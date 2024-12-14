A 10 legjobb jogi AI eszköz és szoftver ügyvédek számára 2025-ben

Ever spent a late night reading a much-too-long legal document? In the legal industry, you’ve probably had a lot of those nights.

Fortunately, artificial intelligence (AI) is here to help with that. 🙌

While some of the top legal AI tools are apps designed to summarize or draft legal documents, that’s not the only use case for AI in the legal industry. There are legal research tools, software to help law firms manage casework, apps designed to draft contracts, and more.

Let’s make life in the legal world easier. Explore the 10 best AI tools for lawyers.

AI legal assistant tools aren’t chatbots that can argue your cases for you. They are helpful tools that can do a lot to streamline your day-to-day tasks. Many of these tools will help you draft complex legal documents and contracts, while others provide simplified summaries to read abridged versions of lengthy legal documents.

Examples of AI tools for lawyers include workflow optimization apps, calendar and planner apps, and research tools. The one thing most have in common is that they typically rely on a language model like ChatGPT to help you get work done faster.

Lawyers and paralegals pressed for time can derive multiple benefits from AI tools. Here are just some of the ways in which these tools can help in your day-to-day work:

Boost productivity: By automating repetitive tasks such as contract review, sending and replying to emails, and drafting agreements, legal AI tools can save significant time and effort and improve the productivity of a legal team

Save time: AI tools can analyze data, summarize lengthy legal documents, and assist with research—in a fraction of the time it’ll take a human being. They save hours of time which you can put to other use

Increase accuracy: Since legal AI tools are trained on considerably large legal datasets, they are able to quickly highlight and correct any factual, procedural, or grammatical mistakes in your documents. This improves the overall accuracy of complex legal documents. Moreover, unlike human beings, AI doesn’t tire and make mistakes of oversight

Enhance client experience: Legal professionals using AI tools are able to devote greater time to their clients and deliver more accurate work. This improves client satisfaction

Save costs: With an effective legal AI tool as your assistant, you can scale your operations without needing a substantial increase in staff or resources. This keeps your costs low and improves your profitability

Improve decision-making: By quickly analyzing lengthy documents and large amounts of data, AI tools can produce insights that help you make better decisions. Some tools even have the ability to forecast your probability of winning a trial on the basis of the information you provide

With the fast popularity of ChatGPT, chatbots, and artificial intelligence in general, there are tons of new AI legal assistant tools out there. We’ve done the hard work of sifting through providers to bring you the best new tech options to help legal professionals work more efficiently.

1. ClickUp – Best for AI-powered legal project management

Use ClickUp Brain to generate communications to clients, task updates, summaries, and more with the press of a button

ClickUp has a lot to offer in the way of legal solutions. As an all-in-one productivity platform, it’s the ideal software to help legal professionals centralize all of their legal work into one dynamic Workspace.

With over 15 customizable views, you can visualize your caseload from every angle, including List, Calendar, and Table view. You can also create custom ClickUp Dashboards for real-time analytics and reports while maintaining a high-level overview of important tasks.

Plus, native time tracking, tags, and billable hours features in ClickUp are critical for keeping track of time spent with clients and creating accurate invoices.

While assigned comments ensure no details are missed, the power to add PDFs, media, and other files to each comment ensures all key information stays with its corresponding task throughout the case.

To get started even quicker in ClickUp, try the ready-made Legal Client Management Template by ClickUp and stay organized.

However, ClickUp’s most valuable feature for lawyers, hands down, is ClickUp Brain —the revolutionary AI-powered digital assistant with contextual, role-based AI features.

ClickUp Brain uses natural language processing to generate emails, documents, tasks, summaries, and updates. What’s more, while ClickUp Brain is handling the heavy lifting of your caseload, Automations in ClickUp can pick up the rest.

From summarizing legal research to automatically generating new tasks throughout your process, ClickUp has every feature legal professionals need to stay on top of every case.

Bonus: Access pre-built AI templates with ChatGPT prompts to merge the power of ClickUp Brain with other machine-learning tools.

ClickUp best features:

ClickUp limitations:

Not all views are available in the mobile app yet

Tons of powerful features can pose a bit of a learning curve for newer users

ClickUp pricing:

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain is available on all paid plans for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,200+ reviews)

2. Lawgeex – Best for automating contract reviews

Lawgeex is what you need if you want to automate the contract review process. This legal AI Tool uses AI-driven tools to review and redline contracts in accordance with your company’s policies, guidelines, and other legal concepts.

With this tool, legal teams can create consistency across contracts, save tons of time and money on the contract review process, and close deals faster.

