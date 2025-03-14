Gratis mallar för att-göra-listor för Excel

Managing tasks can often feel like a never-ending game of whack-a-mole.

You complete one task, and five more pop up.

That’s where to-do lists come in to save the day. They’re like your own personal assistant, helping you keep tabs on what’s next and knock out tasks with ninja-like precision.

With Excel to-do list templates, you can ditch the pen and paper and embrace a more streamlined way of managing your workload. These Excel templates let you customize everything to fit your requirements, making them useful for all tasks.

In this article, we’ll review the top free-to-use Excel to-do list templates for you.

🏆 Bonus: While Excel templates can be helpful, we have other to-do list templates for you later in the article. Trust us—you’re going to love using them!

What Are To-Do List Excel Templates?

To-do list Excel templates are handy, customizable tools that help you stay organized by managing your tasks in an Excel spreadsheet.

They make it easy to assign tasks, set due dates, and prioritize what’s most important in your day.

Whether moving from one project to the next, managing family schedules, or getting through to-dos for school, these templates are a great way to keep track of everything in one place.

What makes to-do list Excel templates even better is their versatility.

Unlike a standard planner, you can adjust these templates to fit any task list.

These templates can be as simple or detailed as needed, from color-coding urgent assignments to filtering out completed items.

Want to add a checkbox following each task for that satisfying feeling of marking them off? Go for it.

These templates are also great for collaboration. If you’re coordinating tasks with your team or family, simply share the Excel file; everyone can update their progress in real time.

Plus, the templates help you visualize finished tasks and pending deadlines—so you never lose sight of your goals.

What Makes a Good To-Do List Excel Template?

A solid to-do list Excel template is more than just a place to jot down tasks.

For instance, it should let you break down project tasks into bite-sized pieces, schedule weekly routines, or track your progress on those long-term goals.

The template should have clear columns for tracking due dates, priority levels, and progress. It should also have built-in features like conditional formatting to highlight overdue tasks or mark completed tasks.

The ideal to-do Excel template should be flexible enough to handle anything from organizing multiple projects to creating a simple packing checklist for travel.

Ideally, your go-to template should be adaptable and pre-loaded with features like conditional formatting, Gantt charts, and progress bars to help you streamline and conquer your to-dos like a champ.

Top 10 To-Do List Excel Templates

1. To-Do List Template with Progress Tracker by Microsoft 365

via Microsoft 365

The To-Do List Template with Progress Tracker by Microsoft 365 is an excellent place to start if you’re new to Excel templates. With customizable columns, you can set task priority, start and due dates, and track progress using a built-in progress bar.

The template helps you manage multiple projects by letting you assign tasks and track completion status. As you update the percentage complete, tasks automatically update to ‘Done’ when finished, keeping everything in order.

Whether for personal use or project management, this accessible template makes tracking completed tasks a breeze.

Plus, it’s fully customizable, so you can easily create a template that works best for you!

✨ Ideal for: Project assistants, team coordinators, and personal assistants looking to manage tasks and progress with ease

2. Excel To Do List Template by Project Manager

via ProjectManager

Feeling overwhelmed by your task list? With the Excel To-Do List Template by Project Manager, staying on top of your tasks becomes far easier.

This to-do list template lets you assign tasks, set due dates, and monitor progress using a simple progress bar. It’s perfect for managing multiple projects and is fully customizable. Plus, it’s a free download!

Need more control? You can easily import your to-do list into Gantt chart software and collaborate with your team for seamless project management.

✨ Ideal for: Task managers, operations leads, and team leaders needing to monitor project tasks and progress

3. Excel To-Do List Template by Vertex42. com

via Vertex42

If you are looking for a more comprehensive template to manage your tasks (especially with your team), the Excel To Do List Template by Vertex42 can be your go-to for keeping track of progress.

This customizable task tracker template allows you to stay organized by enabling you to assign tasks, set due dates, and prioritize with the help of conditional formatting. Plus, it automatically filters tasks so you can organize them by your preferred field.

You can also sort tasks by priority or completion status with a few clicks.

