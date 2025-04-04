A 10 legjobb AppFlowy alternatíva nyílt forráskódú projektmenedzsmenthez

AppFlowy is among the popular Notion alternatives. With features like AI, Projects, Tasks, Templates, and Sites, it creates almost the same collaborative workspace experience as the latter.

The only difference? AppFlowy is open source. Unlike Notion, it has self-hosting capabilities that let users control their data.

But, this is a double-edged sword. Without built-in cloud sync, setting up AppFlowy and collaborating on it becomes difficult. Additionally, the tool lacks essential software integrations and fails to deliver a smooth mobile experience.

So, if you’re looking for tools that truly deliver a collaborative project management experience, check out these 10 AppFlowy alternatives.

AppFlowy Limitations

AppFlowy markets itself as a Notion alternative. Functionality-wise, it’s a project management tool that doubles up as a note-taking app.

While it has its benefits, here are some major aspects where it falls short:

Complex setup: AppFlowy can be difficult to set up for users without technical expertise. Since it’s an AppFlowy can be difficult to set up for users without technical expertise. Since it’s an open-source project management tool , one has to build their own server environment, which involves configuring complex dependencies

No built-in cloud sync: As it is a self-hosting platform, every piece of data—whether a file or a note—is stored locally in a server. While this is great for security as it prevents users from losing control of their data, it makes collaboration with other team members complex

Limited collaboration features: Although AppFlowy offers collaboration features, they are not as advanced and intuitive as its competitors. Besides, many users complain of experiencing delays during real-time collaboration

AppFlowy Alternatives at Glance

Here’s an overview of every AppFlowy alternative mentioned in this blog post. Check out their standout feature and suitability at a glance:

AppFlowy alternatives Standout feature Best for ClickUp Offers an all-in-one productivity suite with highly customizable task views, docs, goals, and time-tracking Teams, enterprises, productivity-focused businesses Notion Provides a modular workspace where users can create, customize, and interconnect databases, wikis, and memos Startups, small businesses, remote teams Obsidian Offers a local-first, markdown-based knowledge management system with advanced backlinking and graph visualization Researchers, writers, knowledge workers Trello Features an intuitive Kanban board system that simplifies task tracking Small teams, freelancers, startups Airtable Combines the power of spreadsheets with database functionality Businesses, enterprises, data-heavy teams monday. com Provides an extensive process automation system with customizable dashboards, integrations, and templates Enterprises, large teams, project managers Asana Enables structured work management with task hierarchies, workload balancing, and detailed reporting Teams, startups, growing businesses Todoist Features a minimalist, distraction-free task manager with natural language input and productivity tracking Individuals Coda Blends interactive documents, no-code automation, and relational databases Remote teams, startups, cross-functional teams Taskade Integrates AI-powered brainstorming, mind maps, and team collaboration into a unified workspace Freelancers, remote workers, small teams

The 10 Best AppFlowy Alternatives to Use

Here are the top 10 AppFlowy alternatives if open-source isn’t working out for you:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered collaborative project management)

Most tools overpromise and underdeliver when it comes to collaborative project management. But not ClickUp, the everything app for work.

Try ClickUp for Free Create tasks, assign responsibilities, and track progress—all in one place with the ClickUp Project Management platform

Create tasks, assign responsibilities, and track progress to keep projects moving forward—all in one place with ClickUp’s Project Management solution. It’s comprehensively designed to make collaboration hassle-free. From tasks to docs, you can work with your team almost anywhere on the platform to wrap up a project without any hiccups.

The best part? All ClickUp features are accelerated by built-in AI capabilities. So, they’re not just helpful—they’re impactful!

📮 ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

Now, let’s discuss each of the features in detail:

AI-powered project management

ClickUp’s project management features are extensive.

ClickUp Tasks let you create action items from your emails, chats, and docs with just one click. You can also define their category, set priority levels, highlight crucial dependencies, and assign them to team members to ensure nothing is overlooked.

With 15+ Views in ClickUp and ClickUp Dashboards, easily track the progress of each task in real time. Choose from Lists (for a bird’s eye view of all tasks) to Kanban boards (for tracking task stages), Gantt Charts (for timelines and dependencies), and more. Comprehensive metrics from dashboards help simplify project decisions, manage workloads, estimate ETAs, and track costs.

