11 Best Team Collaboration Apps & Tools in 2025

With the global push towards remote work, team collaboration has emerged as the anchor of successful project management.
However, many teams struggle with long-winded emails, confusing message threads, and buried documents. Thankfully, collaboration apps have revolutionized how we work: Streamlining conversations, centralizing documents, and aligning everyone on the same page.
With a plethora of project management tool s flooding the market, how do you zero in on the best collaboration app? We’ll walk through 11 best online collaboration software this year. Ready to supercharge your project management? Let’s roll!
What Should You Look for in Collaboration Apps?
Not all collaboration apps are created equal. So, how do you narrow down the search? Keep an eye out for these key features:
- Intuitive design: A project management and collaboration app should be user-friendly. If you’re spending more time figuring out how to use the app than actually working, it’s a no-go
- Real-time updates: Look for online collaboration tools or apps that sync instantly, so everyone has access to the most up to date data
- Integrated communication: Seamless chat functions can be a game-changer so all tasks and communication live in one place
- Customization: Your collaborative tool should be flexible to adapt to individual and team needs from different functions
- Security: The best online collaboration tools guarantee your data’s safe and protected from unwanted changes or access
The 11 Best Collaboration Apps for Teams
So, you’ve got a grasp on what makes a collaboration app truly stellar. But with so many fish in the digital sea, where do you cast your net?
Whether you’re looking for a seamless communication plan, robust integrations, or just a project management tool that makes teamwork feel like a breeze, we’ve got something here for you.
1. ClickUp
At its core, ClickUp isn’t just another project management app. It’s a robust workspace designed to fit teams of all sizes and industries. With ClickUp, customizable workspaces reign supreme, allowing organizations to tailor their digital environment precisely.
In the fast-paced business and project management world, actionable insights are gold. ClickUp’s reporting tools offer clear, concise, and customizable views of your team’s progress, challenges, and successes. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to data-driven decisions!
But what truly makes ClickUp the best online collaboration tool? Its vast integrations. Whether it’s communication platforms, CRM systems, or design tools, ClickUp seamlessly connects with them all, becoming the central hub of your team’s digital universe.
ClickUp best features
- With ClickUp Docs, teaming up on documents, making real-time edits, and sharing has never been easier
- Brainstorm on the go with ClickUp Whiteboards and transform those whiteboard ideas into actionable projects instantly
- Monitor project time, incorporate tasks, delegate responsibilities, and curate the perfect project management workflow, all under one roof
- With ClickUp Chat View, discuss, share, and organize chats for different projects or teams, all in one unified space
- Breeze through imports with ClickUp’s one-click import feature. Transfer your projects smoothly, without any hitches
ClickUp limitations
- First-time users might need some time to become familiar with the number of features
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
2. Google Workspace
Welcome to the digital toolkit that’s reshaped the modern workspace: Google Workspace. Beyond just emails and calendars, this suite includes a dynamic array of team collaboration tools from Docs to Sheets to Slides.
The real charm? Real-time collaboration. Whether you’re a writer, a project manager, or a startup team, Google Workspace offers an intuitive platform to co-create, share, and fine-tune your projects on the fly.
Google Workspace best features
- Enables equal contribution for all users, regardless of location, role, or device
- Comprehensive suite including business versions of Google Drive, Chat, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and more in one subscription
- Helps employees optimize their time through intuitive tools designed for smarter work
Google Workspace limitations
- Offline access can be an issue due to Google-specific file formats
- Multiple domains require separate Workspace purchases
- Requires a Google account for access
Google Workspace pricing
- Business Starter: $6 per user/month
- Business Standard: $12 per user/month
- Business Plus: $18 per user/month
- Enterprise: Contact sales
Google Workspace ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (40,500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (14,700+ reviews)
3. SmartTask
For professionals who love efficiency with a touch of visual flair, SmartTask stands tall in the realm of project management apps. This tool isn’t just about tracking tasks. It’s a comprehensive platform that marries task management with tracking, workplace collaboration, and visual project timelines.
