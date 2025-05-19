Bezplatné šablony kalendáře výplat pro snadné plánování a správu výplat

🔍 Did You Know? 49% of HR teams spend 5+ hours per month correcting payroll issues.

It’s payday, and you’re juggling invoices, employee questions, and looming tax deadlines. One slip-up—like missing a payday or miscalculating deductions—can quickly send your stress levels through the roof, and your employees will notice if that paycheck’s late.

Enter payroll calendar templates!

Think of them as the GPS for your payroll process, guiding you through payment dates, tax deadlines, and everything in between.

With a clear overview of what’s due when, you can stay on top of payments and avoid chaos, penalties, and unnecessary stress. Whether tracking tax filings or managing payment cycles, this guide lists free payroll calendar templates to help you handle payroll like a pro.

What Are Payroll Calendar Templates?

Payroll calendar templates are a pre-structured format that outlines the payroll schedule. They serve as a visual guide to help you track payment cycles and other essential payroll-related activities. This simplifies payroll planning, reducing errors so paychecks distributed are accurate and not last-minute rushes.

Here are the standard elements of a payroll calendar template:

Company information : Company name, address, and contact details ✅

Payroll periods : Start and end date of each pay period, most common payroll schedule (weekly, biweekly, semi-monthly, monthly) ✅

Pay dates : Actual date of payment, adjustments for holidays/weekends ✅

Deductions and contributions : Provident fund, health insurance, pension, voluntary reductions ✅

Holidays and leaves : Public holidays affecting payroll, year-end closures ✅

Extra notes: Policy changes, reimbursements, and other relevant details ✅

What Makes a Good Payroll Calendar Template?

A well-structured payroll calendar template enhances payroll efficiency, keeps teams informed, and ensures you pay employees on time. Therefore, while selecting one, make sure it ticks the following aspects:

Clarity and simplicity : Look for a payroll calendar template that is easy to read and understand, helping HR teams and employees quickly grasp payroll schedules 💸

Customizable format : Opt for a template that allows modifications to match your pay structure and keep the information up to date 💸

Automatic updates : A well-structured template updates dates and pays employees automatically based on the information, reducing manual adjustments 💸

Clear distinctions between pay periods : Choose one with proper labels—pay periods, holidays, and special payroll events—to avoid confusion 💸

Comprehensive record : A good payroll calendar template tracks pay, hours worked, payment dates, reductions, overtime, and PTO to ensure accurate payment calculations 💸

Space for notes : Look for a template with a dedicated space for additional notes you might want to add 💸

Track trends: It should let you track attendance reports, reimbursements, and payroll registers to analyze employee behavior and patterns 💸

Payroll Calendar Templates

Ready to ditch the chaos and get your payroll on track? Here are free payroll calendar templates to help you stay organized, keep timely payments, and avoid any last-minute scrambling.

Whether you’re an HR professional, payroll manager, small business owner, or accountant, these payroll calendar templates will make your life much easier.

1. ClickUp Payroll Report Template

Get free template Organize payroll, track wages, and create visual reports with the ClickUp Payroll Report Template

The ClickUp Payroll Report Template provides a structured format for organizing all your payroll calendar and keeping your team informed. It helps you track the necessary details about the employee’s payroll and ensure tax compliance and accuracy in the payroll.

The template helps identify discrepancies and streamlines the process to save time and costs. Plus, thanks to its clear structure, tracking payroll details has become easier, keeping the operations efficient.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Create visual reports to get quick insights into the payroll

Maintain a comprehensive and structured payslip for each employee

Check which employee is credible for overtime claims

Add formulas for gross pay and net pay to ensure accurate calculations

🔑 Ideal for: HR professionals, payroll managers, small business owners, and accountants looking to organize employee payroll efficiently.

🧠 Fun Fact: In ancient Rome, soldiers who worked for the Roman Empire were paid with salt, not money.

2. ClickUp Payroll Summary Report Template

Get free template Organize salaries, calculate payroll, and maintain accuracy with the ClickUp Payroll Summary Report Template

Accurate payroll records are essential to ensuring efficiency and timely payments. The ClickUp Payroll Summary Report Template streamlines payroll management by consolidating salaries, reductions, and taxes into one clear report.

Its structured format makes reviewing payroll details quick and easy while ensuring compliance with regulations. This template provides everything needed to manage payroll efficiently, reducing errors and organizing financial records efficiently.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

List payment details, deductions, paid time-off credits, and other important information

Add remarks to provide references for the totals

Organize the data into categories for simple analysis

Include the necessary details like payment mode, tax status, employee name and number, and pay period

🔑 Ideal for: HR professionals, payroll managers, small business owners, and accountants who want to ensure accuracy and efficiency in payroll management.

