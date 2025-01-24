A 11 legjobb AI feladatgenerátor a hatékony feladatkezeléshez

Are you managing high-stakes projects with multiple dependencies and tight deadlines that require you to break down tasks, assign them, and set deadlines? What if, rather than doing all this manually, you employ a tool that does this job in seconds?

Well, this is a reality, thanks to AI task generators!

AI task generators use artificial intelligence to automate task creation, work prioritization, and schedule optimization. These productivity assistants ensure that you spend less time planning and organizing and more time doing!

Whether you’re a seasoned project manager or a solopreneur, we’ve rounded up the 11 best AI task generators that you can use.

Check out this vlog to discover how you can effortlessly automate tasks and take control of your projects like a pro!

What Should You Look for in an AI Task Generator?

Selecting the right AI task list generator entails that it meets your unique needs and boosts productivity. So, look for the following features while making this choice:

AI-powered task automation : Look for an AI task generator that offers more than task creation. It should help you in assigning tasks, setting deadlines, and adjusting schedules based on availability, bandwidth, workload, and priorities

Workflow customization : The AI task list generator should allow you to tailor the workflows depending on the team and project’s requirements. Features like drag-and-drop editors, customizable templates, and configurable pipelines will enhance task management

Task prioritization : The AI task breakdown tool should analyze deadlines, dependencies, and workloads to : The AI task breakdown tool should analyze deadlines, dependencies, and workloads to prioritize tasks dynamically. This ensures that high-impact tasks get the attention they deserve

Real-time collaboration : Real-time collaboration features, such as shared workspaces, centralized dashboards, comments, and real-time updates, bring everyone on the same page. This is particularly helpful for remote teams

Integrations : In case the AI task generator does not possess built-in capabilities to assign tasks, priorities, etc. , it should at least integrate natively with preferred project management tools, : In case the AI task generator does not possess built-in capabilities to assign tasks, priorities, etc. , it should at least integrate natively with preferred project management tools, task management software , and other productivity tools for scalable operations

Mobile accessibility : An AI task generator that is available on mobile will grant on-the-go accessibility. Whether it is offered through responsive web versions or native apps, these contribute to improving workflow and meeting deadlines

Reporting and analytics: Data-driven reporting paired with analytics grants visibility into the performance, progress, productivity, and bottlenecks to ensure project success

Based on the parameters listed above, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best AI task list generators for effective task management. Let’s look at them in detail below:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered project management and collaboration)

ClickUp is a power-packed project management tool that combines intelligent automation with user-friendly design to enable hands-on task management.

Start Using ClickUp Tasks for Free Set project priorities in ClickUp Tasks so you close each task on time with task prioritization

The platform offers ClickUp Tasks for effortless task creation, assignment, and tracking. It puts you in charge of the task regardless of its volume or team size. Additionally, ClickUp’s Task Priority feature allows you to prioritize tasks based on various parameters, such as impact, urgency, dependencies, and more.

Start Using ClickUp Brain for Free Stay on top of your tasks with ClickUp Brain

You also have an AI-driven assistant, ClickUp Brain, that schedules and manages tasks automatically. This ensures that your team stays focused on high-impact activities without missing any deadlines.

As a full-featured project management tool, ClickUp goes all the way—from generating detailed task lists to optimizing task pipelines—to help you manage projects efficiently.

This tool is here to help you create tasks that align perfectly with your organizational goals while staying on top of your deadlines!

Here’s why users love ClickUp to streamline their tasks:

To any organization struggling with how to manage their projects, ClickUp will help in task collaboration. With this software, people can keep track of the to-do list items and work on those tasks within the stipulated time. It also helps the project management team to track the overall progress of the projects to ensure deadlines are kept.

To any organization struggling with how to manage their projects, ClickUp will help in task collaboration. With this software, people can keep track of the to-do list items and work on those tasks within the stipulated time. It also helps the project management team to track the overall progress of the projects to ensure deadlines are kept.

