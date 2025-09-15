Ingyenes törlesztési ütemterv-sablonok a hitelkifizetések és kamatok nyomon követéséhez

Ever feel lost trying to figure out how much of your loan payment actually goes toward interest vs. principal? For individuals, small business owners, and finance teams, that lack of clarity can lead to poor planning and costly surprises.

An amortization schedule template solves seamlessly. It gives you a clear breakdown of each payment, showing exactly how your loan is paid down over time.

Whether you’re managing personal debt or tracking business loans, these templates help you stay organized and in control. Let’s explore some free amortization schedule templates to simplify your loan management.

🧠 Fun Fact: The word ‘amortization’ comes from the Latin ‘ admortire, ’ meaning ‘to kill off’—referring to gradually paying off debt until it’s completely gone.

What Are Amortization Schedule Templates?

Amortization schedule templates are pre-formatted tools (typically in Excel, Google Sheets, or PDFs) that help you track loan repayments over time. They break down each payment into two parts: principal (the amount you borrowed) and interest (the cost of borrowing).

These templates show how much you owe after each payment, when payments are due, and how your loan balance decreases over time. They provide a clear visual representation of your repayment schedule, making budgeting and loan planning easier.

💰 They typically include:

Payment dates

Payment amounts

Interest vs. principal breakdown

Remaining loan balance

Best Amortization Schedule Templates at a Glance

What Makes a Good Amortization Schedule Template?

A good loan amortization schedule template helps you organize your finances and get a picture of your repayment journey. Here’s what to look for:

Clear layout: A well-designed template presents the full loan amortization table in a way that’s easy to read at a glance, without feeling overwhelming

Automatic calculations: Once you enter basic details like loan amount, interest rate, and term, the template should instantly calculate key info like final payment, how many payments are left, and outstanding balance

Monthly breakdowns: Each row should show the interest vs. principal split along with the remaining balance after each monthly or annual payment, whether it’s a fixed or adjustable rate mortgage

Editable fields: Good templates allow you to adjust numbers quickly. This helps you explore how changes affect the overall plan and Good templates allow you to adjust numbers quickly. This helps you explore how changes affect the overall plan and manage expenses better

Visual aids: The best templates offer charts or simple graphs that help you see how your balance shrinks over time, making the data more intuitive

Flexible formats: A strong template works in tools like Excel, Google Sheets, and even A strong template works in tools like Excel, Google Sheets, and even ClickUp , the everything app for work. So, choose the platform that fits your requirements best

👀 Did You Know? Straight-line amortization pays down debt faster, but costs more upfront. With straight-line (or constant amortization), your monthly principal payments stay the same, but the overall monthly amount is higher. It’s more expensive initially, but you save significantly on interest over the life of the loan.

10 Best Amortization Schedule Templates for Better Financial Management

Tired of juggling loan repayment details across scattered spreadsheets?

Here are the best amortization schedule templates to help you track payments, break down interest vs. principal, and stay on top of your payoff plan for variable as well as fixed rate loans, minus the stress.

1. ClickUp Simple Budget Template

Get free template Organize your monthly and yearly budget with ClickUp’s Budget Template

Keeping track of your cash inflows and outflows is a whole lot easier with the ClickUp Simple Budget Template. It gives you a clear view of your income and expenses, laid out in a way that makes sense. Each section is organized to help you spot patterns, plan ahead, and stay focused on your goals. With views sorted by type and month, everything feels structured and easy to follow.

Use it to categorize each payment under a specific loan or debt name to monitor multiple obligations simultaneously. You can add Custom Fields like Payment Date, Payment Amount, Principal Paid, Interest Paid, and Remaining Balance to be amortized. Use the Table or Budget Plan view to display these side by side with existing expense categories.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

View all your financial activity by account type

Use dropdowns to label income and expense categories and add details like type, source, and description

Check your net cash flow in the Net Cash View to see what’s left after interest payments and other expenses

🔑 Ideal for: Individuals, small business owners, or finance teams who want a no-fuss way to organize their income and spending

2. ClickUp Financial Management Template

Get free template Manage your finances smoothly with ClickUp’s Financial Management Template

With the right accounting tools, managing business finances doesn’t feel like a never-ending challenge. And the ClickUp Finance Management Template is one such tool!

It gives you a full workspace built to handle sales, invoices, expenses, reimbursements, and even product details—all in one place. You get clean layouts, smart automation, and plenty of tools to keep your money matters moving smoothly.