Teams in marketing, operations, or those managing large-scale projects will find its features especially conducive to streamlining their workflow management.
SmartTask best features
- Advanced task filtering with robust communication features
- Time and budget tracking, custom fields, charts, and instant messaging
- Supports recurring tasks and five customizable views
SmartTask limitations
- The project management software can be complex for some users
- Mobile apps may experience occasional lags, according to users
- Time tracking can be unreliable with multiple windows open, potentially causing clutter
SmartTask pricing
- Free Forever
- Premium: $7. 99 per user/month
- Business: $10. 99 per user/month
- Enterprise: Contact sales
SmartTask ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (30+ reviews)
4. Zoom
The modern world knows it well. Zoom isn’t just a video conferencing tool; it’s become synonymous with virtual meetings.
From massive corporate meetings to intimate brainstorming sessions, Zoom’s user-friendly interface and robust feature set make it a go-to for professionals from all spheres—educators, businesses, freelancers, and even casual users.
Zoom best features
- Team Chat for efficient collaboration outside meetings and calls
- Virtual Background library and dedicated app marketplace with integrations
- Allows up to 1,000 attendees on the enterprise plan with an online whiteboard feature
Zoom limitations
- Participant limits, even on the paid plans
- Not suitable as a holistic office and team collaboration software
Zoom pricing
- Free
- Pro: $149. 90 per year/user
- Business: $199. 90 per year/user
- Business Plus: $250 per year/user
- Enterprise: Contact sales
Zoom ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (52,500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (13,400+ reviews)
5. Flock
Drowning in emails and disparate chat threads? Flock to the rescue. This communication app seamlessly merges team chats, video calls, and productivity tools under one digital roof. It’s an excellent fit for big or small teams that prioritize swift, integrated communication without the clutter.
Flock best features
- Conduct polls within channels and opt for anonymous responses
- In-app video conferencing and secure file sharing
- Integrates with many productivity apps and services
Flock limitations
- Advanced customization available only for Enterprise-level plan
- Users report an initial steep learning curve
- Some users may find its project management features insufficient
Flock pricing
- Free
- Pro: $4. 50/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
Flock ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (235+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)
6. Microsoft Teams
From the house of Microsoft comes Teams, a collaboration powerhouse designed for the modern enterprise. Beyond just chats and calls, Teams integrates with Office 365, creating a unified workspace. For larger corporations or teams deeply embedded in the Microsoft ecosystem, Teams offers a seamless, interconnected experience.
Microsoft Teams best features
- Comprehensive calling features, including voicemail and transfers
- Whiteboard app for brainstorming with automatic sync and version history tracking
- Offers time-saving “saved settings” for group or team creation
Microsoft Teams limitations
- Limited integration with non-Microsoft products
- It may be overly complex for simple tasks
- Lacks extensive customization and is challenging to integrate with non-Microsoft communication software
Microsoft Teams pricing
- Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4/month per user, paid annually
- Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6/month per user, paid annually
- Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user, paid annually
Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (14,100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (9,200+ reviews)
7. Discord
Originally a haven for gamers, Discord has evolved into a vibrant platform for communities and teams of all kinds. Its voice channels, text rooms, and vast integrations make it a fantastic tool for creatives, hobby groups, and even professional teams craving a less formal collaboration space.
Discord best features
- Private, invite-only servers
- Topic-based channels for focused discussions between team members
- Offers text, voice, video chat, and screen sharing
Discord limitations
- Some find the user interface for text messaging confusing
- High conversation volume can hinder message history review
- Lacks enterprise-grade security and is primarily for social interactions; better alternatives for Discord are available
Discord pricing
- Free
- Nitro: $9. 85/month per user
- Nitro Classic: $4. 92/month per user
- Server Boost: $4. 99/month per user
- Nitro Basic: $2. 95/month per user
Discord ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (320+ reviews)
8. Rocket. Chat
Seeking a customizable communication platform? Rocket. Chat answers the call. This open-source tool offers chat, video conferencing, and a multitude of integrations, allowing teams to shape the platform according to their needs. Tech-savvy groups or those who value a personalized communication hub will find Rocket. Chat is especially appealing.
