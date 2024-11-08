12 legjobb AI keresőmotor, amelyet 2025-ben ki kell próbálnia

Question time! Do you still rely on Google search, or have you completely switched over to AI for your queries? Maybe you’re somewhere in the middle debating the two. 😉

No matter which category you fall into, I’m here to help make your decision a little easier.

Over the past couple of months, my team here at ClickUp has been testing, learning from, and applying these AI search tools in various scenarios to see how they measure up in terms of capabilities. The results have been pretty interesting, to say the least.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the 12 best AI search engines you need in your tech stack. We’ll touch upon their features, pricing, limitations, and more.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here are the top AI search engines: ClickUp (Best for connected search and AI-powered workspaces)

Perplexity AI (Best for research-specific search)

Google Gemini (Best for multi-language support)

Bing AI (Best for AI-augmented search)

You. com (YouChat) (Best for multi-modal search)

Komo AI (Best for comprehensive search)

Yep (Best for building AI-powered search bots for businesses)

Brave Search (Best for independent search experience)

Phind (Best for code-specific queries and searches)

Andi (Best for simple but accurate search results)

SearchGPT Prototype (Best for source or citation-specific search)

DuckDuckGo AI Chat (Best for enhanced privacy in search)

What Is an AI Search Engine?

In plain text, an AI search engine leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its search capabilities and provide a better search experience by generating summaries, information cards, and more.

But you knew that already. 🙄

Let me explain. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely primarily on keywords and indexing, AI search engines use advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze search queries.

This includes deep-diving into the context, user intent, and semantic meaning behind search terms, which helps search engines provide more relevant and accurate results.

Natural language processing (NLP) does a lot of the heavy lifting here, helping to interpret human language, enabling the AI to understand complex queries, answer questions in a conversational manner, and even generate personalized recommendations based on your preferences and behavior.

Finally, AI search engines constantly learn from your queries and general search patterns. That’s right. Every time you use AI for search, you train it to search better and come up with more relevant answers.

Before we move on, here’s a quick comparison between traditional search and AI-powered search.

Feature Standard Search Engine AI Search Engine Search method Keyword-based NLP-based Understanding Limited Semantic and contextual Results Generic and often irrelevant Highly relevant and personalized Learning Static Adaptive

Benefits of Using AI Search Engines

Have you ever searched for the best restaurants in a specific part of the city and ended up with the best restaurant recommendation 12 miles away from you?

This is a clear mismatch between the search intent and the context of a user query. All major search engines encounter this struggle occasionally.

This is where AI search engines can help—by helping to make sense of the context and intent behind search queries a little better. That’s just one of the reasons for using AI search engines.

Here are some more:

Enhanced user experience: AI-powered features like voice search, natural language processing, and personalized recommendations can make searching more intuitive and enjoyable

Increased efficiency: AI search engines can quickly process large amounts of data, providing results faster than traditional search engines.

Improved accuracy: AI algorithms can help to identify and filter out low-quality or irrelevant content, improving the accuracy of search results

Accessibility: Features like voice search and text-to-speech can make searching more accessible to people with disabilities

Personalization: AI search engines can learn about user preferences and tailor search results accordingly, providing a more personalized experience

More than ‘search’: AI search engines enable you to do more with the generated responses, like exporting them to Google Sheets, for example. They can also help you run a data analysis if needed

What Should You Look For In an AI Search Engine?

AI search engines are amazing. I think we’ve established that much. Now, how do you find the one that fits your needs? Following are some of the aspects I looked at while testing the tools:

📌 Relevance and accuracy: The AI search engine should consistently deliver search results that accurately match your search intent and query while ensuring the results are reliable and free from misinformation or bias

📌 Comprehensiveness: It should be able to access and process a wide range of information sources, including both web pages and other data formats like images, videos, and documents

📌 Speed and efficiency: Search results should appear quickly, especially for time-sensitive queries. Additionally, the tool should be able to efficiently process large amounts of data to provide relevant results

📌 User experience: The interface should be intuitive and easy to use, with features like voice search, image search, and personalized recommendations

📌 Privacy and security: It should prioritize user privacy and data security, ensuring that your information is protected and not misused

📌 Customization: You should be able to customize your search experience, such as saving search preferences or setting up alerts. The tool should also be able to learn about your preferences and tailor search results accordingly