For example, you can track your interest and principal payments month-on-month with Custom Task Statuses in ClickUp as follows:

To Do: upcoming payment

In Progress: payment being prepared

Complete: payment made

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track quotes, invoices, and monthly payments with easy-to-navigate lists

Capture every detail using built-in fields like amount, status, contact, and dates

Use ClickUp Brain ’s context-aware intelligence to build natural language automations within the template, such as, “3 days before Payment Date: Send reminder” “On Payment Date: Mark task as In Progress” “After Payment Date: Mark as Complete if unchecked, or prompt review

“3 days before Payment Date: Send reminder”

“On Payment Date: Mark task as In Progress”

“After Payment Date: Mark as Complete if unchecked, or prompt review

“3 days before Payment Date: Send reminder”

“On Payment Date: Mark task as In Progress”

“After Payment Date: Mark as Complete if unchecked, or prompt review

🔑 Ideal for: Teams and businesses looking for a smarter way to manage finances without jumping between tools

3. ClickUp Expenses Report Template

Get free template Simplify expense tracking and reporting with ClickUp’s Expenses Report Template

The ClickUp Expenses Report Template is your go-to for tracking your and your employees’ expenses with zero confusion. It provides a ready-made layout for logging expenses by date, type, and amount, so there is no need to start from scratch.

You can fill in the pre-made sections, from travel to food to phone bills, with this template. You can also attach receipts, add short descriptions, and include manager approvals right on the page.

You can customize it to track individual loans or periodic payments and visualize payment timelines. Pair it with ClickUp Brain’s advanced AI capabilities to analyze historical spending patterns and forecast remaining obligations.

Ask ClickUp Brain to create an optimized amortization schedule for you

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Fill in a ready-made table with all expense categories in one place

Drop in receipt details with space for descriptions, and attach photos

Edit, print, or share the template as needed with your team members and managers

🔑 Ideal for: Teams and employees who need a quick way to log expenses, submit reports, and keep everything well-documented

4. ClickUp Invoice Template

Get free template Generate professional invoices quickly with ClickUp’s Invoice Template

Need a faster way to manage invoices without losing track of who owes you what? The ClickUp Invoices Template helps you stay on top of client payments without digging through emails or spreadsheets.

It lets you save each invoice as a task, complete with details such as client name, contact info, amount, and due date. You get multiple views to stay organized and see what’s repaid, what’s overdue, and what’s on the way with this billing tool.

The template can also double as a living record of an amortization schedule. Each “invoice” you log can represent a specific installment in a loan or repayment plan, with your invoice fields pulling double duty:

The Invoice Amount becomes your total periodic payment

Line items capture the split between principal and interest for that period

Due Date acts as your amortization schedule’s payment date

Paid/Unpaid status shows exactly where you are in the repayment timeline

Over time, the template’s Calendar View becomes a visual repayment map—every paid invoice is one more tick down the balance, and every upcoming invoice is your next step in the plan.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track invoice and repayment status at a glance with list, board, calendar, and timeline views

Use ClickUp’s built-in time-tracking features, such as tracking time from any device, adding notes to time entries, marking billable time, and generating detailed reports

Set Recurring Tasks in ClickUp to handle monthly or retainer billing and payments automatically

Manage payments in the same space you send and store invoices—one process, one source of truth, two jobs done at once

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, agencies, and teams who want to stay on top of billing and get paid, plus pay their loans back on time

5. ClickUp Accounting Operations Template

Get free template Maintain a comprehensive record of your company’s money with ClickUp’s Accounting Operations Template

The ClickUp Accounting Operations Template brings all your core finance operations into a structured space that evolves with your business. From organizing account groups to tracking journals, ledgers, and cash flow, it gives you clarity without complexity.

Structured for standard accounting workflows, it includes sections for account grouping, cash flows, ledgers, and end-of-period reports. What’s more? It lets you use AI in accounting to offload routine tasks like entry classification, anomaly detection, or summary generation.

Within the template, each amortization entry becomes an accounting task—representing one installment of a loan or repayment schedule. Instead of a separate loan tracker, you’re simply logging each payment as part of your broader accounting operations.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Monitor all the income and expenses incurred by your business with the List of Account View

Group transactions by account titles, journal types, or monthly cash activity

Visualize P&L and balance sheets with drag-and-drop boards

Leverage statuses like Open, Active, or Closed to indicate whether an installment is not yet started, due, or paid. This mirrors both your amortization progress and typical accounting workflow

🔑 Ideal for: Small businesses, finance teams, or operations leads who want to organize their accounting records

6. ClickUp Payment History Template

Get free template Manage and track payments with ClickUp’s Payment History Template

If you’re looking for an effortless way to log, view, and verify your personal or business payment records, the ClickUp Payment History Template is your solution!

With simple views like payment forms, detailed lists, and client summaries, you’ll always know who paid what, when, and how. Plus, built-in calculations help you spot totals at a glance, while receipt uploads and payment methods ensure accurate documentation.

