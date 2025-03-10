Typy účetních: role, povinnosti a kariérní možnosti

Before computers, spreadsheets, or even paper, accountants were already keeping businesses afloat. 💪🏼

Whether you’re exploring career options or looking to hire an expert, understanding the types of accountants is key to knowing who does what.

Today, the field has evolved into a financial management powerhouse, with accountants influencing everything from corporate strategy to fraud investigations.

However, not all accountants handle the same responsibilities. They also don’t make the same in yearly income 💰.

If you’re considering a career in accounting or looking to specialize in an accounting field, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s break it down.

What Is Accounting and What Does an Accountant Do?

Every business wants to make money—but how do they know if they actually are? That’s where accounting steps in. It’s the behind-the-scenes playbook that keeps finances in check, ensuring companies aren’t just making wild guesses about profits, taxes, or expenses.

Accounting is more than just tracking numbers. It’s about making sense of money—where it’s coming from, where it’s going, and what needs to happen next.

A business without accounting is like a car without a dashboard. Sure, you can drive, but you have no idea how fast you’re going, how much fuel you have left, or if your engine is about to overheat.

Why does accounting matter?

Keeps businesses out of financial chaos: Without financial records, companies wouldn’t know if they’re thriving or barely surviving

Prevents expensive tax nightmares: Missing a tax deadline isn’t just stressful; it’s expensive. Accounting ensures compliance with tax laws and smooth tax preparation

Turns numbers into decisions: A well-prepared financial statement is a roadmap for smart business moves

Keeps fraudsters in check: Forensic accountants investigate numbers, exposing fraud and financial crimes

What does an accountant actually do?

Think of accountants as financial strategists. They record transactions and interpret them, forecast trends, and save businesses from costly mistakes.

Depending on their specialty, accountants wear different hats like:

Corporate accountants manage cash flow, budgets, and financial forecasts

Government accountants track public funds and ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely

Forensic accountants crack down on fraud and shady financial dealings

Tax accountants make sure businesses don’t overpay or underpay their taxes

👀 Did You Know? The earliest records of accounting date back 7,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia, where merchants tracked financial transactions on clay tablets.

At their core, accountants are the financial glue that holds businesses together. Whether working in public accounting firms, corporations, or government agencies, their expertise keeps the economy running smoothly.

Next, let’s break down the types of accountants and their unique roles.

Common Types of Accountants and Their Responsibilities

Not all accountants do the same thing. Some are number-crunching detectives, some are tax wizards, and others are financial strategists for billion-dollar companies and help startups make a case to get millions of dollars in funding.

If you’re considering a career in accounting or looking to hire the right expert, it’s important to know the different types of accountants and what they actually do.

Let’s start with two major players in the accounting world: Public Accountants and Management Accountants.

1. Public accountant

Public accountants are the Swiss Army knives of the accounting world. They don’t just specialize in one area. They do tax accounting, financial audits, consulting, and financial statement preparation for businesses and individuals.

If you’ve ever had your taxes done by a certified public accountant (CPA), you’ve worked with a public accountant.

What do public accountants do?

Help businesses and individuals with tax returns, ensuring compliance with tax laws

Audit financial reports to detect discrepancies and prevent financial fraud

Provide financial planning and advisory services to optimize investments and spending

Work with public accounting firms that serve multiple clients instead of just one company

Where do they work?

Public accounting firms (like the Big Four—Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG)

Independent consulting for businesses, startups, or high-net-worth individuals

Corporate settings in external auditing and tax advisory

Salary range

Public accountants earn between $51,000 and $143,000 annually, with CPAs making up to 25% more than non-certified accountants.

If you want variety in your work and the flexibility to move across industries, public accounting is a great career path. Many certified public accountant (CPA) holders start here before transitioning to specialized roles.

2. Management accountant

Ever wonder how businesses decide when to expand, invest, or cut costs? That’s the work of management accountants (also known as managerial accountants). Instead of preparing taxes or auditing finances, they focus on financial planning, budgeting, and guiding major business decisions.

What do they do?

Analyze financial data to create budgets and forecast company growth

Help executives understand financial performance and make informed decisions

Track financial management strategies to ensure a company stays profitable

Assist with cost control and pricing strategies to maximize revenue

Where do they work?

