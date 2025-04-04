Ingyenes marketing naptár sablonok Excelhez

Are disorganized campaigns and constant multitasking keeping your marketing team from reaching its revenue goals?

55.2% of internet users aged 16+ buy something online every week. Marketing calendar templates in Excel can help you organize your pipeline effortlessly to ensure maximum traction.

With these templates, you can organize goals, plan campaigns, and manage deadlines for a week, a month, or even a year.

So, whether you run a marketing agency or handle marketing for your small business, now is the best time to hit your marketing goals with these easy-to-use templates.

Gear up to create content that resonates with your audience with these free marketing calendar templates for Excel.

What Makes a Good Marketing Calendar Template?

The key to a successful marketing calendar template is its ability to keep track of your marketing campaigns while planning. When choosing the best template, here’s what to keep in mind:

Campaign details: Templates that include sections for goals, audience, budget, channels, and deadlines will help give you a Templates that include sections for goals, audience, budget, channels, and deadlines will help give you a bird’s-eye view of your marketing roadmap

Visual aids: Templates with color-coded tasks can help you easily spot what’s a high priority, what’s coming up, and what’s complete

Flexibility and collaboration: A good calendar should allow for easy collaboration and customization, enabling you to easily make real-time adjustments to your team’s A good calendar should allow for easy collaboration and customization, enabling you to easily make real-time adjustments to your team’s marketing programs

Ease of use: Templates should simplify your planning, not complicate it. If you’re struggling with endless columns and complicated layouts, it’s time for a change

Marketing Schedule Calendar Templates

A good calendar template must be flexible, allowing you to customize it according to your workflow. Below are some great free marketing calendar templates:

1. Excel Content Calendar Template by Vertex42

The Excel Content Calendar Template by Vertex42 consists of an annual calendar with 12 separate monthly calendars.

Customization is easy—you can merge cells for extended campaigns and tweak themes to suit your brand.

It’s ideal for planning your marketing initiatives well in advance, especially to support other promotional activities like event planning. You can even add some fun and flair with digital calendar stickers!

✨Ideal for: Marketing professionals, event coordinators, and organizations that plan yearly content

2. Excel Marketing Calendar Template by ProjectManager

via ProjectManager

The Excel Marketing Calendar Template by ProjectManager provides multiple project views and a real-time dashboard, allowing you to track progress across campaigns easily.

This template is fully customizable, so you can add columns or fields according to your team’s needs. You can even add your logo to give it that personalized touch unique to your brand!

Using ProjectManager’s marketing calendar template, you can easily organize your marketing campaign across months, with each month visible as an individual tab.

✨Ideal for: Marketing teams looking to assign responsibilities and track their progress efficiently

3. Podcast Content Calendar Template by Coefficient

If you’re working with podcasts, the Podcast Content Calendar Template by Coefficient will keep you on track with automated reminders for every stage—recording, editing, and publishing.

You can customize guest bios, episode titles, and special notes and tweak each field to fit your podcast’s unique needs.

This template integrates seamlessly with Google Calendar and similar tools for unified workflows.

✨Ideal for: Podcasters and agencies managing end-to-end podcast marketing

4. YouTube Content Calendar Template by Coefficient

This free YouTube Content Calendar Template by Coefficient helps you plan and schedule your YouTube content easily, tracking every detail from topic to publishing schedule.

You can map out the content ideas for each video, plan upload dates to maintain a consistent publishing schedule, and even keep track of your videos’ likes, comments, and shares!

✨Ideal for: YouTubers and brand managers who need a consistent posting strategy

5. Monthly Content Calendar Template by Coefficient

Using a marketing plan template to plan your activities a month in advance can give you a crucial edge.

This Monthly Content Calendar Template by Coefficient overviews your marketing plan for the entire month, complete with content types, author/owner assignments, and daily breakdowns.

Use this template for regular notifications about upcoming content pieces. This monthly marketing calendar template will keep your team aligned and your strategy strong throughout the month.

✨Ideal for: Content creators and marketers planning monthly strategies with multiple content deliverables

💡Pro Tip: Review the upcoming three months at the start of each quarter to spot any overlapping campaigns, holidays, and seasonal trends you might want to tie into your content.

6. Excel Marketing Schedule Template by Ganttpro

via Ganttpro

This Excel Marketing Schedule Template by Ganttpro is highly customizable and ideal for complex marketing project plans across various projects.

This detailed template allows you to start working on your projects immediately. It offers easy functionality for customization, collaboration, and navigation.

✨Ideal for: Marketing managers, project teams, and agencies looking to execute campaigns smoothly

7. Social Media Platform Editorial Calendar by Microsoft365

This Social Media Platform Editorial Calendar by Microsoft365 lets you plan and manage your social media content publishing effortlessly.

