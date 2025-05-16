Bezplatné šablony stylového průvodce Figma pro vytváření konzistentních návrhů

Fonts all over the place, mismatched colors, and buttons that seem to follow their mysterious logic. Design inconsistency creeps in faster than you’d expect, and without a solid system, it only worsens.

That’s why you need a comprehensive style guide—a single source of truth for typography, brand colors, spacing, and UI components, that aligns with your brand voice—it keeps your designs polished and professional.

But let’s be honest: building one from scratch is time-consuming.

Luckily, free Figma brand style guide templates do the heavy lifting for you. These pre-built frameworks help you consistently maintain and build a brand manual across diverse design projects. They help focus on creativity instead of redoing the basics.

Let’s explore the best free templates to get you started.

What Makes a Good Figma Style Guide Template?

A good Figma style guide template provides a structured framework for maintaining design consistency.

It includes:

Typography : Defined font families, sizes, weights, and line heights

Color palette : Primary, secondary, and neutral colors with HEX/RGB values

UI components : Standardized buttons, form elements, icons, and other reusable assets

Spacing and grids : Clear guidelines for margins, padding, and alignment

States and interactions : Variations for hover, active, disabled, and other UI states

Brand elements: Logos, illustrations, and other identity assets, if applicable

Friendly Reminder: While choosing the elements for your own style guide, it’s important to keep the mission statement in mind. If your mission statement is strong and empowering, like Nike’s “Let’s Do It,” then your design elements must support it instead of deviating from it.

📖 Also Read: Best AI Art Generators

5 Free Sigma Style Guide Templates

Below are five free Figma style guide templates that offer different levels of detail and customization:

1. Free Style Guide Template by RedSky Engineering

via Figma

Looking for a clean, well-structured style guide? The Free Style Guide Template by RedSky Engineering covers typography, color palettes, UI components, and spacing—all neatly organized for quick reference.

The simple layout makes it easy to update as your design evolves, making it an excellent choice for solo designers and teams. It offers the right balance of structure and flexibility, ensuring your design system stays cohesive without feeling rigid.

📌 Ideal for: Designers and teams who need a comprehensive yet easy-to-maintain style guide.

2. UI Style Guide Templates by Yahiya Amiruddin

via Figma

UI Style Guide Templates by Yahiya Amiruddin include different style guide formats to fit various project needs. From typography and buttons to form elements and grid systems, the collection offers a structured approach to design consistency.

With multiple layout options, you can choose the format that best fits your workflow. Plus, it’s easy to share with developers for smoother handoffs.

📌 Ideal for: UI/UX designers managing complex projects that require reusable components and clear design rules.

💡 Pro Tip: Follow a consistent style guide to maintain clarity and professionalism in your writing. Whether it’s AP, Chicago, or custom rules, consistency is key!

3. Simple Style Guide | Typography, Color & Shadow by Sagor Sur

via Figma

Sometimes, you don’t need an elaborate design system—just a quick reference for fonts, colors, and shadows. The Simple Style Guide | Typography, Color & Shadow Template by Sagor Sur keeps things minimal yet effective, focusing on the core visual elements without unnecessary complexity.

📌 Ideal for: Freelancers and solo designers who need a no-fuss style guide for small to medium-sized projects.

💡Pro Tip: Looking for an image and content creation engine that follows your brand guidelines and supports end-to-end workflows? Try ClickUp Brain!

4. Free Brand Logo Style Guide by Vishnuraj Pr

via Figma

Brand identity goes beyond colors and fonts—it involves how logos, typography, and visual elements work together. The Free Brand Logo Style Guide by Vishnuraj Pr provides a clear structure for brand guidelines, ensuring consistency across digital and print assets.

5. Figma Web Style Guide and FLEGOs

via Figma

The Figma Web Style Guide and FLEGOs template is more than a style guide—it’s a modular design system. With typography, colors, UI components, and pre-built elements (FLEGOs), it helps designers and developers work faster while maintaining a unified visual language.

It blends a traditional style guide with reusable design blocks, making it perfect for scalable web projects.

📌 Ideal for: Web designers and developers who need a style guide and a library of reusable UI components.

👀 Did You Know? The AP Stylebook advises against the Oxford comma, while the Chicago Manual of Style recommends it for clarity. Your choice can change the meaning of a sentence!

