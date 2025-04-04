De 20 bästa GPT:erna för produktivitet att prova 2025

You’re always looking for ways to get more done in less time, but the sheer number of productivity tools can be overwhelming. Some promise to automate routine tasks, and others claim to enhance focus, but finding the right fit often feels like trial and error.

Worse, many tools only solve one piece of the puzzle, leaving you juggling multiple apps just to stay on top of your work.

GPT-powered tools redefine productivity. They do more than automate tasks—they analyze, generate, and adapt content to fit your needs. Whether drafting emails, summarizing reports, or brainstorming ideas, these AI assistants deliver results in seconds.

In this blog post, you’ll find 20 of the best GPTs for productivity. Each one is built to save time, reduce manual effort, and help you work smarter, not harder. Let’s dive in.

ClickUp Automations: Automates workflows with AI-driven task management and task assignment based on plain language

ClickUp Project Management Software: Predicts delays and helps prioritize tasks with AI insights

What Are GPTs?

GPTs, or Generative Pre-trained Transformers, are advanced AI models developed to understand and generate human-like text. They are trained on extensive datasets, enabling them to perform a wide range of language-related tasks, including content creation, coding assistance, summarization, and more.

This type of AI agent uses a transformer architecture to predict the next word in a sequence, allowing them to generate coherent and contextually relevant text.

Unlike traditional AI models, GPTs can be customized to specific tasks or topics, allowing users to tailor them for various applications without coding. This adaptability makes GPTs valuable tools across diverse industries, enhancing productivity and streamlining workflows.

OpenAI developed GPTs intending to advance AI to benefit humanity. Over time, these models have evolved, with each version—starting from GPT-2 to GPT-3, and now GPT-4—becoming more complex, capable, and contextually aware, enhancing their ability to perform a wide range of tasks with greater accuracy.

🔍 Did You Know? Before GPT, chatbots like ELIZA (1960s) and ALICE (1990s) used rule-based scripts to simulate conversations. While impressive for their time, they couldn’t generate responses as dynamically as GPT models can today.

What Should You Look for In the Best GPTs for Productivity?

A good GPT should make work easier, not add to your workload. The best ones fit naturally into your workflow, helping you move faster without constant fixes or extra steps. But with so many options out there, how do you know which ones are worth it? Look for these key features. 💁

Contextual understanding: Look for a GPT that understands the context of your tasks, providing relevant and accurate responses based on the project or task at hand

Multifunctionality: Choose one that performs various tasks, such as summarizing documents, generating ideas, creating outlines, writing emails, scheduling appointments, and answering questions efficiently

Integration with existing tools: Ensure IT integrates with your preferred productivity apps, including calendar, email, to-do lists, and other task management tools, for a seamless workflow

Customization options: Find a GPT that adapts responses to match your writing style, tone, and the level of detail needed for your tasks

Task automation: Opt for one that streamlines repetitive tasks, such as data entry, report generation, or email drafting, to save time and reduce manual effort

Creative content generation: Select a GPT that produces diverse content formats, like presentation slides, blog outlines, and social media posts, to support various creative needs

Advanced summarization: Seek out robust summarization capabilities that condense complex information from documents, articles, or videos into concise, actionable summaries

Accurate information retrieval: Ensure the GPT can access reliable data sources to provide precise, relevant information based on your queries, supporting efficient decision-making and research

The Best GPTs for Productivity

Now you know what to look for in a GPT for productivity. Let’s explore the options that can truly make a difference in your workflow. As AI in the workplace continues to evolve, the best productivity GPTs are built to keep up with the demands of modern work.

Let’s dive into the top GPTs that are designed to make work feel less like a chore. 👇

1. Creative Writing Coach (Best for enhancing storytelling and overcoming writer’s block)

via Creative Writing Coach

Creative Writing Coach is a transformative tool for writers seeking to enhance their creative skills.

The AI-driven platform provides comprehensive guidance, feedback, and analytical insights that help refine your writing. It analyzes writing and identifies areas for improvement, such as character development and narrative coherence, facilitating a more polished final product.

A standout feature is its ability to elucidate complex writing concepts. For instance, it effectively teaches the principle of ‘showing rather than telling,’ encouraging writers to use vivid descriptions that engage readers’ imaginations. This enhances the user’s understanding of effective storytelling techniques and fosters a deeper connection with their audience.

