Подобрете грижата за пациентите и ефективността с най-добрите AI инструменти в здравеопазването

Today’s healthcare systems are grappling with massive challenges, from handling mountains of patient data to maintaining top-notch care.

Tackling these tasks manually can drain efficiency, compromise productivity, and increase the risk of errors.

Fortunately, specialized AI tools for healthcare can save the day.

AI has been a game changer for the healthcare industry by automating processes, improving data accuracy, and optimizing workflows.

But with so many tools available, finding the right fit isn’t easy.

After extensive research and testing, the ClickUp team and I have identified ten top-tier AI tools for healthcare, each offering powerful features and excellent pricing.

Let’s check them out one by one!

When searching for the best AI tools for healthcare, a few must-have features should not be overlooked.

Here are the key functionalities you should prioritize in an effective AI healthcare tool:

Centralized dashboard : Choose AI tools that offer a centralized view of patient records, clinical workflows, and administrative tasks, giving healthcare professionals instant access to all key information

Project management functionalities: Select an AI tool that helps you track projects, goals, schedules, tasks, and deadlines, and surfaces critical information quickly

Integration with electronic health records (EHR) : I recommend using AI tools that seamlessly integrate with existing EHR systems. This will help you maintain consistency across patient health records and minimize data entry

Clinical decision support : Opt for AI tools that aid in disease diagnosis and treatment by using AI algorithms to analyze medical data, such as clinical notes, medical images, and lab results

Natural language processing (NLP) : Look for an AI-powered documentation tool featuring NLP for a better understanding of clinical notes, allowing healthcare providers to improve documentation and patient progress tracking

Machine learning capabilities: I prefer AI tools for healthcare that incorporate machine learning to enhance predictive analytics, supporting early-stage diagnosis and identifying trends for chronic diseases

Here are the top 10 artificial intelligence tools in healthcare that we found to be the best for diverse needs:

1. ClickUp (Best for streamlining healthcare project management)

If you’re looking for comprehensive healthcare project management software to improve efficiency and productivity, ClickUp is an excellent choice.

This all-in-one project management tool simplifies healthcare workflows and offers a range of features for task automation, time tracking, goal-setting, real-time collaboration, AI assistance, and more.

Its ClickUp Brain AI assistant optimizes the management of medical records and other complex healthcare data. With its AI Knowledge Manager, this tool allows you to easily and quickly extract insights from tasks, documents, or even staff roles.

For instance, if you need information about a patient’s records or policy updates, ClickUp Brain fetches precise answers instantly, reducing back-and-forth communications.

With ClickUp Brain’s AI Project Manager, you can automate routine updates, track progress across teams, and focus on more complex aspects of patient care.

This functionality helps healthcare teams with compliance-related tasks by creating action items, setting reminders, and ensuring critical deadlines are met.

To streamline documentation with accuracy, ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer can help you create report summaries, generate patient communications, and even fill out routine forms.

Summarize documents, notes, reports, and conversations effortlessly using ClickUp Brain.

Instead of spending hours on repetitive writing tasks, rely on ClickUp Brain to maintain consistency in patient records.

Using the ClickUp Healthcare Management tool, you can effectively handle patient workflows and team coordination. It lets you keep all patient information, appointments, and clinical documents organized and easily accessible in one secure platform.

ClickUp also includes HIPAA-compliant security features, which make it ideal for maintaining patient data confidentiality when managing sensitive information.

💡 Pro Tip: Check out our Guide to Healthcare Project Management to discover essential strategies and tools for achieving success in your healthcare initiatives.

Scheduling is incredibly intuitive—teams can quickly assign caregiver shifts and automate reminders with simple drag-and-drop tools.

The built-in calendar allows you to view and balance workloads across departments at a glance, making it easy to coordinate schedules and prevent one caregiver from being overloaded.

Keep detailed inventories of all your medical supplies effectively using the ClickUp Healthcare Management tool.

