A 10 legjobb Feathery alternatíva kódolás nélküli űrlapokhoz és munkafolyamat-automatizáláshoz

We tested Feathery to create forms and collect data, and it does a decent job with customization and logic. It’s a good form builder if you’re willing to put in the time to master its tools.
But here’s the catch: the setup process can be tedious.
While Feathery offers powerful features, it sometimes feels like a lot of work to get the most out of it. And if you’re looking for a straightforward, easy-to-use experience, it might not be the best option.
If you’re frustrated with Feathery’s learning curve or want a more streamlined form builder, we’ve got you covered! We’ve put together a list of the top 10 Feathery alternatives that make form building and workflow automation faster, easier, and more efficient.
What Is Feathery?
Feathery is a no-code form-building platform designed to create complex, dynamic forms with advanced workflows. It enables users to build multi-step forms and conditional logic that adapt to user inputs in real time.
While Feathery is powerful for building tailored user experiences and integrating with various tools, its interface can be challenging for those looking for a simpler setup. It’s suited for users who need extensive customization and control over their data collection processes.
Why Go for Feathery Alternatives?
Integration challenges ❌
Connecting Feathery to your existing marketing tools like HubSpot, Mailchimp, and Salesforce can be a complex and time-consuming process. Users report limited plug-and-play integrations, confusing setup steps, and a lack of ready-to-use templates to speed things up. If you need a smooth experience, Feathery’s integration process might slow you down.
Learning curve ❌
Yes, Feathery is powerful and offers many customization options. But that level of flexibility can also feel overwhelming, especially if you’re not already familiar with advanced form-building tools.
You might have to spend hours figuring things out. While the support team is helpful, small business owners and non-technical users may find Feathery more complex than necessary.
Limited features ❌
Now, this one’s interesting. Even though Feathery offers a lot of cool features, some users feel it’s not quite there yet. Some users have reported that it lacks advanced reporting tools, better workflow automation, and customizable templates.
It’s great for building straightforward forms, sure. But if you’re aiming for something more dynamic (like form for software teams) and interactive, you might feel like you’ve hit a wall. There’s room for improvement, especially if you want a more all-in-one solution.
Feathery Alternatives at Glance
|Feathery Alternative
|Best for
|Key features
|Pricing
|ClickUp
|Workflow automation & task integration
|Drag-and-drop builder, extensive templates, integrations with Google Sheets and PayPal, conditional logic, and mobile-responsive forms
|Free
|Jotform
|Code-free form building
|A simple and intuitive interface for forms, quizzes, and polls, seamless integration with Excel, shareable via links or QR codes, real-time response tracking, and mobile-friendly forms
|Starts at $39/month
|Microsoft Forms
|Microsoft 365 users needing surveys and quizzes
|Drag-and-drop builder, theme customization, payment gateway integrations, workflow automation via Zapier, custom reports, and data export
|Starts at $7. 14/month
|Wufoo
|Users seeking reports about forms
|Businesses using the Zoho ecosystem
|Starts at $16. 25/month
|Zoho Forms
|Conversational forms, integration with Salesforce and Zapier, various form types, customizable themes, and analytics for performance tracking.
|Drag-and-drop builder, conditional notifications, data analysis, integrations with Zoho apps, sharing via links or QR codes
|Starts at $10/user/month
|Typeform
|Creating engaging, interactive forms
|A simple interface for creating surveys, quizzes, and feedback forms, real-time collaboration, analytics via Google Sheets, and free templates
|Starts at $29/month
|Google Forms
|Individuals using Google Workspace
|A drag-and-drop interface for publishing forms on websites, e-signature support, save-and-resume feature, and data privacy compliance
|Starts at $7. 20/user/month
|Formstack
|Enterprise users needing forms & document management
|Automated workflows, Salesforce integration, eSignatures, AI-powered document generation, clean data management
|Starts at $99/month
|FormAssembly
|Enterprises focused on security & compliance
|A drag-and-drop interface for publishing forms on websites, e-signature support, save-and-resume feature, data privacy compliance
|Starts at $83/month
|Forms App
|Quick and simple form creation
|Drag-and-drop builder, real-time response collection, mobile optimization, integrations with Google Sheets and Slack, customizable themes
|Free plan available; paid plans start at $5/month
The Best Feathery Alternatives to Use
We’ve done the legwork for you and picked the best free alternatives to Feathery out there in the market. Check them out below:
1. ClickUp (Best for workflow automation & task integration)
ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI. It comes with ClickUp Forms, a powerful online form builder that goes beyond simple data collection.