Creative Writing Coach best features

Enhance your writing skills through personalized feedback and guidance

Overcome creative blocks with tailored suggestions and prompts

Clarify complex writing concepts for better understanding and application

Refine character development and plot structure for more compelling narratives

Creative Writing Coach limitations

The tool often struggles to incorporate emotional resonance or creativity in writing, which are essential for engaging storytelling

It lacks memory of previous prompts in separate sessions and struggles with maintaining consistent context

Creative Writing Coach pricing

Premium: $19. 99/month per user

Ultra: $44. 99/month per user

Creative Writing Coach ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

📮 ClickUp Insight: Workers typically respond to instant messages within 10 minutes, but each interruption can cost up to 23 minutes of focus time, creating a productivity paradox. Balancing quick responses with deep work can be challenging. ClickUp addresses this by integrating communication directly into your workflow. You can turn messages into tasks with one click, link conversations to related tasks and documents, and use AI to manage chats with features like suggested answers and thread summaries. This seamless integration helps maintain focus while ensuring timely communication.

2. Canva GPT (Best for generating creative design ideas and captions)

via Canva GPT

Canva GPT is an innovative integration that combines OpenAI’s ChatGPT with Canva’s design platform, aiming to streamline the creative process for users. This combination enables individuals and businesses to create high-quality visuals more efficiently, blending AI-powered content generation with Canva’s easy-to-use design tools.

You can input descriptive prompts, and the GPT will produce corresponding design layouts, simplifying the creation of presentations, logos, social media posts, and more.

Introduced in late 2023, this suite encompasses tools like Magic Switch for converting documents into presentations, Magic Grab for image manipulation, Magic Media for creating videos from text prompts, and Brand Voice for producing on-brand copy.

Canva GPT best features

Generate designs quickly by entering text prompts, making design accessible to a broader audience

Customize outputs further within Canva, tailoring designs to specific needs

Enhance content quality using AI-powered tools for inspiration and innovative ideas

Create images from textual descriptions, offering various styles and excelling in producing photographic and multi-subject images

Canva GPT limitations

The tool may produce varying results; some prompts yield satisfactory designs, while others do not meet user expectations

The effectiveness of Canva GPT heavily relies on the clarity and specificity of user instructions

Canva GPT pricing

Free

Pro: $15/month per user

Teams: $10/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva GPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12,400+ reviews)

3. Diagrams (Show Me) (Best for creating clear and engaging visuals to illustrate complex concepts)

Show Me is an AI-powered tool developed by helpful. dev that enables users to generate a wide array of visual representations, including flowcharts, UML diagrams, mind maps, Gantt charts, entity-relationship (ER) diagrams, and more.

It interprets user prompts to create diagrams that help in conceptualization, planning, and communication across various fields, such as software development, project management, education, and business analysis.

This tool enhances productivity by transforming complex ideas into clear, visual formats, facilitating better understanding and collaboration. You can export and edit the generated diagrams, offering flexibility for customization and integration into presentations or reports.

The integration is ideal for professionals, developers, or business analysts who need to communicate ideas visually.

Diagrams (Show Me) best features

Develop PowerPoint slides, Keynote presentations, pitch decks, and other visual aids to effectively communicate ideas

Support multiple diagram languages like Mermaid and PlantUML

Interact with an intuitive platform that simplifies the diagram creation process, making it accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise

Save diagrams in multiple formats and modify them to suit specific requirements

Diagrams (Show Me) limitations

While the tool allows for exporting and editing diagrams, the extent of customization may not meet the needs of users requiring highly tailored visual representations

Users unfamiliar with diagrammatic representations or the tool’s functionalities might experience a learning curve

Diagrams (Show Me) pricing

Free

Diagrams (Show Me) ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know? GPT sometimes generates completely false or nonsensical information, known as ‘hallucinations. ’ Since it doesn’t verify facts, it can confidently make things up if the patterns in its training data suggest a reasonable-sounding answer.

4. Project Manager Buddy (Best for keeping your projects on track with AI-driven insights)

via Project Manager Buddy

Project Management Buddy is developed by DialogDuo and is designed to support project managers across various methodologies, including Agile, Scrum, and Lean. This tool offers personalized guidance, templates, and best practices to enhance project planning and execution. You can receive advice on creating project plans, managing risks, tracking progress, and delivering value.

Whether you need to create a Gantt chart, manage risks, or handle scope changes, this tool provides tailored solutions to refine your project management tasks.

Project Manager Buddy best features

Get in-depth explanations of Agile, Waterfall, and other frameworks

Collaborate with users to develop comprehensive project plans tailored to specific needs

Leverage ready-to-use templates for project plans, Gantt charts, risk assessments, and other essential documents

Implement best practices for handling AI challenges associated with project management

Project Manager Buddy limitations

Even with security measures like ‘incognito mode,’ concerns remain about data leaks or unauthorized access

Project Manager Buddy pricing

Free

Project Manager Buddy ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

5. Video Summarizer (Best for quickly extracting key information from videos)

via Video Summarizer

The Video Summarizer GPT is an advanced AI tool designed to efficiently analyze and condense YouTube video content, enabling you to grasp essential information without watching entire videos. Just input a YouTube link and the tool extracts key points and insights.

