A 10 legjobb ZoomInfo alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

ZoomInfo, the self-proclaimed ‘Google of people,’ is a customer database software that unlocks a world of potential customers and partners for sales and marketing teams.

However, while ZoomInfo strives for accuracy, outdated information or incorrect contact details can sometimes pop up. These data accuracy issues can lead to wasted time and untapped prospects for your sales team. Additionally, ZoomInfo’s limited coverage of niche markets might force you to look for ZoomInfo alternatives to generate leads from specific customer databases.

As a result, many key decision-makers in sales and marketing cast around for ZoomInfo competitors to fulfill their need for a robust sales intelligence tool that can provide quality data.

To help you find a solution, we’ve assembled a list of the top 10 ZoomInfo alternatives to improve your sales outreach. We’ve also listed their standout features and pricing to help you find the perfect match.

What Should You Look For in ZoomInfo Alternatives?

Data is the cornerstone of any marketing and sales strategy. With in-depth company profiles and contact data, you can craft hyper-targeted sales and marketing campaigns that reach the right people at the right time.

However, you need comprehensive, cost-effective database software to take your prospecting efforts to the next level.

That’s where platforms like ZoomInfo come in. They become your go-to sales intelligence solution for lead generation.

When choosing ZoomInfo alternatives, consider the following key features:

Data quality and accuracy: Verify the platform’s data sources, update frequency, and accuracy guarantees. Look for independent reviews and testimonials to gauge real-world experiences

Features and functionality: Choose ZoomInfo alternatives that offer features to match your core needs. Do you require basic contact data like phone numbers or email addresses or more in-depth company insights? Do you need Choose ZoomInfo alternatives that offer features to match your core needs. Do you require basic contact data like phone numbers or email addresses or more in-depth company insights? Do you need integrations with your CRM or marketing automation tools? Do you need to visualize and build data models

Coverage and targeting options: If you are a marketer looking to build strategic sales and marketing campaigns based on a specific segment or demography, then you need to look for a platform that provides a wide range of targeting options

Pricing and value: Compare pricing models and features across alternatives. Consider hidden costs like credit systems or data export limitations. Choose one that offers good value for your budget and usage level

Ease of use and customer support: Look for intuitive search, user-friendly dashboards, and readily available help resources and customer support

The 10 Best ZoomInfo Alternatives To Use

With these factors in mind, let’s explore the ten best ZoomInfo alternatives you can use to delight your marketing and sales teams in 2024:

1. Apollo. io – Best for data-driven sales strategies

Apollo. io is a sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps marketing and sales reps find and connect with potential customers.

One of the most popular ZoomInfo alternatives, it has a contact database of over 260 million people and 60 million companies, including vital information like names, job titles, and email addresses.

You can use its search filters to find the exact leads you want. Additionally, Apollo. io can enrich your existing leads and contact data with further information to identify companies, such as social media profiles and company news.

Apollo. io best features

Find more leads with verified emails, phone numbers, and over 200 other data attributes

Reach your ideal customer profiles with intelligent recommendations

Prioritize high-value leads with AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Expand beyond your sales pipeline with conversation and deal intelligence

Apollo. io limitations

The steep learning curve for advanced functionalities

Slightly confusing navigation

Some concerns around data quality

Apollo. io pricing

Free: Unlimited email credits

Basic: $59/user per month

Professional: $99/user per month

Organization: $149/user per month, billed annually

Apollo. io ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (6300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (300+ reviews)

2. DealSignal – Best for real-time lead generation

via DealSignal

DealSignal is a B2B data platform that helps sales and marketing teams target the right buyers, personalize outreach, increase email deliverability, and drive more conversions. Sales and marketing teams love it because it provides access to a massive database of verified contact data.

You can also access company profiles, firmographics, technographics, and intent data. This information can help you tailor your outreach to your targeted contact lists.

