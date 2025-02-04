A 15 legjobb kreatív projektmenedzsment szoftver 2025-re

Creative projects are challenging, and they can sometimes seem impossible to manage. And it’s why so many teams rely on the best creative project management software to get projects from ideation to completion.

While there are a lot of steps in every creative project, having the right software helps you get everything under control so you meet deadlines, avoid bottlenecks, and empower teams to stay creative without too much hassle of the workflow.

Luckily, there are plenty of options and here we’ll look at the top 15 project management software for 2023. We’ll cover key features, pros, cons, and how to choose the best software for your needs.

Read on the discover a list of powerful tools you can add to (or replace) your current tech stack.

How Different Industries Use Creative Project Management Software

Let’s be real—there are a ton of different agencies, businesses, and organizations that rely on creative work. And with that work comes a need to manage those projects. Whether it’s creative ads, copy, designs, audio, or visuals, design teams need creative project management software to reach the finish line.

Here’s how the industry uses this software to work better as a team:

Tracking time and expenses

Team leaders need to keep track of the time spent on a creative project. This helps create a record of the money used on things like materials and labor.

Assigning tasks

Assigning tasks or subtasks to other team members makes it easier to work with everyone else on the project. It allows you to keep track of the progress of each individual or team, resulting in a smooth-running, successful project.

All-in-one management

A project management software program offers you the ability to create a document library for all the files related to your project to be kept in one place. This makes it easier for you and your team members to access all documents about the project without any hassles.

Creative teams often need to provide regular updates—especially when your clients request the work. You can send these updates via email or text messages, and ensure everyone is up to speed on the progress of their tasks and the overall progress of the project.

Inputs from multiple sources

It’s also essential to import information from multiple sources and use it to make better decisions. This means that you can combine all the relevant information from emails, spreadsheets, software logs, documents, and more to figure out a course of action that is best suited for your project.

Best 15 Creative Project Management Software

1. ClickUp

ClickUp has a unique user experience that makes it highly convenient to use for any project including marketing projects. This platform offers hundreds of customizable features and over 15 ways to view your work—these features are crucial for growing businesses as they give your team the flexibility it needs as they scale.

Aside from the customizable features, ClickUp also lets you create and save your own templates to save time and keep the process consistent, and if you need help getting started, check out the template center for a variety of ready-to-use templates .

Create the perfect canvas for team ideas and workflows with ClickUp Whiteboards

Key features

ClickUp Notepad : This is an exclusive feature of the software where you can create a text-based project. It can be used by companies with an online presence and need to engage with their customer base

ClickUp Mind Maps : Mind mapping requires a particular skill, and the people in your team will benefit a lot from this feature. It enables users to build an online presence by posting ideas, thoughts, or processes instead of using just words

ClickUp Docs : This feature allows you to create a project and assign it to a different team member. The software will help you organize your documents so that users can easily find them

ClickUp Forms : ClickUp forms help you build online forms for your company. The online forms have various fields where users can enter the required information. These fields then become part of the database and are accessible by your team members

ClickUp Whiteboards : This feature is similar to Mind Maps, but is best used in a team setting. It is a : This feature is similar to Mind Maps, but is best used in a team setting. It is a collaborative project management tool where you can add notes and share your ideas with other team members

Pros

Fully customizable platform

Custom statuses and custom fields

Ready-to-use templates and the option to save your own templates (check out these creative brief templates !)

1,000+ integrations

Mobile app

Cons

Limited ClickUp views on mobile application

Learning curve due to the number of available features

Pricing

Free Forever Plan : Best suited for personal use

Unlimited Plan: Best suited for a small team. You will be required to pay a monthly subscription fee of $7 per member

Business Plan: Best suited for medium-sized companies. A monthly subscription fee of $12 per member is required to get you started

Ratings

G2 rating : 4. 7 out of 5 stars 4. 7 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating : 4. 7 out of 5 stars 4. 7 out of 5 stars

2. Paymo

Paymo is a cloud-based collaborative whiteboard application. It’s ideal if you’re looking for an app with unlimited storage, high-quality presentations, and enhanced productivity, since it supports cloud storage.

via Paymo

Key features

Time tracking : You can track time spent on specific tasks using Paymo’s time tracker

Planning and scheduling : There are different methods to plan meetings, events, and other tasks

