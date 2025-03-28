De 10 bästa alternativen till Microsoft Word 2025 (gratis och betalda)

I remember when Microsoft Word was the undisputed ruler of the digital document realm. It was the tool we all knew, the one we were taught in school, and the one that seemed to produce everything from essays to resumes effortlessly.
But as technology evolved and our needs diversified, I noticed growing discontent. People were lamenting its complexity, lack of collaboration features, and hefty price tag.
You, too, may be looking for a tool that’s more collaborative, simpler, or even more affordable. You may want something that integrates better with your workflow. Microsoft Word doesn’t always cut it.
That’s exactly why I’ve spent hours testing various word-processing software and compiling this list of the best Microsoft Word alternatives. From project management integration to advanced document editing tools, these options will meet various needs, whether you’re a freelancer, a small business owner, or a corporate professional.
What Should You Look for in a Microsoft Word Alternative?
Before we begin, it’s important to understand what features to look for in a Microsoft Word alternative. The right tool depends on your specific needs, whether you’re focused on simplifying document collaboration, integration, or ease of use.
Here are some key considerations:
- Formatting and layout: Ensure the alternative can seamlessly handle Microsoft Word’s formatting styles, templates, and macros. Look for features like automatic hyphenation, footnotes, endnotes, and multiple columns to match Word’s capabilities
- Accessibility features: Look for features like screen reader compatibility, high-contrast modes, and customizable keyboard shortcuts to accommodate users with disabilities
- Proofreading and editing tools: Make sure the Word alternative has a reliable grammar and spell checker. If you frequently cite sources in your documents, consider a tool that integrates with citation management software or offers built-in citation features
- Version control: Ensure the platform effectively tracks changes and updates, allowing you to view, revert, and manage document versions
- Real-time collaboration: Determine if your team needs to work together on projects in real time. Look for platforms that support simultaneous editing and live updates
- Integration: Assess how well the platform integrates with your existing tools. Consider factors like compatibility with your current operating system and ease of connecting with communication platforms
- User-friendliness: Evaluate the platform’s ease of use for your team. Look for features that align with your daily tasks and avoid complex interfaces that might hinder productivity
- Mobile accessibility: Consider how often your team needs to access the platform from mobile devices. Choose a tool with strong mobile support if remote work or frequent travel is common
With these criteria in mind, let’s jump into the best Microsoft Word alternatives.
The 10 Best Microsoft Word Alternatives to Try
We’ve curated a list of ten top-tier MS Word alternatives, each offering powerful features to facilitate your content collaboration, enhance teamwork, and drive exceptional results.
1. ClickUp (Best free Microsoft Word alternative)
ClickUp is a project management platform with robust document creation capabilities integrated with task management.
If you’re like me and prefer an all-in-one platform where you can create content, collaborate in real time, and manage tasks all in the same space, ClickUp is worth exploring as a Microsoft Word alternative and more.
ClickUp Docs allows you to create, edit, and collaborate on documents directly within your projects. The Docs Hub helps organize and find information quickly while privacy controls and different access levels secure sensitive content.
In ClickUp, documents are not just text files—they can be enriched with videos and images and connected to specific action items. You can link Docs to the associated ClickUp Tasks. ClickUp’s List view can then be used to filter and search specific tasks or items in your Workspace. Everything is connected—documents, tasks, and projects.
Use ClickUp Relationships to link related documents, forming a comprehensive knowledge base or a cohesive set of project documentation.
You can also organize your documents using ClickUp Project Hierarchy. Create a Workspace for your business, break it into Spaces, and then further organize it into Folders and Lists.
ClickUp’s Project Hierarchy also allows you to attach files and link chats directly to tasks or lists, making them easily accessible to everyone involved. Plus, dependencies between tasks and documents can ensure that documents are created or reviewed before or after certain tasks are completed
ClickUp Brain is another standout feature. This AI-powered tool for documentation can be tailored to different roles and tasks, making it easier to create, manage, and improve content collaboratively.
ClickUp Brain works as a writing assistant software with Docs.
It can generate quality content based on your input, which is especially useful for teams working under tight deadlines or experiencing creative blocks. It speeds up content creation while reducing manual effort.
ClickUp Brain can also:
- Automatically classify and tag documents based on their content for easier retrieval
- Generate concise summaries of documents, allowing you to quickly understand their key points without reading through everything
- Adapt to your workflow and preferences, ensuring everything is in its right place
ClickUp best features
- Capitalize on AI suggestions to improve content and refine writing, ensuring the final product is both engaging and error-free
- Use Instant and Live Collaboration for real-time updates, such as when other people are typing, adding comments, or viewing a task
- Locate documents quickly based on titles, content, or tags via advanced search
- Create Custom Fields to store additional information about documents, such as file type, author, or approval status
- Preview files, track and undo changes if required, and collaboratively edit documents with coworkers
- Integrate it with Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. , to have all your files in one place
ClickUp limitations
- Some users have reported a learning curve due to the extensive features
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
Here’s what Michael Holt, CEO of EdgeTech (an American digital marketing agency), had to say about ClickUp:
Our most recent appreciation of the collaborative impact of ClickUp was when working on a Content plan for a product launch. We were able to build and maintain a content repository using the docs tool, that included hierarchical structure, collaborative editing, and powerful embedding features.
