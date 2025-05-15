11 nejlepších generátorů sloganů s umělou inteligencí pro chytlavé slogany

Have a Break, Have a KitKat!

Slogans matter. Donald Gillies created this Kit Kat slogan, and who amongst us who has ever enjoyed a crunchy KitKat has forgotten it!

Because you’re worth it.

The tagline for L’Oréal Paris by Ilon Specht challenged beauty industry narratives about women’s worth and self-confidence.

While KitKat focused on a physical action (taking a break), L’Oréal sought empowerment. Both slogans encapsulated the brand identity of the company represented and were catchy enough to become unforgettable.

But you don’t have to become a Gillies or a Specht to write a memorable slogan; not with a handy AI assistant. In fact, 30% of outbound marketing messages for social media campaigns are AI-generated now, and you can create yours within minutes too.

This blog will detail 11 AI Slogan Generators you can choose from to generate slogan ideas for your campaign. Let’s dive in!

At a Glance: 11 Best AI Slogan Generators

Before we dive into the details, here is an overview of the best AI tools to generate catchy slogans:

Tool Best For Best Features ClickUp Creating slogans and campaign project management Generate slogans with ClickUp Brain and avail of the option of multiple AI models; store ideas in Docs, and turn them into tasks with deadlines Copy. ai Creating alternative content Generate multiple content formats and refine slogans using brand-specific inputs Canva Slogan Generator Creating visually appealing designs and catchy slogans Create slogans and instantly apply them to designs for social media and branding Writesonic Accessing different AI models together Use Chatsonic and Socialsonic to brainstorm slogans and stay aligned with trends Ahrefs Free AI slogan generator Combine slogan creation with SEO keyword research and competitor analysis Grammarly Refining and polishing slogan copy Generate and edit slogans using GrammarlyGO’s brand voice and writing goals Shopify Creating industry-specific taglines Generate hundreds of eCommerce slogans and apply them to your store immediately Jasper AI Creating customer-specific slogans Input customer details and use templates or Boss Mode to generate and test slogans Designhill Slogan Generator Creating keyword-optimized slogans Input brand keywords and generate 100+ targeted slogans instantly Hypotenuse AI Regenerating slogans endlessly Describe your brand, generate multiple versions, and edit or retry for better results Easy-Peasy. AI Generating slogans with brand guidelines Train the AI using PDFs and brand inputs for consistent slogan generation

What Should You Look for in an AI Slogan Generator?

A memorable slogan should be unique to your brand’s identity, vision, and target audience. You should also be mindful of how it will play in various contexts—will it look equally attractive on a website, mobile screen, and billboard?

An AI slogan maker should be able to take care of this creative process to save time and generate a well-crafted slogan. But that’s not all!

Here are five more qualities you should look for in the tools for effective slogans:

Customizability: Specifying the tone or refining the slogans generated to suit your specific industry and demographic

Ease of use: Using features like one-click generation and filtering options

Multiple slogan options: Creating unique slogans without sounding repetitive to create a lasting impression

Brand consistency: Integrating with your existing branding assets and advertising requirements for better alignment

Export options: Downloading the final slogan in different formats (e. g. , PDF, CSV) and sharing it with team members for group decision-making

This discussion between Reddit users answers how to use AI in advertising beautifully. Whatever tool you eventually pick, think of it as your assistant, not a competitor.

via Reddit

The 11 Best AI Slogan Generators

An AI slogan generator can create quick, customizable slogans and act as a comprehensive platform to manage your marketing efforts—from project management and design integration to creating SEO-friendly taglines.

Explore these 11 AI slogan generators (free and paid) to decide which one fits perfectly with your requirements.

🧠 Fun Fact: Hyundai is one of the world’s most misspelled brand names, closely followed by Lamborghini.

1. ClickUp (Best for creating slogans and campaign project management)

Brainstorm ideas for catchy slogans and create your to-do list or a collaborative document with ClickUp Brain

Writing a memorable slogan while your marketing campaign management is sorted—sounds like a dream, right?

But with ClickUp, it can be real! The everything app for work combines AI-powered systems with knowledge sharing, team communication, and project management to keep everything organized.

Generate catchy slogans and create an inventory of creative ideas with ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s in-house AI assistant. The tool processes your brand details, target audience, and core message using the 1000+ ClickUp Integrations to deliver impactful slogans.

