11 Best Team Collaboration Apps & Tools in 2025

With the global push towards remote work, team collaboration has emerged as the anchor of successful project management.

However, many teams struggle with long-winded emails, confusing message threads, and buried documents. Thankfully, collaboration apps have revolutionized how we work: Streamlining conversations, centralizing documents, and aligning everyone on the same page.

With a plethora of project management tool s flooding the market, how do you zero in on the best collaboration app? We’ll walk through 11 best online collaboration software this year. Ready to supercharge your project management? Let’s roll!

What Should You Look for in Collaboration Apps?

Not all collaboration apps are created equal. So, how do you narrow down the search? Keep an eye out for these key features:

Intuitive design : A project management and collaboration app should be user-friendly. If you’re spending more time figuring out how to use the app than actually working, it’s a no-go

Real-time updates : Look for : Look for online collaboration tools or apps that sync instantly, so everyone has access to the most up to date data

Integrated communication : Seamless chat functions can be a game-changer so all tasks and communication live in one place

Customization : Your collaborative tool should be flexible to adapt to individual and team needs from different functions

Security: The best online collaboration tools guarantee your data’s safe and protected from unwanted changes or access

The 11 Best Collaboration Apps for Teams

So, you’ve got a grasp on what makes a collaboration app truly stellar. But with so many fish in the digital sea, where do you cast your net?

Whether you’re looking for a seamless communication plan, robust integrations, or just a project management tool that makes teamwork feel like a breeze, we’ve got something here for you.

Start Collaborating With ClickUp Start collaborating with 15+ views in ClickUp to customize your workflow to your needs

At its core, ClickUp isn’t just another project management app. It’s a robust workspace designed to fit teams of all sizes and industries. With ClickUp, customizable workspaces reign supreme, allowing organizations to tailor their digital environment precisely.

In the fast-paced business and project management world, actionable insights are gold. ClickUp’s reporting tools offer clear, concise, and customizable views of your team’s progress, challenges, and successes. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to data-driven decisions!

But what truly makes ClickUp the best online collaboration tool? Its vast integrations. Whether it’s communication platforms, CRM systems, or design tools, ClickUp seamlessly connects with them all, becoming the central hub of your team’s digital universe.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

First-time users might need some time to become familiar with the number of features

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Google Workspace

via Google Workspace

Welcome to the digital toolkit that’s reshaped the modern workspace: Google Workspace. Beyond just emails and calendars, this suite includes a dynamic array of team collaboration tools from Docs to Sheets to Slides.

The real charm? Real-time collaboration. Whether you’re a writer, a project manager, or a startup team, Google Workspace offers an intuitive platform to co-create, share, and fine-tune your projects on the fly.

Google Workspace best features

Enables equal contribution for all users, regardless of location, role, or device

Comprehensive suite including business versions of Google Drive, Chat, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and more in one subscription

Helps employees optimize their time through intuitive tools designed for smarter work

Google Workspace limitations

Offline access can be an issue due to Google-specific file formats

Multiple domains require separate Workspace purchases

Requires a Google account for access

Google Workspace pricing

Business Starter: $6 per user/month

Business Standard: $12 per user/month

Business Plus: $18 per user/month

Enterprise: Contact sales

Google Workspace ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (40,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (14,700+ reviews)

3. SmartTask

via SmartTask

For professionals who love efficiency with a touch of visual flair, SmartTask stands tall in the realm of project management apps. This tool isn’t just about tracking tasks. It’s a comprehensive platform that marries task management with tracking, workplace collaboration, and visual project timelines.

Teams in marketing, operations, or those managing large-scale projects will find its features especially conducive to streamlining their workflow management.

SmartTask best features

Advanced task filtering with robust communication features

Time and budget tracking, custom fields, charts, and instant messaging

Supports recurring tasks and five customizable views

SmartTask limitations

The project management software can be complex for some users

Mobile apps may experience occasional lags, according to users

Time tracking can be unreliable with multiple windows open, potentially causing clutter

SmartTask pricing

Free Forever

Premium: $7. 99 per user/month

Business: $10. 99 per user/month

Enterprise: Contact sales

SmartTask ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (30+ reviews)

4. Zoom

via Zoom

The modern world knows it well. Zoom isn’t just a video conferencing tool; it’s become synonymous with virtual meetings.

From massive corporate meetings to intimate brainstorming sessions, Zoom’s user-friendly interface and robust feature set make it a go-to for professionals from all spheres—educators, businesses, freelancers, and even casual users.

Zoom best features

Team Chat for efficient collaboration outside meetings and calls

Virtual Background library and dedicated app marketplace with integrations

Allows up to 1,000 attendees on the enterprise plan with an online whiteboard feature

Zoom limitations

Participant limits, even on the paid plans

Not suitable as a holistic office and team collaboration software

Zoom pricing

Free

Pro: $149. 90 per year/user

Business : $199. 90 per year/user

Business Plus: $250 per year/user

Enterprise: Contact sales

Zoom ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (52,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (13,400+ reviews)

5. Flock

via Flock

Drowning in emails and disparate chat threads? Flock to the rescue. This communication app seamlessly merges team chats, video calls, and productivity tools under one digital roof. It’s an excellent fit for big or small teams that prioritize swift, integrated communication without the clutter.