Lawgeex best features:

Save time on high-volume contract analysis for non-disclosures, service agreements, and more

Use integrations with popular customer relationship management systems and other apps

Use integrations or email to submit other legal documents for automatic redlining

Create a custom playbook of contract review guidelines specific to your law firm

Track reviews, types of legal issues most frequently redlined, and other details with analytics

Lawgeex limitations:

Not yet enough user feedback to provide insights

May not be ideal for high-value contract management

Lawgeex pricing:

Custom pricing

Lawgeex ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

3. Harvey – Best for reviewing legal documents

Harvey AI is an advanced legal AI assistant backed by OpenAI. It is designed to support legal professionals by automating routine tasks, streamlining document drafting, and analyzing complex legal data. You can refine your workflows using its pre-built prompts, created by legal experts.

By leveraging cutting-edge generative AI, Harvey enables lawyers to enhance productivity, focus on higher-value work, and improve the accuracy and efficiency of legal processes.

Harvey best features:

Create and revise contracts, briefs, and other legal documents with professional accuracy

Ask complex questions across up to 50 documents to extract actionable insights

Use its refinement tools for iterative enhancement of content created

Translate your work into 50 different languages

Harvey limitations:

May struggle with nuanced or highly specialized legal interpretations

Harvey pricing:

Not available

Harvey ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

4. Detangle. ai – Best for summarizing legal text

Detangle makes innovative use of AI technology for summarizing lengthy legal research or transforming complex jargon into plain English. With this app, you can upload audio, video, or text, and the app automatically summarizes it. ✨

The app offers advanced encryption to keep your uploaded documents secure.

Detangle. ai best features:

Upload assets or paste URLs in a simple interface

Get AI-generated summaries of lengthy documents, audio files, or video

Simplify complex legal jargon

Pay per summary rather than a monthly fee

Detangle. ai limitations:

May need to join a new user waitlist before you can use the app

Per-file fees are expensive, even for shorter documents

Detangle. ai pricing:

Varies by document, audio, or video length

Detangle. ai ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

5. Ansarada – Best for procurement management

Ansarada isn’t necessarily a legal platform—but it is a platform that enterprises and their legal teams rely on to manage workflows and collaborate on critical tasks like deals, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, and so on.

With secure file-sharing, dashboards, notifications, and other features, enterprises also use Ansarada to organize governance, risk, and compliance policies, to ease procurement management, and to unify processes.

Ansarada best features:

Organize deals with AI-powered virtual data rooms

Create customizable, purpose-built workflows for high-stakes deals

Get visibility into activity information to make informed decisions during deals

Predict merger and bidding outcomes with an AI-powered tool

Ansarada limitations:

Deleting users or documents also deletes associated audit trails

Uploading or handling large batches of files can lead to lags

Navigating the app may be challenging for new users

Ansarada pricing:

$479/month for 250MB data package

$1,479/month for 1GB data package

$2,044/month for 2GB data package

$2,824/month for 4GB data package

Custom pricing over 4GB

Ansarada ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (110+ reviews)

6. Lex Machina – Best for finding relevant case law

Lex Machina is a cutting-edge AI-powered tool that can handle a lot of legal research for you. It’s a legal analytics platform that lets you analyze courts, judges, opposing counsel, various parties, and even law firms.

Because this app offers easy access to court dockets, you can also use it to find relevant case law. Legal firms use this research to close deals, craft successful strategies, and win cases. 👀

Lex Machina best features:

Generate comprehensive reports showing damages awarded, case statistics, and other vital metrics

Use Legal Analytics Quick Tools to compare judges, law firms, parties, and more

Use Lex Machina’s application programming interface (API) to create your own custom applications

Access documents from court dockets directly within the app

Lex Machina limitations:

Lex Machina isn’t self-service—you’ll need to work with their sales team to sign up and choose the tools you need

Few reviews exist to provide insights for new users

Lex Machina pricing:

Pricing varies based on the services selected

Lex Machina ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Ivo (formerly Latch) – Best for MS Word users

Using Ivo is like merging your AI legal assistants inside MS Word. Once you’ve integrated it with Word, you can use it for general case management or treat it as your personal AI-powered contract review tool.

This document analysis tool generates redline suggestions, identifies unused defined terms, modifies clauses, and creates issue lists. It will also help you summarize agreements and generate simplified language to assist readers who don’t have a legal background.

Ivo best features:

Integrate directly into Microsoft Word in a few simple steps

Use Track Changes to automatically insert AI-generated changes into your document

Create custom instructions to modify language throughout

Use custom requirements to ensure that contracts meet specific conditions

Integrate with popular cloud storage to easily share and collaborate on documents

Ivo limitations:

Ivo isn’t self-service—you’ll need to request a demo first

Ivo pricing:

Custom pricing

Ivo ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. AI Lawyer – Best for law students

AI Lawyer is an innovative AI tool made with everyone in mind. For general audiences, it can provide legal information and simplify legal language. Lawyers use this tool for legal research and to brainstorm strategies, and law students can use AI Lawyer to hone their legal research skills and to get insights into modern legal trends.

