A 11 legjobb Vimcal alternatíva az intelligens ütemezéshez 2025-ben

Time is what we want most but what we use worst.

Meetings are like sugar—too much, and your productivity crashes. A recent Slack survey revealed that spending more than two hours a day in meetings does just that. Not great, right?

Enter Vimcal, the “fastest calendar in the world,” here to save your time… or is it?

While Vimcal is a fantastic AI-powered calendar, it might not tick all the boxes for everyone. Maybe you need a calendar that syncs better with your team, offers more robust integrations, or just looks cooler.

Whatever your vibe, we’ve rounded up the best Vimcal alternatives that’ll help you reclaim your day, dodge meeting fatigue, and make every hour count. Let’s jump right in!

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s our list of the 11 best alternatives for Vimcal to help you plan your time with ease: ClickUp : Best for task scheduling and collaborative project management Motion: Best for blocking focus time for uninterrupted work Sunsama: Best for integrating tasks from other planners Amie: Best for syncing and managing both lifestyle and workload Akiflow: Best for unified time blocking without switching tabs and windows Todoist: Best for creating minimalistic to-do lists Calendly: Best for scheduling meetings with external users Chili Piper: Best for converting demands into pipeline Google Calendar: Best for gaining insights on time spent during the day Fantastical: Best for proposing multiple event times and dates to invitees Outlook: Best for integrating with Microsoft Office environments

Vimcal Limitations

Vimcal markets itself as the “fastest calendar in the world,” but even the speediest tools can hit a few speed bumps. Here are a few limitations to watch out for:

Limited task management: Scheduling is smooth, but juggling tasks alongside meetings requires another app ❌

Collaboration challenges: Great for personal use, but lacks shared workspaces, task assignments, and progress tracking for teams ❌

Too simple for complex workflows: Sleek minimal design, but lacks advanced functionality beyond basic time-blocking for project managers ❌

Few integrations: Connects to popular calendars, but lacks extensive Zapier integration ❌

Pricey for individuals: The free version is iOS-only, and the cost feels steep for basic needs ❌

While Vimcal’s speed and design are impressive, it might not be the right fit for those looking for a more robust work management solution.

👀 Did You Know? Workers have tripled their meeting time since 2020, thanks to the rise of remote work and digital collaboration. That’s why having the right tools is essential to keep productivity high and meetings on point!

Vimcal Alternatives Comparison: A Snapshot

Tool Use case Best for ClickUp Project and calendar management Large teams, startups, businesses Motion AI-powered scheduling Productivity enthusiasts, teams Sunsama Daily planning and tasks Professionals, remote workers Amie Calendar and task integration Individuals, small teams Akiflow Task and calendar unification Busy professionals, teams Todoist Task management and to-dos Individuals, freelancers, teams Calendly Meeting scheduling Sales teams, freelancers Chili Piper Sales meeting automation Sales teams, enterprises Google Calendar Event scheduling Individuals, teams, businesses Fantastical Apple calendar invite Apple users, professionals Outlook Email and calendar integration Corporations, enterprises

The 11 Best Vimcal Alternatives

With so many tools offering calendar organization, scheduling features, calendar management, and productivity boosters, it’s tough to know where to start.

We’ve narrowed it down for you—here’s our curated list of the top Vimcal alternatives for your personal or business use this year!

1. ClickUp (Best for task scheduling and collaborative project management)

Take control of your meetings, time, tasks, and schedule with ClickUp

When it comes to Vimcal alternatives, ClickUp stands out as a top contender.

Better known as the everything app for work, ClickUp offers much more than simply task management—it doubles up as a project management calendar, perfect for teams looking to simplify their scheduling and manage appointments, meetings, and calls all in one place.

ClickUp Calendar

ClickUp offers an AI-powered calendar that adapts to your priorities. Using AI, it plans the perfect schedule based on your tasks, events, and goals. Whether you’re using the web version or the mobile app, you can easily see all your tasks, appointments, and meetings in one smooth interface.

Harness the power of AI to smoothen your scheduling needs with ClickUp Calendar

❌ With Vimcal:

“What are my priorities today?”

“There’s never enough focus time. ”

“I’m constantly rescheduling focus time. ”

✅ With ClickUp Calendar:

“I know what needs to get done today. ”

“I have enough time to do my work!”

