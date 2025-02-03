A 10 legjobb blogszerkesztő eszköz és szoftver 2025-ben

Blogging is a wonderful way to share your expertise, passions, and insights. But creating blog articles for a successful blog involves many moving pieces—from creating content calendars to writing and editing posts, optimizing SEO, and promoting your work.

Luckily, many fantastic paid and free blogging tools and software on the market can streamline this process, helping you stay organized, save time, and elevate your content.

When it comes to blogging tools, one size certainly does not fit all. For example, you’ll need different levels of sophistication for a personal blog than a professional blog for a B2B SaaS company. However, there are some features you should look out for to be sure you’re getting the best value.

First, consider what you’ll use your blogging tools for: do you need help with writing and editing, content planning, SEO, or all of the above? Comprehensive blogging tools like ClickUp can help with project management and planning, while a blogging platform like Yoast excels in SEO.

ClickUp Docs allows rich formatting and slash commands to work more efficiently

Ease of use is another important factor, as blogging tools should simplify your tasks, not complicate them.

The ability to manage workloads effectively is another essential feature to look for in blogging tools, and ClickUp’s workload management features can help you distribute tasks efficiently.

Lastly, your blogging tools must integrate with the blogging platform and other marketing tools you use.

Now that you’ve familiarized yourself with what to look for in a blogging platform, tour the best blogging tools and SEO tools to rev your content engine into high gear.

Best for Content Management

Using ClickUp AI to generate a blog post in ClickUp Docs from a simple prompt to add details and other important aspects

ClickUp is more than just a task management tool —it’s a comprehensive platform for content creation, collaboration, and project management. If you’re looking for a way to streamline planning and writing blog posts, ClickUp has got you covered.

With the ClickUp Blog Management Template, you can efficiently structure your blog posts, collaborate with your team, and keep track of your writing process. ClickUp even has writing tools to create your blog post on the same platform. ClickUp also offers a wide range of content calendar templates that you can use to plan and schedule your blog posts ahead of time.

If you’re managing a marketing campaign, ClickUp’s marketing campaign management features are a great bet.

ClickUp best features

Seamless integration with over 1,000 apps, preventing context-switching

Combines task, document, and project management in a central hub for all work needs

Offers a multitude of marketing plan templates to expedite project initiation

Automates routine tasks, boosting productivity

Enables tailoring workload management and interfaces to individual needs

Build a content database to keep track of important content and reuse or repurpose it in the future

ClickUp limitations

New users may need some time to understand and explore the wide range of features fully

Complete functionality may not be accessible when offline

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. BuzzSumo

Best for Research and Monitoring

via BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a potent research and monitoring tool that gives bloggers an edge in content creation and promotion.

Buzzsumo is similar to Google Trends, but it comes loaded with more social media analytics and engagement features than that simple, free tool. Buzzsumo also differentiates itself from other blogging tools because it lets you uncover the most shared content and trending influencers in your industry, keeping your blog relevant and engaging.

Its ability to identify high-performing content and key influencers can provide you with strategic insights for developing impactful content.

BuzzSumo offers a robust analytics tool, giving you a clear understanding of the success of your content strategy and providing the data you need to refine your blogging efforts.

BuzzSumo best features

Content discovery tool to help you find trending topics

Influencer marketing tool to help you discover and connect with leading influencers

Content management system alerts to keep you updated with the latest content in your niche

Easily export a list of influencers into Google Analytics, Google Docs or Google Sheets to create a database

BuzzSumo limitations

Advanced features may require a learning curve compared to other blogging tools

Pricing may be a bit high for individual bloggers and no free tool available

BuzzSumo pricing

Basic : $119/month

Content Creation: $249/month

PR & Comms: $249/month

Suite : $499/month

Enterprise: $999/month

BuzzSumo ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

3. Social Champ

Best Social Media Management Tool

via Social Champ

Social Champ is more than just a social media management tool—it’s your secret weapon for running successful social media marketing campaigns.

With its comprehensive features, you can effortlessly schedule posts, track your performance, and engage with your audience.

Social Champ goes beyond mere scheduling—it also offers project execution features to help you plan, organize, and execute your social media campaigns systematically and efficiently.

Social Champ best features

Bulk uploading and scheduling of posts on your different social media platforms

Performance tracking to analyze posts on all social media channels

Collaborative features for teams

Social Champ limitations

The user interface might not be intuitive for all users

Limited integration with other blogging tools

Social Champ pricing

Free

Champion : $26/month

Business : $89/month

Agency: Contact Social Champ for pricing

Social Champ ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

4. CoSchedule

Best for Content Marketing

Via CoSchedule

CoSchedule is a holistic marketing platform with an integrated suite of blogging tools.

From a dynamic content calendar to an intuitive social media scheduler and a dedicated marketing project manager, CoSchedule caters to every facet of your content marketing needs.

As one of the best content calendar software on the market, CoSchedule simplifies the task of planning, creating, and sharing content, keeping your blogging efforts consistent and impactful.

CoSchedule best features

Unified content calendar for planning and scheduling posts

Social media management tools for posting and tracking social performance

Robust marketing project management features

CoSchedule limitations

Could be overwhelming for users new to blogging tools due to the range of features

Pricing may be prohibitive for small businesses or individual bloggers

Limited SEO tools

CoSchedule pricing

Free

Pro : $29/month

Marketing Suite: Contact CoSchedule for pricing

CoSchedule ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

5. Yoast SEO

Best SEO Blogging Platform Plugin

via Yoast SEO

Yoast SEO brings the power of search engine optimization to your fingertips.

