Как да използвате изкуствен интелект за маркетинг на продукти (примери за употреба и инструменти)

As product marketers, you juggle multiple tasks and expectations—from writing compelling product descriptions to creating customer endorsements at scale.

Thankfully, artificial intelligence (AI) has stepped up to make your lives easier.

With rising customer expectations, AI is no longer a luxury for your marketing team but an essential tool for success.

✅ Fact check: 69.1% of professionals report leveraging AI marketing tools in their strategies—a 12. 5% increase from 2023. 👀

AI is automating time-consuming tasks, freeing marketers to focus on high-level product marketing strategies. Let us show you how you can incorporate AI product marketing into your strategy, from content creation to product analytics.

Understanding AI for Product Marketing

One of the biggest challenges in product marketing today is creating unique, compelling content at scale. When each offering under the brand needs a distinct and engaging positioning, product marketers face a daunting task.

In this scenario, businesses must invest heavily in resources to create content or settle for less impactful descriptions. The first option strains time and budget, while the second sacrifices quality.

Unfortunately, neither is ideal. Because customers demand rich, informative content, and search engines reward unique, high-quality text.

Why traditional strategies fall short

Here’s the thing: nearly 95% of new products fail! Sticking with traditional product marketing strategies simply isn’t enough.

AI is becoming crucial in this context, driving better coordination between marketing and software teams and improving efficiency.

Traditional product marketing strategies often lack the adaptability needed in today’s fast-paced environment. Market dynamics are constantly shifting, and consumer preferences evolve rapidly.

Relying solely on manual processes can lead to missed opportunities and slow response times. Conversely, AI offers real-time adaptability, enabling marketers to stay ahead of trends and make informed decisions quickly.

How AI helps product marketing

✅ Fact check: The State of Product Marketing Report shows that over 50% of product marketers feel that AI’s rise has increased expectations for their team.

With AI tools, marketers can:

Save countless hours by automating repetitive tasks

Scale content creation without sacrificing quality

Generate personalized, engaging descriptions for thousands of products

Running existing content through AI algorithms allows marketers to generate unique descriptions and endorsements at scale. This shift helps product marketers save time while improving content quality.

AI has already begun transforming product marketing. The focus now is on how quickly teams can adopt these powerful product marketing software to stay ahead of the competition.

How to Use AI for Product Marketing

✅ Fact check: A study found that 54% of product marketing teams already use AI tools in their strategies, even though the depth of AI integration varies widely.

But how exactly is AI being used in product marketing?

The most common use case is content creation. Product marketing teams use chatbots to support blog writing, copy development, outreach email creation, and even Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Marketers are also using generative AI for competitive market research , persona development, and go-to-market strategy creation

Holly Watson, Senior Product Marketing Manager at AWS, summarized how AI can empower product marketers by highlighting its impact on tactical execution:

There are many projects that require tactical execution and project management. Generative AI can help here so product marketing teams are able to spend more time writing, researching customer needs and behaviors, and developing strategic marketing plans for their product and organization.

Let’s see a few use cases for how AI can simplify your product marketing workflow:

1. Customer research

Incorporating customer feedback can work wonders for your product, yet less than 40% of marketers use it to drive conversions. Often, it’s because sifting through massive amounts of data is too overwhelming.

AI can transform this raw data into valuable insights. AI-driven customer research tools can analyze customer sentiment, track trends, and provide actionable insights that help marketers better understand their audience.

You can analyze customer reviews, social media posts, and survey responses using natural language processing (NLP) to identify key themes and sentiments.

🌻Example: AI analysis might reveal that 70% of customers love a new product feature but have concerns about pricing. It could also spot emerging trends in social media discussions that might otherwise go unnoticed. What’s fascinating is how natural language processing picks up subtle emotional cues in written text. It goes beyond basic sentiment analysis to detect nuances like uncertainty, excitement, or sarcasm. This deep understanding helps shape marketing messages that truly resonate with customers’ needs and feelings.

2. Content creation and copy development

More product marketers and product managers are using generative AI tools to create content, whether for video captions, email marketing, product positioning, or social media posts.

✅ Fact check: AI-generated content often needs a human touch-up. In fact, according to some estimates, only about 6% of marketers publish AI-generated content without any revisions.

However, it provides a useful starting point, helping brainstorm ideas, structure content, and draft opening paragraphs.

Tools like ClickUp Brain optimize content workflows by generating suggestions, outlines, and complete drafts, allowing marketers to focus on refining content that resonates with the audience.

Create top-notch content with ClickUp’s AI-powered writing and editing assistant

Take JPMorgan Chase, for example. Partnering with Persado AI for ad copy resulted in campaigns with double the click-through rates compared to traditional, human-written content.

AI can also assist with optimizing content for search engines.

By analyzing search trends and keywords, AI tools can suggest relevant keywords and phrases to include in product descriptions and blog posts. This helps improve content visibility in search engine results, driving more organic traffic to product pages.

