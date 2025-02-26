Ingyenes értékesítési jelentés Excel sablonokban (havi, napi és heti)

Sales management involves various activities, from maintaining data hygiene and accuracy to analyzing metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs). Documenting these insights into informative sales reports is crucial to this exercise.

However, creating a sales report from scratch is time-consuming and overwhelming when juggling various sales data points, such as performance, forecasts, analytics, CRM reporting, etc.

A sales report template is a simple and efficient solution for sales managers. It offers a straightforward, ready-to-use structure that allows you to capture and analyze sales data with minimal effort.

From tracking daily sales to predicting sales volume, we have several sales report templates to get you started! Most importantly, they’re all free to use and customize. So, let’s dive in!

What Is a Sales Report Template?

A sales report template is a pre-designed document that helps you organize and present sales data in a structured format. It is a framework for tracking, analyzing, and reporting key sales metrics, such as sales revenue, number of units sold, customer information, and sales performance, over a well-defined period.

It standardizes the sales reporting process, making it more consistent and easier for your sales teams or representatives to monitor trends, track performance, and make informed decisions.

At the same time, they are customizable and flexible enough to fit your unique business needs.

What Makes a Good Sales Report Template?

A good sales report template goes beyond helping you track sales—it is an all-in-one integration that gives you a quick run-through of important information such as KPIs, net sales, and profits for actionable insights.

Here’s a quick look at the complete anatomy of a good sales report template:

Clear and logical layout for sales data representation

Customizable fields for different business needs

Design aesthetics and visual aids like charts and graphs to simplify data and analysis

Accurate and automated calculations for quick, real-time insights

Performance tracking across different periods (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly)

Forecasting tools to predict future sales trends and guide the sales plan

Digestible summaries and detailed breakdowns of sales activities to support informed decision-making

Alignment with broader business goals to influence the overall sales strategy

Top 6 Free Excel Sales Report Templates

Now that you understand what makes a good sales report template, let’s explore some free templates for Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets that meet the criteria.

1. Sales Report Template by Salesflare

via Salesflare

The Sales Report Template by Salesflare is your solution if you prioritize a simple and effective way to track sales data. Its clear layout highlights key performance metrics such as leads, total sales, and revenue, making it easier to identify trends and patterns.

Measure the sales funnel to keep track of your forecast and maintain information accuracy. With a clear idea about the sales cycle and important factors, pivot your strategy with well-informed decisions.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Organizes and displays data in an easy-to-understand format

Highlights crucial KPIs for quick analysis

Scales according to the needs of a small business or a large sales team

🏅 Ideal use cases Use it to track your team’s overall sales performance weekly or monthly

Its intuitive design makes it perfect for a no-frills solution to monitor sales metrics

2. Sales Performance Report Template by WPS

via WPS Template

This WPS Excel sales report template serves two purposes. First, it tracks sales data across the different stages of the sales funnel and highlights areas for improvement. Second, it monitors individual sales team performance.

With detailed sections for sales volume by employee, region, and product, this template offers granular insights into what’s working and what isn’t. Plus, the built-in charts offer data visualization, giving a clearer picture of overall sales performance.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Break down sales performance through different variables, such as multiple products, teams, regions, etc.

Include charts and graphs to review sales data against sales goals

Gain detailed insights into sales performance across parameters like actual sales, product revenue, closed deals, and other metrics for sharper decision-making

🏅 Ideal use cases: This template is perfect for zooming in and evaluating team and individual sales rep performance. Also, particularly useful for performance management and quarterly reviews

3. Quarterly Sales Report Template by Microsoft

via Microsoft

As the name indicates, the Microsoft Quarterly Sales Report Template tracks sales over a quarter. It helps you compare and contrast performance across different periods, identify trends, and predict future sales.

With a dedicated space providing a breakdown of sales revenue, expenses, and customer acquisition, this template is best if you want to explore quarterly financials in detail.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Track quarterly performance with custom fields offering a breakdown of key metrics

Perform an in-depth comparative analysis of different quarters

Incorporate easy-to-comprehend visual cues in the form of graphs and tables

🏅 Ideal use cases: To track and analyze quarterly sales data, especially when you’re comparing year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter comparisons

4. Sales Forecast Template by Hubspot

The Sales Forecast Template by Hubspot helps you predict future sales revenue and volume for a specific period based on historical data. Having this foresight helps with resource allocation and financial planning.