📌 Integration and compatibility: It should integrate seamlessly with other online tools and services and be compatible with different devices and platforms

The Best AI Search Engines at Glance

Before we dive into the details, here’s a quick snapshot of the AI search tools:

AI Search Engines Best For Key Features Starting Price ClickUp AI-powered workspaces and connected search Built-in AI assistant (ClickUp Brain), connected search, automated summaries, task automation, personalized suggestions Free Forever; Paid plans from $7/month Perplexity AI Research-specific search Source links, folders for query organization, multimodal search, customizable privacy settings Free; Pro from $20/month Google Gemini Multi-language support Processes text, code, images, and audio, multi-language capabilities, reasoning and problem-solving Free; pricing varies for paid plans Bing AI AI-augmented search Generative search, Deep Search toggle, image generation, safety filters Pricing starts for 1,000 transactions; $15-$25 for additional transactions You. com (YouChat) Multi-modal search Real-time web access, 15+ AI models to choose from, customizable use cases for search, integration with third-party tools Free; Pro from $20/month Komo Comprehensive search User-centric search modes, ad-free experience, results generated in mind map format, detailed previews Free; Monthly from $15 Yep Building AI-powered search bots for businesses Supports multiple formats, customized recommendations, over 50 languages Paid plans from $399 Brave Search Independent search experience Privacy-focused, independent search index, AI answers with images, multi-language support Free Phind Code-specific queries and searches Supports multiple programming languages, debugging help, quick response time Free; Pro starts from $20/month Andi Simple but accurate search results Three modes (Read, Summarize, Explain), ad-free results, privacy-focused Free (Prototype) SearchGPT Prototype Source or citation-specific search Real-time web data, in-line citations, interactive content NA DuckDuckGo AI Chat Enhanced privacy in search Keeps AI search conversations private, supports various AI models, easy to switch between search and AI chat Free (Beta)

📮ClickUp Insight: 30% of our respondents rely on AI tools for research and information gathering. But is there an AI that helps you find that one lost file at work or that important Slack thread you forgot to save?Yes! ClickUp’s AI-powered Connected Search can instantly search across all your workspace content, including integrated third-party apps, pulling up insights, resources, and answers. Save up to 5 hours in a week with ClickUp’s advanced search!

12 Best AI Search Engines to Try

Now we know exactly what we’re looking for in an AI search engine. But do you prefer an AI-augmented search or a fully AI-powered experience? I was confused at first, too.

And what about privacy? Or maybe you need to build a custom AI search engine for your business. Whatever your use case is, we’ll find the best AI search engine for the job here.

1. ClickUp (Best for connected search and AI-powered workspaces)

Smart task management and knowledge management come together with ClickUp Brain

You can easily ask Google or Google Gemini about the weather or the stock market trends of the day.

But can an AI help you find THAT one lost file at work? Or maybe you need to pull up a conversation containing important data points you need to highlight in your upcoming presentation.

Well, we’ve got you at ClickUp! With ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, you can easily locate files or tasks and even generate a summary of what’s going on with your projects.

Need help understanding a complex project brief? Just ask the AI to summarize or simplify it for you.

Get more personalized and relevant search results in ClickUp’s Connected Search

The tool combines AI’s powerful search capabilities with ClickUp’s advanced project management features, seamlessly connecting files, tasks, people, and projects.

Good news? You can talk to the AI without having to switch to another tab.

For instance, the last time I took a PTO, I came back and asked ClickUp Brain to give me updates on my projects over the last week. And there they were, neatly organized bullet points full of critical action points and discussions that took place while I was away.

I mean? Bye-bye endless chat threads and emails, see you never!

ClickUp Brain can be a great co-pilot for brainstorming and idea management

With this nifty AI assistant, I have an AI knowledge manager to help me find everything I need within my workspace and connected apps, an AI project manager to provide project updates, automate tasks, and generate stand-up summaries, and an AI writer to help me polish all my communications.

As a role-specific tool, ClickUp Brain can understand the context of my tasks and give me suggestions based on my primary or preferred activities at work.

If you’re a content creator using ClickUp Brain, the suggestions will be more relevant to content creation, brainstorming, and similar use cases.

Creating a custom automation is easy with ClickUp Brain

Finally, you can ask the AI to help you automate repetitive tasks or update task statuses with a simple prompt while you focus on deep work. If you need a powerful AI search engine to double productivity at work, ClickUp Brain ticks all the boxes!