The ClickUp Healthcare Management tool also has an inventory management feature, which you’ll find useful for monitoring medical supplies and preventing shortages with custom databases and real-time updates.

Here’s why users love using this tool 🚀

ClickUp has designed a robust, feel-good solution that fits the expected needs for daily operations…. Quickly, you will discover ClickUp holds the solutions you expected from other platforms. Common sense at my fingertips when working within ClickUp.

All these capabilities certainly make ClickUp an all-around solution that keeps everything from patient records to inventory tightly organized and accessible.

ClickUp best features

Set clear objectives with ClickUp Goals and track progress on healthcare initiatives to ensure goals align with patient care outcomes and regulatory standards​

Integrate seamlessly with EHRs and communication tools using ClickUp Integrations to centralize patient data and enhance collaboration across departments

Track and record time spent on tasks like patient assessments or documentation, optimizing workflows, and improving team productivity with ClickUp Time Tracking

Tag specific team members on patient cases, making handoffs seamless and ensuring accountability on critical tasks​ using ClickUp Assign Comments

Use ClickUp Chat for cross-departmental updates and immediate communication within tasks, improving response times and team coordination

💡 Pro Tip: Automate your workflows to boost efficiency and eliminate repetitive tasks! For detailed strategies on getting started, explore our guide on workflow automation, and transform how you work.

ClickUp limitations

Due to the tool’s many features, there is a learning curve, although the extensive tutorial library helps ease the transition

The mobile app, while offering core functionalities, lacks certain features available on the desktop, potentially impacting productivity for users on the go

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per member

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. PathAI (Best for improving diagnostic accuracy in pathology)

via PathAI

If you need an advanced AI tool in healthcare to enhance diagnostic precision and efficiency, consider PathAI.

With a centralized digital archive, PathAI significantly reduces the time spent on manual data searches and makes it easier for healthcare professionals to track patient progress or prepare for clinical trials.

This clinic management software also includes an Intelligent Caselist feature that prioritizes cases based on urgency. This way, you can focus on pressing cases first, enhancing turnaround times.

PathAI best features

Access a cloud-based platform for end-to-end image and case management

Utilize advanced tools for biomarker identification, aiding in precision medicine and drug trials

Reduce variability across cases by employing machine learning models for consistent diagnoses

PathAI limitations

Users may find it challenging to adopt due to high operational costs

The tool is primarily suited for pathology, limiting usage across broader healthcare areas

PathAI pricing

Custom pricing

PathAI ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

3. Viz. ai (Best for real-time stroke detection and care coordination)

Viz. ai is primarily recognized for its AI-driven stroke detection and workflow management.

It integrates with hospitals and health systems to analyze CT scans in real time, enabling rapid identification of strokes and notifying healthcare providers immediately. This allows medical professionals to act faster, making a substantial difference in patient outcomes.

The health system tool saves significant time. In emergencies, quick alerts to relevant healthcare professionals, automated radiology workflows, and easy integration with electronic health records ensure patient data flows seamlessly across the team.

Viz. ai best features

Seamlessly integrate EHR systems and ensure smooth data access within existing systems

Improve care coordination and facilitate team communication and patient care planning

Leverage AI insights effectively for conditions other than stroke effectively

Viz. ai limitations

It offers limited compatibility with some systems, meaning not all EHRs integrate smoothly

The tool has a limited application for non-stroke care

Viz. ai pricing

Custom pricing

Viz. ai ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

4. Tempus (Best for precision medicine in chronic disease management)

via Tempus

Tempus is one of my top picks among AI tools for healthcare. It offers accurate medicine and precise insights that enhance patient care. The tool also gathers patient information from electronic health records, medical imaging, and genetic data, helping healthcare providers create personalized treatment plans.

Another excellent, note-worthy capability of this patient management software is predictive analytics. It helps you foresee outcomes for medical conditions like cancer and other chronic diseases.