Even without complex prompts, ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer for Work can understand simple inputs and generate memorable slogans.

✨ Bonus: ClickUp Brain users can choose from multiple external AI models, including GPT-4o, o3-mini, o1, and Claude 3. 7 Sonnet for copywriting and generating catchy slogans!

Check out how you can use ClickUp Brain for marketing with this quick explainer:

Once you’ve created your catchy taglines, ClickUp can also help out with real-time collaboration. Use ClickUp Docs to record creative ideas, account for brand identity, and plan social media campaigns.

Collaborate in real time with ClickUp Docs, track every change, and reduce room for error

Multiple team members can work together and track changes without leaving the platform. To go from planning to implementation, teams can link ClickUp Docs to ClickUp Tasks and create actionable items with set deadlines and progress trackers.

📮 ClickUp Insight: With ClickUp Brain’s AI Knowledge Manager by your side, generating slogans becomes easier. Simply ask the question right from your workspace, and ClickUp Brain will pull up the information from your workspace and/or connected third-party apps!

ClickUp best features

Use ClickUp Views to organize and filter slogans (e. g. , by category, rating, or status). A Table View might be best for sorting and comparing

Add ClickUp Custom Fields to your tasks to categorize slogans (e. g. , ‘Brand Focus,’ ‘Target Audience,’ ‘Tone’)

Deploy advertising templates with sample tasks, custom fields, and predefined workflows

Monitor key metrics, track task completion, and analyze outcomes for future marketing campaigns with ClickUp Dashboards

ClickUp limitations

There is a learning curve for first-time users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Chelsea Bennett, Brand Engagement Manager, Lulu Press, shared their experience with ClickUp:

A project management platform is essential for a marketing team, and we love that it helps us stay connected to other departments. We use ClickUp literally every day, for everything. It has been very helpful for our creative team and has made their workflow better and more efficient.

2. Copy. ai (Best for creating alternative content)

Instead of spending hours brainstorming slogans for each campaign, use Copy. ai to create alternative content for different marketing initiatives and demographics.

It allows you to write detailed prompts that specify parameters like tone, style, and structure to match your requirements.

In addition to slogan generation, Copy. ai offers a wide library of AI writing tools tailored to various content formats—blogs, product descriptions, emails, and more. Its slogan generator allows detailed prompt customization, helping marketers test voice, tone, and delivery angles. You can also use the Brand Voice tool to keep generated slogans aligned with your identity across all campaigns.

Copy. ai best features

Add business-specific keywords in your input for tailored slogans

Use pre-built templates to fill in information and generate content within seconds

Refine your content with the Sentence Rewriter tool

Copy. ai limitations

No option to edit prompts mid-conversation

May generate inaccurate or repetitive content

Copy. ai pricing

Free forever

Starter: $49/user per month

Advanced: $249/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Copy. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews)

3. Canva Slogan Generator (Best for creating visually appealing designs and catchy slogans)

via Canva Slogan Generator

Do you need a snappy slogan for your brand with versatile design options? Canva Slogan Generator is your best bet!

You can use their AI slogan generator to write catchy taglines and immediately customize its look with fonts, colors, and graphics—all without switching apps for your promotion strategy or marketing campaigns.

Beyond slogans, Canva makes it easy to apply generated taglines across brand visuals. You can drag and drop AI-generated slogans into Instagram posts, ads, flyers, and business cards using Canva’s templates.

Canva Slogan Generator best features

Generate 50 slogans using the Canva AI slogan generator for free

Translate slogans into 100+ languages with Canva’s Pro-level translation tool

Use Canva Docs to collaborate with your team and discuss the AI-generated slogans

Convert your Doc to a deck with one click and present your business campaign

Canva Slogan Generator limitations

Organizing a large number of files can be messy

New apps and features can get overwhelming and make the interface clunky

Canva Slogan Generator pricing

Free forever

Canva Pro: $15/user per month

Canva Teams: $10/user per month

Canva Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva Slogan Generator ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12,000+ reviews)

👀 Did You Know? 73% of social users claim that if a brand does not respond online, they will buy from a competitor.

4. Writesonic (Best for accessing different AI models together)

via Writesonic

Writesonic’s Chatsonic combines AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to research and generate content, thus becoming a complete AI content creation tool.

