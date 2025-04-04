20 ingyenes Google Naptár sablon 2025-re

Google calendar templates—where would we be without them, right?

It’s always a good idea to get your organization’s skills in line. With new projects, there will be more meetings and renewed personal goals.

To keep multiple projects organized, we suggest using Google calendar templates—the smartest way to keep track of your tasks, deliverables, deadlines, and more.

To make things easier, we will list 10 free templates to save or bookmark for later.

We’ll also list 10 alternative Google calendar templates for the more serious stuff (think marketing campaigns, work-from-home projects, and so on).

What is a Google Calendar Template?

A Google Calendar template is a digital calendar that is feature-rich, versatile, and dynamic.

You use this digital calendar to map out your meetings, personal errands, calls, tasks, you name it.

When things get overwhelming (as they so often do), using a Google Calendar template can help you:

Stay on top of your pending projects, tasks, and deadlines

Multi-task and stay organized

Prevent brain fog and work fatigue, and improve productivity

10 Free Google Calendar Templates for 2025

Calendars have a bad name—physical calendars, that is. Most view it as something that tells you the date and day of the week, and that’s about it. But using the right calendar can be an asset as it helps you keep tabs on your workload without losing your mental peace.

Here are 10 Google calendar templates you can save right now and thank us later:

1. Monthly Event Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Plan and organize your monthly events effortlessly with this monthly calendar template. Ideal for tracking appointments, meetings, and social gatherings, it provides a clear overview of your monthly schedule.

2. 2025 HR Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Manage HR tasks with this 2025 calendar template. Perfect for visual planners who need to keep track of annual events and important dates.

3. Social Media Marketing Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Streamline your social media strategy with this marketing calendar template. Schedule posts, plan campaigns, and manage content timelines across various platforms for optimal engagement.

4. Real Estate Marketing Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Enhance your real estate marketing efforts with this specialized calendar template. Organize open houses, property showings, and client meetings while keeping track of marketing initiatives.

5. Project Management Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Manage your projects efficiently with this comprehensive calendar template. Track tasks, set deadlines, and allocate resources to ensure your projects stay on time and within budget.

6. IT Product Content Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Plan and organize IT product content releases with this template. Schedule content creation, reviews, and launches to keep your product marketing on track and synchronized.

7. Weekly Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Optimize your weekly planning with this straightforward calendar template. Ideal for tracking recurring tasks, meetings, and goals, ensuring a productive and organized week.

8. Daily Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Stay on top of your daily schedule with this detailed calendar template. Perfect for managing appointments, tasks, and deadlines with a focus on day-to-day productivity.

9. Daily Planner Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Organize your daily activities with this planner template. It offers space for prioritizing tasks, setting reminders, and achieving daily goals efficiently.

10. Design Google Calendar Template by Template. net

via Template. net

Tailored for designers, this calendar template helps manage creative projects and deadlines. Keep track of design reviews, client meetings, and inspiration sessions in one place.

Related:

Limitations of Using Google Calendar Templates

Here are three reasons why a Google Calendar template might fall short when using it to structure your day:

It functions mainly as a document-creation tool, and it is not meant for creating a calendar

It doesn’t allow you to access files offline, and you need to be online —either on a Google Workspace or Google Calendar itself. This is a big hiccup if you don’t have good internet bandwidth or during unpredictable emergencies

It doesn’t permit you to schedule, assign, or create tasks. Nor can you visualize your workflow or a timeline

10 Alternative Google Calendar Templates in 2025

ClickUp is a better alternative to Google Forms when creating a calendar because it is an all-in-one productivity suite offering detailed calendar views. You don’t need to jump between screens, apps, and everything in between to manage and track your project.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 18% of our survey respondents want to use AI to organize their lives through calendars, tasks, and reminders. Another 15% want AI to handle routine tasks and administrative work. To do this, an AI needs to be able to: understand the priority levels for each task in a workflow, run the necessary steps to create tasks or adjust tasks, and set up automated workflows. Most tools have one or two of these steps worked out. However, ClickUp has helped users consolidate up to 5+ apps using our platform! Experience AI-powered scheduling with ClickUp Calendar, where tasks and meetings can be easily allocated to open slots in your calendar based on priority levels. You can also set up custom automation rules via ClickUp Brain to handle routine tasks. Say goodbye to busy work!

