A 13 legjobb Chatbase alternatíva az AI-alapú chatbotokhoz 2025-ben

If you’re searching for Chatbase alternatives, you’re likely looking for a no-code AI chatbot that integrates seamlessly with your business, extends instant human agent support, and amps up AI customer support.

While Chatbase has been a go-to option for some, it’s no longer the only game in town. Many modern platforms offer custom AI chatbots with even better features and benefits.

So, which one should you choose?

Let’s look at the 13 Chatbase alternatives you can consider.

Best Chatbase Alternatives at a Glance

Tool Best features Best for Pricing ClickUp AI-powered task automation, customer support, workflow, and integrations with CRM tools Individuals, small businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Intercom AI chatbot (Fin AI Agent), AI Copilot, AI reporting insights, help desk integration Mid-market companies, enterprises Free trial; Paid plans start at $39 Ada Multilingual AI chatbot, AI agent training, no-code automation builder, proactive engagement Mid-market companies, enterprises Custom pricing Tidio AI chatbot (Lyro AI Agent), live chat, pre-built automation flows, Shopify and CRM integrations Small businesses, mid-market companies Paid plans start at $29 Drift AI-powered sales assistant, automated lead qualification, CRM integration, real-time conversations Mid-market companies, enterprises Custom pricing Botpress Custom AI chatbot builder, OpenAI & LLM integration, vectorized knowledge sync, SDK/API access Developers, small businesses, mid-market companies Paid plans start at $39 Chatfuel WhatsApp & Messenger AI bot, automated sales & support, Stripe & Shopify integrations, verified WhatsApp API Small businesses, mid-market companies Free trial; Paid plans available Landbot No-code chatbot builder, A/B testing, customer segmentation, CRM & eCommerce integrations Small businesses, mid-market companies Free plan available; Paid plans start at $45 IngestAI AI-powered business analytics, predictive analysis, strategic AI insights, enterprise-focused Enterprises Custom pricing Tars Customer journey automation, AI-powered self-service, workflow optimization Mid-market companies, enterprises Custom pricing Fini AI Multi-channel AI chatbot, knowledge base integration, seamless human routing Small businesses, mid-market companies Free plan available; Custom pricing for enterprises Manychat AI-driven social media chat automation, Instagram DMs, WhatsApp and Messenger support Individuals, small businesses Free plan available; Paid plans start at $15 Yuma AI AI chatbot for eCommerce, automated order management, refunds, AI-based customer queries Small businesses, mid-market companies Custom pricing

Introduction to Chatbase

Chatbase is an AI chatbot platform that allows businesses to train ChatGPT on their data and create custom AI chatbots for websites, apps, and social media. It enables seamless client interactions by providing instant answers to user queries, reducing the need for human support.

With natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, Chatbase ensures chatbots understand the context and respond intuitively. Designed for businesses, startups, marketers, and customer support teams, the platform simplifies AI customer support without requiring coding skills.

However, there is a flip side to its benefits.

Why Go for Chatbase Alternatives?

If you’re looking for more advanced features, better integrations, or a dynamic user experience, here are some real issues that might make you consider a switch from Chatbase:

Lack of multi-channel support: If your business solutions belong to industries that require multi-channel AI support and advanced automation, Chatbase may not provide the flexibility you need

Weak chatbot training options: While it lets you train ChatGPT on your data, it lacks fine-tuning capabilities, making it harder to control chatbot responses and improve accuracy over time

No human handoff feature: There’s no built-in way to seamlessly transfer conversations to human agents, which can frustrate users when the AI chatbot fails to resolve their queries

Limited automation workflows: Chatbase does not allow businesses to create complex automation flows such as conditional logic, multi-step sequences, or event-based triggers for smarter chatbot interactions

Restricted knowledge base integration: The chatbot struggles with real-time syncing from dynamic knowledge bases, meaning updates to FAQs or documentation may not instantly reflect in chatbot responses

🔎 Did You Know? ChatGPT reached 1M users in 5 days. It became one of the fastest-growing apps in history, second only to Threads. This highlights the explosive demand for AI-powered chat solutions.

