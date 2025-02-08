A 10 legjobb CRM szoftver szállodák számára 2025-ben

You booked a hotel for the first time but had to wait hours to check-in. When you finally checked in, the rooms looked nothing like the pictures you saw online. Would you book it again? Likely not.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is the backbone for most service-based enterprises. Sometimes, building strong customer relationships can overcome the shortcomings of a less-than-perfect experience in the hotel or hospitality business.
📌 This is why hospitality CRM software is so popular and reached a whopping $2 billion market value in 2022.
By simplifying the process, it allows hotels to serve their customers better. The reward? Positive reviews, repeat bookings, and strengthened customer relations!
Let’s help you analyze the top hotel CRM systems and their key features to help you pick one that’s great for you. 🧐
⏰ 60-Second Summary
- ClickUp : Best for handling guest relationships and overall project management
- Profitroom: Best for boosting direct bookings through automated marketing campaigns
- Revinate: Best for managing guest feedback and driving personalized email marketing
- For-Sight: Best for integrating CRM with business intelligence to analyze guest data
- dailypoint: Best for centralizing and cleaning guest data for precision marketing
- SHR Group: Best for combining CRM with advanced booking and revenue management
- Experience: Best for creating memorable guest journeys with tailored engagement tools
- Salesforce Hospitality Cloud: Best for utilizing AI-powered insights to enhance guest loyalty
- GUEST: Best for automating guest communication across multiple platforms
- Cendyn: Best for integrating CRM with PMS to deliver hyper-personalized guest experiences
What Is a Hotel CRM?
A Hotel CRM is a tool hospitality businesses use to analyze and manage customer relationships. It consolidates and stores guest data, tracks guests’ preferences, automates communication, and enhances hotel operations. Apart from this, an efficient CRM system for hotels also facilitates day-to-day activities like reservation management, guest check-ins, etc. 💯
Why Do Hotels Need CRM Software?
If you’re in the hospitality industry but have never considered implementing a hotel CRM system before, here are three reasons why you should:
- Personalized guest experience: Customer relationship management systems let you analyze every guest’s data to understand their preferences and provide personalized services. This improves customer loyalty
- Enhanced customer satisfaction: Hotel CRM systems automate communication. This ensures faster responses and query resolutions, boosting customer engagement and satisfaction
- Improved operations: A hospitality CRM makes workflows smoother, improving day-to-day operations for hotel staff
🔍 Did You Know? The world’s oldest hotel—Koshu Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan—is over 1,300 years old! 😳
What Should You Look for in Hotel CRM Software?
Hospitality CRM software should be such that it aligns with both—your operational needs and your guest experience goals. Here are a few features that ensure the same:
- Centralized guest profiles: Look for a tool that creates and consolidates detailed guest profiles. It speeds up processes like bookings, check-ins, etc. , and helps with aspects like contact management and service personalization
- Marketing automation: Choose a tool that automates marketing and enables your sales team to create and send personalized offers, vouchers, coupons, etc. This enhances customer retention, lead management, and business success
- Analytics and reporting: Implement a CRM that provides valuable insights into guests’ preferences, behaviors, requirements, etc. This way, you will be able to provide personalized service and improve guest satisfaction
- Third-party integrations: Pick a tool that integrates with other hotel management tools and software like booking engines, property management systems, etc. , for an uninterrupted workflow
The 10 Best Hotel CRM Software
Here are 10 of the best CRM software for hotels to stay on top of client relationships:
1. ClickUp (Best for handling guest relationships and overall project management)
In the hospitality industry, efficient multitasking tends to be one of the biggest challenges.
If your hotel staff isn’t constantly on their toes, they can miss out on addressing lead inquiries and guest requests, negatively impacting your reputation. This is where ClickUp comes in!
Everyone’s favorite ‘everything app for work,’ ClickUp combines AI-powered project management and CRM functionalities. This means no more switching between platforms to manage your workflow. With ClickUp, you can manage complex hospitality operations from a single command center.
Use ClickUp CRM to visualize your entire guest pipeline in one place. Manage inquiries, requests, and other issues by creating Custom Fields in ClickUp that record every detail with precision—from guest email addresses to dietary preferences and room choices from past stays. You can use this guest information database to tailor every stay experience and maximize guest satisfaction.
