A legjobb HVAC CRM szoftverek útmutatója: a legjobb választások

Managing an HVAC business is all about mastering operational efficiency, staying organized, and providing top-tier customer service in a highly competitive industry.

Today, thriving in the HVAC space requires tools that don’t just keep pace but drive innovation. This is where HVAC CRM comes in. These powerful platforms are designed to optimize everything from scheduling and dispatch to invoicing and customer relationship management.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top CRM software solutions for HVAC businesses, helping you boost efficiency, scale operations, and elevate the customer experience.

What Should You Look for in a CRM for HVAC?

A CRM for HVAC companies should do more than store customer details—it should actively improve your operational efficiency and boost revenue.

Here are some important CRM components to look for:

Smart scheduling & dispatching: Choose a CRM that lets you assign jobs, optimize routes, and send automated updates to technicians and customers. This reduces missed appointments and travel time

Automated follow-ups: Look for a system that sends reminders for maintenance contracts, unpaid invoices, and customer reviews. Keeping clients engaged is the key to generating repeat business

Mobile access for technicians: Ensure your team can update job statuses, add notes, and generate invoices from their phones. A mobile CRM app keeps field and office teams connected

Built-in invoicing & payments: Simplify billing by selecting a CRM that generates invoices, accepts digital payments, and tracks outstanding balances without manual entry

Customer management tools: Find a CRM that logs service history, stores equipment details, and allows for personalized communication. This helps you build long-term customer satisfaction

Top CRM for HVAC to Explore

Choosing the right HVAC service software can make all the difference in managing customer relationships, scheduling jobs, and increasing revenue.

Here are some of the best CRMs for HVAC, each with its specific use cases and USPs:

1. ClickUp (Best for HVAC workflow automation and team collaboration)

As the everything app for work, ClickUp serves as a robust CRM for HVAC companies, going beyond customer management to deliver comprehensive workflow automation and seamless project collaboration.

Get ClickUp CRM for Free Use ClickUp CRM to streamline operations, improve response times, and enhance customer satisfaction, while keeping everything organized in one platform

ClickUp CRM ’s customizable workflows empower HVAC businesses to tailor their CRM system to fit their unique processes, ensuring seamless operations. You can easily store customer details, service history, and equipment info using Custom Fields in ClickUp. This lets you track job types, warranty expirations, and maintenance schedules in an organized, searchable format.

Assign jobs to technicians using ClickUp Tasks and visualize their availability using the Calendar View and Workload View for optimized scheduling. And don’t forget to set up no-code Automations in ClickUp to notify technicians about new assignments, reducing delays and miscommunications.

Technicians can access task details, checklists, and upload service reports directly from the ClickUp mobile app while on-site, while threaded task comments help communicate real-time updates between field teams and office staff.

Use Custom Task Statuses in ClickUp to build and manage your sales pipeline and track job progress

Want to stay on top of job progress? Track it with ClickUp’s Custom Task Statuses, such as ‘Scheduled’, ‘In Progress,’ ‘Completed,’ and ‘Billed. These statuses can also be used to track pipeline stages for leads and potential customers.

💡 Pro Tip: Set up Recurring Tasks in ClickUp for preventive maintenance reminders, warranty check-ins, and follow-up calls.

With over 50 dashboard cards, ClickUp also makes it easier to visualize and manage all project, task, and customer data in one centralized location.

Additionally, ClickUp’s seamless integrations with popular platforms like Google Workspace and HubSpot enhance productivity.

Get Free Template Transform your projects and sales pipeline with ClickUp’s CRM Template

If you’re worried about a custom CRM setup in ClickUp costing too much time, try ClickUp’s CRM Template, instead.

It’s a ready-made blueprint for HVAC businesses to manage customer relationships, track service requests, and organize sales pipelines in one place. With built-in automation and reporting, this template simplifies scheduling, follow-ups, and invoicing, ensuring seamless operations and improved customer retention.

