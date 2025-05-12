A 10 legjobb all-in-one üzenetküldő alkalmazás 2025-ben

The average person switches between apps and websites nearly 1,200 times daily.
With constant context switching, it’s easy to miss things. 🤷🏻
That’s where all-in-one messaging apps come in. These tools integrate multiple apps into a single platform, improving communication, boosting productivity, and keeping you organized.
Whether coordinating with teammates or managing client interactions, all-in-one messaging apps help you focus on what matters most.
Here are the ten best all-in-one messaging apps to transform how you connect and collaborate!
⏰ 60-Second Summary
- ClickUp: Best all-in-one collaboration and project management tool
- Franz: Best for managing multiple chats and emails in one place
- IM+: Best for merging chat and social media apps
- Rambox: Best for advanced messaging workspace customization
- Beeper: Best for unifying iMessage and other platforms
- Shift: Best for integrating emails and messaging tools
- All-in-One Messenger: Best for quick access to chat apps
- Station: Best for blending messaging with productivity tools
- Slack (with add-ons): Best for enhanced team collaboration
- Mattermost: Best for secure, enterprise-level messaging
What Should You Look for in an All-in-One Messaging App?
Choosing an all-in-one messaging app is relatively easy. You only need to ensure it ticks the following criteria: 👇🏻
- Ease of use: Look for an app with an intuitive interface and easy navigation for seamless use
- Compatibility: Go for a tool compatible with every messaging platform you use. This ensures maximum support
- Customizability: Pick an app that lets you change aspects like push notifications, layouts, integrations, etc. , to fit your needs
- Integrity: Select a tool with robust security standards to ensure their service and your data are safe from unauthorized access
- High performance: Choose a tool that’s lightweight and fast. This ensures there are no communication gaps at the workplace
📮ClickUp Insight: Over 60% of a team’s time is spent searching for context, information, and action items.
According to ClickUp research, teams spend precious hours jumping between different tools like email (42%) and instant messaging (41%). What’s more concerning is that 92% of people who participated in our research are at risk of losing key decisions and action items.
📊 Want to know why? Get the The State of Workplace Communication Report by ClickUp and see what’s really slowing teams down.
The 10 Best All-in-One-Messaging-Apps
Check out these ten all-in-one messengers to manage your text messages with ease and efficiency:
1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one collaboration and project management tool)
It’s easy to trip up and make blunders while managing work and messages on different platforms. But with ClickUp, the everything app for work, you can unify them all into one app to create a workspace that’s both efficient and collaborative.
ClickUp Chat is designed to maximize productivity. It is a one-stop solution that lets you simultaneously manage work and workplace communication.
ClickUp Chat lets you create tasks and to-do lists directly from messages. Every conversation that contains essential information is directly linked to its related document, task, or chat.
It also has built-in AI capabilities. With the help of ClickUp Brain, it can suggest answers, auto-create tasks from conversation, and even summarize threads!
Moreover, you can use ClickUp Integrations to connect with other third-party conversation platforms like Gmail, Skype, Zoom, Slack, and Teams with ClickUp for a comprehensive experience.
💡 Pro Tip: Need help managing instant messages? Try the ClickUp Instant Message Template —it’s free! This template allows you to merge conversation threads in one organized place. Thus, you can prioritize conversations to improve productivity.
ClickUp best features
- Enable push notifications to alert your team about important messages instantly
- Track changes in conversations by automatically linking task updates and comments to the original chat
- Set due dates within the chat to keep your team aligned on deadlines
- Implement ClickUp Clips to share key moments in conversations asynchronously
- Use ClickUp Assign Comments to tag specific team members in discussions, ensuring follow-up actions are clear
ClickUp limitations
- New users might face a slight learning curve
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
The easy interface of creating a project and aligning the task to the team for tracking and reaching the goal. Useful Gantt charts that can be insightful for the business and a real-time chat feature makes ClickUp the best software.