Easily manage your social media content with color-coded deadlines, and add animations or videos to make your calendar visually appealing.

This is an easily accessible and ready-to-use template for charting your content calendar across multiple social media platforms.

✨Ideal for: Freelancers and small agencies managing multiple platforms

8. Excel Simple Marketing Calendar Template by Template. net

Plan and schedule campaign content ideas with this simple, fully customizable Excel Simple Marketing Calendar Template by Template.net that can also serve as a social media or email marketing calendar. `

It’s available in various formats, including those supported by Word, Google Docs, Excel, Google Sheets, Apple Pages, or Apple Numbers, or even as a PDF.

✨Ideal for: Small businesses and freelancers wanting to organize marketing materials

Limitations of Using Excel for Creating Marketing Calendars

Excel is a widely used tool, but it has limitations:

Manual updates: Mistakes require manual retraction, which can be time-consuming

No integrations: Excel doesn’t support integration with marketing tools for social media, emails, or analytics

Collaboration issues: Real-time collaboration can be challenging as compared to Real-time collaboration can be challenging as compared to professional marketing calendar software , especially if multiple team members work on the same calendar simultaneously

Lack of notifications: Excel cannot send real-time alerts, which could lead to missed deadlines

Alternative Marketing Schedule Calendar Templates

If you’re finding Excel cumbersome or facing some of the abovementioned limitations, ClickUp offers great alternatives. Here are some marketing calendar templates from ClickUp you can use:

1. The ClickUp Social Media Template

Manage social media posts by organizing them by theme, channel, and publish dates with the ClickUp Social Media Template.

Download This Template Create viral social media posts with the ClickUp Social Media Template

Here’s how you can maximize this template’s potential:

Optimize workflows with AI and time-tracking: Leverage ClickUp’s AI tools and time-tracking features to refine your processes and meet deadlines efficiently

Organize content strategically: Categorize posts by theme, channel, and hashtags, and set clear publish dates to effectively track and enhance your content strategy

Utilize multiple views for planning: Switch between various views, such as the Calendar View for scheduling and the Social Media Posts view for detailed tracking, to plan more intelligently

Simplify management with integrated tools: Employ Employ marketing workflow tools like time tracking, comments, and built-in analytics to simplify social media management

Whether you’re managing a single or multiple social media accounts, this template today is designed to make your social media workflow more efficient and organized.

✨Ideal for: Freelancers and marketing agencies managing multiple campaigns

2. The ClickUp Marketing Calendar Template

Organize all your marketing projects in one place. The ClickUp Marketing Calendar Template makes tracking launches, deadlines, and team activities easy.

Download This Template Plan your next big campaign easily with the ClickUp Marketing Calendar Template

It has features like automation, personalized views, and dependency warnings.

Here’s what makes this template powerful:

Custom statuses: Track the progress of each task with statuses like “Needs Attention,” “In Review,” and “Complete,” ensuring your team stays aligned and tasks move smoothly through the pipeline

Tailored views: Access six different views, such as the “Budget Table View” to monitor spending and the “Marketing Process List View” to break down complex projects into manageable steps

Advanced features: Utilize dependency warnings to identify task relationships, integrate emails for seamless communication, and apply priority tags to highlight critical tasks, ensuring there are no missed deadlines

Real-time collaboration: Leave feedback, assign tasks, and share updates effortlessly within the platform, enhancing team collaboration and efficiency

✨Ideal for: Agency professionals and solopreneurs managing multiple campaigns

3. The ClickUp Marketing Campaign Management Template

Manage, plan, and execute your marketing campaigns with the intermediate-level ClickUp Marketing Campaign Management Template that keeps your projects running smoothly.

Download This Template Run successful campaigns with the ClickUp Marketing Campaign Management Template

Whether you’re running a long-term marketing campaign or a short-term project, here are a couple of reasons why this template is great for you:

With 11 custom attributes such as “Final Content,” “Draft,” “Reference,” “Approval,” and “Team Assigned,” you can ensure all pertinent information is readily accessible

The template provides seven distinct views, including the “Product Launch Campaign List View,” “Budget Tracker List View,” and “Calendar View,” for comprehensive perspectives on your campaigns

✨Ideal for: Creative agencies and startups looking for a structured way to manage campaigns

4. The ClickUp Content Marketing Editorial Calendar Template

Manage your entire content strategy with the ClickUp Content Marketing Editorial Calendar Template.

Download This Template Kick-off seamless collaborations with the ClickUp Content Marketing Editorial Calendar Template!

