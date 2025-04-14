A 10 legjobb Feathery alternatíva kódolás nélküli űrlapokhoz és munkafolyamat-automatizáláshoz

We tested Feathery to create forms and collect data, and it does a decent job with customization and logic. It’s a good form builder if you’re willing to put in the time to master its tools.

But here’s the catch: the setup process can be tedious.

While Feathery offers powerful features, it sometimes feels like a lot of work to get the most out of it. And if you’re looking for a straightforward, easy-to-use experience, it might not be the best option.

If you’re frustrated with Feathery’s learning curve or want a more streamlined form builder, we’ve got you covered! We’ve put together a list of the top 10 Feathery alternatives that make form building and workflow automation faster, easier, and more efficient.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here are the top 10 Feathery alternatives available today: ClickUp : Workflow automation & task integration Workflow automation & task integration Jotform: Code-free form building Microsoft Forms: Best for Microsoft 365 users needing basic surveys and quizzes Wufoo: Best for creating branded forms Zoho Forms: Best for businesses using the Zoho ecosystem for data collection Typeform: Best for creating engaging, interactive forms Google Forms: Best for individuals using Google Workspace Formstack: Best for enterprise users seeking form building and document management FormsAssembly: Best for enterprises focused on secure data collection and compliance Forms App: Best for quick and simple form creation

What Is Feathery?

Feathery is a no-code form-building platform designed to create complex, dynamic forms with advanced workflows. It enables users to build multi-step forms and conditional logic that adapt to user inputs in real time.

While Feathery is powerful for building tailored user experiences and integrating with various tools, its interface can be challenging for those looking for a simpler setup. It’s suited for users who need extensive customization and control over their data collection processes.

Why Go for Feathery Alternatives?

Integration challenges ❌

Connecting Feathery to your existing marketing tools like HubSpot, Mailchimp, and Salesforce can be a complex and time-consuming process. Users report limited plug-and-play integrations, confusing setup steps, and a lack of ready-to-use templates to speed things up. If you need a smooth experience, Feathery’s integration process might slow you down.

Learning curve ❌

Yes, Feathery is powerful and offers many customization options. But that level of flexibility can also feel overwhelming, especially if you’re not already familiar with advanced form-building tools.

You might have to spend hours figuring things out. While the support team is helpful, small business owners and non-technical users may find Feathery more complex than necessary.

Limited features ❌

Now, this one’s interesting. Even though Feathery offers a lot of cool features, some users feel it’s not quite there yet. Some users have reported that it lacks advanced reporting tools, better workflow automation, and customizable templates.

It’s great for building straightforward forms, sure. But if you’re aiming for something more dynamic (like form for software teams) and interactive, you might feel like you’ve hit a wall. There’s room for improvement, especially if you want a more all-in-one solution.

Feathery Alternatives at Glance

Feathery Alternative Best for Key features Pricing ClickUp Workflow automation & task integration Drag-and-drop builder, extensive templates, integrations with Google Sheets and PayPal, conditional logic, and mobile-responsive forms Free Jotform Code-free form building A simple and intuitive interface for forms, quizzes, and polls, seamless integration with Excel, shareable via links or QR codes, real-time response tracking, and mobile-friendly forms Starts at $39/month Microsoft Forms Microsoft 365 users needing surveys and quizzes Drag-and-drop builder, theme customization, payment gateway integrations, workflow automation via Zapier, custom reports, and data export Starts at $7. 14/month Wufoo Users seeking reports about forms Businesses using the Zoho ecosystem Starts at $16. 25/month Zoho Forms Conversational forms, integration with Salesforce and Zapier, various form types, customizable themes, and analytics for performance tracking. Drag-and-drop builder, conditional notifications, data analysis, integrations with Zoho apps, sharing via links or QR codes Starts at $10/user/month Typeform Creating engaging, interactive forms A simple interface for creating surveys, quizzes, and feedback forms, real-time collaboration, analytics via Google Sheets, and free templates Starts at $29/month Google Forms Individuals using Google Workspace A drag-and-drop interface for publishing forms on websites, e-signature support, save-and-resume feature, and data privacy compliance Starts at $7. 20/user/month Formstack Enterprise users needing forms & document management Automated workflows, Salesforce integration, eSignatures, AI-powered document generation, clean data management Starts at $99/month FormAssembly Enterprises focused on security & compliance A drag-and-drop interface for publishing forms on websites, e-signature support, save-and-resume feature, data privacy compliance Starts at $83/month Forms App Quick and simple form creation Drag-and-drop builder, real-time response collection, mobile optimization, integrations with Google Sheets and Slack, customizable themes Free plan available; paid plans start at $5/month