Large corporations managing financial statements and forecasting

Startups and mid-sized companies needing financial strategy guidance

Government agencies handling public funds and financial efficiency

Salary range

​Publicly available data suggests that management accountants earn an average annual salary of approximately $71,821, with entry-level positions starting around $56,000 and experienced professionals earning up to $110,000.

If you like financial accounting but also want to be involved in business strategy, this is your lane. Management accountants influence high-level decisions that shape a company’s future.

These two accounting roles cover a lot of ground, but they’re just the beginning. Next up, we’ll dive into the forensic accountants cracking financial crimes and government accountants handling public funds.

3. Forensic accountant

Some accountants crunch numbers. Forensic accountants crack cases. These financial detectives don’t just prepare financial statements. They follow the money, investigating fraud, embezzlement, and even money laundering.

📽️ If you’ve ever seen a courtroom drama where financial records expose a crime, chances are, a forensic accountant was behind the scenes making it happen.

What do they do?

Uncover financial crimes by analyzing suspicious financial transactions

Assist law enforcement agencies in investigating corporate fraud and tax evasion

Provide expert testimony in court cases involving financial fraud

Work with insurance companies to assess fraudulent claims and financial misconduct

Where do they work?

Law enforcement agencies (FBI, IRS, or SEC) tracking financial fraudsters

Public accounting firms specializing in forensic accounting

Government agencies ensuring compliance with tax laws

Corporations investigating internal fraud or embezzlement cases

Salary range

Forensic accountants earn between $44,200 and $108,000 annually, depending on experience and expertise.

If you love puzzles, solving crimes, and have a knack for numbers, forensic accounting is one of the most exciting types of accounting jobs out there.

4. Government accountant

Think taxes, public spending, and ensuring government funds go exactly where they’re supposed to 👀/

Government accountants track public funds, manage budgets for federal agencies, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

They’re the ones making sure cities have funds for roads, schools, and infrastructure without going into financial chaos.

What do they do?

Oversee public funds and ensure government spending is transparent

Prepare financial statements for government agencies

Ensure compliance with governmental accounting standards and board regulations

Audit public organizations and manage budgets for federal agencies

Where do they work?

Federal agencies like the IRS, SEC, or Treasury Department

State and local governments handling infrastructure and public services

Government contractors ensuring compliance with funding regulations

Salary range

Government accountants earn an average salary of $65,812 per year as per internet estimates.

If you want a stable career with national impact, government accountants play a critical role in financial oversight. It’s a rewarding field where you ensure funds are used responsibly—no shady spending allowed!

Forensic and government accountants each play a unique role—one fights fraud, and the other protects public finances. Up next, we’ll explore internal auditors keeping businesses accountable and external auditors ensuring financial integrity across industries.

5. Internal auditor

Some accountants keep track of money. Internal auditors keep track of everything—expenses, risks, compliance, and whether a company’s financial controls actually work. If there’s a weak spot in a company’s financial system, internal auditors are the ones who find it before it becomes a disaster.

Imagine a business losing thousands due to unnoticed billing errors. Or an employee slipping in unauthorized expenses. Internal auditors catch these issues, ensuring companies don’t just follow the rules—they stay financially healthy.

What do they do?

Review financial records to detect errors, inefficiencies, or fraudulent activity

Assess risk management policies and suggest improvements

Ensure compliance with financial accounting standards and government regulations

Work with executives to improve internal controls and operational efficiency

Where do they work?

Large corporations ensuring compliance with financial management policies

Government agencies reviewing public spending and preventing misuse of public funds

Banks and financial institutions monitoring financial transactions and risk exposure

Nonprofits ensuring donations and funding are properly allocated

Salary range

Internal auditors earn an average salary ranging from $60,000 to $100,000 per year, depending on experience and industry.

If you love analyzing details and spotting financial risks before they spiral out of control, internal auditing is a powerful and in-demand career path.

👀 Did You Know? The foundation of modern accounting —double-entry bookkeeping—was first documented in 1494 by Luca Pacioli, a mathematician and Franciscan friar His book, Summa de Arithmetica, introduced the principles of debit and credit that accountants still use today. You could call him the father of financial record-keeping!

