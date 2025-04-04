A 11 legjobb időkövető szoftver képernyőképekkel 2025-ben

Remote work comes with its own set of challenges—staying focused, keeping everyone aligned, and making sure work is moving forward without the usual in-person check-ins.

So, how can you support your team in staying productive and engaged, no matter where they are?

That’s where time-tracking software with screenshots is helpful. These tools take random screenshots of the user’s computer screen, track mouse movements, and provide visual proof of work—keeping teams accountable without micromanagement.

🔎 Did You Know? 75% of U.S. businesses lose money to time theft, an average of four hours a week. That’s a 7% annual payroll loss—often going unnoticed.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s a quick rundown of the top time-tracking tools and what they’re best for: ClickUp : Best for comprehensive task management with time tracking Best for comprehensive task management with time tracking

Time Doctor : Best for employee productivity monitoring

Toggl Track : Best for freelancers and teams who value simplicity

Hubstaff: Best for detailed remote employee monitoring with screenshots

Clockify: Best for teams needing a free time tracker

Everhour: Best for seamless integration with project management tools

Harvest: Best for invoicing and billable time management

DeskTime: Best automatic time tracker with screenshots and productivity insights

My Hours: Best for freelancers and small businesses managing billable time

TimeCamp: Best for automatic time tracking with screenshots

Jibble: Best free time tracker with facial recognition

What Should You Look for in Time Tracking Software with Screenshots?

🎯 Fact Check: The time tracking software market is exploding—soaring from $5. 23 billion in 2023 to $12.3 billion by 2030. Why? Because businesses need smarter workforce tracking, precise billable hours, and real-time insights—without guesswork.

But tracking software doesn’t deliver the same impact every time!

Here’s what separates the best time tracking software with screenshots from the rest:

Screenshot monitoring: Select a time tracker with random, scheduled, or manual screen-capturing features. Customize settings to blur screenshots or delete sensitive images, balancing accountability with privacy

Reporting and analytics: Make sure you get detailed time reports of Make sure you get detailed time reports of productivity metrics and project timelines. The best tools use heatmaps, performance scores, and weekly summaries to identify patterns and optimize workflows

Data security: They protect sensitive data with GDPR-compliant security and customizable privacy controls. Ensure the tool limits screenshot visibility and encrypts data storage for ethical employee monitoring

Accurate tracking: The best time tracking apps log billable hours and app usage with precision. The right tool automatically detects inactivity, flags excessive tab switching, and highlights non-work-related activities

Seamless integration: Automate Automate project time management , workforce operations, and invoicing with a tool that fits your workflow. Use tracked data entries to refine HR policies, simplify payroll, and ensure accurate billing

User-friendly design: Pick a tool your team will actually use. Look for one-click timers, an intuitive dashboard, and automatic activity categorization for effortless time tracking with screenshots

The 11 Best Time Tracking Software with Screenshots

When it comes to boosting productivity and accountability, time tracking software with screenshot capabilities is a game-changer.

Here are 11 time tracking software with screenshots that turn lost hours into proof, productivity, and progress:

1. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive task management with time tracking)

Start Tracking Time in ClickUp Track every second and gain real-time insights, all within a single task view with ClickUp

Time tracking shouldn’t exist in isolation. What if your tool seamlessly connected time, tasks, and team workflows? ClickUp, as the everything app for work, does precisely that.

It combines time tracking with task management, project planning, and collaboration, so every second tracked ties back to real work.

Turn tracked hours into actionable insights with ClickUp’s project time-tracking timesheets

Use ClickUp to create tasks instantly and assign them to remote teams or individuals in seconds. Once tasks are created, ClickUp’s Time Tracking solutions let you log hours, set time estimates, track billable work, and generate reports—all in one place.

The best part? ClickUp’s time management solutions are exceptionally flexible and precise:

Add notes to time entries for better transparency and context

Use labels to categorize tracked time by client, project, or task phase, making it easier to organize work and analyze productivity patterns

Quickly sort and filter tasks based on tracked hours, projects, or team members to identify inefficiencies

This gives you a complete view of the total time spent on tasks and subtasks, while manual edits ensure the accuracy of payroll and reports.

