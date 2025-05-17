10 nejlepších generátorů marketingových plánů pro rok 2025

🔍 Fact Check: 77% of organizations are drowning in marketing complexity. Even worse, 46% can’t optimize their campaigns, and 44% are stressed out.

Not exactly the kind of results you’d want. The fix? A solid marketing plan.

And creating a tailored marketing plan isn’t as complicated as it seems. Modern marketing planning software makes the process easier and more enjoyable, clarifying your marketing goals and strategy.

While some teams still rely on outdated spreadsheets, marketing plan generator tools like ClickUp offer real-time insights, built-in automation, and customizable dashboards to alleviate the stress of planning and execution.

Let’s dive into the top 10 tools that make building a comprehensive marketing plan easy without being overwhelmed. 🧩

What Should You Look for in a Marketing Plan Generator?

Wondering how a marketing plan generator fits into modern teams? It’s all about combining ease of use with powerful features that guide strategy from start to finish. Not all marketing plan generators offer essential features. The best tools stand out with three must-have features that separate the winners from the rest:

1. KPI Tracking

If your generator doesn’t link actions to accurate results, it’s not worth your time. The top tools provide clear insights into how your marketing efforts impact your bottom line through real-time marketing KPIs, with intuitive dashboards that help guide decisions.

2. An adaptable marketing template

Forget outdated templates. The best tools offer customizable marketing plan templates that adapt to your industry, scale with your business, and include creative brief templates to simplify market research and accommodate different campaign types.

3. Actionable marketing roadmaps

The best marketing roadmaps don’t just look good—they drive real execution. They should also connect to your team’s daily workflows and automatically adjust when needed.

Your roadmap should clearly define responsibilities and timelines, ensuring your strategy evolves with your business. This frees up more time for you to focus on other promotion strategies.

Best Marketing Plan Generators at a Glance

Here’s a quick overview of the top 10 marketing plan generators, highlighting their key features, best use cases, and pricing:

Tool Name Best for Primary Use Case Pricing ClickUp Best for marketing plan generation and project management Team size: Individuals, small businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises Marketing plan generation, task management, content creation, and campaign execution Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises HubSpot Marketing Hub Best for comprehensive marketing automationTeam size: Mid-market companies, enterprises Automated multi-channel campaign delivery, real-time performance tracking, integration with CRM Starts at $890/month for 3 seats Jasper AI Best for AI-powered content generation Team size: Content marketers, teams creating large amounts of copy Marketing calendar management, social media scheduling, and task dependencies Starts at $49/month per seat 15-Minute Plan Best for quick strategy development Team size: Small businesses, startups Quick marketing plan creation framework, actionable steps, and resource allocation Custom pricing MarketPlan Best for visual marketing planning Team size: Digital marketers, teams with a visual approach Visual campaign planning, simulate funnels, and predict performance Starts at $29/month for up to 5 users Copy. ai Best for AI marketing copy generation Team size: Content creation teams, marketers needing scalable content AI-driven copy generation, customizable templates, SEO optimization Free forever; Paid plans starting at $49/month per seat GrowthBar Best for SEO-focused marketing plans Team size: SEO marketers, content creators Marketing calendar management, social media scheduling, and task dependencies Free trial for 7 days; Paid plans starting at $36/month per user Zoho Marketing Automation Best for small business marketing Team size: Small businesses Lead scoring, behavior-based segmentation, and automated workflows Starts at $19/month per user; Enterprise: $59/month per user CoSchedule Best for marketing calendar managementTeam size: Marketing teams managing multiple campaigns Marketing calendar management, social media scheduling, task dependencies Free; Paid plans starting at $19/month per user SEMrush Marketing Calendar Best for SEO-integrated campaign planning Team size: SEO-focused teams, digital marketers SEO tools integration, task management, performance tracking, and competitive intelligence Pro: $139. 95/month; Guru: $249. 95/month

The 10 Best Marketing Plan Generators

Marketing plan generators range from simple templates to robust platforms. Our evaluation highlights tools that provide accurate, practical value for marketing teams.

1. ClickUp (Best for marketing plan generation and project management)

Here’s how you can build your marketing plan with ClickUp.

Start with ClickUp Brain for faster content and campaign planning

ClickUp Brain is your AI-powered assistant that simplifies marketing plan creation. It helps generate tailored content outlines, research summaries, and campaign briefs—so your team can spend less time digging through docs and more time executing.

Use ClickUp Brain to create a marketing plan within seconds

You simply enter a prompt in Clickup Brain, like the one above, and get a customized answer. Go a step further and feed ClickUp AI your brand guidelines, overarching marketing goals, and other details to get a customized plan!

