15 nejlepších chatových platforem pro rok 2025

Imagine going to a party where every group speaks a different language—sales and marketing teams in one corner, customer support in the other, and friends catching up across the room.

Chat platforms today feel like that party.

There’s a platform for every purpose, and it’s hard to know which one to use when.

After exploring most of them, I’ve compiled a list of the best chat platforms for any conversation—whether you’re at work, catching up with friends, or handling customer queries.

What Should You Look for in Chat Platforms?

According to Forbes, nearly 50% of employees say poor communication hampers their productivity.

Therefore, to get the most out of your chat platform, here are some features you can keep in mind while onboarding your next solution.

Omnichannel support : Look for chat platforms that integrate multiple communication channels—email, live chat, social media, and SMS

Customizable chat widgets : Your chat platform should match your brand—customizable chat widgets and other features help bring a level of personalization to your experience

Automation and chatbots : Automating repetitive tasks like answering FAQs or routing messages saves time and improves team productivity

CRM integration : A well-integrated chat platform helps centralize customer information, making it easier to track interactions, monitor case progress, and build stronger relationships

Real-time monitoring: Being able to monitor visitor behavior and analyze chats in real-time improves customer satisfaction and provides insights into customer preferences

The 15 Best Chat Platforms

Now that we know what features we should keep in mind while shortlisting chat platforms for instant messaging, I’m going to share my list of the top contenders:

1. ClickUp (Best collaboration and project management tool)

We’ve all been there— scattered tasks, lost conversations, and files that seem to disappear into the digital void. Hunting them down feels like venturing into a rabbit hole, only to resurface hours later with nothing to show but frustration.

ClickUp is the antidote to this chaos.

Designed for teams of any size (yes, even those on different continents), ClickUp brings order to the madness with customizable features that boost team collaboration, save time, and keep everyone in sync—literally.

Need to centralize all those scattered conversations? Enter ClickUp Chat View, where all your important discussions finally meet in one convenient hub. Chat with your team directly within the relevant task or docs so everybody has context!

With Assigned Comments in ClickUp, comments and feedback turn into trackable tasks that won’t get lost. And that’s only the beginning.

ClickUp best features

Multiple integrations : Bring everything into one place without constantly switching apps. With over : Bring everything into one place without constantly switching apps. With over 1,000 integrations with work tools like Slack, Zoom, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office—all your workplace besties are welcome here.

Goal tracking : Keep your team laser-focused on OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) with : Keep your team laser-focused on OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) with ClickUp Goals . You can set, track, and crush goals while keeping an eye on progress in real time, whether you’re hitting marketing milestones or launching a new product

Assigned comments: Ensure no feedback gets lost in translation with : Ensure no feedback gets lost in translation with ClickUp Assigned Comments in Docs, tasks, and Whiteboards. Have a specific comment for Sarah in marketing about that new ad copy? Just @mention her in the doc, and voilà— instant communication

Collaborate effectively with your team using ClickUp to create documents, assign tasks, and monitor project progress

Real-time document editing : Leverage real-time collaboration on : Leverage real-time collaboration on ClickUp Docs to edit documents simultaneously with multiple team members without the version control nightmare. No more “Who edited this?”

Integrated chat feature: Have instant, real-time conversations threaded directly within tasks, docs, and projects with : Have instant, real-time conversations threaded directly within tasks, docs, and projects with ClickUp Chat . Because those never-ending email threads were so last decade!

Use ClickUp Chat to share updates, link resources, and work together in one place

Record and share instructions: Record your screen, capture video, and send detailed instructions to your team with Record your screen, capture video, and send detailed instructions to your team with ClickUp Clips , the ultimate feature for those ‘I can’t explain this over chat’ moments. Trust me, it’s the perfect solution to avoid getting lost in translation

1000+ templates to choose from: Get off the mark fast with ready-to-use Get off the mark fast with ready-to-use ClickUp Templates for everything from client onboarding to international collaboration. Need a quick setup for a marketing campaign? There’s a template for that. Got an international team managing a product launch? There’s a template for that too

Add feedback directly to your ClickUp Clips with in-video comments

Here’s Alfred Titus, Brighten A Soul Foundation’s Administrative Support Manager, summing up the ClickUp experience perfectly:

To any organization struggling with managing their projects, ClickUp will help in task collaboration. With this software, people can keep track of the to-do list items and work on those tasks within the stipulated time. It also helps the project management team to track the overall progress of the projects to ensure deadlines are kept.

