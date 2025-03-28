De 10 bästa alternativen till Microsoft Word 2025 (gratis och betalda)

I remember when Microsoft Word was the undisputed ruler of the digital document realm. It was the tool we all knew, the one we were taught in school, and the one that seemed to produce everything from essays to resumes effortlessly.

But as technology evolved and our needs diversified, I noticed growing discontent. People were lamenting its complexity, lack of collaboration features, and hefty price tag.

You, too, may be looking for a tool that’s more collaborative, simpler, or even more affordable. You may want something that integrates better with your workflow. Microsoft Word doesn’t always cut it.

That’s exactly why I’ve spent hours testing various word-processing software and compiling this list of the best Microsoft Word alternatives. From project management integration to advanced document editing tools, these options will meet various needs, whether you’re a freelancer, a small business owner, or a corporate professional.

What Should You Look for in a Microsoft Word Alternative?

Before we begin, it’s important to understand what features to look for in a Microsoft Word alternative. The right tool depends on your specific needs, whether you’re focused on simplifying document collaboration, integration, or ease of use.

Here are some key considerations:

Formatting and layout: Ensure the alternative can seamlessly handle Microsoft Word’s formatting styles, templates, and macros. Look for features like automatic hyphenation, footnotes, endnotes, and multiple columns to match Word’s capabilities

Accessibility features: Look for features like screen reader compatibility, high-contrast modes, and customizable keyboard shortcuts to accommodate users with disabilities

Proofreading and editing tools: Make sure the Word alternative has a reliable grammar and spell checker. If you frequently cite sources in your documents, consider a tool that integrates with citation management software or offers built-in citation features

Version control: Ensure the platform effectively tracks changes and updates, allowing you to view, revert, and Ensure the platform effectively tracks changes and updates, allowing you to view, revert, and manage document versions

Real-time collaboration: Determine if your team needs to work together on projects in real time. Look for platforms that support simultaneous editing and live updates

Integration: Assess how well the platform integrates with your existing tools. Consider factors like compatibility with your current operating system and ease of connecting with communication platforms

User-friendliness: Evaluate the platform’s ease of use for your team. Look for features that align with your daily tasks and avoid complex interfaces that might hinder productivity

Mobile accessibility: Consider how often your team needs to access the platform from mobile devices. Choose a tool with strong mobile support if remote work or frequent travel is common

With these criteria in mind, let’s jump into the best Microsoft Word alternatives.

The 10 Best Microsoft Word Alternatives to Try

We’ve curated a list of ten top-tier MS Word alternatives, each offering powerful features to facilitate your content collaboration, enhance teamwork, and drive exceptional results.

1. ClickUp (Best free Microsoft Word alternative)

Get Started with ClickUp Docs Format all your documents in one place using ClickUp Docs

ClickUp is a project management platform with robust document creation capabilities integrated with task management.

If you’re like me and prefer an all-in-one platform where you can create content, collaborate in real time, and manage tasks all in the same space, ClickUp is worth exploring as a Microsoft Word alternative and more.

ClickUp Docs allows you to create, edit, and collaborate on documents directly within your projects. The Docs Hub helps organize and find information quickly while privacy controls and different access levels secure sensitive content.

In ClickUp, documents are not just text files—they can be enriched with videos and images and connected to specific action items. You can link Docs to the associated ClickUp Tasks. ClickUp’s List view can then be used to filter and search specific tasks or items in your Workspace. Everything is connected—documents, tasks, and projects.

Use ClickUp Relationships to link related documents, forming a comprehensive knowledge base or a cohesive set of project documentation.

You can also organize your documents using ClickUp Project Hierarchy. Create a Workspace for your business, break it into Spaces, and then further organize it into Folders and Lists.

Organize your work in folders and lists to avoid missing critical information with ClickUp Project Hierarchy

ClickUp’s Project Hierarchy also allows you to attach files and link chats directly to tasks or lists, making them easily accessible to everyone involved. Plus, dependencies between tasks and documents can ensure that documents are created or reviewed before or after certain tasks are completed

ClickUp Brain is another standout feature. This AI-powered tool for documentation can be tailored to different roles and tasks, making it easier to create, manage, and improve content collaboratively.

Try CllckUp Brain When facing a creative block, generate ideas using ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain works as a writing assistant software with Docs.

It can generate quality content based on your input, which is especially useful for teams working under tight deadlines or experiencing creative blocks. It speeds up content creation while reducing manual effort.

ClickUp Brain can also:

Automatically classify and tag documents based on their content for easier retrieval

Generate concise summaries of documents, allowing you to quickly understand their key points without reading through everything

Adapt to your workflow and preferences, ensuring everything is in its right place

Edit docs together across platforms and stay updated with ClickUp Instant and Live Collaboration

ClickUp best features

Capitalize on AI suggestions to improve content and refine writing, ensuring the final product is both engaging and error-free

Use Instant and Live Collaboration for real-time updates, such as when other people are typing, adding comments, or viewing a task

Locate documents quickly based on titles, content, or tags via advanced search

Create Custom Fields to store additional information about documents, such as file type, author, or approval status

Preview files, track and undo changes if required, and collaboratively edit documents with coworkers

Integrate it with Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. , to have all your files in one place

ClickUp limitations

Some users have reported a learning curve due to the extensive features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Here’s what Michael Holt, CEO of EdgeTech (an American digital marketing agency), had to say about ClickUp:

Our most recent appreciation of the collaborative impact of ClickUp was when working on a Content plan for a product launch. We were able to build and maintain a content repository using the docs tool, that included hierarchical structure, collaborative editing, and powerful embedding features.

