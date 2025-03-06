11 nejlepších nástrojů Microsoft pro spolupráci, které zvýší vaši produktivitu

Collaboration is the backbone of any successful team, whether you’re managing a small group or a large-scale project.

While small teams thrive on close-knit communication, modern projects often demand sprawling ‘mega cross-functional teams’ with dozens or even hundreds of members.

As teams grow, collaboration challenges multiply—but the solution isn’t scaling back. Instead, it’s about equipping teams with the right tools. Microsoft’s suite of collaboration tools is designed to break down silos, improve communication, and boost productivity as teams work together, no matter the size.

This blog post explores the 11 best Microsoft collaboration tools to help your team stay connected, improve efficiency, and achieve more.

The right Microsoft collaboration tools will enable you to share ideas effortlessly and run projects like clockwork.

Here are a few key features to keep in mind:

Features : Match the tool’s capabilities with your specific needs. For example, Microsoft Project excels in detailed project tracking, while Microsoft Loop enables modular content collaboration

Scalability: Whether using Microsoft for personal productivity or enterprise-wide collaboration, look for a tool that can scale to accommodate growing data and user demands without compromising performance

Integration: Opt for tools that integrate seamlessly with core Microsoft apps such as Outlook, OneDrive, and Power BI

Ease of use: Look for tools that minimize onboarding time, making them accessible even to non-technical users

Cost-effectiveness: Assess whether the tool’s pricing matches your organization’s budget while considering its long-term ROI. Microsoft 365 plans bundle multiple tools, often providing better value than standalone solutions

Now that you know what features to look for in Microsoft collaboration tools, we’ve curated a list of the best ones, each offering powerful features to help you.

1. Microsoft Teams (Best for team communication and meetings)

via Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a unified communication and collaboration platform that excels in real-time chat and video conferencing. Its native integration with Office 365 apps makes it the go-to hub for teamwork.

Teams chat allows you to share and edit content simultaneously in group chat, with everyone’s changes automatically saved. You can collaborate on files directly within the platform, minimizing the need for lengthy communication threads.

Microsoft Teams best features

Enable video and audio conferencing with up to 1,000 participants on Teams

Communicate with large groups dedicated to projects using the Channels functionality

Record and transcribe meetings automatically for future reference

Use Together Mode to make virtual meetings feel more engaging

Microsoft Teams limitations

Managing and organizing files shared within channels or chats can become increasingly difficult as the volume grows

Another major Microsoft Teams con is that it limits teams to 200 public channels and 30 private channels

Microsoft Teams pricing

Microsoft Teams Essentials : $4/user per month

365 Business Basic : $6/user per month

365 Business Standard: $12. 5/user per month

Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (15,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (9,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Teams?

I love how Teams allows real-time collaboration on documents and offers video conferencing features. It’s next level collaboration on all things communication really allow the users to have a fully immersive and meaningful collaboration that transcends any office tool that’s available right now.

👀 Did You Know? According to research by Gartner, nearly 80% of workers now rely on collaboration tools for work.

2. Microsoft SharePoint (Best for document sharing and collaboration)

via Microsoft SharePoint

Known for document collaboration, Microsoft SharePoint enables teams to co-author documents in real time while maintaining strong version control.

You can choose from a document library of over 100+ SharePoint templates or design a custom flow from scratch to integrate with SharePoint. Its standout feature is the ability to automate workflows using Power Automate.

Microsoft SharePoint best features

Create customized intranet portals for internal communication

Manage permissions and access controls for better security

Use metadata tagging for easy document categorization and search

Microsoft SharePoint limitations

Some people may need some time to figure out how to grant access to others

There is some lag when uploading files or moving files to other folders

Microsoft SharePoint pricing

Free: One-month trial

SharePoint (Plan 1) : $6/user per month

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $15/user per month

Microsoft SharePoint ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (5,000+ reviews)

3. Microsoft Outlook (Best for email and calendar management)

A powerful email management tool that goes beyond basic communication, Microsoft Outlook offers integrated shared team calendars and a built-in task manager to keep teams organized. Renowned for its enterprise-grade security, Outlook ensures your communications remain private and secure.

Its scheduling features, including meeting planning and email scheduling, make it an excellent tool for business and for staying ahead in a busy work environment.

Microsoft Outlook best features

Automatically prioritize emails with the Focused Inbox feature

Manage shared mailboxes for team collaboration

Keep your sentences concise and polished with suggestions as you write (intelligent spelling and grammar checks)

Sync across desktop and mobile for on-the-go productivity

Microsoft Outlook limitations

The search function can sometimes be slow, especially when dealing with a large volume of emails

Outlook does not work well on smartphones, and sometimes, there is a delay in receiving emails

Microsoft Outlook pricing

Free

Microsoft 365 Business Basic : $7. 20/user per month

Microsoft 365 Business Standard : $15/user per month

Microsoft 365 Business Premium: $26. 40/user per month

Microsoft Outlook ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (2,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Outlook?

