A 10 legjobb ZoomInfo alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

ZoomInfo, the self-proclaimed ‘Google of people,’ is a customer database software that unlocks a world of potential customers and partners for sales and marketing teams.
However, while ZoomInfo strives for accuracy, outdated information or incorrect contact details can sometimes pop up. These data accuracy issues can lead to wasted time and untapped prospects for your sales team. Additionally, ZoomInfo’s limited coverage of niche markets might force you to look for ZoomInfo alternatives to generate leads from specific customer databases.
As a result, many key decision-makers in sales and marketing cast around for ZoomInfo competitors to fulfill their need for a robust sales intelligence tool that can provide quality data.
To help you find a solution, we’ve assembled a list of the top 10 ZoomInfo alternatives to improve your sales outreach. We’ve also listed their standout features and pricing to help you find the perfect match.
What Should You Look For in ZoomInfo Alternatives?
Data is the cornerstone of any marketing and sales strategy. With in-depth company profiles and contact data, you can craft hyper-targeted sales and marketing campaigns that reach the right people at the right time.
However, you need comprehensive, cost-effective database software to take your prospecting efforts to the next level.
That’s where platforms like ZoomInfo come in. They become your go-to sales intelligence solution for lead generation.
When choosing ZoomInfo alternatives, consider the following key features:
- Data quality and accuracy: Verify the platform’s data sources, update frequency, and accuracy guarantees. Look for independent reviews and testimonials to gauge real-world experiences
- Features and functionality: Choose ZoomInfo alternatives that offer features to match your core needs. Do you require basic contact data like phone numbers or email addresses or more in-depth company insights? Do you need integrations with your CRM or marketing automation tools? Do you need to visualize and build data models?
- Coverage and targeting options: If you are a marketer looking to build strategic sales and marketing campaigns based on a specific segment or demography, then you need to look for a platform that provides a wide range of targeting options
- Pricing and value: Compare pricing models and features across alternatives. Consider hidden costs like credit systems or data export limitations. Choose one that offers good value for your budget and usage level
- Ease of use and customer support: Look for intuitive search, user-friendly dashboards, and readily available help resources and customer support
The 10 Best ZoomInfo Alternatives To Use
With these factors in mind, let’s explore the ten best ZoomInfo alternatives you can use to delight your marketing and sales teams in 2024:
1. Apollo. io – Best for data-driven sales strategies
Apollo. io is a sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps marketing and sales reps find and connect with potential customers.
One of the most popular ZoomInfo alternatives, it has a contact database of over 260 million people and 60 million companies, including vital information like names, job titles, and email addresses.
You can use its search filters to find the exact leads you want. Additionally, Apollo. io can enrich your existing leads and contact data with further information to identify companies, such as social media profiles and company news.
Apollo. io best features
- Find more leads with verified emails, phone numbers, and over 200 other data attributes
- Reach your ideal customer profiles with intelligent recommendations
- Prioritize high-value leads with AI (Artificial Intelligence)
- Expand beyond your sales pipeline with conversation and deal intelligence
Apollo. io limitations
- The steep learning curve for advanced functionalities
- Slightly confusing navigation
- Some concerns around data quality
Apollo. io pricing
- Free: Unlimited email credits
- Basic: $59/user per month
- Professional: $99/user per month
- Organization: $149/user per month, billed annually
Apollo. io ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (6300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (300+ reviews)
2. DealSignal – Best for real-time lead generation
DealSignal is a B2B data platform that helps sales and marketing teams target the right buyers, personalize outreach, increase email deliverability, and drive more conversions. Sales and marketing teams love it because it provides access to a massive database of verified contact data.
You can also access company profiles, firmographics, technographics, and intent data. This information can help you tailor your outreach to your targeted contact lists.
DealSignal also offers a variety of tools to help you enrich your data, such as lead scoring and intent data. These factors win it a spot on this list of best Zoominfo alternatives.
DealSignal best features
- Eliminate manual research and generate pipelines faster
- Enrich your inbound leads with automated form-filling
- Maximize B2B audience coverage with fresh, verified, and accurate data
DealSignal limitations
- Contact base prioritization is not perfect
- Some users report a learning curve with its advanced features
DealSignal pricing
- Starter: $499/month
- Professional and Enterprise: Custom pricing
DealSignal ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (10+ reviews)
3. Cognism – Best for intelligent prospecting
Cognism is a global sales intelligence platform that helps revenue teams find and connect with decision-makers in their target accounts. It focuses on providing accurate and compliant B2B business data.
Cognism claims to have an industry-leading refresh rate, ensuring you have current and accurate contact data. It offers a variety of sales automation tools, such as email finders and dialers, that can help you save time and effort when prospecting for new customers.
The platform integrates with various other sales tools, such as CRM and marketing automation platforms. This makes it easy to use Cognism in your existing sales prospecting workflow.
