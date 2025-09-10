11 Best Marketing Project Management Software for In-House & Agencies in 2026

Always-on campaigns. Looming deadlines. Stretched budgets. Marketing teams are constantly under pressure.

On top of that, you need to manage creative briefs and content calendars, track campaign metrics, and align cross-functional teams.

Marketing project management software brings sanity to this chaos. These platforms consolidate your marketing activities into a single source of truth, giving everyone visibility into progress and blockers. They also help in managing marketing tasks to streamline and speed up execution with automated approval workflows that reduce the back-and-forth.

In this guide, we’ve put together a list of the top marketing project management software platforms that help marketing teams plan and scale business operations and stay sane.

How we review software at ClickUp Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value. Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.

Here’s an overview of the top marketing project management software, along with their key features and pricing structure.

Tool name Key features Best for Pricing* ClickUp Custom dashboards, whiteboards, team collaboration, integrated AI, multiple Views, proofing tools Marketing teams and agencies needing an all-in-one AI-powered workspace Free plan available; Custom pricing for enterprises Wrike Wrike AI, customizable request forms, proofing, Gantt charts Marketing teams managing high volumes of requests, resources, and creative approvals with advanced reporting needs Free plan available; Paid plans start from $10/user/month Asana AI Studio, team priorities, task comments, tasks, Work Graph® Marketing teams running multi-channel campaigns who need visibility into how every task ladders up to objectives Free plan available; Paid plans start from $13. 49/user/month Zoho Projects Templates, Blueprint editor, critical path view, AI assistance, Zoho ecosystem integration Marketing teams that want affordable project tracking, automation, and collaboration in one platform Free plan available; Paid plans start from $4/user/month ProofHub Task lists, custom roles, annotation tool, Gantt chart, ProofHub forms In-house marketing teams needing a centralized space for collaboration, discussions, and creative proofing No free plan; Paid plans start from $50/month per user Teamwork Intake forms, timesheets, client portal, AI assistance, Portfolio boards Marketing agencies managing client work, retainers, and invoices alongside campaign planning Free plan available; Paid plans start from $10. 99/month per user Nifty Orbit AI, Roadmap view, Swimlane view, Milestones, Docs Marketing teams wanting workflow automation, milestone tracking, and predictive insights with AI Free plan available; Paid plans start from $49/month per user Hive Hive Automate, AI assistance, time tracking, email and messaging, Zoom integration Marketing teams needing built-in proofing, approvals, and AI-powered assistance Free plan available; Paid plans start from $5/month per user Basecamp Focus mode, Doors, Hey menu, shared calendars, Hill Charts, Pings Small marketing teams and startups that want simple project tracking and communication Free plan available; Paid plans start from $15/month per user Workfront AI, capacity planning, custom views, approval flows, integration with Adobe tools Enterprise marketing operations teams managing large-scale digital marketing campaigns with integrated Adobe workflows Custom pricing Trello Visual boards, timeline view, Trello Planner, Trello Inbox, custom card, board buttons Marketing teams that prefer a simple, visual tool for campaign calendars, events, and creative workflows Free plan available; Paid plans start from $6/month per user

⚡ Template Archive: Free Marketing Campaign Templates to Simplify Planning and Execution

Features to Look for In Marketing Project Management Software

Not all project management platforms are built with marketers in mind. To avoid picking a tool that adds more work than it saves, here are the features you’ll want to prioritize:

Campaign and task management: Since your marketing team manages several deliverables at any given time, look for a platform that offers flexible task management through lists, Kanban boards, calendars, and Gantt charts

Content and asset collaboration: Features like file sharing, version control, and proofing are non-negotiable for marketing project managers since campaigns often involve multiple departments and even external partners

Cross-functional visibility: Dashboards, Dashboards, workload management , and time tracking in a project management software allow leaders to spot bottlenecks early and keep everyone aligned with deadlines in complex projects

Approval workflows: Campaigns often stall waiting for stakeholder sign-offs. Look for Campaigns often stall waiting for stakeholder sign-offs. Look for marketing project management solutions that let you automate approval workflows

Performance tracking: Look for tools with dashboards, analytics, and goal-tracking features that connect project progress to Look for tools with dashboards, analytics, and goal-tracking features that connect project progress to marketing KPIs

Integration with marketing tech stack: Whether you’re syncing campaign data from HubSpot, files from Google Drive, or updates into Slack, integrations enable data flow

Scalability and customization: Look for custom fields, templates, and enterprise-grade controls so you can adapt the platform as your campaigns and teams evolve

AI-powered assistance: Choose a marketing project management software that offers AI-powered task automation, content generation, and workload forecasting to cut down on repetitive tasks

The Best Software for Managing Marketing Projects

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best marketing project management software tools you can use.

1. ClickUp (Best for marketing teams and agencies needing an all-in-one workspace)

Track all campaign tasks with ClickUp’s Campaign Lists

ClickUp, the everything app for work, centralizes your marketing campaigns, creative workflows, and cross-team collaboration.

With ClickUp’s Project Management Solution, you get three core building blocks for seamless collaboration on your marketing plan.

Create nested pages in ClickUp Docs to capture SOPs, campaign briefs, strategy playbooks, creative calendars, and more

The first, ClickUp Docs, is a collaborative documentation tool that centralizes your campaign briefs, messaging guidelines, ad copy drafts, and even centralized learning notes.

With real-time editing and inline comments, multiple teammates can draft, review, and refine content simultaneously. It is perfect for coordinating between copywriters, designers, and campaign managers.

You can also @mention teammates, link tasks, or embed dashboards directly inside a doc, so context never gets lost.

Use ClickUp Whiteboards to map out your marketing campaigns and project workflows

ClickUp Whiteboards turns your marketing brainstorms and brand storytelling into a blueprint for execution. As your AI-enabled virtual canvas, whiteboards allow you to sketch out your campaign concept, insert sticky notes, shapes, or images, and visualize funnels or launch flows.

Whiteboards work great for visual collaboration for remote or hybrid teams: multiple stakeholders can ideate in real time, with live cursors and seamless updates.

Track your marketing metrics using ClickUp Dashboards

Then, using ClickUp Dashboards, marketing managers can track all their campaigns and activities in one place.

From monitoring campaign budgets and expenses to tracking granular campaign performance, project status, and return on ad spend, customizable dashboards do it all for you.

If you’re pressed for time or running low on inspiration, ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, is your brainstorming partner.

Brainstorm marketing campaign ideas using ClickUp Brain

Brain helps you generate campaign ideas, plan marketing strategies, write blog briefs, draft progress reports, summarize research, and more.

ClickUp’s Marketing Platform also offers pre-built templates for every use case. For example, ClickUp’s Social Media Posts Template helps you plan and organize social media content so you know what’s going live and when.

Get free template Create a unified plan for all your social media posts, broken down channel-wise using ClickUp’s Social Media Posts Template

With this template, you can:

Create tasks with custom statuses such as Cancelled, Complete, For Approval, For Revision, and In Progress to track progress at each stage

Use custom fields to categorize and add attributes to manage social media content

Organize information using 6 custom views, including Content Library, Content Stage, and more

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

It can be overwhelming for new users; it takes time and effort to master the tool and set it up