6. External auditor

While internal auditors work inside a company, external auditors take an outsider’s perspective.

Their job? To verify financial statements, confirm compliance, and ensure businesses aren’t misleading investors, regulators, or the public. They’re like financial referees—making sure everything is fair and accurate.

Ever heard of a company “cooking the books” to inflate profits? External auditors step in to stop that before things get out of hand. Publicly traded companies and government organizations must undergo external audits to confirm their financial integrity.

What do they do?

Conduct independent financial statement audits to confirm accuracy

Identify fraud risks and ensure compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

Verify tax filings and ensure compliance with tax laws

Provide investors and regulators with an unbiased review of a company’s financial performance

Where do they work?

Public accounting firms conducting audits for corporations and government entities

Private firms verifying financial compliance for clients

Government agencies ensuring financial transparency in regulated industries

Salary range

External auditors earn an average annual salary of $100,607, with most salaries ranging from $92,113 to $109,931, depending on skill level and experience.

If you enjoy investigating financial reports, working independently, and holding businesses accountable, external auditing offers strong career growth and variety.

Internal and external auditors both focus on financial integrity, but one works inside the company, while the other ensures accountability from the outside.

Up next, we’ll explore how cost accountants keep businesses profitable and how investment accountants manage financial assets.

7. Cost accountant

Every business wants to make a profit—but how do they know if they’re spending wisely? That’s where cost accountants come in.

They break down production expenses, find ways to cut costs, and make sure businesses are pricing their products correctly. If a company is losing money without knowing why, a cost accountant is the one who figures it out.

Ever wondered why two coffee shops sell the same latte at different prices? A cost accountant probably ran the numbers, factoring in rent, labor, materials, and profit margins to ensure one café stays in business while the other struggles.

What do they do?

Analyze financial records to determine how much it really costs to produce goods and services

Identify areas where businesses can cut costs without sacrificing quality

Ensure financial statements accurately reflect production and operational expenses

Work with managers to optimize financial performance and increase profitability

Where do they work?

Manufacturing companies tracking production costs and pricing strategies

Retail and e-commerce businesses ensuring profit margins stay healthy

Healthcare organizations controlling the costs of medical services and equipment

Logistics and supply chain companies improving operational efficiency

Salary range

Cost accountants earn an average annual salary of $80,000, with entry-level positions starting at $67,500 and experienced professionals making up to $100,000, as per online data.

If you’re detail-oriented and love finding ways to make businesses more profitable, cost accounting is a strategic and rewarding career path.

8. Investment accountant

Some accountants track expenses, while others track how money makes money—that’s the job of investment accountants.

They specialize in managing financial assets, ensuring compliance with regulations, and handling financial transactions for investment firms, hedge funds, and asset management companies.

If you’ve ever invested in stocks, real estate, or mutual funds, an investment accountant was working behind the scenes, ensuring everything was accurately recorded and reported.

What do they do?

Track and report financial transactions related to stocks, bonds, and investment portfolios

Ensure investment firms comply with financial regulations and reporting standards

Prepare financial statements for hedge funds, pension funds, and asset management firms

Monitor risk exposure and assess the profitability of investment strategies

Where do they work?

Asset management firms overseeing investment portfolios

Hedge funds managing multi-million-dollar investments

Banks and financial institutions handling trading and investment reporting

Corporate finance teams managing investment strategies for large companies

Salary range

Investment accountants earn an average annual salary of $78,273, with salaries typically ranging from $70,791 to $87,000 based on experience and location.

If you have an interest in finance and investing, this role combines accounting expertise with high-stakes money management.

Cost accountants keep businesses profitable, and investment accountants help grow financial assets. Up next, we’ll cover nonprofit accountants managing donations and financial transparency.

9. Nonprofit accountant

Running a nonprofit isn’t just about passion—it’s about keeping finances in check while ensuring every dollar is spent with purpose. That’s where nonprofit accountants come in.

They handle donations, grants, and budgets while making sure funds are used transparently and effectively. Unlike corporate accountants, who focus on profits, nonprofit accountants focus on financial accountability and compliance with public funds regulations.

Ever wondered how charities, foundations, and NGOs manage massive fundraising campaigns? A nonprofit accountant ensures that money goes where it’s supposed to whether that’s funding scholarships, providing disaster relief, or supporting medical research.

