hub; it cannot be purchased as a standalone product.
HubSpot Form Builder ratings and reviews
- G2: No reviews available
- Capterra: No reviews available
🧠 Fun Fact: Multi-step forms can boost completion rates by up to 46%, as users find them less overwhelming than long, single-page forms!
14. Ninja Forms (Best WordPress form builder for developers)
While Ninja Forms is a favorite among WordPress site owners, it truly shines for developers who need customization and advanced user interactions.
Beyond standard features like conditional logic, payment options, file uploads, and calculations, Ninja Forms provides deep API access with filters and hooks, allowing fully customized form experiences.
Developers can also create custom processing workflows without writing complex backend scripts, making it easy to route data, apply conditional logic, and connect with third-party services.
Ninja Forms best features
- Drag-and-drop editor for simple contact, order, or payment forms
- Export and import form data as Excel, PDF, or Google Sheets
- Prevent spam with ReCaptcha and custom Q&A fields
- Full WordPress API access for advanced form customization
- Integrates with Trello, Slack, and other third-party tools
- Start quickly with 16 pre-made templates
Ninja Forms limitations
- Some users may find the paid versions expensive
- No free add-ons
Ninja Forms pricing
- Core: Free
- Plus: $99/year
- Pro: $199/year
- Elite: $499/year
Ninja Forms ratings and reviews
- Not enough reviews
- Not enough reviews
15. Formsite (Best for high-security form processing)
No online form builder on our list prioritizes security quite like Formsite.
Its field-level encryption lets users protect specific form fields, keeping sensitive data—like social security numbers or medical details—secure while leaving other fields accessible. Additional security features include 256-bit SSL encryption, role-based access controls, and data residency options, ensuring privacy and compliance with complex regulations.
Formsite best features
- Customize forms with logos and designs that match your brand
- Embed forms on any page with simple copy-paste code
- Encrypt forms and surveys using QR codes and 2D barcodes
- Create order forms with automatic pricing and multiple payment options
- Visualize results in multiple formats for easy analysis
- Integrate with third-party tools like Salesforce and more via Zapier
Formsite limitations
- Limited customization
- The interface can be a bit confusing
Formsite pricing
- Personal: $24. 95/month
- Professional: $39. 95/month
- Business: $69. 95/month
- Business +: $99. 95/month
- Enterprise: $249. 95/month
Formsite ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)
Say Goodbye To Boring Forms With The Best Google Forms Alternatives!
Advanced and interactive forms can help you collect better data, engage users, and make smarter decisions. While there are many great, free alternatives to Google Forms, the right one depends on your needs.
But if you ask us, ClickUp can handle any kind of requirement you throw at it. With features like customizable fields, form automation, seamless integrations, and real-time reporting, it’s a powerful tool for managing forms and projects in one place.
Sign up for ClickUp now and start building forms today—free!