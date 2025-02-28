A 11 legjobb AI önéletrajz-készítő 2025-ben, hogy optimalizáld álláspályázataidat

I know firsthand how frustrating it can be to craft a compelling resume. It’s time-consuming and often feels like a black hole of formatting and content.

What Should You Look for in an AI Resume Builder?

A few must-have features should not be overlooked when searching for the best AI resume builder. Here are the key functionalities I prioritized:

ATS-friendly templates : Ensure the tool provides professional, : Ensure the tool provides professional, ATS-friendly resume templates that improve your chances of passing screening systems

Tailored resume creation : Choose an AI resume builder that adapts your resume content to match job descriptions and desired job titles effortlessly

Cover letter generator : Opt for a cover letter builder for creating personalized cover letters alongside resumes

Customization options : Look for features that let you adjust layouts, fonts, and sections to align with your personal style and target job

Real-time feedback : Select a resume creator that gives tips and suggestions to optimize resumes, bullet points, and professional summaries instantly

Multiple resume versions : Ensure the builder allows you to create and save different resumes tailored to various job postings or industries

Export and format options: Look for resume builders that provide PDF file exports and other formats for seamless job applications

The 11 Best AI Resume Builders

Here are the top AI writing tools that I found the best for creating tailored resumes:

1. ClickUp (Best for creating resumes and application tracking)

Think ClickUp is just for project management? Think again It is an all-in-one powerhouse for job seekers, offering tools to create, organize, and optimize resumes.

Try ClickUp Brain to Build a Resume Add ClickUp Brain to the ClickUp Resume Template to get started

Whether you’re creating a professional resume or customizing a cover letter for a desired job title, ClickUp can make each step easier.

With ClickUp Brain, I found managing multiple versions of my resume for different job titles was effortless. Need to tailor one for your dream job? The ClickUp AI Writer suggests the right words and phrases so your resume or cover letter fits the desired position perfectly.

Get Started with ClickUp Brain Get ClickUp Brain to generate multiple cover letter examples for role-specific needs

You can use ClickUp Brain to track your applications. The tool automates task management with reminders to follow up with hiring managers or meet deadlines—no more missed opportunities!

Get Started with ClickUp Docs Edit content and refine sections in ClickUp Docs with AI assistance easily

ClickUp Docs is a game-changer for writing and editing documents and organizing them. I created resumes and cover letters in Docs. It’s easy to turn a section into a task, like refining your resume summary or adjusting the resume design.

If you’re applying to several roles, Docs helps you keep track of all your drafts, edits, and templates hassle-free. It is also easy to collaborate on Docs, so if you want your friend’s or mentor’s opinion on any section, you can easily tag them!

Download This Template Keep track of applications, job openings, company ratings, and more using the ClickUp Job Search Template

ClickUp Job Search Template helps organize and streamline your job application process.

The template’s pre-set statuses, like Applied or Interview Scheduled, keep you updated, while tags and notes allow you to rate companies, record perks, and track salaries.

For instance, if you’re applying for a Marketing Manager role, create tasks for each application, attach resumes or cover letters, and set follow-up reminders—all within ClickUp

ClickUp best features

Create and assign tasks using ClickUp Tasks to track your job search progress

Monitor the time spent on job applications, interviews, and other job search activities with ClickUp Time Tracking

Use ClickUp Whiteboards to visualize your career path and collaborate with mentors and career coaches to get feedback

Set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for your job search using ClickUp Goals

ClickUp limitations

While the tool’s many features can be powerful, they also have a learning curve. But ClickUp’s extensive tutorial library can help ease this transition

The mobile app, though convenient, may lack certain features compared to the desktop version

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Resume Worded (Best for improving LinkedIn profile optimization)

via Resume Worded

For tailored feedback on resumes and LinkedIn profiles, Resume Worded can help you stand out. If you’re struggling with LinkedIn visibility, the tool offers actionable suggestions to optimize keywords, highlight achievements, and attract recruiters.

The platform is easy to use and focuses on practical, measurable improvements.

You can upload your resume and receive a score and actionable advice on improving ATS compatibility, highlighting key achievements, and refining grammar. The Targeted Resume feature is handy for tailoring applications to specific job postings.