Create custom ClickUp Automations to send reminders for follow-ups, check-ins, and post-stay feedback. Set up Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize guest data, booking trends, and service requests in real time and create realistic projections for occupancy, revenue, and other KPIs
With built-in Task Management in ClickUp, assign tasks to departments (front desk, housekeeping, concierge) for a seamless check-in experience. Use Recurring Tasks for daily maintenance, room inspections, and operational workflows.
📮 ClickUp Insight: About 41% of professionals prefer instant messaging for team communication. Although it offers quick and efficient exchanges, messages are often spread across multiple channels, threads, or direct messages, making it harder to retrieve information later.
With an integrated solution like ClickUp Chat, your chat threads are mapped to specific projects and tasks, keeping your conversations in context and readily available.
Create department-specific chat threads (e. g. , Front Desk, Housekeeping, Concierge, Maintenance). Keep all team conversations in ClickUp Chat, reducing reliance on scattered emails or external messaging apps.
You can also tag team members with @mentions for urgent updates, like a last-minute VIP request or room change.
This testimonial accurately sums up what ClickUp CRM does for teams:
ClickUp is the best project management and CRM tool that I’ve come across. The versatility allows you to truly tackle all of your tasks in one place without numerous subscriptions to other services.
ClickUp is the best project management and CRM tool that I’ve come across. The versatility allows you to truly tackle all of your tasks in one place without numerous subscriptions to other services.
In addition, ClickUp has a dedicated feature for your sales team— ClickUp Sales. Long story short, it automates your entire sales process. Assign duties, trigger updates, and update priorities to minimize manual data entry and speed up your booking process.
ClickUp also has a rich library of ready-to-use CRM templates, such as the ClickUp CRM Template.
Customizable and beginner-friendly, the ClickUp CRM Template lets you track leads, organize their details, and prioritize tasks for better management. This way, it helps you:
- Keep all lead information organized for easy access
- Track progress and set priorities for each lead
- Improve team collaboration with shared tasks and updates
ClickUp best features
- Plan staff schedules with the Workload View to prevent overbooking or understaffing
- Track employee performance and assign training tasks to ensure high service quality
- Store SOPs, training materials, and guest service guidelines in ClickUp Docs for easy access
- Incorporate ClickUp Integrations with your CRM to streamline guest interactions and data flow seamlessly
- Capture guest information quickly with ClickUp Forms, transforming input directly into actionable tasks for your team
- Use ClickUp Brain to query the vast knowledge base of all guest interactions, feedback, and project details effortlessly
- Access ClickUp’s mobile app to respond to messages, update statuses, and close tasks while on the move
ClickUp limitations
- New users might face some learning curve due to ClickUp’s extensive customizability
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
2. Profitroom (Best for boosting direct bookings through automated marketing campaigns)
Profitroom is a hotel CRM platform that specializes in direct guest bookings. However, it can manage reservations, create custom stay packages, and run targeted marketing campaigns as well.
Profitroom’s two USPs are improving guest experience and boosting customer retention. Therefore, in addition to CRM, it facilitates channel management, loyalty programs, paid ads, etc.
Profitroom best features
- Increase direct bookings with tailored guest communication campaigns
- Access insights with solid analytics and reporting tools
- Boost conversion rates with dynamic pricing and marketing features
- Integrate with tools like Betasi and Clock PMS+ for seamless business management
Profitroom limitations
- Difficult to navigate UI
- Advanced features require training
Profitroom pricing
- Custom pricing
Profitroom ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
3. Revinate (Best for managing guest feedback and driving personalized email marketing)
Another CRM platform for direct booking automation, Revinate, is a well-known solution many hotels use. It’s powered by AI, making it ideal for guest data segmentation, marketing, customer support, and feedback management.
In addition, Revinate lets you identify guests who contact you via OTA (Online Travel Agencies) and track their data so you can effectively capture leads.