You can use ClickUp Forms to create interactive forms to gather insights. It then lets you convert form responses into action items.
For example:
- An internal request form can trigger approvals and escalations
- A client request form can automatically create a task for your team
- A feedback form can assign follow-ups based on sentiment analysis
Feathery requires manual effort to extract insights from form data. ClickUp Forms automates this process by integrating with ClickUp Brain, summarizing customer sentiment, identifying common questions, and suggesting actions.
This intelligent analysis allows you to make better decisions faster, based on clear insights.
But that’s not all.
ClickUp Forms seamlessly integrates with your workflows. You can automate processes where form responses instantly trigger task creation, status updates, and assignments. With ClickUp Automations, you can set up rules to create tasks, assign them to the right person, and flag their urgency, ensuring that nothing gets overlooked.
You also have the flexibility to view your data in various formats. ClickUp’s diverse views provide a more organized way to look at your data and make informed decisions with Kanban boards, pie charts, and other visualizations.
Branding options are another strong suit of ClickUp Forms. You can customize your forms with themes, backgrounds, colors, and logos to perfectly match your brand’s identity. Meanwhile, you can easily track metrics and use conditional logic to dynamically tailor questions based on user responses, enhancing the overall user experience.
Friendly Tip: It’s also super easy to share your ClickUp Forms. All you need to do is copy the direct link to the form and share it with whoever you want (literally, that’s all!) Additionally, you can opt to add an HTML form to your landing page via the Embed code section.
Ready to get started with ClickUp Forms? Check out the ClickUp Feedback Form Template for a quick and effective setup. This template allows you to gather customer feedback, streamline requests, and turn submissions into actionable tasks, all in one place.
ClickUp best features
- Convert form insights into tasks: Turn collected data into actionable tasks within ClickUp Tasks to enhance productivity and follow-up
- Communicate with ClickUp Chat: Discuss insights, share updates, and collaborate in real-time using ClickUp Chat
- Set and track goals: Monitor progress with ClickUp Goals by turning form submissions into measurable objectives and tracking their completion
- Use time tracking: Keep tabs on how much time is spent working on tasks generated from form insights with ClickUp Time Tracking
ClickUp limitation
- New users may find a steeper learning curve
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
A G2 review says,
2. Jotform (Best for code-free form building)
Jotform is an online form builder to simplify the process of creating, sharing, and managing forms. Its user-friendly interface offers a drag-and-drop builder, making form-creation accessible for users without coding skills.
Jotform is popular for businesses looking to collect data through surveys, feedback forms, registrations, and more. It supports various integrations with other tools to enhance workflow efficiency.
Jotform best features
- Use an intuitive drag-and-drop form builder for easy customization
- Try extensive form templates catering to different industries and purposes
- Seamlessly integrate with apps like Google Sheets, PayPal, and Mailchimp
- Use advanced conditional logic for a personalized form experience
Jotform limitations
- Limited customization options compared to more advanced form-building tools
- Pricing can be high for small businesses
- The undo button isn’t easily accessible
Jotform pricing
- Starter: Free
- Bronze: $39 per month
- Silver: $49 per month
- Gold: $129 per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Jotform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (3400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2400+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Jotform?
A G2 review says,
Jotform makes form creation incredibly easy with its drag-and-drop interface, allowing me to build professional, polished forms quickly using various templates for contact forms, surveys, and more. However, the responsive design could be better, as forms sometimes don’t display well on mobile devices, which is a concern for mobile users.
Jotform makes form creation incredibly easy with its drag-and-drop interface, allowing me to build professional, polished forms quickly using various templates for contact forms, surveys, and more. However, the responsive design could be better, as forms sometimes don’t display well on mobile devices, which is a concern for mobile users.
3. Microsoft Forms (Best for Microsoft 365 users needing basic surveys and quizzes)
Microsoft Forms is a simple tool for creating online surveys, polls, and quizzes. Seamlessly integrated with Microsoft 365, it allows users to collect responses in real time, analyze data with built-in charts, and export results to Excel for deeper insights.
With an intuitive design, AI-powered suggestions, and customization options, Microsoft Forms is ideal for businesses, educators, and teams looking to streamline feedback collection and decision-making.