💡 Pro Tip: Everything payroll-related scheduled for you with smart suggestions and reminders? Yes please!With ClickUp Calendar, you can automatically time-block priority tasks with AI, instantly join Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams from anywhere in ClickUp, and get auto-summarized, action-itemed, and searchable meeting notes

3. ClickUp Simple Payment Agreement Template

Get free template Generate payment agreements, organize payment details, and maintain billing cycles with the ClickUp Simple Payment Agreement Template

The ClickUp Simple Payment Agreement Template makes payment collection effortless. It provides a clear, organized structure for payment terms, helping you manage multiple customer agreements, track billing cycles, and stay on top of due dates.

A well-documented agreement ensures transparency, prevents disputes, and encourages timely payments, protecting both parties. Whether for invoices or personal finances, this template keeps everything in one place, making payments smooth and reliable.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Prepare a payment agreement to ensure clarity of payments and payment cycles

Include signatories and get the deal signed to ensure collaboration without disputes

Outline the commitments and responsibilities of both parties to ensure trust

List the payment amount and payment schedule for easy tracking

🔑 Ideal for: Business owners, freelancers, and HR professionals looking to lay out clear payment terms with clients and customers.

4. ClickUp Attendance Sheet Template

Get free template Track employee attendance and create reminders with the ClickUp Attendance Sheet Template

Are you tired of the crazy paperwork required to maintain attendance details? Try the ClickUp Attendance Sheet Template to simplify tracking employee attendance, hours, and absences in one organized space.

This template helps monitor work schedules and ensure accurate payroll records. It also streamlines attendance management, making it easier to track patterns, adjust and create schedules, and keep everything running smoothly within your company.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

List all the details about the venue, instructor, and subject to ensure clarity

Update the document as and when needed so as not to miss any important detail

Spot attendance trends to find gaps and opportunities

Maintain a structured form with all the details to ensure comprehensiveness

🔑 Ideal for: Schools, small business owners, and supervisors looking to track attendance accurately.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 46% of knowledge workers rely on chat, notes, project management tools, and team documentation to keep track of their work. For them, work is scattered across disconnected platforms, making it harder to stay organized. As the everything app for work, ClickUp unifies it all. With features like ClickUp Email Project Management, ClickUp Notes, ClickUp Chat, and ClickUp Brain, all your work is centralized in one place, searchable, and seamlessly connected.

5. ClickUp Services Timesheet Template

Get free template Track service hours, measure usage, and allocate resources using the ClickUp Services Timesheet Template

Tracking time and resources is essential for efficient service management. The ClickUp Services Timesheet Template makes tracking service hours, costs, and resources simple and efficient.

This employee timesheet template helps teams track billable hours, allocate resources, and measure project usage. It ensures transparency, improves workflow, and supports better decision-making.

Whether tracking hours or evaluating training, it provides a clear overview to optimize productivity and resource allocation.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Visualize team progress using graphs and charts

Keep everything connected with app integrations like Stripe and PayPal

Automate total pay computation with formulas

Develop categories for regular hours, overtime hours, paid sick hours, holiday hours, and paid vacation hours to analyze total hours

🔑 Ideal for: Contractors, project managers, and freelancers looking to track working hours and enhance productivity.

💡 Pro Tip: Struggling with timesheet compliance and productivity loss? Use timesheet reminders to keep your team on track and if you want to see all your most important payroll tasks in a timeline, check out ClickUp Calendar View. View all your tasks with ClickUp’s Calendar View; never miss a payroll-related update!

6. ClickUp Payment History Template

Get free template Record information, monitor payment histories, and organize payments with the ClickUp Payment History Template

The ClickUp Payment History Template helps you efficiently manage and monitor payments for maintaining financial stability. With visuals, automated sorting, and custom notifications, it simplifies payment tracking and eliminates manual data entry.

This template allows you to record transactions, track payment histories, and organize records for future reference. Thus, you can manage your finances and keep your payment records organized.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Compute total cost and quantity automatically to ensure accuracy

Analyze the payments made with clear visuals and automated sorting options

Set up payment reminders to ensure timely payments

Generate a payment receipt form to maintain proof of payment

🔑 Ideal for: Small business owners, freelancers, and supervisors looking to record and maintain payment history efficiently.