Some may think that because AI is good at helping them write and accomplish small tasks today, soon it’ll take over most of the low-level communication, collaboration, and execution work we do. Instead, I believe that AI will have the most profound impact on the high-level (and historically most valued) product management skills: developing a strategy, crafting a vision, identifying new opportunities, and setting goals. Furthermore, soft skills like product sense, communication, creativity, and being the glue that enables a team to operate at their very best will become even more important (and a differentiator among companies).

3. Predictive analytics for demand forecasting

Before AI, businesses struggled with accurate demand forecasting, leading to overstocking or stockouts. Traditional forecasting relied heavily on historical data and often failed to consider rapidly changing market conditions.

AI-driven predictive analytics process large datasets in real time, identifying patterns humans might miss. By analyzing past data from the sales team, product management trends, and external influences, AI provides accurate predictions about future demand, optimizing inventory and marketing efforts.

🌻Example: With AI-driven demand forecasting tools, Unilever reduced human effort by 30% and cut supply chain costs. This shift has led to more effective marketing strategies and smoother operations.

Predictive analytics can also help product marketers identify which products will likely be in high demand during specific seasons or events.

By analyzing historical sales data, social media activity, and external factors like weather or economic conditions, AI can provide marketers with insights that help them plan more effective campaigns and allocate resources more efficiently.

Try ClickUp Brain We asked ClickUp Brain to perform a demand forecast analysis for a sample use case

4. Product launches

Product launches once relied on slow, costly methods like traditional market research and focus groups. AI now analyzes real-time data across social media and customer feedback channels, informing more precise launch strategies.

For example, ClickUp’s Product Launch Checklist Template can help you easily coordinate teams, tasks, timelines, and resources to promote or re-launch a product.

🌻Example: L’Oréal’s TrendSpotter program is another example of AI in action, analyzing consumer reviews and competitor products to identify trends. This initiative helps L’Oreal better understand which products resonate most with their audience, leading to more successful launches.

AI can also help with timing product launches. AI tools can determine the optimal product launch time by analyzing market trends, competitor activity, and consumer sentiment.

This ensures that launches are well-timed to maximize impact and capitalize on favorable market conditions.

5. Automated product recommendations

Previously, marketers based product recommendations on limited data, such as manual editorial picks.

AI recommendation engines work like skilled personal shoppers who know exactly what customers might love. They analyze countless real-time interactions and purchase patterns to make surprisingly accurate suggestions.

🌻Example: Take Amazon. Their AI-powered recommendations aren’t just convenient; they’re incredibly effective, generating an impressive 35% of their total sales.

But it goes even deeper than that. These AI systems are masters at spotting patterns in how customers shop together. Like noticing that someone buying a coffee maker often purchases filters and beans within the same week. By understanding these natural shopping patterns, businesses can create more intuitive product bundles and suggest complementary items at the right moment.

6. Voice search optimization

✅ Fact check: The rise of voice-activated devices like Alexa and Google Assistant has shifted how customers search for products, with over 70% of mobile users frequently using voice commands.

Domino’s optimized its ordering system for voice search, allowing customers to place orders using voice commands. By doing so, they capitalized on a growing trend, improving order volume through voice-activated channels.

Voice search optimization is becoming increasingly important as more consumers use voice-activated devices to shop online.

AI can help marketers create content optimized for voice search by identifying natural language phrases and questions that customers will likely use.

This ensures that products are more easily discoverable through voice search, enhancing the customer experience.

7. Personalized task prioritization

Not all marketing tasks are created equal. Some need your immediate attention, while others can afford to wait.

ClickUp Tasks, coupled with its AI capabilities, allow you to prioritize tasks by analyzing past performance, market trends, and team workload. It recommends priority projects that can improve your product marketing.

Try ClickUp Brain Use ClickUp Brain to manage your tasks intelligently

Use it to enable smart task prioritization, scanning past data and trends to ensure a balanced workload and avoid burnout. AI can also provide insights into team productivity and workload management.

By analyzing project timelines and team performance, AI can identify potential bottlenecks and recommend adjustments to ensure project success.

This helps marketing teams work more efficiently and ensures that high-priority tasks receive the attention they need.

Using AI Software for Product Management

As an all-in-one product management software, ClickUp allows product marketers to integrate AI into their workflow, automate marketing tasks, track campaign progress, and analyze performance data.

Here’s a rundown of specific AI features of ClickUp that you can use for your product marketing strategy.

Automate repetitive tasks

Marketing often involves repetitive tasks that drain time and energy. But what if AI could handle some of that busy work for you?

Easily automate your marketing workflows with ClickUp Brain and ClickUp Automations

With ClickUp Automations, you can set up smart workflows that trigger actions based on specific conditions, freeing you from manually tracking everything.

For example, when a social media post status changes to ‘ready,’ ClickUp automatically shifts the task from the writer to the social media manager responsible for publishing it. No more time wasted managing simple hand-offs!

Use ClickUp Brain’s NLP automation builder to reduce time spent on manual busy work

And it gets even smarter with ClickUp Brain! This feature lets you set up automations using natural language instructions. So you can simply say, “Assign this task to Jane when the post is approved,” and it happens automatically.

