A 10 legjobb AI SEO szoftvereszköz 2025-ben

When predictive AI writes our future history books, it may mark 2024 as the year that generative artificial intelligence went mainstream and people started to use it in business.

While many folks are debating where to best use these new capabilities, SEO professionals have dived head-first into using AI SEO to improve search engine rankings.

The question is, what are the best AI SEO tools to produce high-quality content? Well, we have the answers. Let’s look at the 10 best AI SEO tools, including their pros and cons, pricing, and what thousands of users have to say.

Most SEO tools have a wealth of features to identify opportunities for ranking higher on Bing or Google search engine results pages (SERPs). But they should do more than that.

What AI-powered SEO tools bring to the table is:

Machine learning takes data and metrics through multiple iterations to determine which content search engine algorithms are scoring higher

Natural language processing (NLP) to “read” your content, then make suggestions on improving it

AI text generation that takes SEO into account, creating search-friendly content

AI powered keyword research to help you find topics that are sure to rank well across search engines

AI SEO tools remove most of the guesswork and replace it with informed content ideas. They can automate your SEO tasks and improve your organic search results while helping you create quality content that supports your digital marketing strategy.

Consider these features when looking for AI SEO tools:

How well the AI SEO tools integrate with your current content creation workflow, productivity , and project management solutions

The data sets that the AI SEO tools pull from to make suggestions and generate content

Whether the SEO tool automates time-consuming and repetitive tasks

How the platform guides you through the process to avoid a steep learning curve or trial and error

Whether the AI SEO tools fit into a collaborative work environment

Users need AI SEO tools that won’t just help content marketing efforts—they need efficient software that can easily integrate with their existing workflow. Most of the AI tools on our list use the same models and algorithms from OpenAI, the libraries behind ChatGPT.

Pay attention to how the models and algorithms are made available to users. Having AI doesn’t mean much by itself—it’s really about how the platform uses AI that matters.

Use ClickUp AI to edit, summarize, spell check, or adjust the length of content within Docs

Wouldn’t it be great if you had a powerful set of SEO-centric AI content creation tools built right into a unified and flexible project management and collaboration platform? That’s exactly what ClickUp AI delivers.

Along with constant upgrades that take advantage of the latest enhancements in artificial intelligence, you’ll get everything you need for content creation and project management. What sets ClickUp AI apart from other AI SEO tools is its prompts for various departments—which aren’t just limited to SEO optimization.

However, ClickUp does have specific prompts to help teams with their overall SEO strategy through brief creation tools, keyword research, content optimization and summarization, and competitor analysis.

ClickUp best features

AI SEO tools built into a powerful all-in-one collaboration and project management platform

Leverages the latest in natural language processing for AI-generated content that anticipates the reader’s search intent

AI writer that understands the needs of SEO optimization built directly within a comprehensive set of copywriting and content optimization tools

SEO keyword research tool for suggestions and an SEO project template

Large library of SEO prompts that makes using artificial intelligence more efficient

Enables the easy inclusion of search engine optimization into your marketing plan

Integrates with industry-leading programs, including other SEO tools

ClickUp limitations

Traditional SEO tasks may require other SEO content tools

Limited specialized tools for tracking search engine performance over time and link building

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,600+ reviews)

2. Surfer SEO

Via SurferSEO

Surfer SEO refers to itself as a content intelligence tool. It combines content strategy, creation, and optimization in a single toolset to increase organic traffic and grow brands. The platform has the latest generative AI SEO tools to help users outline, generate, and optimize content.

Surfer SEO best features

Focused on SEO strategies for keyword placement and content optimization efforts

Strong search engine result page tools

AI content and outline generators to help rank on search engines

AI-generated tasks for improving your SEO strategy

Full suite of traditional SEO tools

Surfer SEO limitations

Steep learning curve for people new to SEO

Lacks predefined prompts to use the SEO tool more effectively

Some users have found the keyword research function limited when compared to other SEO tools

Limited tools for collaboration or project management

Surfer SEO pricing

Lite: $29/month for one user

Essential: $89/month for two users

Advanced: $179/month for five users

Max: $299/month for 10 users, all add-ons included

Additional fees for add-ons

Surfer SEO ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (375+ reviews)

3. WordLift

Via WordLift

WordLift is a relatively new SEO tool powered by artificial intelligence. It claims to be the future of SEO and generates structured data with an AI-enabled custom knowledge graph tool.

