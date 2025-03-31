13 Best Calendar Apps for 2025 (Free & Paid)

For many, a calendar is way more than a scheduling tool. It’s an organizer with reminders and due dates to keep us productive, or a memory keeper for the most important events in our lives. That’s why we take extra care in choosing a digital calendar—because we want something to make planning fun and functional!

So what features should we look for in a calendar app to help master our schedule? Consider:

Shareability to stay connected with our family, friends, and team members

Customization to personalize the tool with color coding and event categorizing

Ease of use for a user-friendly, intuitive, and easy-to-learn experience

Universal sync across all our devices (desktop, mobile, and tablet)

We’ve rounded up the best apps to serve your personal and professional calendar goals. From plain to progressive calendar apps, there’s something on the list for everyone! 📅

What are the 13 best calendar apps?

1. ClickUp

Start Using ClickUp Calendar Use AI-powered scheduling within ClickUp Calendar to plan your perfect day, week, or month based on your tasks, events, and goals

ClickUp goes beyond being a free productivity tool with time-saving Calendar features on the web and mobile apps to make even the most mundane tasks fun to add! Whether you’re looking for a work-life calendar or need a single source of truth to put thoughts and reminders down, ClickUp can stretch to any preference as the everything app for work that connects your calendar to your tasks and docs in ClickUp.

With ClickUp Calendar, you can:

Use AI-powered scheduling to automatically block focus time for priority tasks, helping you protect the hours needed for deep work

Turn meetings into action with automatic notes, transcripts, and the ability to convert discussion points into assigned tasks. ClickUp AI Notetaker integrates with Clickup Calendar to make this simpler

Stay on track no matter where you’re working—thanks to ClickUp’s two-way Google Calendar sync, toolbar notifications, and customizable reminders

Whether you need a comprehensive work calendar or a simple system for thoughts and reminders, ClickUp Calendar adapts to your unique workflow preferences.

View and manage your Google Calendar in ClickUp Calendar with a two-way sync between the two apps

Here’s how real-life users make the most of ClickUp Calendar:

“The main problem I have solved by using ClickUp is a lack of clarity. ClickUp helps me know what to work on and when. With its multiple filters and views, the LineUp™️ feature, and home page with a calendar, I don’t have to spend so much time figuring out what is next. I’m wasting less time and meeting deadlines. ”

“Now ClickUp runs most of my life (both professionally and personally). Professionally, I use it to organize and plan out projects and get them into my online calendar with relevant metadata. Personally, I use it to manage my home and with the free guest seat feature. I keep my partner abreast of renovations, contractors, conversations with service providers, etc. ”

“Compared to competitors, ClickUp is excellent at keeping the platform simple while offering maximum functionality. It has all the different views—Calendar, Gantt, Lists, sublists, uploads, teamworking, etc. All this is in a lot of detail, previous software I have tried did not give the detail of interactiveness I needed to be creative with changing schedules and information and subtasks/sub information. ”

ClickUp’s Free Plan is all you need to start designing your days for how you work best. There’s no condition to upgrade to one of the paid plans because ClickUp is free forever! Among the hundreds of powerful features ClickUp has to offer, here are three you can use to make an impact on your productivity right now:

👤 Me Mode: Remove the clutter by showing tasks, subtasks, checklists, and comments assigned to you in the ClickUp Workspace

🗓 2-way Sync: Connect ClickUp with your Google, Outlook, or Apple calendar

🎨 Task Card Settings: Customize how you want your task cards to appear on Calendar view (show assignees, priority, subtasks, time estimate, time tracked, tags)

ClickUp Calendar pros

Users can choose from 100 native integrations along with thousands available through Zapier and Integromat

Users can use the ClickUp Goals to plan, manage, and accomplish daily, weekly, quarterly, and yearly goals

ClickUp cons

No Dashboard export feature

G2: 4. 7/5 (3,880+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,480+ reviews)

2. Google Calendar

via Google Calendar

Google Calendar strikes the right balance as a task manager and scheduler; it’s one of the most familiar and favorite calendar apps that categorizes events, out of offices, tasks, and appointment slots. Plus, arranging a Google calendar is easy to do whether you’re in the office or standing in line at Starbucks!