The Best Feathery Alternatives to Use

We’ve done the legwork for you and picked the best free alternatives to Feathery out there in the market. Check them out below:

1. ClickUp (Best for workflow automation & task integration)

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI. It comes with ClickUp Forms, a powerful online form builder that goes beyond simple data collection.

Build interactive forms and gather detailed insights with ClickUp Forms

You can use ClickUp Forms to create interactive forms to gather insights. It then lets you convert form responses into action items.

For example: An internal request form can trigger approvals and escalations

A client request form can automatically create a task for your team

A feedback form can assign follow-ups based on sentiment analysis

Feathery requires manual effort to extract insights from form data. ClickUp Forms automates this process by integrating with ClickUp Brain, summarizing customer sentiment, identifying common questions, and suggesting actions.

This intelligent analysis allows you to make better decisions faster, based on clear insights.

Ask ClickUp Brain for summaries, suggestions, or questions

But that’s not all.

ClickUp Forms seamlessly integrates with your workflows. You can automate processes where form responses instantly trigger task creation, status updates, and assignments. With ClickUp Automations, you can set up rules to create tasks, assign them to the right person, and flag their urgency, ensuring that nothing gets overlooked.

With a simple if/then logic, set up automations for your forms with ClickUp Automations

You also have the flexibility to view your data in various formats. ClickUp’s diverse views provide a more organized way to look at your data and make informed decisions with Kanban boards, pie charts, and other visualizations.

Branding options are another strong suit of ClickUp Forms. You can customize your forms with themes, backgrounds, colors, and logos to perfectly match your brand’s identity. Meanwhile, you can easily track metrics and use conditional logic to dynamically tailor questions based on user responses, enhancing the overall user experience.

Friendly Tip: It’s also super easy to share your ClickUp Forms. All you need to do is copy the direct link to the form and share it with whoever you want (literally, that’s all!) Additionally, you can opt to add an HTML form to your landing page via the Embed code section.

Ready to get started with ClickUp Forms? Check out the ClickUp Feedback Form Template for a quick and effective setup. This template allows you to gather customer feedback, streamline requests, and turn submissions into actionable tasks, all in one place.

Get Free Template Gather customer feedback easily with the ClickUp Feedback Form Template

ClickUp best features

Convert form insights into tasks: Turn collected data into actionable tasks within Turn collected data into actionable tasks within ClickUp Tasks to enhance productivity and follow-up

Communicate with ClickUp Chat: Discuss insights, share updates, and collaborate in real-time using Discuss insights, share updates, and collaborate in real-time using ClickUp Chat

Set and track goals: Monitor progress with Monitor progress with ClickUp Goals by turning form submissions into measurable objectives and tracking their completion

Use time tracking: Keep tabs on how much time is spent working on tasks generated from form insights with Keep tabs on how much time is spent working on tasks generated from form insights with ClickUp Time Tracking

ClickUp limitation

New users may find a steeper learning curve

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A G2 review says,

What I love most about ClickUp is how it replaces multiple tools in one place. No more switching between multiple apps. It offers an unparalleled number of features compared to other software. It’s also highly customizable to fit any workflow thanks to features like multiple views that let me set up projects exactly how I need, dashboards that give me a clear view of reports and stats, and automations that save me hours by handling repetitive tasks.