Our most recent appreciation of the collaborative impact of ClickUp was when working on a Content plan for a product launch. We were able to build and maintain a content repository using the docs tool, that included hierarchical structure, collaborative editing, and powerful embedding features.
Also Read: How to Use AI for Documentation
2. Google Docs (Best for cloud-based collaboration)
A cloud-based word processor, Google Docs allows you to create, edit, and collaborate on documents online. It also includes a few pre-built templates for common document types.
This Microsoft Word alternative is part of Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), a suite of productivity tools that includes Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Forms.
Certain levels of Workspace accounts also include Google Gemini as an integrated AI assistant in Google Docs.
Google Docs best features
- Create and co-edit documents online and offline
- Mail merge emails, documents, letters, and envelopes within Google Workspace
- Integrate seamlessly with Google Drive, Sheets, and other apps
- Access files from any device via cloud storage.
Google Docs limitations
- Limited formatting options compared to Microsoft Word
- Offline editing can be glitchy unless you’re using Google Chrome
Google Docs pricing
- Free with a Google account
- Gemini is available only as a paid add-on for Business and Enterprise plans
Google Docs ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (28,000+ reviews)
3. Zoho Writer (Best for business documents)
If you’re a business professional who needs robust features but wants an affordable Microsoft Word alternative, Zoho Writer is an excellent choice. Its minimalist interface doesn’t overwhelm you with unnecessary options while still offering powerful features like real-time collaboration, mail merge, and electronic signatures.
Zoho Writer is part of the broader Zoho Office Suite. It integrates seamlessly with other Zoho tools like Zoho CRM and Zoho Projects, making it ideal for teams already using Zoho’s ecosystem.
Zoho Writer best features
- Generate documents and send mass emails at once by sourcing data from your database
- Insert your signatures or add signer fields to create your signature collection workflow that’s legally valid
- Track changes, chat live, and try different formatting options to collaborate in real time
- Import your MS Word documents and continue working seamlessly
Zoho Writer limitations
- It runs a little slow on underpowered machines
- Copy and paste from other apps can distort the formatting, including paragraph breaks
Zoho Writer pricing
- Individual: Free Edition with up to 200 credits
- Businesses: Paid Edition with up to 1000 free credits
*For ZohoOne users, 50 free credits are added every month (capped at 1000 credits for every organization)
Zoho Writer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)
Read More: 10 Best Document Automation Software to Use
4. LibreOffice Writer (Best for offline use)
If you’re looking for offline access to your work, LibreOffice Writer is a solid alternative to Microsoft Word. As part of the LibreOffice suite, it offers a full-featured, open-source free word processor that mirrors many of Microsoft Word’s functions.
I’ve used LibreOffice Writer when I needed a reliable offline tool, and its compatibility with the Microsoft Word format is impressive.
LibreOffice Writer best features
- Correct typos and spelling mistakes with the AutoCorrect dictionary
- Type more efficiently with AutoComplete, which can suggest commonly used words and phrases to complete what you started typing
- Use default templates to speed up the creation of complex documents
LibreOffice Writer limitations
- The interface feels dated compared to other modern tools
- Collaboration features are also lacking
LibreOffice Writer pricing
- Free
LibreOffice Writer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2000+ reviews)
5. Notion (Best for a multi-purpose workspace)
Notion combines note-taking and task management in a customizable workspace. It uses a block-based system, which allows you to create different types of content within a single document, such as text, images, tables, code blocks, and databases.
You can also track project tasks and take meeting notes, all within one unified interface.
Plus, Notion AI can cut down your documentation effort by generating content or checking your copy for errors.
Notion best features
- Keep a history of all changes made to a document so you can revert to previous versions if needed
- Make your lengthy docs easier to read with collapsible sections and sub-sections
- Leverage a variety of pre-built templates for different types of documents, such as articles, reports, and presentations
- Improve your writing with the integrated AI assistant
Notion limitations
- It can have a somewhat high learning curve, especially for users who are new to the platform
Notion pricing
- Free
- Plus: $12/seat per month
- Basic: $18/seat per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Notion AI: Add to any Workspace for $10/seat per month
Notion ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (5700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2300+ reviews)
6. Apache OpenOffice Writer (Best for simplicity in documentation)
If you’re after a no-frills, free alternative to Microsoft Word, Apache OpenOffice Writer is a good option. It’s a free and open-source word processor that is part of the Apache OpenOffice suite of office productivity tools.
Apache OpenOffice Writer is similar to Microsoft Word and can be used to create and edit various types of documents, such as letters, reports, and presentations. It’s also lightweight and easy to install, especially on older systems.