Microsoft Forms best features
- Enable anonymous responses in some settings
- Share forms easily via links, QR codes, or emails
- Collect real-time responses with automatic data visualization
- Ensure accessibility with mobile-friendly forms
Microsoft Forms limitations
- Fewer design and branding options than competitors
- Lacks features like conditional logic and advanced analytics
- Only supports up to 7 measures instead of a full 1-10 scale
Microsoft Forms pricing
- Business Basic: $7. 14 per user per month
- Business Standard: $14. 88 per user per month
- Business Premium: $26. 20 per user per month
Microsoft Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Forms?
A G2 review says,
Microsoft Forms is incredibly easy to use, making it simple to collect data from multiple people at once with real-time response tracking and analytics. The customer support is quick and reliable, and implementation is straightforward for regular use. However, it lacks advanced features and doesn’t support anonymous responses in Enterprise mode, which can be a drawback.
Microsoft Forms is incredibly easy to use, making it simple to collect data from multiple people at once with real-time response tracking and analytics. The customer support is quick and reliable, and implementation is straightforward for regular use. However, it lacks advanced features and doesn’t support anonymous responses in Enterprise mode, which can be a drawback.
4. Wufoo (Best for creating branded forms)
Wufoo is a handy online form builder that keeps things simple with its easy drag-and-drop interface and pre-designed themes. Wufoo makes creating sleek and branded forms a breeze.
Plus, it’s packed with features to help businesses collect data, receive payments, and streamline their workflows through integrations. And, when it comes to making sense of all that data, Wufoo’s built-in analytics tools have you covered.
Wufoo best features
- Quickly build and deploy custom forms using an intuitive drag-and-drop builder
- Easily integrate forms with tools like Zapier, Mailchimp, and Salesforce to streamline workflows
- Enable secure payment collection through integrations with major gateways like PayPal and Stripe
- Access real-time analytics with custom reporting tools and exportable data for deeper insights
Wufoo limitations
- Outdated design that makes Wufoo non-user friendly
- Lacks CAPTCHA or strong spam protection, making forms vulnerable
- Limited CSS customization options for advanced design tweaks
Wufoo pricing
- Starter: $16. 25 per month
- Professional: $29. 08 per month
- Advanced: $74. 08 per month
- Ultimate: $183. 25 per month
Wufoo ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Wufoo?
A G2 review says,
Wufoo is a straightforward and user-friendly tool that doesn’t require advanced coding skills, even for complex forms. Its services are engaging, and the pricing is reasonable. However, the design feels outdated and not very user-friendly for those who prefer a modern interface, and the CSS customization options are somewhat limited.
Wufoo is a straightforward and user-friendly tool that doesn’t require advanced coding skills, even for complex forms. Its services are engaging, and the pricing is reasonable. However, the design feels outdated and not very user-friendly for those who prefer a modern interface, and the CSS customization options are somewhat limited.
5. Zoho Forms (Best for businesses using the Zoho ecosystem for data collection)
Zoho Forms provides a comprehensive approach to building customized online forms. It is designed to cater to various use cases like feedback collection, surveys, and lead generation.
Its flexible interface enables businesses to embed order forms, automate workflows, and receive real-time notifications. With mobile access and integration options, Zoho Forms ensures effective data gathering and management.
Zoho Forms best features
- Design forms with ease using a mobile-responsive drag-and-drop builder
- Automate approvals and task assignments to streamline internal workflows
- Access form entries offline with mobile app support for iOS and Android
- Generate visual reports and track performance with built-in analytics tools
- Integrate smoothly with Zoho apps, Google Workspace, and third-party tools like Mailchimp
Zoho Forms limitation
- Some users report occasional glitches or slowness in the mobile app sync feature
- Advanced customization can require some technical knowledge, especially for conditional logic
- Limited design flexibility compared to competitors with more modern or dynamic styling options
Zoho Forms pricing
- Free
- Basic: $10 per user per month
- Standard: $25 per user per month
- Professional: $50 per user per month
- Premium: $90 per user per month
Zoho Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (130+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (160+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Zoho Forms?
A G2 review says,
Zoho Forms is easy to use and integrates well, making it a reliable choice for basic forms. It’s great for handling emails efficiently and has been our go-to solution for years. However, its pricing could be better, and certain features are missing. Plus, if you’re not careful, you might end up with an extra subscription, and the helpdesk can be slow to respond.