You can also use Socialsonic to stay informed about viral trends and build an inventory of creative ideas. Planning your marketing campaigns with this tool can be extremely easy. However, its social content features currently focus only on LinkedIn.

Writesonic’s slogan generation pairs well with its ad copy and product description tools suite. With Brand Voice features, you can train Writesonic to replicate specific tones across different platforms.

Writesonic best features

Create and maintain a consistent brand tone across generated content

Leverage content generation in 25+ languages

Publish content directly to your preferred platform with one-click publishing

Writesonic limitations

The credits in the free plan are a one-time offer, so you cannot reuse them once they run out

Tends to generate generic content even for a specific text prompt

Writesonic pricing

Free forever

Individual: $20/user per month (billed annually)

Standard: $99/user per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Writesonic ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What real users are saying about Writesonic

Writesonic is the writing assistant I need when brainstorming a blog title, writing an article or back copy for a book, or marketing copy for a digital ad. It’s availability 24/7 compliments my writing schedule. It also helps me brainstorm with my writing clients when we are looking for new ideas for content.

💡Pro Tip: Use Writesonic’s AI Article Writer 5. 0 to generate a long-form content draft, then refine it with Chatsonic for slogan ideas and Photosonic for visuals. Create your brand-aligned marketing campaign—from catchy slogans to engaging content and graphics using one platform.

5. Ahrefs (Best for free AI slogan generator)

via Ahrefs

Research keywords for creating catchy slogans in Ahrefs and use its AI slogan generator (free) to develop taglines.

While Ahrefs’ slogan generator is simple, its true power lies in keyword research. Before finalizing a slogan, marketers can use Ahrefs to test keyword difficulty, search volume, and competitor usage for relevant terms. This ensures slogans aren’t just catchy—but SEO-smart too.

Ahrefs best features

Choose the number of variants you want to generate

Analyze competitors’ most successful slogans and marketing copy through the Site Explorer feature

Write fresh slogans depending on the search activity of your target audience using the Keywords Explorer

Ahrefs limitations

The responses can be generic and repetitive

While the AI slogan generator is free, the other features come at a steep price

Ahrefs pricing

Free

Lite: $129/user per month

Standard: $249/user per month

Advanced: $449/user per month

Enterprise: $1499/month (annual commitment required)

Ahrefs ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (550+ reviews)

6. Grammarly (Best for refining and polishing slogan copy)

via Grammarly

Among tools that check writing quality, Grammarly stands out with its real-time correction capabilities and detailed suggestions beyond basic grammar fixes.

GrammarlyGO, the generative AI co-creator, is especially useful for writing a good slogan in your brand’s voice. To draft a product slogan, input key terms about your product, and GrammarlyGO will generate multiple options in seconds.

Grammarly’s slogan suggestions improve significantly when paired with its custom goal-setting options. Set your tone (friendly, formal, confident), define your target audience, choose your intent (inform, persuade), and let GrammarlyGO fine-tune your slogans accordingly.

Grammarly best features

Analyze content against web pages to ensure originality and prevent unintentional plagiarism

Set custom writing goals to match your content’s purpose and audience

Leverage multi-language support such as American, British, Canadian, and Australian English

Grammarly limitations

It can create more errors due to software glitches in Google Docs or emails

Limited support for adjusting tone across non-English languages

Grammarly pricing

Free

Pro: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Grammarly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (7,000+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: For brand recall—what audiences retain about your brand, influencer marketing increases the aided recall rate by 79% and branded content by 81%.

7. Shopify (Best for creating industry-specific taglines)

via Shopify

Shopify’s free slogan generator has a clean, straightforward interface. With just a few clicks, you can generate hundreds of catchy taglines.

Browse through the many industry names and create specific slogans by typing in the keyword.

Shopify’s slogan generator is great for entrepreneurs launching niche eCommerce brands. Once you generate your slogan, you can quickly apply it to your Shopify store’s homepage, product listings, or ad banners using built-in integrations.

Shopify best features

Pick from hundreds of slogan options based on your keywords

Tailor your slogans to highlight your brand message and USPs

Access additional marketing and branding resources through Shopify’s integrated toolkit

Shopify limitations

Limited customization options for fine-tuning generated slogans

Bulk generation may result in repetitive or generic taglines

Shopify pricing

Free

Basic: $29/month per user

Shopify: $79/month for small teams

Advanced: $299/month for large businesses

Shopify ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (4,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (6,500+ reviews)

8. Jasper AI (Best for creating customer-specific slogans)

via Jasper AI

Describe your potential customers to Jasper AI and other brand-related details and create content. You can do this with the Perfect Headline Template—input details such as product descriptions, business name, context, customer avatar, and tone of voice.