Moreover, you can execute smooth workflows using process mapping and journal your thoughts using ClickUp’s daily log templates. Get a bird-eye view of your project with the Project Overview template, and create content that converts using our Content Calendar templates.

But don’t take our word for it.

Read on to see 10 of our favorite alternative Google Calendar templates equipped with the right features to stay organized.

1. ClickUp Calendar Planner Template

Download This Template Calendar Planner Template

ClickUp’s Calendar Planner Template is perfect for beginners who want to organize their projects into manageable chunks.

Granted, Google Calendar allows you to do the same. However, ClickUp takes your planning to the next level by offering the following features:

Custom statuses: Mark the task status as Blocked, Cancelled, Done, In Progress, and On Hold to keep track of events, activities, or tasks

Custom fields: Unlike Google Calendar, these 10 different custom attributes, such as Milestone, References, Rating, Venue, Actual Cost, etc. , let you visualize event data and save it

Custom views: The six different views in diverse ClickUp configurations (think Summary View, Progress Board, Timeline View, Monthly Planner, Getting Started Guide, etc. ), help you visualize the same data in multiple ways

Project management: ClickUp offers time-tracking features, emails, tags, dependency warnings, and more, integrating project management in a dynamic calendar!

2. ClickUp Weekly Calendar Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Weekly Calendar Template

Google does offer a Weekly Template, but it is basic at best.

With ClickUp’s Weekly Calendar Template, you can get real-time updates of your events, tasks, deadlines, and more. You can also identify and adjust conflicts or overlaps and stay right on schedule!

Other useful features of this template include:

Custom Statuses for marking tasks as Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Unfinished

Custom Fields with 3 different custom attributes—Feeling Good, Task Type, and Important Notes—to categorize and add notes to tasks

Custom Views across 5 ClickUp configurations—Getting Started Guide, Weekly Calendar, Completed Tasks, All Tasks, and This Week for one-click and organized data access

This template is a must-have for busy managers with too much on their plate.

3. ClickUp Content Calendar Template

Download This Template ClickUp Content Calendar Templat

Content teams cannot get away with a simple list or spreadsheet for planning their creatives. ClickUp’s Content Calendar template levels up your content marketing game.

Visualize your monthly content assets by analyzing the following:

Manage your editorial calendar for different types of content being produced (blogs, emails, social media posts, etc. )

When to schedule and post the content and on which channels

The critical links once they go live (mentions, engagement, conversions, traffic, etc. )

Your content team needs real-time visibility into every aspect of the production lifecycle—and this is where ClickUp’s Social Media Content Calendar shines.

Conceptualize clear workflows for production. Identify pain points to optimize the content. Build a winning content marketing process!

4. ClickUp Annual Calendar Template

Download This Template ClickUp Annual Calendar Template

Tracking yearly challenges isn’t restricted to Instagram or TikTok; you may need to track your personal social events, professional tasks, etc. , all throughout the year.

With ClickUp’s Annual Calendar Template, you get the following benefits:

Comprehensive, holistic view: Plan and organize all your tasks for the year with ease

Clear, purpose-driven goals: Track goals as well as key milestones for crucial projects

Easier, in-depth project understanding: Visualize your progress in an easy-to-digest format

On the features side, you can use:

Custom statuses with five activity variations: Complete, Delayed, In Progress, On Track, and To Start

Custom fields for category-driven task management: Category, Quarter Implementation, Budget, Department, and Assigned Team

Custom views in four formats: Calendar, Activities by Status, Activity List, and Start Here

Manage your yearly calendar with ease. Download the template and kickstart your new year planning on a productive note.

Bonus: Here are 10 Best Project Management Software for Events worth giving a shot at.

5. ClickUp Calendar To Do List Template

Download This Template ClickUp Calendar To Do List Tem

Imagine combining your critical To-Dos into a visually appealing calendar format; it makes excellent sense.

This is exactly what ClickUp’s Calendar To Do List Template lets you do:

Juggle multiple tasks and crush your goals without errors

Track your days, weeks, and months all at once

Organize tasks into clear buckets and drill down into the details while keeping in mind the big picture or your short-term goals

This template also allows you to add attributes such as Category, Resources, Productivity Level, and Role to visualize your tasks easily.