Upon receiving a YouTube link, the AI retrieves the video’s ID and accesses its captions. It processes this information to create a structured summary highlighting crucial points, significant data, and poses example questions for deeper understanding. You can expand these summaries, generate educational quizzes, create visual diagrams, or even draft articles derived from the video’s content.

This tool is particularly beneficial for students, researchers, and professionals seeking to save time while extracting valuable insights from video content.

Video Summarizer best features

Summarize videos in a structured format with key points, insights, and examples

Generate quizzes, diagrams, and articles to enhance learning and engagement

Translate summaries and insights into the user’s preferred language for accessibility

Answer specific questions about the video by pulling the most relevant details

Video Summarizer limitations

Since it relies on captions, it cannot analyze diagrams, charts, or purely visual demonstrations within the video

If a video has inaccurate or incomplete captions, the summaries may lack precision or miss certain details

Video Summarizer pricing

Free

Video Summarizer ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Fun Fact: Spending time organizing your workspace or planning your tasks can feel like productivity, but it’s not the same as actually doing the work. This is called ‘ productivity theater ’—it looks like work but doesn’t move the needle.

6. Tutor Me by Khan Academy (Best for personalized tutoring in various subjects)

via Tutor Me by Khan Academy

Khan Academy offers AI-powered educational tools designed to enhance learning experiences for students and support educators. Khanmigo Lite is a free, AI-powered educational tool by Khan Academy that assists students across subjects like math, science, and humanities.

Tutor Me Mode is a feature within Khanmigo that mimics one-on-one tutoring by providing tailored guidance, asking probing questions, and fostering critical thinking in math and humanities. It employs a Socratic method, guiding learners through step-by-step problem-solving without directly providing answers. This approach encourages deeper understanding and independent learning.

Tutor Me best features

Guide students through problem-solving using the Socratic method by asking insightful questions that encourage critical thinking

Improve writing skills by developing creative stories and composing compelling essays

Engage with literary and historical figures to make learning more interactive and immersive

Support teachers with lesson planning, generate student progress summaries on demand, and provide quick content refreshers

Tutor Me limitations

Lacks features such as progress tracking and advanced feedback

Despite built-in safety features, there is a possibility of AI-generated inappropriate or off-topic responses

Tutor Me pricing

Free

Tutor Me ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (30 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (170+ reviews)

7. AskYourPDF Research Assistant (Best for efficiently extracting and summarizing information from PDFs)

via AskYourPDF

AskYourPDF Research Assistant enhances the process of extracting and analyzing information from PDF documents. It lets you interact dynamically with files, facilitating efficient data retrieval and comprehension. The tool is a comprehensive resource for researchers and professionals by providing access to over 400 million academic papers from reputable sources such as PubMed, Nature, and arXiv.

Additionally, it offers features like generating well-cited articles and essays, analyzing PDFs to create accurate references, and building an interactive knowledge base from user-uploaded files. These capabilities collectively enhance productivity by reducing the time and effort required to manage and interpret extensive textual data.

AskYourPDF best features

Automatically generate APA-style references and integrate them into essays or research papers

Aggregate multiple documents into a searchable knowledge base for comprehensive research

Upload PDFs or links to online documents, and let the AI process the content to provide answers in a conversational manner

Extract specific details like methodologies, results, or summaries from dense documents

AskYourPDF limitations

The tool restricts users to a maximum of 20 documents per conversation, limiting its utility for large-scale research projects involving numerous files

Despite improvements, AI-generated responses may occasionally be imprecise or lack context

AskYourPDF pricing

Free

Premium: $14. 99/month per user

Pro: $19. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

AskYourPDF ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know? A McKinsey survey found that 65% of organizations now use generative AI in at least one business function—nearly double the adoption rate from last year. Most companies using AI have integrated it into at least two areas, with marketing, sales, and product development leading the way.

8. Personal Assistant (Best for managing daily tasks and improving time management)

via Personal Assistant

The Personal Assistant, developed by Samuel E. Katsaros, is designed to perform tasks and enhance daily life management. It can be customized to suit individual or business needs by leveraging GPT’s ability to generate human-like text and execute complex tasks. If you’re wondering how to use AI as a personal assistant, this tool offers an intuitive solution.