DealSignal also offers a variety of tools to help you enrich your data, such as lead scoring and intent data. These factors win it a spot on this list of best Zoominfo alternatives.

DealSignal best features

Eliminate manual research and generate pipelines faster

Enrich your inbound leads with automated form-filling

Maximize B2B audience coverage with fresh, verified, and accurate data

DealSignal limitations

Contact base prioritization is not perfect

Some users report a learning curve with its advanced features

DealSignal pricing

Starter: $499/month

Professional and Enterprise: Custom pricing

DealSignal ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

3. Cognism – Best for intelligent prospecting

via Cognism

Cognism is a global sales intelligence platform that helps revenue teams find and connect with decision-makers in their target accounts. It focuses on providing accurate and compliant B2B business data.

Cognism claims to have an industry-leading refresh rate, ensuring you have current and accurate contact data. It offers a variety of sales automation tools, such as email finders and dialers, that can help you save time and effort when prospecting for new customers.

The platform integrates with various other sales tools, such as CRM and marketing automation platforms. This makes it easy to use Cognism in your existing sales prospecting workflow.

Cognism best features

Get validated emails and phone numbers of key prospects in your target contact lists

Use advanced filters for contact data, firmographic and technographic details, sales trigger events, and intent data to uncover your best target buyer in seconds

Get DNC-cleaned numbers from the get-go

Use buyer intent signals to understand when buyers are in the market for your solution and intercept them earlier in their journey

Cognism limitations

Might have inaccurate target filtering at times

Users report recurring technical glitches

Cognism pricing

Custom pricing

Cognism ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (545+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (60+ reviews)

4. LeadIQ – Best for streamlining lead collection

via LeadIQ

LeadIQ is a sales intelligence platform designed to help sales and marketing teams find, qualify, and connect with potential leads.

It offers a variety of tools and features to streamline lead generation, making it easier for your sales teams to identify the right prospects, gather information about them, and personalize engagements.

The platform’s sales intelligence offerings also help you track company data, including news, funding events, and other relevant information to identify potential sales triggers.

Additionally, AI-powered tools can automate repetitive tasks, personalize email messages and landing pages, and boost lead scoring, making it one of the best ZoomInfo alternatives.

LeadIQ best features

Track buying signals for assigned accounts and start creating your pipeline

Add new prospects to a cadence automatically and personalize cold emails with AI

Sequence new prospects when data is captured and automate cold emails

Empower your revenue teams with data accuracy through reliable contact data and account information

LeadIQ limitations

Inaccuracies in Predicting Leads

Recurring technical glitches

LeadIQ pricing

Freemium : Free plan

Essential : $45/user per month

Pro : $89/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

LeadIQ ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

5. Lusha – Best for contact information accuracy

via Lusha

Lusha is a B2B sales intelligence platform designed for sales, marketing, and recruitment teams. It helps users find and connect with potential customers by providing contact information, company insights, and lead-generation tools.

Lusha caters to a wide range of users, such as individual sales professionals, small businesses, and large enterprises. It also enriches your existing data with additional information, such as job titles, social media profiles, and company information.

Lusha best features

Target companies based on their tech stack using the Technology filter

Stay updated on your prospects’ job changes so you can explore new business opportunities using the Job Change filter and alert

Fill your pipeline with qualified leads based on buyer intent data

Get instant ideal customer profile insights based on past searches

Identify which source brings in the most leads and meet your KPIs even faster

Lusha limitations

Inaccuracies in some contact details

UI and dashboard are not beginner-friendly

Lusha pricing

Free

Pro: $29/month per user, billed annually

Premium: $51/month per user, billed annually

Scale: Custom pricing

Lusha ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (1400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (300+ reviews)

6. Kaspr – Best for automated lead enrichment

via Kaspr

Kaspr is a sales intelligence tool designed to help sales professionals and businesses find contact information for potential customers, specifically on LinkedIn. It offers tools for sales prospecting via data enrichment and automation.