The template breaks down expected sales by team member, region, or product, helping with targeted planning that aligns with your business goals.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Perform flexible sales forecasting by team, region, or product

Project future sales for a specified period using past performance data

Carry out strategic resource management and prudent financial planning

🏅 Ideal use cases Perfect for forecasting future sales trends for smarter decision-making and resource management

When the resulting sales reports are integrated with other tools like sales pipeline templates , it helps manage lead progression and conversion rates

5. Daily Sales Report Form Template by Template. net

This Template. net Daily Sales Report Form Excel Template helps you track daily performance in a simple and structured format. It is best suited for tracking daily sales operations and providing insights into sales figures, cash flows, budgets, and inventory levels.

This Excel template is beneficial if your business is in a dynamic industry like hospitality or real estate, where trends change overnight, and daily sales efforts must be monitored.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Follow a logical structure to monitor daily sales performance quickly and effectively

Share with team members and get instant updates easily

Make rapid decisions based on daily sales reporting

🏅 Ideal use cases: Use this template for Excel in fast-paced environments like hospitality, retail, or food services to report on daily sales since it helps you respond promptly to any changes in sales patterns or trends

6. Opportunity-Based Sales Forecast Template by Template. net

This Opportunity-Based Sales Forecast Excel template helps you forecast sales based on the opportunities in the sales pipeline. To facilitate this, it evaluates leads and assigns probabilities to predict expected revenue, typically if you have longer sales cycles.

Predicting the likelihood of closing the deal and the potential close date helps you anticipate future revenue streams.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Prioritize leads based on the revenue-generation probability

Track sales across the different stages of the sales funnel while maintaining flexibility

Follow a structured way to draw up sales estimates based on sales opportunities and corresponding deal probabilities

🏅 Ideal use cases: If your industry has complex sales cycles, where forecasting depends on the number of opportunities and the probability of closing deals, this Excel template will benefit you significantly

Limitations of Using Excel for Sales Report Templates

Although the above Excel templates generate great sales reports, they may need to catch up due to the limitations of the Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets platform.

Here are a few challenges that you might face:

Manual data entry : Most Excel templates require you to input data manually. This lack of automation hinders productivity, eats up time, and increases the chances of errors—especially as your data grows

Scalability issues : When compared to : When compared to sales tracking software with full functionality, Excel and Google Sheets work well for smaller datasets. They fail to scale as your data grows, resulting in slower performance and difficulty in working with large data volumes

Lack of real-time collaboration : Sure, your sales team can collaborate in Google Sheets or Excel through Microsoft 365. However, these tools only support basic collaboration, and you may experience issues due to data inconsistencies or version control : Sure, your sales team can collaborate in Google Sheets or Excel through Microsoft 365. However, these tools only support basic collaboration, and you may experience issues due to data inconsistencies or version control

Limited data visualization: Although a spreadsheet has options for charts and graphs, it cannot create advanced visualizations. Even if you’re a power user, generating any kind of visual element lacks intuitiveness

Alternative Free Excel Sales Report Templates

Considering the above limitations, you might want to look for sales report templates that go beyond the spreadsheet environment.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up some top templates by ClickUp to help you stay organized and focus on larger business goals. ClickUp is the everything app for work that helps with project management, lead management, and more.

Its library of 1000+ templates makes it easy to get started. Let’s check them out.

1. Daily Sales Report Template by ClickUp

Download This Template Track daily transactions and sales figures using the Daily Sales Report Template on ClickUp

The ClickUp Daily Sales Report Template is fantastic for real-time insights into your daily sales numbers. This template allows you to monitor daily total sales, transactions, revenue, and performance.