ClickUp limitations

With so many features, ClickUp comes with a learning curve. Here’s the best part, though: The onboarding process is smooth, and once you get the hang of it, you’ll be unstoppable. 🏃🏻‍♂️

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Slack (Best for team communication and workflow integration)

via Slack

Like ClickUp, Slack is a productivity chat app that gives businesses a central spot for everything, from discussions to collaboration.

One of the advantages of using Slack is its 2,600+ integrations (yes, really).

So, if you get onboarded with this chat platform, it is likely compatible with all the business apps you already use.

Slack’s project management strength lies in its ability to store and organize all communication—forever (well, almost). Whether it’s a one-on-one chat, a group huddle, or even messages exchanged during Slack Huddles (their quick audio and video call feature), everything stays in one place for easy access.

Slack best features

Here are some of the features that I found to be very useful for a high-functioning team like mine (and probably yours):

Organized conversations : Keep conversations organized with threaded comments. Perfect for when you need to ping someone in the middle of a discussion

Instant contact : Use Slack Huddles for spontaneous voice or video meetings, cutting down the need for external apps like Zoom or Teams

Share files easily : Easily share docs via Google Workspace or your favorite file-sharing tool with drag-and-drop file-sharing

Collaborate visually: Brainstorm and collaborate with your team with Canvases, a built-in whiteboard tool. Think of it as Slack’s take on creative, interactive planning

Slack limitations

Expensive : Slack can get expensive, especially compared to other live chat apps or platforms

Limited free plan : You’re restricted to 90 days of message history on the free plan

Paid plan required : To access older message history, you’ll need a paid plan

Cluttered sidebar : As conversations pile up, the left sidebar can feel disorganized

Advanced search complexity: While powerful, Slack’s advanced search can be tricky to master

Slack pricing

Free Plan

Pro Plan : $7. 25 per user per month

Business+ : $12. 50 per user per month

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5

Capterra: 4. 7/5

3. Intercom (Best for customer engagement and personalized messaging)

via Intercom

Is ‘drag and drop’ your idea of advanced coding? Then say hello to Intercom, your new best friend.

Intercom’s no-code customization lets even the least tech-savvy folks build efficient workflows. It uses features like custom objects to create data structures tailored to your business needs.

Intercom best features

Workflow automation : Save time and boost productivity by automating repetitive tasks with minimal manual input

Data and analytics : Gain valuable insights into customer behavior and interaction patterns to make smarter business decisions

Chatbot : Use the chat widget for real-time communication with website visitors, providing instant support and improving customer service efficiency

Third-party integrations : Connect seamlessly with a wide variety of apps to make your workflows even smoother

Custom objects : Tailor your data structures to meet specific business needs

No-code customization: Build customized workflows without needing a tech wizard at your side

Intercom limitations

High pricing : Intercom’s plans can be steep for small businesses or startups on a budget. You’ll need to weigh its features against your needs

Email customization : While some users find Intercom’s email automation sufficient, others feel it lacks flexibility and depth

Complexity : The routing and automation processes for support tickets can feel like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube—doable, but you’ll need patience

Overwhelming UI : The user interface can be a bit daunting at first glance, with a learning curve that may slow down new users

Customer support issues: Ironically, some users have reported slow responses or unhelpful agents when seeking support from Intercom’s own team

Intercom pricing

Essential : $39 per seat/month

Advanced : $99 per seat/month

Expert: $139 per seat/month

Intercom ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5

Capterra: 4. 5/5

4. Tidio (Best for live chat and chatbot automation)

via Tidio

Tidio combines live chat software and chatbots into one sleek platform, helping you engage with customers, manage queries, and boost sales—whether you’re talking to customers in real time or letting chatbots handle the FAQs.

Plus, Tidio integrates seamlessly with Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and email, bringing all your communication channels under one roof.