What I love most about ClickUp is how it replaces multiple tools in one place. No more switching between multiple apps. It offers an unparalleled number of features compared to other software. It’s also highly customizable to fit any workflow thanks to features like multiple views that let me set up projects exactly how I need, dashboards that give me a clear view of reports and stats, and automations that save me hours by handling repetitive tasks.

📮ClickUp Insight: About 43% of workers send 0-10 messages daily. While this suggests more focused or deliberate conversations, it could also indicate a lack of seamless collaboration, with important discussions happening elsewhere (like email). To prevent unnecessary platform hopping and context switching, you need an everything app for work, like ClickUp, that combines projects, knowledge, and chat in one place—all powered by AI that helps you work more efficiently.

2. Jotform (Best for code-free form building)

via Jotform

​​Jotform is an online form builder to simplify the process of creating, sharing, and managing forms. Its user-friendly interface offers a drag-and-drop builder, making form-creation accessible for users without coding skills.

Jotform is popular for businesses looking to collect data through surveys, feedback forms, registrations, and more. It supports various integrations with other tools to enhance workflow efficiency.

Jotform best features

Use an intuitive drag-and-drop form builder for easy customization

Try extensive form templates catering to different industries and purposes

Seamlessly integrate with apps like Google Sheets, PayPal, and Mailchimp

Use advanced conditional logic for a personalized form experience

Jotform limitations

Limited customization options compared to more advanced form-building tools

Pricing can be high for small businesses

The undo button isn’t easily accessible

Jotform pricing

Starter: Free

Bronze: $39 per month

Silver: $49 per month

Gold: $129 per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jotform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (3400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jotform?

A G2 review says,

Jotform makes form creation incredibly easy with its drag-and-drop interface, allowing me to build professional, polished forms quickly using various templates for contact forms, surveys, and more. However, the responsive design could be better, as forms sometimes don’t display well on mobile devices, which is a concern for mobile users.

Jotform makes form creation incredibly easy with its drag-and-drop interface, allowing me to build professional, polished forms quickly using various templates for contact forms, surveys, and more. However, the responsive design could be better, as forms sometimes don’t display well on mobile devices, which is a concern for mobile users.

3. Microsoft Forms (Best for Microsoft 365 users needing basic surveys and quizzes)

via Microsoft Forms

Microsoft Forms is a simple tool for creating online surveys, polls, and quizzes. Seamlessly integrated with Microsoft 365, it allows users to collect responses in real time, analyze data with built-in charts, and export results to Excel for deeper insights.

With an intuitive design, AI-powered suggestions, and customization options, Microsoft Forms is ideal for businesses, educators, and teams looking to streamline feedback collection and decision-making.

Microsoft Forms best features

Enable anonymous responses in some settings

Share forms easily via links, QR codes, or emails

Collect real-time responses with automatic data visualization

Ensure accessibility with mobile-friendly forms

Microsoft Forms limitations

Fewer design and branding options than competitors

Lacks features like conditional logic and advanced analytics

Only supports up to 7 measures instead of a full 1-10 scale

Microsoft Forms pricing

Business Basic: $7. 14 per user per month

Business Standard: $14. 88 per user per month

Business Premium: $26. 20 per user per month

Microsoft Forms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Forms?

A G2 review says,

Microsoft Forms is incredibly easy to use, making it simple to collect data from multiple people at once with real-time response tracking and analytics. The customer support is quick and reliable, and implementation is straightforward for regular use. However, it lacks advanced features and doesn’t support anonymous responses in Enterprise mode, which can be a drawback.

Microsoft Forms is incredibly easy to use, making it simple to collect data from multiple people at once with real-time response tracking and analytics. The customer support is quick and reliable, and implementation is straightforward for regular use. However, it lacks advanced features and doesn’t support anonymous responses in Enterprise mode, which can be a drawback.