13 Chatbase Alternatives at a Glance

Many popular conversational chatbot brands now offer AI-driven automation, making them strong Chatbase alternatives. Whether you need better automation, deeper integrations, or smarter AI responses, here are 13 powerful Chatbase alternatives:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered productivity and support)

Instantly create tasks, automate responses, and sync your workflows using ClickUp Chat

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform, aka the everything app for work, built for enabling excellent customer service.

Unlike most basic chatbots that handle surface-level queries, ClickUp Chat transforms conversations into real work. Support teams can instantly turn messages into tasks, link discussions to customer tickets or projects, and keep chats fully synced with workflows across the entire team.

AI agents in ClickUp Chat (Autopilot Agents) automatically answer common customer questions, provide instant updates, and surface relevant information from your workspace, reducing response times and manual effort for support teams. By automating routine interactions and leveraging workspace knowledge, they help customer service teams deliver faster, more consistent, and accurate support.

ClickUp’s ability to connect multiple work apps allows you to consolidate client interactions, knowledge bases, and support tasks in one place, eliminating the need for numerous disconnected tools.

With ClickUp Brain, support teams can instantly respond to customer questions by pulling real-time answers from tasks, docs, and communication history.

While many famous conversational chatbot brands focus only on basic query handling, ClickUp connects conversations directly to workflows, ticket management, and knowledge bases for full-cycle customer support.

AI Task Creation automatically generates and assigns action items based on customer chats, so nothing slips through the cracks. Plus, ClickUp Brain quickly summarizes ongoing conversations and tickets, giving support agents the full context they need without digging through threads.

You can also build custom workflows for different types of support requests, set ticket priorities, and automate ticket routing with deep integrations into multiple platforms.

Automations: You can set up automations to trigger actions based on chat or task activity, making your workflows smarter

AI Agents: ClickUp’s AI Agents can automate processes, answer questions, and provide support within your workspace.

If you’re looking for a Chatbase alternative that goes beyond simple chatbots and offers integrated project management, AI-powered automation, and deep customization, ClickUp is a top choice. It centralizes communication, knowledge, and work—making your team more efficient and collaborative.

ClickUp best features

Create tasks, summaries, and automated progress updates using AI

Respond to user queries, generate action items, and sync with tasks automatically

Automate responses, organize tickets, and suggest solutions for client support

Integrate seamlessly with Google Drive, Salesforce, GitHub, Figma, and other tools

Store, access, and manage all team knowledge in one searchable platform

Draft replies, summaries, and content effortlessly with AI-powered writing assistance

Transcribe and summarize voice and video calls automatically with AI

Generate automated stand-ups and progress reports to keep teams aligned

ClickUp limitations

With many features, ClickUp can feel complex for some new users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A G2 user says:

Our team is spread over four time zones in three different countries. We must have clear communication between our team members or there is a minimum one-day delay. Assigning tasks to each other instead of emailing or sending Teams messages is much more efficient. We chat and update through the task itself so it’s much easier to find those related conversations instead of wondering “was that message in an email or did she message me?” and “When was that needed?” or “How urgent is it?” All of those questions are answered in a well-crafted task.

🔎 Did You Know? Pigment, a fast-growing software company, streamlined its operations with ClickUp as a central hub, driving an 88% increase in onboarding efficiency and 83% faster bug fixes. By replacing scattered tools with one platform for collaboration, task automation, and onboarding templates, Pigment enabled its teams to work smarter, communicate better, and scale faster.

2. Intercom (Best for AI-powered customer service automation)

via Intercom

Intercom is redefining AI-first customer service with Fin AI Agent, an advanced AI assistant that enhances customer interactions with a natural dialogue understanding feature, ensuring users receive context-aware and accurate responses.

It also includes Copilot, an AI assistant that supports agents by providing real-time suggestions, auto-generated replies, and workflow automation to improve resolution times.

Even though Intercom’s solutions comprise employee management tools like onboarding automation and task delegation, its real strength for customer service teams lies in automating support actions and streamlining response workflows.