Upon initiating interaction with a simple greeting, the Personal Assistant becomes an active participant in your daily routine. It offers functionalities such as scheduling, reminders, and information retrieval. Powered by large language models like GPT-4 or GPT-3. 5, these assistants process natural language inputs to generate contextually relevant outputs.

Personal Assistant best features

Handle scheduling, email drafting, and reminders effortlessly

Summarize documents, analyze data, and generate reports quickly

Get real-time assistance and detailed feedback for business progress

Share documents directly with the assistant for tailored support

Personal Assistant limitations

The Personal Assistant is currently not free and is available exclusively to ChatGPT Plus subscribers

The assistant requires an initial period to adapt to individual user preferences and habits, during which its responses may be less tailored

Personal Assistant pricing

Free

Paid plans: Custom pricing

Personal Assistant ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡 Pro Tip: Turn GPT into your personal assistant by feeding it meeting notes and asking for key takeaways, action items, and a follow-up email draft. This saves time and ensures clarity.

9. Excel AI (Best for automating data analysis and optimizing spreadsheet workflows)

via Excel AI

Excel AI focuses on streamlining spreadsheet operations, improving data insights, and reducing manual effort. It is specifically designed to enhance productivity through deep integration with Microsoft Excel and data analysis workflows. As a specialized GPT, it excels in automating, optimizing, and simplifying complex Excel tasks—ranging from basic spreadsheet functions to advanced data modeling, visualization, and automation using Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) and Python.

Operating as a digital assistant, it processes user requests by analyzing spreadsheet-related queries and offering step-by-step guidance, prewritten formulas, or complete downloadable files. With the ability to generate, manipulate, and analyze Excel files within its environment, the tool brings a hands-on approach to problem-solving.

Excel AI best features

Visualize data through interactive and aesthetically designed charts, graphs, and dashboards

Export and convert data into different formats, such as CSV, JSON, or SQL-friendly datasets

Generate complex Excel formulas for financial models, statistical analysis, and data processing

Automate reports by generating monthly summaries, financial statements, and KPI dashboards

Excel AI limitations

Generated formulas or outputs may be incorrect, especially for complex queries, requiring manual validation

Users need familiarity with Excel basics to use them effectively

Excel AI pricing

Free

Paid plans: Custom pricing

Excel AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Fun Fact: According to market projections, the global AI industry is on track to hit $1.81 trillion by 2030, reflecting its rapid growth and increasing adoption across industries.

10. Presentation and Slides GPT (Best for creating impactful presentations with AI-powered content suggestions)

via Presentation and Slides GPT

Developed by SlidesGPT, Presentation, and Slides GPT is a specialized tool designed to help you create professional, high-quality presentations efficiently. It’s fine-tuned to generate complete, ready-to-present slides, incorporating relevant research, structured content, and visuals.

At its core, this AI leverages advanced natural language processing (NLP) to analyze user requests and uses an external application programming interface (API) to generate slides dynamically. It ensures that each slide follows a structured format with a clear title, bullet points, talk track, and source citations.

The GPT operates by first understanding the user’s needs, whether a single slide, a complete presentation, or an edited revision of existing content. Once the content is prepared, it uses an API to generate slides dynamically, making them instantly available for download or further editing.

Presentation and Slides GPT best features

Reduce time spent on designing and structuring presentations by automating slide creation

Generate content suitable for corporate reports, academic lectures, and industry presentations

Enable collaborative refinements to modify slides by specifying changes or requesting alternative images

Incorporate recent data, case studies, and factual insights into slide content

Presentation and Slides GPT limitations

Due to the nature of AI, SlideGPT may produce similar or identical results for different users, reducing originality in presentations

The tool is primarily designed for slide creation. It may not meet the needs of users requiring other content formats

Presentation and Slides GPT pricing

Free

SlidesGPT Pro: $9. 99/month per user

Pay Per Download: $2. 99/download

Enterprise: $500/month onwards

Presentation and Slides GPT ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know? A PwC report suggests that AI could boost employee productivity by approximately 40% by 2035, reshaping the way businesses streamline operations and manage tasks.

11. Meeting Summarizer Pro (Best for turning meeting notes into concise action items and summaries)

via Meeting Summarizer Pro

Meeting Summarizer Pro is a highly specialized artificial intelligence tool designed to transform raw meeting transcripts into structured, actionable summaries. Developed as an advanced version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it is engineered to enhance productivity by meticulously analyzing discussions, identifying key topics, and extracting critical insights.

Functioning as an intelligent note-taker, it processes large volumes of conversational data with precision, identifying numerical figures, dates, decisions, concerns, and action items. It offers exhaustive, category-based breakdowns of meetings, ensuring that no essential detail is overlooked.