In other words, WordLift adds text to the meta descriptions in the HTML file that search engines crawl. Plus, it suggests content changes that give your website visitors a better user experience.

WordLift best features

Tuned to help e-commerce sites rank better in search engines

Focuses on creating structured data for search engines for higher organic traffic

Helps users organize content so it displays better in Google Shopping

One of the best AI SEO tools in this list because it’s built on multiple AI platforms, not just OpenAI

Uses machine learning in addition to the natural language processor features and generative AI most solutions offer

Offers a free trial option to help you compare against other AI SEO tools

WordLift limitations

Lacks writing tools for more general content creation

Setup can get complicated when connecting complex sites with many internal links

Doesn’t support all types of structured data

Lacks easy integration to non-WordPress sites

WordLift pricing

Starter: ~$63 ( €59)/month for one website

Professional: ~$106 ( €99)/month for two websites

Business + E-commerce: ~$266 ( €249)/month for five websites

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

WordLift ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (20+ reviews)

4. Jasper

Via Jasper

Jasper is a content creation tool with an AI engine trained to generate creative and original content for website copy, social media posts, and blog articles. The AI-generated content system produces content that reflects your company’s brand voice while improving website rankings.

Additionally, Jasper is the best AI SEO tool for creating content prompts, so your text is specifically tailored to your line of work and target audience.

Jasper best features

AI engine can be trained on a company’s brand voice to reinforce brand messaging

Supports both short- and long-form content creation, from social media posts to books

Provides preferences called Copywriting Skills that produce specific types of content like introductions or storytelling

Integrates with SurferSEO for search engine optimization

Supports AI writing in 25 different languages

Jasper limitations

Full SEO capabilities require a third-party tool

No strong collaboration or project management tools

No built-in plagiarism checker

Can produce repetitive content

Jasper pricing

7-Day Free Trial

Creator: $49/month for one seat

Teams: $125/month for three seats

Business: Contact for pricing

Jasper ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,700+ reviews)

5. NitroPack

Via NitroPack

NitroPack improves a site’s search rankings by increasing the website’s speed. It includes an advanced caching mechanism and tools to accelerate the loading of images. It can also improve HTML, CSS, and JavaScript performance, and supports WordPress, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento websites.

NitroPack best features

Reduces page loading times to industry-leading speeds

Comprehensive image optimization tools, including automatic conversion to WebP format

Plugins make implementation simple

Approaches speed optimization with multiple features

NitroPack limitations

Only does webpage loading speedups, no other aspects of SEO

Supports a limited number of web content management systems

Incompatible with some plugins

NitroPack pricing

Business: $21/month for one website

Growth: $51/month for one website

Scale: $176/month for one website

Custom: Contact for pricing

NitroPack ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

6. Alli AI

Via Alli AI

Alli AI offers a solution for optimization, automation, and deployment in a single platform. It’s designed for agencies, enterprises, and larger e-commerce sites.

Alli AI monitors and offers suggestions for code and content on larger websites by adding software to the site, enabling on-page SEO, thus enabling real-time deployment. Artificial intelligence constantly monitors and automatically improves your site.

Alli AI best features

Automation code is embedded into your web pages

Deploys code changes across a site or to single pages

Content editing is done on-page and not in a separate tool

Automatically generates sitewide page titles with automated A/B testing

Includes site speed optimization

Alli AI limitations

Optimization suggestions can be overwhelming with no tools to manage them

Analysis of a site can take a long time

Missing some key features that other SEO tools offer, such as keyword research and competitive analysis

Some suggestions improve SEO but can negatively impact the user experience

Alli AI pricing

Consultant: $249/month for 10 sites and users

Agency: $499/month for 25 sites and users

Enterprise: $999/month for unlimited sites and users

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Alli AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (5+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (10+ reviews)

7. Byword

Via Byword

Byword is an AI content generator focused on SEO article creation. Users feed it target keywords and define a writing style, and the program does the rest. It uses natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to generate content.