Tidio best features

Unified communication : Keep track of interactions across live chat, Messenger, and emails—all from a single page

Real-time chat : Engage visitors directly via customizable chat widgets, increasing customer satisfaction and response time

Chatbots : Automate customer FAQs with a massive selection of chatbots that you can customize to handle everything from product recommendations to support queries

In-depth integrations : Integrate Tidio with major e-commerce and sales platforms, making it a versatile chat tool for your team

Mobile and desktop apps: Never miss a beat—respond to customers from anywhere, whether you’re on your phone or computer

Tidio limitations

Limited social platform support : While Tidio shines on Messenger and Instagram, it doesn’t integrate with WhatsApp or X (formerly Twitter), so you’re missing out on those quick connections

Notification delays : Users have reported that Tidio can be slow to alert them to new chats, which isn’t ideal when speed is key

Single tab issue : If you’re managing multiple e-commerce sites, Tidio puts all your messages into one tab. Sounds handy until it gets a little too crowded

Pricey for scaling : The base plan is affordable, but costs can add up fast with each new user or when your handled conversations exceed the plan’s limit

Multitasking woes : Operators can’t tackle multiple chat windows without missing notifications—unfortunate for a platform built on communication

Language support: Tidio doesn’t offer extensive multilingual support, which could be a hurdle for global businesses

Tidio pricing

Free plan

Starter plan : $29/month/100 conversations

Growth plan : $59/month/2000 conversations

Tidio+ plan: $749/month

Tidio ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5

Capterra: 4. 7/5

5. LiveChat (Best for real-time customer service and sales support)

via LiveChat

Imagine this: You’re running an online store, handling customer inquiries about shipping, returns, and promotions.

With LiveChat, you can see what a customer is typing before they even hit send!

Combine that with canned responses and rich messages (you can even add fun GIFs and images), and your customer service is bound to get you great reviews.

LiveChat best features

Message sneak peek : Get a head start on customer queries by seeing what they’re typing before they hit ‘send’

Customizable chat widgets : Tailor your chat tools to match your website’s theme and branding

Canned responses : Save time with pre-built responses for common questions—because no one likes typing the same answer 50 times a day

AI-driven features : Automate messages, reduce response time, and improve customer interactions without lifting a finger

Rich messages : Send images, videos, and even product cards directly in the chat for a more interactive experience

File sharing and chat archives: Share essential documents in real-time and keep a record of all conversations for easy access later

LiveChat limitations

Lag time : Occasionally, chat messages might lag, causing slight delays in conversations—which can be a buzzkill when speed is key

No automated spell check: Agents might miss the occasional typo, as there’s no automatic spell checker

LiveChat pricing

Starter : $20/month per user

Team : $41/month per user

Business : $59/month per user

Enterprise: Custom price

LiveChat ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5

Capterra: 4. 6/5

6. Zendesk (Best for comprehensive customer support and ticketing)

via Zendesk

Whether you’re a small business or a global enterprise, the Zendesk chat platform has something for everyone.

You can manage emails, handle live chats, track support tickets, and even help onboard your employees.

My favorite part has been Zendesk’s ticketing system, which centralizes requests from email, chat, voice, and social messaging channels in one neat package.

Zendesk best features

Ticketing system : Convert requests from email, chat, phone, and social media into centralized support tickets

Live chat and messaging : Chat with customers on your website or through messaging apps like WhatsApp Business and Facebook Messenger

Knowledge base : Build and manage your help center with FAQ articles, supporting over 40 languages for global customers

Reporting and analytics : Get pre-built reports to measure team performance and track customer interactions

Community forums : Create forums where customers can interact and troubleshoot each other’s issues—cutting down your support team’s workload

Sales CRM : Boost sales productivity by centralizing customer information and improving : Boost sales productivity by centralizing customer information and improving communication with your sales team

Multilingual support: Provide customer support in multiple languages so no customer is left out

Zendesk limitations

High price tag : Zendesk’s comprehensive features come at a cost—especially for small businesses or startups with limited budgets

Overwhelming interface : With so many features, the user interface can feel like a maze, and there’s a steep learning curve

Limited e-commerce integration: Zendesk isn’t as multifaceted with e-commerce platforms like Shopify or BigCommerce, which could be a dealbreaker for online stores

Zendesk pricing

Suite Team : $55 per agent/month

Suite Growth : $89 per agent/month

Suite Professional : $115 per agent/month

Suite Enterprise: Custom pricing

Zendesk ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5

Capterra: 4. 4/5

7. HubSpot (Best for CRM and marketing automation with chat)

via HubSpot

Hubspot is a popular chat platform for businesses of all sizes.

It offers tools for sales, marketing, and customer service. You can store up to one million contacts with no expiration date.

This is particularly useful for those managing hundreds of messy spreadsheets.