Intercom best features

Improve customer centricity with Fin AI Agent, delivering human-like responses 24/7

Assist support agents with AI-powered Copilot, providing real-time reply suggestions and automation

Analyze and optimize support operations with AI Insights & Reporting for improved efficiency

Streamline support workflows with no-code automation, reducing manual intervention

Intercom limitations

Some workflows lack intuitive steps, requiring complex workarounds

AI features can generate responses that may still need human review in certain scenarios

Intercom pricing

Essential: $39/month per user

Advanced: $99/month per user

Expert: $139/month per user

Intercom ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5. 0 (3,330+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (1,100+ reviews)

🔎 Did You Know? ChatGPT handles over 10 million queries daily. That massive volume of AI-driven interactions shapes customer service, content creation, and business automation worldwide.

3. Ada (Best for AI-driven multilingual customer support)

via Ada

Ada excels at automating support conversations across multiple platforms with its advanced AI-driven multi-language support, enabling seamless global interactions.

Compared to other traditional AI chatbots, Ada continuously learns from interactions, allowing businesses to improve AI-generated responses, automate resolutions, and reduce ticket volume over time.

With its no-code automation builder, businesses can create self-improving workflows that integrate with Salesforce, Zendesk, Twilio, and other enterprise tools. Ada also provides proactive customer engagement, enabling brands to interact with customers before issues escalate.

Ada best features

Automate support conversations in over 50 languages, handling inquiries across messaging, voice, and email

Build and customize AI workflows with a no-code automation builder for personalized and meaningful interactions

Improve chatbot accuracy over time with AI agent coaching and performance tracking

Integrate effortlessly with Salesforce, Zendesk, Twilio, and other enterprise tools

Ada limitations

Requires technical knowledge for generating complex intents and managing placeholders or APIs

Integration with Zendesk could be improved for a smoother implementation process

Ada pricing

Custom pricing

Ada ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5. 0 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Ada?

A G2 user says:

We’ve worked hard with Ada to achieve a high containment rate, and we’re extremely happy with the results.

🧠 Fun fact: GPT-2 was initially labeled “too dangerous to release ” due to concerns about misinformation and content generation abuse. With AI’s growing capabilities, responsible adoption is key—businesses must prioritize security, compliance, and ethical AI usage.

4. Tidio (Best for AI-powered live chat and automation)

via Tidio

Tidio is an AI-driven customer service platform that combines Lyro AI Agent, live chat, and automation to handle support inquiries, boost conversions, and enhance the user experience.

Lyro AI Agent can autonomously resolve up to 70% of customer questions in real time across multiple channels and languages without requiring agent intervention.

Tidio’s unique ability to seamlessly integrate AI with live chat and help desk features ensures instant customer responses.

Tidio best features

Automate 70% of customer inquiries with Lyro AI Agent, reducing agent workload

Engage visitors in real time using live chat with AI-powered recommendations

Personalize customer interactions with pre-built automation flow for sales and support

Connect with Shopify, WordPress, HubSpot, and 100+ integrations for a unified workflow

Tidio limitations

Some advanced features are only available in higher-tier plans, limiting accessibility for smaller businesses

Tidio pricing

Starter: $29/month per user

Growth: Starts at $59/month per user

Plus: Starts at $749/month per user

Premium: Starts at $2,999/month per user

Tidio ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (1,620+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (460+ reviews)

➡️ Read more: How To Integrate AI Into Your Website

5. Drift (Best for AI-powered conversational marketing and lead generation)

via Drift

Drift is a conversational AI platform designed to engage website visitors, qualify leads, and accelerate sales.

Unlike traditional chatbots, Drift’s AI personalizes conversations in real time, allowing businesses to connect with high-intent buyers and seamlessly guide them through the funnel.

With AI-driven chat agents, Drift automatically answers visitor inquiries, schedules meetings, and directs leads to the right sales rep—reducing friction in the buyer journey.

Moreover, its site visitor deanonymization feature helps businesses identify and track prospects, enabling data-driven targeting.

Drift best features

Engage high-intent website visitors with real-time AI-driven conversations

Automatically identify and track anonymous visitors for better lead targeting

Convert more leads with AI-powered chatbots that book meetings instantly

Seamlessly integrate with CRM and sales platforms for smooth lead handoff

Drift limitations

Steep learning curve due to the wide range of features and complex customization options

Some integrations require additional troubleshooting, affecting workflow efficiency

Drift pricing

Custom pricing

Drift ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (1,250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Drift?