Use the ClickUp Marketing Action Plan Template to organize your strategy

Want to get started quickly? Begin with the ClickUp Marketing Action Plan template.

Get free template Simply your marketing workflow with the ClickUp Marketing Action Plan Template

This marketing plan template provides a structured framework facilitating collaboration and visibility across all marketing activities. Use it to map strategies across channels and track real-time progress, budgets, and deadlines.

Here’s how it can help:

Set your goals : Define what you want to achieve, who your target audience is, and the message you want to communicate

Identify your objectives : List specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound objectives

Develop your strategy : Decide on the marketing channels to reach your audience, such as social media, email, or SEO

Create a timeline : Develop a schedule for your marketing activities to ensure timely execution

Allocate resources : Assign team members, set budgets, and plan deadlines for each task

Monitor and adjust: Track progress and adjust the plan based on performance

Collaborate and execute in one place

ClickUp Whiteboards let your team brainstorm and structure campaigns visually. They can also draft workflows, capture feedback, and link directly to tasks.

Use the ClickUp Whiteboards to brainstorm campaign ideas visually

ClickUp Docs allows you to create detailed campaign briefs, content plans, and strategic outlines with live collaboration, rich formatting, and embedded tasks.

Collaborate with your team to refine digital marketing campaigns using ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Tasks turn your strategy into action. Assign deliverables, set due dates, and track every campaign milestone using views like List, Calendar, or Board.

Assign tasks and add due dates for better execution of your marketing campaigns with ClickUp Tasks

Whether managing a small team or coordinating across departments, ClickUp ensures that your marketing plan stays on track, delivering measurable results and seamless collaboration. This is why ClickUp is the everything app for work, and the perfect marketing project management software for marketing teams of all sizes.

ClickUp best features

Tailor your workspace with customizable views like List, Board, or Gantt, allowing you to manage tasks and projects in a way that suits your team’s needs

Automate repetitive tasks and workflows to save time and reduce manual effort, so your team can focus on more strategic work

Integrate with various other tools, such as Google Drive, Slack, and Trello, to bring all your workflows and documents into one platform

Easily track the time spent on tasks and projects, helping you manage resources, allocate budget, and stay on top of deadlines

Set and track measurable goals for your team and campaigns, with built-in features to monitor progress and align efforts with overall business objectives

ClickUp limitations

Lacks direct content publishing features

A steep learning curve for beginners

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,300+ reviews)

💡Pro Tip: Use ClickUp Automations to assign tasks and notify stakeholders when critical actions, like content approvals, are required to keep your marketing plans moving.

Here’s what a G2 review says,

ClickUp saves a lot of time and effort by making it so easy to organize work, marketing plans, customers and more. Much more! Its ease of use also makes it quite fun to use, therefore it doesn’t take much time to get a new team up and running on ClickUp even when it’s an unknown new tool to them.

2. HubSpot Marketing Hub (Best for comprehensive marketing automation)

via HubSpot

Want to create data-backed campaigns that align with real customer behavior, not just assumptions? HubSpot Marketing Hub makes that possible.

This tool turns customer actions into marketing insights, helping you build smarter campaigns. You can automate email sequences, social posts, and content delivery based on user interactions.

Its built-in CRM keeps marketing and sales aligned on customer data and campaign performance. With real-time analytics, you can track campaign performance, tweak strategies, and double down on what works.

HubSpot Marketing Hub best features

Automate multi-channel campaign delivery to manage marketing efforts across various platforms

Monitor your performance with a dashboard that provides real-time insights

Integrate sales and marketing data to ensure alignment and better decision-making

Adjust campaigns with tools designed for quick and effective modifications

HubSpot Marketing Hub limitations

Feature complexity requires an initial setup time

Advanced automation needs strategic planning

HubSpot Marketing Hub pricing

Marketing Hub Professional: $890/month for three seats

Marketing Hub Enterprise: $3,600/month for five seats

HubSpot Marketing Hub ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (12,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (6,100+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: The first mass email marketing campaign occurred in 1978. A marketer named Gary Thuerk sent out an unsolicited email to 400 potential customers, resulting in $13 million in sales!

3. Jasper AI (Best for AI-powered content generation)

via Jasper AI

Jasper AI creates content while you focus on high-level strategy. Marketing teams can customize templates for their marketing plans and campaign briefs and collaborate on content development without losing their brand’s unique tone.

It tracks content performance to highlight what resonates with your audience. Use these insights to refine your campaigns and strengthen your marketing strategy.