✨ Ideal for: Team managers, project coordinators, and supervisors who need a comprehensive task management tool for team tracking

4. Printable To-Do List Template by Template. net

Whether you’re managing personal chores, multiple projects, or team budgeting for your recent project, the Printable To Do List Template has you covered.

This flexible Excel template allows you to assign tasks easily, set deadlines, and monitor progress. It also gives you space to add task descriptions or notes.

Its intuitive features simplify prioritizing tasks and staying organized, no matter how many tasks you add to the sheet. Best of all, it’s a free download and fully editable in both, Excel as well as Google Sheets.

✨ Ideal for: Office administrators, project managers, and event planners who need a flexible and printable to-do list for multiple projects

5. Monthly To-Do List Template by Template. net

Ever felt like you’re drowning trying to keep track of your monthly budgets and daily schedules?

Tracking electricity bills, mortgage payments, and project milestones can quickly become a hassle.

This is where the Monthly To Do List Template by Template. net can help make a difference.

This Excel template streamlines task management by allowing you to set deadlines, monitor progress, and stay on top of all your monthly goals.

This template’s milestone monitoring feature is especially helpful for long-term goals, whether tracking your monthly budget or project status. There’s also a handy blank space for adding notes.

Save it as an Excel file or Google Sheet and print it out for use.

✨ Ideal for: Budget managers, financial planners, and project coordinators who need to track monthly budgets and long-term project milestones

Also Read: How to Make a Checklist in Excel with Templates and Examples

6. To-Do List Excel Sheet Template by Template. net

You can manage both your short-term to-do’s and long-term goals with the To-Do List Excel Sheet Template by Template. net.

This template’s customizable columns let you edit fields to include specific task details and set priorities.

You can easily highlight tasks based on their status, deadlines, or priority level using conditional formatting.

Sorting and filtering options help you arrange your tasks for easy viewing, while built-in calculation functions allow you to track task durations and overall progress.

✨ Ideal for: Operations managers, project leads, and personal productivity enthusiasts managing both short-term tasks and long-term goals

Also Read: How to Keep Track of Tasks at Work

Limitations of Using Excel for To-Do Lists

While formatting to-do lists in Microsoft Excel seems convenient, it has a couple of limitations that are worth considering:

Manual updates: You’ll need to constantly update your lists manually, which can be time-consuming if you’re managing multiple tasks or projects

Limited automation: Unlike Unlike dedicated task management software , Excel doesn’t offer built-in automation for recurring tasks or automatic reminders

Clunky co-usage: Sharing your Excel spreadsheet with others can lead to confusion, especially if multiple people are making edits at the same time

No real-time tracking: Unlike cloud-based project management tools, Excel doesn’t offer real-time updates, making it hard to track progress instantly

Complex formulas: Using more advanced features (like Gantt charts or custom formatting) requires knowledge of Excel’s functions, which can be challenging for beginners

No task dependencies: Unlike project management software, Excel doesn’t easily support linking tasks based on dependencies, which is crucial for complex projects

Alternative To-Do List Templates

What if we told you that there’s a platform that combines to-do list formatting, sorting, and task tracking with project management?

This is how ClickUp can transform your to-do lists into something more powerful.

With multiple customizable status views and integrated project management features, ClickUp’s free templates are built to meet all your daily requirements, whether you’re managing your marketing team or tracking your assignments.

Here are the best alternative to-do list templates from ClickUp that you can try out:

1. ClickUp Work To-Do List Template

Download This Template Organize and prioritize tasks hassle-free with ClickUp’s Work To-Do Template!

Are you someone who forgets to water your plants or, say, to check in on your past week’s deliverables simply because there’s too much at hand?

The ClickUp Work To-Do List Template can help you stay organized by breaking your tasks into clear steps.

With Custom Statuses like ‘In Progress’ and ‘Complete’ and Custom Fields such as ‘Task Type’ or ‘Priority,’ this task tracker template helps you prioritize and assign tasks, set due dates, and track your progress.

You can also use the Calendar View to plan your whole week or month in one go. The Tasks List View lets you keep track of everything in case you need to determine your top priority.