Team collaboration : You can share whiteboard using Dropbox, Box. com, Google Drive or OneDrive

Customization: Provides multi-language interface and global support

Pros

Real-time collaboration

Powerful time tracking tool

Cloud-based

Cons

Its user interface isn’t as intuitive as some on this list

Higher learning curve to adopt

Pricing

Free :

Starter : $4. 95 a month

Small Office : $9. 95 a month

Business: $20. 79 a month

Ratings

G2 rating : 4. 6 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 7 out of 5 stars

3. Flow

Flow is a web-based communication tool that supports sticky notes and similar types of markups that enhance swift visual project management on any project.

via Flow

Key features

Tagging : You can add different tags to your ideas and share them with your team members

Planning and scheduling : You can set up recurring calendar events, including checklists, across your teams

Scaling up: Flow envisages scaling up to be very useful for large teams having multiple projects and has a self-hosted feature. This allows you to create new application instances for each project that you have or need to manage

Pros

Great for effective team organization

Over 300 connectors for seamless integration with Microsoft products

The flexibility of being an online or hybrid application to suit your functionality needs

Cons

Lacks a centralized orchestrator to aid in centralized deployment and monitoring

Pricing

Flow Basic : Monthly subscription fee of $6 per user

Flow Plus : Monthly subscription fee of $8 per user

Flow Pro: Monthly subscription fee of $10 per user

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 3 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 6 out of 5 stars

4. Asana

Asana is an excellent project management app with a streamlined and straightforward interface that allows you to create tasks, to-do lists, and projects, assign them to anyone and track their progress.

via Asana

Key features

Customizable dashboards : Powerful dashboards to monitor your progress, making it easy to see areas of focus and improvement.

Focus mode and individual task lists: Assign tasks and track progress in one place. Easily filter your task list for timeliness or importance, and quickly add and jump between functions and assigners.

Prioritization: Prioritize tasks with the drag and drop feature or use labels to streamline your progress.

Pros

Easy to use

Integrates with Google Calendar and Gmail

Customizable, with an easily searchable interface

Free trial available

Cons

Limited to tasks, to-dos, and projects

Lacks a centralized tracking system

Pricing

Basic : It’s free and suitable for beginners

Premium : Charges a monthly subscription fee of $10 per user or $13. 49 when billed annually

Business: Suitable for teams and companies needing to manage work across initiatives. Charges a monthly subscription fee of $24. 99 per user or 30. 49 when billed annually

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 3 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 4 out of 5 stars

5. Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a task management tool that allows you to organize and collaborate over large projects and tasks. You can create tasks, workflows, notes, and dashboards and easily develop a shared calendar to keep everything in sync.

via Smartsheet

Key features

Project resource management : Design teams, add, manage and track team members

Integrated collaboration : Enhances collaboration between teams by allowing them to share sheets, spreadsheets, documents, and other files in real-time

Streamlined solution center: The solution center allows you to identify your business and work needs to efficiently access the right help and resources. You can also create your workspace and set up customized templates to fit your : The solution center allows you to identify your business and work needs to efficiently access the right help and resources. You can also create your workspace and set up customized templates to fit your creative workflow

Pros

Availability of management dashboard

Supports tasks, to-do lists, and notes

Integrated collaboration features

Supports calendar and time management features

Easily share files with coworkers

Cons

Visual components could be more customizable

Some think the user interface is difficult

Pricing

Basic : Free

Pro : Charges $14 per month for individual use

Business: Charges $25 per month per user

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 4 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 5 out of 5 stars

6. Monday. com

Monday. com is an ideal app for projects that need to be delivered on time with minimal fuss. The app’s primary purpose is to offer a seamless and straightforward way for projects, teams, and organizations to work together.

