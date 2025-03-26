A 11 legjobb AI utazástervező asszisztens a 2025-ös nyaralás tervezéséhez

The most frustrating part of travel is planning a trip. Spending hours deciding places to visit, things to do, and booking flights and hotels can be tedious and frustrating— only if you’re doing it manually.

What if someone can do all that for you within minutes?

That’s where AI travel planners come in. These nifty tools take your preferences and constraints and create customized itineraries quickly.

In this post, we’ve curated a list of the best AI travel planners for you, including ClickUp. Enjoy your travel minus the planning hassle with an AI travel planner of your choice! Let’s get right to it. ✈️

⏰ 60-Second Summary Layla (Roam Around) —best for instant itinerary creation

Wonderplan —best for personalized trip recommendations

Trip Planner AI —best for end-to-end travel planning

Iplan. ai —best for AI-powered itinerary optimization

Explorerg —best for AI-driven travel discovery

GuideGeek —best for conversational travel assistance

Curiosio —best for curated travel experiences

Vacay —best for customizable travel itineraries

PlanTripAI. com —best for collaborative trip planning

TripBot —best for AI chatbot travel assistance

ClickUp —best for integrating travel planning with task management

When selecting an AI travel planning tool, look for the following features:

Level of customization : Assess what questions the AI asks and how many criteria it provides to generate an itinerary. The more customization a tool offers, the better it is for you

Ease of access : Check the accessibility of each AI travel planner. Is it only available as a mobile app, or can it be accessed via a desktop browser as well? See if there’s an option to download and save itineraries for easy offline access

Collaborative features : Some AI travel planners allow you to collaborate with your travel partners to create custom itineraries. Prefer those over the ones that don’t allow collaboration

Personal recommendations : Some AI travel planners consider your input and past behavior to provide personalized tips and recommendations. Such tools are preferable

Add-on trip planning features : Look for unique features, such as a map view or flight finder, which help you with other aspects of travel planning

Pricing: While most AI travel planners are free, some require a subscription to access advanced features. Check whether the price is worth it or if you can find what you’re looking for free

The 11 Best AI Travel Planner for Vacations

Here’s our list of the best AI travel planners you should try for your next trip.

1. ClickUp

Get Started with ClickUp Brain Use ClickUp Brain to help you plan your next vacation

ClickUp is a project management software with powerful AI and templates to help with travel planning. ClickUp Brain, the platform’s AI-powered assistant, helps you easily check everyone’s schedules and plan a business trip.

Use ClickUp AI to create automatic plans and fully customizable outlines in seconds.

Use ClickUp Docs to create detailed to-do lists with various days and activities planned for each day. Its infinite nesting lists allow you to go as in-depth as you like. If you prefer planning your trips yourself and with intricate detail, then ClickUp is the only AI travel planner tool you need.

ClickUp also offers various travel itinerary templates to help you plan trips. Let’s check out some of these templates.

Use this ClickUp Business Travel Itinerary Template to plan each day of your trip in detail. It helps you plan an organized itinerary and see all the important details at a glance.

Download This Template Create an organized itinerary using a worksheet format and note your flight timings and other deadlines in an easy-to-read format with ClickUp

Use the powerful combination of an AI planner and ClickUp to create a detailed travel plan. First, use an AI planner to get ideas for things you can do, then utilize ClickUp Docs or one of the many templates.

📮ClickUp Insight: 18% of our survey respondents want to use AI to organize their lives through calendars, tasks, and reminders. Another 15% want AI to handle routine tasks and administrative work. To do this, an AI needs to be able to: understand the priority levels for each task in a workflow, run the necessary steps to create tasks or adjust tasks, and set up automated workflows. Most tools have one or two of these steps worked out. However, ClickUp has helped users consolidate up to 5+ apps using our platform! Experience AI-powered scheduling, where tasks and meetings can be easily allocated to open slots in your calendar based on priority levels. You can also set up custom automation rules via ClickUp Brain to handle routine tasks. Say goodbye to busy work!