2. Franz (Best for managing multiple chats and emails in one place)
Franz is an easy-to-use messaging service. If you find it difficult to handle the stream of texts on your desktop, this tool should help you.
Franz is compatible with all Windows, Mac, and Linux devices and integrates with some of the most commonly used communication channels.
The app offers light and dark modes for customization. Franz is also entirely cloud-based so that you can switch between devices.
Franz best features
- Supports 70+ messaging services, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram
- Enables texting in diverse languages like English, German, and Spanish
- Lets you manage push notifications for incoming messages
- Integrates with over 1,000 services
Franz limitations
- Only available on desktop
- Requires manual setup
Franz pricing
- Free Forever
- Personal: $3. 99/month
- Professional: $7. 99/month per user
Franz ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
3. IM+ (Best for merging chat and social media apps)
IM+ is an app that lets you combine all messaging platforms on the desktop and your smartphone. It has an intuitive interface, and the developer claims it takes only two minutes to set up the software.
But that’s not the best part. IM+ has built-in ChatGPT support to help you craft texts and advanced ad-blocking features for a seamless user experience.
IM+ best features
- Supports a wide range of messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and LinkedIn
- Integrates with Gmail, enabling access to inboxes alongside chats
- Includes a built-in web browser for sharing links
- Enables simultaneous messaging on multiple accounts
IM+ limitations
- Limited integrations
- Can be sluggish
IM+ pricing
- Free Forever
IM+ ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
🔍 Did You Know: ChatGPT receives more than 10 million queries per day.
4. Rambox (Best for advanced messaging workspace customization)
Rambox is a highly customizable all-in-one messenger app. While it can be used for personal and professional purposes, its features help enhance office productivity.
You can change your workspace’s appearance, pause notifications, enable focus mode, and more. The tool integrates with major business solutions like Google Suite and Microsoft Teams.
Rambox best features
- Supports over 700 messaging platforms like Instagram, Discord, and Skype
- Lets you customize themes and notification preferences
- Offers a focus mode that pauses message notifications and sound effects
- Integrates with several third-party add-ons like grammar checkers, password managers, etc
Rambox limitations
- Free version is limiting
- Suffers from occasional connectivity issues
Rambox pricing
- Basic: Free forever
- Pro: $7/month
- Enterprise: $14/month per user
Rambox ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30 reviews)
I love having all my apps in one place, and the software isn’t buggy like others I’ve tried.
5. Beeper (Best for unifying iMessage and other platforms)
Do you have accounts on several messaging platforms? Beeper can consolidate them into one app.
This tool is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux devices and connects with major platforms (including iMessage) for a comprehensive experience. The user interface is also very interactive and easy to navigate.
However, one of Beeper’s striking features is its native dubbing functionality, which allows text to be translated into your preferred language.
Beeper best features
- Combines 14 messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. , into a single platform
- Supports rich media like images, videos, and links
- Features support for SMS messaging alongside internet-based platforms
- Offers both mobile and desktop versions
Beeper limitations
- Lacks advanced customization
- Subscription required for full functionality
Beeper pricing
- Free Forever
Beeper ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
6. Shift (Best for integrating emails and messaging tools)
If you constantly switch between profiles on a messaging platform, update to Shift. This all-in-one messaging app creates separate workspaces for personal and business use.
Using it, you can easily manage your accounts on different messaging platforms. Apart from this, the tool also facilitates email management. The user interface is also intuitive; you can add/remove as many extensions as you want.
Shift best features
- Supports Gmail, Telegram, Asana, and other work tools in one interface
- Offers cross-platform syncing between desktop and mobile versions
- Features workspace management for improved focus
- Integrates with third-party tools like Google Drive and Zoom
Shift limitations
- Main features locked behind paid plans
- Regular syncing issues
Shift pricing
- Basic: Free forever
- Advanced: $149/year
- Teams: $149/year per user
Shift ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (150+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (310+ reviews)
I LOVE that all my inboxes and communications are in one place. Makes it easier to stay organized. It was easy to connect to all my accounts and I literally use it every minute of every day!