Need a head start? Use ClickUp’s extensive library of pre-built timesheet templates to simplify tracking and keep your workflow organized.

Get Free Template Log time, monitor tasks, and generate detailed reports effortlessly with the ClickUp Consultant Time Tracking Template

Consultants don’t just track hours—they track value. Managing multiple clients, logging meetings, and ensuring accurate billing require a structured approach to time tracking.

The ClickUp Consultant Time Tracking Template simplifies the process by organizing time entries, tracking work schedules, and providing clear payment breakdowns. You get a complete view of your time spent by logging hours in real time or adding entries manually.

Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Get a high-level view of time spent per client, project, or task

Use Custom Fields to calculate costs, track payments, and ensure accurate invoicing—without the hassle

Generate accurate timesheets, export them in seconds, and share reports with clients or teams

🎯 Ideal for: Consultants, freelancers, and service-based businesses looking to track billable time, streamline invoicing, and improve productivity

ClickUp best features

Log hours from anywhere with ClickUp’s free Chrome extension for desktop, mobile, and web

Integrate ClickUp with leading time tracking apps to consolidate workflows and eliminate data silos

Get complete visibility with automated timesheets —track hours by day, week, or any custom date range

Export time data for payroll, invoicing, or client billing in CSV, PDF, or Google Sheets

Start and stop timers directly within tasks, log hours manually, or automate work entries with ClickUp Automations

ClickUp limitations

With so many features, new users may need time to navigate and fully use ClickUp

It does not offer built-in screenshot monitoring

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

ClickUp is an exceptional comprehensive project management tool that allows us to organize our work team, collaborate efficiently, and automate tasks in a single environment. It offers Kanban boards, Gantt charts, collaborative documents, codeless automations, and time-tracking features.

ClickUp is an exceptional comprehensive project management tool that allows us to organize our work team, collaborate efficiently, and automate tasks in a single environment. It offers Kanban boards, Gantt charts, collaborative documents, codeless automations, and time-tracking features.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 92% of knowledge workers use personalized time management strategies. However, most workflow management tools don’t yet offer robust built-in time management or prioritization features, which can hinder effective prioritization. ClickUp ‘s AI-powered scheduling and time-tracking features can help you transform this guesswork into data-driven decisions. It can even suggest optimal focus windows for tasks. Build a custom time management system that adapts to how you actually work!

2. Time Doctor (Best for employee productivity monitoring)

via Time Doctor

Managing in-office and remote employees shouldn’t mean endless check-ins or awkward productivity conversations. Time Doctor provides real-time insights into how work gets done—wherever your team is.

It tracks active work hours and captures random screenshots to verify progress. Automated reports reveal trends in app usage, website activity, and task completion, helping teams optimize workflow and reduce wasted time.

Time Doctor best features

Gain deep workforce insights to optimize performance, improve engagement, and boost employee retention

Detect unusual work patterns with inactivity alerts, productivity ratings, and real-time behavior tracking

Improve work-life balance by analyzing workload distribution and spotting burnout risks

Track app and web usage to optimize software costs and eliminate unused tools

Time Doctor limitations

Screenshot monitoring and activity tracking may feel intrusive to employees

Advanced features come with premium plans, making it less cost-effective for startups

Time Doctor pricing

Free trial

Basic: $8/month per user

Standard: $14/month per user

Premium: $20/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Time Doctor ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (500+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Maximize the effectiveness of your employee monitoring software with these tips: 🔍 Be transparent to build employee trust ⚙️ Customize features to match business goals 📊 Regularly review data to identify trends 🛡️ Establish clear privacy and compliance policies

3. Toggl Track (Best for freelancers and teams who value simplicity)

via Togg l Track

Freelancers need a time tracker that works as fast as they do when juggling multiple projects. Toggl is a popular freelance time tracking software that delivers effortless time logging with a sleek, distraction-free experience.

Idle time detection prevents lost hours, while automated invoicing links tasks directly to billable hours. Whether you’re a solo consultant or part of a distributed team, Toggl Track provides a clear view of work hours—without the complexity of heavy project management software.

