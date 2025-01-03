11 nejlepších správců souborů pro Android pro rok 2025

Every three years, you buy a new phone, full of hope and promises. Your plan? This time, you will periodically back up photos, clear out storage, and organize your files so you can find things on time.

Fast forward three months, and reality hits—you’ve chewed through 70% of your internal storage, and you’re frantically asking, “Where on earth did that PDF go?”

Sound familiar? Don’t worry; it happens to the best of us.

What you need isn’t just any file manager to simply locate your files. Forget the basic ones that only let you create, copy, move, and rename files.

You need a smart file manager that’s built for easy file management—one that doesn’t just shove files into folders but actually helps you organize them the way you want.

Imagine a tool that can sift through the mess and find your documents even if you forgot their titles. Bonus features? It can also encrypt files and upload them to cloud storage services for seamless file sharing.

In this article, we will share a list of tools that can do all of the above and more. Let’s explore the top 11 Android file managers you can use to organize and share your files.

What Should You Look for in Android File Managers

Picking the right Android file manager app doesn’t have to be a long process for you. Here’s a handy feature checklist to follow:

Intuitive interface : Look for a clean design with easy navigation and drag-and-drop functionality for a better user experience

Comprehensive file operations : Ensure the tool supports actions like copying, moving, deleting, renaming, bookmarking, and file compression (e. g. , ZIP, RAR)

Cloud and network integration : Opt for managers that connect seamlessly to cloud storage (Google Drive, Dropbox) and network locations (SMB, FTP)

Advanced search functionality : Use tools with filters for file type, size, or date and features like OCR to locate content within images or scanned documents

Strong security features : Choose apps with encryption, password-protected folders, and secure sharing options for sensitive files

Root access : For advanced users, select managers that allow modification of system files and app data for more control

Built-in media capabilities : Look for integrated viewers or players for images, videos, and documents to avoid switching between apps

Customizable options: Pick tools with themes, layouts, and shortcuts to personalize the interface for your preferences

The 11 Best Android File Managers

1. ClickUp (Best for centralized file organization and collaboration)

ClickUp really puts the managing in the file manager.

Unlike typical file managers, where finding documents feels like a chore, ClickUp ensures you always know where everything is.

Say you’re bursting with business ideas daily, but your documents are scattered across random folders. Over time, they lose context or disappear into the void.

ClickUp fixes this with its Project Hierarchy, giving every file a clear home. Start with Workspaces for broad classification categories like ‘Work’ or ‘Personal,’ then add Spaces for projects like ‘Marketing’ or ‘Client Work. ’

Stay Organized with ClickUp’s List Overview Add context to your files and documents using ClickUp’s List overview

Drill down further with Folders for subcategories. It’s all neatly structured, so you can easily see the big picture without losing track of the details.

Also, if we’re speaking about context, ClickUp Docs does an amazing job. First, you can store anything from company wikis to client contracts on Docs. You can then connect these documents to workflows, making sure the assignee understands their tasks perfectly.

Connect your ClickUp Docs with workflows to provide more context to tasks

Finding files is just as simple. ClickUp’s Connected Search lets you locate anything instantly, whether in ClickUp, a connected app, or your local drive.

ClickUp lets you connect your favorite apps and search for any file with simple keywords through Connected Search

ClickUp Brain’s task extractor feature improves the search functionality. It scans massive amounts of project data, including emails, documents, and conversations. The AI assistant automatically identifies key tasks, deadlines, and dependencies with simple inputs like your project details and creates a neatly organized task list, prioritizing what matters most.

🍪 Bonus: ClickUp also integrates with your favorite apps (Google Drive, Dropbox, and many others), so you won’t have to hop between apps to find what you need.

ClickUp best features

Hierarchy structure : Use ClickUp’s unique Project Hierarchy to organize Workspaces, Spaces, Folders, and Lists, making it easy to locate and manage files while keeping the big picture in view

List View : Filter and search for specific tasks or files based on criteria like deadlines, priorities, or file types to gain a clear overview of your workspace

Custom colors : Customize List and Folder colors to visually distinguish projects or indicate statuses, helping you identify work areas at a glance

Tags and labels : Categorize files with tags and labels based on document type, priority, or project phase, improving searchability and organization

ClickUp Docs : Store all company documents under one roof and connect them directly to workflows

ClickUp Brain : Analyze emails, documents, and conversations via AI to identify tasks, deadlines, and dependencies, automatically generating a prioritized task list to save time

Connected Search : Search for files across ClickUp, connected apps, or your local drive with custom commands, all accessible from anywhere in your Workspace

Multiple views : Choose from multiple : Choose from multiple ClickUp Views like List, Kanban, or Everything View to organize and visualize files according to your preference

Ready-to-use templates: Use templates like : Use templates like ClickUp’s Project Management Folder Structure Template to set up consistent workflows, track progress, and boost team accountability

ClickUp limitations

With its vast array of features, new users might find it somewhat hard to navigate initially

Certain advanced features, like detailed customizations and integrations, are not fully available in the mobile app

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,300+ reviews)

2. Total Commander (Best for advanced file operations and FTP support)

via Google Play

Total Commander is a free file manager that bundles up file encryption, a simple interface, and a built-in ZIP tool to create an Android file management experience beyond basic browsing.