Resume Worded features

Get instant resume scores to gauge effectiveness and discover actionable improvements

Receive personalized LinkedIn feedback for better recruiter visibility

Tailor resumes for job descriptions to improve ATS compatibility

Resume Worded limitations

AI feedback of this resume builder often misses contextual human recruiter preferences

Includes Limited professional templates for creative or niche industries

Resume Worded pricing

Free forever

Monthly: $12. 25/month per user

Quarterly: $33/month per user

Yearly: $19/month per user

Resume Worded ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

3. Kickresume (Best for creating AI-assisted resumes)

via Kickresume

Kickresume is packed with AI tools that simplify the resume and cover letter writing process. The AI Resume Writer drafts polished resumes in seconds, while the AI Cover Letter Builder ensures your tone and content align with the job description.

Kickresume also offers ATS-friendly templates for highly competitive roles. The Resume Checker analyzes your resume and highlights areas for improvement.

Kickresume features

Build a professional AI-generated resume in seconds, saving time and effort

Import LinkedIn data directly for faster resume-building

Create a personal website from your resume with one click for better online visibility

Kickresume limitations

Its free plan includes only four basic resume templates and cover letter templates

The mobile app lacks advanced desktop functionalities

Kickresume pricing

Free forever

Monthly: $19/month per user

Quarterly: $13/month per user

Yearly: $7/month per user

Kickresume ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

4. Enhancv (Best for creating ATS-friendly resumes)

via Enhancv

Enhancv is an intuitive resume builder designed to create ATS-optimized resumes easily. With this tool, you can choose ATS-friendly templates customized to your style.

The online resume builder includes visual add-ons like charts or timelines that highlight achievements uniquely.

When I uploaded an old CV to test it, it used AI to auto-generate resume sections and suggested improvements, saving time.

Enhancv features

Upload a LinkedIn profile to auto-fill your resume template effortlessly

Tailor your resume content with AI for job applications with impactful action words and phrases

Check for grammar and structure errors in AI-generated content for resumes

Enhancv limitations

Some users report occasional AI inaccuracies in suggestions

The subscription model is not affordable for one-time users

Enhancv pricing

Free forever

Pro Monthly Plan: $29. 99/month

Enhancv ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

5. Teal (Best for tailoring resumes to specific job descriptions)

via Teal

Teal is another user-friendly online resume builder for crafting tailored resumes. Its Job Matching tool helped me analyze how well my resume aligned with a job post, highlighting key skills and keywords to improve. Teal is incredibly efficient for job seekers at any stage. With features like LinkedIn profile imports and tracking job applications, it saves time while ensuring your resume is ATS-friendly.

Teal features

Easily import resumes or LinkedIn profiles for instant use in building new resumes

Analyze your resume against job descriptions for keyword and skills-matching

Customize multiple resume versions for different roles without starting from scratch

Teal limitations

Some users have mentioned that the paid version isn’t worth the price

The AI content generated by the free resume builder isn’t always accurate

Teal pricing

Free forever

Teal+: $29/month per user

Yearly: $14. 9/month per user

Teal ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

6. ResumeGenius (Best for resume-building with pre-written content)

via ResumeGenius

Whether you’re a student or a newbie career professional, ResumeGenius is the right solution for your resume needs. I found the AI resume builder’s step-by-step process simple thanks to features like ATS-friendly templates and auto-formatting options.

You’ll appreciate ResumeGenius’s extensive database of bullet points, perfect for highlighting your skills and achievements. However, note that downloading resumes requires a subscription.

ResumeGenius features

Streamline resume creation with a user-friendly, step-by-step interface for beginners

Use pre-written content tailored to highlight common skills and achievements

Save time with ATS-friendly resume formats for improved job application success

ResumeGenius limitations

Encounter a paywall to download resumes after the free builder experience

Lack of full customization for fonts and design elements

ResumeGenius pricing

Free forever

14-day trial: $2. 95 per user

Paid plan: $7. 95/month per user

ResumeGenius ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Rezi (Best for improving resume keyword usage)

via Rezi

Rezi is a powerful AI resume builder that simplifies creating standout resumes. I loved how intuitive the process felt—you’re guided step-by-step through sections, and the AI suggests content when you’re stuck.