Zoho Forms is easy to use and integrates well, making it a reliable choice for basic forms. It’s great for handling emails efficiently and has been our go-to solution for years. However, its pricing could be better, and certain features are missing. Plus, if you’re not careful, you might end up with an extra subscription, and the helpdesk can be slow to respond.
6. Typeform (Best for creating engaging, interactive forms)
Typeform is designed for creating conversational and interactive forms, surveys, and quizzes. Unlike Feathery, which focuses on dynamic data collection, Typeform’s strength lies in delivering engaging and visually appealing forms that boost user participation and enhance sign-up forms.
Its unique one-question-at-a-time format and extensive integration capabilities make it a robust alternative for businesses looking to enhance user experience and interactivity.
Typeform best features
- Create visually engaging forms and surveys that feel conversational and boost completion rates
- Customize forms with your brand kit, fonts, and color themes for a polished, professional look
- Use Logic Jump and Hidden Fields to personalize user journeys and ask smarter questions
- Integrate seamlessly with tools like Google Sheets, HubSpot, Slack, and Facebook Pixel
- Track conversions and audience behavior with built-in analytics and marketing integrations
Typeform limitation
- Higher-tier features can be locked behind expensive pricing plans, especially for smaller teams
- Limited offline functionality—forms require an internet connection to work
- Custom layouts and design tweaks beyond the default style are somewhat restricted
Typeform pricing
- Basic: $29 per month
- Plus: $59 per month
- Business: $99 per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Typeform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (900+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Typeform?
A G2 review says,
Typeform makes it super easy to create complex forms while keeping things personal for users. It has drastically reduced spam submissions on my website and improved general inquiries. The results page is great for gathering customer stats quickly. However, I don’t like that some features are locked behind premium pricing.
Typeform makes it super easy to create complex forms while keeping things personal for users. It has drastically reduced spam submissions on my website and improved general inquiries. The results page is great for gathering customer stats quickly. However, I don’t like that some features are locked behind premium pricing.
7. Google Forms (Best for individuals using Google Workspace)
Google Forms is a free, user-friendly tool perfect for creating surveys, quizzes, and feedback forms. It’s popular for its simplicity and smooth integration with Google Workspace, making data collection super easy.
While it doesn’t offer tons of advanced customization options, it does provide all the basics you need, like creating a survey to gather and analyze responses quickly.
Google Forms best features
- Create unlimited forms for free with a simple and user-friendly interface
- Customize forms with themes, images, colors, and fonts for a branded look
- Collect and analyze responses in real-time with seamless Google Sheets integration
- Share forms instantly via link or email, and collaborate with teammates in real time
- Use pre-built templates to launch surveys, quizzes, and feedback forms quickly
Google Forms limitation
- Lacks templates, branching, and custom backgrounds (GIFs/videos)
- Forms can feel visually basic, with fewer design options compared to premium tools
- No built-in signature capture or custom user authentication beyond Google login
Google Forms pricing
- Free
- Business Starter: $7. 20 per user per month
- Business Standard: $14. 40 per user per month
- Business Plus: $21. 60 per user per month
- Enterprise: Custom Pricing
Google Forms ratings and reviews
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)
- G2: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Google Forms?
A Capterra review says,
Google Forms is a great tool for collecting data from work friends or community members. However, it lacks templates for questionnaires and surveys, and there’s no branching or logic skipping. Additionally, it doesn’t support custom backgrounds with GIFs or short videos, which limits customization.
Google Forms is a great tool for collecting data from work friends or community members. However, it lacks templates for questionnaires and surveys, and there’s no branching or logic skipping. Additionally, it doesn’t support custom backgrounds with GIFs or short videos, which limits customization.
8. Formstack (Best for enterprise users seeking form building and document management)
Formstack is an enterprise-grade, no-code platform built for more than just basic form creation. It’s your go-to for creating powerful forms, managing documents, and even collecting eSignatures.
Unlike Feathery, Formstack offers a more all-in-one solution to boost workflows. It integrates easily with several business tools, helping you streamline data collection, automate processes, and keep your valuable data in place.
Formstack best features
- Build advanced forms with an intuitive drag-and-drop builder—no coding knowledge required
- Automate approvals, notifications, and workflows to improve team efficiency
- Analyze submission data with detailed reporting and optimization tools
- Ensure secure document storage with encryption, HIPAA compliance, and conditional logic
- Integrate with over 100 tools, including Salesforce, PayPal, Microsoft, and Zapier
Formstack limitation
- Can get pricey for smaller businesses or teams with limited budgets
- Some users report a learning curve when setting up complex workflows or integrations
- Mobile responsiveness and performance can occasionally be inconsistent
Formstack pricing
- Forms: $99 per month
- Suite: $299 per month
- Enterprise: Custom Pricing
Formstack ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (450+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 0/5 (110+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Formstack?