MS Outlook is one of the most prominently used tool for emailing and managing your work calendar. The best feature about this tool is its seamless integration with other meeting tools like Zoom workplace, MS Teams etc. I have been a daily user of MS outlook for the last 7 years and it is one of the most convenient tool with real-time synchronizaion options.

4. Microsoft Whiteboard (Best for brainstorming and visual collaboration)

via Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard provides a digital canvas for teams to collaborate creatively. It’s ideal for brainstorming, planning, and sketching ideas in real time. A unique feature is its automatic shape recognition, which turns hand-drawn shapes into polished diagrams.

Microsoft Whiteboard best features

Use sticky notes and text boxes for structured brainstorming

Stay in the flow with Loop components in Whiteboard that sync across chats, meetings, emails, and documents

Enjoy a natural writing and drawing experience with Microsoft’s Surface Hub with dual-pen active inking

Innovate and design faster with 60+ prebuilt templates

Microsoft Whiteboard limitations

Glitches in the display have been reported when more than one user works on the same file

Microsoft Whiteboard pricing

Free with a Microsoft 365 account/subscription

Microsoft Whiteboard ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (140+ reviews)

5. Microsoft Project (Best for project management)

via Microsoft Project

If you want a tool to help with planning, tracking, and managing complex projects, Microsoft Project is the one for you. It’s ideal for resource allocation and timeline management. This predictive scheduling engine uses AI to suggest optimal timelines and resource allocation.

Microsoft Project best features

Integrate with Planner for simplified task management

Plan your projects with dynamic scheduling based on effort needed, project duration, and allotted team members

Create interactive dashboards to view overall status and drill down into the details of your projects and programs, using Power BI visualization

Automate workflows on desktop and mobile with a flexible, secure platform built on Azure cloud

Microsoft Project limitations

Some users have reported the need for extensive experimentation to understand the interface fully

Microsoft Project pricing

Microsoft Planner: Included in Microsoft 365

Planner Plan 1: $10/user per month

Planner and Project Plan 3: $30/user per month

Planner and Project Plan 5: $55/user per month

Microsoft Project ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

👀 Did You Know? A Microsoft study found that 85% of employees surveyed said collaboration tools are essential for their company’s digital transformation.

6. Microsoft OneDrive for Business (Best for cloud storage and file sharing)

via Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive for Business offers secure cloud storage and allows secure file sharing anywhere. It’s especially valuable for teams working remotely and in hybrid work setups. A key highlight is its 30-day file recovery feature, which provides a layer of data protection.

Microsoft OneDrive for Business best features

Automatically back up files, photos, and videos across devices

Share files externally with secure links and expiration dates

Protect sensitive data with advanced encryption and compliance tools

Scan important documents using the Microsoft OneDrive mobile app

Microsoft OneDrive for Business limitations

Limited collaboration features for non-Office documents

Higher cost for advanced features

Microsoft OneDrive for Business pricing

OneDrive for Business (Plan 1) : $6/month per user

Microsoft Business 365 Basic : $7. 20/month per user

Microsoft Business 365 Standard: $15/month per user

Microsoft OneDrive for Business ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft OneDrive for Business?

For me, its seamless Integration with MS 365 makes it easy to collaborate on Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents in real time with our team and the whole organization.

💡Pro Tip: Integrate cloud collaboration tools with your project management system to speed up workflows and reduce context-switching for your team.

7. Microsoft To Do (Best for task management)

via Microsoft To Do

A cross-platform task management app, Microsoft To Do uniquely combines simplicity and cross-platform synchronization. It allows you to break tasks down into simple steps, add due dates, and set reminders for your daily checklist to keep you on track.

Microsoft To Do best features

Assign tasks to team members for shared accountability

Attach files or notes directly to tasks for context

Sync individual or shared task lists across all devices for seamless updates

Integrate with Outlook Tasks to manage all kinds of Tasks in one place

Microsoft To Do limitations

Highly dependent on the Microsoft ecosystem

Limited customization features in terms of marking the tasks

Microsoft To Do pricing

Free with Microsoft 365 accounts/subscriptions

Microsoft To Do ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft To Do?

I love Microsoft To-Do for its seamless integration of task management and collaboration features, which effortlessly enhance my design workflow and bring a creative touch to task organization.