Rocket. Chat best features
- Effective user tagging with @mentions
- Video and voice calls with screen sharing
- Mobile, web, and desktop availability with features like message translation
Rocket. Chat limitations
- The interface isn’t as intuitive as alternatives
- Mobile app functionality lags behind other competitors
- Some users report notification sync issues between desktop and mobile apps
Rocket. Chat pricing
- Community: Free
- Enterprise: $7/user per month
Rocket. Chat ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (320+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (140+ reviews)
Bonus: Check out The Best Open-Source Project Management Tools
9. Mockplus
Designers and product teams, take note. Mockplus is more than a tool; it’s a playground for prototyping, collaboration, and design workflow optimization.
Its intuitive interface ensures that teams can bring their design visions to life, collect feedback, and iterate—all in a unified space.
Mockplus best features
- Seamless export designs from major platforms like Sketch and Adobe XD
- Communicate directly on designs and build hi-fi interactive prototypes
- Supports various document types for online preview
Mockplus limitations
- Reliant on a stable, high-quality network
- Specifically tailored for designers, potentially limiting cross-team utility
Mockplus pricing
- Free
- Ultimate: $10. 95 per user/month
- Enterprise: Contact sales
Mockplus ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (15 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (7 reviews)
10. Chanty
In the bustling world of team communication, Chanty stands out with its simplicity and efficiency. More than just a chat app, Chanty integrates task management to ensure teams stay on track.
Small to medium-sized teams looking for an uncomplicated yet robust collaboration platform will find Chanty to be a breath of fresh air.
Chanty best features
- Offers audio messages with search-friendly chat and unlimited message history
- Task management features with a Kanban board view
- Integrates easily with other communication tools
Chanty limitations
- According to users, some might face performance issues or loading delays
- Some features come at an extra cost or need upgrades
- Limited advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, which can hinder project transparency
Chanty pricing
- Free
- Business: $4/month per user
Chanty ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)
11. Slack
Slack is a real-time messaging app that improves team communication, reduces emails, and enhances productivity. It’s divided into channels where teams can create, join, and participate in discussions. With direct messaging and call features, team members can have private conversations or hold meetings without leaving the app.
Slack best features
- Integrations with many other tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Salesforce to streamline workflows.
- Private channels and direct messages allowing for focused conversations.
- File sharing and collaboration with built-in document viewers and editors.
- Voice and video calls, as well as screen sharing capabilities for virtual meetings.
Slack limitations
- Some users report that the app can be resource heavy, impacting the performance of other apps.
- Free version restricts access to a limited history of messages and the number of integrations.
Slack pricing
- Pro: $7. 25/month per user
- Business: $12. 50/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact sales
Slack ratings and reviews
- G2Crowd: 4. 5/5 (16500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (15000+ reviews)
Check out these Slack alternatives!
ClickUp: The Ultimate Collaboration App for Teams
With the pace of today’s digital world, having a holistic tool that weaves together all the essential collaboration features is paramount.
And ClickUp does just that. Its Whiteboards aren’t merely spaces to scribble; they are canvases for innovation, facilitating visual brainstorming sessions that morph ideas into actionable plans. The Docs feature ensures that no important document plays a game of hide-and-seek with you. Everything’s centralized, organized, and a mere click away.
Gone are the days of toggling between platforms to discuss a project. ClickUp integrates conversations right where the action is, making sure context is never lost in translation. Collaboration isn’t about juggling tools; it’s about seamless synergy, fluid conversations, and having the right resources at your fingertips.
In the expansive universe of collaboration apps, ClickUp shines brightest. Because at the end of the day, why settle for good when you can have the best?