13 Best Calendar Apps for 2025 (Free & Paid)

For many, a calendar is way more than a scheduling tool. It’s an organizer with reminders and due dates to keep us productive, or a memory keeper for the most important events in our lives. That’s why we take extra care in choosing a digital calendar—because we want something to make planning fun and functional!
So what features should we look for in a calendar app to help master our schedule? Consider:
- Shareability to stay connected with our family, friends, and team members
- Customization to personalize the tool with color coding and event categorizing
- Ease of use for a user-friendly, intuitive, and easy-to-learn experience
- Universal sync across all our devices (desktop, mobile, and tablet)
We’ve rounded up the best apps to serve your personal and professional calendar goals. From plain to progressive calendar apps, there’s something on the list for everyone! 📅
What are the 13 best calendar apps?
1. ClickUp
ClickUp goes beyond being a free productivity tool with time-saving Calendar features on the web and mobile apps to make even the most mundane tasks fun to add! Whether you’re looking for a work-life calendar or need a single source of truth to put thoughts and reminders down, ClickUp can stretch to any preference as the everything app for work that connects your calendar to your tasks and docs in ClickUp.
With ClickUp Calendar, you can:
- Use AI-powered scheduling to automatically block focus time for priority tasks, helping you protect the hours needed for deep work
- Turn meetings into action with automatic notes, transcripts, and the ability to convert discussion points into assigned tasks. ClickUp AI Notetaker integrates with Clickup Calendar to make this simpler
- Stay on track no matter where you’re working—thanks to ClickUp’s two-way Google Calendar sync, toolbar notifications, and customizable reminders
Whether you need a comprehensive work calendar or a simple system for thoughts and reminders, ClickUp Calendar adapts to your unique workflow preferences.
Here’s how real-life users make the most of ClickUp Calendar:
“The main problem I have solved by using ClickUp is a lack of clarity. ClickUp helps me know what to work on and when. With its multiple filters and views, the LineUp™️ feature, and home page with a calendar, I don’t have to spend so much time figuring out what is next. I’m wasting less time and meeting deadlines. ”
“Now ClickUp runs most of my life (both professionally and personally). Professionally, I use it to organize and plan out projects and get them into my online calendar with relevant metadata. Personally, I use it to manage my home and with the free guest seat feature. I keep my partner abreast of renovations, contractors, conversations with service providers, etc. ”
“Compared to competitors, ClickUp is excellent at keeping the platform simple while offering maximum functionality. It has all the different views—Calendar, Gantt, Lists, sublists, uploads, teamworking, etc. All this is in a lot of detail, previous software I have tried did not give the detail of interactiveness I needed to be creative with changing schedules and information and subtasks/sub information. ”
ClickUp’s Free Plan is all you need to start designing your days for how you work best. There’s no condition to upgrade to one of the paid plans because ClickUp is free forever! Among the hundreds of powerful features ClickUp has to offer, here are three you can use to make an impact on your productivity right now:
👤 Me Mode: Remove the clutter by showing tasks, subtasks, checklists, and comments assigned to you in the ClickUp Workspace
🗓 2-way Sync: Connect ClickUp with your Google, Outlook, or Apple calendar
🎨 Task Card Settings: Customize how you want your task cards to appear on Calendar view (show assignees, priority, subtasks, time estimate, time tracked, tags)
ClickUp Calendar pros
- Users can choose from 100 native integrations along with thousands available through Zapier and Integromat
- Users can use the ClickUp Goals to plan, manage, and accomplish daily, weekly, quarterly, and yearly goals
ClickUp cons
- No Dashboard export feature
ClickUp pricing
💬 ClickUp customer ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (3,880+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,480+ reviews)
2. Google Calendar
Google Calendar strikes the right balance as a task manager and scheduler; it’s one of the most familiar and favorite calendar apps that categorizes events, out of offices, tasks, and appointment slots. Plus, arranging a Google calendar is easy to do whether you’re in the office or standing in line at Starbucks!
