A 10 legjobb all-in-one üzenetküldő alkalmazás 2025-ben

The average person switches between apps and websites nearly 1,200 times daily.

With constant context switching, it’s easy to miss things. 🤷🏻

That’s where all-in-one messaging apps come in. These tools integrate multiple apps into a single platform, improving communication, boosting productivity, and keeping you organized.

Whether coordinating with teammates or managing client interactions, all-in-one messaging apps help you focus on what matters most.

Here are the ten best all-in-one messaging apps to transform how you connect and collaborate!

⏰ 60-Second Summary Discover the 10 best all-in-one messaging apps that bring all your chats, calls, and collaborations under one roof for seamless communication. ClickUp : Best all-in-one collaboration and project management tool

Franz : Best for managing multiple chats and emails in one place

IM+ : Best for merging chat and social media apps

Rambox : Best for advanced messaging workspace customization

Beeper: Best for unifying iMessage and other platforms

Shift : Best for integrating emails and messaging tools

All-in-One Messenger: Best for quick access to chat apps

Station : Best for blending messaging with productivity tools

Slack (with add-ons) : Best for enhanced team collaboration

Mattermost: Best for secure, enterprise-level messaging

What Should You Look for in an All-in-One Messaging App?

Choosing an all-in-one messaging app is relatively easy. You only need to ensure it ticks the following criteria: 👇🏻

Ease of use: Look for an app with an intuitive interface and easy navigation for seamless use

Compatibility: Go for a tool compatible with every messaging platform you use. This ensures maximum support

Customizability: Pick an app that lets you change aspects like push notifications, layouts, integrations, etc. , to fit your needs

Integrity: Select a tool with robust security standards to ensure their service and your data are safe from unauthorized access

High performance: Choose a tool that’s lightweight and fast. This ensures there are no Choose a tool that’s lightweight and fast. This ensures there are no communication gaps at the workplace

📮ClickUp Insight: Over 60% of a team’s time is spent searching for context, information, and action items. Get free report According to ClickUp research, teams spend precious hours jumping between different tools like email (42%) and instant messaging (41%). What’s more concerning is that 92% of people who participated in our research are at risk of losing key decisions and action items. 📊 Want to know why? Get the The State of Workplace Communication Report by ClickUp and see what’s really slowing teams down.

The 10 Best All-in-One-Messaging-Apps

Check out these ten all-in-one messengers to manage your text messages with ease and efficiency:

1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one collaboration and project management tool)

Try ClickUp Chat Centralize your conversations, tasks, and more on ClickUp Chat

It’s easy to trip up and make blunders while managing work and messages on different platforms. But with ClickUp, the everything app for work, you can unify them all into one app to create a workspace that’s both efficient and collaborative.

ClickUp Chat is designed to maximize productivity. It is a one-stop solution that lets you simultaneously manage work and workplace communication.

ClickUp Chat lets you create tasks and to-do lists directly from messages. Every conversation that contains essential information is directly linked to its related document, task, or chat.

It also has built-in AI capabilities. With the help of ClickUp Brain, it can suggest answers, auto-create tasks from conversation, and even summarize threads!

Moreover, you can use ClickUp Integrations to connect with other third-party conversation platforms like Gmail, Skype, Zoom, Slack, and Teams with ClickUp for a comprehensive experience.

💡 Pro Tip: Need help managing instant messages? Try the ClickUp Instant Message Template —it’s free! This template allows you to merge conversation threads in one organized place. Thus, you can prioritize conversations to improve productivity.

ClickUp best features

Enable push notifications to alert your team about important messages instantly

Track changes in conversations by automatically linking task updates and comments to the original chat

Set due dates within the chat to keep your team aligned on deadlines

Implement ClickUp Clips to share key moments in conversations asynchronously

Use ClickUp Assign Comments to tag specific team members in discussions, ensuring follow-up actions are clear

ClickUp limitations

New users might face a slight learning curve

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

The easy interface of creating a project and aligning the task to the team for tracking and reaching the goal. Useful Gantt charts that can be insightful for the business and a real-time chat feature makes ClickUp the best software.

The easy interface of creating a project and aligning the task to the team for tracking and reaching the goal. Useful Gantt charts that can be insightful for the business and a real-time chat feature makes ClickUp the best software.