AI Lawyer best features:

Get fast, easy-to-understand insights into complex legal issues

Upload documents to get a simplified summary

Create simple legal agreements and boilerplate clauses in just minutes

Streamlines legal research and provides suggestions for legal strategies

AI Lawyer limitations:

While it can create simple legal documents, it may not be suited for creating complex documents

Be prepared for a learning curve—some features can be confusing or hard to find

AI Lawyer pricing:

Just Ask: $5. 99/week

Golden Choice: Try for free, then $11. 99/month

Big Case: $59. 99/year

AI Lawyer ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

9. PatentPal – Best AI tool for legal drafting

PatentPal is a document automation tool that relies on natural language processing to generate documentation for your intellectual property.

Legal practices and creators alike can use this app for patent applications, flow charts, diagrams, and everything else needed to file a patent claim. While you may want a legal expert to review your finished application, this app takes a lot of the back and forth—and time and effort—out of the application drafting process.

PatentPal best features:

Use templates to create patent applications and other documentation

Create figures, diagrams, and flow charts to support claims

Upload illustrations and customize them with labels

Export your drafts into Word, Visio, or PowerPoint

PatentPal limitations:

The app only creates content based on what claims provide, which means you’ll need to be accurate and thorough in your claims

There is a small learning curve when you’re figuring out how best to phrase claims to get the best outputs

PatentPal pricing:

Custom pricing

PatentPal ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

10. Humata AI – Best for legal research

With Humata, you can upload documents such as technical papers, legal information, and more and receive summaries and answers to specific questions with citations. It gives you options for creating summaries of different lengths—simply ask the app to shorten a lengthy summary if needed.

Click a citation within a summary, and the app will show you the relevant information from the uploaded document.

Humata AI best features:

Use citations from your summaries to trace legal research from the documents you’ve uploaded

Revise and refine summaries with simple commands

Embed Humata into your web pages so customers can use it like a search engine to find answers

Use Humata’s secure private cloud to share files and collaborate

Control access to files by setting up team roles with limited privileges

Humata AI limitations:

There’s a cost of $0. 01 per page for each page over your plan’s limit

Since it’s made specifically for technical and legal documents, it may not summarize other types of documents as well

Humata AI pricing:

Free: Summarize up to 60 pages free

Student: $1. 99/month to summarize up to 200 pages

Expert: $9. 99/month to summarize up to 500 pages

Team: $99/month per user to summarize up to 1,000 pages

Humata AI ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

Now that you’ve read about some of the AI tools available for legal professionals, here’s a quick summary of the different uses of AI for lawyers:

Use cases for AI tools for legal professionals Our take Legal research and document review AI tools can analyze large volumes of legal documents, case laws, or statutes, making research faster and more accurate Contract drafting and management AI assists in drafting contracts by suggesting clauses, formatting, and automating repetitive content E-Discovery AI tools process vast datasets to identify relevant documents in litigation, reducing the time and effort needed during discovery Workflow automation Automating routine tasks, such as document comparison, translation, and summaries, frees up lawyers to focus on higher-value work Due diligence AI simplifies the review process for mergers and acquisitions, highlighting potential risks in corporate or financial data Litigation support AI helps prepare for trials by analyzing witness statements, predicting case outcomes, or generating legal arguments​ Compliance monitoring In highly regulated industries, AI monitors for compliance by cross-referencing actions and documentation with laws and regulations​ Client communication Chatbots or virtual assistants handle routine client queries or intake processes, improving accessibility and efficiency

Finding a great app or tool comes down to discovering one with all the features you need—and for a law firm, paralegals, and other corporate legal departments, that isn’t always an easy feat. The best apps for your legal practice should provide all of the following:

Affordable pricing: OpenAI doesn’t charge much to use ChatGPT 4. 0, which means you shouldn’t pay excessively for basic AI features—though some AI tools for lawyers offer additional features that are worth the cost

Document management: Apps should make it easy to upload, attach, and share Word files, PDFs, and other file types 📚

Collaboration features: Keep law firms and clients in the know with the ability to Keep law firms and clients in the know with the ability to collaborate and comment on files

Access permissions: Most legal documents are confidential, which means that you should be able to set permissions and control who accesses the app and the documents you’ve uploaded to it

Free and trial options: Since some AI tools for lawyers can be on the pricey side, make sure that you can try it before you buy it

Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm—and that includes the legal industry. With the right AI legal assistant tool, you can cut time-consuming tasks from your schedule, get help with document reviews, and even get advanced assistance, like finding relevant precedents or other legal services. 🙌

Ready to let AI handle a few of your legal tasks? Get started with ClickUp to discover how it can help you manage your legal practice efficiently.