A Capterra review says,
Formstack offers an easy-to-use interface with straightforward features for building forms. However, while the drag-and-drop elements are simple, connecting them to payment software or collecting payments is not as intuitive.
Formstack offers an easy-to-use interface with straightforward features for building forms. However, while the drag-and-drop elements are simple, connecting them to payment software or collecting payments is not as intuitive.
9. FormAssembly (Best for enterprises focused on secure data collection and compliance)
FormAssembly is a data-collection platform designed for organizations that prioritize security, compliance, and flexibility. It stands out by offering both drag-and-drop simplicity for quick form creation and advanced coding options for tailored customization.
FormAssembly’s strong integration with Salesforce and compliance features make it a valuable choice for companies managing sensitive data and complex workflows.
FormAssembly best features
- Create complex, secure forms using a powerful drag-and-drop builder with HTML customization support
- Connect directly with Salesforce and other major platforms for seamless data syncing
- Automate workflows with conditional logic, multi-stage approvals, and robust form logic
- Ensure compliance with strict security standards like HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2
- Collect payments securely via integrated gateways like Stripe and Authorize. net
FormAssembly limitation
- Higher pricing tiers may not be ideal for small businesses or solo users
- Occasional delays in customer support responses, especially for technical issues
FormAssembly pricing
- Basic: $83 per month (billed annually)
- Essentials: Custom pricing
- Team: Custom pricing
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Gov Cloud: Custom pricing
FormAssembly ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (380+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about FormAssembly?
A Capterra review says,
FormAssembly is user-friendly, with straightforward Salesforce integration and AI-generated features that simplify form creation. It’s easy to navigate fields, clone forms without losing formatting, and customer support is responsive. However, it lacks customization options for CSS and doesn’t allow PDF attachments in notification emails.
FormAssembly is user-friendly, with straightforward Salesforce integration and AI-generated features that simplify form creation. It’s easy to navigate fields, clone forms without losing formatting, and customer support is responsive. However, it lacks customization options for CSS and doesn’t allow PDF attachments in notification emails.
10. Forms app (Best for quick and simple form creation)
Forms. app is a simple, user-friendly online form builder that makes it easy to create and share customizable forms, surveys, and quizzes in no time. Its mobile-responsive design and drag-and-drop interface are perfect for everything from gathering customer feedback to handling event registrations.
Plus, with integration options and easy sharing features, it’s a practical go-to tool for everyday data collection.
Forms App best features
- Create versatile forms, surveys, and quizzes with a fast, user-friendly interface
- Organize work efficiently using folders and dashboards for different form types
- Integrate with other tools like Google Sheets and Zapier to streamline workflows
- Access all features even on the free plan, including mobile-friendly templates
- Customize form design to match your brand using built-in visual tools
Forms App limitation
- Some users report occasional bugs or performance lags in the mobile app
- Advanced features (like conditional logic) can be harder to locate or set up
- Limited documentation and tutorials for first-time users needing step-by-step guidance
Forms App pricing
- Free: Free
- Basic: $5 per month
- Pro: $10 per month
- Premium: $25 per month
Forms App ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (480+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (240+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Forms App?
A Capterra review says,
Forms. app makes data collection incredibly easy, with efficient tabulation features for analysis. However, it doesn’t allow editing of already submitted questionnaires without disrupting the collected data.
Forms. app makes data collection incredibly easy, with efficient tabulation features for analysis. However, it doesn’t allow editing of already submitted questionnaires without disrupting the collected data.
Use ClickUp to Build and Create Interactive Forms
ClickUp Forms takes form-building to the next level by combining intelligent workflows, customizable views, and AI-powered insights.
Whether you’re creating feedback forms, project intake forms, payment forms, registration forms, or customer surveys, ClickUp is the ideal solution to turn responses into actionable tasks and valuable insights.
And the best part? It integrates seamlessly with your existing workflows, automating task assignments and organizing data in a way that makes sense for you. Plus, with ClickUp’s diverse views, you can visualize data like never before—whether through Kanban boards, pie charts, or customized dashboards.
