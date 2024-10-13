10 безплатни шаблона за гласа на клиента (VoC)

Have you ever felt like your customers spoke a language you couldn’t understand? Do you want to understand what your customers think? It’s time to tune in!

Today, your customer’s voice speaks louder than ever, and with the right tools by your side, listening, understanding, and acting on their feedback is far easier than it used to be.

That’s where Voice of the Customer (VoC) templates come in. These ready-made templates make it easy to capture customer insights, spot trends, and take action to improve their experience. This blog will dive into 10 free VoC templates to help you understand what your customers expect and improve the overall customer satisfaction score.

What Are Voice of the Customer Templates?

Voice of the Customer (VoC) templates are pre-designed tools for collecting, organizing, analyzing, and verifying customer feedback. They provide a structured way to gather deeper insights through customer surveys, forms, or interviews. These templates simplify the customer feedback process and help capture what customers think, feel, and want regarding your products or services.

With VoC templates, you can easily monitor customer sentiment, spot recurring issues, and understand customer behavior. The templates also allow teams to track feedback over time, providing a clear picture of customer trends and changes in customer expectations.

What Makes a Good Voice of the Customer Template?

A great Voice of the Customer (VoC) template has specific features that make it effective and easy to use. Here’s what you should look for:

Customizable: A good template should quickly adapt to different feedback formats (online surveys, interviews, or forms). This allows teams to tailor the template to their specific needs

User-friendly interface: The template should be simple and intuitive, ensuring the team and customers can use it without confusion

Supports qualitative and quantitative data: A robust VoC template should accommodate open-ended questions to gain valuable insights and measurable metrics (like ratings or percentages). This balance provides a complete picture of customer sentiment and facilitates A robust VoC template should accommodate open-ended questions to gain valuable insights and measurable metrics (like ratings or percentages). This balance provides a complete picture of customer sentiment and facilitates customer retention

Easy data organization and analysis: The template should allow easy categorization and analysis of customer feedback, helping you quickly spot patterns, trends, or recurring issues. It simplifies the decision-making process

Actionable insights: Ultimately, a great VoC template helps you get Ultimately, a great VoC template helps you get client testimonials , verify customer feedback, and convert raw feedback into meaningful, actionable data, ensuring that teams can act swiftly on customer pain points and improve satisfaction scores

Now that you know the elements of a good VoC template, let’s discuss some of the most effective and free voice of the customer templates available today. 👇

10 Free Voice of the Customer Templates

1. ClickUp Voice of the Customer Whiteboard Template

Download This Template Visualize your customer feedback with the ClickUp Voice of the Customer Whiteboard Template

The ClickUp Voice of the Customer Whiteboard Template is your go-to template for gathering customer feedback and visually organizing it in real time. It is a space for digital brainstorming where your customer success team can seamlessly collaborate, share ideas, and collect customer insights.

The template uses sticky notes of different sizes and colors to sort customer feedback received from surveys and customer interviews. It also helps organize customer comments received on different social media platforms, assess customers’ needs, and highlight key points related to the customer journey.

With this template, you can:

Customize the template to match your workflow and preferences

Work together with your team in real time. Share ideas, discuss negative feedback, and make decisions collaboratively

Organize your customer feedback in a visually appealing and easy-to-understand way

Spark new ideas and brainstorm solutions by analyzing customer feedback in a visual way

The ClickUp Voice of the Customer Whiteboard Template is a must-have for teams that want to make data-driven decisions, improve their products or services through valuable customer insights, and enhance customer retention.

2. ClickUp Voice of the Customer Board Template

Download This Template Organize and analyze customer feedback easily with ClickUp Voice of the Customer Board Template

The ClickUp Voice of the Customer Board Template helps you better understand your process’s current status and create a tailored and successful customer experience.

With its intuitive, Kanban-style layout, this template lets you visualize feedback as it moves through different stages, making it easier to manage and prioritize insights.