What do they do?

Track and manage financial records for donations, grants, and fundraising efforts

Ensure compliance with nonprofit tax regulations and public funds accountability

Prepare financial statements for boards, donors, and regulatory agencies

Help organizations allocate resources efficiently while staying financially sustainable

Where do they work?

Charities and NGOs managing donation-based funding

Foundations and research institutions ensuring transparent financial management

Religious and educational organizations handling financial planning and grant allocations

Government agencies overseeing nonprofit compliance and funding distribution

Salary range

Nonprofit accountants earn an average annual salary of $61,627, with top earners making up to $83,000 depending on experience and location.

If you’re passionate about making a difference but also love numbers, nonprofit accounting lets you combine finance with social impact.

That wraps up the major types of accountants and how they shape different industries. Whether you’re analyzing financial statements, tracking public funds, or managing investment portfolios, accountants play a critical role in every sector.

Next, let’s look at the essential skills that set top accountants apart.

Essential Skills for Accountants

If you think accounting is just about balancing the books, think again. Today’s accountants are financial strategists, risk managers, and tech-driven problem solvers. You’re expected to spot fraud before it happens, help businesses make million-dollar decisions, and ensure every financial record is airtight.

So, what separates a top-tier accountant from someone just pushing numbers around? Let’s break it down.

🏆 Spotting mistakes before they turn into financial nightmares

Numbers don’t lie, but people do make mistakes. A single misplaced decimal or missing transaction can lead to serious financial consequences.

Imagine submitting a tax report where a $10,000 deduction suddenly turns into $100,000—good luck explaining that to the IRS.

Why does this skill help?

Every financial decision is based on data. If that data isn’t accurate, businesses could lose money, face audits, or make terrible investment choices. Accountants who catch errors before they cause damage are worth their weight in gold.

How do we master it?

Develop a review system and go through every financial document with a checklist

Practice reconciling bank statements and catching discrepancies

Work on financial accuracy exercises to strengthen your attention to detail

🏆 Making sense of numbers that don’t tell the whole story

If you only record transactions but don’t analyze them, you’re just a human calculator. Great accountants don’t just report numbers but they interpret them, find patterns, and predict business trends before anyone else does.

Why does this skill help?

Businesses rely on accountants to help them make smart financial moves. Without analysis, financial reports are just stacks of numbers with no real meaning.

How do we master it?

Read real-world financial statements and try predicting what might happen next

Regularly challenge yourself with financial forecasting exercises

Use the ClickUp Technical Skills Matrix Template to track and improve your analytical thinking

🏆 3. Keeping up with technology instead of drowning in spreadsheets

Accounting isn’t about manually entering numbers all day. If you’re still relying only on Excel, you’re already behind. The best accountants know how to leverage automation, AI, and financial software to work smarter, not harder.

Why does this skill help?

Technology makes accounting faster, more efficient, and less prone to human error. Businesses are shifting to cloud-based platforms, and accountants who don’t adapt will struggle to keep up.

How do we master it?

Use an all-in-one project management platform

Get hands-on with QuickBooks, Xero, SAP, or other popular accounting platforms

Take courses on automation and AI in finance

Stay updated on fintech trends to see how technology is changing the accounting industry

🏆 Explaining financial data without making people’s eyes glaze over

Most people don’t enjoy talking about finance, and many find the subject hard to understand. Your job as an accountant is to take complex financial data and turn it into clear, actionable insights that business leaders can actually use.

Why does this skill help?

It doesn’t matter how much financial knowledge you have if no one can understand what you’re saying. Being able to explain cash flow, tax strategies, or profit margins in simple, non-boring language makes you an asset to any company.

How do we master it?

Practice simplifying financial reports—if a 12-year-old can’t understand it, try again

Work on writing financial summaries that get straight to the point

Challenge yourself to explain complex accounting concepts to non-finance professionals

🏆 Solving problems instead of just pointing them out

A business is losing money every month but can’t figure out why. A tax report doesn’t match up with financial records. An investor needs to know whether a company is worth buying. These are all problems accountants solve daily.

Why does this skill help?