8. Microsoft Loop (Best for real-time co-authoring)

via Microsoft Loop

Microsoft Loop improves collaboration by enabling real-time, dynamic content sharing through its fluid components like tables, lists, or notes.

These can be edited simultaneously across Microsoft apps like Teams and Outlook, eliminating silos and encouraging transparency for cross-functional teams. Loop’s modular structure adapts to evolving project needs, offering flexibility and clarity.

Microsoft Loop best features

Co-create, stay informed, and pick up where others left off with Copilot in Loop

Track component changes with built-in version history

Manage projects with linked pages for comprehensive documentation

Get only the notifications you care about and stay focused on what needs your attention

Microsoft Loop limitations

No option to create relational databases or to link pages inside another page

Some users struggle with granting guests access to files

Microsoft Loop pricing

Free with Microsoft 365 account/subscription

Microsoft Loop ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

9. Microsoft Viva Engage (Best for employee engagement)

via Microsoft Viva Engage

Specially designed for enterprises, Microsoft Viva Engage connects employees through a social networking-style platform.

It promotes open and collaborative communication and knowledge sharing. A unique feature is its Storyline capability, which mines corporate data and lets employees share updates and insights, ensuring a sense of community.

Microsoft Viva Engage best features

Host virtual events to encourage team engagement

Generate and refine a post, add details, and choose the tone with Copilot in Viva Engage

Post polls and surveys to gather team feedback

Recognize achievements with badges and leaderboards

Share organizational updates with stylized feeds

Microsoft Viva Engage limitations

Some users report the need for better customization options for the dashboard and analytics reports

Users who are not familiar with Microsoft Teams and Viva Connections have a hard time learning the platform

Microsoft Viva Engage pricing

Microsoft Viva Employee Communications and Communities : $2/user per month

Microsoft Viva Workplace Analytics and Employee Feedback : $6/user per month

Microsoft Viva Suite: $12/user per month

Microsoft Viva Engage ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (800+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: According to a Salesforce survey, 75% of workers prefer to interact with colleagues as a friend, and more than one-third prefer to interact even with external customers or partners as they would a friend.

10. Microsoft OneNote (Best for note-taking and organization)

via Microsoft OneNote

With support for rich content like text, images, and audio recordings, Microsoft OneNote allows team members to contribute and access real-time information. It can sync across devices and integrate with Microsoft 365, making it ideal for brainstorming, sharing ideas, and working together effectively.

You can add audio recordings to capture meeting details and highlight important content with built-in drawing tools.

Microsoft OneNote best features

Recreate the feel of a physical binder with separate sections and pages in the Digital Notebook Layout

Combine the use of digital ink with the natural feel of a pen to sketch out your inspirations and present them to your team members

Capture your notes quickly using voice transcription and review them later

Microsoft OneNote limitations

Lack of advanced task management features

No Gantt charts or timeline views

Microsoft OneNote pricing

Free trial with limited features

Available as an add-on in Microsoft 365 plans starting at $7. 20 user/month

Microsoft OneNote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft OneNote?

Microsoft OneNote is an excellent digital note-taking application featuring an intuitive layout and a wide range of functionality. It is a great option for effective note management because of its strong organizational structure, cross-platform synchronization, large free version, superior web clipper, and collaborative features.

11. Microsoft 365 Groups (Best for team collaboration spaces)

via Microsoft

Microsoft 365 Groups is a cross-application membership service in Microsoft 365. It creates a shared space for teams to collaborate across apps like Outlook, Teams, and SharePoint. Its integration with Microsoft Planner is a unique feature that provides a unified view of tasks and schedules.

Microsoft 365 Groups best features

Create shared calendars for coordinated scheduling

Use a unified task list for cross-functional projects

Manage permissions easily for secure collaboration

Sync with OneDrive for shared file access

Microsoft 365 Groups limitations

Users report that the excessively easy way of creating 365 Groups leads to confusing and repetitive group names across an organization

Microsoft 365 Groups pricing

Available with a Microsoft 365 subscription starting at $12/user per month

Microsoft 365 Groups ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

Microsoft’s ecosystem extends beyond its native tools, offering opportunities to integrate with powerful platforms like Slack, Asana, and ClickUp.

Let’s take a closer look at them.

1. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive project management and collaboration)

Work today is broken. And we’re all working in too many disconnected apps, killing team productivity. Convergence is a compelling solution to that problem.

ClickUp is the everything app for work—an all-in-one project management and productivity platform. It converges all crucial collaboration and work management features under one roof.

Let’s see how it is the single best alternative to all Microsoft collaboration tools.

ClickUp Microsoft Teams integrations

Keep everyone up to date by connecting your MS Teams with ClickUp Workspaces

Its ClickUp Microsoft Teams integrations allow you to create, assign, and track tasks without switching platforms.

