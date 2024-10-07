15 nejlepších chatových platforem pro rok 2025

Imagine going to a party where every group speaks a different language—sales and marketing teams in one corner, customer support in the other, and friends catching up across the room.
Chat platforms today feel like that party.
There’s a platform for every purpose, and it’s hard to know which one to use when.
After exploring most of them, I’ve compiled a list of the best chat platforms for any conversation—whether you’re at work, catching up with friends, or handling customer queries.
What Should You Look for in Chat Platforms?
According to Forbes, nearly 50% of employees say poor communication hampers their productivity.
Therefore, to get the most out of your chat platform, here are some features you can keep in mind while onboarding your next solution.
- Omnichannel support: Look for chat platforms that integrate multiple communication channels—email, live chat, social media, and SMS
- Customizable chat widgets: Your chat platform should match your brand—customizable chat widgets and other features help bring a level of personalization to your experience
- Automation and chatbots: Automating repetitive tasks like answering FAQs or routing messages saves time and improves team productivity
- CRM integration: A well-integrated chat platform helps centralize customer information, making it easier to track interactions, monitor case progress, and build stronger relationships
- Real-time monitoring: Being able to monitor visitor behavior and analyze chats in real-time improves customer satisfaction and provides insights into customer preferences
The 15 Best Chat Platforms
Now that we know what features we should keep in mind while shortlisting chat platforms for instant messaging, I’m going to share my list of the top contenders:
1. ClickUp (Best collaboration and project management tool)
We’ve all been there— scattered tasks, lost conversations, and files that seem to disappear into the digital void. Hunting them down feels like venturing into a rabbit hole, only to resurface hours later with nothing to show but frustration.
ClickUp is the antidote to this chaos.
Designed for teams of any size (yes, even those on different continents), ClickUp brings order to the madness with customizable features that boost team collaboration, save time, and keep everyone in sync—literally.
Need to centralize all those scattered conversations? Enter ClickUp Chat View, where all your important discussions finally meet in one convenient hub. Chat with your team directly within the relevant task or docs so everybody has context!
With Assigned Comments in ClickUp, comments and feedback turn into trackable tasks that won’t get lost. And that’s only the beginning.
ClickUp best features
- Multiple integrations: Bring everything into one place without constantly switching apps. With over 1,000 integrations with work tools like Slack, Zoom, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office—all your workplace besties are welcome here.
- Goal tracking: Keep your team laser-focused on OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) with ClickUp Goals. You can set, track, and crush goals while keeping an eye on progress in real time, whether you’re hitting marketing milestones or launching a new product
- Assigned comments: Ensure no feedback gets lost in translation with ClickUp Assigned Comments in Docs, tasks, and Whiteboards. Have a specific comment for Sarah in marketing about that new ad copy? Just @mention her in the doc, and voilà— instant communication
- Real-time document editing: Leverage real-time collaboration on ClickUp Docs to edit documents simultaneously with multiple team members without the version control nightmare. No more “Who edited this?”
- Integrated chat feature: Have instant, real-time conversations threaded directly within tasks, docs, and projects with ClickUp Chat. Because those never-ending email threads were so last decade!
- Record and share instructions: Record your screen, capture video, and send detailed instructions to your team with ClickUp Clips, the ultimate feature for those ‘I can’t explain this over chat’ moments. Trust me, it’s the perfect solution to avoid getting lost in translation
- 1000+ templates to choose from: Get off the mark fast with ready-to-use ClickUp Templates for everything from client onboarding to international collaboration. Need a quick setup for a marketing campaign? There’s a template for that. Got an international team managing a product launch? There’s a template for that too
Here’s Alfred Titus, Brighten A Soul Foundation’s Administrative Support Manager, summing up the ClickUp experience perfectly:
To any organization struggling with managing their projects, ClickUp will help in task collaboration. With this software, people can keep track of the to-do list items and work on those tasks within the stipulated time. It also helps the project management team to track the overall progress of the projects to ensure deadlines are kept.
ClickUp limitations
- With so many features, ClickUp comes with a learning curve. Here’s the best part, though: The onboarding process is smooth, and once you get the hang of it, you’ll be unstoppable. 🏃🏻♂️
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)
2. Slack (Best for team communication and workflow integration)
Like ClickUp, Slack is a productivity chat app that gives businesses a central spot for everything, from discussions to collaboration.