Google Calendar pros
- Users can add new HEX colors to customize a calendar’s background
- Users can set primary and secondary time zones for entire calendars
- Google Calendar templates to optimize workflows
Google Calendar cons
- This calendar app does not have a desktop version for macOS or Windows 10
Google Calendar pricing
- Google Calendar is free for personal use or with a paid business account
Google Calendar customer ratings
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,500+ reviews)
3. Calendly
Calendly is an intelligent scheduler software that automates manual busywork by booking meetings and events at the right time and place. It can connect with your organization’s—Google, Outlook, or iCal calendars for a stress-free experience between hosts and invitees.
Calendly pros
- Users can add Calendly to their website or email to streamline scheduling
- Users can automate communications before and after meetings
- Calendly offers tons of integrations such as ClickUp, Linkedin, and Slack
Calendly cons
- This calendar app can integrate with popular tools such as Zoom and Zapier, but it can easily become complicated for invitees if they have to go through hoops to connect
Calendly pricing
- Calendly offers free and paid plans starting at $8/seat per month
Calendly customer ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,900+ reviews)
4. Baluu
Coming in at number 4 in our list is Baluu. This fully fledged booking system and website builder is great for small businesses that need to take bookings online. You can connect your bank account, or Stripe to accept payments and even sell products with their e-commerce features.
Baluu pros
- Build an out of the box booking website in minutes and start accepting payments and bookings online.
- Integrates into any existing website as an iframe
- Syncs with all the major calendar platforms (Google, Outlook etc. )
Baluu cons
- There is no Baluu app yet
Baluu pricing
- Baluu offers a free plan (limited to 50 bookings per month) and paid plans starting at $17 per month
Baluu customer ratings
- G2: 5/5 (2 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 9/5 (5+ reviews)
5. SavvyCal
SavvyCal is a scheduling tool that allows you to toggle between their calendar and your list of time slots. This overlay feature puts users in the driver’s seat to easily find mutual availability. SavvyCal syncs with popular calendars and other scheduling workflow tools to create events and check for times while you’re busy.
SavvyCal pros
- Users can present ranked availability windows to encourage recipients to pick the optimal time
- Users can set limits for how many meetings can be booked per day, week, or month to reserve time for deep work
SavvyCal cons
- This calendar app does not have a free plan
SavvyCal pricing
- SavvyCal offers paid plans starting at $12/user per month
SavvyCal customer ratings
- G2: 5/5 (7 reviews)
- Capterra: N/A
6. Any. do
Any.do’s calendar feature aims to help users control their day, week, and month with events and tasks in a single view. The interface is clean and easy to use, allowing other calendars such as Google Calendar, iCloud, and Outlook with no hassle. However, Any. do doesn’t currently offer any free plans.
Any. do pros
- Users can turn WhatsApp messages into tasks and reminders using natural language
- Users can choose from different themes and backgrounds to match their preferred style
Any. do cons
- This calendar app’s task management functionality is limited to basic functionalities
Any. do pricing
- Any. do offers has a free plan. Inquire with Any. do for pricing
Any. do customer ratings
- G2: 4. 1/5 (190+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (130+ reviews)
7. Apple Calendar
If you’re an Apple user, you’ll know that the Apple Calendar is pre-installed on every iOS and macOS device (including the Apple Watch) for users to access their calendar accounts in one place. While this basic calendar app can cover scheduling needs and quick event setup, it lacks advanced features for more customization.
Apple Calendar pros
- Users can see all or specific calendars in a single window
- Users can add an event’s location address to receive Time to Leave notifications based on how long it will take to reach the destination
Apple Calendar cons
- This calendar app prevents inviting people to an event if their email is not saved in your phone’s contact list
Apple Calendar pricing
- Apple Calendar is free on every Apple device
Apple Calendar customer ratings
- G2: 4/5 (160+ reviews)
- Capterra: N/A
8. Microsoft Outlook Calendar
Microsoft Outlook Calendar doubles as a calendar and scheduling tool to track personal and work events. With its shared calendar feature, you can access your teammates’ calendars and even manage their schedules.