But what’s one of the most powerful features of all? It’s ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI!

Generate project documentation like project briefs with ClickUp Brain

Use Brain as:

An AI Writer to generate complete project documentation with simple prompts

An AI Project Manager that writes automatic standup reports and summarizes task activity on command

An AI Knowledge Manager that fetches information from your ClickUp workspace instantly

Surface information instantly from ClickUp—and connected apps—using ClickUp Brain

Seamless collaboration

When your project management and chat tools are separate, team communication can quickly go haywire. But thanks to ClickUp Chat, you don’t have to worry about it anymore. It’s built into ClickUp, so you never need to switch platforms to DM your colleagues or post a quick update on a shared project channel.

Reach out to all your team members within your project management tool via ClickUp Chat

With ClickUp Chat, your context and conversations stay connected. Use Chat to:

Link conversations to relevant tasks and documents

Create and assign tasks to team members directly from messages

Get on real-time audio and video calls (SyncUps) and share your screen

Efficient note-taking capabilities

Notes are a central part of project management. They help break down projects into actionable tasks and track their progress. So, ClickUp comes with a built-in note-taking tool too!

Use ClickUp Notepad to jot down notes, create to-do lists, and everything in between

With ClickUp Notepad, keep your notes, memos, brain dumps, to-do lists, action plans, etc. , organized in one place. You can also convert a note into a task with proper due dates, priorities, and assignees.

💡 Pro Tip: Tired of taking meeting notes manually? Meet the ClickUp AI Notetaker. It records, transcribes, and summarizes your meetings, so you can focus on the conversation. It even creates action items for rapid execution and follow-ups!

Automations

Build no-code automations to reduce busy work with ClickUp Automations

With ClickUp Automations, you can access over 100 customizable triggers to streamline repetitive tasks, such as changing the task assignee when the task status changes or triggering an update notification when a task becomes urgent.

Learn how to build workflow automations in this video explainer:

ClickUp best features

Create and collaborate effectively on documents seamlessly with ClickUp Docs

Brainstorm ideas and convert them into actionable tasks with ClickUp Whiteboards

Use ClickUp Goals to track team objectives and measure progress effortlessly

Standardize processes with ClickUp templates to ensure efficiency across tasks

Search any task, document, or comment instantly with ClickUp Connected Search

Integrate seamlessly with Slack, Google Drive, and Zoom to streamline teamwork

Enjoy cross-platform compatibility with dedicated desktop and mobile apps

ClickUp limitations

New users often find the tool overwhelming due to its wide range of features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp has a lot to offer in one place, such as project management, brainstorming options, task management, project planning, documentation management, etc. It has definitely made life comparatively easier as it’s easy to use, the UI is well-designed, and collaboration within the team and with other teams is easier. We were able to manage work better, track and report work easily, and based on progress daily huddles; future planning was easy.

2. Notion (Best for managing projects and notes in a customizable workspace)

via Notion

Notion inspired the creation of AppFlowy. It’s a real-time collaboration platform that lets you work together with your team on wikis, documents, and projects.

On the platform, you can organize information, create tasks, to-do lists, and work visualizations to keep everyone aligned with the project.

Notion also offers third-party integrations, over 100 building blocks, and automations to streamline your workflow. The built-in AI integration is another pro feature that automates repetitive tasks and saves you time.

Notion best features

Access databases, Kanban boards, calendars, and tables for diverse processes

Simplify rich media embedding (images, videos, etc. ) within pages

Get powerful search and tagging features for easy navigation

Notion limitations

Lacks self-hosting, increasing the chances of vendor lock-in

Can be challenging for new users due to its extensive customization options

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $10/month per seat

Business: $15/month per seat

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

Notion is super easy to use! I love how flexible it is for organizing everything, whether it’s tasks, notes, or projects. It’s great for both personal use and team collaboration.

3. Obsidian (Best for organizing projects with deep-linked, local-first notes)

via Obsidian

If you want a dedicated note-taking app to centralize your project briefs, Obsidian should interest you. It lets you create deep-linked, markdown-based notes that make it simpler to create detailed project documentation.