One of the advantages of using Slack is its 2,600+ integrations (yes, really).
So, if you get onboarded with this chat platform, it is likely compatible with all the business apps you already use.
Slack’s project management strength lies in its ability to store and organize all communication—forever (well, almost). Whether it’s a one-on-one chat, a group huddle, or even messages exchanged during Slack Huddles (their quick audio and video call feature), everything stays in one place for easy access.
Slack best features
Here are some of the features that I found to be very useful for a high-functioning team like mine (and probably yours):
- Organized conversations: Keep conversations organized with threaded comments. Perfect for when you need to ping someone in the middle of a discussion
- Instant contact: Use Slack Huddles for spontaneous voice or video meetings, cutting down the need for external apps like Zoom or Teams
- Share files easily: Easily share docs via Google Workspace or your favorite file-sharing tool with drag-and-drop file-sharing
- Collaborate visually: Brainstorm and collaborate with your team with Canvases, a built-in whiteboard tool. Think of it as Slack’s take on creative, interactive planning
Slack limitations
- Expensive: Slack can get expensive, especially compared to other live chat apps or platforms
- Limited free plan: You’re restricted to 90 days of message history on the free plan
- Paid plan required: To access older message history, you’ll need a paid plan
- Cluttered sidebar: As conversations pile up, the left sidebar can feel disorganized
- Advanced search complexity: While powerful, Slack’s advanced search can be tricky to master
Slack pricing
- Free Plan
- Pro Plan: $7. 25 per user per month
- Business+: $12. 50 per user per month
- Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing
Slack ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5
- Capterra: 4. 7/5
3. Intercom (Best for customer engagement and personalized messaging)
Is ‘drag and drop’ your idea of advanced coding? Then say hello to Intercom, your new best friend.
Intercom’s no-code customization lets even the least tech-savvy folks build efficient workflows. It uses features like custom objects to create data structures tailored to your business needs.
Intercom best features
- Workflow automation: Save time and boost productivity by automating repetitive tasks with minimal manual input
- Data and analytics: Gain valuable insights into customer behavior and interaction patterns to make smarter business decisions
- Chatbot: Use the chat widget for real-time communication with website visitors, providing instant support and improving customer service efficiency
- Third-party integrations: Connect seamlessly with a wide variety of apps to make your workflows even smoother
- Custom objects: Tailor your data structures to meet specific business needs
- No-code customization: Build customized workflows without needing a tech wizard at your side
Intercom limitations
- High pricing: Intercom’s plans can be steep for small businesses or startups on a budget. You’ll need to weigh its features against your needs
- Email customization: While some users find Intercom’s email automation sufficient, others feel it lacks flexibility and depth
- Complexity: The routing and automation processes for support tickets can feel like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube—doable, but you’ll need patience
- Overwhelming UI: The user interface can be a bit daunting at first glance, with a learning curve that may slow down new users
- Customer support issues: Ironically, some users have reported slow responses or unhelpful agents when seeking support from Intercom’s own team
Intercom pricing
- Essential: $39 per seat/month
- Advanced: $99 per seat/month
- Expert: $139 per seat/month
Intercom ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5
- Capterra: 4. 5/5
4. Tidio (Best for live chat and chatbot automation)
Tidio combines live chat software and chatbots into one sleek platform, helping you engage with customers, manage queries, and boost sales—whether you’re talking to customers in real time or letting chatbots handle the FAQs.
Plus, Tidio integrates seamlessly with Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and email, bringing all your communication channels under one roof.