Apache OpenOffice Writer best features
- Produce standard documents such as letters, faxes, agendas, and minutes quickly while carrying out complex tasks such as mail merges
- Reduce your typing effort with AutoComplete and AutoCorrect dictionary
- Generate a table of contents or indexing terms, bibliographical references, illustrations, tables, and other objects with a dedicated Table of Contents and References feature
Apache OpenOffice Writer limitations
- It lacks collaboration features
Apache OpenOffice Writer pricing
- Free
Apache OpenOffice Writer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (490+ reviews)
7. WPS Office (Best if you prefer a similar interface to MS Word)
WPS Office is a good option if you’re looking for a free alternative that feels similar to Microsoft Word.
Its familiar ribbon-style interface mimics Word, making the transition smooth for Microsoft Office users. I found WPS Office’s cloud storage and PDF editing features particularly useful.
WPS Office best features
- Benefit from seamless Word document processing on PC Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS with complete MS Office compatibility
- Effortlessly create, edit, and format Microsoft Word documents and various file formats, including. doc,. docx,. docm,. dotm,. txt,. rtf, and more
- Add checkboxes, signatures, built-in colorful icons and images, and other features to add a visual appeal to your writing
WPS Office limitations
- AI spell-checking is complex and not as easy to use as Microsoft Edit
- The cloud storage is limited to 1 GB and only for small files
WPS Office pricing
- WPS Standard: Free version with ads
- WPS Premium: $29. 99 (Billed annually)
- WPS Business: Custom pricing
*Pricing taken from an external source
WPS Office ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1400+ reviews)
📮ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods.
Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights you need may get buried in chats, emails, docs, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp, you can instantly turn conversations into actionable tasks across all your tasks, chats, and docs—ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.
8. Dropbox Paper (Best for team collaboration)
Dropbox Paper is a collaborative note-taking and document creation tool with a clean and intuitive interface. It can be a good Microsoft Word alternative for teams looking to create, edit, and collaborate on documents together.
Paper offers a variety of formatting options, including text styles, headings, lists, and images. It’s also fully integrated with the Dropbox file storage platform, making accessing and sharing your documents easy.
Dropbox Paper best features
- Export your documents in a variety of formats, including PDF, Word, and Markdown
- Create visually rich documents with video embedding, GIFs, Pinterest boards, Google Maps, SoundCloud clips, Figma, Invision, and more
- Add comments and discussions to your documents, making it easy to provide feedback and collaborate with others
Dropbox Paper limitations
- Offers limited storage space, which can be a problem if you work with many large files
- You cannot add folders on the desktop app
Dropbox Paper pricing
- Free with any Dropbox account
Dropbox Paper ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (4500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
9. Abiword (Best for lightweight use)
Abiword is a free, lightweight word processor that’s perfect for quick, simple document creation. It’s open-source and works well on older systems.
While it doesn’t offer as many features as the other options on this list, I’ve found Abiword to be a solid Word alternative for those needing to get the basics done.
Abiword best features
- Create personalized documents with mail merge functionality
- Protect documents with support for passwords and digital signatures
- Create macros and automate repetitive tasks
Abiword limitations
- Very restrictive to the regular user. Only the super admin can change some settings
- The interface can feel cluttered and overwhelming
Abiword pricing
- Free
Abiword ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
10. Apple Pages (Best for Apple users)
If you’re an Apple user, Apple Pages is a no-brainer. It’s free with any Apple device and offers a beautifully designed interface. It is part of the iWork suite of productivity apps such as Keynote (presentations) and Numbers (spreadsheets).
What stands out is its clean, intuitive interface that makes creating documents a breeze. Multiple users can work on the same document simultaneously, making it easy to collaborate on projects.
Apple Pages best features
- Create reports, letters, or proposals quickly using a wide variety of stylish and functional templates
- Leverage a wide range of formatting options, including font styles, text sizes, alignment, and bullet points
- Stay up-to-date when people join, edit, or comment on collaborative documents in real time via iCloud, Messages, and FaceTime
- Use Screen View to easily read and edit your docs on your iPhone. Turn it on, and text, images, and tables are optimized to fit your screen
Apple Pages limitations
- Only compatible with iOS and macOS
Apple Pages pricing
- Free for Apple users
Apple Pages ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (370+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)
Enhance Document Creation, Sharing, and Collaboration
Microsoft Word is a fantastic tool, but it’s not the only one in town. Plenty of excellent options are available if you need something with more collaborative features, better integration, or simply a free alternative.
Choosing the right Microsoft alternative depends on what works best for your specific workflow. If your business requires sophisticated document management combined with project management, ClickUp might be your best bet.
As someone who’s spent time testing these alternatives to Microsoft Word, I’ve found that ClickUp offers more than just document creation. It’s a comprehensive platform that integrates task management, collaboration, and organization all in one place.
It’s not just about writing; it’s about embedding documents into your workflow, ensuring that teams work efficiently.
Moreover, ClickUp’s ability to collaborate in real-time, manage complex projects, and keep everything organized in one hub means it’s not just a document alternative—it’s an all-in-one productivity powerhouse.
Try ClickUp today!