Jasper AI best features

Uses contextual understanding to generate content based on prompts

Offers translation services and transcribes spoken language accurately

Ensures content originality by checking for matching text across the web

Provides various frameworks for effective content creation, such as AIDA (Attention, Interest, Desire, Action)

Generates content in over 30 languages, catering to a global audience

Jasper AI limitations

May oversimplify or misinterpret highly technical subjects

The plagiarism checker incurs additional costs.

Jasper AI pricing

Creator : $49/month per seat

Pro: $69/month per seat

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper AI ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,800+ reviews)

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

4. 15 Minute Plan (Best for quick strategy development)

Need a solid plan fast? The 15-Minute Plan is a marketing planning software that helps small businesses and startups create effective marketing strategies without overthinking.

The platform utilizes a structured, question-based framework to help you identify your marketing objectives, target audiences, and appropriate channels.

It also generates a customized marketing plan with actionable items, timelines, and resource allocation recommendations.

The 15-Minute Plan’s primary strength lies in enabling you to create professional marketing strategies without requiring extensive time or marketing expertise. Perfect for when you need results without the long setup.

15 Minute Plan best features

Navigate easily with an intuitive interface that suits all levels of expertise

Save time by creating a complete marketing plan in just 15 minutes

Follow actionable steps and resource suggestions to implement strategies effectively

15-Minute Plan limitations

While the tool offers customization, it may not fully address the unique needs of all businesses

Rapid planning may encourage focusing on immediate actions rather than long-term strategy development.

15-Minute Plan pricing

Custom Pricing

15-Minute Plan ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

5. MarketPlan (Best for visual marketing planning)

via MarketPlan

MarketPlan allows you to drag and drop elements on your digital canvas. Test different campaign scenarios and see potential ROI before spending your budget. Link your financial data directly to your marketing metrics, showing each strategy’s actual cost and expected returns.

It allows you to plan campaigns, assign tasks, leave feedback, and track live metrics—all on one canvas.

MarketPlan best features

Simulate funnels to test designs and predict performance

Monitor spending to stay within your marketing budget

Customize pre-designed templates for your specific needs

Manage campaigns across platforms with social media integration

MarketPlan limitations

Limited export funnel options for offline analysis

New users may find the extensive features overwhelming

MarketPlan pricing

Starter : $29/month for up to 5 users

Pro: $59/month

MarketPlan ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

👀 Did You Know: In 1994, webmasters had to manually submit their pages to the Yahoo directory for indexing, ensuring their site appeared in Yahoo’s search results when users searched.

6. Copy. ai (Best for AI marketing copy generation)

Copy. ai crafts multiple versions of your content while maintaining your brand voice. The product lets you test different approaches to find what resonates with your audience. It also allows you to generate marketing campaigns in minutes, from email sequences to social posts and blog articles.

The platform analyzes top-performing content in your industry and suggests proven approaches for your campaigns. After you input your marketing goals and audience details, Copy. ai creates a structured content plan with measurable targets.

Finally, review performance data to refine your message and scale what works across all your marketing channels.

Copy. ai best features

Leverage a wide range of customizable templates designed for specific marketing needs

Collaborate with your team to promote teamwork

Use the multilingual support feature to generate content for diverse audiences

Implement SEO optimization tools to enhance content visibility

Copy. ai limitations

The generated content may require significant editing

Copy. ai pricing

Free Forever

Starter : $49/month per seat

Advanced : $249/month (up to 5 seats)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Copy. ai ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (180+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews)

7. GrowthBar (Best for SEO-focused marketing plans)

via GrowthBar

GrowthBar is made for SEO-focused marketers. It helps you build keyword-driven strategies by identifying content gaps in your competitors’ sites, so you know exactly where to focus your efforts.

The platform creates detailed content briefs based on top-ranking posts, with word counts, topics to cover, and target keywords.

Track your content’s search performance and get suggestions for improvements that move the needle in one place. When search trends change, GrowthBar analyzes the latest marketing tactics and updates your content recommendations to keep your strategy current.

Each content you create has optimized meta descriptions and titles, helping you climb search rankings faster.