Tidio best features
- Unified communication: Keep track of interactions across live chat, Messenger, and emails—all from a single page
- Real-time chat: Engage visitors directly via customizable chat widgets, increasing customer satisfaction and response time
- Chatbots: Automate customer FAQs with a massive selection of chatbots that you can customize to handle everything from product recommendations to support queries
- In-depth integrations: Integrate Tidio with major e-commerce and sales platforms, making it a versatile chat tool for your team
- Mobile and desktop apps: Never miss a beat—respond to customers from anywhere, whether you’re on your phone or computer
Tidio limitations
- Limited social platform support: While Tidio shines on Messenger and Instagram, it doesn’t integrate with WhatsApp or X (formerly Twitter), so you’re missing out on those quick connections
- Notification delays: Users have reported that Tidio can be slow to alert them to new chats, which isn’t ideal when speed is key
- Single tab issue: If you’re managing multiple e-commerce sites, Tidio puts all your messages into one tab. Sounds handy until it gets a little too crowded
- Pricey for scaling: The base plan is affordable, but costs can add up fast with each new user or when your handled conversations exceed the plan’s limit
- Multitasking woes: Operators can’t tackle multiple chat windows without missing notifications—unfortunate for a platform built on communication
- Language support: Tidio doesn’t offer extensive multilingual support, which could be a hurdle for global businesses
Tidio pricing
- Free plan
- Starter plan: $29/month/100 conversations
- Growth plan: $59/month/2000 conversations
- Tidio+ plan: $749/month
Tidio ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5
- Capterra: 4. 7/5
5. LiveChat (Best for real-time customer service and sales support)
Imagine this: You’re running an online store, handling customer inquiries about shipping, returns, and promotions.
With LiveChat, you can see what a customer is typing before they even hit send!
Combine that with canned responses and rich messages (you can even add fun GIFs and images), and your customer service is bound to get you great reviews.
LiveChat best features
- Message sneak peek: Get a head start on customer queries by seeing what they’re typing before they hit ‘send’
- Customizable chat widgets: Tailor your chat tools to match your website’s theme and branding
- Canned responses: Save time with pre-built responses for common questions—because no one likes typing the same answer 50 times a day
- AI-driven features: Automate messages, reduce response time, and improve customer interactions without lifting a finger
- Rich messages: Send images, videos, and even product cards directly in the chat for a more interactive experience
- File sharing and chat archives: Share essential documents in real-time and keep a record of all conversations for easy access later
LiveChat limitations
- Lag time: Occasionally, chat messages might lag, causing slight delays in conversations—which can be a buzzkill when speed is key
- No automated spell check: Agents might miss the occasional typo, as there’s no automatic spell checker
LiveChat pricing
- Starter: $20/month per user
- Team: $41/month per user
- Business: $59/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom price
LiveChat ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5
- Capterra: 4. 6/5
6. Zendesk (Best for comprehensive customer support and ticketing)
Whether you’re a small business or a global enterprise, the Zendesk chat platform has something for everyone.
You can manage emails, handle live chats, track support tickets, and even help onboard your employees.
My favorite part has been Zendesk’s ticketing system, which centralizes requests from email, chat, voice, and social messaging channels in one neat package.
Zendesk best features
- Ticketing system: Convert requests from email, chat, phone, and social media into centralized support tickets
- Live chat and messaging: Chat with customers on your website or through messaging apps like WhatsApp Business and Facebook Messenger
- Knowledge base: Build and manage your help center with FAQ articles, supporting over 40 languages for global customers
- Reporting and analytics: Get pre-built reports to measure team performance and track customer interactions
- Community forums: Create forums where customers can interact and troubleshoot each other’s issues—cutting down your support team’s workload
- Sales CRM: Boost sales productivity by centralizing customer information and improving communication with your sales team
- Multilingual support: Provide customer support in multiple languages so no customer is left out
Zendesk limitations
- High price tag: Zendesk’s comprehensive features come at a cost—especially for small businesses or startups with limited budgets
- Overwhelming interface: With so many features, the user interface can feel like a maze, and there’s a steep learning curve
- Limited e-commerce integration: Zendesk isn’t as multifaceted with e-commerce platforms like Shopify or BigCommerce, which could be a dealbreaker for online stores
Zendesk pricing
- Suite Team: $55 per agent/month
- Suite Growth: $89 per agent/month
- Suite Professional: $115 per agent/month
- Suite Enterprise: Custom pricing
Zendesk ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5
- Capterra: 4. 4/5
7. HubSpot (Best for CRM and marketing automation with chat)
Hubspot is a popular chat platform for businesses of all sizes.
It offers tools for sales, marketing, and customer service. You can store up to one million contacts with no expiration date.
This is particularly useful for those managing hundreds of messy spreadsheets.