Tempus’s lab tests provide actionable information, which is highly effective for drug discovery and patient monitoring.

Tempus best features

Enable clinical trial matching and connect cancer patients with appropriate clinical trials based on unique biomarkers

Automate clinical workflows and streamline routine tasks with AI, improving clinical efficiency

Use AI algorithms to minimize diagnostic and treatment errors and improve patient safety

Tempus limitations

Users have raised privacy concerns due to storing vast patient data

It offers limited disease coverage as it is mainly focused on oncology and select chronic conditions

Tempus pricing

Custom pricing

Tempus ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

5. Nanox. AI (Best for screening multiple conditions using imaging data)

To improve patient outcomes with routine medical imaging, consider Nanox. AI.

Formerly known as Zebra Medical Vision, Nanox. AI provides robust AI imaging solutions focused on detecting critical health conditions at an early stage.

It offers tools that help identify hidden risks, like coronary artery calcium (CAC) and osteoporosis, often missed in standard evaluations.

Besides, the tool can screen patients during routine CT scans, detecting cardiovascular risk without additional, costly tests.

This AI tool allows healthcare professionals to make faster, proactive care decisions, significantly reducing late-stage disease detection.

Nanox. AI best features

Generate CAC scores from routine chest CT scans to identify cardiovascular risks

Identify early stages signs of osteoporosis with HealthOST, supporting bone health management

Minimize patient radiation exposure with routine, non-contrast scans

Nanox. AI limitations

Users have noted potential false positives in specific cases, requiring clinical review

It is limited to specific conditions like CAC and osteoporosis and doesn’t offer broader detection options yet

Nanox. AI pricing

Custom pricing

Nanox. AI ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

6. Merative (Best for high-quality care through data-driven insights)

via Merative

The next on my list is Merative, previously IBM Watson Health, for its state-of-the-art AI solutions for healthcare decision-making and data analysis.

The platform is particularly useful for improving clinical workflows and outcomes. Its Micromedex feature for clinical decision support allows you to make safer, more informed decisions by accessing daily drug and disease information updates.

Merative’s MarketScan has also made a mark for benchmarking healthcare data. This capability allows you to assess care performance across diverse patient populations and help you tailor treatments effectively.

Merative best features

Identify patients at risk of adverse events and prevent negative outcomes with predictive analytics

Facilitate accurate diagnostics through advanced imaging analytics

Access evidence-based insights to guide clinical decisions

Merative limitations

The software requires a substantial initial setup, which may strain IT resources

Users have reported complexity in managing large volumes of healthcare data

Merative pricing

Custom pricing

Merative ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

7. Butterfly Network iQ (Best for rapid image assessment in primary care)

via Butterfly Network iQ

Butterfly Network iQ is an advanced technology mainly used by healthcare providers, such as primary care physicians, specialists, and even medical students, for rapid imaging in point-of-care settings.

What makes it unique is its handheld, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound device. It’s also highly portable and connects seamlessly to mobile apps for real-time imaging and easy storage.

Additionally, Butterfly iQ’s features include iQ Slice and iQ Fan modes, improving accuracy when capturing complex images, especially in lung and abdominal areas.

It has a Color Doppler mode for blood flow assessments, while NeedleViz functionality simplifies needle placement, making procedures smoother and safer.

Butterfly Network iQ best features

Capture clear, multi-angle images with iQ Slice and Fan

Perform seamless lung and cardiac assessments on the go

Enhance diagnostic precision with AI-powered tools

Butterfly Network iQ limitations

The probe’s battery life may not support extended sessions

It has limited availability in low-resource settings

Butterfly Network iQ pricing

Individuals and Teams probe and membership:

iQ+ probe cost: $2,699

iQ3 probe cost: $3,899

Core technology: $299/year

Advanced technology: $420/year

Clinics: $3,500/year (5 user seats included)

EMS: Custom pricing

Enterprise probe and membership:

iQ+ probe cost: $3,499

iQ3 probe cost: $4,699

Medical schools: Custom pricing

Residency programs: Custom pricing

Departments: Custom pricing

Hospital: Custom pricing

Butterfly Network iQ ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. Aidoc (Best for providing AI-driven support for radiologists)

via Aidoc

Aidoc is among the popular AI tools for healthcare, thanks to its advanced radiology AI assessments that enhance patient care. It helps you analyze medical images rapidly and flag abnormalities.