ClickUp best features

Collaborate on tasks with other team members using ClickUp Chat

Turn all actionable ideas into reality by visualizing all your tasks with ClickUp Whiteboards

Edit in real-time and use text to create and ideate trackable tasks with ClickUp Docs

Customize your workflow depending on specific project requirements

Visualize your tasks in multiple views—Calendar, Kanban Board, Gantt Charts, To-Do List, etc.

Choose from a rich library of ready-to-use templates for creating and managing tasks

Integrate with 1,000+ apps like Slack, Google Workspace, Zoom, and more

ClickUp limitations

New users experience a slight learning curve due to its several features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,980+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,350+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Looking to speed up your task completion? Start each item on your to-do list with an actionable verb. This simple tweak makes your list more concise and clear, helping you know exactly what to do next!

2. Taskade (Best for Real-time collaboration on AI-powered task management)

via Taskade

Taskade streamlines workflows by combining the power of AI with real-time collaboration. Its AI task list generator allows teams to brainstorm, plan, and organize similar tasks effectively.

At the same time, the collaborative features help individuals work together as a team. Taskade’s intuitive design effortlessly produces a task list, making it easier for project teams to achieve their goals.

Taskade best features

Generate outlines and tasks using AI-powered brainstorming tools

Collaborate in real-time with shared workspaces and boards

Organize tasks visually with Kanban boards, lists, and mind maps

Track team progress with built-in productivity analytics

Taskade limitations

Lacks advanced reporting features for detailed analysis

Limited customization options for larger teams

Taskade pricing

Free

Taskade Pro: $10/month per user

Taskade for Teams: $20/month per user

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5. 0 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (60+ reviews)

Taskade has transformed from a basic project management tool to a powerful AI automation tool that lets you build multiple AI agents that can operate in teams autonomously. You can also build workflows that include options like transcribing content without using external tools.

Taskade has transformed from a basic project management tool to a powerful AI automation tool that lets you build multiple AI agents that can operate in teams autonomously. You can also build workflows that include options like transcribing content without using external tools.

3. Asana (Best for streamlining task management and workflow automation)

via Asana

Asana is a project management tool with AI capabilities. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to track tasks, define deadlines, and monitor progress.

Asana AI allows users to extract actionable tasks from unstructured ideas and discover ways to optimize team productivity. It integrates with popular third-party apps, making it a versatile choice for businesses across industries.

Asana best features

Automate workflows to reduce the time and effort involved

Generate actionable tasks from abstract ideas and unstructured data

Get visual cues on project progress through Gantt charts and Kanban boards

Create and use task templates for recurring events and activities

Asana limitations

The interface complicates navigation of stacking dependencies, limiting use for larger enterprises

Overlapping and incessant notifications are overwhelming and distracting

Asana pricing

Personal: $0

Starter: $8. 50/month per user

Advanced: $19. 21/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (10,740+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (13,250+ reviews)

4. Jasper AI (Best for content creation and AI-powered task assistance)

via Jasper AI

If you’re looking for an AI task list generator centering around content creation and marketing, then Jasper AI should be your pick. After all, content creation is its primary offering.

Beyond such writing capabilities, Jasper AI also functions as an assistant for task management. From generating marketing copies to organizing project briefs, Jasper orchestrates all tasks with precision.

Jasper AI best features

Generate high-quality content in different forms and formats

Organize workflows with smart AI-powered suggestions

Drive creativity with AI-led brainstorming and idea generation

Customize the tone and style of your content to suit audience preferences

Jasper AI limitations

Lacks broader project management capabilities and focuses largely on content creation

Having a separate tool when you have multi-utilitarian options may not feel justified

Jasper AI pricing

Creator: $49/month per user

Pro: $69/month per user

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (1,240+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5. 0 (1,840+ reviews)

Jasper made it easy for me to create content that was exactly what I wanted quickly. Thanks to Jasper, I can now focus my time on creating engaging material for my students instead of struggling through tedious tasks.

Jasper made it easy for me to create content that was exactly what I wanted quickly. Thanks to Jasper, I can now focus my time on creating engaging material for my students instead of struggling through tedious tasks.

5. Trello (Best for visualizing tasks with customizable boards)

via Trello

Trello is a visual platform for project management. Its Kanban-style layout allows teams to break down projects into manageable tasks.