Meeting Summarizer Pro operates with a standardized approach, dividing meeting insights into structured categories such as key discussion topics, areas of alignment, unique ideas, open issues, risks, opportunities, and action items.

Meeting Summarizer Pro best features

List actionable steps, assign responsibilities, and ensure clarity on follow-ups

Capture financial figures, dates, deadlines, and other critical data with precision

Document areas of consensus among participants to ensure alignment

Extract innovative ideas and strategies shared during the meeting

Present structured summaries that are easy to review and reference

Meeting Summarizer Pro limitations

Extremely long transcripts may require more processing time and could lead to incomplete or less accurate summaries

Labels participants generically (e. g. , Speaker 1, Speaker 2) without distinguishing actual names

Meeting Summarizer Pro pricing

Free

Paid plans: Custom pricing

Meeting Summarizer Pro ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡 Pro Tip: Instead of jumping between different GPT use cases, dedicate time slots for brainstorming, content generation, and research to maintain focus.

12. Scholar AI (Best for academic research and generating scholarly insights)

via Scholar AI

ScholarAI supports academic research, scientific inquiry, and productivity for scholars, students, and professionals. It is engineered to retrieve, analyze, and summarize high-quality, peer-reviewed literature, helping users stay informed with the latest research findings.

Unlike general-purpose AI models, ScholarAI strongly emphasizes academic integrity by providing references and citations for its responses. It can search for abstracts, full papers, and patents, offering structured insights from credible sources. Whether a researcher is conducting a literature review, looking for citation-worthy sources, or exploring cutting-edge advancements in a field, ScholarAI ensures access to reliable, up-to-date information.

Scholar AI best features

Search for scholarly articles, research papers, and patents based on keywords, DOI, PMID, SS_ID, or ARXIV identifiers

Overcome access barriers by efficiently navigating paywalled content and retrieving essential academic papers without unnecessary delays

Break down complex theories, equations, and methodologies in an accessible format.

Build an AI knowledge base by saving, organizing, and categorizing references, making it easier to track research materials over time

Scholar AI limitations

While a free version is available, it comes with limitations, such as a weekly request quota of 25

ScholarAI may not cover all subscription-based journals and paywalled content, potentially leading to incomplete research findings

Scholar AI pricing

Free

Basic: $9. 99/month per user

Premium: $18. 99/month per user

Teams: Custom pricing

Scholar AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

via Consensus

Consensus GPT is an advanced AI-powered research assistant to streamline academic exploration, evidence-based decision-making, and knowledge synthesis. Developed as part of the Consensus platform, this GPT functions as an intelligent search engine for academic research.

It integrates with the Consensus database, aggregating studies from reputable journals across various disciplines. It leverages AI and machine learning with NLP techniques to scan, categorize, and distill information from complex papers into clear and concise summaries.

It helps you quickly understand key findings, compare multiple sources, and make informed decisions without manually sifting through hundreds of academic articles.

Consensus best features

Search research papers to find and summarize peer-reviewed studies on any topic while extracting key findings without jargon

Generate research outlines to structure literature reviews, proposals, and reports

Validate claims with evidence and enhance scientific writing by assisting with structuring academic papers, abstracts, and citations

Bridge the gap between academia and industry by translating complex research into digestible insights for professionals

Consensus limitations

Consensus AI may not perform well with open-ended questions or those requiring complex logical reasoning

While Consensus AI provides summaries and insights, it may not always offer direct access to the full text of the original research papers

Consensus pricing

Free

Premium: $11. 99/month per user

Teams: $12. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Consensus ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡 Pro Tip: Train GPT on your specific style by providing examples of your past writing, emails, or reports and instruct it to mimic your tone for consistent output.

14. Code Tutor (Best for learning and improving coding skills with personalized guidance)

via Code Tutor

Code Tutor adapts to your learning style and progress, providing personalized guidance on coding concepts, code writing, and editing. It helps structure and standardize code to professional standards, making programming more approachable and easier to master.

Richard Sneyd, an educator and seasoned software engineer, founded BrainyBots, the studio behind Code Tutor. It enhances productivity by providing immediate, personalized assistance, reducing the time spent searching for solutions. Additionally, it enables you to learn and apply coding concepts more efficiently.