You can store, manage, and organize your leads while integrating with several sales and marketing platforms, making it a ZoomInfo competitor.

Kaspr also offers a Chrome extension that lets you quickly scour the web for publicly available information and then presents it to you in an intuitive user interface.

Kaspr best features

Manage leads, automate outreach, and sync data to your other sales apps

See part of the data before paying for it

Prospect, outreach, and create opportunities for sales development representatives (SDRs) all in one place

Personalize at scale with sales automation features like sending LinkedIn connection requests

Kaspr limitations

Issues with retrieving data for smaller companies

Certain features may be incompatible with LinkedIn’s policies

Kaspr pricing

Free

Starter: $65/month per user

Business: $99/month per user

Organization: $99/month per user for a minimum of 5 users, billed annually

Kaspr ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Clearbit – Best for advanced data enrichment

via Clearbit

Clearbit is a customer intelligence platform that helps businesses gather and analyze data about their customers and potential customers. It uses a variety of data sources, including public records, social media, and website traffic, to create a comprehensive profile of each prospect.

Clearbit can score your leads based on their likelihood of converting into paying customers. It also helps you segment your customers into different groups based on their interests, needs, and behaviors.

Clearbit best features

Get access to clean, precise, and reliable data

Identify your high-fit leads in real time and focus your sales team’s efforts where they matter the most

Reveal the buying intent of your website’s visitors through IP intelligence

Understand parent companies and subsidiaries to route the right lead to the right rep

Clearbit limitations

The learning curve for most features

Occasional discrepancies in available data

Clearbit pricing

Custom pricing

Clearbit ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

8. UpLead – Best for targeted lead generation

via UpLead

UpLead is a B2B lead generation software and ZoomInfo competitor that provides a large database of verified business contact information, along with sales intelligence tools to help you filter and target your searches.

UpLead’s email verification tool helps ensure your email addresses are accurate and up-to-date. Thus, you can improve your email deliverability and avoid sending emails to invalid addresses.

It also has a competitor intelligence tool to track your competitors’ activity and identify potential leads. You can also use this tool to learn more about your competitors, their products, and services.

UpLead best features

Build a clean prospecting list that you can plug into your sales tools

Use 50+ search filters to uncover contacts and companies that match your buyer profile

Connect with real, qualified leads with real-time email verification

Identify and engage buyers who intend to purchase with intent data analysis

UpLead limitations

Inaccuracies in the title or employment information of some contacts

A learning curve with the user interface

UpLead pricing

Free

Essentials : $99/user per month

Plus : $199/user per month

Professional: Custom pricing

UpLead ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (70+ reviews)

9. Proxycurl – Best for web scraping and data extraction

via Proxycurl

Proxycurl is an API platform designed to help you build and scale data-driven applications about people and companies without needing to manage web scraping and data science teams.

Its built-in scraping capabilities extract data from websites that aren’t readily available through APIs, handling the heavy lifting of data acquisition and processing.

Moreover, Proxycurl offers several features to access a vast amount of publicly available data on people and companies, including profiles, contact information, company financials, etc.

Proxycurl best features

Fetch fresh data on people and companies to power your sales and marketing automation products

Find the right person to talk to within your target companies with Role Lookup API Endpoint

Pull LinkedIn profiles periodically and get alerts when a decision-maker joins a new company or if a person is promoted to a decision-making position

Proxycurl limitations

Certain websites or databases might restrict access via scraping tools, making data unavailable through Proxycurl

Proxycurl pricing

One-time upfront pricing: $4500

Custom pricing

Proxycurl ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. LeadFuze – Best for scalable lead generation

via LeadFuze

LeadFuze is a cloud-based lead generation software that helps sales and marketing reps find and connect with potential customers. It uses a variety of methods to collect data on potential leads, such as web scraping and data aggregation.

LeadFuze can score leads based on your search criteria so that you can focus on the most promising leads. Additionally, the platform supports email signatures that capture leads.