4. Wufoo (Best for creating branded forms)

via Wufoo

Wufoo is a handy online form builder that keeps things simple with its easy drag-and-drop interface and pre-designed themes. Wufoo makes creating sleek and branded forms a breeze.

Plus, it’s packed with features to help businesses collect data, receive payments, and streamline their workflows through integrations. And, when it comes to making sense of all that data, Wufoo’s built-in analytics tools have you covered.

Wufoo best features

Quickly build and deploy custom forms using an intuitive drag-and-drop builder

Easily integrate forms with tools like Zapier, Mailchimp, and Salesforce to streamline workflows

Enable secure payment collection through integrations with major gateways like PayPal and Stripe

Access real-time analytics with custom reporting tools and exportable data for deeper insights

Wufoo limitations

Outdated design that makes Wufoo non-user friendly

Lacks CAPTCHA or strong spam protection, making forms vulnerable

Limited CSS customization options for advanced design tweaks

Wufoo pricing

Starter: $16. 25 per month

Professional: $29. 08 per month

Advanced: $74. 08 per month

Ultimate: $183. 25 per month

Wufoo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wufoo?

A G2 review says,

Wufoo is a straightforward and user-friendly tool that doesn’t require advanced coding skills, even for complex forms. Its services are engaging, and the pricing is reasonable. However, the design feels outdated and not very user-friendly for those who prefer a modern interface, and the CSS customization options are somewhat limited.

Wufoo is a straightforward and user-friendly tool that doesn’t require advanced coding skills, even for complex forms. Its services are engaging, and the pricing is reasonable. However, the design feels outdated and not very user-friendly for those who prefer a modern interface, and the CSS customization options are somewhat limited.

5. Zoho Forms (Best for businesses using the Zoho ecosystem for data collection)

via Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms provides a comprehensive approach to building customized online forms. It is designed to cater to various use cases like feedback collection, surveys, and lead generation.

Its flexible interface enables businesses to embed order forms, automate workflows, and receive real-time notifications. With mobile access and integration options, Zoho Forms ensures effective data gathering and management.

Zoho Forms best features

Design forms with ease using a mobile-responsive drag-and-drop builder

Automate approvals and task assignments to streamline internal workflows

Access form entries offline with mobile app support for iOS and Android

Generate visual reports and track performance with built-in analytics tools

Integrate smoothly with Zoho apps, Google Workspace, and third-party tools like Mailchimp

Zoho Forms limitation

Some users report occasional glitches or slowness in the mobile app sync feature

Advanced customization can require some technical knowledge, especially for conditional logic

Limited design flexibility compared to competitors with more modern or dynamic styling options

Zoho Forms pricing

Free

Basic : $10 per user per month

Standard : $25 per user per month

Professional : $50 per user per month

Premium: $90 per user per month

Zoho Forms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (130+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (160+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Forms?

A G2 review says,

Zoho Forms is easy to use and integrates well, making it a reliable choice for basic forms. It’s great for handling emails efficiently and has been our go-to solution for years. However, its pricing could be better, and certain features are missing. Plus, if you’re not careful, you might end up with an extra subscription, and the helpdesk can be slow to respond.

Zoho Forms is easy to use and integrates well, making it a reliable choice for basic forms. It’s great for handling emails efficiently and has been our go-to solution for years. However, its pricing could be better, and certain features are missing. Plus, if you’re not careful, you might end up with an extra subscription, and the helpdesk can be slow to respond.

6. Typeform (Best for creating engaging, interactive forms)

via Typeform

Typeform is designed for creating conversational and interactive forms, surveys, and quizzes. Unlike Feathery, which focuses on dynamic data collection, Typeform’s strength lies in delivering engaging and visually appealing forms that boost user participation and enhance sign-up forms.

Its unique one-question-at-a-time format and extensive integration capabilities make it a robust alternative for businesses looking to enhance user experience and interactivity.