Key features

An intuitive user interfac e: The app is designed to be easy to use, so whether you’re using a desktop or mobile device, you will be able to sync your schedules with your calendars

Prioritization of people management : You can specify VIP statuses and other specific groups of people. You can set these groups to share only your calendars, which respects the privacy of others

Reporting and analytics: You can view the number of accepted appointments and those that weren’t. You can also view detailed analytics on who accepted a position, what time it was scheduled for, and who canceled their schedule

Pros

Integrated mobile app for easy scheduling

Supports social calendars

Unified scheduling

Supports time and text notes

Cons

Dashboard panels require modification

The interface needed to post on social media

Pricing

Enterprise plan : Free

Basic : Charges a monthly subscription fee of $8 per user

Standard: Charges a monthly subscription fee of $10 per user

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 7 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 6 out of 5 stars

7. Notion

Notion is a great, open-source productivity project application that allows users to collaborate on projects and tasks while offering an easy-to-use interface.

via Notion

Key features

Strings-based note-taking : Organize notes by strings and easily search across the entire app

Fluid Kanban view : This feature outlines your tasks, projects, and to-dos in a fluid, easily navigable card layout

Markdown support: Markdown support lets you format your notes with syntax highlighting and formatting patterns

Pros

Works across different devices

It comes with a clutter-free interface with built-in customization

Easy to use

Cons

Text formatting is challenging via copy/paste

It takes time to set up, especially team collaboration

Pricing

Personal : Free

Personal pro : Charges $4 per month per user or $5 if billed annually

Team : Charges $8 per user per month or $10 if billed annually

Enterprise: The subscription fee is $15 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 6 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 8 out of 5 stars

8. nTask

nTask is a task management tool aimed at providing team collaboration and task management in one application. It comes with several features, including task lists, pre-built board templates, and time tracking, among others.

via nTask

Key features

Kanban Board : A visual way of : A visual way of tracking tasks using cards and moving them through different columns

Task management : Allows multiple users to complete a task collaboratively : Allows multiple users to complete a task collaboratively

Time tracking : This allows you to track how much time you spend on each task

Issue/bug tracking: Allows you to create, manage and track issues related to your project

Pros

Excellent customer support and feedback system

An easy-to-use interface that allows you to always be in control of everything

Great mobile apps for accessing tasks on the move

Video conferencing facility

Cons

Requires more customization and formatting options

No plugin for Outlook

Pricing

Premium : Ideal for individuals getting started with project management. It charges $3 per user per month with a 14-day premium trial

Business : Charges $8 per user per month with a 14-day premium trial

Enterprise: Comes with all features of the business plan and charges $15 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 4 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 3. 9 out of 5 stars

9. ProProfs Projects

ProProfs Projects is an excellent project management tool that has enough features to suit even the most demanding requirements. It is also suitable for remote workers.

via ProProfs Project

Key features

Task lists : A visual way of tracking tasks with color-coding representing their status

Task management : Includes a robust project calendar with due dates for tasks such as research projects, reports, and assessments

Collaboration tools : Lets you share enterprise resources across multiple teams to complete various projects in a seamless manner

Milestone tracking: Keeps track of different planning stages and time-boxes for each milestone

Pros

Easy to use due to its simple interface

Great reporting features

Great for remote workers

Cons

Lacks customization features

No templates available

Pricing

Essentials : $2 per user per month or $480 per year

Premium: $4 per user per month or $960 per year

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 4 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 7 out of 5 stars

10. FunctionFox

FunctionFox is a robust project management tool that works across multiple web browsers and mobile devices. It was built to serve the needs of its users by providing simple, intuitive, and affordable tools that help streamline their daily work cycles.

via FunctionFox

Key features

Reports: Includes a variety of information that provides detailed insight on tasks, budgets, and other areas of your business.

Project tracking tools : Helps you keep track of tasks and reviews.

Sync : Lets you sync projects, tasks, and files across all devices.

Task management : A task list that keeps track of each activity in a project with so much more than just managing tasks like due dates, attachments, comments, and notes.

Collaboration tools: It allows you to organize all your team members for different projects using the drag-and-drop feature.

Pros

Reliable communication

Easy to use and integrate with other systems

Cons

User navigation can be confusing

Pricing

Basic : Free and allows up to 10 users

Standard : $ 7. 50 per user per month

Premium : $14. 50 per user per month

Enterprise: Averagely $20 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating : 4. 4 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 5 out of 5 stars

11. Hive

Hive is a web-based project management software. It’s designed to help people manage projects and tasks by tracking time, work, resources, and deadlines.

via Hive

Key features

Action cards : Helps you specify actions to be taken

Flexible project views: It lets you organize projects based on the type of work involved

Project management : Lets you assign tasks to team members, track each

Time tracking : Keeps track of the time spent on each task

Resource tracking : A comprehensive resource management tool

Attachment manager: Organize and manage different types of attachments that you can use in your project