HubSpot best features

CRM database : Store up to 1 million contacts and all your interactions in one place, with no expiration date

Customized dashboards : View your sales pipeline and analyze where you stand with your deals

Task management : Easily manage and schedule outreach tasks, send emails, set reminders, and never miss a deadline

Email marketing : Use drag-and-drop tools to create personalized emails or choose from pre-built templates

Gmail and Outlook integrations : Sync your CRM with your inbox, log emails, and track opens and clicks in real-time

Automation tools and workflows: Automate follow-ups, send personalized notifications, and engage leads without lifting a finger

HubSpot limitations

Pricing escalates quickly : HubSpot’s free plan is great for beginners, but as your business scales, so do the prices—fast

Annual contracts : Once you’re in, there’s no easy way out. HubSpot locks you into yearly contracts with no early termination option

A/B Testing is limited : You’ll need to pay for the Professional plan ($800/month) to get access to A/B testing

Not ideal as a piecemeal tool: HubSpot works best when you use it as an all-in-one platform. If you’re looking to mix and match tools, this may not be the one for you

Hubspot pricing

Sales Hub : Starting at $20/month for two users

Marketing Hub : Starting at $20/month for 1,000 leads

Service Hub : Starting at $20/month for two users (Includes live chat)

CRM Suite: Starting at $20/month

Hubspot ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5

Capterra: 4. 5/5

8. Olark (Best for small business live chat and customer service)

via Olark

Ever feel like you’re losing customers just because they couldn’t find the ‘Contact Us’ button or navigate your help section?

Olark’s no-fuss live chat platform comes to the rescue.

Olark offers customizable chat boxes and easy-to-use features like automated chat tools, visitor tracking, chat transfer, and file sharing for both small and growing businesses.

Olark best features

Chat widget customization : Style your chat box to match your website’s look and feel, or go the extra mile with the Non-Branded Chatbox PowerUp

Advanced chat tools : Streamline communication with file sharing, desktop notifications, and chat transfers

Chat analytics : Monitor chat volume, add custom tags, and get emailed reports daily, weekly, or monthly

Automated messaging : Proactively engage visitors with automated greetings, chat routing, and canned responses to save your team time

Targeted chat: Reach the right customer at the right time with visitor tracking and chat triggers

Olark limitations

Limited integrations : While Olark connects with some CRM and helpdesk tools, its integrations are fewer compared to other live chat platforms

Basic chatbox : If you’re looking for flashy features like emojis or GIFs, Olark’s text-only chat might feel a bit plain

PowerUps can add up: Custom features like Visitor Insights and Co-browsing require additional fees, making Olark pricey for smaller businesses

Olark pricing

Standard Plan : $29/month per seat

Pro Plan: Custom pricing

Olark ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5

Capterra: 4. 5/5

9. Re:Amaze (Best for multichannel customer support and helpdesk integration)

Have you ever felt you’re simultaneously trying to balance a million customer support tasks? Emails, live chat, social media, and maybe even a customer FAQ section—it can get overwhelming fast.

Re:amaze’s customizable chat widgets, CRM integration, and automated workflows are, well, ‘amazing’ for teams!

Re:amaze best features

Omnichannel support : Manage support tickets from live chat, email, social media, SMS, VOIP, and even FAQ knowledge bases in one unified platform

Automated workflows : Speed up response times and improve productivity by automating repetitive tasks like ticket sorting and replies

Customizable chat widgets : Personalize your chat widgets to match your brand’s aesthetic and engage your customers in style

Real-time monitoring : Track live visitors on your site and initiate proactive chats, offering support before customers even ask for it

Team collaboration tools : Assign tasks, add internal notes, and collaborate efficiently with your team on customer inquiries

Analytics and reporting : Measure performance, response times, and customer satisfaction with detailed reports

Multimedia support: Easily handle attachments, whether they’re images, videos, or files

Re:amaze limitations

Steeper learning curve : With so many features, smaller teams might find it overwhelming to get started

Clunky interface : The interface could use a little more streamlining—simple tasks can sometimes take too many clicks

Chatbot limitations : The chatbot occasionally misses customer intent, leading to mismatched responses

No WhatsApp integration : Despite its versatility, Re:amaze doesn’t yet support WhatsApp

Language support: Re:amaze doesn’t offer built-in support for popular languages like Spanish

Re:amaze pricing

Basic : $29 per team member/month

Pro : $49 per team member/month

Plus: $69 per team member/month

Re:amaze ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5

Capterra: 4. 8/5

10. LiveAgent (Best for all-in-one helpdesk and live chat solution)

via LiveAgent

What if you could track and respond to customer inquiries across multiple channels—without breaking a sweat?