Automating repetitive tasks with ClickUp Brain saves time and reduces the risk of human error. This means spending less time on administrative chores and more time doing what you love—creating innovative campaigns that connect with your audience.

But remember, as always, to ensure that your automation workflows comply with data privacy regulations and respect user consent.

Get data-driven insights in real time

Real-time data insights are crucial for optimizing marketing campaigns. And AI is all about making better, quicker decisions with data. ClickUp Brain provides AI-driven analytics, helping you spot trends, assess campaign performance, and make real-time adjustments without sifting through spreadsheets.

Marketers can use this capability to quickly identify what’s working and what’s not by monitoring campaign performance in real time.

For instance, if a specific email campaign shows increased engagement, you can quickly adjust the strategy to replicate that success across other channels. ClickUp Dashboards allow you to visualize key metrics and product marketing KPIs in one place, making it easy to monitor what’s working.

With the combination of ClickUp Brain and ClickUp Dashboards, AI-driven analytics provide actionable insights that help marketers make data-driven decisions and continually optimize campaigns for maximum impact.

No more second-guessing or lagging behind—just actionable insights delivered at your fingertips.

Gain a comprehensive overview with fully customizable ClickUp Dashboards

Generate creative content fast

Creativity is at the heart of any marketing campaign, but creating new ideas can be time-consuming.

Generate a highly personalized cold pitch using ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain speeds up ideation, generating topic ideas, outlines, and full-content pieces, allowing marketers to focus on refining the message. Reddit user @Paddywise513 said it best:

I use it all the time to get work started. Need to write a blog? Start with Brain. Need to create a skills matrix for leveling up your knowledge? Start with Brain. Need to create an email template for outreach to clients? Start with Brain! It is really good at helping you get the ball rolling on projects or just getting started with a rough draft of content.

I use it all the time to get work started. Need to write a blog? Start with Brain. Need to create a skills matrix for leveling up your knowledge? Start with Brain. Need to create an email template for outreach to clients? Start with Brain! It is really good at helping you get the ball rolling on projects or just getting started with a rough draft of content.

Once created, content can be stored, edited, and refined in ClickUp Docs. With features like real-time commenting, document sharing, and AI-powered grammar checks, teams can stay in sync while maintaining quality.

You can also use AI-generated content from ClickUp Brain to create personalized marketing materials. You can generate content that speaks directly to individual customers by analyzing customer data and increasing engagement and conversion rates.

For example, ClickUp Brain can create personalized email subject lines, product recommendations, and promotional offers based on your input about customer preferences and behavior.

Boost team collaboration

Successful product marketing depends on teamwork and clear communication.

ClickUp Chat integrates chat, task management, and document sharing in one place, linking all conversations to relevant projects.

Eliminate the hassle of juggling multiple tools and scattered conversations with ClickUp Chat

To keep things moving, FollowUps lets you triage essential messages, and SyncUps allows you to jump on quick audio calls for context, helping the team stay connected no matter where they are.

Never miss essential action items in your chat threads with FollowUps in ClickUp Chat

AI in ClickUp Chat can also summarize conversations, identify action items, and turn chat messages into tasks, reducing noise and keeping the team on track.

To top it all off, ClickUp’s product marketing templates make marketing planning easier— from product launches to promotional campaigns—helping teams stay organized.

Chart out your marketing plan in one place

Have you put together your product roadmap? It’s time to create a rock-solid plan to guide your next steps and prioritize those key initiatives!

(Even if you haven’t yet created your product roadmap, the ClickUp Product Roadmap Template is here to help you complete it! And once that’s in place, the rest will be smooth sailing! You know the drill!)

Plus, the ClickUp Product Launch Checklist Template makes product marketing effortless. It offers flexibility with customizable statuses, Custom Fields, and workflow views.

Download This Template Promote a new product or re-launch an existing one through ClickUp’s Product Launch Checklist Template

It might be simple, but it’s still packed with everything you need to succeed—especially when you’re just starting! Use this template to:

Map out your path to hit your marketing goals

Optimize your resources by allocating time and efforts more efficiently

Track campaign success and measure what’s working

Adapt on the fly, tweaking strategies as you go

Visualize your objectives and key results on a dynamic List

Track your progress in real time on a Kanban board via ClickUp Board View , giving you a clear picture of where things stand.

And don’t worry—the Getting Started Help Doc within the template walks you through every step. It covers everything from entering your product info to creating tasks and using the template to its fullest potential.

Optimize Your Product Marketing Strategies With ClickUp

Product marketers now face challenges on multiple fronts—juggling platforms, adapting to changing customer behaviors, and refining strategies.

AI tools can quickly analyze your data, spot trends, and automate repetitive tasks, giving marketers the needed edge. ClickUp offers an all-in-one solution that combines everything—from planning to reporting.

With AI-powered tools and ready-made templates, ClickUp helps you enhance your product marketing efforts.

So why wait? Sign up for ClickUp today and level up your product marketing strategy!