Revinate best features
- Create personalized email marketing drives with ease
- Centralize guest profiles for better relationship management
- Analyze guest preference through detailed segmentation tools
- Integrate seamlessly with popular PMS platforms
Revinate limitations
- Basic automations that may be limiting for bigger hotels and chains
- Limited reporting capabilities
Revinate pricing
- Custom pricing
Revinate ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Revinate?
Very easy-to-use system and has a great dashboard. Has lots of tools to help target different aspects of how people are booking with us. Love the filters and targeting.
Very easy-to-use system and has a great dashboard. Has lots of tools to help target different aspects of how people are booking with us. Love the filters and targeting.
💡 Pro Tip: Want to make your marketing campaigns a hit? Use social media platforms where your audience is most active. Try these formats to start with:
- Room transformations & hotel tour videos with trending sounds
- Behind-the-scenes staff moments for an authentic feel
- “Day in the life” at the hotel for immersive storytelling
- Travel challenges & influencer collaborations to drive engagement
4. For-Sight (Best for integrating CRM with business intelligence to analyze guest data)
For-Sight CRM software is apt for hotel businesses looking for a comprehensive solution. Besides providing CRM solutions, the tool offers in-depth guest data analysis and reports, allowing you to monitor guest behavior and provide personalized experience.
This makes it ideal for loyalty programs and contact management.
For-Sight best features
- Consolidate customer data across all channels for actionable insights
- Enable automated email campaigns to drive repeat bookings
- Visualize performance metrics with intuitive dashboards
- Integrate with essential third-party tools like Oracle, Avvio, and Apaleo
For-Sight limitations
- Some users find the UI outdated
- Limited mobile functionality
For-Sight pricing
- Custom pricing
For-Sight ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about For-Sight CRM?
With For-Sight Guest Engagement we have been able to maximise opportunities across our portfolio and the results that we have seen have been extremely positive. The percentage increases in direct bookings alone show the value in using hotel data to drive activity, as well as the importance of personalisation in increasing engagement.
With For-Sight Guest Engagement we have been able to maximise opportunities across our portfolio and the results that we have seen have been extremely positive. The percentage increases in direct bookings alone show the value in using hotel data to drive activity, as well as the importance of personalisation in increasing engagement.
5. dailypoint (Best for centralizing and cleaning guest data for precision marketing)
If you’re looking for a hospitality CRM system with advanced Central Data Management (CDM) capabilities, dailypoint might interest you. This tool makes it easy to create and access centralized guest profiles.
That’s not all—dailypoint’s AI and advanced algorithms also help develop unique customer segments, allowing you to group guests into different categories and cater to their preferences more specifically than ever.
dailypoint best features
- Build 360-degree guest profiles using advanced customer data consolidation
- Automate personalized marketing campaigns across multiple channels
- Improve revenue with AI-driven upselling opportunities
- Use data privacy compliance features for GDPR readiness
dailypoint limitations
- Difficult to set up
- Limited marketing automation features
dailypoint pricing
- Custom pricing
dailypoint ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
6. SHR Group (Best for combining CRM with advanced booking and revenue management)
SHR Group is a premium CRM platform for hotels and casinos. Its solutions could effectively supplement your efforts to facilitate a customer’s journey. SHR provides both hotel tech and services.
So, in addition to basic CRM, you can also use it for reservation management, revenue management, digital marketing, and other purposes. SHR’s Allora AI tools empower hotel chains to proactively understand guest preferences, enabling the delivery of personalized services through scalable loyalty programs and targeted marketing initiatives.
SHR Group best features
- Optimize distribution strategies with intelligent channel management
- Centralize guest data for actionable insights across departments
- Use real-time reporting tools for operational efficiency
- Personalize guest engagement with flexible CRM modules
SHR Group limitations
- Limited third-party integrations
- Steep learning curve involved
SHR Group pricing
- Custom pricing
SHR Group ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about SHR Group CRM?
SHR’s RMS is superb! With the help of the exceptional support team, we are able [to] manage the rates using our chosen strategies. The system is advanced, it has a lot of tools and is user-friendly. The best thing is that it greatly helps us to have a better revenue!
