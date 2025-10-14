Bezplatné šablony plánů nákupu pro řízení nákupu a dodavatelů

Cutting corners in procurement can cost you—literally. Without a solid plan, you risk delays, budget overruns, and unreliable suppliers. 💰

What Are Procurement Plan Templates?

Procurement plan templates are structured documents that outline processes and strategies to acquire goods, services, or works from external sources within a project or organization.

They serve as blueprints, detailing the steps, timelines, responsibilities, and criteria involved in procurement activities.

Typically, these templates encompass procurement objectives, market research findings, contract types, procurement processes, roles and responsibilities, performance metrics, and risk management strategies.

They standardize your procedures, ensure regulatory compliance, and align procurement KPIs with overall project goals.

12 Free Procurement Plan Templates to Ease Procurement Challenges

Having the right template can make all the difference when managing procurement processes. ClickUp Templates offers solutions designed to simplify and streamline procurement.

ClickUp is a Converged AI Workspace that combines project management, documents, and team communication, all in one platform—accelerated by next-generation AI automation and search.

A procurement manager’s life involves everything from tracking vendor relationships to organizing detailed purchase orders and inventory reports. To make it easier, here are our recommendations for the best procurement management plan templates that cover every aspect.

Let’s get started! 💪

1. ClickUp Procurement Template

ClickUp's Procurement Template is designed to help you track and manage your procurement processes.

Managing procurement without a clear plan can lead to unnecessary spending, missed details, and last-minute scrambling. The ClickUp Procurement Template brings structure to the process, helping teams plan, track, and optimize every procurement stage.

With visual dashboards and no-code databases, keeping track of procurement activities becomes effortless. Automated workflows handle requests, approvals, and delivery tracking, reducing the need for constant follow-ups.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Create a standardized procurement process to avoid confusion and delays

Store all supplier details and documents in one organized space

Track every stage of procurement with a visual dashboard

Reduce errors by following a clear workflow and consistent format

Better understand supplier relationships and assess potential risks using Custom Views

📌 Ideal for: Businesses needing a centralized system to track, manage, and streamline procurement processes.

2. ClickUp Request for Quote Template

ClickUp's Request for Quote Template is designed to help you keep track of requests for quotes from vendors.

A Request for Quote (RFQ) is essential when sourcing materials or services, ensuring fair pricing and transparency. The ClickUp Request for Quote Template organizes every detail of your RFQ process.

It allows you to define project objectives, budgets, and timelines before sending structured RFQs to vendors, ensuring consistency and clarity in communication.

Plus, with dedicated sections for key procurement details, you capture vendor and company information, special instructions, and a quote summary with minimal effort.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Collect vendor quotes with consistent formats and details

Set clear project objectives and budgets before requesting quotes

Compare vendor proposals side by side for better decision-making

Track all RFQs in one centralized system for transparency

📌 Ideal for: Procurement teams that need a standardized and efficient way to gather and evaluate vendor bids, ensuring fair comparisons and streamlined communication.

3. ClickUp Purchase Order and Inventory Template

ClickUp's Purchase Order and Inventory Template is designed to help you keep track of purchases and inventory.

The ClickUp Purchase Order and Inventory Template ensures every order is accurately recorded and tracked from request to fulfillment. It helps businesses maintain vendor details, purchase dates, shipping terms, and delivery schedules efficiently.

It lets you organize tasks into fourteen different statuses: Payment, Submit To Supplier, Add To Inventory, Ready For Review, Delivered, etc. , to keep track of progress.

With real-time tracking, teams can stay on top of procurement activities, plan inventory, and avoid costly mistakes like duplicate orders or missed deliveries. It also improves inventory management, letting you monitor stock levels.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Record every purchase order accurately from start to finish

Monitor stock levels to avoid shortages and overstocking

Track vendor details and delivery timelines efficiently

Generate inventory reports to support procurement decisions

📌 Ideal for: Companies looking for a dual-purpose tool that helps managers purchase orders and track stock levels, ensuring inventory is always up to date and orders are processed smoothly.

4. ClickUp RFP Process Template

ClickUp's RFP Process Template is designed to help you manage the process of responding to a Request For Proposal (RFP).

The RFP (Request for Proposal) process is how businesses solicit bids from vendors, outlining project requirements and evaluation criteria to ensure they choose the best partner.

ClickUp’s RFP Process Template provides a clear framework for handling everything from drafting the request to selecting the final vendor. Track key dates like submission deadlines and awarding timelines to ensure nothing is missed.