This ClickUp Voice of the Customer Board Template is also the ideal template for turning raw feedback into actionable insights. By organizing and analyzing customer data, you can:

Understand what your customers want and need

Identify recurring issues or patterns in customer feedback

Make informed decisions about improving your products or services

Boost customer satisfaction and build lasting loyalty

This template makes customer feedback actionable by offering a clear, visual process for tracking customer insights so that the relevant teams can prioritize issues, assign tasks, and ensure that feedback is addressed promptly.

3. ClickUp Customer Satisfaction Survey Template

Download This Template Measure customer satisfaction with ClickUp’s Customer Satisfaction Survey Template

The ClickUp Customer Satisfaction Survey Template is a vital tool for measuring and understanding how customers feel about your products or services. This ready-to-use survey template helps you collect customer feedback quickly and efficiently to stay on top of customer expectations and satisfaction levels.

With this customer survey template, you’ll be able to:

Design and deploy surveys in minutes

Collect and analyze responses quickly

Use insights to improve your products or services

This template provides everything you need to gather valuable insights into your customer’s needs and preferences so that you can ensure that they have the best possible experience with your product or service!

4. ClickUp Feedback Form Template

Download This Template Create a feedback form that’s perfect for your business with ClickUp’s Feedback Form Template

The ClickUp Feedback Form Template is a versatile and powerful tool for effortlessly gathering and managing customer feedback. Whether you need to capture insights on a new feature, identify trends in purchase behavior, or measure customer satisfaction via online reviews, this template has you covered.

With customizable questions and sections, the form can be adjusted to fit your specific needs. This flexibility allows you to gather the information you need, whether detailed feedback or quick ratings.

The template is intuitive and easy to use. Your customers will find it straightforward to fill out, which helps ensure you get accurate and reliable feedback. You can also seamlessly integrate feedback collection with ClickUp’s other features. Link responses to tasks, track follow-ups, and monitor feedback trends on the same platform.

Gain insights into your customers’ thoughts and opinions with feedback form templates such as this one, and take steps to enhance their experience and improve brand reputation.

5. ClickUp Customer Service Management Template

Download This Template Track tickets, manage workflows, and improve customer satisfaction with the ClickUp Customer Service Management Template

The ClickUp Customer Service Management Template transforms how you handle customer service, providing a smooth system to track, manage, and resolve customer inquiries efficiently. It’s a comprehensive solution to deliver top-notch customer support while staying organized and responsive.

With this template, you can:

Create, assign, and track customer support tickets

Automate routine tasks like assigning tickets, sending notifications, and updating statuses

Connect the template to other ClickUp features like projects and tasks for a seamless workflow

Keep track of all customer inquiries in one place

Resolve customer issues quickly and effectively

Assign tasks directly to team members to handle each customer request carefully. Accountability is clear, and team members can track their workload, improving overall efficiency

The ClickUp Customer Service Management Template helps you deliver exceptional service by streamlining workflows, improving communication, and ensuring no customer issues go unresolved. It’s a must-have tool for teams looking to stay on top of customer needs while driving continuous improvement.

6. ClickUp Customer Needs Analysis Template

Download This Template Understand your customers’ needs and wants with ClickUp’s Customer Needs Analysis Template effortlessly

Understanding and meeting customer needs is critical to any business’s success. The ClickUp Customer Needs Analysis Template helps you understand your customers’ wants, needs, and expectations.

This template systematically collects, analyzes, and acts on customer data, ensuring your products or services align perfectly with customer demands. It allows you to:

Gather customer feedback , insights, and pain points in a clear and organized layout. You can use this to categorize customer needs by segment, priority, or specific product features, ensuring all feedback is easy to track and analyze

Use surveys, interviews, and focus groups to gather feedback from customers

Create surveys that dig into specific areas of customer experience with built-in forms

Make decisions based on facts rather than guesswork

Optimize the customer experience, leading to greater customer satisfaction and loyalty

The ClickUp Customer Needs Analysis Template is a powerful tool for identifying, prioritizing, and addressing your customers’ most pressing needs.