HubSpot best features
- CRM database: Store up to 1 million contacts and all your interactions in one place, with no expiration date
- Customized dashboards: View your sales pipeline and analyze where you stand with your deals
- Task management: Easily manage and schedule outreach tasks, send emails, set reminders, and never miss a deadline
- Email marketing: Use drag-and-drop tools to create personalized emails or choose from pre-built templates
- Gmail and Outlook integrations: Sync your CRM with your inbox, log emails, and track opens and clicks in real-time
- Automation tools and workflows: Automate follow-ups, send personalized notifications, and engage leads without lifting a finger
HubSpot limitations
- Pricing escalates quickly: HubSpot’s free plan is great for beginners, but as your business scales, so do the prices—fast
- Annual contracts: Once you’re in, there’s no easy way out. HubSpot locks you into yearly contracts with no early termination option
- A/B Testing is limited: You’ll need to pay for the Professional plan ($800/month) to get access to A/B testing
- Not ideal as a piecemeal tool: HubSpot works best when you use it as an all-in-one platform. If you’re looking to mix and match tools, this may not be the one for you
Hubspot pricing
- Sales Hub: Starting at $20/month for two users
- Marketing Hub: Starting at $20/month for 1,000 leads
- Service Hub: Starting at $20/month for two users (Includes live chat)
- CRM Suite: Starting at $20/month
Hubspot ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5
- Capterra: 4. 5/5
8. Olark (Best for small business live chat and customer service)
Ever feel like you’re losing customers just because they couldn’t find the ‘Contact Us’ button or navigate your help section?
Olark’s no-fuss live chat platform comes to the rescue.
Olark offers customizable chat boxes and easy-to-use features like automated chat tools, visitor tracking, chat transfer, and file sharing for both small and growing businesses.
Olark best features
- Chat widget customization: Style your chat box to match your website’s look and feel, or go the extra mile with the Non-Branded Chatbox PowerUp
- Advanced chat tools: Streamline communication with file sharing, desktop notifications, and chat transfers
- Chat analytics: Monitor chat volume, add custom tags, and get emailed reports daily, weekly, or monthly
- Automated messaging: Proactively engage visitors with automated greetings, chat routing, and canned responses to save your team time
- Targeted chat: Reach the right customer at the right time with visitor tracking and chat triggers
Olark limitations
- Limited integrations: While Olark connects with some CRM and helpdesk tools, its integrations are fewer compared to other live chat platforms
- Basic chatbox: If you’re looking for flashy features like emojis or GIFs, Olark’s text-only chat might feel a bit plain
- PowerUps can add up: Custom features like Visitor Insights and Co-browsing require additional fees, making Olark pricey for smaller businesses
Olark pricing
- Standard Plan: $29/month per seat
- Pro Plan: Custom pricing
Olark ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5
- Capterra: 4. 5/5
9. Re:Amaze (Best for multichannel customer support and helpdesk integration)
Have you ever felt you’re simultaneously trying to balance a million customer support tasks? Emails, live chat, social media, and maybe even a customer FAQ section—it can get overwhelming fast.
Re:amaze’s customizable chat widgets, CRM integration, and automated workflows are, well, ‘amazing’ for teams!
Re:amaze best features
- Omnichannel support: Manage support tickets from live chat, email, social media, SMS, VOIP, and even FAQ knowledge bases in one unified platform
- Automated workflows: Speed up response times and improve productivity by automating repetitive tasks like ticket sorting and replies
- Customizable chat widgets: Personalize your chat widgets to match your brand’s aesthetic and engage your customers in style
- Real-time monitoring: Track live visitors on your site and initiate proactive chats, offering support before customers even ask for it
- Team collaboration tools: Assign tasks, add internal notes, and collaborate efficiently with your team on customer inquiries
- Analytics and reporting: Measure performance, response times, and customer satisfaction with detailed reports
- Multimedia support: Easily handle attachments, whether they’re images, videos, or files
Re:amaze limitations
- Steeper learning curve: With so many features, smaller teams might find it overwhelming to get started
- Clunky interface: The interface could use a little more streamlining—simple tasks can sometimes take too many clicks
- Chatbot limitations: The chatbot occasionally misses customer intent, leading to mismatched responses
- No WhatsApp integration: Despite its versatility, Re:amaze doesn’t yet support WhatsApp
- Language support: Re:amaze doesn’t offer built-in support for popular languages like Spanish
Re:amaze pricing
- Basic: $29 per team member/month
- Pro: $49 per team member/month
- Plus: $69 per team member/month
Re:amaze ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5
- Capterra: 4. 8/5
10. LiveAgent (Best for all-in-one helpdesk and live chat solution)
What if you could track and respond to customer inquiries across multiple channels—without breaking a sweat?