This template makes managing content marketing easier than ever. Here’s what you get:

Add detailed attributes such as Copywriter, Approver, and Graphics Designer to capture specific details for each content piece

Track deadlines, monitor progress, and streamline production to keep your content strategy on course

Access your editorial calendar through four configurations: “Getting Started Guide,” “Progress Board,” “Publishing Calendar,” and “Content Plan,” providing flexibility in managing your content strategy

Utilize custom statuses, fields, and views designed for content generation, equipping you with the tools to create, plan, and track a successful content strategy.

✨Ideal for: Content managers and bloggers wanting to keep their marketing efforts well-organized

5. The ClickUp Editorial Calendar List Template

The ClickUp Editorial Calendar List Template is great for editors who need to manage content schedules for websites and blogs.

Download This Template Plan out your editorial pipeline with the beginner-friendly and ready-to-use ClickUp Editorial Calendar List Template

This template lets you:

Switch effortlessly between List, Calendar, or Board views to visualize your editorial plan in the way that best suits your workflow

Add specifics like deadlines, content type, target audience, and promotional channels to create a comprehensive snapshot of each piece at a glance

Assign tasks, set priorities, and leave comments directly within the template, ensuring your team stays aligned and informed

Draft your blogs and review them before publishing, utilizing ClickUp’s custom statuses to track progress through each stage of content creation

✨Ideal for: Blog editors and campaign managers who need efficient scheduling tools

6. The ClickUp Posting Calendar Template

Track all your social media posts and blog schedules with the ClickUp Posting Calendar Template.

Download This Template Optimize your social media content schedule with the ClickUp Posting Calendar Template

Assign tasks, add deadlines, and collaborate seamlessly with your team.

Here’s how you can utilize this template’s features effectively:

Track your content’s journey with statuses like “Content Writing,” “Design,” and “Approval,” ensuring clarity on each task’s progress

Access information through various views, such as “Content-Type” and “Calendar,” to find exactly what you need

Capture key details like posting dates, platforms (e. g. , Instagram, LinkedIn), and content types (blog, social post, video), making it easy to sort and filter your content calendar

Assign tasks, leave feedback, and tag teammates directly within the calendar, ensuring smooth communication and faster approvals

✨Ideal for: Small teams and solo content creators keeping up with posting schedules

📮 ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge worker s rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats all converge in one place! It’s time to centralize and energize!

7. The ClickUp Blog Editorial Calendar Template

The ClickUp Blog Editorial Calendar Template helps bloggers stay consistent with their content strategy.

Download This Template Unleash your productive self with the ClickUp Blog Editorial Calendar Template

Key benefits of this blog editorial calendar template include the following:

Custom statuses: Monitor the progress of each blog post with statuses such as “Complete,” “In Progress,” and “To Do,” ensuring clarity at every stage

Multiple views: Access your editorial calendar through various configurations, including “Getting Started Guide,” “Blog Library,” “Blog Stage,” and “Blog Calendar,” for flexibility in visualizing and managing your content schedule

Alignment with content goals: The template ensures that posts are timely, relevant, and aligned with your content objectives, facilitating a cohesive content strategy

✨Ideal for: Freelance bloggers and small business owners who need an organized content calendar

💡Pro Tip: Create a Content Pipeline View by setting up custom statuses like “Ideating,” “Outline Drafting,” “Content Drafting,” “Editing,” “Ready to Publish,” and “Published” for an overview of each blog post’s completion stage. Feel free to add your statuses as needed!

8. The ClickUp Content Calendar Template

Align your entire marketing strategy with the fully customizable ClickUp Content Calendar Template.

Download This Template Enjoy hassle-free content creation with the ClickUp Content Calendar Template

Plan, organize, manage, and synchronize your content pipeline with precision using this template. With it, you can:

Categorize your content by type, target audience, or buyer lifecycle stage to ensure a structured and strategic approach

Utilize features like task assignments, comments, and file attachments to facilitate seamless communication and teamwork

Capture essential details for each content piece with seven Custom Fields—Week, Content Pillar, Related Files, Value, Client Approval, Publication Date, and Notes

Tailor this fully customizable template into various formats, such as an email marketing calendar or a social media marketing calendar, to suit your specific requirements

✨Ideal for: Digital marketing teams planning comprehensive campaigns

Hit Your Business Goals in No Time with ClickUp’s Marketing Calendar Templates

Today, you might scribble campaign ideas on a napkin or color-code tasks in a spreadsheet. But as your marketing ambitions grow, you’ll want a better way to hit those business goals. That’s where the right tools come in.

Marketing calendar templates can help you master the art of campaign organization. ClickUp’s marketing calendar templates provide the structure, clarity, and adaptability your growing business needs.

Sign up for a free ClickUp account today and see how it can transform your workflow. Your campaigns, your sanity, and your business goals will thank you!