LeadFuze best features

Build lists of leads and automatically sync leads to your CRM platforms and outreach tools

Use AI to drip leads into your CRM platform or workflow tools to trigger outreach campaigns automatically

Get complete details about your leads, such as work history, skills, college education, and more

Trigger multi-channel outreach campaigns with integrations

LeadFuze limitations

Low limit of list size

Has a learning curve with the UI

LeadFuze pricing

Unlimited: Starting at $397/month

Scaling: Starting at $147/month

Custom

LeadFuze ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

While data management tools are essential, consider how CRM and database platforms like ClickUp can amplify their impact. CRMs go beyond data storage, offering valuable insights and streamlined workflows.

ClickUp

ClickUp CRM offers a central hub for your data journey. Imagine going beyond data storage to being able to analyze your data, gain actionable insights, and streamline your workflows, all within a user-friendly platform.

Rated as the number 1 CRM in the world by G2, ClickUp CRM lets you turn prospects into loyal customers. Optimize your sales funnel, personalize your outreach, and watch your business thrive with ClickUp.

The ClickUp Item Hubs view makes it easy to sort through Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards by recent, favorites, or ‘Created by me’

ClickUp is an excellent tool for client relationship management for several reasons:

Highly customizable platform: Create custom fields, automation, and workflows to match your unique sales process and customer journey

Variety of views: Visualize and manage your customer interactions with over ten different views, including Visualize and manage your customer interactions with over ten different views, including ClickUp Kanban Boards , calendars, Gantt charts, and Lists

Customizable dashboards: Gain valuable insights into your customer relationships with Gain valuable insights into your customer relationships with ClickUp’s Dashboards that are fully customizable. Use it to track key metrics such as customer lifetime value, average deal size, and sales pipeline progress

Get a holistic view of project statuses and remaining tasks across your team or department with Dashboards in ClickUp 3. 0

ClickUp supercharges sales teams by centralizing their entire workflow in one platform. From lead nurturing and pipeline management to deal collaboration and customer onboarding, sales reps can ditch scattered Google Sheets databases and emails for a unified hub.

It also lets you create the perfect customer database, which is ideal for storing and analyzing data on prospective and existing customers, contacts, and deals. ClickUp also enables you to add links between tasks, documents, and more to keep track of your work efficiently.

Download This Template Enhance your CRM strategies with ClickUp’s Simple CRM template

The ClickUp CRM even lets you automatically assign tasks for each stage of your sales pipeline. With its trigger status updates based on activities, you can instantly switch priorities and alert your sales team on which account/customer profile to focus on next.

Quickly view and manage active and inactive Automations across Spaces with user updates and descriptions

ClickUp CRM’s best features

Align sales and marketing teams toward the same goals with shared data and real-time updates

Gain data-driven insights with readily available reports and visuals, guiding your client relationships toward success

Monitor customer value, deal sizes, and more with high-level overviews

Analyze data from external sources with ClickUp’s integrations and uncover hidden trends and patterns to improve your client outreach strategies

Visualize your sales funnel, optimize client workflows, and collaborate on opportunities with your team

Use prebuilt database templates to manage and analyze data, generate reports, and plan your next steps to connect with your customers

ClickUp limitations

Some new adopters note a steep learning curve

ClickUp pricing

Free

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3900+ reviews)

Harnessing the Power of Data with the Right ZoomInfo Alternatives

Choosing the right customer database software goes beyond feature comparison; you need to address the unique needs of your entire organization. Give your sales and marketing teams the tools to go beyond Excel databases and drive customer relationships and revenue.

Plenty of great Zoominfo competitors are out there, so consider all the pros and cons before you decide. Avoid settling for disjointed sales intelligence solutions and prioritize a platform that consolidates your data, provides insightful visualizations, and encourages seamless collaboration.

Try ClickUp for free today.