Code Tutor best features

Engage with a programming coach that adapts to your learning style and progress

Get assistance in writing new code or editing existing code to meet professional standards

Ensure your code adheres to best practices and is ‘Pythonic’ or follows the conventions of your chosen programming language

Utilize features like Python code execution, file uploads, advanced data analysis, and image conversions to enhance your coding projects

Code Tutor limitations

Doesn’t support running lengthy or time-intensive code (over 100 steps, long execution time

May lack support for advanced language features or less common programming languages

Code Tutor pricing

Free

Paid plans: Custom pricing

Code Tutor ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

15. UX Design Mentor (Best for enhancing user experience design through expert AI feedback)

via UX Design Mentor

UX Design Mentor helps UX and product designers refine their work with precise, high-quality feedback. It offers constructive critiques to improve usability, visual appeal, and alignment with business goals and user needs, ensuring every design is intuitive and effective.

The tool operates by first understanding a designer’s experience level, the specific design requiring feedback, and the criteria or goals guiding the project. Beyond critique, UX Design Mentor encourages designers to think critically about their work and articulate their insights and problem-solving approaches.

The goal is to help designers grow in confidence and capability, ensuring their work is both user-centered and strategically sound.

UX Design Mentor best features

Understand industry best practices by analyzing real-world design principles and applying them to projects

Identify and resolve usability issues through detailed critique, leading to more seamless user experiences

Gain insight into the psychology behind user interactions and how design choices impact behavior

Learn to align design decisions with both user needs and business goals for maximum effectiveness

UX Design Mentor limitations

Does not have personal experiences, emotions, or subjective opinions since its responses are based on training data

The GPT can guide designers on usability testing but cannot conduct or observe real user interaction

UX Design Mentor pricing

Free

Paid plans: Custom pricing

UX Design Mentor ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

16. Video GPT by VEED (Best for creating video content quickly with AI-generated scripts and edits)

via Video GPT by VEED

Video GPT by VEED makes creating professional, engaging videos feel effortless. It adapts to different workflows, helping you generate social media content, transform text into video, and create AI-powered visuals.

Need to enhance your videos? Add subtitles, translations, or dubbing to make them more accessible and polished. No matter the project, this tool streamlines the entire process so you can focus on bringing your ideas to life.

It starts by understanding your goals, whether you want to create short-form content, repurpose long videos into clips, or add accessibility features like subtitles and translations. Based on the chosen workflow, Video GPT provides tailored assistance by generating scripts, refining video ideas, or offering direct links to VEED’s powerful editing tools.

Video GPT by VEED best features

Generate professional-quality videos by simply describing an idea, topic, or theme without needing advanced editing skills

Transform lengthy content into bite-sized clips optimized for platforms like TikTok, Instagram reels, and YouTube Shorts

Convert text-based content, such as blog posts or scripts, into visually appealing videos with realistic AI narration

Seamlessly integrate with VEED’s video editing suite, allowing users to refine, customize, and finalize their projects with ease

Video GPT by VEED limitations

Video length and complexity are constrained by the selected workflow, with some features optimized for short-form content

Video GPT by VEED pricing

Lite: $24/month per user

Pro: $55/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Video GPT by VEED ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 3/5 (50+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Planning a quick weekend getaway or a short trip? Have GPT recommend a custom itinerary based on your interests and budget. Give it some key preferences (budget, type of vacation, etc. ), and let it surprise you with an off-the-beaten-path plan you wouldn’t have thought of.

17. SEO Mentor (Best for boosting website ranking through AI-driven SEO recommendations)

via SEO Mentor

SEO Mentor is an expert digital assistant specializing in search engine optimization (SEO). Designed to guide SEO consultants, digital marketers, and business owners, SEO Mentor provides in-depth advice on improving website rankings, increasing organic traffic, and aligning strategies with Google’s best practices. With a strong foundation in Google’s Quality Guidelines and the latest SEO trends, SEO Mentor helps users refine their approaches to on-page optimization, technical SEO, content strategy, and link building.

It focuses on actionable recommendations, helping users identify gaps in their SEO plans and implement improvements effectively. SEO Mentor is committed to accuracy, transparency, and strategic thinking. The tool also encourages users to follow ethical SEO practices and adapt to algorithm changes while avoiding black-hat techniques.

SEO Mentor best features

Identify on-page SEO issues, helping users refine title tags, meta descriptions, internal linking, and schema markup for better search visibility

Adhere to white-hat SEO practices to build long-term, sustainable growth without risking algorithmic penalties

Review backlink profiles and link-building strategies to acquire high-quality and natural backlinks that enhance domain authority

Analyze website structures and technical SEO elements to improve crawlability, indexing, and overall site health

SEO Mentor limitations

The tool cannot directly access or analyze live website data, requiring users to provide audit reports, performance metrics, or specific details for analysis

SEO Mentor pricing

Free

Paid plans: Custom pricing

SEO Mentor ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

18. Calendar GPT (Best for managing schedules and optimizing time with AI-powered planning)

via Calendar GPT

Calendar GPT takes the stress out of managing your schedule. It organizes your day with structured agendas, pulls up event details when needed, and even drafts emails to keep everything running smoothly. Integrations like Google Calendar and Gmail keep everything in sync so you can focus on what matters instead of juggling appointments and reminders.

