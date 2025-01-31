A 10 legjobb kilométer-nyomkövető alkalmazás 2025-ben (vélemények és árak)

Professionals on the go can drive hundreds or even thousands of work-related miles over the year. For conventional employees on the clock, these are expendable costs you can recoup through your company’s AP department. For contractors and business owners, these miles are deductible business expenses.

But you can only get that money back or those tax savings if you have a convenient, reliable way to track your miles over the year. Today’s mileage tracker apps make it easier to automatically track your distance, your destinations, and which trips qualify as business expenses.

Find the right app with the right features so mileage tracking is an easy win instead of a tedious chore. Identify must-have features found in mileage track apps in 2024, and then compare the popular tracking apps in this list to find your favorite.

What Should You Look For in Mileage Tracker Apps?

The best mileage tracker apps are built for business users—even better, the right tracking apps will be built with professionals in your industry in mind. Rideshare drivers, real estate agents, and startup founders drive for different business purposes, and you need a tool that aligns with your needs.

As you compare different options, make sure these must-have features are available in either the free or premium version:

Automation: There's nothing more frustrating than arriving at a faraway destination and realizing you didn't start your mileage tracker. Avoid this by choosing apps that automatically track all of your miles. Smart apps can guess which journeys are business-related, so you don't have to go in and do a bunch of manual work, making workload management easier

Exportability and integrations: Ultimately, your mileage tracking data must move from the app to IRS forms or business expense reports. Look for apps that can share the information with financial tools you (or your accountant) already use

Lots of categorization and tag features: Good mileage tracker apps let you fill in the details about what type of business travel each drive is. You might need data fields like dates or extra functionality to distinguish between field service calls and networking events and track travel for different gig apps

Additional functions: If they fit your business's needs, look for in-built task management software , expense tracking, time management tools , and timesheet templates

Financial insights: Look for apps that calculate your total expenses on travel, your tax savings, and driving trends

Convenience and reliability: The best apps are the ones you don’t have to check on whenever you get in the car. So compare your favorite apps based on their uptime, crashes, errors, and ease of use

By looking for quality and convenience, it’s much more likely that you’ll have accurate records and an easy way to get your money back for business miles.

The 10 Best Mileage Trackers

Compare these best mileage tracking apps available in 2023. Each one offers easy-to-use tracking technology with unique features and capabilities.

Get Started with ClickUp Track time, mileage data, and more by project or by individual employee in ClickUp to get more insights for your team

ClickUp isn’t a real-time mileage tracker—it’s everything else you need to manage personal and business trips. Solo professionals, small business owners, and business teams use it to import their mile-tracking data to create a centralized information hub.

From there, traveling professionals can transfer the data into templatized expense reports or add it to their list of tax-exempt business expenses. Managers can analyze team travel to uncover inefficiencies or make sure the budget is on track to cover the miles. Accountants and financial teams can also access the data to handle payments and tax filings.

Whether you want a calendar that houses all your travel data or a table to see how many miles your team puts in weekly, ClickUp offers versatile views and project management tools to support your efforts. You can also use specialized templates like the ClickUp Services Timesheet Template to track mileage within the context of work hours.

ClickUp best features

Aggregate and track miles from different employees and teams in the Table view for quick insights and monitoring

Use templates and forms within ClickUp to add data from mileage-tracking apps to reports, expense forms, and other documents

Attach mileage information to specific projects or tasks for easy budgeting and forecasting

Free database software functionality for in-depth tracking and report generation with database templates

Add tasks for individual drivers, accountants, or yourself (in all your many hats) so you can analyze the mileage data and put it to work

Combine mileage tracking with more project time tracking to see where your company resources are being used

Communicate with ClickUp’s notes and DM features so everyone gets their data in on time

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp doesn’t provide real-time mileage tracking; you will need to pick a mileage tracker app and integrate it with ClickUp to add the data to your project management processes

The mobile app offers fewer features than the desktop app. Handle day-to-day tasks on your phone and then switch to your computer for heavy-duty analytics

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Solo

Via Solo

Time-tracking and mile-tracking are tedious job requirements if you work in the gig economy. But Solo simplifies the work with automatic mileage and expense tracking. Use this app to integrate all of your gig apps onto a single dashboard to plan your trips, track miles, and see how much you made at the end of the day.

