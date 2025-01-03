11 nejlepších správců souborů pro Android pro rok 2025

Every three years, you buy a new phone, full of hope and promises. Your plan? This time, you will periodically back up photos, clear out storage, and organize your files so you can find things on time.
Fast forward three months, and reality hits—you’ve chewed through 70% of your internal storage, and you’re frantically asking, “Where on earth did that PDF go?”
Sound familiar? Don’t worry; it happens to the best of us.
What you need isn’t just any file manager to simply locate your files. Forget the basic ones that only let you create, copy, move, and rename files.
You need a smart file manager that’s built for easy file management—one that doesn’t just shove files into folders but actually helps you organize them the way you want.
Imagine a tool that can sift through the mess and find your documents even if you forgot their titles. Bonus features? It can also encrypt files and upload them to cloud storage services for seamless file sharing.
In this article, we will share a list of tools that can do all of the above and more. Let’s explore the top 11 Android file managers you can use to organize and share your files.
⏰ 60-Second Summary
Here is a quick overview of the best Android file managers:
- ClickUp (Best for centralized file organization and collaboration)
- Total Commander (Best for advanced file operations and FTP support)
- X Plore File Manager (Best for dual-pane file navigation and seamless sharing)
- Files (Best for simple file organization and storage management)
- Amaze File Manager (Best for secure and efficient file space management)
- ES File Explorer (Best for file transfers and cloud integration)
- Solid Explorer (Best for secure file encryption and root-level access)
- FX File Explorer (Best for multitasking and media-friendly file management)
- Astro File Manager (Best for easy file sorting, backups, and cloud syncing)
- MiXplorer Silver (Best for advanced tools and supporting app development)
- Root Explorer (Best for root users managing system files and permissions)
What Should You Look for in Android File Managers
Picking the right Android file manager app doesn’t have to be a long process for you. Here’s a handy feature checklist to follow:
- Intuitive interface: Look for a clean design with easy navigation and drag-and-drop functionality for a better user experience
- Comprehensive file operations: Ensure the tool supports actions like copying, moving, deleting, renaming, bookmarking, and file compression (e. g. , ZIP, RAR)
- Cloud and network integration: Opt for managers that connect seamlessly to cloud storage (Google Drive, Dropbox) and network locations (SMB, FTP)
- Advanced search functionality: Use tools with filters for file type, size, or date and features like OCR to locate content within images or scanned documents
- Strong security features: Choose apps with encryption, password-protected folders, and secure sharing options for sensitive files
- Root access: For advanced users, select managers that allow modification of system files and app data for more control
- Built-in media capabilities: Look for integrated viewers or players for images, videos, and documents to avoid switching between apps
- Customizable options: Pick tools with themes, layouts, and shortcuts to personalize the interface for your preferences
The 11 Best Android File Managers
1. ClickUp (Best for centralized file organization and collaboration)
ClickUp really puts the managing in the file manager.
Unlike typical file managers, where finding documents feels like a chore, ClickUp ensures you always know where everything is.
Say you’re bursting with business ideas daily, but your documents are scattered across random folders. Over time, they lose context or disappear into the void.
ClickUp fixes this with its Project Hierarchy, giving every file a clear home. Start with Workspaces for broad classification categories like ‘Work’ or ‘Personal,’ then add Spaces for projects like ‘Marketing’ or ‘Client Work. ’
Drill down further with Folders for subcategories. It’s all neatly structured, so you can easily see the big picture without losing track of the details.
Also, if we’re speaking about context, ClickUp Docs does an amazing job. First, you can store anything from company wikis to client contracts on Docs. You can then connect these documents to workflows, making sure the assignee understands their tasks perfectly.
Finding files is just as simple. ClickUp’s Connected Search lets you locate anything instantly, whether in ClickUp, a connected app, or your local drive.
ClickUp Brain’s task extractor feature improves the search functionality. It scans massive amounts of project data, including emails, documents, and conversations. The AI assistant automatically identifies key tasks, deadlines, and dependencies with simple inputs like your project details and creates a neatly organized task list, prioritizing what matters most.
🍪 Bonus: ClickUp also integrates with your favorite apps (Google Drive, Dropbox, and many others), so you won’t have to hop between apps to find what you need.