A G2 user says:

I have used drift in 2 different workplaces, and both of which have been easy to access. It allows prospects to reach out to us with any questions and book meetings when we aren’t available. Drift also has a feature that allows us to view what companies have been using our websites and what they have been browsing, allowing us to target those companies with specific wording in mind.

💡 Pro Tip: Unlike static FAQs, AI-driven knowledge bases continuously learn and update. Businesses that integrate AI-powered self-service solutions can drastically improve user satisfaction and reduce wait times.

6. Botpress (Best for developers building AI-powered chatbots with deep customization)

via Botpress

Botpress is a powerful AI agent platform designed for developers who want to build highly customizable chatbots powered by the latest LLMs, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Fireworks AI.

Additionally, it provides seamless user interface API access, automation tools, and real-time integrations to create production-ready AI agents tailored to specific business needs.

With its visual building studio, developers can import custom knowledge bases, sync with third-party systems, and deploy AI agents across multiple channels, such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Botpress best features

Build AI chatbots with no-code and low-code options for custom automation and workflows

Integrate AI agents with WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and CRM platforms seamlessly

Import custom knowledge bases from PDFs, websites, and databases for contextual responses

Extend chatbot capabilities with Botpress SDK and API for deep customization

Botpress limitations

Has a steep learning curve for non-technical users, making advanced implementations complex

Pricing model can be expensive for businesses handling high message volumes or requiring premium features

Botpress pricing

Pay-as-you-go: $0/month + AI usage costs

Plus: $79/month per user

Team: $446/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Botpress ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5. 0 (330+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (40+ reviews)

🔎 Did You Know? Chatbots ≠ Conversational AI. While all conversational AI can function as chatbots, not all chatbots use conversational AI. Chatbots follow scripted rules, while conversational AI learns, adapts, and understands context to provide dynamic, human-like interactions.

7. ​​Chatfuel (Best for AI-powered WhatsApp and social media automation)

via Chatfuel

Chatfuel is a success-driven chatbot platform that automates sales, client support, and user engagement. With Fuely AI, businesses can answer FAQs, book appointments, handle lead qualification, and process orders seamlessly—all without human intervention.

One of Chatfuel’s standout features is its official WhatsApp API integration, allowing businesses to use a verified green badge for credibility.

The platform also supports abandoned cart recovery, upselling, and re-engagement messaging, making it a strong Chatbase alternative for businesses looking to automate conversations across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Chatfuel best features

Automate sales, support, and re-engagement with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chatbots

Increase customer trust with an official WhatsApp API green badge for verified businesses

Integrate with Stripe, Shopify, Zapier, and Google Sheets for seamless automation

Utilize AI-powered abandoned cart recovery to boost sales and conversions

Chatfuel limitations

The auto-scaling pricing model can lead to unexpected cost increases as conversation history grows

Chatfuel pricing

Business: $24/month per user

Enterprise: $300/month per user

Chatfuel ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5. 0 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Chatfuel?

A G2 user says:

Chatfuel is a straightforward platform that even those without prior knowledge in chatbot development can use. It’s simple to use, powerful, and scalable. Chatfuel has a wide range of features that allow users to build complex chatbots.

💡 Pro Tip: The way you ask AI a question impacts its accuracy! AI models like ChatGPT respond better to specific, structured, contextual prompts rather than vague queries. The more details you give, the better the answer!

8. Landbot (Best for no-code AI chatbot creation with advanced automation)

via Landbot

Landbot is a no-code AI chatbot builder designed to help businesses automate customer engagement, lead generation, and sales across WhatsApp, websites, and Facebook Messenger.

Landbot offers an interactive drag-and-drop interface, unlike other chatbot platforms, creating human-like conversations without technical expertise.

With its AI Chatbot Generator, businesses can launch appointment assistants, sales chatbots, and client support bots in minutes.

The platform also supports A/B testing, advanced segmentation, and CRM integrations, ensuring businesses can optimize customer conversations for higher conversions.