“My work is automatically scheduled!”

ClickUp AI Notetaker

Capture every detail effortlessly with ClickUp’s Notetaker

ClickUp’s AI Notetaker is every power meeting aficionado’s dream. It generates a complete transcript of your meeting and then turns into a perfect summary of insights, action items, and even ownership!

ClickUp Integrations

Visualize timelines, manage your workload, and share your calendar with your team or the public—all while prioritizing your work. Plus, it integrates flawlessly with your Google Calendar, so nothing is missed.

If your team relies on other tools, ClickUp Integrations have you covered. Easily connect with popular apps like HubSpot, Google Calendar, Outlook, Slack, Zoom, and more. With Zapier integration, you can even connect ClickUp to over 1,000+ tools for endless possibilities.

Connect over 1,000+ tools with ClickUp for smoother workflows with ClickUp Integrations

Google Calendar’s task sync with ClickUp means you can update a task in ClickUp and instantly see the change in Google Calendar. Update an event in Google, and the change will reflect in ClickUp, keeping everything in perfect harmony.

💡Pro Tip: Let ClickUp Forms take care of your bookings! Create customized forms, auto-route responses, and instantly turn bookings into ClickUp Tasks. No need for manual tracking—just schedule appointments effortlessly with smooth follow-ups.

ClickUp Calendar Planner Template

What’s even better? ClickUp offers a wide range of pre-built templates to get you up and running quickly, including the ClickUp Calendar Planner Template, making it easier to ensure your tasks are completed on time.

Get Free Template Use the Monthly Planner View in the ClickUp Calendar Planner Template to plan and organize your entire month well in advance

With various views tailored to your needs, it’s the perfect tool for effectively managing your executive calendar. The Monthly Planner Calendar view is your go-to for organizing tasks, events, and meetings by date.

ClickUp Meetings

ClickUp Meetings is another powerful tool to simplify staying organized. Manage your agenda, take notes, and set action items to keep your team accountable—all in one spot.

Organize your meetings with ClickUp Meetings—track agendas, assign tasks, and manage action items all in one place

With rich editing, you can highlight key points and take notes easily. Assigned Comments let you assign action items directly to team members.

Use Task Checklists to track your agenda and mark off items as you go. Set Recurring Tasks for repeating meeting agendas, and use /Slash Commands to execute actions with minimal clicks quickly. Everything you need to keep meetings on track in one place—it’s truly the all-in-one solution you need.

ClickUp best features

Organize your schedule by project, assignees, tracked time, and color-coded tasks

Sync ClickUp Chat with Calendar View to check availability while messaging

Manage tasks and events directly using ClickUp Brain while using ClickUp’s calendar features or have integrated a calendar app

Explore a template library for everything—including free monthly calendar templates

ClickUp limitations

Some users need time to get comfortable with all the features

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/user per month

Business : $12/user per month

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain : Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp AI Notetaker: Add to any paid plan for as low as $6/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

We wanted to have an easy task assignment and tracking tool for our project. Clickup with its integration for many top 3rd party tools is great. Calendar integration smoothly integrates Clickup and our Google Workspace for Google Calendar

💡Pro Tip: Done with your meeting? Use ClickUp Brain to summarize your notes and forward them to your team. Never lose context again! Stay on top of your meeting pointers with ClickUp Brain

2. Motion (Best for blocking focus time for uninterrupted work)

via Motion

What if your schedule could think for itself? That’s what Motion does—it automatically organizes tasks and meetings based on priorities. Its standout features include syncing all your calendars, auto-scheduling meetings, and dynamically adjusting deadlines.

Its “Happiness Algorithm” ensures you focus on the most important tasks. It also predicts deadlines and reduces unnecessary meetings and emails, boosting productivity without overwhelming.