The intuitive drag-and-drop interface removes any cognitive load as you assign tasks, update task status, and check project progress. In addition to the Kanban Boards, you can visualize your project as interactive checklists and tick off tasks once you complete them!

Trello best features

Organize your tasks visually across customizable Kanban Boards and Lists

Automate repetitive tasks using Butler automation rules

Collaborate with team members using shared boards and comment feature

Sync task lists across devices for seamless access to information

Trello limitations

Does not offer advanced reporting or analytics

Has limited offline functionality for task updates

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $6/month per user

Premium: $12. 50/month per user

Enterprise: $17. 50/month per user

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (13,630+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (23,300+ reviews)

6. Todoist (Best for personal productivity and organized task scheduling)

via Todoist

Todoist is a to-do list app that doubles as an AI task generator for personal and professional use (especially small teams). Its AI-powered recommender helps with task scheduling, allowing teams to maintain focus on high-priority and time-bound tasks and allocate time and resources prudently.

Todoist boasts features like recurring tasks, priority labels, and natural language input that keep you organized. So, whether you’re tackling your task lists or collaborating with others, Todoist gets it done.

Todoist best features

Organize tasks using labels, filters, and natural language input

Track performance and boost productivity with a built-in analytics dashboard

Automate recurring tasks with intuitive task scheduling

Access your task list from anywhere, even in offline mode

Sincerely, Todoist’s most important benefit is the built-in cooperation instrument. The instrument is a complete solution for managing group work because you can effectively coordinate the job for a whole group.

Sincerely, Todoist's most important benefit is the built-in cooperation instrument. The instrument is a complete solution for managing group work because you can effectively coordinate the job for a whole group.

Todoist limitations

Lacks built-in chat and collaboration features

Advanced features like notifications and reminders require a premium subscription

Todoist pricing

Beginner: $0

Pro: $5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (2,530+ reviews)

🔍 Did You Know? 50% of completed items on a to-do list are done within a day! So, if you have been putting away the idea of a list, get started on it right away!

7. Wrike (Best for team collaboration and comprehensive templates)

via Wrike

Wrike is a comprehensive project management tool designed to tackle complex projects. It offers several task management templates to streamline routine and repetitive activities and launch projects faster.

The task list generator supports dynamic request forms, a Gantt chart view, and real-time collaboration, making it suitable for cross-functional teams. With powerful reporting tools and integrations, Wrike makes task planning, execution, and monitoring seamless.

Wrike best features

Kickstart projects with customizable task templates

Collaborate in real-time effectively with shared dashboards and workspaces

Meet project deadlines and optimize resource allocation using Gantt charts

Automate workflows for enhanced productivity and efficiency

Wrike limitations

Lags occasionally, especially when managing large projects

The interface can easily overwhelm beginners

Wrike pricing

Free

Team: $10/month per user

Business: $24. 80/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5. 0 (3,730+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5. 0 (2,740+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: The famous Gantt charts we use to streamline projects were originally ideated by Karol Adamiecki in the 1890s. Later, they were popularized by Henry Gantt in Western countries, and that is how they got the name!

8. Motion (Best for AI-driven task and time management)

via Motion

Motion combines task management with time blocking to combat a potent enemy: context switching. Its AI task automation intelligently prepares a task schedule, sets aside dedicated time blocks, assigns priorities, sets project deadlines, and enhances productivity.

Its minimalist interface is highly responsive, and plan changes are reflected dynamically. The tool can handle overlapping priorities and map everything against a calendar, making it a robust task list generator.

Motion best features

Sync tasks and calendars for a unified view and streamlined management

Modify schedules dynamically with real-time updates

Manage varying priorities using advanced algorithms for balancing variables

Meet deadlines comfortably with intuitive time-blocking features

I love the AI time fill-ins. If I need to cancel a meeting or have some spare time it fills my space with what project/task needs to get done. It is relatively easy to implement to your team and have everyone on and connect your calendars.

I love the AI time fill-ins. If I need to cancel a meeting or have some spare time it fills my space with what project/task needs to get done. It is relatively easy to implement to your team and have everyone on and connect your calendars.