Its Custom Fields, Statuses, and multiple project views let you:

Streamline scheduling and dispatch for timely service

Track leads and sales to boost conversion rates

Automate follow-ups to improve customer engagement

Generate reports for data-driven decision-making

ClickUp best features

Track customer lifetime value and service performance with custom ClickUp Dashboards

Organize leads, service requests, and follow-ups using Custom Statuses and Custom Fields in ClickUp

Automate customer communications with the Email ClickApp , sending service reminders or follow-up emails directly from ClickUp

Speed up document approvals and contract management with proofing and annotations

Manage service schedules, sales pipelines, and customer data using pre-built CRM templates

Automate task assignments, status updates, and reminders with workflow automation

Use Formula Fields to automatically calculate the cost of new product orders or assess scores for new leads effortlessly

View and manage customer relationships with List, Board, Gantt, and Calendar views

📮 ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

ClickUp limitations

The high level of customization can be overwhelming for new users

Not all views are fully available on the mobile app

Other CRMs may offer more advanced features tailored specifically for HVAC businesses

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

ClickUp is the BEST Project Management, Dashboard, CRM + Scaling System I have encountered! It has helped me save 100s – 1000s of hours, prioritize + focus to tune of business development in process $500k-millions daily. We are shifting now to track conversions + results! LOVE ClickUp!

2. Nutshell (Best for sales automation and customer engagement)

via Nutshell

Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM software for HVAC companies designed to simplify sales automation, customer management, and marketing outreach. It offers custom pipelines, lead tracking, and email automation to help HVAC technicians convert prospects into long-term customers.

Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to manage service agreements, track follow-ups, and automate the next steps without extra effort. Nutshell also integrates with Google, Microsoft, QuickBooks, and more, ensuring seamless workflow management.

Nutshell best features

Automate sales processes with customizable CRM pipelines and lead tracking

Engage customers effectively with built-in email marketing and automation

Sync with Google and Microsoft for calendar and email integration

Track deal progress and service agreements using detailed reporting and analytics

Nutshell limitations

Learning curve due to multiple customization options

Some advanced features require additional training to be used effectively

Nutshell pricing

Foundation: $19/month per user

Growth: $32/month per user

Pro: $49/month per user

Business: $67/month per user

Enterprise: $89/month per user

Nutshell ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (1,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (500+ reviews)

3. Jobber (Best for HVAC scheduling and job management)

via Jobber

Jobber is a field service management software built to streamline scheduling, invoicing, and job tracking. Designed for field service businesses, it helps HVAC teams manage daily operations without adding to mundane admin work. With automated job assignments, real-time scheduling, and two-way customer communication, Jobber ensures exceptional service delivery.

It also integrates with QuickBooks, Stripe, and Google Calendar, making invoicing and payments seamless. HVAC businesses using Jobber report 37% revenue growth on average in their first year, proving its impact on efficiency and profitability.

Jobber best features

Automate scheduling, job assignments, and route optimization to reduce admin work

Send invoices, accept online payments, and sync with QuickBooks for streamlined accounting

Communicate with customers through automated reminders and two-way SMS

Track job progress, costs, and team performance with built-in reporting tools

Jobber limitations

No employee tagging feature for online booking and AI receptionist

Some users may require additional customization options for complex workflows

Jobber pricing

Core: $39/month per user

Connect : $119/month per user

Grow: $199/month per user

Jobber Plus: Custom pricing for 30+ users

Jobber ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (900+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Jobber

I love using Jobber because not only does it keep all my customer information in one easy-to-reach place, but it helps me make sure all jobs have been invoiced, payment collected and that quotes are followed up on. It has a variety of features that make my life easier. Jobber even automatically sends out a request for review which has increased our Google reviews!

4. Housecall Pro (Best for all-in-one field service automation)

via Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a comprehensive HVAC CRM designed to manage scheduling, dispatching, payments, and customer communication in a single platform. It’s built for service businesses of all sizes, offering features that help HVAC companies automate marketing, streamline job management, and accelerate payments.

The HVAC software includes real-time dispatching, automated estimates, and GPS tracking, ensuring efficient job scheduling and technician coordination. Its Instapay feature speeds up cash flow by allowing businesses to get paid instantly. With integrations like QuickBooks, Gusto, and Mailchimp, Housecall Pro helps HVAC businesses reduce admin time and focus on growth.