This RFP template includes five key categories to keep everything organized: Process phase (drafting, planning, or reviewing), Budget (fund allocation), Attachments (critical documents), Awarding date (timeline), and Proposal deadline.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Organize RFP stages from drafting to vendor selection

Track submission deadlines and awarding timelines precisely

Store all proposals and attachments in one structured location

Evaluate vendor bids consistently using predefined criteria

📌 Ideal for: Project teams or businesses managing complex vendor selection processes, where clarity, deadlines, and organization are essential for evaluating multiple proposals.

5. ClickUp Standard RFI Template

ClickUp's Standard RFI Template is designed to help you track and manage requests for information.

A Request for Information (RFI) gathers details from vendors, suppliers, or stakeholders before making purchasing decisions. ClickUp’s Standard RFI Template lets you collect, track, and evaluate vendor responses efficiently.

You can create an RFI Ticket Form with key details like the requester’s name, department, and due date. Once submitted, track each request using statuses like ‘New Request,’ ‘Acknowledgement,’ ‘Complete,’ and ‘Delivery. ’

Want to compare responses? The template includes multiple views: Request List for organizing RFIs, Process Board for tracking statuses, and Delivery Schedule Calendar for visualizing due dates.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Collect vendor information systematically for informed decisions

Assign due dates and responsibilities for each RFI request

Track progress with clear statuses from submission to completion

Compare responses easily using multiple views for clarity

📌 Ideal for: Teams looking to gather detailed information from vendors, suppliers, or stakeholders before making purchasing decisions, with a focus on organizing responses, prioritizing requests, and tracking progress.

6. ClickUp Supplier Audit Task Template

ClickUp's Supplier Audit Task Template is designed to help you easily track supplier audits and inspections.

A supplier audit is vital to ensuring your vendors meet compliance, quality, and performance standards. The ClickUp Supplier Audit Task Template tracks audit criteria, task assignments, and follow-ups.

Manage every stage of the supplier audit process, from creating and assigning audit tasks with clear due dates to ensure accountability across your team. You can organize all audit-related information, including compliance checklists and performance evaluations, in one place, helping you identify areas for improvement.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Schedule supplier audits with clear tasks and deadlines

Track compliance and performance metrics in one place

Assign responsibilities to ensure accountability for each audit

Record follow-up actions and improvements efficiently

📌 Ideal for: Businesses managing multiple suppliers and compliance-heavy industries that require meticulous tracking and reporting.

7. ClickUp Vendor Master List Template

ClickUp's Vendor Master List Template is designed to help you keep track of your vendors in one place.

Vendor management shouldn’t feel stressful.

If you’re still digging through old spreadsheets, emails, or sticky notes to find vendor contacts, contract details, or past performance, it’s time for an upgrade. The ClickUp Vendor Master List Template gives you a framework to manage every supplier, contractor, or service provider.

Instantly search vendors by name, industry, or contact info without endless scrolling and track contract details, vendor status, and spending in one organized dashboard.

It also lets you prioritize key suppliers and monitor performance to optimize procurement strategy.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Centralize vendor information, including contact and contract details

Prioritize critical suppliers for procurement planning

Track vendor performance consistently across all projects

Search vendors easily using filters and customized views

📌 Ideal for: Organizations managing relationships with multiple vendors, allowing them to centralize and organize key vendor information, track performance, and easily prioritize critical suppliers.

8. ClickUp Vendor Application Form Template

Get Free Template Make vendor onboarding smooth and effective with the ClickUp Vendor Application Form Template

The ClickUp Vendor Application Form Template transforms a chaotic onboarding process into a streamlined experience that focuses on gathering crucial vendor details immediately. It facilitates information collection and vendor evaluation for data-driven decisions.

Ever wonder how to screen vendors effectively before setting up a meeting? This template lets you capture everything from contact info and product offerings to certifications.

Ensure all potential vendors provide the necessary information, business details, and product offerings to gauge if they’re right for your business.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Collect detailed vendor information systematically for evaluation

Ensure all required certifications and documents are submitted

Standardize the onboarding process for new vendors

Track application progress efficiently in one centralized system

📌 Ideal for: Companies seeking a streamlined way to collect essential vendor details, evaluate qualifications, and ensure compliance from the start of the vendor onboarding process.

9. ClickUp Vendor Agreement Template

ClickUp's Vendor Agreement Template is designed to help you keep track of vendor contracts and agreements.