Doing so makes it easier to spot trends or address issues immediately. For this reason, they work great in fast-paced environments where daily performance governs overall success.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Monitor team performance and sales trends daily

Perform granular tracking of daily sales-related activities and associated metrics

Maintain a day-by-day record of performance and corresponding progress and growth

Customize to meet daily sales-related activities and needs

🏅 Ideal use cases Suitable if you are operating in dynamic environments, such as fast-moving consumer goods or retail companies, where daily sales tracking is crucial

If you have multiple sales channels and want simplified tracking in one place

2. ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template to monitor weekly progress and performance to make quick adjustments

The ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template features custom fields for tracking revenue, completed deals, and leads generated over seven days.

This weekly sales report template helps you adjust your sales strategy quickly and responsively. It also includes task-tracking features, making it an excellent solution for combining sales activities with project management.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Streamline how you create weekly sales reports and track metrics

Generate quick, periodic sales insights for short-term planning, strategizing, and adjustments

Integrate sales activities with a task management tool

Customize to fit various team structures and sales metrics

🏅 Ideal use cases Great for tracking performance every week and adapting rapidly to changing market conditions or customer behavior

Helpful for monitoring short-term sales goals or better goal alignment

3. ClickUp Sales Report Template

Download This Template Track customizable sales metrics and boost team collaboration with ClickUp’s Sales Report Template

The ClickUp Sales Report Template provides a versatile ecosystem for tracking and reporting sales metrics, empowering you to manage your data effortlessly.

Use the Custom Fields to capture sales KPIs, performance, forecasting, and other variables without breaking a sweat! Integrating with ClickUp’s task management tools strengthens sales, marketing, and customer coordination, enriching the experience. These tools help teams plan, track, and organize their work effectively.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Track performance across customizable metrics like lead conversion, call activity, customer acquisition, etc.

Generate real-time reports and import data automatically for reduced manual intervention

Modify based on varying business needs

Integrate with the ClickUp platform for task management, team collaboration, real-time data analytics, and more

🏅 Ideal use cases Best suited if you are looking for a flexible sales report template that can adapt to different sales metrics

Helps identify areas of improvement so you can scale by understanding customer behavior

4. ClickUp Monthly Sales Report Template

Download This Template Analyze long-term sales data and refine business strategies with ClickUp’s Monthly Sales Report Template

The ClickUp Monthly Sales Report Template is perfect for relatively long and complex sales cycles. It allows you to perform comprehensive monthly reviews, which aid in identifying trends and making long-term strategic decisions.

It’s particularly helpful if you need to incorporate monthly sales reports with broader business metrics such as costs and revenue since these, along with analytics templates, have a compounding effect and offer an overview of the organization’s sales health.

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Perform in-depth analysis using detailed monthly sales tracking report

Identify mid-term trends and business opportunities

Modify to match the specifics of your monthly sales reporting needs

Integrate with ClickUp for seamless task management and automation

🏅 Ideal use cases: It’s great for in-depth monthly reviews, as you can tie your insights to long-term trends and refine business strategies

5. ClickUp Salesman Report Template

Download This Template The ClickUp Salesman Report Template is a focused solution for tracking individual sales performance and setting SMART goals

The ClickUp Salesman Report Template is tailored to track the individual performance of every sales rep. It breaks down sales data by team member, giving you a comprehensive overview of the team members and the goals of everyone involved.

Whether you’re a sales rep or a manager, it is a great tool for charting your progress. Use it alongside a CRM dashboard to correlate how your performance and sales strategies result in customer success!

🎯 Why you’ll love it

Track performance at the individual level—from teams to sales reps

Set goals and monitor progress towards such goal achievement

Identify high-performing team members and areas of improvement

Self-reflect on your performance and adjust your strategies

🏅 Ideal use cases: Excellent for insights into individual sales performance and identifying areas of improvement to help you achieve business goals faster

Achieve Sales Targets With ClickUp’s Sales Report Template

We’ve covered a variety of sales report templates. You have a template for Excel for daily sales reports and a monthly and quarterly sales report template.

Most importantly, these are all free templates that meet your specific needs. Whether generating a report of business expenses or tracking your email marketing campaigns, these user-friendly templates get the job done.

While Excel provides an accessible option, it may fall short on fronts like automation and real-time collaboration. Looking for a more dynamic tool with hands-on sales management? ClickUp is your safe bet!

Ready to upgrade your sales process with an intuitive sales report template? Get started with ClickUp for free and go beyond just meeting your sales quota.