Limitations of Using Figma for a Style Guide

Figma is a powerful design tool, but it has some drawbacks when it comes to maintaining and scaling style guides. Here are a few limitations to keep in mind:

Lack of native version control: While Figma tracks changes, managing different style guide versions can get messy, especially when multiple team members are involved. Unlike dedicated design systems like Zeroheight or Frontify, Figma doesn’t offer built-in versioning for While Figma tracks changes, managing different style guide versions can get messy, especially when multiple team members are involved. Unlike dedicated design systems like Zeroheight or Frontify, Figma doesn’t offer built-in versioning for design briefs

❌ Limited enforcement of design rules: Figma allows you to create a style guide, but it doesn’t enforce design consistency. Team members can still override styles or forget to follow the guide, leading to inconsistencies

❌ Challenging for non-designers: Developers, marketers, and other stakeholders may find it difficult to navigate a Figma-based style guide compared to platforms that provide structured documentation with interactive components

❌ Scalability concerns: Managing a style guide solely within Figma can become overwhelming as projects grow. Without integrations for automated updates or structured documentation tools, keeping everything organized requires manual effort

📖 Also Read: Best Figma Integrations to Improve Your Design Workflow

Alternative Figma Style Guide Templates

Figma is a powerful tool for designing style guides, but when it comes to managing an entire brand, ClickUp , your everything app for work, provides a more comprehensive and structured solution.

It’s a good Figma alternative that allows teams to create and store brand guidelines, manage branding projects, collaborate across departments, and ensure consistency across all brand assets.

With ClickUp for Branding Teams, companies get a centralized hub for storing logos, fonts, colors, and other brand elements.

Instead of scattered files and outdated PDFs, ClickUp ensures that branding guidelines are always accessible, up-to-date, and standardized.

Teams can also automate approval workflows, reducing delays and miscommunications in branding decisions.

Gemma Kuenzi, Art Director at Kredo Inc. , sums it up perfectly well:

ClickUp is the best thing to ever happen to me. I am the Art Director at Kredo Inc, the parent company of 3 subsidiaries. I manage a team of designers so ClickUp helps me project manage, time manage, delegate work, and much more!

ClickUp is the best thing to ever happen to me. I am the Art Director at Kredo Inc, the parent company of 3 subsidiaries. I manage a team of designers so ClickUp helps me project manage, time manage, delegate work, and much more!

Unify your brand’s identity with ClickUp for Branding Teams, keeping guidelines, assets, and messaging consistent across all channels

For design teams, ClickUp for Creative & Design Teams offers a more seamless way to manage projects. Real-time collaboration tools allow designers, marketers, and stakeholders to provide feedback, track changes, and iterate without confusion.

Built-in tasks and brand management features, such as timelines, dependencies, and version control, ensure that branding projects stay on schedule and prevent outdated assets from being used.

ClickUp also integrates with popular design tools like Figma and Adobe Creative Cloud, making it easy to connect workflows without switching between platforms. This can reduce the time it t akes to complete design requests by 33%!

Simplify collaboration and asset management with ClickUp for Creative and Design Teams, ensuring seamless workflows from concept to execution

Besides this, ClickUp offers the following fantastic templates to help teams manage branding, design, and marketing KPIs efficiently, ensuring consistency and collaboration across all projects:

1. The ClickUp Style Guide Template

Get Free Template Establish a structured and professional style guide with the ClickUp Style Guide Template, keeping all branding elements organized

A strong brand identity requires more than just a logo and color palette—it needs a comprehensive guide that ensures consistency across all digital and print materials. The ClickUp Style Guide Template provides a structured framework to document every aspect of your brand’s visual identity.

With ClickUp’s document-style format, teams can easily update and collaborate on the style guide in real time, eliminating the confusion that comes with static design files.

This template lets you:

Outline typography with font choices, sizes, and hierarchy

Specify color palettes with HEX, RGB, and CMYK values for accuracy

Set logo usage guidelines for spacing, placement, and variations

Standardize UI elements like buttons, icons, and form components

Ensure inclusivity with accessibility standards

📌 Ideal for: Design teams and marketing departments looking for a centralized, easy-to-maintain brand style guide that can scale as their organization grows.

2. The ClickUp Create Brand Style Guide Template

Get Free Template Create a detailed and dynamic brand guide with the ClickUp Create a Style Guide Template, ensuring clarity and consistency across your team

Building a brand from scratch? The ClickUp Create a Style Guide Template provides a structured approach to developing a cohesive brand identity, guiding teams through the process step by step.

Unlike a traditional style guide, this template is designed to be a living document, meaning teams can continuously refine and update their branding elements as their business evolves.

This template helps teams define:

Brand mission and values: Establish the core principles that shape your brand’s identity

Typography and color guidelines: Select fonts and color palettes that align with your brand’s personality

Tone and voice: Standardize how your brand communicates across different platforms

Imagery and iconography: Define the visual elements that enhance brand recognition

📌 Ideal for: Startups, rebranding initiatives, and teams creating a style guide for the first time.