Whether comparing files, managing FTP servers, or packing and unpacking archives, Total Commander ensures you’re in complete control of your files and helps you share them securely in different formats.

Total Commander best features

Protect your data with encoding and decoding in XXE, UUE, and MIME formats, along with file splitting and combining for large files

Get a user-friendly design available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions, offering direct access to Network Neighborhood

Access a built-in FTP client compatible with most FTP servers and mainframes, enabling remote file transfers with ease

Handle ZIP files using ZLIB technology and supports unpacking formats like ARJ, ZIP, and GZ

Copy files directly between archives, streamlining file management across Android devices

Total Commander limitations

Requires workarounds for SD card writing, particularly for KitKat Android users

Cannot copy files in the background, requiring active monitoring during transfers

Relies on OLE2 libraries for drag-and-drop and advanced functionality

The 16-bit version doesn’t support drag-and-drop functionality

Doesn’t support high ASCII characters, affecting languages with accents or special symbols

Total Commander pricing

Free

Total Commander ratings and reviews

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

3. X Plore File Manager (Best for dual-pane file navigation and seamless sharing)

via Google Play

X-Plore File Manager brings a fresh perspective to Android file sharing software with its dual-pane layout, which reduces the time taken to copy, move, and share files on an Android device.

Whether you’re sharing files over Wi-Fi, accessing cloud storage, or managing USB drives, X-Plore offers a suite of tools to manage and share your files. A few notable features are its support for subtitles for media files and a built-in recycle bin tool that helps you recover accidentally deleted files.

X Plore File Manager best features

View two folders side-by-side, making it easy to copy and move files between them

Access external devices like USB drives or mass storage effortlessly

Share files over a shared Wi-Fi network without the hassle of cables

Play videos with subtitles directly within the app, alongside support for viewing images and other file types

Restore accidentally deleted files easily using the built-in recycle bin

📌 Example: A wildlife photographer returning from a trip to the Serengeti uses X-Plore’s built-in file manager to sort hundreds of RAW images from their SD card into their Android device. Using the dual-pane layout, they transfer selected files directly into categorized folders for ‘Lions,’ ‘Elephants,’ and ‘Landscapes. ’ The recycle bin feature ensures that any accidental deletions can be easily restored, while the integrated video player helps them preview and trim clips without leaving the app.

X Plore File Manager limitations

Deleted cloud storage files can’t always be recovered, so users must proceed carefully

Devices running Android 14+ report challenges distinguishing folder structures

Reports of bugs, such as APK files being hidden by default in certain versions, have surfaced

Issues with connecting to Google Drive and FTP servers due to recurring login prompts

Android 13+ requires permissions for each sub-folder, leading to delays

X Plore File Manager pricing

Free

X Plore File Manager rating and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

4. Files (Best for simple file organization and storage management)

via Google Files

Files is Google’s answer to a capable Android file organization software.

Beyond organizing files and folders, Files offers a built-in solution for clearing cache, removing duplicate files, and reclaiming storage—all without needing in-app purchases.

With its intuitive design and practical features, Files is handy for users who want a convenient way to manage their files on their Android devices.

Files best features

Manage and view two folders simultaneously for seamless navigation without constant switching

Create and extract ZIP, RAR, and 7z files, with built-in integration for Google Drive, OneDrive, and iCloud

Preview photos, documents, and videos without opening them, saving time during file management

Use hashes from the properties window to identify and compare files for accuracy

Navigate extensive file systems easily with Column View, regardless of the depth or size of directories

Files limitations

Some files or folders may require specific account permissions, complicating accessibility

Permissions for multi-window support often need to be updated manually after system updates

Requires manual sorting for duplicate or unauthorized files, which can be time-consuming

Duplicates in file storage can lead to wasted memory and inefficiency

Best suited for smaller-scale file management tasks, making it less ideal for large-scale operations

💡 Pro Tip: Delete duplicate files regularly to free up storage space and improve your device’s performance.

Files pricing

Free

Files ratings and reviews

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

5. Amaze File Manager (Best for secure and efficient file space management)

via Google Play

With its open-source foundation, Amaze File Manager ensures transparency and user control while providing powerful file management tools.

This tool is designed for users who prioritize space and security on their Android devices, whether safeguarding privacy with AES encryption or easily accessing storage details.

Amaze File Manager best features

manage and develop files stored on cloud platforms with an optional plugin

Create FTP servers or connect to external FTP clients for seamless file transfers

Access the root explorer functionality with an inbuilt SQLite database viewer for advanced file operations

Secure files with AES encryption, backed by fingerprint or password protection as per user preference

Get detailed storage statistics for internal and external memory at a glance

📌 Example: A freelance legal consultant working from home relies on Amaze File Manager to manage confidential case files. They use the AES encryption feature to password-protect sensitive documents before sharing them with clients via a secure cloud platform. With storage insights, they monitor available memory to ensure there’s always space for new casework.