As a WordPress blog plugin, Yoast simplifies SEO tools by making it accessible even to those with minimal technical expertise.

It’s highly rated as one of the best SEO agency software tools due to its seamless integration with popular blogging platforms like with its WordPress plugin and its in-depth guidance on improving content rank.

Yoast SEO best features

SEO analysis for every post with its WordPress plugin

Readability analysis to improve content structure on your WordPress site

This WordPress plugin includes schema implementation to help search engines understand your content better

Yoast SEO limitations

Advanced features require the premium version

Yoast SEO pricing

Free

Premium: $99/year

Yoast SEO ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

6. Calmly Writer

Best Blog Post Writing Tool

via Calmly Writer

Calmly Writer is a minimalist writing tool designed to eliminate distractions and create an environment conducive to focused writing.

Its clutter-free, intuitive design promotes an immersive writing experience, enabling you to channel your creativity and concentrate on developing engaging blog content.

Blogging tools like this don’t let their simplicity sacrifice their functionality compared to some of the other best blogging tools. It also includes essential features like autosave and offline mode and comes with and editing tool for grammar.

Calmly Writer best features

Distraction-free interface to enhance focus

Cloud saving for easy accessibility

Support for Markdown

Editing tool to help with grammar

Calmly Writer limitations

Limited formatting options

No collaboration features

Calmly Writer pricing

$12. 99 one-time payment

Calmly Writer ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

7. Grammarly

Best for Grammar and Punctuation Corrections

via Grammarly

Grammarly is indispensable among blogging tools. Its feature set helps it transcend traditional spell-checking software.

It offers real-time grammar and punctuation corrections, style suggestions, and even checks for plagiarism.

Whether crafting a detailed blog post or a concise social media marketing update, Grammarly ensures your content is polished, professional, and error-free.

Grammarly best features

Detailed writing feedback to improve clarity and engagement

Plagiarism detection tool to compare across search engines and other blog posts

Customizable writing goals

Grammarly limitations

Advanced checks require a premium account

Can’t detect all context-based errors

Grammarly pricing

Depends on team size. Visit Grammarly’s pricing page for more information

Grammarly ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (6. 000+ reviews)

Compare Grammarly Vs Wordtune!

8. Surfer

Best Keyword Research Tool

via Surfer

Surfer optimizes your online content for better search engine rankings. It analyzes a vast range of data points from your webpage and offers actionable insights to enhance your content’s relevancy and competitiveness.

With Surfer, you can conduct comprehensive keyword research, perform SERP analysis, and compare your content with top-ranking competitors.

The tool’s robust content editor allows you to draft SEO-friendly content, providing real-time suggestions as you write. It’s also armed with a SERP analyzer that breaks down why certain pages rank higher, offering you a strategic blueprint to improve your ranking.

Surfer’s keyword research capability assists in identifying high-performing keywords to help your own blog reach a wider audience.

Whether you’re a blogger, content creator, or SEO professional, Surfer provides a suite of features that can help boost your website’s visibility, traffic, and engagement.

Surfer best features

Surfer’s SERP analyzer breaks down why certain pages rank higher, providing a roadmap for you to elevate your rankings

The content editor allows you to create SEO-friendly content, offering real-time suggestions to optimize your writing process

Compare your content with top-ranking competitors and gain insights into what works in your niche and how you can leverage it for your blog

Connect your Keyword Research Tool to the Google Search Console for a more powerful research tool

Use Content Editor guidelines directly in Google Docs with easy-to-use Surfer extensions

Surfer limitations

The number of features can make it a little unwieldy for SEO beginners

No free version

Surfer pricing

Essential: $89/month

Advanced: $179/month

Max: $299/month

Enterprise: Contact Surfer for pricing

Surfer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (300+ reviews)

9. Portent Title Maker

Best Free Tool for Blogging

via Portent Title Maker

Portent’s Title Maker is a nifty and free tool that generates catchy, SEO-friendly titles for your blog posts.

Its intuitive design and smart algorithm generate innovative title suggestions that ignite your creativity when grappling with writer’s block.

With Portent Title Maker, you can ensure each blog post has an engaging title that attracts clicks and boosts your SEO efforts.

Portent Title Maker best features

Generates creative title suggestions for each blog post

Easy-to-use blogging tool with no account needed

Helps optimize titles for SEO blog traffic

Portent Title Maker limitations

Suggestions might not always align with your content

No additional features beyond title generation

Portent Title Maker pricing

Free

Portent Title Maker ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

10. RightBlogger

Best for Marketing Campaign Management

via RightBlogger

RightBlogger is a strategic marketing campaign management tool designed for bloggers.

Its primary functionality lies in finding influencers in your niche and reaching out to them for guest blogging opportunities—a proven technique for boosting SEO blog traffic and widening your audience.

Alongside your SEO and marketing strategy, RightBlogger can be a game-changing companion in your blogging journey.

RightBlogger best features

Helps find the right influencers in your niche

Streamlines the outreach process for guest blogging

RightBlogger limitations

Limited functionality compared to full-suite influencer blogging tools

Data accuracy might vary

RightBlogger pricing

Unlimited: $29. 99/month

RightBlogger ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