Toggl Track best features

Turn tracked hours into instant invoices with pre-set billable rates

Break down time spent working effortlessly with detailed, exportable reports that reveal work patterns and payable hours

Track time on any device anywhere with cross-platform support for desktop, mobile, or web app and browser extensions

Boost profitability with data-driven forecasting for project costs and revenue

Toggl Track limitations

No built-in screen capture or screenshot monitoring

Lacks built-in task assignment and collaboration features, making it less suited for team-based project tracking

Toggl Track pricing

Free forever

Starter: $10/month per user

Premium: $20/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Toggl Track ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,500+ reviews)

4. Hubstaff (Best for detailed remote employee monitoring with screenshots)

via Hubstaff

Hubstaff keeps remote teams on track without invading privacy. It runs in the background, logs activity levels, tracks GPS locations, and captures screenshots, ensuring accountability without excessive surveillance.

Unlike intrusive screenshot monitoring software, it skips keystroke logging, never records webcams, and lets you blur captured screenshots to protect privacy. What’s great? Review, approve, or reject timesheets generated using your employees’ work time tracking data.

Hubstaff best features

Monitor remote and field teams in real-time with GPS tracking

Automate payroll with time-based payments for precise, hassle-free billing

Track app and website activity to gain insights into productive and unproductive time

Simplify shift planning with a built-in calendar for scheduling, time-off requests, and custom policies

Hubstaff limitations

Doesn’t support Chromebook, limiting options for Chrome OS users

Fewer customization options compared to other tools on this list

Hubstaff pricing

Starter: $7/month for a minimum of two seats

Grow: $9/month for a minimum of two seats

Team: $12/month for a minimum of two seats

Enterprise: $25/month (billed annually)

Hubstaff ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,500+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Hubstaff

Hubstaff is incredibly user-friendly, with an intuitive interface that makes time tracking and productivity management seamless. The real-time monitoring and reporting features are straightforward and efficient, saving time and effort.

Hubstaff is incredibly user-friendly, with an intuitive interface that makes time tracking and productivity management seamless. The real-time monitoring and reporting features are straightforward and efficient, saving time and effort.

5. Clockify (Best for teams needing a free time tracker)

via Clockify

Clockify is the go-to solution for teams that need a powerful yet free way to track employee time. Whether you’re logging billable hours, managing multiple projects, or tracking productivity, it provides a flexible, no-restrictions approach to capturing work hours.

Switch between manual time entries, timers, and auto-tracking to fit your workflow. With a clean interface, real-time collaboration tools, and cross-platform accessibility, Clockify provides a seamless timekeeping experience for businesses of all sizes.

Clockify best features

Monitor time automatically with an auto-tracker that logs app and website activity in the background

Visualize your schedule with a calendar view that helps manage time more effectively

Track work seamlessly with timers, timesheets, and a shared kiosk for on-site teams

Analyze work patterns with team productivity, earnings, and time allocation reports

Clockify limitations

Advanced features like scheduling and invoicing require a paid plan

Occasional glitches with the desktop app may affect usability

Clockify pricing

Free forever

Basic: $4. 99/month per seat

Standard: $6. 99/month per seat

Pro: $9. 99/month per seat

Enterprise: $11. 99/month per seat

Bundle Productivity Suite: $12. 99/month per seat

Clockify ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (9,000+ reviews)

6. Everhour (Best for seamless project management integrations)

via Everhour

Everhour is more than just a time tracker—it’s a project management powerhouse built for teams that rely on integrations. Designed to work natively with tools like ClickUp, Asana, Trello, and Basecamp, it lets you track employee time without switching between platforms.

Beyond tracking hours, Everhour helps you create tasks, track hours, and monitor progress in one place so your project stays on schedule. Moreover, you can use it to manage project budgets, forecast workloads, and optimize team capacity in real time.

Everhour best features

Generate customizable reports with up-to-date timekeeping and financial insights

Monitor team capacity and productivity to optimize workload distribution and prevent bottlenecks

Save time with automated invoicing—convert tracked hours into client-ready bills instantly

Visualize financial insights with cost vs. profit comparisons, individual performance tracking, and progress breakdowns

Everhour limitations

Many key features—integrations, invoicing, billing, and time off management—are only available in paid plans

If you attempt to log more hours than the designated limit, Everhour will display an error message

Everhour pricing

Free forever

Team: $10/month per seat with a minimum of 5 seats

Everhour ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Everhour

As a freelancer, it’s important to track the time that you spend working on any project is important. Everhour is a tool for just this. The great thing about it is that you can integrate it with many project management softwares like Asana or ClickUp.