Obsidian also offers rich editing and collaboration features. You can collaborate with your team on shared files to brainstorm ideas and suggest edits.

As it uses non-proprietary files, each of your memos is stored as plain text Markdown files on your local device rather than being locked into a database or cloud system. You can download it on Windows, Linux, and Mac desktops.

Obsidian best features

Get local-first storage for enhanced privacy and control over information

Collaborate easily through plugins like Obsidian Publish for shared records

Leverage powerful search functionality for easy information retrieval

Integrate with platforms like GitHub, Google Drive, and Zotero for enhanced research

Obsidian limitations

Primarily focused on note-taking ; lacks robust project management features

Requires technical knowledge to set up advanced features and collaboration

Obsidian pricing

Sync: $5/user per month

Publish: $10/site per month

Catalyst: $25 (one-time payment)

Commercial: $50/user per year

Obsidian ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

4. Trello (Best for visual project management and simple task organization)

via Trello

Trello is a cloud-based task management tool with basic collaboration features. It helps you visualize tasks in the form of lists, boards, and cards. You can also set their deadlines, define their priorities, and assign them to team members.

Thanks to the no-code automations, Trello makes it easy to automate repetitive tasks in your workflow. Plus, the ready-made note-taking templates allow you to build a solid foundation for your projects.

Trello best features

Use checklists, due dates, and priorities for task tracking

Manage tasks on the go with a user-friendly mobile app

Plan, schedule, and adjust tasks with drag-and-drop capabilities

Trello limitations

Limited note-taking features for complex projects

Not ideal for managing large teams or highly complex workflows

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $5/month per user

Premium: $10/month per user

Enterprise: $17. 50/month per user

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Trello?

I loved the fact that it is so easy to use, so easy that my non-tech-savvy employees were able to use it, and I didn’t have to go behind them fixing mistakes.

5. Airtable (Best for tracking projects with database-style organization and note fields)

via Airtable

While Airtable isn’t a conventional project management tool, it’s a powerful low-code alternative that combines the flexibility of spreadsheets with database-level functionality. Unlike rigid, structured PM software, Airtable lets you customize workflows to fit your exact needs—whether you’re tracking progress, automating repetitive tasks, or standardizing processes across teams.

Airtable also provides actionable insights into team performance and project status so you can make better, data-driven decisions. Despite everything, the app’s best part is its user interface, which is very clean and well-structured.

Airtable best features

Access powerful filtering, sorting, and searching capabilities for large datasets

Track relationships between project elements easily with two-way data linking

Integrate with tools like Google Calendar, Slack, and Zapier for building custom workflow automation

Airtable limitations

Steep learning curve, especially for users unfamiliar with databases

Not as intuitive for those looking for a simple task manager or to-do list

Airtable pricing

Free

Team: $20/month per seat

Business: $45/month per seat

Enterprise Scale: Custom pricing

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (2,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,100+ reviews)

6. Monday. com (Best for managing complex projects with team collaboration and documentation)

If you want AppFlowy’s flexibility without the overhead of self-hosting and maintaining your own system, Monday. com delivers a structured, scalable, and more user-friendly alternative.

This work management tool boasts a highly customizable interface. You can personalize workflows, choose your ideal project view, and even change how your dashboard looks. Plus, its AI integration automates repetitive tasks, so you spend less time managing routine projects.

Monday. com best features

Enable team collaboration through shared workspaces, task comments, and document sharing

Track task progress in multiple project views (Kanban, Gantt, Calendar) to fit team needs

Keep everyone aligned with built-in team communication, approvals, and file sharing

Monday. com limitations

Lacks native integration with certain niche tools and platforms

Can be overwhelming for new users managing complex task flows

Monday. com pricing

Free (up to 2 users)

Basic: $12/month per seat

Standard: $14/month per seat

Pro: $24/month per seat

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (12,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Monday. com?

I love being able to divide up projects into small tasks and being able to collaborate with coworkers easily.

7. Asana (Best for managing projects with structured tasks and detailed notes)

via Asana

Next on the list of AppFlowy alternatives is Asana, a core project management software suitable for teams working on complex projects. It offers pre-built workflows, task dependencies, milestones, and workload balancing in one unified tool to keep projects on track.