Motion best features

Build your schedule automatically with this AI calendar so nothing gets left behind

Prioritize tasks effortlessly and focus on what matters

Reschedule missed work without the hassle of replanning

Ensure deadlines are met and finish early with smart time management

Track upcoming events in one place, limiting unnecessary meetings and protecting your focus time

Motion limitations

Prioritized tasks may not always appear on the calendar

The scheduling tool’s features can be click-heavy, taking longer than other AI calendar assistants

Motion pricing

Individual : $34/month per user

Business Standard: $20/month per user (for teams of less than 15 users)

Business Pro: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Motion

I just don’t have to worry if I am doing the right thing at the right time anymore. Set and forget and get on with your life. It provides real freedom.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

3. Sunsama (Best for integrating tasks from other planners)

via Sunsama

Who wouldn’t love a day when everything they need is organized in one place? Sunsama’s guided daily planning does that for you. It helps you focus by integrating tasks from tools like Trello and Asana with emails from Gmail or Outlook.

Set realistic goals, timebox your tasks, and complete your plan with drag-and-drop ease. Sunsama ensures you stay on track and end your day at a reasonable time—without the chaos.

Sunsama best features

Integrate tasks from tools like Asana, Trello, and more into one unified view

Use AI to suggest optimal timeframes based on task complexity automatically

Sync with Gmail, Outlook, and Slack to convert emails and messages into actionable tasks

Drag and drop tasks from other platforms and keep everything in sync

Plan with intention using a step-by-step routine to end your workday stress-free

Sunsama limitations

Doesn’t support Zapier’s API for building custom workflows

It doesn’t have a free forever plan

Sunsama pricing

Annual : $16/month paid annually

Monthly: $20/month paid monthly

Sunsama ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews available

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Sunsama?

It gives me a realistic picture of how I’m spending my time, which helps keep me aligned with my goals and intentions.

🧠 Fun Fact: After a year of their first full-time jobs, Ashutosh Priyadarshy and Travis Meyer realized they needed a better way to manage their work schedules. After four years of product failures, they finally struck gold with Sunsama in 2018.

4. Amie (Best for syncing and managing both lifestyle and workload)

via Amie

From syncing your Spotify listens to tracking your meetings, workload, sleep, workouts, meditation, and even heart rate, Amie brings everything together in one place. Amie isn’t just another scheduling app—it’s a beautifully designed workspace that blends your calendar, tasks, and emails into one sleek interface.

With an intuitive UI and a delightfully smooth experience, it makes planning feel effortless. Every interaction, from drag-and-drop scheduling to quick task creation, is built for speed and simplicity.

Amie best features

Add tasks and events just by typing; Amie uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and schedules them instantly

Use the AI response generator to draft intelligent email responses based on your writing style and context

Rearrange your day in seconds by moving tasks straight onto your calendar

Track tasks, calendar events, and even Pomodoro timers with interactive widgets right from your home screen

Boost focus with built-in Pomodoro sessions that help you work in structured bursts

Split view on mobile to ensure you make the most of your screen

Amie limitations

Currently, Amie is only available on iOS and desktop, leaving Android users out

While it syncs well with Apple Calendar and Spotify, it lacks deeper third-party integrations like Zapier for custom workflows

Amie pricing

Personal : $10/month paid annually

Pro : $20/month paid monthly

Business : $30/month paid annually

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Amie ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

🧠 Fun Fact: Amie started as a creative “misuse” of Google Calendar. Its creator hacked together a prototype by pushing Google Calendar to its limits before turning it into the beautifully designed planner it is today.

5. Akiflow (Best for unified time blocking without switching tabs and windows)

via Akiflow

Focusing on efficiency, Akiflow turns scattered to-dos into an organized schedule. It is built for speed and control, combining task management with a robust calendar for managing meetings and helping you take charge of your time.

Capture tasks instantly, plan your day with time blocking, and jump into meetings quickly. The built-in shortcuts and rituals make structuring your day second nature—so you can focus on getting things done without overthinking the process.

Akiflow best features

Pull tasks from Notion, Slack, Trello, and more into one unified view

Turn thoughts into tasks instantly with a universal inbox

Drag and drop tasks into your calendar for structured time blocking and planning

Create custom daily rituals and routines to start and end your workday efficiently

Navigate, schedule, and plan with minimal clicks through keyboard shortcuts

Explore the AI model to auto-assign tasks based on personalized training

Akiflow limitations

Organizing tasks could be more flexible with better tagging options

Alerts and reminders may not be as intuitive or smart as some users would like

Akiflow pricing

Free trial

Pro monthly : $34/month paid monthly

Pro annually: $19/month paid annually

Akiflow ratings and reviews

G2 : 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (90+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Akiflow

By consolidating all my tools into a single, streamlined interface, it allows each of our team members to focus on what truly matters. It has become my essential companion for staying organized and on top of my daily tasks.