2. Franz (Best for managing multiple chats and emails in one place)

via Franz

Franz is an easy-to-use messaging service. If you find it difficult to handle the stream of texts on your desktop, this tool should help you.

Franz is compatible with all Windows, Mac, and Linux devices and integrates with some of the most commonly used communication channels.

The app offers light and dark modes for customization. Franz is also entirely cloud-based so that you can switch between devices.

Franz best features

Supports 70+ messaging services, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram

Enables texting in diverse languages like English, German, and Spanish

Lets you manage push notifications for incoming messages​

Integrates with over 1,000 services

Franz limitations

Only available on desktop

Requires manual setup

Franz pricing

Free Forever

Personal: $3. 99/month

Professional: $7. 99/month per user

Franz ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

➡️ Read More: How to Use Instant Messaging at Work

3. IM+ (Best for merging chat and social media apps)

IM+ is an app that lets you combine all messaging platforms on the desktop and your smartphone. It has an intuitive interface, and the developer claims it takes only two minutes to set up the software.

But that’s not the best part. IM+ has built-in ChatGPT support to help you craft texts and advanced ad-blocking features for a seamless user experience.

IM+ best features

Supports a wide range of messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Integrates with Gmail, enabling access to inboxes alongside chats

Includes a built-in web browser for sharing links​

Enables simultaneous messaging on multiple accounts

IM+ limitations

Limited integrations

Can be sluggish

IM+ pricing

Free Forever

IM+ ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know: ChatGPT receives more than 10 million queries per day.

4. Rambox (Best for advanced messaging workspace customization)

via Rambox

Rambox is a highly customizable all-in-one messenger app. While it can be used for personal and professional purposes, its features help enhance office productivity.

You can change your workspace’s appearance, pause notifications, enable focus mode, and more. The tool integrates with major business solutions like Google Suite and Microsoft Teams.

Rambox best features

Supports over 700 messaging platforms like Instagram, Discord, and Skype

Lets you customize themes and notification preferences

Offers a focus mode that pauses message notifications and sound effects

Integrates with several third-party add-ons like grammar checkers, password managers, etc

Rambox limitations

Free version is limiting

Suffers from occasional connectivity issues

Rambox pricing

Basic: Free forever

Pro: $7/month

Enterprise: $14/month per user

Rambox ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30 reviews)

I love having all my apps in one place, and the software isn’t buggy like others I’ve tried.

I love having all my apps in one place, and the software isn’t buggy like others I’ve tried.

5. Beeper (Best for unifying iMessage and other platforms)

via Beeper

Do you have accounts on several messaging platforms? Beeper can consolidate them into one app.

This tool is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux devices and connects with major platforms (including iMessage) for a comprehensive experience. The user interface is also very interactive and easy to navigate.

However, one of Beeper’s striking features is its native dubbing functionality, which allows text to be translated into your preferred language.

Beeper best features

Combines 14 messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. , into a single platform

Supports rich media like images, videos, and links​

Features support for SMS messaging alongside internet-based platforms

Offers both mobile and desktop versions

Beeper limitations

Lacks advanced customization

Subscription required for full functionality​

Beeper pricing

Free Forever

Beeper ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

➡️ Read More: 10 Best Business Messaging Apps

via Shift

If you constantly switch between profiles on a messaging platform, update to Shift. This all-in-one messaging app creates separate workspaces for personal and business use.

Using it, you can easily manage your accounts on different messaging platforms. Apart from this, the tool also facilitates email management. The user interface is also intuitive; you can add/remove as many extensions as you want.

Shift best features

Supports Gmail, Telegram, Asana, and other work tools in one interface​

Offers cross-platform syncing between desktop and mobile versions

Features workspace management for improved focus

Integrates with third-party tools like Google Drive and Zoom

Shift limitations

Main features locked behind paid plans

Regular syncing issues

Shift pricing

Basic: Free forever

Advanced: $149/year

Teams: $149/year per user

Shift ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (310+ reviews)

I LOVE that all my inboxes and communications are in one place. Makes it easier to stay organized. It was easy to connect to all my accounts and I literally use it every minute of every day!

I LOVE that all my inboxes and communications are in one place. Makes it easier to stay organized. It was easy to connect to all my accounts and I literally use it every minute of every day!