SHR’s RMS is superb! With the help of the exceptional support team, we are able [to] manage the rates using our chosen strategies. The system is advanced, it has a lot of tools and is user-friendly. The best thing is that it greatly helps us to have a better revenue!
7. Experience (Best for creating memorable guest journeys with tailored engagement tools)
Next up on the list is a hotel CRM platform known for its comprehensiveness and experience. Whether your goal is to streamline customer journeys or improve your online reputation, this tool supports every endeavor.
You will most likely benefit from Experience’s single CRM interface if you run a hotel group. It helps manage every action—from listings to room upgrades and even room service orders—in one place.
Experience best features
- Understand guest preferences with real-time data insights
- Enable upselling and cross-selling based on guest information
- Deliver consistent service using centralized guest profiles
- Simplify guest and staff communications with automated workflows
Experience limitations
- Limited scalability
- Users feel it can be difficult to customize
Experience pricing
- Custom pricing
Experience ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Experience CRM?
Thanks to the Experience CRM tools, I went from having 28% to 69% email addresses correctly entered for my clients. This generated me €61,408 via email campaigns in just the last quarter.
Thanks to the Experience CRM tools, I went from having 28% to 69% email addresses correctly entered for my clients. This generated me €61,408 via email campaigns in just the last quarter.
8. Salesforce Hospitality Cloud (Best for utilizing AI-powered insights to enhance guest loyalty)
Seasoned hoteliers know that running loyalty programs is one of the best ways to sustain customer engagement. That’s what Salesforce Hospitality Cloud simplifies.
This tool uses AI to unify customer data and find patterns that help create compelling customer loyalty programs. Apart from this, it lets you align your team by centralizing resources and streamlining communication. This proves helpful in delivering good customer service.
Salesforce Hospitality Cloud best features
- Unify guest profiles across all touchpoints for better engagement
- Use AI-driven insights to personalize guest experiences
- Track key performance metrics using customizable dashboards
- Seamlessly integrate with other Salesforce products for added value
Salesforce Hospitality Cloud limitations
- There’s a steep learning curve involved
- Customization requires expertise
Salesforce Hospitality Cloud pricing
- Custom pricing
Salesforce Hospitality Cloud ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
🧠 Fun fact: Marriott Rewards is the largest loyalty program among all the hotel businesses—with over 14 million members and 2,000 hotels in 55 countries! 🏬
9. GUEST (Best for automating guest communication across multiple platforms)
GUEST is a complete hospitality solution for hotels. However, it also has a range of useful features for CRM purposes. For instance, GUEST automates data input, segments it, and creates well-aligned email marketing drives.
GUEST also designs survey collection forms to gauge customer engagement and provides solutions for PMS (Property Management System) and CRS (Central Reservation System).
GUEST best features
- Organize guest messaging with real-time communication tools
- Automate check-in/check-out processes for a seamless experience
- Enable direct bookings with user-friendly interfaces
- Access guest feedback for continuous improvement
GUEST limitations
- Limited integration options
- Lacks in-depth analytics
GUEST pricing
- €100/month per hotel (i. e. , approximately $103/month per hotel)
GUEST ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
10. Cendyn (Best for integrating CRM with PMS to deliver hyper-personalized guest experiences)
Lastly, Cendyn’s hospitality CRM connects hoteliers with guests through various solutions, such as digital marketing, direct booking, CRS, etc.
Cendyn’s CRM approach is based on nurturing relationships through personalized services, which strongly indicates the platform’s ultimate motive of enabling its clients to grow their revenue by establishing strong customer relations.
Cendyn best features
- Personalize guest journeys using AI-powered marketing tools
- Centralize guest profiles for a unified view of customer data
- Enable advanced segmentation for targeted marketing initiatives
- Track ROI with performance analytics and reporting tools
Cendyn limitations
- Difficult to configure
- Limited integrations with niche systems
Cendyn pricing
- Custom pricing
Cendyn ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Cendyn?
Cendyn is very user friendly, particularly in the email marketing design tools. The drag and drop editor is very easy to use for marketing emails and trigger campaigns.
Cendyn is very user friendly, particularly in the email marketing design tools. The drag and drop editor is very easy to use for marketing emails and trigger campaigns.