Housecall Pro best features

Automate scheduling, dispatching, and customer reminders to reduce no-shows

Manage estimates, invoices, and online payments with QuickBooks integration

Track job profitability and technician performance with custom reporting

Speed up cash flow with Instapay for instant credit card payouts

Housecall Pro limitations

There is no built-in commission tracking for upsells and technician bonuses

Limited options for discounting individual line items on invoices

Housecall Pro pricing

Basic: $79/month (single user)

Essentials : $189/month (1-5 users)

MAX: Custom pricing

Housecall Pro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

5. ServiceTrade (Best for commercial HVAC service management)

via ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade is a commercial HVAC CRM built for HVAC contractors to manage services, projects, and sales on one platform. It specializes in preventive maintenance, asset tracking, and customer communication, making it ideal for HVAC businesses handling large-scale contracts.

The customer portal lets clients track service history, invoices, and scheduling, improving transparency and customer retention. Its Smart AI feature helps optimize technician scheduling and reduce admin workload. With built-in QuickBooks integration, project management tools, and sales automation, ServiceTrade is designed for HVAC companies looking to scale efficiently.

ServiceTrade best features

Automate preventive maintenance and asset tracking for better contract management

Optimize technician schedules and capacity planning with Smart AI

Improve customer communication through a self-service portal and live updates

Streamline invoicing and payments with QuickBooks integration

ServiceTrade limitations

Users have reported unexpected software updates that may require workflow adjustments

Form management tools may have a learning curve for new users

ServiceTrade pricing

Custom pricing

ServiceTrade ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (300+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ServiceTrade

I love the ability to use the application in a way that best suits your company. Service Trade is a company that wears many hats, anywhere from mechanical to the fire and security industry and more. Each company uses service trade in a way that benefits their needs and clientele. Its adaptability and the company’s want to always improve makes it a great application for our company.

6. Zoho CRM (Best for AI-driven sales automation and customization)

via Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is a highly customizable HVAC CRM that leverages AI-powered automation, multi-channel engagement, and deep analytics to help businesses streamline operations. With Zia AI, HVAC teams can automate workflows, detect sales trends, and generate predictive insights for better decision-making.

It seamlessly integrates with over 1,000+ third-party apps, making it a versatile choice for businesses looking for an adaptable solution. Its 360-degree customer view ensures every interaction is logged, helping HVAC companies improve client retention and sales efficiency.

Zoho CRM best features

Automate your CRM processes and detect trends with Zia AI-powered insights

Engage customers through email, phone, social media, and live chat

Track pipeline performance and forecast revenue with advanced analytics

Customize workflows, fields, and integrations to fit specific HVAC business management needs

Zoho CRM limitations

Some advanced integrations can be complex to set up without technical support

System performance may slow down when handling large datasets

Zoho CRM pricing

Free forever

Standard: $14/month per user

Professional: $23/month per user

Enterprise: $40/month per user

Ultimate: $52/month per user

Zoho CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

7. Pipeline CRM (Best for sales pipeline visualization and automation)

via Pipeline CRM

Pipeline CRM is a straightforward and efficient CRM built for sales teams that need a no-frills, high-performance tool to manage leads, track deals, and automate workflows. It offers a clean Kanban-style interface, making it easy to visualize and move deals through different stages.

Automated email tracking, sales forecasting, and commission tracking give HVAC businesses better control over their sales process. With custom deal stages, unlimited file storage, and user permissions, Pipeline CRM is ideal for teams that need a lightweight yet powerful CRM.

Pipeline CRM best features

Visualize and manage deals with Kanban boards and custom deal stages

Automate sales and marketing emails with built-in tracking and templates

Forecast revenue and sales trends with advanced analytics

Assign permissions to control access and streamline team collaboration

Pipeline CRM limitations

It only allows one account manager per customer, limiting multi-user collaboration

Pipeline CRM pricing

Start: $29/month per user

Develop: $39/month per user

Grow: $59/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pipeline CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (600+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Pipeline CRM

One standout feature is the absence of contact limits, providing the flexibility to grow and scale without the constraints often imposed by other CRM systems. This not only accommodates my current requirements but also future-proofs my usage as my needs evolve. Pipeline CRM’s commitment to simplicity, coupled with its versatile capabilities, makes it an indispensable tool for streamlining my workflow and optimizing my customer relationship management processes.