ClickUp best features

Get a concise overview of tasks, comments, and threads

Summarize lengthy documents and extract key points

Transcribe voice notes and ClickUp Clips recordings

Generate social media posts, project briefs, emails, and meeting notes easily

Ask AI questions about your tasks, projects, and team

Generate task descriptions, subtasks, and due dates based on prompts

Create meeting summaries and action items automatically

Ask the AI to generate templates for tasks, docs, and projects

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp Brain is only available with the paid plans

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (‎9,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Perplexity AI (Best for research-specific search)

via Perplexity AI

For users who really like to go into their sources, Perplexity AI may be spot on. The tool is great at giving your source links, which is especially useful for any research-oriented searches.

I personally loved the folders feature, which allows me to group and store specific queries related to a given topic. For instance, I could categorize all my queries about experiential marketing research into one folder.

The tool has also been praised for its overall accuracy, which is made possible by trust signals from established sources like Google and Bing (along with its own algorithms) to ensure the reliability of the information it presents. This approach minimizes the risk of misinformation and enhances the overall accuracy of search results.

Perplexity best features

Create browsing history threads and save collections of pages to facilitate better organization

Search for images or videos using a multi-modal search

Opt out of data collection for AI model improvement and customize your privacy settings

Use the incognito mode to further enhance privacy during searches. This mode ensures that no search history is saved while using the service

Perplexity limitations

While the user interface is generally intuitive, there are limited options for customization

It can only provide information and insights based on data available up to October 2023

Perplexity pricing

Free plan

Perplexity Pro: $20/month per user

API pricing for Businesses: Ranging from $0. 2 to $5 depending on the specific model

Perplexity ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

3. Google Gemini (Best for multi-language support)

via Google Gemini

Given its integration with the Google ecosystem, Google Gemini stands out as a versatile AI search engine. It boasts an impressive 1. 5 trillion parameters, significantly surpassing previous models in terms of scale.

But what does that mean for you and me? The parameters decide how much data it can process and in what form. In Gemini’s case, it can process significantly larger amounts of data in the form of video, audio, codebases, and text.

The tool is also known for its multilingual capabilities, but I loved how it integrated Gemini Live for 40+ languages across Android devices. This multi-language voice search puts a whole new spin on AI search engines, making the technology accessible for non-English speaking users.

Since Gemini has been favored as a beginner-friendly chatbot builder, multi-language support opens up a whole new world of possibilities.

Google Gemini best features

Process and generate text, code, images, and audio, making it a versatile search tool

Write, understand, and debug code in multiple programming languages

Excels at reasoning and problem-solving. On the text-only questions, Gemini scores 90% , whereas human experts score approximately 89%

Can handle large-scale tasks, given the larger parameters (making it suitable for demanding applications)

Google Gemini limitations

Full access is restricted to developers and enterprise customers on Google Cloud platforms like Vertex AI and Generative AI Studio

Google Gemini pricing

Free to use with no caps on questions

Custom pricing for advanced use cases

Google Gemini ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

4. Bing AI (Best for AI-augmented search)

via Bing AI

Bing is one of the oldest players in the search engine game. In addition to Microsoft Copilot, which is the tech company’s answer to the AI assistant boom, Microsoft augmented the general search function in Bing with an AI overlay.

While Bing looks and feels like a traditional search engine, it comes with advanced AI search options like a toggle button that enables “Deep Search. ” However, this feature is still in Beta. Compared with its competitors, Bing’s AI capabilities are being rolled out slowly, with features like additional citations and links popping up on the right-hand side.

Still, I’d recommend this one for those of you who want to test out the middle ground between a regular search engine and AI.

Bing AI best features

Use generative search to get comprehensive AI-generated insights on your search page

Enable safety filters within search using the Safe Search feature

Generate images from text-based prompts using Image Creator

Bing AI limitations

Microsoft warns of slower loading times, given the measures taken to ensure the accuracy of the generated text

Bing AI pricing

Free: 1,000 transactions free per month for all markets

S1: $25 per 1,000 transactions, $25 per 25,000 transactions*

S2: $15 per 1,000 transactions, $15 per 10,000 transactions*

Find more information on Bing’s pricing here.

5. You. com aka YouChat (Best for multi-modal search)

You. com isn’t your typical AI search engine. Built to rival Google and other power players of the internet, this platform offers a chat-first approach to search.