Finding mistakes isn’t enough; accountants who can fix financial issues before they become disasters are invaluable. Whether you’re handling cash flow, fraud detection, or budgeting, problem-solving is a must-have skill.

How do we master it?

Work through real-world financial case studies and challenge yourself to find solutions

Use scenario planning to anticipate financial risks and create backup strategies

Get into the habit of looking for patterns in financial data that indicate potential problems

🏆 Staying ethical in a field where trust is everything

Consider this to be the primary, non-negotiable skill for a career in finance.

Accounting scandals like those at Enron and Wirecard didn’t happen by accident. They happened because people in charge of financial records chose to manipulate the numbers. No matter how skilled you are, nothing ruins an accounting career faster than a lack of integrity.

Why does this skill help?

Clients and businesses trust accountants with millions of dollars in financial transactions. Once that trust is broken, it’s almost impossible to rebuild. Ethical accountants protect themselves, their companies, and their clients from legal trouble.

How do we master it?

Stay updated on GAAP, IFRS, and financial compliance laws—they change often

Take ethics training courses and learn from real-world financial fraud cases

Always document financial decisions clearly—if you can’t explain it, don’t approve it

Accounting is all about protecting it, growing it, and making smart decisions with it.

These skills don’t just help you land a job; they make you the kind of accountant that businesses can’t afford to lose. Now that you know what it takes, let’s look at how to advance your accounting career through education and certifications.

Educational Pathways and Career Advancement in Accounting

If you’re serious about accounting, your career should be something you build strategically. The right education, certifications, and experience will shape your growth, boost your earning potential, and open doors to senior roles.

So, how do you go from learning the basics to becoming an industry expert? Let’s break it down.

1. Choosing the right degree for long-term success

Accounting degrees aren’t just about meeting job requirements. They lay the groundwork for everything you’ll do in your career.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or business administration: The standard entry ticket to most accounting jobs

Master’s degree (MBA or MAcc): A smart move for those targeting executive roles or specialized fields like forensic accounting

Associate degree in accounting: A quicker way to get started, leading to entry-level roles like a bookkeeper or accounting clerk

While a bachelor’s degree is the most common path, real-world experience and certifications often matter just as much and sometimes even more.

2. Certifications that accelerate your career growth

Earning a certification is one of the fastest ways to level up your career.

Some of the most valuable options include:

Certified Public Accountant (CPA): The go-to certification for accountants in auditing, taxation, and senior financial roles

Chartered Accountant (CA): Globally recognized, especially in Canada, the UK, and India

Certified Management Accountant (CMA): Best for those interested in corporate finance, strategy, and management roles

Certified Internal Auditor (CIA): Ideal for accountants specializing in risk assessment, compliance, and internal audits

Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE): A must-have for forensic accountants focused on investigating fraud and financial crimes

Enrolled Agent (EA): Perfect for tax professionals who want unrestricted representation rights before the IRS

Each certification has different requirements, but they all make you more valuable in the job market and increase your salary potential.

3. Gaining real-world experience before climbing the ladder

Degrees and certifications look great on a resume, but practical experience is what makes you a strong candidate.

If you’re just getting started, focus on:

Internships at accounting firms, banks, or corporate finance teams: Get hands-on experience with audits, tax filings, and financial reporting

Entry-level roles like junior accountant or accounts payable specialist: These positions give you the skills to move up quickly

Freelance or contract work in bookkeeping and tax preparation: A great way to gain experience across different industries

The combination of formal education and real-world application is what moves your career forward.

4. Staying ahead with technology and smart job search strategies

Finding the best accounting roles requires more than just sending out resumes. Today’s accountants need to leverage technology, track job applications efficiently, and stay ahead of industry trends.

To keep your job search organized, use the ClickUp Job Search Template to:

Track applications, interviews, and follow-ups in one place

Keep an eye on deadlines for certifications and career goals

Organize networking opportunities and professional contacts

With a structured job search approach, you’re not just waiting for opportunities; you’re actively creating them.

5. Growing beyond entry-level roles and into leadership

A career in accounting isn’t about staying in the same position forever. Whether you want to become a CFO, financial controller, or tax director, advancing your career requires continuous learning and professional development.