Pros

Over 50 native integrations

Two-factor authentication

Unlimited tasks

Cons

Limited mobile functionality

Inability to create dependent tasks

Pricing

Hive Solo : Free and allows up to 2 users

Hive Teams : $16 per user per month or $12 if billed annually for unlimited users

Hive enterprise: $25 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating : 4. 6 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 5 out of 5 stars

12. Planview Clarizen

Planview Clarizen is a project management software that can manage projects, tasks, and time in three ways: by project, team, and time.

via Planview Clarizen

Key features

Salesforce integration : Integrates with Salesforce so that you can use the software to manage your Salesforce team

Scheduling : Creates a schedule for your project, task, or time

Task management : Create tasks and assign them to team members

Time tracking: Keep track of the time spent on each task

Pros

Simple design and easy-to-use interface

Flexible time tracking feature

2-factor authentication option

Highly configurable admin panel

Cons

Limited mobile functionality

Can be slower to run

Pricing

Enterprise plan : $45 per user per month

Unlimited plan: $60 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating : 4. 2 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 2 out of 5 stars

13. Ziflow

Ziflow is an online tool that allows administrators to manage users, email, and tasks in three ways: by user, project, and task. The admin can create custom fields to collect the details needed to successfully manage user accounts, email, and tasks. The administrative team can also view the detailed project information of their Ziflow account by accessing a dashboard; the dashboard helps in multiple views like a timeline of events.

via Ziflow

Key features

Centralized asset management: It includes CRM for assets, attachments, files, and contacts

Workflow automation: Automate email consent, online sign-in, signature, and signature approval

Intake forms: Record and store a visitor’s details; capture the requirements, ideas, and feedback

Centralized collaboration and review: Invoicing and review management tasks are automatically created, signed, and saved

Pros

Flexible user management

Wide range of annotation shapes, video proofing

Convenient interface

Cons

Some report issues with displaying notes and downloading PDFs

Longer loading times needed

Pricing

Personal : Free

Starter : $18 per user per month

Business : $45 per user per month

Enterprise: $60 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating: 4. 5 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 7 out of 5 stars

14. Avaza

Avaza is an accounting and project management tool that brings these two fields together to help you complete tasks faster.

via Avaza

Key features

Project progress dashboards : Visualizes project location, task status, and cost graphs.

Project budgeting : Organize and track budget by project, customer, location, and individual.

Timesheet entry and billing: It records time spent on projects with billing and invoicing.

Pros

Automate Processes

Generates invoices from estimates and monitors project expenses

Integrated project management and collaboration tools

Cons

Sub-tasks lack due dates

Pricing

Free plan : $0

Startup plan : $9 per user per month

Basic plan : $19 per user per month

Business plan: $39 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating : 4. 5 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 6 out of 5 stars

15. RedBooth

RedBooth is a project management software that allows you to create and manage your projects from any device. It is highly scalable and easy to use. It also allows you to add voice commands for context-sensitive help.

via RedBooth

Key features

API : Integrates with other services such as Dropbox and Google Docs

Collaborative editing: Share files and spreadsheets by other members

Agile Methodologies : Richly customizable and integrated with the software’s Agile Methodologies

Chat/messaging: Send and receive files, email, and video messages

Pros

Provision of virtual workspaces

Advanced reporting tools

Provision of private cloud

Cons

Reporting issues can be hard to track work capacity per employee

Some users find the dashboard confusing

Pricing

Basic plan : $13 per user per month

Business plan : $30 per user per month

Enterprise plan: $60 per user per month

Ratings

G2 rating : 4. 4 out of 5 stars

Capterra rating: 4. 4 out of 5 stars

Project management software is an essential tool for any business since most projects have a long schedule and need to be managed efficiently and automatically.

As such, the ideal project management software has to have all the modern and essential features that enable you to manage your project flawlessly without having to invest too much unnecessary effort.

And when you’re collaborating and managing a creative team of designers, copywriters, and so on, you’ll need a powerful and flexible project management tool that can adapt to their workflow preferences and provide them with the customizable features they’ll need to let their creative juices flowing!

In that case, ClickUp is your best bet—enjoy a sleek user interface, get access to hundreds of high-end features, templates, and so much more!