ClickUp best features

Create infinite lists of things to do using ClickUp Docs

Use ClickUp travel planning templates to create itineraries and record trip details

Record information on travel contacts, flight times, and hotel bookings, including check-in and checkout times

Share saved travel plans and ideas in one click with your fellow travelers

ClickUp limitations

Does not auto-generate itineraries based on a set of criteria like other AI travel planners

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp reviews and ratings

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,397 reviews)

Capterra : 4. 7/5 (4,020 reviews)

Product Hunt: 5/5 (975 reviews)

2. Layla (Roam Around)

via Layla

Layla (formerly Roam Around) is an easy-to-use AI travel planner that generates custom itineraries for tourist destinations across the globe. Simply enter your destination, travel dates, and preferences for a complete itinerary.

This is perfect for planning last-minute trips and vacations without the headache of planning things yourself.

Moreover, it uses GPT-3 technology to provide tailored travel recommendations, from where to eat to which places to see.

Layla best features

Sign in with Google and quickly start travel planning

Customize travel itineraries based on interests and budget

Get personalized recommendations and local travel guides

Chat with Layla to further customize your itineraries

Create shared bucket lists and collaborate with your friends

Access it via Android and iOS apps

Layla limitations

The number of destinations can be more extensive

The recommendations are not always 100% accurate

Layla pricing

Free

Premium: Not available

Roam Around reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

3. Wonderplan

via Wonderplan

Looking for a travel planner who considers your detailed preferences, budget, and restraints to make a travel itinerary for you?

Look no further than Wonderplan.

It’s one of the best AI-powered trip planners for those with budget constraints, providing detailed cost breakdowns for various activities. It lets you add or remove things from your itinerary to make it suit your specific needs.

Wonderplan best features

Make tailored itineraries based on your preferences and travel constraints

Get personalized recommendations for where to stay

Use interactive maps and navigation tools to visualize itineraries

Download and save your itineraries as PDF files and access them offline

Collaborate with your travel companions to make and modify plans

Get detailed cost breakdowns by activity

Wonderplan limitations

The number of destinations can be further expanded

Offers only email support

Wonderplan pricing

Free

Wonderplan reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

4. Trip Planner AI

via Trip Planner AI

This AI trip planner also generates custom itineraries but offers some unique features to streamline your travel planning process.

Trip Planner AI allows you to seek inspiration from Instagram reels and TikTok videos and add the recommended places to your itineraries. Unlike most AI travel planners, it offers route planning and can plan multi-destination trips.

Trip Planner AI best features

Seek inspiration from social media travel recommendation videos and add them to your itinerary

Modify your itinerary by adding or deleting activities till it is perfect for you

Get travel ideas from itineraries shared by other travelers in the community

Utilize AI to suggest optimal routes for your road trips

Collaborate with your travel companions to build highly tailored itineraries

Access it via your mobile or desktop browser

Trip Planner AI limitations

You need to create an account and sign in to start using the tool

Trip Planner AI pricing

Free

Trip Planner AI reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

5. Iplan. ai

This travel planner asks you a few questions about your travel plans and generates a detailed itinerary based on your answers.

It lets you modify and customize your itinerary by adding or removing activities and destinations. It also gives you easy ways to share your itinerary with your travel companions.

Iplan. ai best features

Answer a few questions and generate a detailed itinerary within seconds

Modify it yourself or collaborate with others to make travel plans

Share your itinerary publicly or privately and access it anywhere

Set a budget and plan your trip with that budget using this AI travel planner

Iplan. ai limitations

Only available as mobile apps, not suitable for desktop users

Sharing and collaborative features are only available with the paid plan

Iplan. ai pricing

Free

Pro Membership: $3. 99/ month

Iplan. ai reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

6. Explorerg

via Explorerg

Explorerg is an AI travel planner that requires you to describe your travel plans in an open-ended manner and gives you a few preset options to choose from when creating an itinerary.

You also have the option to select your travel dates and budget, along with the type of trip and other travel preferences.

Explorerg best features

Choose from prebuilt itineraries for top destinations

Create a customized itinerary by describing your travel plans and selecting your preferences

Find cheap flights using its Flight Finder feature

Visualize your journey using map preview and walkthrough features

Track costs and ensure your trip remains within your budget

Explorerg limitations

Doesn’t offer collaborative features, unlike many other AI travel planners

Though it can generate custom itineraries, it may not be able to accommodate extremely specific travel needs

The content may not always be accurate

Explorerg pricing

Free

Explorerg reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

7. GuideGeek

via GuideGeek

Unlike other AI travel planners on this list, GuideGeek is an AI travel assistant. It works like a chatbot, where you ask questions, and it will answer.