7. All-in-One Messenger (Best for quick access to chat apps)

The All-in-One Messenger is a comprehensive software for busy professionals. It does more than bring together your messaging apps—it lets you search for older chats by date, manage push notifications, customize themes, etc.

The app is also very easy to use and get accustomed to.

All-in-One Messenger best features

Offers support for 40+ messaging services, including WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and Skype

Provides real-time notifications for incoming messages

Features a dark mode for low-light environments

Supports group chats, facilitating team communication

All-in-One Messenger limitations

No video or voice call support​

No mobile app

All-in-One Messenger pricing

Free Forever

All-in-One Messenger ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

➡️ Read More: 16 Best Enterprise Communication Tools to Consider

via Station

Another all-in-one messaging app, Station, helps minimize clutter. It is an inclusive platform that provides access to all your messaging apps and professional tools in one central location.

With Smart Dock, you can browse essential documents, messages, etc. The Page Autosleep feature deactivates dormant tabs for fast performance. Bonus? The tool’s simple user interface.

Station best features

Combines over 600 web apps like Instagram, HubSpot, and Mailchimp in one workspace

Offers smart inbox to prioritize important messages​

Provides a sleek, distraction-free interface

Helps customize notifications per app

Station limitations

Free version has limited features

Can be sluggish

Station pricing

Free Forever

Station ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Station is probably one of the platforms I use the most, this simple-looking application has allowed me to switch easily between various tools such as e-mail and task management tools all in one window. Furthermore, there are no costs unlike similar apps like Shift.

Station is probably one of the platforms I use the most, this simple-looking application has allowed me to switch easily between various tools such as e-mail and task management tools all in one window. Furthermore, there are no costs unlike similar apps like Shift.

9. Slack (with add-ons) (Best for enhanced team collaboration)

via Slack

Slack is a well-known app for messaging. It is primarily used to enhance team collaboration—and its features justify why.

Slack helps automate routine tasks, create and organize channels for different teams, conduct team calls, share screens, and much more. The tool is also very efficiently designed, with an easy navigation and user interface.

Slack best features

Offers integration with tools like Google Drive, Trello, and GitHub

Features robust search functionality for messages and files​

Supports voice and video calls

Syncs messages and notifications across devices​

Slack limitations

Can be overwhelming

Some integrations are hard to set up​

Free Forever

Pro: $7. 25/month

Business+: $12. 50/month

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (33,640+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,450+ reviews)

Great tool that allows us to practice what we preach when working with our clients.

Great tool that allows us to practice what we preach when working with our clients.

➡️ Read More: 17 Best Slack App Integrations

10. Mattermost (Best for secure, enterprise-level messaging)

via Mattermost

Mattermost is not a typical all-in-one messaging app. It’s more of a collaboration platform.

Using this app, you can create channels and collaborate with your remote team to discuss projects, timelines, and other topics. The platform is known for its security and customizability. You can choose your integrations, self-host the platform, and customize app elements.

Mattermost best features

Supports real-time messaging with threaded conversations

Offers enterprise-level integrity and compliance

Features user role management for team organization

Integrates with CI/CD tools like Jenkins and GitHub

Mattermost limitations

Requires technical expertise

Regular performance issues

Mattermost pricing

Free Forever

Professional: $10/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Mattermost ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (330+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (160+ reviews)

Mattermost is the best platform where we can arrange meetings and communicate with team members. Also, it’s providing different features like channels, file sharing, screen sharing, etc.

Mattermost is the best platform where we can arrange meetings and communicate with team members. Also, it’s providing different features like channels, file sharing, screen sharing, etc.

➡️ Read More: Harnessing Team Chat Etiquette at Work for Optimal Collaboration

Choose the Best All-in-One Messaging App—Use ClickUp!

There are many benefits to using one app for communication. It keeps you productive, efficient, and, most importantly, in sync with everything happening. However, things can quickly become haywire if you don’t choose an all-in-one, organized messaging app.

So, choose ClickUp. With its robust features and functionalities and a powerful work management suite, ClickUp can help you easily manage all your personal and professional chats and messaging apps.

Don’t wait—get ClickUp today. For more details, check out ClickUp or sign up for a free trial!