This is the edge you get when you onboard with LiveAgent.
Moreover, in addition to centralizing your support, LiveAgent allows you to monitor your website visitors in real time.
LiveAgent best features
- Integrated video calls: Have face-to-face chats with customers directly from the platform
- Ticketing system: Convert customer requests from any channel—email, social messaging, live chat, and more—into tickets for easier management
- Multichannel support: Handle customer inquiries from email, live chat, phone, video calls, and even forums, all in one place
- Website monitoring: Track how visitors interact with your site and offer personalized chat invitations in real time
LiveAgent limitations
- Limited integrations: While LiveAgent shines in communication management, it could use more integration options with other business tools
- No AI chatbots: Unlike some competitors, LiveAgent doesn’t offer AI chatbots for automated responses, which might slow down response times for common queries
LiveAgent pricing
- Free Forever
- Small Plan: $9/month per user.
- Medium Plan: $29/month per user.
- Large Plan: $49/month per user.
- Enterprise Plan: $69/month per user
LiveAgent ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5
- Capterra: 4. 7/5
11. ClickDesk (Best for live chat and voice support)
Ever wished you could chat with your customers while also allowing them to hop on a call—without leaving the same platform?
Meet ClickDesk, the popular live chat and voice support combo.
I tried it out recently and liked how it combined real-time conversations, voice support, and social media integration into one platform.
ClickDesk best features
- Live chat and voice support: Manage live chat and voice calls with customers directly from the platform, giving them multiple ways to reach out for support
- Social media integration: Allow customers to connect through Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for even more communication flexibility
- Real-time analytics: Monitor chat performance and visitor behavior with real-time data to improve your customer support and boost engagement
- Click-to-call widget: Enable instant voice calls through the website with just one click, helping customers get immediate support without leaving the page
- Third-party app integration: Integrate seamlessly with CRM systems, email marketing tools, and helpdesk software to streamline your customer management
ClickDesk limitations
- Basic chatbot capabilities: ClickDesk offers limited automation with chatbots, making it less robust for handling common queries without human agents
- No video call support: While voice and live chat are available, ClickDesk lacks integrated video calling, which could be a downside for teams that need face-to-face customer interactions
ClickDesk pricing
- Lite Plan: Free
- Pro Plan: $14. 99/month per agent
- Plus Plan: $24. 99/month per agent
- Enterprise Plan: $39. 99/month per agent
ClickDesk ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 8/5
- Capterra: 3. 4/5
12. Acquire (Best for customer support with co-browsing and video chat)
You know, video customer support is supposed to grow by 150% in the coming years. I mean, it makes sense. Don’t you wish you could hop on a quick video call with a confused customer or share screens to clear up a problem in seconds?
Acquire is one platform already making the most out of this trend.
Its live chat with built-in video and VoIP support makes it perfect for real-time, face-to-face customer service.
Acquire best features
- Video & VoIP calls: Host one-way or two-way video calls and connect with customers through VoIP, all built into the platform—no extra downloads
- Co-browsing and screen sharing: Interact directly with your customer’s browser, guiding them through forms, clicks, and decisions in real-time
- Unified agent view: Manage all your customer conversations—from live chat to chatbots—in one dashboard for seamless customer support
- Knowledge base integration: Automatically suggest help articles during chats, minimizing the need for a live agent
Acquire limitations
- No outbound marketing tools: Acquire excels at live chat but lacks the outbound marketing features found in other chat platforms
- Limited marketing channels: No Facebook Messenger integration and basic SMS options limit its marketing potential
Acquire pricing
- Service Plan: $500/month, plus $25 per agent/month
- Integrated Solution Plan: $2,000/month, plus $45 per agent/month
Acquire ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
12. Facebook Messenger (Best for social media customer communication)
Let’s face it: almost everyone is already on Facebook— 3 billion active users, to be precise. So why not use Facebook Messenger as your go-to customer support platform?
It’s free, familiar, and lets you connect with your customers where they’re most comfortable.