Stay updated on GAAP, IFRS, and tax regulations: Financial rules change constantly, and staying informed keeps you relevant

Expand your skill set with data analytics and financial technology: AI, automation, and blockchain are transforming the industry

Network with professionals in your field: Connecting with senior accountants and industry leaders opens doors you wouldn’t find on job boards

Seek leadership opportunities in financial management: Moving into higher-level roles means developing strategic decision-making skills, not just technical expertise

Every step in your accounting career, from education to certifications, real-world experience, and leadership development, shapes your future opportunities. The more intentional you are about these choices, the faster you’ll move up the ranks.

Now, let’s dig into how ClickUp helps accountants and finance teams streamline their work, stay compliant, and manage financial processes seamlessly.

How ClickUp Supports Accountants and Finance Teams

Accounting isn’t just about numbers—it’s about deadlines, compliance, and making sense of endless financial records. A single missing document or overlooked tax deadline can turn into a costly headache.

That’s where ClickUp comes in. From organizing financial reports to automating workflows, ClickUp helps accountants stay efficient and stress-free.

Financial task management

Create and assign tasks efficiently with ClickUp

Every accounting process comes with a to-do list like filing taxes, reconciling bank statements, preparing financial statements and missing just one step can cause chaos. Stay ahead of audits, tax deadlines, and financial reporting with ClickUp Tasks. It keeps everything in one place so you never scramble to find what’s due next.

Set up recurring tasks for monthly reconciliations and tax filings

Assign tasks to team members with due dates and priorities

Create checklists for financial audits to ensure compliance

Automated workflows

Automate your everyday tasks and keep your calendar clean with ClickUp Automations

Accounting teams juggle approvals, invoice tracking, and compliance checks. Cut down manual work with ClickUp Automations. It removes the need for manual follow-ups and redundant data entry by streamlining recurring accounting tasks.

Auto-assign approvals when financial documents are uploaded

Get instant alerts when payment deadlines or tax filings are due

Automate invoice tracking and status updates to avoid bottlenecks

Collaboration and documentation

Between audit trails, compliance guidelines, and client financial records, accountants handle a mountain of paperwork. Keep financial policies, reports, and client notes organized with ClickUp.

Edit, customize, and collaborate with ease on ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Docs centralizes everything, making it easy to collaborate, track updates, and maintain financial documentation in one secure place.

Link financial reports, client tax filings, and policies directly to task

Share documentation with stakeholders without endless email chains

Track version history for compliance and audit readiness

Custom dashboards and reporting

Manually building financial reports from multiple spreadsheets is slow and prone to errors. ClickUp Dashboards turn raw financial data into real-time, visual insights so you can track budgets, monitor cash flow, and analyze expenses at a glance. Get real-time insights into budgets, expenses, and financial performance

Visualize your productivity with personalized ClickUp Dashboards

View income vs. expenses in easy-to-read financial charts

Set up custom KPIs to track tax payments, audit progress, and financial goals

Get instant reports without endless spreadsheet updates

Integrations with accounting software

Integrate with other tools to simply data collection with ClickUp Integrations

Switching between multiple accounting platforms wastes time. With ClickUp Integrations, you can sync ClickUp with QuickBooks, Xero, and other finance tools. This keeps financial data connected and workflows seamless.

Sync invoices and financial transactions directly into ClickUp

Connect payment tracking with project management for smoother operations

Eliminate data silos by integrating accounting software with task management

Accounting journal template

Keeping financial records accurate and audit-ready is a challenge, especially when managing high volumes of transactions. The ClickUp Accounting Journal Template streamlines daily bookkeeping by ensuring every transaction is logged, categorized, and easy to track.

Get Free Template Digitally record every business transaction more accurately with the ClickUp Accounting Journal Template

📌 Use this template to:

Maintain a standardized format for journal entries, reducing errors in financial reports

Automatically sort revenues, expenses, and ledger details for quick review

Enable real-time collaboration which allows financial accountants to update entries seamlessly

To further streamline financial workflows, you can also explore the ClickUp Accounting Template for broader finance management needs.

With ClickUp, accounting teams can cut down on manual work, automate approvals, and keep financial records structured—all in one platform. Whether you’re managing corporate finances, tax filings, or nonprofit funding, ClickUp simplifies the process and gives you back valuable time.