You can choose from a list of project views, assign tasks to team members, and receive automated updates on progress. Plus, its basic time-tracking capabilities let you estimate the time spent on each task and better plan capacity and workload for the future.

Asana best features

Organize projects easily into sections. Use tags and custom fields for improved tracking

Enable team collaboration through task comments, file attachments, and real-time notifications

Save time with rule-based automations, generate detailed reports, and track progress without manual updates

Asana limitations

Doesn’t offer an efficient offline mode on the mobile app

Can be complex to use for new users without proper training

Asana pricing

Personal: Free forever

Starter: $13. 49/month per user

Advanced: $30. 49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,300+ reviews)

8. Todoist (Best for managing simple project tasks and lightweight note-taking)

via Todoist

Todoist is a task manager and note-taking app in one. If your team needs a tool that fuels their project brainstorming phase, this one can make the cut. Todoist lets users centralize notes and ideas to help them build comprehensive briefs.

Plus, it makes for a decent task tracker. Create quick and easy to-do lists to break down and track large projects step-by-step. The platform’s interface is also very intuitive and easy to navigate.

Todoist best features

Enable task collaboration with due dates, priorities, and task assignments at a glance

Allow project organization with sections, tasks, and subtasks

Use recurring tasks and daily/weekly goal tracking for personal productivity

Todoist limitations

Lacks advanced project management features like Gantt charts or task dependencies

Not ideal for large teams or complex projects with many moving parts

Todoist pricing

Beginner: Free forever

Pro: $5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Todoist?

I can easily prioritize important tasks with Todoist. It has a reminder feature that ensures that I don’t forget or miss any tasks and projects.

9. Coda (Best for blending project management, notes, and databases into interactive documents)

via Coda

If you need software that functions as a comprehensive, collaborative workspace for your team, check out Coda. Unlike AppFlowy’s standard note-taking structure, Coda lets you build interactive docs with tables, buttons, and integrations, making it more dynamic for team collaboration.

You can automate workflows directly within your docs using Coda’s built-in automation rules and Packs (integrations with Slack, Jira, Google Calendar, etc. ), reducing manual work.

Coda’s tables function like databases, allowing you to filter, link, and customize views—great for project management, product roadmaps, or CRM systems.

Coda best features

Get powerful customization features for workflows, tables, and task management

Bridge the gap between traditional docs and complex business apps with a no-code interface

Support real-time collaboration with dynamic elements like buttons, checkboxes, and editable tables

Enable offline work through the desktop app for uninterrupted access

Coda limitations

Steeper learning curve due to its customizable structure

Requires a paid plan for full access to advanced features

Coda pricing

Free

Pro: $12/month per Doc maker

Team: $36/month per Doc maker

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

10. Taskade (Best for planning projects collaboratively with integrated notes and task tracking)

via Taskade

Another task management tool, Taskade lets you automate tasks and collaborate with your team in a unified platform. However, its main USP is its native workplace AI. Its powerful AI agents let you accomplish a range of tasks effortlessly, including setting up projects, writing documentation from scratch, building workflows, and prioritizing tasks.

Taskade also lets you collaborate with your team with real-time updates and syncs. It’s available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

Taskade best features

Simplify project planning with task lists, mind maps, and document collaboration

Use features like task prioritization, due dates, and timeline views for organized management

Enjoy custom branding and collaborative document sharing for teams

Taskade limitations

Limited for in-depth note-taking and documentation

Lacks integration with specialized project management tools

Taskade pricing

Free

Taskade Pro: $10/month per user

Taskade for Teams: $20/month per user

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Taskade?

Taskade is great for its user-friendly interface, real-time collaboration, and customization options. It helps people work together effortlessly and stay organized.

Move Over AppFlowy, ClickUp Is the Best Collaborative Project Management Tool!

AppFlowy is an excellent choice for those seeking an open-source alternative to Notion. It combines privacy, self-hosting, and customization, making it ideal for individuals and companies that want full control over their data.

However, its limited collaboration features can be a drawback for teams that rely on real-time communication.

That’s where ClickUp comes in—a collaborative, comprehensive project management workspace that offers the best of Notion and AppFlowy. Whether you need seamless teamwork, dynamic task management, or flexible customization, ClickUp has you covered.