Facebook Messenger best features
- File sharing: Easily send files, documents, and images during chats, just like you would via email—making customer communication faster and smoother
- Voice and video messages: Send quick voice or video messages for a more personalized touch when text just won’t cut it
- Automated bots: Set up AI-powered chatbots to handle common customer inquiries, collect feedback, and even promote your services—perfect for freeing up your support team
- Group chats: Coordinate with teams or customers in real time by setting up group chats—ideal for project-based communication or real-time customer collaborations
- Location sharing: Share your location in real time, which is great for businesses managing deliveries or in-person services
- Custom contact settings: Customize chat colors for each customer or mute conversations when you need a break
Facebook Messenger limitations
- Not everyone uses Facebook: Okay, contrary to our introduction, some people have sworn off social media, so you might still need a backup live chat platform
- Instant response expectations: Customers expect you to reply quickly. Thankfully, you can set business hours to manage their expectations
Facebook Messenger pricing
- Free plan
Facebook Messenger ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5
- Capterra: 4. 3/5
14. WhatsApp (Best for business messaging and customer service)
I use WhatsApp; you use WhatsApp; 50 million companies use WhatsApp.
Wait, what?
Yes, startups and enterprises worldwide are switching to WhatsApp to connect with their audience.
We all know how it works on a personal level, but how does it serve a business? Let’s find out.
WhatsApp best features
- Business profile: Create a professional face for your company by adding your business address, website, and more. A verified badge next to your name helps build trust with customers
- Quick replies: Save time by setting up pre-written messages for FAQs. Just hit “/” and select the quick reply—no need to keep typing the same thing repeatedly!
- Greeting & away messages: Greet customers automatically and even send away messages when you’re offline—because first impressions matter and nobody likes waiting
- Labels: Organize contacts and chats with labels like ‘New Customer’ or ‘VIP. ’ It makes it easy to sort through conversations quickly
- Catalogs and collections: Showcase your products in catalogs. Customers can browse without leaving WhatsApp
- Interactive messages: Add buttons for quick replies and calls to action (CTAs) for easy navigation. No more manual typing—just click and go!
WhatsApp limitations
- No VoIP number support: Unfortunately, WhatsApp no longer supports VoIP numbers. You’ll need a physical SIM card
- Single account per device: You can only use one account per device at a time, which might limit outreach for larger teams
- Potential for over-messaging: Beware of spamming customers with too many messages—it can get annoying fast!
- Tied to Facebook: Given WhatsApp’s ownership by Facebook, this might be a dealbreaker for those wary of the social media giant’
WhatsApp pricing
- Custom pricing
WhatsApp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5
- Capterra: 4. 7/5
15. WeChat (Best for global communication and mobile payments integration)
Over a billion people use WeChat every month. It’s a powerful platform for individual and group messaging, marketing promotions, and customer support.
However, since WeChat is based in China, let’s find out how it will work for your overseas business.
WeChat best features
- WeChat official account: Create a verified business profile and interact directly with your customers. It’s like having your mini-website within WeChat. You can post articles, run promotions, and build your brand’s credibility
- WeChat mini-programs: Build mini-programs to engage with your audience without needing them to leave the app. Think of these as apps within the WeChat ecosystem for everything from e-commerce to customer service
- WeChat stores: Set up an online store directly on WeChat! Your customers can browse, buy, and even get customer support—all in one place
- Payment integration: Enable seamless transactions with online payments through WeChat Pay.
- WeChat CRM: Collect data on customer interactions and behavior. You can track when they talk about your brand, offer support, and use these insights to adjust your marketing strategy
- WeChat livestream and channels: Create short videos and host live shopping events to engage with your audience
WeChat limitations
- Complicated setup: Setting up an official WeChat account can be tricky, especially for non-Chinese businesses. You’ll need to jump through a few hoops and pay a verification fee
- Tied to China: WeChat is dominant in China, but if your business operates globally, you’ll need other platforms to reach international customers.
- Limited customization: While the platform offers powerful tools, customization options for businesses are somewhat restricted compared to standalone apps
WeChat pricing
- Overseas companies: Pricing starts at $500, and there’s an additional $99/year verification fee
ClickUp: Good for Chats, Even Better for Communication
Let’s bring the conversation back to what matters—finding a chat platform that fits your needs and your company’s goals.
With so many options out there, each claiming to be the best in some way, ClickUp stands out for one simple reason—it gives you exactly what you need without the fluff. Why waste time (and money) on features you’ll never touch?
ClickUp is designed to give you the most efficient project management experience and is loaded with tools that keep your team and customers happy.
Ready to ease your workflows? Hop on board and sign up for ClickUp for free today!