7. ClickUp’s Payment Form Template

Get free template Create payment forms, secure data collection, and set automatic alerts with the ClickUp Payment Form Template

The ClickUp Payment Form Template provides secure, easy-to-use forms to simplify the process and streamline transactions. It lets you mark task statuses like Invoice Sent, New Order, Payment Declined, Payment Received, and Processing to track payment transactions in the CRM.

This template ensures timely payment collection by seamlessly organizing costs, status, and schedule. It also reduces manual processing time, minimizes errors, and enhances customer satisfaction by offering a smooth and secure payment experience—all in one place.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Set conditional automations to get a reminder of specific tasks

Add formulas to compute total costs automatically

Create easy-to-use online forms to organize all the details

Add encryption to ensure secure data collection

🔑 Ideal for: Retailers, freelancers, supervisors, and managers looking to maintain secure and organized payments.

8. ClickUp Monthly Work Schedule Template

Get free template Visualize monthly pay periods, manage resources, and collaborate with teams with the ClickUp Monthly Work Schedule Template

Staying organized is the key to effectively managing a busy workload, and the ClickUp Monthly Schedule Template helps you do that. With this template, you can easily plan, prioritize, and track tasks.

It offers a clear visual layout to keep deadlines in check, manage resources efficiently, and collaborate seamlessly with your team. Plus, it organizes monthly pay periods to boost productivity, reduce stress, and ensure no important task is left behind.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Assess employee schedules and current workloads to ensure efficient scheduling

Automatically compute allocated budget and actual cost with formulas to ensure accurate analysis

Track task dependencies and visualize the monthly schedule to manage the workflow

Analyze the expenses for the month to find opportunities to optimize costs

🔑 Ideal for: Time managers, small business owners, and HR teams who want to maintain monthly pay periods.

9. ClickUp PTO Calendar Template

Get free template Track employee vacations and organize holiday schedules with the ClickUp PTO Calendar Template

Are you struggling to manage leave, vacations, and holidays for your team? With the ClickUp PTO Calendar Template, it doesn’t have to be that complex. Whether tracking for one employee or an entire company, this template makes PTO management effortless for employees and employers.

It provides a clear view of vacations, sick days, and holidays in one place to simplify leave management. Thus, teams can track time off, prevent scheduling conflicts, and easily plan for staffing needs.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Prepare a PTO request form to get all the necessary details in one place

Get a visual overview of leaves based on PTO type to identify gaps

Track staff availability to efficiently allocate tasks

Quickly approve or deny requests and get an overview of pending ones to ensure timely response

🔑 Ideal for: Managers and HR professionals looking for an organized way to manage PTOs.

10. ClickUp Calendar Planner Template

Get free template Organize projects and manage resources with the ClickUp Calendar Planner Template

The ClickUp Calendar Planner Template helps you and your team stay organized to manage tasks and deadlines effectively. It keeps your workflow on track for daily, weekly, semi-monthly, or monthly pay periods.

It allows you to structure projects, track milestones, and manage valuable resources. Its four custom fields—PTO Days, Approver, PTO Type, and PTO Reason—let you save key data about each time-off request.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Set up automated reminders to ensure that no task is missed

Assign due dates, list milestones, and set priorities to track what needs to be done and when

Analyze allocated budget and actual cost to find where you lack and where the strengths are

Track progress and fix the schedule as needed

🔑 Ideal for: Time managers, HR professionals, and small business owners who want a structured way to manage projects.

Here’s what Kartikeya Thapliyal, Product Manager at smallcase, thinks about using ClickUp:

Use of calendars to complete tasks before deadlines is always critical. With ClickUp this is very easy as your deadlines are visible on your calendars along with the tasks so planning your day/week bandwidth is super easy and fast.

11. ClickUp Business Calendar Template

Get free template Plan work schedules, organize tasks, and set reminders with the ClickUp Business Calendar Template

Staying organized and managing business activities efficiently is no longer chaotic with the ClickUp Business Calendar Template. This template improves calendar tracking with time tracking, tags, emails, notifications, etc.

It helps you effortlessly plan, visualize, and track work schedules. It organizes tasks into daily, weekly, semi-monthly, or monthly buckets. Plus, it makes handling meetings, sales calls, and project timelines seamless, ensuring better planning, resource allocation, and overall productivity.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

List all the tasks along with due dates and priority to get a complete overview

Set reminders for you and your team to keep the workflow running smoothly

Track progress on the go and make adjustments to ensure efficiency

Assign each task to the team to avoid confusion and duplication

🔑 Ideal for: Entrepreneurs, executives, and teams looking for a way to manage projects and tasks.