ClickUp best features
- Hierarchy structure: Use ClickUp’s unique Project Hierarchy to organize Workspaces, Spaces, Folders, and Lists, making it easy to locate and manage files while keeping the big picture in view
- List View: Filter and search for specific tasks or files based on criteria like deadlines, priorities, or file types to gain a clear overview of your workspace
- Custom colors: Customize List and Folder colors to visually distinguish projects or indicate statuses, helping you identify work areas at a glance
- Tags and labels: Categorize files with tags and labels based on document type, priority, or project phase, improving searchability and organization
- ClickUp Docs: Store all company documents under one roof and connect them directly to workflows
- ClickUp Brain: Analyze emails, documents, and conversations via AI to identify tasks, deadlines, and dependencies, automatically generating a prioritized task list to save time
- Connected Search: Search for files across ClickUp, connected apps, or your local drive with custom commands, all accessible from anywhere in your Workspace
- Multiple views: Choose from multiple ClickUp Views like List, Kanban, or Everything View to organize and visualize files according to your preference
- Ready-to-use templates: Use templates like ClickUp’s Project Management Folder Structure Template to set up consistent workflows, track progress, and boost team accountability
ClickUp limitations
- With its vast array of features, new users might find it somewhat hard to navigate initially
- Certain advanced features, like detailed customizations and integrations, are not fully available in the mobile app
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,300+ reviews)
2. Total Commander (Best for advanced file operations and FTP support)
Total Commander is a free file manager that bundles up file encryption, a simple interface, and a built-in ZIP tool to create an Android file management experience beyond basic browsing.
Whether comparing files, managing FTP servers, or packing and unpacking archives, Total Commander ensures you’re in complete control of your files and helps you share them securely in different formats.
Total Commander best features
- Protect your data with encoding and decoding in XXE, UUE, and MIME formats, along with file splitting and combining for large files
- Get a user-friendly design available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions, offering direct access to Network Neighborhood
- Access a built-in FTP client compatible with most FTP servers and mainframes, enabling remote file transfers with ease
- Handle ZIP files using ZLIB technology and supports unpacking formats like ARJ, ZIP, and GZ
- Copy files directly between archives, streamlining file management across Android devices
Total Commander limitations
- Requires workarounds for SD card writing, particularly for KitKat Android users
- Cannot copy files in the background, requiring active monitoring during transfers
- Relies on OLE2 libraries for drag-and-drop and advanced functionality
- The 16-bit version doesn’t support drag-and-drop functionality
- Doesn’t support high ASCII characters, affecting languages with accents or special symbols
Total Commander pricing
- Free
Total Commander ratings and reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
3. X Plore File Manager (Best for dual-pane file navigation and seamless sharing)
X-Plore File Manager brings a fresh perspective to Android file sharing software with its dual-pane layout, which reduces the time taken to copy, move, and share files on an Android device.
Whether you’re sharing files over Wi-Fi, accessing cloud storage, or managing USB drives, X-Plore offers a suite of tools to manage and share your files. A few notable features are its support for subtitles for media files and a built-in recycle bin tool that helps you recover accidentally deleted files.
X Plore File Manager best features
- View two folders side-by-side, making it easy to copy and move files between them
- Access external devices like USB drives or mass storage effortlessly
- Share files over a shared Wi-Fi network without the hassle of cables
- Play videos with subtitles directly within the app, alongside support for viewing images and other file types
- Restore accidentally deleted files easily using the built-in recycle bin
📌 Example: A wildlife photographer returning from a trip to the Serengeti uses X-Plore’s built-in file manager to sort hundreds of RAW images from their SD card into their Android device. Using the dual-pane layout, they transfer selected files directly into categorized folders for ‘Lions,’ ‘Elephants,’ and ‘Landscapes. ’ The recycle bin feature ensures that any accidental deletions can be easily restored, while the integrated video player helps them preview and trim clips without leaving the app.
X Plore File Manager limitations
- Deleted cloud storage files can’t always be recovered, so users must proceed carefully
- Devices running Android 14+ report challenges distinguishing folder structures
- Reports of bugs, such as APK files being hidden by default in certain versions, have surfaced
- Issues with connecting to Google Drive and FTP servers due to recurring login prompts
- Android 13+ requires permissions for each sub-folder, leading to delays
X Plore File Manager pricing
- Free
X Plore File Manager rating and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
4. Files (Best for simple file organization and storage management)
Files is Google’s answer to a capable Android file organization software.
Beyond organizing files and folders, Files offers a built-in solution for clearing cache, removing duplicate files, and reclaiming storage—all without needing in-app purchases.
With its intuitive design and practical features, Files is handy for users who want a convenient way to manage their files on their Android devices.