Flock best features

Conduct polls within channels and opt for anonymous responses

In-app video conferencing and secure file sharing

Integrates with many productivity apps and services

Flock limitations

Advanced customization available only for Enterprise-level plan

Users report an initial steep learning curve

Some users may find its project management features insufficient

Flock pricing

Free

Pro: $4. 50/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Flock ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (235+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

6. Microsoft Teams

via Microsoft Teams

From the house of Microsoft comes Teams, a collaboration powerhouse designed for the modern enterprise. Beyond just chats and calls, Teams integrates with Office 365, creating a unified workspace. For larger corporations or teams deeply embedded in the Microsoft ecosystem, Teams offers a seamless, interconnected experience.

Microsoft Teams best features

Comprehensive calling features, including voicemail and transfers

Whiteboard app for brainstorming with automatic sync and version history tracking

Offers time-saving “saved settings” for group or team creation

Microsoft Teams limitations

Limited integration with non-Microsoft products

It may be overly complex for simple tasks

Lacks extensive customization and is challenging to integrate with non-Microsoft communication software

Microsoft Teams pricing

Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4/month per user, paid annually

Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6/month per user, paid annually

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user, paid annually

Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (14,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (9,200+ reviews)

7. Discord

via Discord

Originally a haven for gamers, Discord has evolved into a vibrant platform for communities and teams of all kinds. Its voice channels, text rooms, and vast integrations make it a fantastic tool for creatives, hobby groups, and even professional teams craving a less formal collaboration space.

Discord best features

Private, invite-only servers

Topic-based channels for focused discussions between team members

Offers text, voice, video chat, and screen sharing

Discord limitations

Some find the user interface for text messaging confusing

High conversation volume can hinder message history review

Lacks enterprise-grade security and is primarily for social interactions; better alternatives for Discord are available

Discord pricing

Free

Nitro: $9. 85/month per user

Nitro Classic: $4. 92/month per user

Server Boost: $4. 99/month per user

Nitro Basic: $2. 95/month per user

Discord ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (320+ reviews)

8. Rocket. Chat

Seeking a customizable communication platform? Rocket. Chat answers the call. This open-source tool offers chat, video conferencing, and a multitude of integrations, allowing teams to shape the platform according to their needs. Tech-savvy groups or those who value a personalized communication hub will find Rocket. Chat is especially appealing.

Rocket. Chat best features

Effective user tagging with @mentions

Video and voice calls with screen sharing

Mobile, web, and desktop availability with features like message translation

Rocket. Chat limitations

The interface isn’t as intuitive as alternatives

Mobile app functionality lags behind other competitors

Some users report notification sync issues between desktop and mobile apps

Rocket. Chat pricing

Community: Free

Enterprise: $7/user per month

Rocket. Chat ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (320+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (140+ reviews)

9. Mockplus

via Mockplus

Designers and product teams, take note. Mockplus is more than a tool; it’s a playground for prototyping, collaboration, and design workflow optimization.

Its intuitive interface ensures that teams can bring their design visions to life, collect feedback, and iterate—all in a unified space.

Mockplus best features

Seamless export designs from major platforms like Sketch and Adobe XD

Communicate directly on designs and build hi-fi interactive prototypes

Supports various document types for online preview

Mockplus limitations

Reliant on a stable, high-quality network

Specifically tailored for designers, potentially limiting cross-team utility

Mockplus pricing

Free

Ultimate: $10. 95 per user/month

Enterprise: Contact sales

Mockplus ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (15 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (7 reviews)

10. Chanty

via Chanty

In the bustling world of team communication, Chanty stands out with its simplicity and efficiency. More than just a chat app, Chanty integrates task management to ensure teams stay on track.

Small to medium-sized teams looking for an uncomplicated yet robust collaboration platform will find Chanty to be a breath of fresh air.

Chanty best features

Offers audio messages with search-friendly chat and unlimited message history

Task management features with a Kanban board view

Integrates easily with other communication tools

Chanty limitations

According to users, some might face performance issues or loading delays

Some features come at an extra cost or need upgrades

Limited advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, which can hinder project transparency

Chanty pricing

Free

Business: $4/month per user

Chanty ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

11. Slack

via Slack

Slack is a real-time messaging app that improves team communication, reduces emails, and enhances productivity. It’s divided into channels where teams can create, join, and participate in discussions. With direct messaging and call features, team members can have private conversations or hold meetings without leaving the app.

Slack best features

Integrations with many other tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Salesforce to streamline workflows.

Private channels and direct messages allowing for focused conversations.

File sharing and collaboration with built-in document viewers and editors.

Voice and video calls, as well as screen sharing capabilities for virtual meetings.

Slack limitations

Some users report that the app can be resource heavy, impacting the performance of other apps.

Free version restricts access to a limited history of messages and the number of integrations.

Slack pricing

Pro: $7. 25/month per user

Business: $12. 50/month per user

Enterprise: Contact sales

Slack ratings and reviews

G2Crowd : 4. 5/5 (16500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (15000+ reviews)

Check out these Slack alternatives!

ClickUp: The Ultimate Collaboration App for Teams

With the pace of today’s digital world, having a holistic tool that weaves together all the essential collaboration features is paramount.

And ClickUp does just that. Its Whiteboards aren’t merely spaces to scribble; they are canvases for innovation, facilitating visual brainstorming sessions that morph ideas into actionable plans. The Docs feature ensures that no important document plays a game of hide-and-seek with you. Everything’s centralized, organized, and a mere click away.

Gone are the days of toggling between platforms to discuss a project. ClickUp integrates conversations right where the action is, making sure context is never lost in translation. Collaboration isn’t about juggling tools; it’s about seamless synergy, fluid conversations, and having the right resources at your fingertips.

In the expansive universe of collaboration apps, ClickUp shines brightest. Because at the end of the day, why settle for good when you can have the best?