Google Calendar pros

Users can add new HEX colors to customize a calendar’s background

Users can set primary and secondary time zones for entire calendars

Google Calendar templates to optimize workflows

Google Calendar cons

This calendar app does not have a desktop version for macOS or Windows 10

Google Calendar pricing

Google Calendar is free for personal use or with a paid business account

Google Calendar customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,500+ reviews)

3. Calendly

via Calendly

Calendly is an intelligent scheduler software that automates manual busywork by booking meetings and events at the right time and place. It can connect with your organization’s—Google, Outlook, or iCal calendars for a stress-free experience between hosts and invitees.

Calendly pros

Users can add Calendly to their website or email to streamline scheduling

Users can automate communications before and after meetings

Calendly offers tons of integrations such as ClickUp, Linkedin, and Slack

Calendly cons

This calendar app can integrate with popular tools such as Zoom and Zapier, but it can easily become complicated for invitees if they have to go through hoops to connect

Calendly pricing

Calendly offers free and paid plans starting at $8/seat per month

Calendly customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,900+ reviews)

4. Baluu

via Baluu

Coming in at number 4 in our list is Baluu. This fully fledged booking system and website builder is great for small businesses that need to take bookings online. You can connect your bank account, or Stripe to accept payments and even sell products with their e-commerce features.

Baluu pros

Build an out of the box booking website in minutes and start accepting payments and bookings online.

Integrates into any existing website as an iframe

Syncs with all the major calendar platforms (Google, Outlook etc. )

Baluu cons

There is no Baluu app yet

Baluu pricing

Baluu offers a free plan (limited to 50 bookings per month) and paid plans starting at $17 per month

Baluu customer ratings

G2: 5/5 (2 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (5+ reviews)

5. SavvyCal

via SavvyCal

SavvyCal is a scheduling tool that allows you to toggle between their calendar and your list of time slots. This overlay feature puts users in the driver’s seat to easily find mutual availability. SavvyCal syncs with popular calendars and other scheduling workflow tools to create events and check for times while you’re busy.

SavvyCal pros

Users can present ranked availability windows to encourage recipients to pick the optimal time

Users can set limits for how many meetings can be booked per day, week, or month to reserve time for deep work

SavvyCal cons

This calendar app does not have a free plan

SavvyCal pricing

SavvyCal offers paid plans starting at $12/user per month

SavvyCal customer ratings

G2: 5/5 (7 reviews)

Capterra: N/A

6. Any. do

Any.do’s calendar feature aims to help users control their day, week, and month with events and tasks in a single view. The interface is clean and easy to use, allowing other calendars such as Google Calendar, iCloud, and Outlook with no hassle. However, Any. do doesn’t currently offer any free plans.

Any. do pros

Users can turn WhatsApp messages into tasks and reminders using natural language

Users can choose from different themes and backgrounds to match their preferred style

Any. do cons

This calendar app’s task management functionality is limited to basic functionalities

Any. do pricing

Any. do offers has a free plan. Inquire with Any. do for pricing

Any. do customer ratings

G2: 4. 1/5 (190+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (130+ reviews)

7. Apple Calendar

via Apple Calendar

If you’re an Apple user, you’ll know that the Apple Calendar is pre-installed on every iOS and macOS device (including the Apple Watch) for users to access their calendar accounts in one place. While this basic calendar app can cover scheduling needs and quick event setup, it lacks advanced features for more customization.

Apple Calendar pros

Users can see all or specific calendars in a single window

Users can add an event’s location address to receive Time to Leave notifications based on how long it will take to reach the destination

Apple Calendar cons

This calendar app prevents inviting people to an event if their email is not saved in your phone’s contact list

Apple Calendar pricing

Apple Calendar is free on every Apple device

Apple Calendar customer ratings

G2: 4/5 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

Bonus: Project Management Software for Macs

8. Microsoft Outlook Calendar

via Microsoft Outlook Calendar

Microsoft Outlook Calendar doubles as a calendar and scheduling tool to track personal and work events. With its shared calendar feature, you can access your teammates’ calendars and even manage their schedules.