I really liked being able to choose between multiple AI models conveniently displayed next to the chat bar. This makes sense given the company’s overarching goal of being model agnostic, aka not being tied to any specific AI model.

The platform can even recommend which AI model will be better for a given task, such as Claude for writing. You can start your query by choosing a specific use case, like Research, Creative, or Genius, or build one of your own based on specific use cases. I found the whole process quite easy.

Another standout feature here is You. com’s ability to access the web in real time, which makes it much more accurate than its peers with limited data or no real-time web access.

You. com best features

Integrates real-time data into its responses, meaning you get the latest information, not just cached results

Displays sources and shows you where it’s pulling data from in real time via Research mode

Allows you to switch between 15+ different AI models (like GPT-4o mini) or based on use cases

Use the YouApps feature to integrate with third-party tools like Todoist

You. com limitations

The results offered in the “Smart” AI model version appear to be accurate but are fairly basic

You. com pricing

Pro: $20 per month

Team: $30 per month

6. Komo AI (Best for comprehensive search)

via Komo AI

Komo AI redefines what integrated search looks like, and I’m here for it!

Instead of text-based responses, Komo surfaces website links, X threads, YouTube videos, and additional links on the right-hand side. For those looking for a surface-level search, an AI-generated summary of helpful results is shown on the right hand, too.

This allows you to quickly glance at multiple data points at a glance and go deeper into what stands out to you. Now, that’s what I’d call ‘smart UI. ’

I also liked the generated follow-up questions, which are targeted and helpful for those looking to learn more about a specific question. You can only do an advanced search by clicking on one of the follow-up questions rather than phrasing on your own. If you want to start a new search, you’ll have to launch it from the top menu.

Komo best features:

Offers four user-centric search modes called Ask Search, Research, and Explore

Positions itself as a private, ad-free search engine

Unfurls small but detailed previews for reference links, allowing you to quickly check the sources

Features a mind map format to visually organize search results

Allows to sort results by categories such as Results, News and Videos

Komo limitations

Some users may find it limiting in terms of conversational features as they will not be able to add their own follow-up questions

You cannot easily copy or extract text from results, which limits what you can do with the data once the search is complete. Komo AI maintains that it wants the users to interact with the information better rather than simply copying text

Komo pricing

Monthly: $15 per month

Premium: $30 per month

Business: $200 per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

7. Yep (Best for building AI-powered search bots for businesses)

via Yep AI

If you want to build your own AI search engine, you need Yep AI. Built with businesses in mind, Yep AI offers AI-powered humans or chatbot avatars that can quickly train up on your data and help guide your customers through their queries.

The setup process is quite straightforward. You can feed it with data in different formats, such as Word documents, PDFs, your website, or even Excel spreadsheets. There is no need for fancy coding to convert the data into the right format.

Once the training bit is done, customize it and launch it on your website, and you’re done! You’ve just built your own private AI search bot (that looks human).

Yep AI best features

Can process information in multiple formats such as PDFs or Word files and even interpret images in the documents

Offer customized, intelligent recommendations based on specific queries

Can be customized in terms of aspects such as color scheme and conversational tone based on brand guidelines

Supports inquiries in over 50 languages across multiple channels

Yep AI limitations

The tool cannot be integrated with third-party apps like a WhatsApp customer chat

Yep AI pricing (for digital humans)

Starter: Free

Startup: $399

Corporate: $799

Enterprise: Custom pricing

8. Brave Search (Best for independent search experience)

via Brave Search

Brave Search is an AI-augmented search function from Brave Browser. It’s built in-house by Brave and powered by its own models and algorithms.

As a privacy-focused AI search engine, Brave Search operates independently, providing instant answers with cited sources alongside traditional search results.

It looked and felt very much like Google, and I wasn’t impressed initially. But, when you click on ‘Answer with AI,” the whole thing changes to generate snippets of information and richer results with images.

This is a key feature to note because AI is optional and can be leveraged when needed; it is not enabled by default.

Brave Search best features

Prioritizes user privacy, avoiding data tracking to ensure unbiased search results

Uses its own independent search index, offering a more neutral search experience

Currently available in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish

Answers with text, images, and information cards for points of interest

Brave Search limitations

The AI overlay can sometimes clutter the search experience and require too many clicks

Brave Search pricing

Free

9. Phind (Best for code-specific queries and searches)

via Phind

Phind is a generative AI search engine specifically designed for developers, enabling them to quickly find precise answers to complex coding questions.