Also Read: How to Use AI for Documentation

2. Google Docs (Best for cloud-based collaboration)

via Google Workspace Marketplace

A cloud-based word processor, Google Docs allows you to create, edit, and collaborate on documents online. It also includes a few pre-built templates for common document types.

This Microsoft Word alternative is part of Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), a suite of productivity tools that includes Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Forms.

Certain levels of Workspace accounts also include Google Gemini as an integrated AI assistant in Google Docs.

Google Docs best features

Create and co-edit documents online and offline

Mail merge emails, documents, letters, and envelopes within Google Workspace

Integrate seamlessly with Google Drive, Sheets, and other apps

Access files from any device via cloud storage.

Google Docs limitations

Limited formatting options compared to Microsoft Word

Offline editing can be glitchy unless you’re using Google Chrome

Google Docs pricing

Free with a Google account

Gemini is available only as a paid add-on for Business and Enterprise plans

Google Docs ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (28,000+ reviews)

3. Zoho Writer (Best for business documents)

via Zoho Writer

If you’re a business professional who needs robust features but wants an affordable Microsoft Word alternative, Zoho Writer is an excellent choice. Its minimalist interface doesn’t overwhelm you with unnecessary options while still offering powerful features like real-time collaboration, mail merge, and electronic signatures.

Zoho Writer is part of the broader Zoho Office Suite. It integrates seamlessly with other Zoho tools like Zoho CRM and Zoho Projects, making it ideal for teams already using Zoho’s ecosystem.

Zoho Writer best features

Generate documents and send mass emails at once by sourcing data from your database

Insert your signatures or add signer fields to create your signature collection workflow that’s legally valid

Track changes, chat live, and try different formatting options to collaborate in real time

Import your MS Word documents and continue working seamlessly

Zoho Writer limitations

It runs a little slow on underpowered machines

Copy and paste from other apps can distort the formatting, including paragraph breaks

Zoho Writer pricing

Individual: Free Edition with up to 200 credits

Businesses: Paid Edition with up to 1000 free credits

*For ZohoOne users, 50 free credits are added every month (capped at 1000 credits for every organization)

Zoho Writer ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Read More: 10 Best Document Automation Software to Use

4. LibreOffice Writer (Best for offline use)

via LibreOffice

If you’re looking for offline access to your work, LibreOffice Writer is a solid alternative to Microsoft Word. As part of the LibreOffice suite, it offers a full-featured, open-source free word processor that mirrors many of Microsoft Word’s functions.

I’ve used LibreOffice Writer when I needed a reliable offline tool, and its compatibility with the Microsoft Word format is impressive.

LibreOffice Writer best features

Correct typos and spelling mistakes with the AutoCorrect dictionary

Type more efficiently with AutoComplete, which can suggest commonly used words and phrases to complete what you started typing

Use default templates to speed up the creation of complex documents

LibreOffice Writer limitations

The interface feels dated compared to other modern tools

Collaboration features are also lacking

LibreOffice Writer pricing

Free

LibreOffice Writer ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2000+ reviews)

5. Notion (Best for a multi-purpose workspace)

via Notion

Notion combines note-taking and task management in a customizable workspace. It uses a block-based system, which allows you to create different types of content within a single document, such as text, images, tables, code blocks, and databases.

You can also track project tasks and take meeting notes, all within one unified interface.

Plus, Notion AI can cut down your documentation effort by generating content or checking your copy for errors.

Notion best features

Keep a history of all changes made to a document so you can revert to previous versions if needed

Make your lengthy docs easier to read with collapsible sections and sub-sections

Leverage a variety of pre-built templates for different types of documents, such as articles, reports, and presentations

Improve your writing with the integrated AI assistant

Notion limitations

It can have a somewhat high learning curve, especially for users who are new to the platform

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $12/seat per month

Basic: $18/seat per month

Enterprise : Custom pricing

Notion AI: Add to any Workspace for $10/seat per month

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2300+ reviews)

6. Apache OpenOffice Writer (Best for simplicity in documentation)

via Apache OpenOffice

If you’re after a no-frills, free alternative to Microsoft Word, Apache OpenOffice Writer is a good option. It’s a free and open-source word processor that is part of the Apache OpenOffice suite of office productivity tools.

Apache OpenOffice Writer is similar to Microsoft Word and can be used to create and edit various types of documents, such as letters, reports, and presentations. It’s also lightweight and easy to install, especially on older systems.