This integration ensures real-time updates and centralized communication across team sites while benefiting from Microsoft Teams features and adjusting workflows for hybrid and remote teams.

The integration with Outlook lets you sync your emails, tasks, and calendar events, ensuring that nothing slips through the cracks. And with OneDrive, you can easily share documents and collaborate without leaving the ClickUp platform.

ClickUp Goals

Collaborate on projects with your team to achieve shared goals with ClickUp Goals

ClickUp Goals helps your team stay on track with goal setting and progress tracking. You can visualize timelines, set clear objectives, and bring your entire team together to hit significant milestones.

ClickUp Whiteboards

Brainstorm with your team in ClickUp Whiteboards

When it comes to brainstorming, ClickUp Whiteboards take the lead. They go beyond basic visuals by letting you immediately turn ideas into actionable tasks, making collaboration visual, smarter, and more effective.

ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Chat redefines how you communicate and collaborate. Unlike MS Teams, ClickUp Chat doesn’t just stop at messaging—it integrates communication directly into your work.

Unify your communication efforts with ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Chat takes teamwork to the next level and offers you the following:

Unified communication

Real-time updates

Voice and video calls

Centralized notifications

ClickUp best features

Use ClickUp Collaboration Detection to stay updated when someone else is editing the same task or document, ensuring changes are not overwritten

Centralize and organize information with ClickUp Brain and access critical insights and resources within the workspace

Attach meeting notes, agendas, and follow-up tasks directly to the meeting event on ClickUp Meetings

Record and share video messages to provide detailed explanations or updates using ClickUp Clips

ClickUp limitations

New users might experience a learning curve due to the extensive features

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp has tools to visualize your process, goals, etc. It is the peak of collaborative work, and it has been improving on that end, especially with the addition of the Whiteboard View.

📮ClickUp Insight: Our survey found that knowledge workers maintain an average of 6 daily connections at their workplace. This probably entails multiple pings back and forth across emails, chat, and project management tools. What if you could converge all these conversations in one place? With ClickUp, you can! It’s the everything app for work that combines projects, knowledge, and chat in one place—all powered by AI that helps you and your team work faster and smarter. Seamless collaboration is just a click away with ClickUp.

2. Slack (Best for collaborating with external organizations)

via Slack

Slack is a channel-based messaging platform that facilitates team communication and collaboration in the workplace. It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft tools like Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive, allowing you to share files, schedule meetings, and sync calendars across platforms.

Slack best features

Automate repetitive tasks within Slack using its no-code workflow builder

Collaborate securely with external organizations by creating shared channels

Automate actions like creating channels and sending DMs using Slack Agentforce—a platform for AI agents

Find messages, files, and links with pinpoint accuracy using filters and keywords

Take meeting notes using Slack AI

Slack limitations

Slack is primarily designed for messaging and doesn’t offer built-in tools for task and project management

Slack pricing

Free

Pro: $7. 25/user per month

Business+: $12. 50/user per month

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (33,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,500+ reviews)

via Asana

Primarily a project management tool, Asana’s customizable inbox provides a smoother way to handle work-related notifications, helping you stay focused and minimize distractions. With features to sort, filter, and prioritize messages, it is easier to focus on what truly matters.

Additionally, Asana helps configure default notification settings for projects, such as receiving updates for new messages, status changes, or when tasks are assigned to specific team members.

Asana best features

Visualize project schedules and dependencies in an interactive Gantt chart format

Monitor multiple projects in one dashboard to ensure alignment with goals

Generate project progress reports and sync them with Power BI for deeper insights

Asana limitations

Large projects can be difficult to handle

No built-in document and knowledge management

Asana pricing

Personal: Free forever

Starter: $8. 50/user per month

Advanced: $19. 21/user per month

Enterprise : Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

It is set up for collaboration between team members and departments. My team is saving time by seeing cross-departmental updates in Asana versus sending emails or trying to find each other in-person for updates. Overall, the platform is easy to use, and the online resources and articles are extremely helpful.

Choosing the Right Collaboration Platform

Choosing the right workplace collaboration platform can feel overwhelming, but with careful consideration, you can find the perfect fit.

ClickUp stands out as the everything app for work, allowing you to improve your communication strategies and keep all your collaboration in one centralized hub.

This unified approach allows teams to streamline their workflows, enhance asynchronous collaboration, and boost productivity.

Whether working on a simple project or managing a complex initiative, ClickUp offers all the tools you (and your team) need to stay organized, communicate clearly, and achieve your goals.

What are you waiting for? Try ClickUp today!