Launched in July 2022, Phind leverages large language models (LLMs) and high-quality context to provide responses in about 15 seconds, significantly faster than traditional search engines, which can take much longer than 34 seconds.

It sports a user-friendly interface and encourages detailed queries, so even a complete code noob like me can go in there and ask for a code snippet. But I mostly spent time asking it to explain how stuff works, and I got some really good, explanatory answers.

Phind best features

Supports coding in multiple languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, C++, and others

Helps with debugging, explaining code snippets, and suggesting improvements

Answers questions about computer science concepts, software engineering principles, programming paradigms, and other theoretical aspects

Assists with writing or improving API documentation

Phind limitations

Currently supports English primarily

Pricing

Phind Pro: $20 monthly

Phind Business: $40 monthly

10. Andi (Best for simple but accurate search results)

via Andi AI

If you’re tired of the classic AI phrase “In today’s fast-paced world,” you need Andi. This AI search engine gives you simple answers in the most straightforward language possible.

The tool has three modes: Read, Summarize, and Explain, which make your search experience more relevant and tailored to your needs.

I liked Read the best, as it works pretty much like an article viewer. Summarizing the feature felt standard, but I loved Explain, where the tool broke down complex topics into small bite-size chunks.

Andi best features

Generates the minimum necessary information to answer a question in order to avoid overwhelming the user

Provides accurate, ad-free, and privacy-focused search results

Uses a combination of generative AI, live data, and semantic search technology to provide accurate results

Processes minimal data and does not store cookies

Andi limitations

Andi is still in the Beta version, a stable beta according to the team, but this limits the tool’s wider application at the moment

Andi pricing

Free

11. SearchGPT Prototype (Best for source or citation-specific search)

via SearchGPT

You may wonder how it is any different from ChatGPT. As the name suggests, SearchGPT is more about search and less about chat.

While the conversational interface is present, the focus will be on providing you with the right links and sources rather than fully generating answers. Each response from SearchGPT will have clear sources linked in-line, enabling users to trace it back to the source.

The kicker? SearchGPT can give you references from publishers and websites that may have opted out of being listed for generative AI training data. But don’t get too excited yet because you need to sign up for a waitlist to try this out.

SearchGPT best features

Combines OpenAI’s advanced AI with real-time web data to deliver precise search results

Includes in-line citations and links in results for transparency

Results include interactive content, including images and videos

SearchGPT limitations

It is currently a prototype made available to a select number of users

SearchGPT pricing

Not available

12. DuckDuckGo AI Chat (Best for enhanced privacy in search)

via DuckDuckGo AI Chat

Most of us have been drawn to DuckDuckGo as a browser due to its commitment to user privacy. The platform’s AI-augmented search feature (Beta) takes this a step further by providing a dynamic search experience.

The AI feature in DuckDuckGo gave me concise, informative answers directly on the search results page. It’s pretty standard in generating summaries, information cards, and additional links.

What I appreciate most is that it doesn’t compromise my privacy. Unlike other AI search engines, DuckDuckGo’s AI is designed to respect user data, ensuring my searches remain private and secure. While the AI feature is still in its early stages, it shows great promise.

DuckDuckGo AI Chat best features

Keeps conversations private and does not use them for AI model training

Supports various AI models, including OpenAI’s GPT-3. 5 Turbo, Anthropic’s Claude 3 Haiku, Meta’s Llama 3. 1 70B, and Mistral AI’s Mixtral 8x7B

Allows users to easily switch between traditional search and AI chat

DuckDuckGo AI Chat limitations

Currently has a daily usage limit, and it cannot be increased via payment plans as of now

DuckDuckGo AI Chat pricing

Free (Beta)

Supercharge Your Search With AI

As promised, I’ve walked you through all the cool AI tools my team and I came across recently. There’s a wide variety of them, too.

Some are chatbots, some feature AI-augmented search engines, and others have AI assistants running the whole search process for you. We even found one that allows you to build custom AI search bots!

But when it comes to finding an AI search engine that’s integrated with work, nothing beats ClickUp Brain. Whether you want to search for a file or a task, brainstorm ideas, or draft an email, ClickUp Brain can take care of it all.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up for ClickUp and get more done with ClickUp Brain!