Typeform best features

Create visually engaging forms and surveys that feel conversational and boost completion rates

Customize forms with your brand kit, fonts, and color themes for a polished, professional look

Use Logic Jump and Hidden Fields to personalize user journeys and ask smarter questions

Integrate seamlessly with tools like Google Sheets, HubSpot, Slack, and Facebook Pixel

Track conversions and audience behavior with built-in analytics and marketing integrations

Typeform limitation

Higher-tier features can be locked behind expensive pricing plans, especially for smaller teams

Limited offline functionality—forms require an internet connection to work

Custom layouts and design tweaks beyond the default style are somewhat restricted

Typeform pricing

Basic: $29 per month

Plus: $59 per month

Business: $99 per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Typeform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (900+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Typeform?

A G2 review says,

Typeform makes it super easy to create complex forms while keeping things personal for users. It has drastically reduced spam submissions on my website and improved general inquiries. The results page is great for gathering customer stats quickly. However, I don’t like that some features are locked behind premium pricing.

Typeform makes it super easy to create complex forms while keeping things personal for users. It has drastically reduced spam submissions on my website and improved general inquiries. The results page is great for gathering customer stats quickly. However, I don’t like that some features are locked behind premium pricing.

7. Google Forms (Best for individuals using Google Workspace)

via Google Forms

Google Forms is a free, user-friendly tool perfect for creating surveys, quizzes, and feedback forms. It’s popular for its simplicity and smooth integration with Google Workspace, making data collection super easy.

While it doesn’t offer tons of advanced customization options, it does provide all the basics you need, like creating a survey to gather and analyze responses quickly.

Google Forms best features

Create unlimited forms for free with a simple and user-friendly interface

Customize forms with themes, images, colors, and fonts for a branded look

Collect and analyze responses in real-time with seamless Google Sheets integration

Share forms instantly via link or email, and collaborate with teammates in real time

Use pre-built templates to launch surveys, quizzes, and feedback forms quickly

Google Forms limitation

Lacks templates, branching, and custom backgrounds (GIFs/videos)

Forms can feel visually basic, with fewer design options compared to premium tools

No built-in signature capture or custom user authentication beyond Google login

Google Forms pricing

Free

Business Starter: $7. 20 per user per month

Business Standard: $14. 40 per user per month

Business Plus: $21. 60 per user per month

Enterprise: Custom Pricing

Google Forms ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)

G2: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Google Forms?

A Capterra review says,

Google Forms is a great tool for collecting data from work friends or community members. However, it lacks templates for questionnaires and surveys, and there’s no branching or logic skipping. Additionally, it doesn’t support custom backgrounds with GIFs or short videos, which limits customization.

Google Forms is a great tool for collecting data from work friends or community members. However, it lacks templates for questionnaires and surveys, and there’s no branching or logic skipping. Additionally, it doesn’t support custom backgrounds with GIFs or short videos, which limits customization.

8. Formstack (Best for enterprise users seeking form building and document management)

via Formstack

Formstack is an enterprise-grade, no-code platform built for more than just basic form creation. It’s your go-to for creating powerful forms, managing documents, and even collecting eSignatures.

Unlike Feathery, Formstack offers a more all-in-one solution to boost workflows. It integrates easily with several business tools, helping you streamline data collection, automate processes, and keep your valuable data in place.

Formstack best features

Build advanced forms with an intuitive drag-and-drop builder—no coding knowledge required

Automate approvals, notifications, and workflows to improve team efficiency

Analyze submission data with detailed reporting and optimization tools

Ensure secure document storage with encryption, HIPAA compliance, and conditional logic

Integrate with over 100 tools, including Salesforce, PayPal, Microsoft, and Zapier

Formstack limitation

Can get pricey for smaller businesses or teams with limited budgets

Some users report a learning curve when setting up complex workflows or integrations

Mobile responsiveness and performance can occasionally be inconsistent

Formstack pricing

Forms: $99 per month

Suite: $299 per month

Enterprise: Custom Pricing

Formstack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 0/5 (110+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Formstack?