This is the edge you get when you onboard with LiveAgent.

Moreover, in addition to centralizing your support, LiveAgent allows you to monitor your website visitors in real time.

LiveAgent best features

Integrated video calls : Have face-to-face chats with customers directly from the platform

Ticketing system : Convert customer requests from any channel—email, social messaging, live chat, and more—into tickets for easier management

Multichannel support : Handle customer inquiries from email, live chat, phone, video calls, and even forums, all in one place

Website monitoring: Track how visitors interact with your site and offer personalized chat invitations in real time

LiveAgent limitations

Limited integrations : While LiveAgent shines in communication management, it could use more integration options with other business tools

No AI chatbots: Unlike some competitors, LiveAgent doesn’t offer AI chatbots for automated responses, which might slow down response times for common queries

LiveAgent pricing

Free Forever

Small Plan: $9/month per user.

Medium Plan : $29/month per user.

Large Plan : $49/month per user.

Enterprise Plan: $69/month per user

LiveAgent ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5

Capterra: 4. 7/5

11. ClickDesk (Best for live chat and voice support)

Via ClickDesk

Ever wished you could chat with your customers while also allowing them to hop on a call—without leaving the same platform?

Meet ClickDesk, the popular live chat and voice support combo.

I tried it out recently and liked how it combined real-time conversations, voice support, and social media integration into one platform.

ClickDesk best features

Live chat and voice support: Manage live chat and voice calls with customers directly from the platform, giving them multiple ways to reach out for support

Social media integration: Allow customers to connect through Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for even more communication flexibility

Real-time analytics: Monitor chat performance and visitor behavior with real-time data to improve your customer support and boost engagement

Click-to-call widget: Enable instant voice calls through the website with just one click, helping customers get immediate support without leaving the page

Third-party app integration: Integrate seamlessly with CRM systems, email marketing tools, and helpdesk software to streamline your customer management

ClickDesk limitations

Basic chatbot capabilities : ClickDesk offers limited automation with chatbots, making it less robust for handling common queries without human agents

No video call support: While voice and live chat are available, ClickDesk lacks integrated video calling, which could be a downside for teams that need face-to-face customer interactions

ClickDesk pricing

Lite Plan: Free

Pro Plan: $14. 99/month per agent

Plus Plan: $24. 99/month per agent

Enterprise Plan: $39. 99/month per agent

ClickDesk ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 8/5

Capterra: 3. 4/5

12. Acquire (Best for customer support with co-browsing and video chat)

You know, video customer support is supposed to grow by 150% in the coming years. I mean, it makes sense. Don’t you wish you could hop on a quick video call with a confused customer or share screens to clear up a problem in seconds?

Acquire is one platform already making the most out of this trend.

Its live chat with built-in video and VoIP support makes it perfect for real-time, face-to-face customer service.

Acquire best features

Video & VoIP calls : Host one-way or two-way video calls and connect with customers through VoIP, all built into the platform—no extra downloads

Co-browsing and screen sharing : Interact directly with your customer’s browser, guiding them through forms, clicks, and decisions in real-time

Unified agent view : Manage all your customer conversations—from live chat to chatbots—in one dashboard for seamless customer support

Knowledge base integration: Automatically suggest help articles during chats, minimizing the need for a live agent

Acquire limitations

No outbound marketing tools : Acquire excels at live chat but lacks the outbound marketing features found in other chat platforms

Limited marketing channels: No Facebook Messenger integration and basic SMS options limit its marketing potential

Acquire pricing

Service Plan : $500/month, plus $25 per agent/month

Integrated Solution Plan: $2,000/month, plus $45 per agent/month

Acquire ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5

Capterra: Not enough reviews

12. Facebook Messenger (Best for social media customer communication)

via Facebook

Let’s face it: almost everyone is already on Facebook— 3 billion active users, to be precise. So why not use Facebook Messenger as your go-to customer support platform?

It’s free, familiar, and lets you connect with your customers where they’re most comfortable.