GrowthBar best features

Access entirely written, high-quality articles tailored to your SEO needs for scalable content solutions

Use AI to find valuable research sources and data that enhance your content’s credibility

Craft engaging sales emails quickly by inputting basic information, streamlining your outreach process

Generate creative blog post ideas based on user-defined keywords to overcome writer’s block

Install the GrowthBar Chrome extension to perform keyword research and competitor analysis

GrowthBar limitations

The tool is not compatible with most other browsers beyond Chrome

GrowthBar pricing

Free Trial for 7 days

Standard : $36/month per user

Pro : $74. 25/month per user

Agency: $149. 25/month per user

GrowthBar ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. Zoho Marketing Automation (Best for small business marketing)

via Zoho

Zoho is already a popular name when it comes to sales and marketing. Zoho Marketing Automation, its entity, allows you to create campaigns that adapt to how your prospects interact with your brand.

Zoho segments your audience based on their actions, from email clicks to website visits, automatically sending them relevant content. It lets you complete customer journeys and optimize each touchpoint to boost engagement.

The platform also connects with Zoho’s full business suite, giving your sales and service teams insight into campaign performance. You can set up automated workflows across email, social, and web channels while maintaining consistent messaging.

Your marketing data flows directly into sales and support tools, helping teams work from the same customer insights.

Zoho Marketing Automation best features

Score leads to prioritizing prospects based on their interactions and behaviors

Design web forms to capture visitor data and integrate it into your CRM without coding

Analyze campaign performance metrics to make data-driven adjustments

Manage events by sending invites, tracking attendance, and following up with attendees

Create personalized campaigns that adapt to user interactions and preferences

Zoho Marketing Automation limitations

Slow refresh rate and loading time

Limited integration options

Zoho Marketing Automation pricing

Standard: $19/month per user

Professional: $29/month per user

Enterprise: $59/month per user

Zoho Marketing Automation ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 2/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡Pro Tip: Organize your marketing calendar with colorful task tags to easily see which campaigns are ‘hot’ and ‘cold. ’

9. CoSchedule (Best for marketing calendar management)

via CoSchedule

A popular social media scheduler platform, CoSchedule allows you to easily create and maintain your marketing calendar. Set task dependencies, automate approval workflows, and track every project’s progress on the same platform.

The calendar syncs with your favorite marketing tools, showing social posts, blog content, email campaigns, and events in a single view.

You can schedule content across channels without switching platforms, keeping your publishing calendar consistent. Your teams can jump into any project, check deadlines, and track tasks without digging through multiple tools.

CoSchedule best features

Reshuffle and reshare top-performing posts with ReQueue

Automatically generate social media messages that follow best practices for each platform, saving time while maximizing audience engagement

Analyze campaign performance to understand what strategies are effective and identify areas for improvement

CoSchedule limitations

The platform layout can be complicated for beginners

No document or whiteboard feature to track campaign details

CoSchedule pricing

Free

Social Calendar: $19/month per user

Agency Calendar: $49/month per user

Content Calendar: Custom pricing

Marketing Suite: Custom pricing

CoSchedule ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: The first marketing automation tools weren’t software-based! In the early 1900s, businesses relied on direct mail campaigns and catalogs—remember those Sears and Roebuck mail-order catalogs?

10. SEMrush Marketing Calendar (Best for SEO-integrated campaign planning)

via SEMrush

SEMrush’s Marketing Calendar is perfect for marketers looking to integrate SEO and competitive insights into their planning. It allows you to craft data-driven strategies based on market trends and competitor movements.

Its comprehensive content marketing suite helps you at every stage of the process—from topic research and content optimization to performance tracking. The calendar makes coordinating and executing marketing campaigns across multiple channels easy.

Plus, SEMrush’s competitive intelligence tools give you a clear view of opportunities in your niche so you can fine-tune your strategies on the fly and stay ahead of the competition.

SEMRush Marketing Calendar best features

Assign tasks with precise deadlines and descriptions to ensure accountability

Track campaigns with detailed timelines and deliverables for organized execution

Optimize content using SEO tools to enhance visibility and engagement

Analyze performance metrics to assess effectiveness and guide future strategies

SEMRush Marketing Calendar limitations

A steeper learning curve, especially for those unfamiliar with comprehensive marketing tools

SEMRush Marketing Calendar pricing

Pro: $139. 95/month

Guru: $249. 95/month

Business: $499. 95/month

SEMRush Marketing Calendar ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 5/5 (2,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,200+ reviews)

Turn Your Marketing Vision Into Reality

Great ideas mean nothing without strong execution.

Modern marketing plan generators do more than fill in templates—they simplify workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and connect teams.

ClickUp is where you integrate all of these tools, tying them into your existing workflow for cohesion with your other teams.

It streamlines planning, tracking, and optimization in one platform, saving time and effort. With customizable features and integrations, it meets your team’s unique needs, eliminating the hassle of multiple tools.

Sign up for a free ClickUp account and turn your next campaign into the best one yet. 🚀