Solo is more than a simple mileage tracker. It offers you one place to manage all your to-dos from different platforms, ridesharing apps, and delivery apps. Even better, it forecasts how much money you’ll make each day—and then pays you the difference if it overestimates your daily revenue. Many gig drivers use this app for recordkeeping, itinerary-building, and financial tracking.

Solo best features

Integrations with popular apps like Instacart, Doordash, and Uber

Multiple trackers for mileage, time, and forecasted income

A guarantee for your daily pay

Solo limitations

Manual tracking can be unreliable, according to some users

Text can be small and hard to read

Solo pricing

Basic: $10/month

Pro: $15/month

Pro Plus: $20/month

Solo ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

3. Stride

Via Stride

Stride is a free mileage-tracking app. Users can automatically track miles for all of their trips. It also helps business users find tax deductions and savings opportunities with a helpful dashboard for monitoring savings, costs, and options.

Users also use it for their personal lives, as the app offers budgeting tools and personal expense tracking. The app design is easy and intuitive, so using it is never a chore.

Stride best features

Mileage and time-tracking right on the app home screen

Budget features for at-a-glance money management

Easily distinguish between personal trips and business trips

Suggestions for finding and using tax deductions

Stride limitations

Inconsistent notifications

Some users report issues with mileage and route accuracy

Stride pricing

Free

Stride ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

Bonus: Travel Management Software!

4. MileIQ

Via MileIQ

Distinguish between personal and business travel with a flick of the wrist when you use MileIQ to track your miles. The app automatically tracks all of your journeys, and you can swipe left or right to designate what type of travel each trip was.

The app is built for busy working professionals in virtually every industry. You can track miles (and savings) over time, enable work hours so you have fewer trips to sort through, and get reminders if you have any pending to-dos in the app.

MileIQ best features

MileIQ’s dashboard makes it easy to swipe and classify drives

Trackers show you savings and deductions over time

Easily download monthly mileage reports as CSV or PDF files

MileIQ limitations

The app interface can be slow while making manual edits or adjustments

The free version limits how many drives it will track per month

MileIQ pricing

Free

Unlimited: $5. 99/month per user

Teams: $8/month per user

Team Pro: $10/month per user

MileIQ ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (66+ reviews)

Capterra: 5. 0/5 (1+ reviews)

5. Mileage Tracker by Everlance

Via Everlance

Everlance puts reporting functions front and center with its mileage tracker app. As it tracks miles, it will calculate daily, monthly, and annual deductions and expenses. Users can filter out data to focus on different periods and easily export data to their preferred financial and project management apps.

The app touts IRS-compliant features and creates plenty of documentation. It can fit the needs of virtually any company policies on expense reports, tracking, and verification.

Everlance best features

Automatic tracking with edit features to go back and reclassify trips or break trips up into smaller journeys

Good report generation and documentation options

Weekly, monthly, and daily log options for easy insights and monitoring

Clean, easy-to-navigate interface

Everlance limitations

Free features occasionally miscategorize trips and overwrite data

May not record trips if the phone battery is low

Everlance pricing

Free (for individuals and businesses)

Premium (individual): $5/month

Premium Plus (individual): $10/month

Business: $12/month per user

CPM Program (businesses): $10/month per user

FAVR Program (businesses): $33/month per user

Everlance ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (64+ reviews)

6. SherpaShare – Rideshare Driver

Via SherpaShare

SherpaShare is built just for rideshare drivers. Integrate your apps with SherpaShare to plan your routes, get recommendations to optimize your route, and track your business miles.

The premium app offers additional features for users to maximize their daily income with insights like heatmaps and hotspots. The app also offers savings and coupons for SherpaShare users.

SherpaShare best features

Real-time analytics features help drivers plan their routes for better pay

Chat function built for the community of rideshare drivers

SherpaShare limitations

Savings and deals tab can be distracting

Some users find the app confusing to use

Requires all permissions to function properly

SherpaShare pricing

Monthly: $5. 99/month

Super Premium: $10/month

SherpaShare ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

7. Hurdlr

Via Hurdlr

Hurdlr is designed for self-employed users. Rather than just tracking miles and potential savings, it also tracks costs and savings relative to business profits and income. You can pull up savings over time, reports showing profit and loss, and get real-time updates about your mileage.