As a freelancer, it’s important to track the time that you spend working on any project is important. Everhour is a tool for just this. The great thing about it is that you can integrate it with many project management softwares like Asana or ClickUp.

7. Harvest (Best for invoicing and billable time management)

via Harvest

Harvest connects work and revenue seamlessly, ensuring every billable hour is accurately tracked and invoiced. Unlike manual time trackers, where logging time itself takes time, it automates billing, expense tracking, and payments, making it ideal for teams or individuals who rely on client work.

Forgot to start the timer? Log hours retroactively at the end of the day without disrupting calculations. Live visual reports break down budgets, costs, and profitability in real time—helping teams make smarter financial decisions.

Harvest best features

Set budget limits for each project and receive alerts when thresholds are reached

Generate invoices directly from logged hours, allowing clients to pay instantly

Monitor expenses across billable and non-billable work, including travel and supplies

Sync with 70+ tools like ClickUp, Slack, and Google Calendar

Harvest limitations

No bulk time entry feature for teams managing multiple freelancers

Harvest pricing

Free forever

Pro: $13. 75/month per seat

Premium: $17. 50/month per seat

Harvest rating and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (600+ reviews)

8. DeskTime (Best automatic time tracker with screenshots and productivity insights)

via DeskTime

Tracking time is just the start—DeskTime goes beyond by turning work hours into actionable productivity insights. Built for efficiency-driven businesses, it automates time management, identifies unproductive habits, and helps teams work smarter.

With automatic time logging, real-time activity categorization, and optional screenshot monitoring, project managers get full visibility into work progress. Smart break reminders ensure employees stay engaged while preventing burnout.

DeskTime best features

Get real-time productivity reports with in-depth insights on employee efficiency

Use optional screen capture to track progress while maintaining privacy

Take automatic screenshots every 5, 10, 15, or 30 minutes for a transparent work overview

Integrate easily with tools like Zapier, Google Calendar, and others

DeskTime limitations

The interface feels outdated and less intuitive compared to modern time trackers

Lacks advanced invoicing tools for streamlined client billing

DeskTime pricing

Lite: Free for one user only

Pro: $7/month per user

Premium: $10/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

DeskTime ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (500+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about DeskTime

Desktime was a lifesaver for me. As an IT manager, I had a hard time managing my team, which was mostly working remotely, and our productivity in tasks was decreasing. After implementing Desktime, I can now measure productivity and evaluate performance for every team member without micromanaging.

Desktime was a lifesaver for me. As an IT manager, I had a hard time managing my team, which was mostly working remotely, and our productivity in tasks was decreasing. After implementing Desktime, I can now measure productivity and evaluate performance for every team member without micromanaging.

9. My Hours (Best for freelancers and small businesses managing billable time)

via My Hours

Freelancers and small businesses manage multiple clients, projects, and pay rates, and My Hours provides them with the clarity to stay on top of it all. Unlike rigid time trackers, it offers flexible, customizable tracking, allowing users to log hours, set billing rates, and generate invoices.

It goes one step further and translates work into profitability, too. Get insights into how much time goes into each task, which projects are draining resources, and whether your pricing aligns with effort.

My Hours best features

Track time your way with flexible, editable logs and manual or automatic timers

Set and monitor budgets in billable hours, costs, or flat project fees to avoid overruns

Analyze profitability by comparing labor costs, client rates, and real-time project expenses

Protect your team’s dignity with surveillance-free features like screen monitoring

My Hours limitations

Budgeting and time management features could offer more automation

The free plan is limited to five users, making it less ideal for growing teams

My Hours pricing

Free forever

Pro: $9/month per user

My Hours ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (900+ reviews)

🧠 Remember: Every distraction costs you 23 minutes of focus. The right time tracker keeps you in the zone—no productivity reruns needed!