Landbot best features

Build and use AI chatbots with a no-code drag-and-drop builder for web, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Automate lead qualification, appointment booking, and customer support with AI-powered bots

Seamlessly integrate with Slack, Google Sheets, Salesforce, Stripe, and other business tools

Use A/B testing and segmentation to optimize performance and drive conversions

Landbot limitations

The free version includes robust features, making upgrades unnecessary for many users

Landbot pricing

Sandbox: Free Forever

Starter: $45/month per user

Pro: $220/month per user

Business: Starting at $450/month per user

Landbot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (320+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5. 0 (70+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Great AI responses start with great prompts! Use AI prompt templates to guide AI’s tone, depth, and focus—saving time and improving accuracy for content generation, client support, and automation tasks.

9. IngestAI (Best for AI-driven data analysis and business strategy development)

via Ingest AI

IngestAI is a Silicon Valley-based AI innovation startup specializing in data strategy, AI product design, and business case development. The platform focuses on leveraging data as a competitive advantage, helping businesses analyze trends, optimize performance, and implement AI-driven automation.

Backed by Stanford HAI, OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Plug and Play, IngestAI provides businesses with tailored AI solutions to enhance decision-making and maximize AI investments.

IngestAI best features

Develop AI-driven business strategies based on market trends and technological feasibility

Automate predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and performance optimization

Leverage cutting-edge AI product design to transform ideas into real-world applications

Access a Silicon Valley-backed AI ecosystem with support from Stanford, OpenAI, and NVIDIA

IngestAI limitations

Steep learning curve due to the platform’s extensive data analysis capabilities

IngestAI pricing

Custom pricing

IngestAI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about IngestAI?

A G2 user says:

The platform is incredibly user-friendly and straightforward. It saves time by automating predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and performance optimization.

💡 Pro Tip: Custom GPTs are revolutionizing IT and service management. Businesses can now train AI agents with their documentation and workflows. AI is no longer just a generic tool—it can be an intelligent assistant tailored to your organization’s needs.

10. Tars (Best for AI-powered customer experience automation)

via Tars

Tars is an enterprise-grade conversational AI platform designed to automate customer interactions, streamline employee productivity, and reduce operational costs.

It specializes in transforming complex workflows into simple, intuitive conversations, making it ideal for businesses looking to replace IVR systems and optimize lead generation.

With support for multi-industry automation, Tars is used by 700+ global brands across finance, healthcare, real estate, and government sectors. The platform’s AI chatbots can reduce client support workloads, increase lead conversion rates, and handle complex queries.

Tars best features

Automate customer support, sales, and HR workflows using AI-powered chatbots

Replace traditional IVR systems with human-like conversations for faster resolutions

Seamless integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk, Google Ads, WhatsApp, and more

Advanced analytics and chatbot performance tracking for data-driven decision-making

Tars limitations

Analytics and reporting features need improvement to align with custom business processes

Limited weekend support, which may cause delays in resolving urgent chatbot issues

Tars pricing

Custom pricing

Tars ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5. 0 (170+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (40+ reviews)

11. Fini AI (Best for AI-driven multi-channel customer support automation)

via Fini AI

Fini AI is an enterprise-grade AI support agent designed to resolve up to 70% of customer queries, take intelligent actions, and provide seamless handoffs to human agents when necessary.

It integrates effortlessly with Zendesk, Salesforce, Intercom, Slack, and Discord, making it a powerful solution for businesses that want to automate customer interactions without disrupting existing workflows.

With customizable tone, multi-channel deployment, and AI-driven learning from feedback, Fini AI ensures that businesses deliver accurate and context-aware client support.

Fini AI best features

Resolve customer queries using AI-driven automation

Multi-channel deployment with integrations for Zendesk, Slack, Discord, and Intercom

Smart AI training that continuously learns and improves from feedback

Seamless human handoff when AI encounters complex or pre-configured topics

Fini AI limitations

Limited user reviews, making it difficult to compare real-world performance

Advanced AI features may require enterprise-level customization

Fini AI pricing

Starter: Free

Growth: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Fini AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

➡️ Read more: Customer Service Templates to Organize Support Operations

12. Manychat (Best for Social Media Chat Automation Across Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger)

via ManyChat

Manychat is a chat marketing automation platform designed to help businesses increase user engagement, capture leads, and boost sales across Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and TikTok.