6. Todoist (Best for creating minimalistic to-do lists)

via Todoist

If you wish to keep your tasks in check without the clutter, try Todoist. It easily creates, manages, and prioritizes projects, labels, due dates, and comments. You can also track progress, break down complex projects with sub-tasks, and handle recurring tasks without the hassle.

Collaboration? Covered! Share tasks, keep everyone in sync with real-time updates, and integrate with tools like Dropbox, Slack, and Google Calendar to keep your workflow connected.

Todoist best features

Stay organized effortlessly with an intuitive task management system

Boost productivity with reminders, notifications, and performance insights

Plan your schedule in seconds with real-time syncing between Todoist, Google/Microsoft Calendar, and Trevor AI

Todoist limitations

It has a usage limit of 300 tasks per project, regardless of the plan

Its IFTTT (If This Then That) integration does not work well with recurring tasks and takes a while to sync tasks

Todoist pricing

Free Forever

Pro: $4/month per user

Business: $6/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Todoist

The software is easy to use and is a great way to create lists and track productivity. It is unfortunate that the advanced features and project management tools are limited in the free version.

👀 Did You Know? The Zeigarnik Effect shows that unfinished tasks haunt your mind. That’s why to-do lists are essential—they help you clear your mental clutter and focus on what matters most.

7. Calendly (Best for scheduling meetings with external users)

via Calendly

What sets Calendly apart is its elimination of the endless back-and-forth of email coordination. It takes the hassle out of scheduling by syncing with your calendar, showing only your available time slots to invitees.

You can easily customize your scheduling links, set preferred meeting durations, and adjust event categories to fit your needs. Invitees can book directly from your available times without any manual effort on your part.

Calendly best feature

Create personalized scheduling links for easy booking, tailored to your availability windows

Sync calendars effortlessly to avoid back-and-forth emails and maintain consistency across time zones

Set automated reminders and notifications to ensure meetings aren’t missed and conflicts are avoided

Integrates with Google Calendar, Outlook, and Microsoft 365 to keep events in sync across all devices in real-time

Calendly limitations

There’s a waitlist for its AI features

Limited task management and productivity features

Calendly pricing

Free Forever

Standard: $12/month per user

Teams: $20/month per user

Enterprise: $15,000/year

Calendly ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (2,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,900+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Calendly

I’ve used Calendly consistently over the last few years for sales presentations and also for candidate interviews. It has been consistent and always worked well.

Also Read: Best Calendly Alternatives & Competitors

8. Chili Piper (Best for converting demands into pipeline)

via Chili Piper

Want to simplify meeting scheduling while boosting sales conversions? Chili Piper might be the answer. It is a demand conversion platform designed to help businesses optimize lead qualification, routing, and scheduling.

Integrating chat, form routing, and scheduling streamlines sales and eliminates bottlenecks, allowing businesses to qualify leads, route inquiries, and book meetings instantly.

Chili Piper best features

Schedule meetings with one click using ChiliCal and sync calendars in real-time

Automate team handoffs and scheduling for outbound teams

Distribute leads based on complex rules to ensure faster follow-ups

Consolidate reporting for a comprehensive overview of lead conversion

Chili Piper limitations

Limited customization options for meeting scheduling templates

Complex setup process that may require a learning curve for new users

Chili Piper pricing

Concierge: $30/month per user

Chat: $30/month per user

Distro: $30/month per user

Handoff: $30/month per user

Additional Platform charges : up to $1,000/month per user

Demand Conversion Platform: $72/month per user (+ Platform charges)

Chili Piper ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (650+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (120+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Chili Piper

Chili Piper is smart, easy to implement, and impacts our business even when we’re closed for the night. With Chili Piper, I’m confident that demos booked on our website are properly routed and will convert better than our previous methods.

💡Pro Tip: Schedule templates in Excel, Google Sheets, and ClickUp to give you a head start, keeping tasks organized and deadlines in check with minimal effort. Perfect for never missing anything out of both personal and team schedules!