A Capterra review says,

​​Formstack offers an easy-to-use interface with straightforward features for building forms. However, while the drag-and-drop elements are simple, connecting them to payment software or collecting payments is not as intuitive.

​​Formstack offers an easy-to-use interface with straightforward features for building forms. However, while the drag-and-drop elements are simple, connecting them to payment software or collecting payments is not as intuitive.

9. FormAssembly (Best for enterprises focused on secure data collection and compliance)

via FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a data-collection platform designed for organizations that prioritize security, compliance, and flexibility. It stands out by offering both drag-and-drop simplicity for quick form creation and advanced coding options for tailored customization.

FormAssembly’s strong integration with Salesforce and compliance features make it a valuable choice for companies managing sensitive data and complex workflows.

FormAssembly best features

Create complex, secure forms using a powerful drag-and-drop builder with HTML customization support

Connect directly with Salesforce and other major platforms for seamless data syncing

Automate workflows with conditional logic, multi-stage approvals, and robust form logic

Ensure compliance with strict security standards like HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2

Collect payments securely via integrated gateways like Stripe and Authorize. net

FormAssembly limitation

Higher pricing tiers may not be ideal for small businesses or solo users

Occasional delays in customer support responses, especially for technical issues

FormAssembly pricing

Basic: $83 per month (billed annually)

Essentials: Custom pricing

Team: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Gov Cloud: Custom pricing

FormAssembly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (380+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about FormAssembly?

A Capterra review says,

FormAssembly is user-friendly, with straightforward Salesforce integration and AI-generated features that simplify form creation. It’s easy to navigate fields, clone forms without losing formatting, and customer support is responsive. However, it lacks customization options for CSS and doesn’t allow PDF attachments in notification emails.

FormAssembly is user-friendly, with straightforward Salesforce integration and AI-generated features that simplify form creation. It’s easy to navigate fields, clone forms without losing formatting, and customer support is responsive. However, it lacks customization options for CSS and doesn’t allow PDF attachments in notification emails.

10. Forms app (Best for quick and simple form creation)

Forms. app is a simple, user-friendly online form builder that makes it easy to create and share customizable forms, surveys, and quizzes in no time. Its mobile-responsive design and drag-and-drop interface are perfect for everything from gathering customer feedback to handling event registrations.

Plus, with integration options and easy sharing features, it’s a practical go-to tool for everyday data collection.

Forms App best features

Create versatile forms, surveys, and quizzes with a fast, user-friendly interface

Organize work efficiently using folders and dashboards for different form types

Integrate with other tools like Google Sheets and Zapier to streamline workflows

Access all features even on the free plan, including mobile-friendly templates

Customize form design to match your brand using built-in visual tools

Forms App limitation

Some users report occasional bugs or performance lags in the mobile app

Advanced features (like conditional logic) can be harder to locate or set up

Limited documentation and tutorials for first-time users needing step-by-step guidance

Forms App pricing

Free: Free

Basic: $5 per month

Pro: $10 per month

Premium: $25 per month

Forms App ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (480+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (240+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Forms App?

A Capterra review says,

Forms. app makes data collection incredibly easy, with efficient tabulation features for analysis. However, it doesn’t allow editing of already submitted questionnaires without disrupting the collected data.

Forms. app makes data collection incredibly easy, with efficient tabulation features for analysis. However, it doesn’t allow editing of already submitted questionnaires without disrupting the collected data.

Use ClickUp to Build and Create Interactive Forms

ClickUp Forms takes form-building to the next level by combining intelligent workflows, customizable views, and AI-powered insights.

Whether you’re creating feedback forms, project intake forms, payment forms, registration forms, or customer surveys, ClickUp is the ideal solution to turn responses into actionable tasks and valuable insights.

And the best part? It integrates seamlessly with your existing workflows, automating task assignments and organizing data in a way that makes sense for you. Plus, with ClickUp’s diverse views, you can visualize data like never before—whether through Kanban boards, pie charts, or customized dashboards.

Ready to make your form-building process easier and more effective? Sign up for ClickUp today!