🧠 Fun Fact: The first known style guide dates back to 1893—Horace Hart’s Rules for Compositors and Readers, used at Oxford University Press.

3. The ClickUp Logo Style Guide Template

Get Free Template Standardize logo usage with the ClickUp Logo Style Guide Template, defining clear guidelines for size, color, and placement

Your logo is the most recognizable element of your brand, and inconsistent usage can weaken brand recognition. The ClickUp Logo Style Guide Template ensures that all internal teams and external partners use your logo correctly and consistently.

This template includes:

Primary and secondary logo variations: Define different versions of your logo (full-color, monochrome, icon-only, etc)

Spacing and alignment rules: Set clear guidelines on safe zones and minimum sizing to prevent distortion

Background usage: Specify which backgrounds work best for your logo and how to handle contrast issues

Unacceptable modifications: Document what NOT to do with your logo (stretching, recoloring, adding effects, etc. )

📌 Ideal for: Branding teams, agencies, and companies that need to enforce strict logo usage guidelines across various touchpoints.

4. The ClickUp Project Style Guide Template

Get Free Template Maintain consistency across projects with the ClickUp Project Style Guide Template, aligning branding across multiple initiatives

Not every design project requires a full-fledged brand style guide. Sometimes, teams need a project-specific style guide to maintain consistency within a particular campaign, product, or digital experience. The ClickUp Project Style Guide Template helps teams set and follow design rules at a micro level.

Key features of this template:

Custom typography and color palettes: Define unique style rules for the project without affecting overarching brand guidelines

UI components and interactions: Standardize buttons, icons, input fields, and navigation elements for cohesive user experiences

Image and media guidelines: Set parameters for photography, illustrations, and multimedia usage

Developer handoff sections: Ensure seamless collaboration between designers and developers with clear specs and annotations

📌 Ideal for: Product teams, agencies, and designers working on large-scale projects where consistency is crucial but brand-wide changes aren’t necessary.

👀 Did You Know? The MLA Handbook once banned using the singular ‘they,’ but the 2016 edition officially embraced it for gender inclusivity.

5. The ClickUp Brand Book Template

Get Free Template Document every aspect of your brand identity with the ClickUp Brand Book Template, serving as a comprehensive reference for your team

A brand book is a comprehensive guide that extends beyond design elements to include brand messaging, positioning, and storytelling. The ClickUp Brand Book Template provides a structured way to document all aspects of your brand identity in one place.

Unlike traditional brand books, this template is interactive and can be continuously updated to reflect evolving brand strategies. Inside this template, you’ll find sections for:

Brand mission, vision, and values: Define your brand’s purpose and the principles that drive it

Visual identity guidelines: Document logos, typography, colors, and design elements

Brand personality and tone of voice: Outline how your brand communicates and engages with its audience

Market positioning: Clarify how your brand stands out from competitors

📌 Ideal for: Businesses that need a complete reference document for internal teams, partners, and stakeholders.

6. The ClickUp Brand Style Guidelines Template

Get Free Template Maintain brand consistency with the ClickUp Brand Style Guidelines Template, ensuring every team member follows the same standards

A well-defined brand style guideline ensures consistency across all marketing materials, internal documents, and customer touchpoints. The ClickUp Brand Style Guidelines Template provides a structured framework to document and enforce your brand’s core visual and messaging elements.

Unlike traditional PDFs or static Figma files, this template is interactive and easily updatable. It allows teams to collaborate in real time and keep branding guidelines fresh.

This template covers:

Typography rules : Specify font families, sizes, weights, and hierarchy

Color palette : Define primary, secondary, and accent colors with HEX, RGB, and CMYK values

Logo usage : Outline proper placement, spacing, and variations

Imagery and graphics : Set standards for photography, icons, : Set standards for photography, icons, graphic designs , and illustrations

Brand tone and voice: Ensure messaging consistency across different platforms

📌 Ideal for: Marketing and design teams that need a centralized, dynamic brand style guide that evolves with their company.

📮ClickUp Insight: Our survey found that knowledge workers maintain an average of 6 daily connections at their workplace. This probably entails multiple pings back and forth across emails, chat, and project management tools. What if you could converge all these conversations in one place?With ClickUp, you can! It’s the everything app for work that combines projects, knowledge, and chat in one place—all powered by AI that helps you and your team work faster and smarter.