Moreover, you can use five views—Meeting Request, By Role, By Category, Schedules, and Getting Started Guide—to always keep your goals in sight.

6. ClickUp Modern Social Media Calendar Template

Learn More ClickUp Modern Social Media Calendar Template

Social media posts are all about cashing in on the in-the-moment viral trends. But if your social media posts are delayed, you won’t get viral in time.

ClickUp’s Modern Social Media Calendar Template will improve your frequency, quality, and timing of social media posts by

Building a streamlined workflow for all your social media content

Ensuring consistency across social media channels

Offering in-depth visibility into upcoming events, campaigns, etc.

Helping you plan and define goals for your social strategy proactively

Optimize the template’s functionalities by leveraging advanced time-tracking capabilities, comments, AI, and more.

To categorize your tasks, use filters such as Theme, Publish Date, Channel, Final Output, and Hashtags to give you a great jumpstart.

7. ClickUp Promotional Calendar Template

Download This Template ClickUp Promotional Calendar Template

Companies that stay ten steps ahead of their competition get one thing right—their promotional lineup for the year. You need to track campaigns, product launches, etc.

ClickUp’s Promotional Calendar Template allows you to focus on every small detail by

Planning promotional initiatives and tracking progress

Organizing tasks and campaigns into easy-to-view lists

Collaborating with teammates and keeping everyone in the loop.

Get organized, manage time, and implement with confidence—all from a centralized template!

8. ClickUp Weekly Content Calendar Template

Download This Template ClickUp Weekly Content Calendar Template

Who doesn’t want an efficient start to the week? One where

Every list is properly time-boxed

All checklists are drawn out

Each task is mapped to the T

Leverage ClickUp’s Weekly Content Calendar Template to achieve this.

Whether you want to improve your digital marketing campaign or plan for a quarterly advertising campaign, this weekly template gives you complete visibility into your content strategy and publishing process.

Plan ahead by scheduling content in batches, and never miss an important deadline!

9. ClickUp Business Calendar Template

Download This Template ClickUp Business Calendar Template

Taking stock of your business activities can be quite a headache. But ClickUp’s Business Calendar Template makes this process simpler.

There’s no specific Google Calendar template that entrepreneurs, executives, and teams can use.

Addressing this gap, ClickUp has built an all-in-one business calendar template to help executives and entrepreneurs manage everything—from sales calls to project deadlines at one click.

This template comes with four ultra-useful custom fields: This was fun, Activity Type, Files, and Department to visualize your calendar and never get bored!

Augment your project management skills by leveraging time-tracking capabilities, tags, emails, notifications, and so on.

This business calendar might seem one-dimensional at first glance, but it delivers on all accounts—be it staying on top of deadlines, providing visibility into upcoming meetings, or planning ahead for long-term projects and goals.

Want to build a project calendar for your business? Check out this handy video explainer 👇🏽

10. ClickUp Campaign Calendar Template

Download This Template ClickUp Campaign Calendar Template

Campaigns are the soul of any brand—they provide a glimpse into how the brand thinks, operates, and thrives.

Getting the campaign right is crucial to maintaining your public image and improving the business’s bottom line.

ClickUp Campaign Calendar Template is different from the other campaign calendars available today.

Use it to

Establish a timeline for your campaigns

Track progress against key deliverables and milestones

Collaborate with teams and stakeholders to ensure that campaigns are on track

Visualize each campaign’s goals, tasks, dependencies, and deadlines

Whether you are creating content calendars or tracking email campaigns, this is the only template you need to get your campaign off the ground on the right foot.

Create Calendars and Track Projects with One Tool: ClickUp

Being more organized at work doesn’t happen overnight. Your teams must work in sync, resources should align with the workload, budgets have to be allocated on time, and timelines need to be chalked out.

Even with all the above, you still run the risk of errors in manual data entry or issues that stem from a tiring day, ultimately getting to you in the end.

So, is there a workaround to this problem? Yes.

You need to amp up your already formidable organizational skills and add the power of digital calendars like ClickUp to make the process intuitive, up-to-date, and collaborative.

Start by defining your calendar needs; from there, it is easy to pick the right ClickUp calendar to help you get started. And if you have any difficulty picking the right one, reach out to our team, who will help you make the right choice.

Get organized with ClickUp for free.