Users can also track business expenses outside of driving through Hurdlr. Capture receipts, log expenses, and see your business bank balance within the single app.

Hurdlr best features

In-built tracking for revenue, expenses, and taxes on the home screen

Integrations with thousands of different banks, as well as popular payment tools, rideshare apps, and accounting tools

Offers dozens of different report templates

Unlimited mileage tracking

Hurdlr limitations

Some users experience gaps in tracking and functionality

Can double-count bank transfers, making expense reports inaccurate

Hurdlr pricing

Free

Premium: $10/month

Pro: $16. 67/month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Hurdlr ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (23+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (11+ reviews)

8. Gridwise

Via Gridwise

Gridwise is built for two audiences: gig workers looking for a centralized way to track gigs and businesses that want to market to gig workers. Gig workers can sync their apps, get personalized recommendations, and strategically plan around peak hours. Businesses can place ads, reach out to drivers, and analyze the results of their campaigns.

Gridwise best features

Interface makes it easy to prepare tax information and track deductions

Users can sync their gig and ridesharing apps to plan their day

Data analytics tools create personalized stats and recommendations

Gridwise limitations

Gig mobility data is shared with advertisers

The free version has limited event reminders and airport insights

Gridwise pricing

Free

Plus: $9. 99/month

Gridwise ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

9. QuickBooks Self-Employed

QuickBooks offers a complete suite of tools for self-employed professionals and small businesses, including a mileage tracking app. Users can generate reports, see savings estimates, and easily transfer their data to TurboTax. Transferring and sharing data is easy because so many programs are under this umbrella.

This app shines when it comes to taxes and financial planning. If you want to prioritize tax deductions and clear bookkeeping, QuickBooks offers different views, reports, and features to fit your preferred workflow.

QuickBooks Self-Employed best features

Robust built-in reporting tools for deep insights

Estimated taxes and tax filing functions designed for self-employed users

Offers mileage tracking, expense tracking, and receipt organization all in one place

QuickBooks Self-Employed limitations

Many users find customer service lacking

The mobile app is much less friendly than the desktop version

QuickBooks Self-Employed pricing

Self-Employed: $20/month

Self-Employed Tax Bundle: $30/month

Self-Employed Live Tax Bundle: $40/month

QuickBooks Self-Employed ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 0/5 (3,100+ reviews for QuickBooks)

Capterra: 3. 9/5 (95+ reviews)

10. TripLog

Via Triplog

Triplog offers features for both self-employed professionals and enterprise-level businesses. It integrates with popular enterprise software, including QuickBooks, SAP Concur, and Sage, to fit into any tech stack. Users and managers can track travel over time and identify areas for improved efficiency through comprehensive employee monitoring software.

TripLog offers different options for major industry verticals to serve everyone, from independent rideshare drivers to big construction teams. Individuals can plan their routes and classify trips for tax reporting. Businesses can automatically track movement and maintain oversight for their field teams.

TripLog best features

Integrations with major platforms and an API for custom functions

Real-time tracking for trips, fuel, and related expenses

Optional hardware for GPS mileage tracking or Bluetooth-based tracking to optimize automatic mileage tracking

Has time attendance software and expense tracking software options

TripLog limitations

Automated payment feature might encounter errors during setup

Help desk responses are reportedly slow

TripLog pricing

Lite: Free

Premium: $5. 99/month

Teams: $10/month per user

Enterprise: $15/month per user

TripLog ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (56+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (75+ reviews)

Track Your Miles Where You Already Manage Your Finances and To-Dos in ClickUp

Tracking your miles can save your business hundreds or thousands of dollars in taxes or missed expenses. But when you rely on manual tools, it might not seem worth the time. Choosing the right mileage tracking app makes all the difference.

Choosing the right free project management software and collaborative tracking app matters just as much. ClickUp can read data from your mileage tracker app to generate reports, monitor trends over time, and make reporting or documenting mileage expenses easier.

Sign up today for your Free Forever ClickUp account and start tracking!