The Target Your Resume feature is beneficial—it scans job descriptions and provides keyword recommendations to boost your chances of passing Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

Rezi features

Boost effectiveness with feedback from the Rezi Score

Receive AI-driven suggestions for skills and experience to match job search and role descriptions

Build a tailored cover letter using AI to complement your resume

Rezi limitations

Cover letter creation is not available on the free plan

Customization options are less creative than design-focused competitors

Rezi pricing

Free forever

Pro: $29/ month per user

Lifetime: $129 one-time

Rezi ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. Resume. io (Best for accessing beginner-friendly resume templates)

To create standout resumes and cover letters, Resume. io is worth checking out. Its ATS-friendly templates make it seamless to meet employer requirements, and the job tracking feature lets you organize applications, interviews, and job offers in one place.

This AI resume builder offers professionally designed templates and automated suggestions for job role descriptions and summaries. I could quickly tailor a resume by tweaking AI-generated phrases, ensuring it fits the job posting perfectly.

Resume. io features

Customize templates with pre-designed, recruiter-tested formats for any profession or industry

Generate job-specific phrases using AI to tailor resumes and cover letters quickly

Track your job applications with tools to monitor applied, interviewed, or rejected positions

Resume. io limitations

Job tracking lacks advanced analytics for better application insights

Users have reported occasional bugs in saving changes online

Resume. io pricing

Free forever

7-day Trial: $3. 95 per user

6 Months: $9. 99/month per user

1 Year: $6. 25/month per user

Resume. io ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Zety (Best for creating matching cover letters and resumes)

via Zety

Zety, an AI resume builder, simplifies crafting tailored technical resumes and cover letters. Whether updating an existing resume or starting fresh, Zety guides you step-by-step with expert tips to craft a standout resume.

I found many customizable templates to match my style and career goals. It allowed me to adjust colors, fonts, and layouts effortlessly. Its integrated CV checker ensures your resume is ATS-friendly, increasing your chances of reaching recruiters.

Zety features

Get tailored suggestions for each section, from headlines to skills, to match a job description

Generate matching cover letters to complement your resume for a cohesive application

Receive instant feedback with the CV checker for readability, keyword density, and ATS compatibility

Zety limitations

Requires a subscription for downloads, limiting accessibility for free users

Some users have reported that Zety has limited customization options and AI features

Zety pricing

Free forever

14-day Trial: $1. 95 per user

Monthly Package: $25. 95/month per user

Zety ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. MyPerfectResume (Best for creating ATS-compliant resumes for diverse roles)

via MyPerfectResume

MyPerfectResume is an AI resume builder that creates a professional resume from scratch or updates your current resume in a few minutes.

I used it to craft multiple versions of a resume for different roles, and the powerful resume editor made it quick and easy.

MyPerfectResume helps you structure your resume, ensuring it meets applicant tracking system (ATS) standards. The tool even offers expert tips to improve every resume section.

MyPerfectResume features

Tailor your resume with action-based suggestions for skills and achievements

Improve readability using error-checking tools like spellcheck

Access multiple resumes for different jobs without recreating content

MyPerfectResume limitations

Offers no free trial for resume-writing services

The resume builder is text-focused and offers minimal support for creative portfolios

MyPerfectResume pricing

14-day Trial: $1. 45

Monthly Package: $24. 95/month per user

Annual Package: $5. 95/month per user

MyPerfectResume ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

11. Resumaker. ai (Best for creating a tailored resume for your next job)

Resumaker. ai combines AI-driven efficiency with user-friendly features to help you design unlimited resumes that grab recruiters’ attention.

It streamlined my entire resume-writing process, making it easy to create a new resume or refine one to match specific job roles.

The AI resume builder offers a range of resume designs with pre-built templates. It helped me craft a tailored resume for varied industries (creative, corporate, or tech).

Resumaker. ai features

Optimize a resume summary to capture attention in seconds

Highlight skills and achievements with clear, modern layouts

Add visual elements like icons to make your resume stand out

Resumaker. ai limitations

Users have reported that not all templates are equally ATS-friendly

The resume builder does not offer LinkedIn integration for seamless profile updates

Resumaker. ai pricing

Standard: $0. 99/14 days trial

Monthly Package: $29. 70/month per user

Resumaker. ai ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