12. ClickUp Tax Preparation Template

Get free template Manage financial data, organize documents, and schedule reminders with the ClickUp Tax Preparation Template

Tax preparation can be overwhelming, but an organized template makes the process smoother. The ClickUp Tax Preparation Template helps manage financial records, reduce errors, and streamline filing, enabling you to save and store your data for future reference.

With categorized document storage, this template simplifies data entry and ensures nothing gets overlooked. It takes the stress out of tax season so that you stay prepared and in control of your finances.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Keep all the tax preparation documents in place for accurate tax filing

Use pre-populated fields to simplify the data entry process

Schedule reminders for important tasks so as not to miss anything

Add details about the expenses using the expense submission form

🔑 Ideal for: Small business owners and taxpayers looking to gather and organize financial data for tax filing.

13. ClickUp Performance Review Template

Get free template Track employee performance, set clear goals, and organize 360° evaluations with the ClickUp Performance Review Template

Want to promote a culture of recognition and appreciation for employees who exceed expectations? The ClickUp Performance Review Template simplifies this process. This template makes performance reviews more effective, ensuring continuous development and a culture of appreciation within your organization.

It provides a structured way to track progress, set clear goals, and organize feedback from managers and peers. Moreover, it lets teams assess performance efficiently, identify areas for improvement, and recognize top achievers.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Create performance review forms to get details about self-evaluation, peer evaluation, and achievements

Predefine measurement codes to ensure efficient analysis of the performance

Identify employee strengths and weaknesses to give proper feedback

Collect sales figures, customer satisfaction ratings, or any other measurable indicators for a thorough analysis

🔑 Ideal for: HR professionals, team managers, and small business owners looking to organize effective performance reviews.

🔍 Did You Know? A McKinsey st udy states that only two in five organizations implement upward and downward evaluation in individual performance reviews.

14. ClickUp Staff Roster Template

Get free template Review team schedules and track vacation requests with the ClickUp Staff Roster Template

The ClickUp Staff Roster Template helps you track schedules, monitor availability, and manage time-off requests to refine workforce management.

Whether overseeing a small team or a large workforce, this template ensures clear communication, accurate record-keeping, and efficient task assignments.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Maintain details about time, overtime, and total pay in one place

Assess the workload and see who is available to take up more tasks

Avoid manual errors with the automatic computation of total pay using the formula

Rate the employees based on productivity to assess their performance

🔑 Ideal for: Team managers and HR professionals looking to manage employee payouts, performance, and leaves.

15. Payroll Schedule Template by Template. Net

Maintaining the payroll schedule will be simple with Template. Net’s Payroll Schedule Template.

The template provides an organized structure for laying out all the details of the payroll schedule so you never miss an important deadline, from preparing timesheets to rolling out payments.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Add dates for the pay period, time sheet due date, and pay day to stay on schedule

Include the date of preparation, prepared by, and company name to keep a comprehensive record

Update the schedule as and when there are changes without chaos

Maintain monthly records for each month

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, business owners, team managers, and HR professionals looking to organize payment schedules.

16. Simple Monthly Payroll Schedule Template by Template. Net

Organizing the payroll dates may seem complex, but the Simple Monthly Payroll Schedule Template provides a structured design for adding the necessary details.

The template’s easy-to-use format allows you to add crucial dates related to the payment cycle so you never miss an important date.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Add the company name and contact details at the top

List the pay period, pay date, payroll submission date, and payroll processing date for a structured payroll workflow

Customize the dates and tags as per the workflow process to ensure comprehensive information

Maintain accountability by adding who prepared the payroll schedule

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, business owners, team managers, and HR professionals who want to maintain payment schedules and workflow.

17. Quarterly Payroll Schedule Template by Template. Net

Keeping payroll schedule records is now easy with the Quarterly Payroll Schedule Template.

Its detailed and precise structure includes all the important dates in the payroll schedule. Additionally, the template’s easy-to-follow format ensures that your team and clients understand the timelines easily.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Maintain quarterly records of payment schedules

Add important notes for the payroll schedule to not let anything slip through the cracks

Include timesheet deadline, payroll processing data, and payroll date to keep every task on track

Mention the name and contact details of the company to ensure completeness

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, business owners, team managers, and HR professionals looking to organize quarterly payrolls effectively.