Cognism best features
- Get validated emails and phone numbers of key prospects in your target contact lists
- Use advanced filters for contact data, firmographic and technographic details, sales trigger events, and intent data to uncover your best target buyer in seconds
- Get DNC-cleaned numbers from the get-go
- Use buyer intent signals to understand when buyers are in the market for your solution and intercept them earlier in their journey
Cognism limitations
- Might have inaccurate target filtering at times
- Users report recurring technical glitches
Cognism pricing
- Custom pricing
Cognism ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (545+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (60+ reviews)
4. LeadIQ – Best for streamlining lead collection
LeadIQ is a sales intelligence platform designed to help sales and marketing teams find, qualify, and connect with potential leads.
It offers a variety of tools and features to streamline lead generation, making it easier for your sales teams to identify the right prospects, gather information about them, and personalize engagements.
The platform’s sales intelligence offerings also help you track company data, including news, funding events, and other relevant information to identify potential sales triggers.
Additionally, AI-powered tools can automate repetitive tasks, personalize email messages and landing pages, and boost lead scoring, making it one of the best ZoomInfo alternatives.
LeadIQ best features
- Track buying signals for assigned accounts and start creating your pipeline
- Add new prospects to a cadence automatically and personalize cold emails with AI
- Sequence new prospects when data is captured and automate cold emails
- Empower your revenue teams with data accuracy through reliable contact data and account information
LeadIQ limitations
- Inaccuracies in Predicting Leads
- Recurring technical glitches
LeadIQ pricing
- Freemium: Free plan
- Essential: $45/user per month
- Pro: $89/user per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
LeadIQ ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (70+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)
5. Lusha – Best for contact information accuracy
Lusha is a B2B sales intelligence platform designed for sales, marketing, and recruitment teams. It helps users find and connect with potential customers by providing contact information, company insights, and lead-generation tools.
Lusha caters to a wide range of users, such as individual sales professionals, small businesses, and large enterprises. It also enriches your existing data with additional information, such as job titles, social media profiles, and company information.
Lusha best features
- Target companies based on their tech stack using the Technology filter
- Stay updated on your prospects’ job changes so you can explore new business opportunities using the Job Change filter and alert
- Fill your pipeline with qualified leads based on buyer intent data
- Get instant ideal customer profile insights based on past searches
- Identify which source brings in the most leads and meet your KPIs even faster
Lusha limitations
- Inaccuracies in some contact details
- UI and dashboard are not beginner-friendly
Lusha pricing
- Free
- Pro: $29/month per user, billed annually
- Premium: $51/month per user, billed annually
- Scale: Custom pricing
Lusha ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (1400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 1/5 (300+ reviews)
6. Kaspr – Best for automated lead enrichment
Kaspr is a sales intelligence tool designed to help sales professionals and businesses find contact information for potential customers, specifically on LinkedIn. It offers tools for sales prospecting via data enrichment and automation.
You can store, manage, and organize your leads while integrating with several sales and marketing platforms, making it a ZoomInfo competitor.
Kaspr also offers a Chrome extension that lets you quickly scour the web for publicly available information and then presents it to you in an intuitive user interface.
Kaspr best features
- Manage leads, automate outreach, and sync data to your other sales apps
- See part of the data before paying for it
- Prospect, outreach, and create opportunities for sales development representatives (SDRs) all in one place
- Personalize at scale with sales automation features like sending LinkedIn connection requests
Kaspr limitations
- Issues with retrieving data for smaller companies
- Certain features may be incompatible with LinkedIn’s policies
Kaspr pricing
- Free
- Starter: $65/month per user
- Business: $99/month per user
- Organization: $99/month per user for a minimum of 5 users, billed annually
Kaspr ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
7. Clearbit – Best for advanced data enrichment
Clearbit is a customer intelligence platform that helps businesses gather and analyze data about their customers and potential customers. It uses a variety of data sources, including public records, social media, and website traffic, to create a comprehensive profile of each prospect.
Clearbit can score your leads based on their likelihood of converting into paying customers. It also helps you segment your customers into different groups based on their interests, needs, and behaviors.
Clearbit best features
- Get access to clean, precise, and reliable data
- Identify your high-fit leads in real time and focus your sales team’s efforts where they matter the most
- Reveal the buying intent of your website’s visitors through IP intelligence
- Understand parent companies and subsidiaries to route the right lead to the right rep
Clearbit limitations
- The learning curve for most features
- Occasional discrepancies in available data
Clearbit pricing
- Custom pricing
Clearbit ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)
8. UpLead – Best for targeted lead generation
UpLead is a B2B lead generation software and ZoomInfo competitor that provides a large database of verified business contact information, along with sales intelligence tools to help you filter and target your searches.
UpLead’s email verification tool helps ensure your email addresses are accurate and up-to-date. Thus, you can improve your email deliverability and avoid sending emails to invalid addresses.
It also has a competitor intelligence tool to track your competitors’ activity and identify potential leads. You can also use this tool to learn more about your competitors, their products, and services.