Files best features
- Manage and view two folders simultaneously for seamless navigation without constant switching
- Create and extract ZIP, RAR, and 7z files, with built-in integration for Google Drive, OneDrive, and iCloud
- Preview photos, documents, and videos without opening them, saving time during file management
- Use hashes from the properties window to identify and compare files for accuracy
- Navigate extensive file systems easily with Column View, regardless of the depth or size of directories
Files limitations
- Some files or folders may require specific account permissions, complicating accessibility
- Permissions for multi-window support often need to be updated manually after system updates
- Requires manual sorting for duplicate or unauthorized files, which can be time-consuming
- Duplicates in file storage can lead to wasted memory and inefficiency
- Best suited for smaller-scale file management tasks, making it less ideal for large-scale operations
💡 Pro Tip: Delete duplicate files regularly to free up storage space and improve your device’s performance.
Files pricing
- Free
Files ratings and reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
5. Amaze File Manager (Best for secure and efficient file space management)
With its open-source foundation, Amaze File Manager ensures transparency and user control while providing powerful file management tools.
This tool is designed for users who prioritize space and security on their Android devices, whether safeguarding privacy with AES encryption or easily accessing storage details.
Amaze File Manager best features
- manage and develop files stored on cloud platforms with an optional plugin
- Create FTP servers or connect to external FTP clients for seamless file transfers
- Access the root explorer functionality with an inbuilt SQLite database viewer for advanced file operations
- Secure files with AES encryption, backed by fingerprint or password protection as per user preference
- Get detailed storage statistics for internal and external memory at a glance
📌 Example: A freelance legal consultant working from home relies on Amaze File Manager to manage confidential case files. They use the AES encryption feature to password-protect sensitive documents before sharing them with clients via a secure cloud platform. With storage insights, they monitor available memory to ensure there’s always space for new casework.
Amaze File Manager limitations
- KitKat devices may face challenges performing basic operations on external storage, including SD cards
- Accessing parent folders requires extensive scrolling, especially for lengthy folder names
- Some Android devices may complicate setting Amaze File Manager as the default file manager
- Users can’t disable animations, which some find inconvenient
- Hitting the options icon in the list view can be difficult due to its placement
Amaze File Manager pricing
- Free
Amaze File Manager rating and reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
6. ES File Explorer (Best for file transfers and cloud integration)
Imagine transferring files between your device and the cloud—it can feel like a long, cumbersome process.
Designed by ES Global, ES File Explorer simplifies this process, ensuring smooth file movement in both directions. Whether you’re accessing cloud storage, managing local files, or playing media directly within the app, ES File Explorer is a convenient option for Android users to manage files.
ES File Explorer best features
- Browse, move, delete, rename, and organize files with ease
- Play audio and video files directly within the app, saving time on media review
- Access and manage system files with advanced root-level capabilities
- Install and uninstall apps effortlessly, with features to clean up unused applications
- Zip and unzip folders for efficient file storage and sharing
ES File Explorer limitations
- Users must ensure they install a secure and trusted version of the app due to past privacy-related controversies
ES File Explorer pricing
- Free
- ES Pro: $6. 99 monthly
- ES remove ads: $1. 99
ES File Explorer rating and reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
7. Solid Explorer (Best for secure file encryption and root-level access)
Solid Explorer’s USP lies in combining sleek design and customizable themes with root-level access features.
With its dual-pane layout, managing local and cloud files side by side is a breeze. Add advanced encryption, archive support, and the ability to access system-level files; you’ve got a tool that truly lives up to its name.
Solid Explorer best features
- Protect files using password or fingerprint-based encryption for added security
- Quickly locate files with the app’s efficient indexing feature
- Connect your Android device to a PC via an FTP server to access local files easily
- Personalize the app’s interface with customizable themes for a tailored experience
- Manage ZIP, 7ZIP, and RAR files effortlessly for streamlined file compression and extraction
💡 Pro Tip: Enable file encryption for sensitive documents to ensure they remain secure, especially when sharing files.
Solid Explorer limitations
- Allows third-party access to user data with consent, raising privacy considerations
- Lacks a specific tool for analyzing storage, though space usage can still be tracked in the app drawer
Solid Explorer pricing
- Free
- Paid Version: $5. 99
Solid Explorer review
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
8. FX File Explorer (Best for multitasking and media-friendly file management)
FX File Explorer is dedicated to Android users who value flexibility and a clean interface.
This popular Android file management app offers a free base module and paid add-ons, so you only pay for what you use.