Keeping vendor relationships transparent and dispute-free starts with a solid agreement.

The ClickUp Vendor Agreement Template helps you establish clear terms from the start, turning complex contracts into structured, manageable documents. With defined rights, obligations, pricing, and delivery terms upfront and no legal jargon, you can avoid misunderstandings later.

This template goes beyond a basic vendor form, offering built-in collaboration tools like comments, milestones, and Custom Fields. These allow you to tailor agreements to your exact needs.

Plus, with automated reminders for contract reviews, renewals, and updates, you can stay ahead of procurement challenges and ensure long-term vendor accountability.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Create clear, structured agreements with defined terms and conditions

Collaborate with stakeholders using built-in comments and milestones

Set reminders for contract reviews, renewals, and updates

Track obligations and deadlines to avoid disputes effectively

📌 Ideal for: Businesses needing a consistent and organized way to create, review, and manage vendor agreements, ensuring all terms and expectations are clearly defined and tracked.

10. ClickUp Vendor Management Checklist Template

ClickUp's Vendor Management Checklist Template is designed to help you keep track of the progress of vendors in your company.

Managing multiple vendors across different platforms can get messy fast. The ClickUp Vendor Management Checklist Template streamlines the process, turning vendor evaluation and onboarding into a structured, transparent workflow.

Even better? With built-in collaboration tools, the vendor management software lets you collect feedback to monitor performance and streamline communication.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Evaluate vendors consistently using a structured checklist

Track onboarding and performance progress easily

Assign tasks and responsibilities for vendor management

Ensure compliance and efficiency across all vendor activities

📌 Ideal for: Procurement teams or businesses aiming to ensure consistent and thorough vendor management through a structured checklist that ensures compliance, performance evaluation, and efficient vendor onboarding.

11. ClickUp Inventory Management Template

Get Free Template Manage inventory tracking with the ClickUp Inventory Management Template

The ClickUp Inventory Management Template simplifies stock control by offering real-time tracking, trend analysis, and automated updates. This way, you always know what’s available and what needs restocking.

Unlike a purchase order system focusing on procurement, this inventory template helps ongoing inventory management, helping businesses stay proactive.

With customizable fields for product details, including pricing, images, and supplier data, you can maintain a centralized inventory database. Advanced search and filter options make it easy to locate seasonal stock, clearance items, or frequently ordered supplies.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Monitor stock levels in real-time for better planning

Track purchase trends to optimize inventory decisions

Maintain a centralized database of product details and suppliers

Generate visual reports to analyze inventory efficiently

📌 Ideal for: Companies managing complex or large inventories that require real-time tracking, trend analysis, and forecasting to maintain optimal stock levels, avoid shortages, and plan purchasing more effectively.

12. ClickUp Inventory Report Template

ClickUp's Inventory Report Template is designed to help you monitor product stock levels and plan for future orders.

The ClickUp Inventory Report Template simplifies stock monitoring with an easy-to-update Docs format, eliminating the need for complex formulas. It provides a structured way to track stock levels, purchase trends, services needed, and product data.

Clear visual summaries of stock levels help identify shortages or overages before they disrupt operations. Track purchase activity over time to optimize procurement contracts and cut unnecessary costs.

🌼 Why you’ll love this template

Track inventory levels and trends systematically over time

Record purchase activity for better procurement decisions

Monitor stock shortages or surpluses proactively

Share reports easily with teams for collaborative planning

📌 Ideal for: Teams or businesses needing to analyze purchase activity and inventory trends over time.

What Makes a Good Procurement Plan Template?

Similar to procurement management software, a well-structured template is a strategic tool to guide your procurement planning process. Key characteristics include:

Procurement objectives: Defines specific goals aligned with organizational priorities

Process flows: Outlines each step from requisition to contract closure

Roles and responsibilities: Assigns tasks and decision-making authority to team members

Contract types: Specifies the most suitable contract arrangements for each procurement

Risk management strategies: Identifies potential risks and mitigation plans

Performance metrics: Sets criteria to evaluate supplier performance and procurement success

Legal compliance: Ensures adherence to relevant laws and policies

Project timelines: Aligns procurement activities with overall project schedules and purchasing process

Resource allocation: Manages project budgets to ensure plans stay within financial constraints while fulfilling procurement requirements

Stakeholder engagement plans: Details communication and involvement strategies with all stakeholders