Byword best features

Built to generate informational articles that are optimized for search engine placement

State-of-the-art algorithms bypass most AI detectors

Supports nine languages

Allows users to define a writing style

Supports background process, generating multiple articles at the same time

Byword limitations

Generating a short social media post costs as much as a long article

No other tools for SEO beyond AI text generation

Not a good solution for non-factual content

No collaboration or project management tools

Byword pricing

Generating one story costs one credit.

Starter: $99 for 25 credits/month

Standard: $299 for 80 credits/month

Scale: $999 for 300 credits/month

Unlimited: $2,499 for unlimited credits

Byword ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. MarketMuse

Via MarketMuse

MarketMuse offers a suite of tools for content intelligence and SEO strategy management. It provides input on individual pages and across “content clusters,” assessing content quality and topic authority on groups of pages.

Users can use MarketMuse to plan content, group content into clusters, conduct competitive content analysis, review content briefs, and optimize content.

MarketMuse best features

Comprehensive SERP analysis

Content brief generator provides suggestions for improving the search quality of existing articles or to provide guidance for new articles

Content planning tools suggest priority on suggested changes and allow tracking

MarketMuse limitations

Implementation can be difficult for new users

Steep learning curve

Content editor is basic

Limited collaboration and project management tools beyond planning

MarketMuse pricing

Free: $0 for 10 queries/month

Standard: $149/month per user

Team: $399/month three users

Premium: Contact for pricing

MarketMuse ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (25+ reviews)

9. Frase

Via Fr ase

Frase advertises itself as using smart AI to deliver the easiest and fastest way to improve your content’s ranking on Google. It provides tools to create content briefs and then write, optimize, and analyze content. Frase’s content generation tools leverage AI templates to shape text to fit specific needs.

Frase best features

SEO analysis that is easily accessed

Simple competitor analysis tools

Strong content creation capabilities

User interface is well-considered and intuitive

Frase limitations

Limited keyword research tools

Lacks integration with common content management systems

No project management tools

Content brief and outline process can be cumbersome to learn

Frase pricing

Solo: $14. 99/month per user, four articles

Basic: $44. 99/month per user, 30 articles

Team: $114. 99/month three users, unlimited articles

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Frase ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 9/5 (275+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8. /5 (300+ reviews)

10. WriterZen

Via WriterZen

WriterZen is a workflow-centric website content creation platform optimized for search engine rankings. It includes modules for topic discovery, keyword ranking, and content editing, including AI text generation and plagiarism checking.

WriterZen best features

Topic discovery tool creates topic clusters to help generate multiple linked pages

Broad keyword research and recommendation tool, including keyword difficulty scores

Content editor includes data on competitive sites

Team collaboration tools

WriterZen limitations

Keyword tool user interface can be cumbersome for some SEO strategies

Content editor user interface is crowded and challenging for creating content ideas

Missing some SEO tool features like link building and backlink checking

Limited project management and collaboration tools to tag along with your SEO efforts

WriterZen pricing

Lite: $23/month per user

Plus: $89/month per user

Pro: $219/month per user

Ultra: $399/month per user

WriterZen ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (200+ reviews)

The days of working through a checklist of small SEO changes won’t cut it anymore. Putting your keywords into headings won’t increase your search volume or organic traffic, and paying someone to do link building won’t move you up on search engine results pages.

Whether you’re a blogger, small business, global enterprise, or large marketing agency, ClickUp is a comprehensive productivity platform with AI enhancements that can boost your output now.

If you want the best AI SEO tool with endless productivity and collaboration features, ClickUp is a fantastic option. It integrates with your other marketing tools to get work done faster and better—all while enabling collaboration and project management. ✍️

No more logging into the Google search console to see if your competitors are outranking you. It’s time to take control of your processes and step up your game. Get started by signing up for a ClickUp AI free trial or signup for our Free Forever version now!