This AI assistant operates by fetching calendar events, organizing them into an easy-to-read markdown format, and presenting them with relevant emojis for better readability.

What’s more, it can gather more information about meeting attendees or companies by browsing the web, helping you stay informed before important meetings. Calendar GPT’s functionality is built to be intuitive, enabling you to interact naturally and get meaningful responses tailored to your needs.

Calendar GPT best features

Retrieve a well-structured daily agenda in an easy-to-read markdown format with clear timestamps, locations, and attendee details

Summarize key details of upcoming meetings, including time, participants, and location, without cluttering the response with unnecessary links

Search the web for recent news about companies or individuals related to scheduled meetings, helping users stay prepared

Create and draft emails directly within Gmail, saving time when you need to send meeting follow-ups

Calendar GPT limitations

It does not include Zoom or Google Meet links in responses, requiring users to check their calendar for access

The GPT relies on external integrations (such as Zapier) for email drafting and event retrieval, which may require additional setup from the user

Calendar GPT pricing

Free

Paid plans: Custom pricing

Calendar GPT ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

19. AI Humanizer Pro (Best for making AI-generated text sound more natural and human-like)

via AI Humanize Pro

AI Humanizer Pro transforms AI-generated text into smooth, natural, and engaging content while keeping its original meaning intact. It eliminates robotic phrasing, improves readability, and fine-tunes tone so that AI-written text feels more human and authentic.

Whether you’re working with marketing copy, blog posts, academic papers, or business communications, this tool refines every sentence for better flow and clarity.

Designed for content creators, marketers, businesses, and students, AI Humanizer Pro seamlessly integrates with bypassgpt. ai to deliver precise, high-quality humanization. It ensures that AI-generated text doesn’t feel mechanical or awkward but reads effortlessly while maintaining accuracy.

This AI refines wording, adjusts sentence structure, and enhances coherence. The result is content that sounds professional, polished, and natural—ready to publish, share, or submit without further editing.

AI Humanizer Pro best features

Preserve the original meaning of the content while enhancing clarity and coherence so that the final text remains true to the source but feels more authentic

Utilize advanced NLP techniques to modify robotic-sounding text into language that sounds natural to human readers

Enhance AI-generated content for blogs, articles, marketing copy, emails, and academic writing by refining language

Maintain a precise, word-for-word response from the AI humanization engine without unnecessary alterations, ensuring accuracy and reliability

AI Humanizer Pro limitations

It has a strict word-for-word humanization policy and does not modify or enhance content beyond the original text, which may limit deeper creative rewording

Might not capture highly nuanced emotional or literary tones perfectly in complex creative writing pieces where human writers excel

AI Humanizer Pro pricing

Free

Basic: $12/month per user

Pro: $19/month per user

Unlimited: $49/month per user

AI Humanizer Pro ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

20. Notion Expert GPT (Best for organizing and optimizing your Notion workspace with AI assistance)

via Notion Expert GPT

Notion Expert GPT, developed by HelpKit, is designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflows within Notion. It provides instant guidance on complex formulas, recommends relevant templates, and offers detailed explanations of key features, making it easier to navigate and customize the platform.

Beyond basic support, it helps users stay organized with strategies for managing notes, structuring databases, and keeping schedules on track. Students can create study guides and organize research efficiently, while professionals can refine workflows and keep projects running smoothly. Compared to traditional AI project management tools, this one aims to optimize your workflow and enhance productivity within Notion.

With its ability to simplify tasks and improve organization, Notion Expert GPT removes the frustration of setup and troubleshooting, allowing users to focus on their work without unnecessary distractions.

Notion Expert GPT best features

Simplify intricate Notion formulas by breaking them down into understandable terms, facilitating easier implementation

Receive personalized recommendations for templates tailored to your specific needs, such as project management, CRM systems, or personal organization

Utilize HelpKit’s platform to turn your Notion pages into a professional help center or documentation site, enhancing customer support and engagement

Get tips on enhancing team collaboration through shared workspaces, task assignments, and progress tracking

Notion Expert GPT limitations

This tool can’t make changes within your Notion workspace; it only provides suggestions and guidance

The assistant may not fully grasp the unique context of your specific Notion workspace, resulting in generic advice

Notion Expert GPT pricing

Starter: $19/month per user

Business: $39/month per user

Professional: $79/month per user

Notion Expert GPT ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

📖 Also Read: How to Build an AI Agent for Better Automation

While many productivity GPTs mentioned earlier specialize in specific functions such as content writing, coding, summarization, research, and teaching, ClickUp stands out by offering an all-in-one solution that covers these tasks and more without needing to integrate with ChatGPT or others.