7. The ClickUp Brand Identity Template

Get Free Template Define your brand’s core visual identity with the ClickUp Brand Identity Template, keeping essential elements accessible and well-documented

Your brand identity is more than just a logo—it’s the complete visual and emotional representation of your company. The ClickUp Brand Identity Template provides a comprehensive guide to establishing a strong and consistent brand presence.

This template includes sections for:

Define core brand elements, including mission, values, and personality traits

Establish logo variations with primary, secondary, and icon-based designs

Set clear rules for typography and color schemes

Craft a consistent brand tone and messaging for different audiences

Showcase application examples with real-world mockups for digital and print

📌 Ideal for: Companies building or refining their brand identity, ensuring every design, communication, and marketing asset aligns with their vision.

8. The ClickUp Branding Template

Get Free Template Manage all branding assets and workflows with the ClickUp Branding Template, making it easy to oversee multiple brand elements in one place

Creating a strong brand involves strategic planning, design, and communication. The ClickUp Branding Template helps teams lay the foundation for a powerful brand by defining all key branding elements in one organized place.

This template covers:

Brand strategy and positioning : Define what sets your brand apart

Target audience insights : Identify key demographics and customer personas

Brand visuals : Set guidelines for logos, typography, and color schemes

Messaging framework : Create consistent brand narratives and taglines

Implementation roadmap: Assign branding tasks and deadlines for execution

📌 Ideal for: Startups, growing businesses, and marketing teams working on a brand development strategy.

9. The ClickUp Brand Launch Plan Template

Get Free Template Plan a seamless brand launch with the ClickUp Brand Launch Plan Template, covering every detail from messaging to asset distribution

Launching a brand—or rebranding an existing one—requires careful planning and execution. The ClickUp Brand Launch Plan Template provides a structured roadmap to organize every step of your brand’s debut and ensure a successful launch.

This template includes:

Pre-launch branding checklist : Finalize logos, messaging, and brand assets

Marketing and PR strategies : Plan announcements, social media campaigns, and press releases

Stakeholder coordination : Assign roles and deadlines to internal teams and external partners

Post-launch evaluation: Track brand performance and audience reception

📌 Ideal for: Marketing teams, startups, and businesses preparing for a major brand debut or rebranding campaign.

10. The ClickUp Rebranding Plan Template

Get Free Template Execute a smooth rebranding process with the ClickUp Rebranding Plan Template, ensuring a well-structured transition without missing key details

Rebranding is more than just a logo update—it’s a strategic overhaul that requires careful execution. The ClickUp Rebranding Plan Template provides a step-by-step guide to manage the entire process, ensuring alignment between teams, stakeholders, and customer expectations.

This template helps teams:

Assess current brand perception : Identify gaps and opportunities for improvement

Define new brand identity elements : Logos, colors, typography, and messaging updates

Plan rollout strategies : Coordinate website updates, social media transitions, and : Coordinate website updates, social media transitions, and marketing campaigns

Manage internal and external communication : Ensure employees, partners, and customers are aligned with the new branding

Track progress and feedback: Monitor rebranding milestones and audience reception

📌 Ideal for: Companies undergoing a major rebrand, requiring all aspects—from design to messaging—to be executed effectively.

11. The ClickUp Brand Management Template

Get Free Template Oversee brand management effectively with the ClickUp Brand Management Template, keeping all guidelines, approvals, and updates in sync

A brand is only as strong as its consistent execution across all platforms and touchpoints. The ClickUp Brand Management Template helps teams maintain brand integrity by providing a centralized hub for managing branding tasks, assets, and approvals.

This template allows teams to:

Track brand asset updates : Maintain an organized library of logos, fonts, and design files

Standardize brand guidelines : Ensure all departments and external partners follow the correct branding practices

Monitor brand consistency : Review and approve marketing materials before publication

Assign branding tasks : Set responsibilities for : Set responsibilities for content calendar , design updates, and brand audits

Measure brand impact: Track key performance indicators to assess branding effectiveness

📌 Ideal for: Marketing teams, brand managers, and agencies responsible for maintaining and enforcing brand consistency.

Build and Maintain a Consistent Brand with ClickUp

Whether building a brand from the ground up or refining an existing one, these templates offer a solid foundation for typography, colors, logos, and more.

However, creating a style guide is just one part of managing a brand.

You need a more comprehensive approach to organizing brand assets, speeding up approvals, and ensuring cross-team alignment. ClickUp provides a range of powerful templates and tools for your brand asset management.

In fact, leading organizations like Trinetix have transformed design operations and cut meetings by 50% with ClickUp.

Explore ClickUp’s solutions for long-term brand success. A great brand isn’t just designed; it’s managed effectively. Sign up for ClickUp now!