✨ Ideal for: Operations managers, team leaders, and senior executives needing to organize and prioritize tasks for work projects

2. ClickUp Basic To-Do List Template

Download This Template Simplify your tasks with ClickUp’s customizable and beginner-friendly template!

If you want a no-frills, basic solution for your everyday tasks, the ClickUp Basic To-Do List Template is your go-to.

This template is perfect for beginners. It offers a ready-to-use, fully customizable setup that lets you start in seconds.

It lets you track progress and stay organized effortlessly. View your tasks in Board View or List formats and filter them by two simple statuses—’Complete’ and ‘To-Do. ’

Whether managing personal tasks or handling projects, you can adapt this template fully to keep track of your workflow!

✨ Ideal for: Entry-level professionals, administrative assistants, and project coordinators looking for a simple task management tool

3. ClickUp’s Daily To-Do List Template

Download This Template Crush your daily goals with ClickUp’s customizable Daily To-Do Template!

From sorting your grocery requirements to planning your work day, ClickUp’s Daily To-Do List Template is perfect for your daily needs.

This beginner-friendly task tracker template helps you prioritize tasks, set due dates, and track daily progress.

With Custom Fields like ‘Streak Counter,’ ‘Category,’ and more, this is an apt template for tracking and building a habit.

You can stay on top of multiple projects with the template’s automated reminders and milestones, ensuring you get everything done with time to spare.

✨ Ideal for: Office managers, freelancers, and team leads managing daily tasks and personal goals

4. ClickUp’s Calendar To-Do List Template

Download This Template Stay organized and never miss a deadline with ClickUp’s Calendar Template!

The ClickUp Calendar To-Do List Template is a one-page template that helps chart your daily, weekly, or monthly tasks for better organization and focus.

Imagine you’re managing a team project with multiple deadlines spread throughout the month.

With this template, you can quickly assign tasks, set due dates, and view everything in a new calendar format.

Need to focus on just your responsibilities? Switch to the By Role View and see only your tasks, making it easy to prioritize your workload.

Or, let’s say you’re planning a big family event with lots of moving parts. Use this template to schedule and assign tasks to family members, track deadlines for booking venues, and even set reminders for key dates.

It includes a convenient Meeting Request View to show you upcoming meetings and tasks to finish before each meeting.

✨ Ideal for: Event planners, project managers, and executive assistants tracking tasks and deadlines over daily, weekly, or monthly schedules

5. ClickUp Activity List Template

Download This Template Streamline complex projects efficiently with ClickUp’s organized Activity List Template!

Imagine you’re working on several client projects at once.

With ClickUp’s Activity List Template, you can organize tasks by client, track each project’s progress, and ensure that deadlines don’t overlap.

The Calendar View informs you of upcoming events, while the Gantt chart helps you plan your workload effectively. You can also use the Workload View to ensure efficient resource management for each project.

With Custom Fields like ‘Project Manager’ and ‘Completion Progress,’ you can prioritize tasks by project and ensure everything stays on track.

✨ Ideal for: Client project managers, account managers, and team leads handling multiple client projects simultaneously

6. ClickUp’s Task Management Template

Download This Template Conquer workload chaos effortlessly with ClickUp’s versatile Task Management Template!

When a mountain of work is piling up, the ClickUp Task Management Template can be your best bet for simplifying and organizing your schedule.

This versatile task tracker template lets you organize your work into three Lists: Action items, Ideas, and a Backlog. Assign tasks, set due dates, and then filter by the ‘Department’ Custom Field to track tasks by department.

Need more detail? Use pre-existing Custom Fields like ‘Assignee’ and ‘Priority’ or create your own for more granular management of tasks.

It’s a ready-to-use solution that makes tackling your to-do list more manageable than ever!

✨ Ideal for: Project managers, team leaders, and operations coordinators managing complex tasks and workload across multiple teams

7. ClickUp Moving To-Do List Template

Download This Template Make your next move stress-free with ClickUp’s all-in-one Moving Template!