💡 Pro Tip: Instead of thinking of your amortization as a separate tool, use this template to meld it into your existing payment history workflow. Each loan installment becomes just another payment task, enriched with principal/interest tracking and fitting seamlessly into your current fields, views, and automations.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track all records in a centralized All Items View with sortable, filterable columns

Keep digital copies of receipts attached and organized for easy reference

Manage the status of each payment with custom statuses, such as Open and Complete

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers and small business teams looking for an organized, shareable system for logging and reviewing payments, including loan installments

7. ClickUp Project Budget with WBS Template

Get free template Track project budget effectively with ClickUp’s Project Budget with the WBS Template

Need a structured, granular approach to managing scope, budget, and progress? Try the ClickUp Project Budget with WBS Template. It uses a work breakdown structure to assign costs, monitor actuals, and visualize progress against planned milestones in one unified space. This makes it the perfect ground for embedding an amortization schedule naturally within your budget structure.

The template links budget lines directly to activities, ensuring full alignment between financial planning and project execution. Since this template supports various views—including Gantt, list, and board—you can visually track when payments are due, alongside project milestones. This gives a clear, temporal picture of repayment tied to project structure.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Visualize your project schedule across phases and reschedule tasks using drag-and-drop

Organize all relevant data for your projects in one space for efficient capacity planning and resource allocation

Map out all activities by project phase using the Work Breakdown Structure Table

🔑 Ideal for: Project managers and teams managing large-scale projects with multiple budget streams

🔍 Did You Know? Amortization isn’t just for loans. Businesses, too, use it to spread out the cost of assets and investments, like equipment, over time.

8. ClickUp Timeline View Template

Get free template Organize your amortization schedule and map significant dates using ClickUp’s Timeline View Template

Map your entire amortization timeline in one fluid, visual workspace with the ClickUp Timeline View Template. It gives individuals and teams a flexible timeline structure to organize amortization phases and plot due dates. Each point carries its amount, broken down into principal and interest, with the balance after payment reflected in the sticky notes or a Custom Field.

With this template, you get the freedom to map, adjust, and track every phase of your amortization schedule without rigid boundaries. It turns a loan payoff plan into a clear, visual road that runs straight to zero.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Assign responsibilities and due dates directly on the timeline for quick accountability

Collaborate live with team members in a shared visual space

Expand the canvas as needed to fit even the most complex, multi-phase repayment timelines

🔑 Ideal for: Small business owners or freelancers, especially those managing equipment loans, startup capital, or client-financed projects where repayment dates matter as much as cash flow planning

9. Loan Payment Schedule Template by Mission Investors

via Mission Investors

Tracking repayment schedules across multiple loans, each with different terms, frequencies, and amounts, can quickly become overwhelming. The Loan Payment Schedule Template by Mission Investors offers a customizable spreadsheet designed to simplify loan management and enhance portfolio transparency.

It visualizes each payment’s breakdown, including principal amount, interest, extra payments, and balances, all in one comprehensive schedule.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track scheduled and extra payments to see how they affect your loan payoff timeline

View a loan summary with scheduled payment, total interest paid, actual payment count, and early payments, all at a glance

Track your loan progress with columns for starting balance, principal, interest, and more

🔑 Ideal for: Borrowers and financial advisors who need to maintain easy-to-understand loan payment records.

💡 Bonus Tip: Here are some tips for effective loan amortization: Track your payments regularly to see how much goes to interest vs. principal

Make extra payments whenever possible to shorten payoff timelines

Use digital tools or templates to stay organized and never miss a payment

Understand your loan terms inside out

Update your schedule whenever you make changes, like refinancing or lump sums

Visualize progress with detailed dashboards and charts

10. Excel Loan Payment Schedule by CFI

via CFI

The Excel Loan Payment Schedule Template by CFI offers a full amortization schedule that covers everything from equal monthly payments to extra contributions and changing interest rates.

This ready-made spreadsheet helps you calculate accurate loan payments, principal, interest, and balances for any loan term and interest rate. It simplifies building a complete amortization schedule, saving you time and effort.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Download a fully functional Excel template pre-built with all necessary formulas

Adjust the loan amount, interest rate, and term to see how they affect your payment schedule

Visualize the remaining balance and payment progress clearly for each period

🔑 Ideal for: Financial professionals, business owners, or students who want to track their amortization schedule using Excel

Simplify Loan Management with ClickUp

Managing a loan doesn’t have to be a guessing game. With the right loan amortization schedule template, you can clearly see how every payment chips away at your balance, month by month, dollar by dollar.

With customizable views and automation, ClickUp helps you build a smart loan tracking system from scratch or plug into pre-built ones. Track payment schedules, set reminders, and even share forms with clients or teammates. Plus, everything updates in real time, so you miss out on nothing.

Ready to take control of your loan strategy? Start with ClickUp and watch your numbers finally make sense. Sign up for ClickUp for free today!