9. Google Calendar (Best for gaining insights on time spent during the day)

via Google Calendar

Google Calendar—simply put—makes scheduling easy. With real-time sync across all devices, it simplifies organizing your day by connecting with Gmail and other Google Workspace apps.

Whether for personal use or team collaboration, Google Calendar is designed to make time management smooth and efficient.

Google Calendar best features

Enable RSVP options to simplify event attendance management

Gain time insight analysis for smarter scheduling decisions and better time allocation

Customize appointment schedules to fit specific time slots and preferences for optimal organization

Sync calendars across multiple platforms for real-time updates, keeping everyone in sync and informed

Use Gemini AI to adjust meeting times intelligently, suggest follow-up tasks, and automate scheduling processes

Google Calendar limitations

While documents present in Google Drive can be synced, there is no option for embedding documents

Lacks built-in task management, requiring third-party integrations for to-do lists

Google Calendar pricing

Google Calendar is available for free with a Google account

Google Calendar ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews available

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (3,400+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Google Calendar

It’s probably one of the tools I use the most to organize my life and schedule with everyone in it, whether at work or in my personal life.

Also Read: Best Google Calendar Alternatives

via Fantastical

Available across Apple devices and Windows, Fantastical makes scheduling feel effortless. It syncs easily with iCloud, Google, Outlook, and more—keeping all your events and tasks in one sleek hub.

With customizable views (Day, Week, Month, and beyond) and natural language input, adding events is as easy as typing “Lunch with Alex at 1 PM on Friday. ” Plus, built-in integrations let you hop into Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams meetings with a single click.

Fantastical best features

Manage tasks alongside your calendar events, complete with notifications and carry-over for overdue tasks

Add and join conference calls with support for services like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams

Send event proposals with multiple dates and times to invitees

Attach relevant files or photos to your events and tasks for quick access during meetings or while completing tasks

Fantastical limitations

Limited to iOS and desktop, leaving Android users out

Managing calendars on iOS and iPadOS requires adding accounts through Fantastical or manual setup

Fantastical pricing

Individual: $4. 75/user per month (billed annually)

Family (up to 5 members): $7. 50/user per month (billed annually)

Teams: $4. 75/user per month (billed annually)

Fantastical ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (20+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Fantastical

I like how easy it is to make recurring events and how it can decode plain English into a title, date, time, and location.

11. Outlook (Best for integrating with Microsoft Office environments)

via Outlook

If you are searching for a smart way to manage your entire team’s schedules and events, Outlook has you covered! With features like customizable reminders, calendar sharing, color-coded themes, and overlays to compare multiple calendars, it’s a comprehensive solution for staying on track with your agenda.

What sets it apart is its seamless integration with Microsoft Teams. Schedule, join, and host meetings directly from your calendar—no extra clicks or windows involved!

Outlook best features

Automatically block unsafe links, preventing phishing, viruses, and malware threats

Sync Google Calendar with Outlook to keep all your appointments in one place

Locate messages, people, and documents quickly with Outlook’s smart search

Compare multiple schedules side-by-side for clearer planning

Use Co-pilot AI to draft email responses, plan meetings, and generate event summaries, making tasks faster and easier

Outlook limitations

An overload of features might complicate basic scheduling tasks

Changes made in Outlook won’t sync automatically with Google Calendar via the export feature

Outlook pricing

Microsoft Outlook Calendar is free with a Microsoft account

Outlook ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (2,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Outlook?

This is a very crucial tool at work. It organizes all my emails, calendars, and meetings all in one place! This helps me a lot, especially in scheduling and reminding me about future meetings.

💡Pro Tip: Block out dedicated Focus Time on your calendar and treat it like an unmissable meeting—no distractions, no reschedules, just uninterrupted, focused work!

ClickUp Calendar: The Perfect Fit for Your Scheduling Needs

Even with countless scheduling tools, it’s easy to waste time and fall into the planning fallacy. Many Vimcal alternatives handle the basics but struggle to balance efficiency with ease of use.

ClickUp changes that. It combines task management, scheduling, and collaboration tools to help you manage your time more effectively.

Ready to make your time work for you? Sign up for ClickUp today!