Microsoft Outlook Calendar pros

Users can create calendars that display the schedule of a group of people

Users can view multiple calendars side by side

Microsoft Outlook Calendar cons

This calendar app has too much functionality that can get in the way of simple scheduling needs

Microsoft Outlook Calendar pricing

Microsoft Outlook Calendar offers free and paid plans. Inquire with Microsoft 365 for pricing

Microsoft Outlook Calendar customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

Check out these Microsoft Outlook alternatives!

9. DigiCal

via DigiCal

DigiCal syncs with all calendar servers that are supported on the Android platform. Users can fully customize the appearance with a preset theme or use the color picker and font presets to create their own theme. Additionally, DigiCal’s unique built-in location search allows users to type in the name of a place, and it will automatically fill in the location address.

DigiCal pros

Users can switch between seven different calendar views in the light or dark themes to suit their preferences

Users can select a widget for a quick view of their agenda for the day, week, or month

DigiCal cons

This calendar app has too much functionality that can get in the way of simple scheduling needs

DigiCal pricing

DigiCal offers free and paid plans starting at XXX/user per month

DigiCal customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

10. Acuity Scheduling

via Acuity Scheduling

Similar to Calendly and SavvyCal, Acuity Scheduling is a tool specially designed for Squarespace websites. Clients begin the scheduling process by choosing the appointment type they want to book. If you are hosting group classes for say, calligraphy or yoga, the Class feature allows multiple people to book services at a specific time.

Acuity Scheduling pros

Users can create and edit as many appointment types desired

Users can set scheduling limits to choose if and when clients can book, edit, or cancel their appointments

Acuity Scheduling cons

This feature is an add-on for Squarespace websites and not a standalone tool

Acuity Scheduling pricing

Inquire with Squarespace for pricing

Acuity Scheduling customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (5,000+ reviews)

11. Fantastical

via Fantastical

Next on our best calendar apps list is Fantastical. This app syncs all your custom templates, notifications, weather settings, and more for a detailed view of all your calendar items. With a single click or tap, Fantastical will automatically generate a conference call and add all details to your event.

Fantastical pros

Users can add Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, and Microsoft Teams calls

Users can browse and subscribe to interesting calendars, including sports, TV shows, holidays, and more

Fantastical cons

This app has too much functionality that can get in the way of simple scheduling needs

Fantastical pricing

Fantastical offers free and paid plans starting at XXX/user per month

Fantastical customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

12. Business Calendar 2

via Business Calendar 2

Business Calendar 2 is a calendar app for Android phones with a convenient drag-and-drop feature for organizing and scheduling tasks. Whether it’s themes, colors, or the number of days you want to view, you can customize the app to suit your preferences. However, unlike most calendar apps, Business Calendar 2 lacks a web version.

Business Calendar 2 pros

Users can attach images and voice recordings to an event

Users can display events and tasks in their home time zone when traveling

Business Calendar 2 cons

This app’s pro version is relatively expensive for a mobile calendar app with no web or iOS support

Business Calendar 2 pricing

Business Calendar 2 offers free and paid plans. Inquire with Business Calendar 2 for pricing

Business Calendar 2 customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

13. Vantage

via Vantage

Last but not least on our best calendar apps list is Vantage. This calendar app has a suite of visual cues to help users organize their daily life better. For example, a unique feature called Stacks reduces clutter to visualize how much is on your plate. The more events and tasks planned for a particular day, the higher the stack becomes.

Vantage pros

Users can drag and drop to do items to set due dates

Users can choose from a selection of color packs to customize the calendar’s look

Vantage cons

This calendar app is geared toward users with a specific aesthetic preference

Vantage pricing

Vantage offers a free version with in-app purchases

Vantage customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

ClickUp is the universal solution for your calendar app needs

Let ClickUp take the stress out of planning so you can get the most out of your time to relax or do the things you love. If you’ve been switching back and forth between Google and other calendar apps, this is your sign to try ClickUp Calendar today! 🗓