Designed for both phones and tablets, it offers dual-view mode, cloud storage integration, and advanced encryption to keep your files and media organized and secure.
FX File Explorer best features
- View and manage two folders side-by-side, enhancing multitasking
- Use swipe-to-select gestures and boost efficiency with a Material Design UI
- Integrate with cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and SugarSync
- Secure files with AES-256/AES-128 encryption and support encrypted zip files
- Simplify browsing media files by sorting them via artist, album, or playlist
FX File Explorer limitations
- Can’t open APK files downloaded from the Google Play Store
- Requires approximate location permissions for Android 8. 0 and later, raising usability concerns
- Users may experience problems connecting to Google Drive
FX File Explorer pricing
- Main Model: Free
- Add-ons: Dependent on features
FX File Explorer reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
9. Astro File Manager (Best for easy file sorting, backups, and cloud syncing)
Astro File Manager is an all-in-one tool for organizing, transferring, and backing up files on your Android device.
Whether you’re managing files on internal storage, SD cards, or cloud services, Astro’s ability to sort and categorize files means no more endless scrolling to find what you need. It also has useful cloud and local storage that lets you manage content in both locations.
Astro File Manager best features
- Move, copy, rename, and share files seamlessly across internal storage, SD cards, and cloud services
- Organize files effortlessly for quick access with minimal hassle
- Manage content on cloud platforms and local storage, ensuring flexibility
Astro File Manager limitations
- Lacks a cut function and may exhibit performance hiccups on certain devices
- Hides file extensions, making browsing less intuitive for some users
Astro File Manager pricing
- Free
Astro File Manager reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
10. MiXplorer Silver (Best for advanced plugins and sharing files)
MiXplorer is a feature-rich file management software for Android that enables users to move, back up, rename, share, and compress files, including those in MiXplorer-specific or standard file formats.
Additional plugins such as Archiver, Image, Tagger, and PDF are paid options for app development.
MiXplorer Silver best features
- Enjoy unlimited tabs and dual-panel support in landscape mode, with drag-and-drop functionality for task creation
- Customize view modes for individual folders and sort files effortlessly
- Personalize bookmarks based on file types, ensuring quick access to frequently used files
📌 Example: A data analyst reviewing reports, spreadsheets, and databases across multiple formats can use MiXplorer’s tabbed browsing feature to open multiple directories simultaneously. The app also helps them drag and drop files into relevant folders and compresses archived data into encrypted ZIP files for secure sharing.
MiXplorer Silver limitations
- While numerous add-ons are available, only a few are useful for local network tasks
- The paid version primarily supports development rather than unlocking exclusive features
MiXplorer Silver pricing
- Free
- Paid: $5. 99
MiXplorer Silver reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
11. Root Explorer (Best for root users managing system files and permissions)
Root Explorer is the right fit for Android users who need full access to their device’s file system, including the hidden data folder.
Root Explorer empowers root users to dive deep into system files, manage permissions, and perform advanced tasks that regular file managers can’t handle. With cloud support and multiple tabs, it balances power with convenience, making it an essential tool for tech-savvy users who demand more control over their devices.
📌 Example: An Android developer troubleshooting an app issue needs access to system files that are typically hidden. Using Root Explorer, they dive into the data folder, modify permissions on specific files, and bookmark frequently used directories for easy access. Multiple tab support allows them to switch between logs, system folders, and Dropbox for seamless debugging.
Root Explorer best features
- Manage multiple tabs simultaneously and leverage cloud support with Google Drive and Dropbox integration
- Easily modify file permissions with a simple long-press on the desired file
- Create bookmarks for quick access and share files effortlessly via email or Bluetooth
Root Explorer limitations
- Rooting a device voids its warranty, which deters some users from using Root Explorer
- Rooted devices may lose access to certain high-security applications
- Modifying system files post-rooting can lead to device malfunction or bricking
Root Explorer pricing
- Free
- Paid: $4. 99
Root Explorer reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
File Chaos? ClickUp Says, “Not On My Watch”
We get it—it’s a vicious cycle: You stress out because you can’t find your documents, and organizing them feels like climbing Mount Everest.
Here’s where ClickUp steps in.
With its Project Hierarchy, you can give every file a proper home right from the start, whether in a Workspace, Space, or Folder.
Need to locate something fast? The Connected Search feature lets you find files instantly, even across connected apps.
Add to that customizable colors, tags, and ready-to-use templates, and you have a tool that transforms chaos into clarity.
Don’t let your files keep running the show. Sign up on ClickUp now and take back control!