Facebook Messenger best features

File sharing : Easily send files, documents, and images during chats, just like you would via email—making customer communication faster and smoother

Voice and video messages : Send quick voice or video messages for a more personalized touch when text just won’t cut it

Automated bots : Set up AI-powered chatbots to handle common customer inquiries, collect feedback, and even promote your services—perfect for freeing up your support team

Group chats : Coordinate with teams or customers in real time by setting up group chats—ideal for project-based communication or : Coordinate with teams or customers in real time by setting up group chats—ideal for project-based communication or real-time customer collaborations

Location sharing : Share your location in real time, which is great for businesses managing deliveries or in-person services

Custom contact settings: Customize chat colors for each customer or mute conversations when you need a break

Facebook Messenger limitations

Not everyone uses Facebook : Okay, contrary to our introduction, some people have sworn off social media, so you might still need a backup live chat platform

Instant response expectations: Customers expect you to reply quickly. Thankfully, you can set business hours to manage their expectations

Facebook Messenger pricing

Free plan

Facebook Messenger ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5

Capterra: 4. 3/5

14. WhatsApp (Best for business messaging and customer service)

via WhatsApp

I use WhatsApp; you use WhatsApp; 50 million companies use WhatsApp.

Wait, what?

Yes, startups and enterprises worldwide are switching to WhatsApp to connect with their audience.

We all know how it works on a personal level, but how does it serve a business? Let’s find out.

WhatsApp best features

Business profile : Create a professional face for your company by adding your business address, website, and more. A verified badge next to your name helps build trust with customers

Quick replies : Save time by setting up pre-written messages for FAQs. Just hit “/” and select the quick reply—no need to keep typing the same thing repeatedly!

Greeting & away messages : Greet customers automatically and even send away messages when you’re offline—because first impressions matter and nobody likes waiting

Labels : Organize contacts and chats with labels like ‘New Customer’ or ‘VIP. ’ It makes it easy to sort through conversations quickly

Catalogs and collections : Showcase your products in catalogs. Customers can browse without leaving WhatsApp

Interactive messages: Add buttons for quick replies and calls to action (CTAs) for easy navigation. No more manual typing—just click and go!

WhatsApp limitations

No VoIP number support : Unfortunately, WhatsApp no longer supports VoIP numbers. You’ll need a physical SIM card

Single account per device : You can only use one account per device at a time, which might limit outreach for larger teams

Potential for over-messaging : Beware of spamming customers with too many messages—it can get annoying fast!

Tied to Facebook: Given WhatsApp’s ownership by Facebook, this might be a dealbreaker for those wary of the social media giant’

WhatsApp pricing

Custom pricing

WhatsApp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5

Capterra: 4. 7/5

15. WeChat (Best for global communication and mobile payments integration)

via WeChat

Over a billion people use WeChat every month. It’s a powerful platform for individual and group messaging, marketing promotions, and customer support.

However, since WeChat is based in China, let’s find out how it will work for your overseas business.

WeChat best features

WeChat official account : Create a verified business profile and interact directly with your customers. It’s like having your mini-website within WeChat. You can post articles, run promotions, and build your brand’s credibility

WeChat mini-programs : Build mini-programs to engage with your audience without needing them to leave the app. Think of these as apps within the WeChat ecosystem for everything from e-commerce to customer service

WeChat stores : Set up an online store directly on WeChat! Your customers can browse, buy, and even get customer support—all in one place

Payment integration : Enable seamless transactions with online payments through WeChat Pay.

WeChat CRM : Collect data on customer interactions and behavior. You can track when they talk about your brand, offer support, and use these insights to adjust your marketing strategy

WeChat livestream and channels: Create short videos and host live shopping events to engage with your audience

WeChat limitations

Complicated setup : Setting up an official WeChat account can be tricky, especially for non-Chinese businesses. You’ll need to jump through a few hoops and pay a verification fee

Tied to China : WeChat is dominant in China, but if your business operates globally, you’ll need other platforms to reach international customers.

Limited customization: While the platform offers powerful tools, customization options for businesses are somewhat restricted compared to standalone apps

WeChat pricing

Overseas companies: Pricing starts at $500, and there’s an additional $99/year verification fee

ClickUp: Good for Chats, Even Better for Communication

Let’s bring the conversation back to what matters—finding a chat platform that fits your needs and your company’s goals.

With so many options out there, each claiming to be the best in some way, ClickUp stands out for one simple reason—it gives you exactly what you need without the fluff. Why waste time (and money) on features you’ll never touch?

ClickUp is designed to give you the most efficient project management experience and is loaded with tools that keep your team and customers happy.

Ready to ease your workflows? Hop on board and sign up for ClickUp for free today!