ClickUp Brain is the world’s first neural network that uses AI to connect projects, documents, people, and company knowledge. Instead of relying on multiple GPT tools for different tasks, ClickUp does it all in one platform, making it the super app for work.

Automate workflows with AI-powered task management

ClickUp Brain’s AI-powered Automation Builder lets you describe workflows in plain language, instantly setting up automations across Spaces, Folders, and Lists.

Describe your automation in simple terms and let ClickUp Brain build it with ClickUp Automation

No need to juggle multiple AI tools for automation, you can:

Automatically update task statuses, notify team members, and trigger actions without manual intervention

Use ClickUp Automation templates, shortcuts, email automation, and audit logs to simplify recurring tasks

Dynamically assign tasks to the right people. For example, a support ticket can auto-assign to the original responder, updating seamlessly if roles change

Automatically assign tasks to creators, watchers, or specific team members with ClickUp Automation

Generate and refine content with the AI Writer for Work

Try ClickUp Brain Use ClickUp Brain to generate and tailor content to your specific workflow

ClickUp Brain functions like a GPT-powered content generator but it’s fully integrated with your workspace. With its AI Writer for Work™, it enables teams to:

Generate detailed project descriptions, meeting notes, and role-specific content tailored to their workflows

Refine and structure writing based on context, ensuring accurate and relevant content creation without needing separate AI writing tools

Predict and prioritize with AI-driven insights

Managing projects means staying ahead of potential issues, not just tracking tasks.

The ClickUp Project Management Software makes this possible by integrating predictive analytics and smart prioritization into your workflows.

ClickUp Brain’s AI Project Manager™ keeps projects on track by analyzing progress in real time, predicting delays, and suggesting adjustments before issues escalate. It automates status updates, reallocates resources, and flags risks—so teams can make smarter decisions without the constant back-and-forth.

Use ClickUp Brain’s AI Project Manager to analyze project timelines and make real-time adjustments

Say a product team is preparing for a big launch, but development is falling behind due to unexpected bugs.

The AI detects the slowdown, notifies the team, and suggests shifting QA resources to bug fixes while extending the testing phase. It can also update stakeholders automatically, adjusting timelines and priorities to prevent a rushed release.

With these proactive insights, teams stay ahead of problems instead of scrambling to fix them later.

For example, it can pull data from ClickUp Gantt Charts to help visualize task dependencies and milestones or extract insights from ClickUp Dashboards to track key project metrics, highlighting risks and offering proactive recommendations to keep everything on schedule.

Accelerate project plans with the AI Project Manager in ClickUp Brain

Integrate with 600+ apps for a connected workspace

ClickUp Integrations connects your favorite tools directly to your workspace, eliminating the need for constant app-switching. It seamlessly integrates with Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, HubSpot, Salesforce, Figma, Twilio, Outlook, and other predictive analytics software. This ensures that:

Workflows remain uninterrupted across different tools

Data syncs automatically between platforms

Teams use AI to automate tasks and processes across their entire tech stack with custom webhooks and Zapier integrations

Save time with pre-built templates

Download This Template Balance multiple responsibilities with the Using ClickUp for Productivity Template

ClickUp is built for various productivity needs. But staying productive isn’t just about having a tool—it’s about using it effectively.

The Using ClickUp for Productivity Template helps you structure your workspace to manage tasks, to-do lists, and short-, medium-, and long-term goals in one place. Unlike generic productivity planners, this template doesn’t just help you organize work—it guides you on optimizing ClickUp itself to improve efficiency and stay on top of everything.

ClickUp offers a variety of templates designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflows:

ClickUp to a Smarter Workday

Every GPT on this list helps you automate, generate, and optimize your work, saving you time and effort. From writing and brainstorming to coding and summarizing, these tools handle the heavy lifting so you can focus on what truly matters.

But if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution, ClickUp has you covered.

Instead of juggling multiple GPTs, you get everything in one place. ClickUp Brain answers questions, generates content, and helps with research. Automation takes care of repetitive tasks, so you don’t have to. Chat keeps collaboration seamless, eliminating the need for separate communication tools.

Why manage multiple tools when you can have everything in one? Sign up to ClickUp today and experience true productivity without the hassle.