Motion limitations

Does not offer multiple views like the other AI task list generators on this list

AI automation requires fine-tuning for optimal performance

Motion pricing

Individual: $34/month per user

Business Standard: $20/month per user

Business Pro: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 0/5. 0 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5. 0 (40+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Want to prioritize tasks productively but want some help? Explore the 10 best task scheduling software for task managers so you can improve your team’s efficiency and hit every deadline!

9. ChatGPT (best for creative and AI-powered task assistance)

via ChatGPT

While ChatGPT is not a traditional AI task list generator, its versatility makes it eligible as a contender on this list. Its mastery of natural language processing allows it to brainstorm ideas, create content, and prepare granular task lists.

It contextually understands your project details and pitches smart solutions. Whether you’re looking to write a clear and detailed description for your tasks or optimize performance through task batching, ChatGPT can do it all.

ChatGPT best features

Automate repetitive tasks using natural language commands

Provide instant answers and brainstorming support

Adapt to different projects and industries through flexible applications

Take charge of workflow organization and task delegation

ChatGPT limitations

Requires detailed prompts to give successful results

Limited integrations with external tools

ChatGPT pricing

Free

Plus: $20 per month

Pro: $200 per month

Team: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (640+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (70+ reviews)

🧠 Did You Know? ChatGPT crossed 1 million users in just five days!

10. Copy. ai (Best for content generation and marketing workflows)

Copy. ai is yet another great AI-driven tool for marketing teams seeking to generate high-quality content for all your projects. In addition to writing, Copy. ai helps users plan and organize marketing campaigns and manage associated tasks.

It is a valuable tool for creative professionals as it generates captivating headlines, like-worthy social media copies, and email content that drives open rates. Convert your marketing campaign into an actionable to-do list with Copy. ai.

Copy. ai best features

Generate engaging marketing content across different platforms

Customize the tone and style of your content based on target audience preferences

Save time with quick drafts for ads, blogs, and social media posts

Use templates to get started on an idea or a task efficiently

Copy. ai limitations

Focuses largely on content-related tasks

Lacks depth while generating content output for specific industries

Copy. ai pricing

Free

Starter : $49 per month

Advanced: $249 per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Copy. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (180+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5. 0 (60+ reviews)

11. TimeHero (Best for AI-powered task and seamless workflow management)

via TimeHero

As the name indicates, TimeHero uses AI to make the best use of your time. It uses artificial intelligence to optimize schedules.

Use it to clear deadlines and delegate tasks based on deadlines, team capacity, and balanced workload. It dynamically assigns tasks to team members and reworks schedules based on changing priorities.

TimeHero best features

Automate task assignments to team members and scheduling using prioritization templates

Visualize workflows in Kanban and timeline views

Reschedule tasks dynamically based on priority changes

Collaborate seamlessly with team progress-tracking

Before Timehero, I found it difficult to conclude which task to do first while having several different tasks. TimeHero has tackled this issue by organising a timetable for my day-to-day tasks. I can quickly know what to begin first and finish out of the list.

Before Timehero, I found it difficult to conclude which task to do first while having several different tasks. TimeHero has tackled this issue by organising a timetable for my day-to-day tasks. I can quickly know what to begin first and finish out of the list.

TimeHero limitations

The interface is unnecessarily complex, resulting in a steep learning curve

Limited customization in task reporting

TimeHero pricing

Basic: $5/month per user

Professional: $12/month per user

Premium: $27/month per user

TimeHero ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5. 0 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (20+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Your cheat sheet for blazing through to-do lists: Create a detailed to-do list, pick out one thing—just one thing and start working on it. Select the next item from your to-do list. Rinse and repeat!

Generate and Assign Tasks Quickly to Achieve Best Results with ClickUp

AI task list generators have changed the way we work and how we stay organized. Their ability to offer intelligent solutions for task management, scheduling, and collaboration makes them a must-have tool in every organization’s tech stack.

While all the tools discussed above offer something unique, ClickUp stands out as the ultimate pick. With comprehensive features like ClickUp Tasks and Brain, it simplifies task creation and maximizes productivity.