10. TimeCamp (Best for automatic time tracking with screenshots)

via TimeCamp

Forget manual tracking—TimeCamp logs work hours, apps, and websites in the background. Automatic screenshots and attendance monitoring provide clear visibility of productivity while maintaining employee privacy.

For finance and HR teams, TimeCamp simplifies payroll, invoicing, and billable time tracking with auto-generated reports. Whether managing freelancers, field teams, or in-office staff, it turns tracked time into data-driven insights that improve efficiency and accountability.

TimeCamp best features

Automate work-hour tracking with real-time activity logging across apps and websites

Capture visual proof of work with privacy-focused screenshot monitoring

Eliminate payroll errors with automated calculations for work hours, overtime, and leave

Gain deep insights with custom reports, timesheets, and efficiency breakdowns

TimeCamp limitations

Lacks live employee monitoring, making it less suited for detailed workforce supervision

Advanced reporting and invoicing features require a paid plan

TimeCamp pricing

Free forever

Starter: $3. 99/month

Premium: $4. 99/month

Ultimate: $7. 99/month

Enterprise: $11. 99/month

TimeCamp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (1,300+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about TimeCamp

Very useful tool which accurately logs everything you do on your computer when logged in. It allows me to confidently see what I have been doing at any time during the day and use this to fill out timesheets and daily logs in greater detail.

Very useful tool which accurately logs everything you do on your computer when logged in. It allows me to confidently see what I have been doing at any time during the day and use this to fill out timesheets and daily logs in greater detail.

11. Jibble (Best free time tracker with facial recognition)

via Jibble

For businesses that rely on accurate attendance tracking and mobile workforces, Jibble takes time tracking beyond manual clock-ins. Advanced facial recognition and GPS tracking ensure employees clock in and out securely, eliminating buddy punching and time theft.

Jibble doesn’t just log hours—it helps you identify attendance trends, reduce absenteeism, and optimize shift scheduling. Whether you oversee field sales teams, healthcare staff, or shift-based employees, it provides real-time insights for better workforce planning.

Jibble best features

Track project-based work by assigning hours to specific tasks for accurate billing and budgeting

Automate payroll calculations with pre-set work hours, overtime, and break deductions

Boost employee productivity with workforce analytics and in-depth activity tracking

Integrate with payroll, invoicing, and HR platforms like QuickBooks, Xero, and Zapier

Jibble limitations

The free plan has limited advanced reporting and customization

Lacks deep project management and task collaboration features

Jibble pricing

Free forever

Premium : $4. 99/month per user

Ultimate : $9. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jibble ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (1,300+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Jibble

Jibble made clocking in and out seamless via mobile, desktop, or tablet. Perfect for remote and on-site teams alike. Jibble tracks time spent on specific projects, helping with productivity insights and accurate billing.

Jibble made clocking in and out seamless via mobile, desktop, or tablet. Perfect for remote and on-site teams alike. Jibble tracks time spent on specific projects, helping with productivity insights and accurate billing.

Special mentions If you’re looking for more niche time tracking apps for your unique use cases, also consider: Timely: AI-powered time tracking without timers. Automatically records work in the background, categorizes activities, and generates accurate timesheets

Paymo: A versatile work management tool that combines time tracking, invoicing, and project planning. Ideal for small businesses juggling multiple clients

RescueTime: An automatic time tracker and productivity coach that helps you focus. Identify distractions, block unproductive apps, and reclaim your time

➡️ Read More: How to Optimize Efficiency with Time Tracking Reporting

Make Every Second Count with ClickUp

🔎 Did You Know? Only 23% of employees feel engaged at work! Meanwhile, disengagement costs businesses $8. 9 trillion in lost productivity—9% of global GDP!

That’s why time management is about more than just logging hours—it’s about building momentum. With the right tools, it transforms into a powerful way to optimize workflows, boost productivity and employee engagement, and drive meaningful progress.

The time-tracking software with screenshots discussed above are all effective tools for helping teams stay accountable and focused. However, ClickUp goes beyond basic time tracking by offering a comprehensive platform with built-in project management, task automation, and customizable dashboards—all designed to streamline processes and enhance team collaboration.

So why wait? Sign up on ClickUp and take control of your time, projects, and productivity—all in one place! 📈