Microsoft Outlook Calendar pros
- Users can create calendars that display the schedule of a group of people
- Users can view multiple calendars side by side
Microsoft Outlook Calendar cons
- This calendar app has too much functionality that can get in the way of simple scheduling needs
Microsoft Outlook Calendar pricing
- Microsoft Outlook Calendar offers free and paid plans. Inquire with Microsoft 365 for pricing
Microsoft Outlook Calendar customer ratings
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
9. DigiCal
DigiCal syncs with all calendar servers that are supported on the Android platform. Users can fully customize the appearance with a preset theme or use the color picker and font presets to create their own theme. Additionally, DigiCal’s unique built-in location search allows users to type in the name of a place, and it will automatically fill in the location address.
DigiCal pros
- Users can switch between seven different calendar views in the light or dark themes to suit their preferences
- Users can select a widget for a quick view of their agenda for the day, week, or month
DigiCal cons
- This calendar app has too much functionality that can get in the way of simple scheduling needs
DigiCal pricing
- DigiCal offers free and paid plans starting at XXX/user per month
DigiCal customer ratings
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
10. Acuity Scheduling
Similar to Calendly and SavvyCal, Acuity Scheduling is a tool specially designed for Squarespace websites. Clients begin the scheduling process by choosing the appointment type they want to book. If you are hosting group classes for say, calligraphy or yoga, the Class feature allows multiple people to book services at a specific time.
Acuity Scheduling pros
- Users can create and edit as many appointment types desired
- Users can set scheduling limits to choose if and when clients can book, edit, or cancel their appointments
Acuity Scheduling cons
- This feature is an add-on for Squarespace websites and not a standalone tool
Acuity Scheduling pricing
- Inquire with Squarespace for pricing
Acuity Scheduling customer ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (5,000+ reviews)
11. Fantastical
Next on our best calendar apps list is Fantastical. This app syncs all your custom templates, notifications, weather settings, and more for a detailed view of all your calendar items. With a single click or tap, Fantastical will automatically generate a conference call and add all details to your event.
Fantastical pros
- Users can add Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, and Microsoft Teams calls
- Users can browse and subscribe to interesting calendars, including sports, TV shows, holidays, and more
Fantastical cons
- This app has too much functionality that can get in the way of simple scheduling needs
Fantastical pricing
- Fantastical offers free and paid plans starting at XXX/user per month
Fantastical customer ratings
- G2: 4. 5/5 (10+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (10+ reviews)
12. Business Calendar 2
Business Calendar 2 is a calendar app for Android phones with a convenient drag-and-drop feature for organizing and scheduling tasks. Whether it’s themes, colors, or the number of days you want to view, you can customize the app to suit your preferences. However, unlike most calendar apps, Business Calendar 2 lacks a web version.
Business Calendar 2 pros
- Users can attach images and voice recordings to an event
- Users can display events and tasks in their home time zone when traveling
Business Calendar 2 cons
- This app’s pro version is relatively expensive for a mobile calendar app with no web or iOS support
Business Calendar 2 pricing
- Business Calendar 2 offers free and paid plans. Inquire with Business Calendar 2 for pricing
Business Calendar 2 customer ratings
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
13. Vantage
Last but not least on our best calendar apps list is Vantage. This calendar app has a suite of visual cues to help users organize their daily life better. For example, a unique feature called Stacks reduces clutter to visualize how much is on your plate. The more events and tasks planned for a particular day, the higher the stack becomes.
Vantage pros
- Users can drag and drop to do items to set due dates
- Users can choose from a selection of color packs to customize the calendar’s look
Vantage cons
- This calendar app is geared toward users with a specific aesthetic preference
Vantage pricing
- Vantage offers a free version with in-app purchases
Vantage customer ratings
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
ClickUp is the universal solution for your calendar app needs
Let ClickUp take the stress out of planning so you can get the most out of your time to relax or do the things you love. If you’ve been switching back and forth between Google and other calendar apps, this is your sign to try ClickUp Calendar today! 🗓