With AI-powered automation, businesses can automatically respond to messages, comments, and story replies, ensuring they never miss a lead or customer inquiry.

Manychat is widely used by eCommerce stores, agencies, and influencers to streamline social media messaging without constant manual input.

Manychat best features

Automate Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger replies for 24/7 engagement

Manage AI-powered chat automation with intent recognition and response optimization

Use lead generation tools like auto-replies, comment-to-DM, and automated sequences

Integrate with Stripe, Zapier, Google Sheets, and HubSpot for data synchronization

Manychat limitations

Automation glitches can cause messages to fail, frustrating users

Lack of client support, with many users reporting slow or no responses

Manychat pricing

Free plan

Pro plan: $15/month per user

Elite plan: Custom pricing

Manychat ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Manychat?

A G2 user says:

I’ve been using ManyChat for four years, and it has been fantastic for my business. It allows me to grow my online presence, communicate with prospects, and build our email list easily. The platform is user-friendly and offers impressive chatbot customization options.

💡 Pro Tip: AI isn’t here to replace jobs—it’s here to eliminate busywork! Businesses that integrate AI in the workplace to automate repetitive tasks, streamline communication, and improve decision-making see a significant boost in productivity and efficiency.

13. Yuma AI (Best for AI-driven eCommerce customer support automation)

via Yuma AI

Yuma AI specializes in automating customer service for eCommerce brands. It delivers high automation rates while maintaining accuracy, consistency, and efficiency.

With pre-trained eCommerce knowledge, Yuma AI quickly understands customer inquiries related to orders, subscriptions, refunds, and reviews, allowing fast, precise responses.

Unlike traditional AI chatbots, the Auto-Pilot feature mirrors human agent actions, meaning it responds and autonomously processes customer requests, such as editing orders and managing subscriptions.

The business logic execution feature ensures that responses align with brand policies and tone, making them feel natural and brand-specific.

Yuma AI best features

Automate up to 49% of customer inquiries in just two months using AI-powered ticket handling

Execute business logic through AI, ensuring customer responses match brand tone and policies

Autonomously process order edits, refunds, and subscription management without human intervention

Seamlessly integrate with Shopify, Gorgias, Zendesk, Klaviyo, and other AI tools for customer service

Yuma AI limitations

AI may occasionally hallucinate or generate incorrect responses, requiring human review

Limited customer reviews are available, making it harder to assess long-term performance

Yuma AI pricing

Custom pricing

Yuma AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

If you’re still searching for the perfect AI chatbot platform, here are a few additional tools that might fit your needs:

Kore.ai : An enterprise-grade AI chatbot platform ideal for businesses looking for An enterprise-grade AI chatbot platform ideal for businesses looking for advanced virtual assistants

IBM Watson Assistant: A powerful AI-driven chatbot with NLP and seamless integrations A powerful AI-driven chatbot with NLP and seamless integrations

Rasa: An open-source chatbot framework that allows developers to build highly customizable AI-powered assistants An open-source chatbot framework that allows developers to build highly customizable AI-powered assistants

Haptik: A conversational AI platform with strong industry use cases in eCommerce, telecom, and banking A conversational AI platform with strong industry use cases in eCommerce, telecom, and banking

Start Automating with ClickUp

If you’re relying on basic bots like Chatbase, you’re missing a real opportunity to turn conversations into action. ClickUp Chat connects every customer interaction directly to tasks, projects, and workflows, making your support smarter and faster.

Instead of isolated chats, ClickUp ties discussions to real deliverables: auto-creating support tickets, assigning tasks, and updating workflows in real time. Agents get instant AI-powered summaries, suggested next steps, and easy ticket tracking—without switching between tools.

With deep integrations across platforms like Slack, WhatsApp, Intercom, HubSpot, and Salesforce, ClickUp Chat keeps all your customer conversations and operations in one system. No more scattered chats. No more lost tickets.

If you’re ready for customer service that actually drives work forward, ClickUp Chat is the clear upgrade.

👉 Start with ClickUp today and transform your AI chatbot game!