UpLead best features
- Build a clean prospecting list that you can plug into your sales tools
- Use 50+ search filters to uncover contacts and companies that match your buyer profile
- Connect with real, qualified leads with real-time email verification
- Identify and engage buyers who intend to purchase with intent data analysis
UpLead limitations
- Inaccuracies in the title or employment information of some contacts
- A learning curve with the user interface
UpLead pricing
- Free
- Essentials: $99/user per month
- Plus: $199/user per month
- Professional: Custom pricing
UpLead ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (70+ reviews)
9. Proxycurl – Best for web scraping and data extraction
Proxycurl is an API platform designed to help you build and scale data-driven applications about people and companies without needing to manage web scraping and data science teams.
Its built-in scraping capabilities extract data from websites that aren’t readily available through APIs, handling the heavy lifting of data acquisition and processing.
Moreover, Proxycurl offers several features to access a vast amount of publicly available data on people and companies, including profiles, contact information, company financials, etc.
Proxycurl best features
- Fetch fresh data on people and companies to power your sales and marketing automation products
- Find the right person to talk to within your target companies with Role Lookup API Endpoint
- Pull LinkedIn profiles periodically and get alerts when a decision-maker joins a new company or if a person is promoted to a decision-making position
Proxycurl limitations
- Certain websites or databases might restrict access via scraping tools, making data unavailable through Proxycurl
Proxycurl pricing
- One-time upfront pricing: $4500
- Custom pricing
Proxycurl ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
10. LeadFuze – Best for scalable lead generation
LeadFuze is a cloud-based lead generation software that helps sales and marketing reps find and connect with potential customers. It uses a variety of methods to collect data on potential leads, such as web scraping and data aggregation.
LeadFuze can score leads based on your search criteria so that you can focus on the most promising leads. Additionally, the platform supports email signatures that capture leads.
LeadFuze best features
- Build lists of leads and automatically sync leads to your CRM platforms and outreach tools
- Use AI to drip leads into your CRM platform or workflow tools to trigger outreach campaigns automatically
- Get complete details about your leads, such as work history, skills, college education, and more
- Trigger multi-channel outreach campaigns with integrations
LeadFuze limitations
- Low limit of list size
- Has a learning curve with the UI
LeadFuze pricing
- Unlimited: Starting at $397/month
- Scaling: Starting at $147/month
- Custom
LeadFuze ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)
Other Customer Database Tools
While data management tools are essential, consider how CRM and database platforms like ClickUp can amplify their impact. CRMs go beyond data storage, offering valuable insights and streamlined workflows.
ClickUp
ClickUp CRM offers a central hub for your data journey. Imagine going beyond data storage to being able to analyze your data, gain actionable insights, and streamline your workflows, all within a user-friendly platform.
Rated as the number 1 CRM in the world by G2, ClickUp CRM lets you turn prospects into loyal customers. Optimize your sales funnel, personalize your outreach, and watch your business thrive with ClickUp.
ClickUp is an excellent tool for client relationship management for several reasons:
- Highly customizable platform: Create custom fields, automation, and workflows to match your unique sales process and customer journey
- Variety of views: Visualize and manage your customer interactions with over ten different views, including ClickUp Kanban Boards, calendars, Gantt charts, and Lists
- Customizable dashboards: Gain valuable insights into your customer relationships with ClickUp’s Dashboards that are fully customizable. Use it to track key metrics such as customer lifetime value, average deal size, and sales pipeline progress
ClickUp supercharges sales teams by centralizing their entire workflow in one platform. From lead nurturing and pipeline management to deal collaboration and customer onboarding, sales reps can ditch scattered Google Sheets databases and emails for a unified hub.
It also lets you create the perfect customer database, which is ideal for storing and analyzing data on prospective and existing customers, contacts, and deals. ClickUp also enables you to add links between tasks, documents, and more to keep track of your work efficiently.
The ClickUp CRM even lets you automatically assign tasks for each stage of your sales pipeline. With its trigger status updates based on activities, you can instantly switch priorities and alert your sales team on which account/customer profile to focus on next.
ClickUp CRM’s best features
- Align sales and marketing teams toward the same goals with shared data and real-time updates
- Gain data-driven insights with readily available reports and visuals, guiding your client relationships toward success
- Monitor customer value, deal sizes, and more with high-level overviews
- Analyze data from external sources with ClickUp’s integrations and uncover hidden trends and patterns to improve your client outreach strategies
- Visualize your sales funnel, optimize client workflows, and collaborate on opportunities with your team
- Use prebuilt database templates to manage and analyze data, generate reports, and plan your next steps to connect with your customers
ClickUp limitations
- Some new adopters note a steep learning curve
ClickUp pricing
- Free
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3900+ reviews)
Harnessing the Power of Data with the Right ZoomInfo Alternatives
Choosing the right customer database software goes beyond feature comparison; you need to address the unique needs of your entire organization. Give your sales and marketing teams the tools to go beyond Excel databases and drive customer relationships and revenue.
Plenty of great Zoominfo competitors are out there, so consider all the pros and cons before you decide. Avoid settling for disjointed sales intelligence solutions and prioritize a platform that consolidates your data, provides insightful visualizations, and encourages seamless collaboration.
Try ClickUp for free today.