Not every template is designed to make life easier during big changes (like moving house or office). That’s where the ClickUp Moving To-Do List Template comes in.

This template tracks specific tasks connected to your move. Whether packing, scheduling, or planning the logistics, it breaks down your tasks into manageable steps.

With Custom Statuses and a Gantt chart view, you can visualize your progress and ensure a smooth transition. It’s perfect for ensuring nothing is forgotten and making your new move stress-free and focused!

Use the Moving Stages View to track the overall progress of the move, while the Getting Started Guide View gives you tips on how to plan it efficiently.

✨ Ideal for: Facility managers, office administrators, and homeowners planning and organizing moving tasks for smooth transitions

8. ClickUp Bucket List Template

Download This Template Turn dreams into goals with ClickUp’s customizable Bucket List Template

Have you planned your bucket list for next year yet? If not, you can use ClickUp’s Bucket List Template to help turn those dreams into achievable goals.

This task tracker template helps you get closer to reaching your goals. The Custom Fields—’Continent,’ ‘Destination,’ and ‘People Involved’—are great for categorizing and tracking your experiences, from places visited to foods enjoyed.

The By Rating View will help you prioritize what to attempt first, while the By People View will help you track which activity you’re planning with individual friends and family members.

Start planning today and watch your bucket list come to life!

✨ Ideal for: Personal development enthusiasts, life coaches, travel planners, and anybody looking to turn dreams and aspirations into actionable goals

9. ClickUp Class Assignments To-Do List Template

Download This Template Manage assignments and grading easily with ClickUp’s Class Assignments Template!

Teachers out there, this is for you! The ClickUp Class Assignments To-Do List Template lets you manage your assignments, grades, and student progress all in one place. Whether you’re teaching a small group or managing several classes, this template helps you stay neat and on schedule, freeing up time to focus on what matters most—your students’ success!

With custom statuses like ‘In Progress’ and ‘Complete’ and fields such as ‘Grade’ and ‘Topics Covered,’ now organizing your classroom to-do’s will feel like a breeze!

✨ Ideal for: Teachers, professors, and academic coordinators managing class assignments and student progress

10. ClickUp Getting Things Done Template

Di Organize tasks effortlessly with ClickUp’s Getting Things Done Template for streamlined productivity!

The ClickUp Getting Things Done Template is built on David Allen’s GTD system, making organizing tasks into actionable steps easy. The included Guide Doc makes it easy for new users to get started.

With seven pre-saved Lists, such as Next Actions, Tickler File, and Weekly Review, the template walks you through each step of the GTD process.

The template also includes Custom Fields like ‘Blocked,’ ‘Context,’ and ‘Effort,’ giving you the tools to track your work clearly. It’s perfect for teams and individuals ready to get things done efficiently!

✨ Ideal for: Productivity enthusiasts, project managers, and busy professionals using the GTD system to organize tasks by urgency and context

11. ClickUp Home Renovation To-Do List Template

Download This Template Ace your home renovation goals using ClickUp’s Home Renovation To-Do List Template!

Whether revamping your kitchen or giving your whole home a makeover, this template will ensure a smooth, stress-free renovation!

With the ClickUp Home Renovation To-Do List Template, you can organize high-priority tasks, set project budgets, and track every step of the renovation roadmap. Use the List View to organize tasks by start date or the Board View to track them by task progress.

This project management template keeps it all in one place, simplifying everything from managing multiple contractors and materials to scheduling timelines.

✨ Ideal for: Homeowners, renovation project managers, and interior designers overseeing home improvement tasks and timelines

Ace Your To-Do’s With ClickUp

Let’s face it—plain old to-do lists are helpful but can only take you so far.

They’re helpful for jotting things down, but managing projects (both personal and work) requires something far more comprehensive.

That’s where ClickUp’s to-do list templates come in.

They offer a pre-designed customizable experience created for specific scenarios, such as moving house, tracking a project budget, or completing daily tasks.

With ClickUp, you can easily manage all the tasks on your to-do list, from home projects to work commitments.

Sign up on ClickUp for free and confidently tackle your to-do lists!