💡 Pro Tip: AI-powered tools like ClickUp Brain make it simple to streamline payroll calendars and payments, among other HR processes. ClickUp Brain ensures a smooth workflow and saves time and effort in performing repetitive tasks. Convert time-consuming, repetitive tasks into streamlined, efficient processes with ClickUp Brain Here’s how it helps: Ask questions to get answers from your Docs, Tasks, and projects without manual searching

Automate repetitive tasks to ensure efficiency and accuracy

Maintain consistency in the payroll calendar with AI-powered suggestions

18. Hourly Payroll Schedule Template by Template. Net

Are you having trouble managing all your employees’ payment dates and amounts? The Hourly Payroll Schedule Template simplifies meeting payment deadlines and ensuring accurate payments.

The template features a well-structured layout. Therefore, you can include and organize all essential information about hourly employees for easy access.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

List department name, pay period, and payroll date to never forget the deadlines

Maintain employee-wise records for simple tracking

Include rates for hourly workers, total hours worked, and total pay for comprehensive records

Customize the payment period as per the terms, be it quarterly, monthly, or biweekly pay periods

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, business owners, team managers, and HR teams looking to record employee working hours and payment rates for accurate payroll information.

19. Year-End Bonus Schedule Template by Template. Net

Every employee gets a different bonus based on specific conditions, and the Year End Bonus Schedule Template offers a simple layout to maintain the terms.

The template helps maintain transparency in the bonus rates, so there is no bias. It also helps set bonus criteria and guides allocation during different periods.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

List the dates, eligibility criteria, and bonus rate to maintain transparency

Give a closure/disclaimer and add details about who to contact for dispute resolution

Get the schedule reviewed and signed by HR managers to ensure accuracy

Add company logo, company name, contact details, and social media to maintain a professional appeal

🔑 Ideal for: Business owners, team managers, and HR teams looking to manage bonus rates and schedules.

20. Excel Biweekly Payroll Calendar Template by QuickBooks

via QuickBooks

Do you follow biweekly pay periods? Then, maintaining the 26 pay periods of a calendar year is easy with the Excel Biweekly Payroll Calendar Template.

It helps minimize errors when tracking two paychecks per month, ensuring your biweekly pay schedule stays on track. The biweekly payroll calendar template also provides a structured way to keep all details about the biweekly pay schedule in one place.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Add the biweekly payroll schedule start date, pay period end date, and pay date to maintain completeness

Ensure accuracy in payroll dates with automated calculations

List all 26 pay periods and customize the dates based on the company’s payment cycles

Track the dates easily with an easy-to-follow format.

🔑 Ideal for: Business owners, team managers, and HR professionals looking to organize the biweekly payroll cycle.

21. Schedule Calendar Template by Microsoft

via Microsoft

The Schedule Calendar Template simplifies organizing the team’s roster, schedule, and calendar. The structured and labeled format makes it easy to customize and align the template with the company’s schedule.

Moreover, the template lets you follow a comprehensive approach so that no relevant detail is missed.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Customize the headings as per the payroll schedule and required details

Design a schedule, roster, and calendar in different sheets to maintain simplicity

Include customized formulas to update the information automatically

Add visuals to enhance the appeal and maintain professionalism

🔑 Ideal for: Business owners, team managers, and HR professionals looking for a structured approach to schedule management.

22. Google Sheets Weekly Payroll Template with Overtime and PTO by Clockify

via Clockify

Do you need a reliable payroll schedule to efficiently manage payroll details, especially when handling overtime and PTO calculations? Try the Google Sheets Weekly Payroll Template with Overtime and PTO. It offers a comprehensive structure to manage different categories of payments.

The template helps to maintain accuracy in an easy-to-follow format for precise calculations.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

List the total hours worked every day in different categories, including regular hours, overtime hours, and PTO hours

Add details about hourly rates for overtime and regular hours, along with earnings of regular + PTO and overtime

Include all the relevant reductions to ensure accurate payments

Automate the calculations with formulas to avoid errors

🔑 Ideal for: Business owners, team managers, and HR professionals looking to organize PTO and overtime payments.

23. PDF Payroll Calendar Template by Paycor

via Paycor

You must focus on every detail to ensure accurate calculation when handling the payroll.

The PDF Payroll Calendar Template helps you list the important payroll dates. This ensures that your employees are aware of when they will get paid. Plus, you can ensure that the payment is made before the deadline.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it

Highlight the processing date, pay date, and bank holiday for each month

Keep the payroll organized for the whole year to ensure a seamless workflow

Share with your team to let them know the payment dates

Ensure that all the paychecks are paid out on time without delays

🔑 Ideal for: Business owners, team managers, and HR professionals looking to list the payment dates for each month.