7. ClickUp Customer Support Template

Download This Template Organize your team and deliver top-notch customer support with ClickUp Customer Support Template

Customer support plays a vital role in delivering an excellent customer experience. It’s also key to building strong relationships and ensuring customer loyalty over time. The ClickUp Customer Support Template helps you achieve both.

The template converts all customer inquiries into tasks, making it easier to track all customer issues in one place. You can assign these tasks to the right team members, add priorities, and set deadlines, ensuring that every request is addressed promptly and effectively.

You can also customize the template to fit your support process by creating workflows. From ‘New Ticket’ to ‘Resolved,’ you can track the status of every inquiry, ensuring a smooth journey from issue identification to resolution.

This template makes it easier to manage customer tickets and improve your support process by allowing you to:

Organize and prioritize incoming customer inquiries

Assign tickets to team members and track their progress

Monitor customer satisfaction and make necessary improvements

Service consistently across all communication channels

Response quickly to customer questions

8. ClickUp Customer Service Escalation Template

Download This Template Prevent customer escalations from becoming crises with ClickUp’s Customer Service Escalation Template

Though customer service is vital to customer satisfaction, an effective escalation process ensures no issue is overlooked. With ClickUp’s Customer Service Escalation Template, you can organize your approach to handling escalated support cases, ensuring every customer issue is addressed.

The template helps you analyze escalation data to identify the root causes of customer complaints and prevent future escalations.

With this template, you can:

Prioritize urgent concerns quickly

Enable seamless collaboration among teams by providing easy access to relevant information

Track progress on each case for better visibility and accountability

Resolve complex issues promptly and effectively, improving customer satisfaction

The template eliminates the guesswork in managing escalations, giving you a reliable system to meet all your customers’ needs.

9. ClickUp Client Success Template

Download This Template Track progress, manage accounts, and ensure client satisfaction with ClickUp’s Client Success Template

Track your customer activities, contacts, account renewals, potential risks, and more with the ClickUp Client Success Template. This template offers a complete view of customers’ needs in one place.

Whether you’re managing ongoing customer accounts or onboarding new ones, this template empowers you to monitor each client’s status and progress.

With this template, you can:

Implement simplified processes to reduce customer churn rate

Organize tasks using checklists, automation, and integrations

Track client progress and performance with ease

Quickly identify areas that need improvement and follow up efficiently

Offer an organized way to document and share successes with clients

Provide a consistent method to measure and report client success

The ClickUp Client Success Template simplifies the details of creating a great customer experience and client management.

10. ClickUp Customer Problem Statement Template

Download This Template Use ClickUp’s Customer Problem Statement Template to understand customers’ needs and challenges

Identifying customer problems helps develop innovative products and services. ClickUp’s Customer Problem Statement Template enables you to quickly uncover the root causes of customer issues and create solutions that meet their needs.

This way, you can:

Understand how customers engage with products or services

Organize feedback into actionable insights

Analyze customer needs to guide product decisions and prioritize improvements

Whether your team works in research and development (R&D), product management, or another area, this template enhances your ability to understand and create better customer experiences, prioritize customer issues, and offer a consistent way to document customer problems.

Capture the Voice of the Customer with ClickUp

The customer’s voice is the foundation of a successful customer journey. Understanding customer preferences, requirements, and pain points is the best way to create personalized experiences that drive loyalty and satisfaction.

VoC templates are invaluable tools, providing a structured way to capture, analyze, and act on customer feedback. ClickUp’s range of VoC templates simplifies data collection, enhances team collaboration, and ensures that all input translates into actionable improvements.

Start using these powerful templates today and see how they can transform your approach to customer feedback. Sign up for free on ClickUp today and begin your customer success journey.