8. ServiceTitan (Best for enterprise-level HVAC businesses)

via ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a feature-rich HVAC CRM built for high-growth residential and commercial service businesses. It offers advanced job tracking, automated dispatching, and real-time reporting, giving HVAC companies full control over their operations.

The Client Portal provides customers with instant access to service history, invoices, and payments, improving transparency and retention. Its proposal builder and service agreement automation help businesses close more deals while ensuring recurring revenue.

With robust integrations for QuickBooks, Intacct, and Viewpoint Vista, ServiceTitan keeps financial data aligned across the entire business.

ServiceTitan best features

Automate scheduling, dispatching, and real-time job tracking for seamless operations

Generate detailed job costing reports to track profitability and expenses

Increase conversion rates with customized proposals and estimate follow-ups

Offer clients 24/7 access to service history, invoices, and payments via the Client Portal

ServiceTitan limitations

Anticipate a steep learning curve due to the platform’s extensive features

Originally designed for residential service, requiring workarounds for some commercial contractors

ServiceTitan pricing

Custom pricing

ServiceTitan ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

9. FieldEdge (Best for real-time dispatching and financial tracking)

via FieldEdge

FieldEdge is a comprehensive HVAC CRM designed to help service businesses streamline dispatching, scheduling, invoicing, and customer management. It stands out with real-time technician tracking, built-in price book management, and automated marketing tools to help businesses optimize revenue.

The FieldEdge Payments feature ensures quick, hassle-free transactions, while the QuickBooks integration allows for seamless financial tracking. With tools like Proposal Pro for upselling and MarketingEdge for customer engagement, FieldEdge helps HVAC companies improve efficiency and profitability.

FieldEdge best features

Track technician locations and job progress with real-time dispatching

Automate invoices, payments, and financial tracking with QuickBooks integration

Increase upsells with Proposal Pro’s good, better, best pricing options

Engage customers through email and two-way SMS marketing with MarketingEdge

FieldEdge limitations

Many features require additional charges, increasing overall costs

QuickBooks integration can be complex and requires extra learning

FieldEdge pricing

Custom pricing

FieldEdge ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (300+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about FieldEdge

The company and I love Field Edge and how simple and quick we learned to use it. Field Edge is used daily by the office staff to the Technicians out in the field. The integration from QuickBooks to Field Edge was simple and fast. I use Field Edge daily for dispatching, invoicing adding parts to the inventory and sending invoices and quotes to customers. Online customer support is great and responds almost instantly.

10. Service Fusion (Best for end-to-end HVAC job management)

via Service Fusion

Service Fusion is an HVAC CRM built for complete job scheduling, dispatching, and customer management. Designed for field service businesses, it automates work orders, invoicing, and technician tracking to improve efficiency.

The GPS fleet tracking feature allows HVAC companies to monitor service vehicles, optimize routes, and reduce fuel costs. With built-in QuickBooks integration and text messaging alerts, Service Fusion ensures seamless communication between teams and customers.

Service Fusion best features

Automate job scheduling and dispatching with drag-and-drop scheduling

Track vehicles, reduce fuel costs, and optimize routes using GPS fleet tracking

Convert estimates into jobs instantly and send invoices through QuickBooks integration

Improve customer communication with automated text reminders and updates

Service Fusion limitations

Limited mobile functionality for certain administrative tasks

Only one-way sync is available with QuickBooks

Service Fusion pricing

Starter: $225/month for unlimited users

Plus: $350/month for unlimited users

Pro: $575/month for unlimited users

Service Fusion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Optimize Your HVAC Business Operations with ClickUp

Choosing the right HVAC CRM can make all the difference—between missed opportunities and a fully optimized, revenue-generating operation. Whether you need automated scheduling, real-time job tracking, or seamless invoicing, the best HVAC CRM will simplify processes and boost profitability.

From ClickUp’s customizable automation to ServiceTitan’s enterprise-level job management, the CRMs on this list offer unique advantages tailored for HVAC businesses. For those seeking an all-in-one HVAC business software, however, ClickUp delivers a scalable platform designed to manage service requests, automate tasks, and foster better customer relationships—in one centralized hub.