This AI tool integrates seamlessly into medical imaging workflows, allowing radiologists to prioritize urgent cases efficiently. The tool’s automated notifications also help you act faster, improving patient safety.

Aidoc’s real-time triaging feature proves useful in identifying critical conditions like hemorrhage, pulmonary embolism, and stroke. It also helps analyze patient data efficiently, ensuring that essential details are not overlooked.

Aidoc best features

Prioritize cases with AI algorithms for faster diagnosis and reduced turnaround

Analyze medical images automatically to identify urgent cases, enhancing patient safety

Scale across healthcare organizations to support a broad range of medical conditions

Aidoc limitations

The tool is limited to specific imaging types, requiring separate solutions for non-imaging tasks

It has the potential for errors in non-standard cases, especially in complex conditions

Aidoc pricing

Custom pricing

Aidoc ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

9. Regard (Best for automating medical documentation workflows)

via Regard

Regard is suitable if you need an AI tool to assist with diagnosing medical conditions and reduce the time spent on documentation.

It integrates directly with EHRs and uses AI to help clinicians analyze patient data quickly. Regard can suggest diagnoses, generate clinical notes, and highlight important information in a patient’s record. This helps teams focus better on patient care.

Regard’s AI Resident capabilities are ideal for automating chart reviews and generating diagnostic recommendations within minutes. This streamlined approach allows you to detect and manage conditions more effectively with increased operational efficiency.

Regard best features

Streamline diagnostic support by analyzing complete medical records and highlighting potential conditions

Enhance patient safety by detecting missed diagnoses and overlooked information

Automate clinical documentation, such as generating structured clinical notes

Regard limitations

The tool’s diagnostic suggestions may occasionally miss subtle or rare conditions

It offers limited integrations outside major EHRs, which may restrict smaller providers

Regard pricing

Custom pricing

Regard ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

10. Twill (Best for streamlining digital healthcare solutions)

via Twill

Twill is one of the leading AI healthcare platforms designed to improve patient care and streamline healthcare delivery. It is known for addressing specific medical conditions, focusing on patients’ mental health, pregnancy, and chronic illnesses.

Its intelligent navigation effectively guides users to the right resources at the right time.

Twill also enables you to access tailored interventions that promote healthier behaviors. For instance, it helps manage mental health conditions by providing evidence-based tools that engage patients and improve their commitment to treatment plans.

Twill best features

Facilitate personalized care plans tailored to individual health needs

Engage patients through evidence-based interventions for chronic conditions

Utilize AI-driven insights to enhance treatment adherence and improve patient outcomes

Twill limitations

The tool’s customization options might not suit all user needs

Users have reported the tool’s unavailability in many regions

Twill pricing

Custom pricing

Twill ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

Improve Patient Care and Increase Operational Efficiency With ClickUp

Choosing the right AI tools for healthcare can feel overwhelming, with many options focusing on patient care, data integration, and compliance.

But our carefully curated list of the top 10 tools lets you confidently evaluate solutions tailored for healthcare management. We’ve considered key features, significant limitations, pricing plans, and user reviews to offer the best options.

If you’re looking for a user-friendly, all-in-one healthcare project management platform, consider ClickUp as your go-to solution.

As a versatile productivity platform, ClickUp offers essential features that simplify healthcare project management, from patient scheduling to compliance tracking.

Ready to enhance your healthcare management? Sign up for ClickUp today and discover how it transforms your workflow and boosts efficiency!