7. All-in-One Messenger (Best for quick access to chat apps)
The All-in-One Messenger is a comprehensive software for busy professionals. It does more than bring together your messaging apps—it lets you search for older chats by date, manage push notifications, customize themes, etc.
The app is also very easy to use and get accustomed to.
All-in-One Messenger best features
- Offers support for 40+ messaging services, including WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and Skype
- Provides real-time notifications for incoming messages
- Features a dark mode for low-light environments
- Supports group chats, facilitating team communication
All-in-One Messenger limitations
- No video or voice call support
- No mobile app
All-in-One Messenger pricing
- Free Forever
All-in-One Messenger ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
8. Station (Best for blending messaging with productivity tools)
Another all-in-one messaging app, Station, helps minimize clutter. It is an inclusive platform that provides access to all your messaging apps and professional tools in one central location.
With Smart Dock, you can browse essential documents, messages, etc. The Page Autosleep feature deactivates dormant tabs for fast performance. Bonus? The tool’s simple user interface.
Station best features
- Combines over 600 web apps like Instagram, HubSpot, and Mailchimp in one workspace
- Offers smart inbox to prioritize important messages
- Provides a sleek, distraction-free interface
- Helps customize notifications per app
Station limitations
- Free version has limited features
- Can be sluggish
Station pricing
- Free Forever
Station ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
Station is probably one of the platforms I use the most, this simple-looking application has allowed me to switch easily between various tools such as e-mail and task management tools all in one window. Furthermore, there are no costs unlike similar apps like Shift.
9. Slack (with add-ons) (Best for enhanced team collaboration)
Slack is a well-known app for messaging. It is primarily used to enhance team collaboration—and its features justify why.
Slack helps automate routine tasks, create and organize channels for different teams, conduct team calls, share screens, and much more. The tool is also very efficiently designed, with an easy navigation and user interface.
Slack best features
- Offers integration with tools like Google Drive, Trello, and GitHub
- Features robust search functionality for messages and files
- Supports voice and video calls
- Syncs messages and notifications across devices
Slack limitations
- Can be overwhelming
- Some integrations are hard to set up
Slack pricing
- Free Forever
- Pro: $7. 25/month
- Business+: $12. 50/month
- Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing
Slack ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (33,640+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,450+ reviews)
Great tool that allows us to practice what we preach when working with our clients.
10. Mattermost (Best for secure, enterprise-level messaging)
Mattermost is not a typical all-in-one messaging app. It’s more of a collaboration platform.
Using this app, you can create channels and collaborate with your remote team to discuss projects, timelines, and other topics. The platform is known for its security and customizability. You can choose your integrations, self-host the platform, and customize app elements.
Mattermost best features
- Supports real-time messaging with threaded conversations
- Offers enterprise-level integrity and compliance
- Features user role management for team organization
- Integrates with CI/CD tools like Jenkins and GitHub
Mattermost limitations
- Requires technical expertise
- Regular performance issues
Mattermost pricing
- Free Forever
- Professional: $10/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Mattermost ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (330+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (160+ reviews)
Mattermost is the best platform where we can arrange meetings and communicate with team members. Also, it’s providing different features like channels, file sharing, screen sharing, etc.
Choose the Best All-in-One Messaging App—Use ClickUp!
There are many benefits to using one app for communication. It keeps you productive, efficient, and, most importantly, in sync with everything happening. However, things can quickly become haywire if you don’t choose an all-in-one, organized messaging app.
So, choose ClickUp. With its robust features and functionalities and a powerful work management suite, ClickUp can help you easily manage all your personal and professional chats and messaging apps.
Don’t wait—get ClickUp today. For more details, check out ClickUp or sign up for a free trial!