Apache OpenOffice Writer best features

Produce standard documents such as letters, faxes, agendas, and minutes quickly while carrying out complex tasks such as mail merges

Reduce your typing effort with AutoComplete and AutoCorrect dictionary

Generate a table of contents or indexing terms, bibliographical references, illustrations, tables, and other objects with a dedicated Table of Contents and References feature

Apache OpenOffice Writer limitations

It lacks collaboration features

Apache OpenOffice Writer pricing

Free

Apache OpenOffice Writer ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (490+ reviews)

7. WPS Office (Best if you prefer a similar interface to MS Word)

via WPS

WPS Office is a good option if you’re looking for a free alternative that feels similar to Microsoft Word.

Its familiar ribbon-style interface mimics Word, making the transition smooth for Microsoft Office users. I found WPS Office’s cloud storage and PDF editing features particularly useful.

WPS Office best features

Benefit from seamless Word document processing on PC Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS with complete MS Office compatibility

Effortlessly create, edit, and format Microsoft Word documents and various file formats, including. doc,. docx,. docm,. dotm,. txt,. rtf, and more

Add checkboxes, signatures, built-in colorful icons and images, and other features to add a visual appeal to your writing

WPS Office limitations

AI spell-checking is complex and not as easy to use as Microsoft Edit

The cloud storage is limited to 1 GB and only for small files

WPS Office pricing

WPS Standard: Free version with ads

WPS Premium: $29. 99 (Billed annually)

WPS Business: Custom pricing

*Pricing taken from an external source

WPS Office ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1400+ reviews)

📮ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods. Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights you need may get buried in chats, emails, docs, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp, you can instantly turn conversations into actionable tasks across all your tasks, chats, and docs—ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

8. Dropbox Paper (Best for team collaboration)

via Dropbox

Dropbox Paper is a collaborative note-taking and document creation tool with a clean and intuitive interface. It can be a good Microsoft Word alternative for teams looking to create, edit, and collaborate on documents together.

Paper offers a variety of formatting options, including text styles, headings, lists, and images. It’s also fully integrated with the Dropbox file storage platform, making accessing and sharing your documents easy.

Dropbox Paper best features

Export your documents in a variety of formats, including PDF, Word, and Markdown

Create visually rich documents with video embedding, GIFs, Pinterest boards, Google Maps, SoundCloud clips, Figma, Invision, and more

Add comments and discussions to your documents, making it easy to provide feedback and collaborate with others

Dropbox Paper limitations

Offers limited storage space, which can be a problem if you work with many large files

You cannot add folders on the desktop app

Dropbox Paper pricing

Free with any Dropbox account

Dropbox Paper ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (4500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

9. Abiword (Best for lightweight use)

via Abiword

Abiword is a free, lightweight word processor that’s perfect for quick, simple document creation. It’s open-source and works well on older systems.

While it doesn’t offer as many features as the other options on this list, I’ve found Abiword to be a solid Word alternative for those needing to get the basics done.

Abiword best features

Create personalized documents with mail merge functionality

Protect documents with support for passwords and digital signatures

Create macros and automate repetitive tasks

Abiword limitations

Very restrictive to the regular user. Only the super admin can change some settings

The interface can feel cluttered and overwhelming

Abiword pricing

Free

Abiword ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Apple Pages (Best for Apple users)

via Apple

If you’re an Apple user, Apple Pages is a no-brainer. It’s free with any Apple device and offers a beautifully designed interface. It is part of the iWork suite of productivity apps such as Keynote (presentations) and Numbers (spreadsheets).

What stands out is its clean, intuitive interface that makes creating documents a breeze. Multiple users can work on the same document simultaneously, making it easy to collaborate on projects.

Apple Pages best features

Create reports, letters, or proposals quickly using a wide variety of stylish and functional templates

Leverage a wide range of formatting options, including font styles, text sizes, alignment, and bullet points

Stay up-to-date when people join, edit, or comment on collaborative documents in real time via iCloud, Messages, and FaceTime

Use Screen View to easily read and edit your docs on your iPhone. Turn it on, and text, images, and tables are optimized to fit your screen

Apple Pages limitations

Only compatible with iOS and macOS

Apple Pages pricing

Free for Apple users

Apple Pages ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (370+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)

Also Read: 25 Microsoft Word Hacks to Optimize Your Work

Enhance Document Creation, Sharing, and Collaboration

Microsoft Word is a fantastic tool, but it’s not the only one in town. Plenty of excellent options are available if you need something with more collaborative features, better integration, or simply a free alternative.

Choosing the right Microsoft alternative depends on what works best for your specific workflow. If your business requires sophisticated document management combined with project management, ClickUp might be your best bet.

As someone who’s spent time testing these alternatives to Microsoft Word, I’ve found that ClickUp offers more than just document creation. It’s a comprehensive platform that integrates task management, collaboration, and organization all in one place.

It’s not just about writing; it’s about embedding documents into your workflow, ensuring that teams work efficiently.

Moreover, ClickUp’s ability to collaborate in real-time, manage complex projects, and keep everything organized in one hub means it’s not just a document alternative—it’s an all-in-one productivity powerhouse.

Try ClickUp today!