Another method for creating slogans using Jasper AI is Boss Mode’s recipe function. It accepts similar input fields but allows for specific slogan-generation commands executed through CTRL/CMD + Shift + Enter.

Jasper AI best features

Use the wide variety of content writing templates to generate all types of pieces

Create slogans in 25 languages

Repurpose existing content into concise headlines

Jasper AI limitations

Users take time to learn how to use all the features effectively

Setting up prompts and context can be challenging

Jasper AI pricing

Free: 7-day trial

Creator: $49/seat per month

Pro: $69/seat per month

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,500+ reviews)

What real users are saying about Jasper AI

Also LOVE that it helps with short catching slogans or titles that I can use in SM, emails or other marketing efforts Review collected by and hosted on G2. com.

9. Designhill Slogan Generator (Best for creating keyword-optimized slogans)

via Designhill Slogan Generator

Designhill Slogan Generator is like chatting with a friend who has creative ideas about your business’s branding and marketing needs.

Enter your brand keyword and generate slogans tailored to that focus instantly, making them highly relevant to your marketing channels.

Designhill Slogan Generator best features

Leverage a user-friendly interface requiring no technical expertise

Choose from 100+ slogan options specifically tailored to your brand-related keywords

Copy slogans with one click, making it easy to save and compare your favorites

Designhill Slogan Generator limitations

Some slogans may need light editing to fit your brand’s voice

No multilingual support

Designhill Slogan Generator pricing

Free

Designhill Slogan Generator ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

10. Hypotenuse AI (Best for regenerating slogans endlessly)

via Hypotenuse AI

For best results, describe your brand voice and customer needs in detail—Hypotenuse AI uses this to generate targeted slogans.

Hypotenuse AI gives you six options and the freedom to make desired edits. Plus, if you do not like anything, simply generate it again.

Hypotenuse AI best features

Use 50+ customizable content templates

Leverage web-based research tool for instant information sourcing

Access advanced article writing features for developing a marketing copy around your slogans

Hypotenuse AI limitations

Generates occasional repetitive content when using similar prompts

Limited chat support features

Hypotenuse AI pricing

Free

Entry: $29/month

Essential: $87/month

Blog Pro: $230/month

Blog Custom: Custom pricing

Hypotenuse AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What real-life users are saying about Hypotenuse AI

We use this for brainstorming and writing our product descriptions, social media posts, landing page copy and a few other types of marketing content. It’s given us great ideas and we’re able to produce and nudge content into the specific tone and language that works for us.

11. Easy-Peasy. AI (Best for generating slogans with brand guidelines)

You can train Easy-Peasy. AI with specific brand guidelines, examples, and tonality to maintain consistency amongst the generated slogans. It uses GPT-4 to understand context and create phrases that align with your brand personality.

Easy-Peasy. AI’s assistant, Marky, helps refine slogans using advanced natural language processing.

Easy-Peasy. AI best features

Generate slogans in 40+ languages

Access 200+ AI templates to make work easier

Upload brand-related PDF files and ask AI questions for more focused marketing campaigns

Easy-Peasy. AI limitations

Some advanced features have a learning curve for new users

Might lack accuracy in its generated content

Easy-Peasy. AI pricing

Free

Starter: $16/user per month

Unlimited 50: $24/user per month

Unlimited: $32/user per month

Easy-Peasy. AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

👀 Did You Know? According to 93% of marketing leaders, marketers need to know how to use AI in their workflow.

Generate Slogans and Form Brand Identity with ClickUp

Creating memorable slogans that stick in people’s minds isn’t the easiest task. But with the right AI slogan generator, you can capture your brand’s personality in a phrase that resonates with your audience.

While all these tools can help generate compelling slogans and test variations, only ClickUp combines slogan creation with complete workflow and campaign management.

ClickUp creates a central location for storing brand assets, collaborating with team members, and tracking marketing campaigns. So, when you’re done creating your brand’s slogan, you can continue running it in the same place you created your catchphrase.

Sign up for ClickUp for free today and give it a try! 🎉