If you ask it to give you an itinerary, it will. However, the itineraries won’t be as customized as some of the other AI tools provide.

GuideGeek best features

Ask questions related to your travel plans and get detailed answers

Seek recommendations for hotels, things to do, and more

Get tips on ways to save money, avoid crowds, or anything else

Access the tool via WhatsApp or Instagram Messenger

GuideGeek limitations

Doesn’t generate detailed custom itineraries based on specific needs

No collaboration features

You can’t modify the itineraries; only change your prompts to get different results

No mobile apps or browser accessibility

GuideGeek pricing

Free

GuideGeek reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. Curiosio

via Curiosio

Curiosio is the ideal road trip planning tool that helps you plan the precise route you should take and the stops you should make.

Enter the trip details, and Curiosio will provide you with an interactive route map to engage with and modify.

It’s also capable of creating itineraries and providing cost and time breakdowns of trips.

Curiosio best features

Add the places you want to visit on your road trip and get suggestions on the best route to take

Get suggestions on how to spend your time and money

Create a customized itinerary that meets your travel preferences and budget

Enter your destination and get curated travel content relevant to inspire your travel plans

Add the details once and get multiple travel plan options

Curiosio limitations

It’s more complex than other tools and requires extra input to create the perfect travel plans

Does not offer mobile apps; only accessible via a browser

Curiosio pricing

Free

Curiosio reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

9. Vacay

via Vacay

Vacay offers a chatbot, an itinerary builder, and thematic advisors for niche travel planning. This makes it an all-in-one travel planning solution catering to various users.

Whether you want to auto-generate a quick itinerary or get answers to specific travel-related questions, Vacay can help. Unlike free AI travel planners, this is a freemium tool with paid plans and advanced features.

Vacay positions its paid plans as tools for travel advisors and booking agents.

Vacay best features

Ask questions to the Vacay chatbot and get personalized recommendations and answers

Use the interactive itinerary planner to create detailed travel itineraries

Leverage thematic advisors to plan trips based on specific themes, such as luxury vacations or pet-friendly trips

Access tons of travel resources from hotels and flights to cruises

Vacay limitations

Advanced features and premium content are only available with the paid plans, which are currently limited to US-based customers only

Though it offers a wide range of features, the price seems high, given that similar tools are available for free

Vacay pricing

Free

Premium : $9. 99/month

Professional: $49/month

Vacay reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

10. PlanTripAI. com

This is another freemium tool that offers customized itineraries and personalized travel recommendations. Apart from basic questions like travel dates, it also asks what kind of a traveler you are and which transportation modes you prefer.

The interface is easy to use, with a visual form to input details before it generates an itinerary for you. There’s no subscription model, just a lifetime license fee, which is nominal.

PlanTripAI. com best features

Answer a few questions and get a custom itinerary in seconds

Use the plethora of options provided in the input form to tailor itineraries to your preferences

Get a link with the option to download itineraries in PDF, spreadsheet, and other formats

Use the itineraries as you like, share them with others, or even resell them without any limitations

PlanTripAI. com limitations

You need a license to view all past trips and save trips

There’s no option to modify the itineraries on the platform or collaborate with others

PlanTripAI. com pricing

Free

Pro: $10 one-time fee for a lifetime license

PlanTripAI. com reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

11. TripBot

via TripBot

Last on our list of AI travel planners is TripBot—a travel planning app that helps you create detailed itineraries.

It gives personalized recommendations and insider tips to find offbeat experiences and hidden gems.

TripBot best features

Mention your budget, accommodation, and other preferences to get custom itineraries

Ask travel-related questions and get personalized travel recommendations

Get access to other AI assistants, such as a writing assistant

TripBot limitations

No offline access

Only available as a Google Play Store app

TripBot pricing

Not available

TripBot reviews and ratings

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

Travel Smarter with AI Vacation Planners

Try the travel planning tools and travel management software mentioned above to see which works best for you. Most of these are either completely free or offer a free plan, so you don’t need to pay to use them.

For more in-depth travel planning, use these tools for idea generation in combination with ClickUp to make detailed itineraries based on your specific requirements. ClickUp’s numerous planning templates make the job easier for you. To know more, sign up for ClickUp today!