Amaze File Manager limitations

KitKat devices may face challenges performing basic operations on external storage, including SD cards

Accessing parent folders requires extensive scrolling, especially for lengthy folder names

Some Android devices may complicate setting Amaze File Manager as the default file manager

Users can’t disable animations, which some find inconvenient

Hitting the options icon in the list view can be difficult due to its placement

Amaze File Manager pricing

Free

Amaze File Manager rating and reviews

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

6. ES File Explorer (Best for file transfers and cloud integration)

via Google Play

Imagine transferring files between your device and the cloud—it can feel like a long, cumbersome process.

Designed by ES Global, ES File Explorer simplifies this process, ensuring smooth file movement in both directions. Whether you’re accessing cloud storage, managing local files, or playing media directly within the app, ES File Explorer is a convenient option for Android users to manage files.

ES File Explorer best features

Browse, move, delete, rename, and organize files with ease

Play audio and video files directly within the app, saving time on media review

Access and manage system files with advanced root-level capabilities

Install and uninstall apps effortlessly, with features to clean up unused applications

Zip and unzip folders for efficient file storage and sharing

ES File Explorer limitations

Users must ensure they install a secure and trusted version of the app due to past privacy-related controversies

ES File Explorer pricing

Free

ES Pro : $6. 99 monthly

ES remove ads: $1. 99

ES File Explorer rating and reviews

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

7. Solid Explorer (Best for secure file encryption and root-level access)

via Solid Explorer

Solid Explorer’s USP lies in combining sleek design and customizable themes with root-level access features.

With its dual-pane layout, managing local and cloud files side by side is a breeze. Add advanced encryption, archive support, and the ability to access system-level files; you’ve got a tool that truly lives up to its name.

Solid Explorer best features

Protect files using password or fingerprint-based encryption for added security

Quickly locate files with the app’s efficient indexing feature

Connect your Android device to a PC via an FTP server to access local files easily

Personalize the app’s interface with customizable themes for a tailored experience

Manage ZIP, 7ZIP, and RAR files effortlessly for streamlined file compression and extraction

💡 Pro Tip: Enable file encryption for sensitive documents to ensure they remain secure, especially when sharing files.

Solid Explorer limitations

Allows third-party access to user data with consent, raising privacy considerations

Lacks a specific tool for analyzing storage, though space usage can still be tracked in the app drawer

Solid Explorer pricing

Free

Paid Version: $5. 99

Solid Explorer review

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

8. FX File Explorer (Best for multitasking and media-friendly file management)

via Google Play

FX File Explorer is dedicated to Android users who value flexibility and a clean interface.

This popular Android file management app offers a free base module and paid add-ons, so you only pay for what you use.

Designed for both phones and tablets, it offers dual-view mode, cloud storage integration, and advanced encryption to keep your files and media organized and secure.

FX File Explorer best features

View and manage two folders side-by-side, enhancing multitasking

Use swipe-to-select gestures and boost efficiency with a Material Design UI

Integrate with cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and SugarSync

Secure files with AES-256/AES-128 encryption and support encrypted zip files

Simplify browsing media files by sorting them via artist, album, or playlist

FX File Explorer limitations

Can’t open APK files downloaded from the Google Play Store

Requires approximate location permissions for Android 8. 0 and later, raising usability concerns

Users may experience problems connecting to Google Drive

FX File Explorer pricing

Main Model : Free

Add-ons: Dependent on features

FX File Explorer reviews

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

9. Astro File Manager (Best for easy file sorting, backups, and cloud syncing)

via Google Play

Astro File Manager is an all-in-one tool for organizing, transferring, and backing up files on your Android device.

Whether you’re managing files on internal storage, SD cards, or cloud services, Astro’s ability to sort and categorize files means no more endless scrolling to find what you need. It also has useful cloud and local storage that lets you manage content in both locations.

Astro File Manager best features

Move, copy, rename, and share files seamlessly across internal storage, SD cards, and cloud services

Organize files effortlessly for quick access with minimal hassle

Manage content on cloud platforms and local storage, ensuring flexibility

Astro File Manager limitations

Lacks a cut function and may exhibit performance hiccups on certain devices

Hides file extensions, making browsing less intuitive for some users

Astro File Manager pricing

Free

Astro File Manager reviews

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

10. MiXplorer Silver (Best for advanced plugins and sharing files)

via MiXplorer

MiXplorer is a feature-rich file management software for Android that enables users to move, back up, rename, share, and compress files, including those in MiXplorer-specific or standard file formats.

Additional plugins such as Archiver, Image, Tagger, and PDF are paid options for app development.

MiXplorer Silver best features

Enjoy unlimited tabs and dual-panel support in landscape mode, with drag-and-drop functionality for task creation

Customize view modes for individual folders and sort files effortlessly

Personalize bookmarks based on file types, ensuring quick access to frequently used files

📌 Example: A data analyst reviewing reports, spreadsheets, and databases across multiple formats can use MiXplorer’s tabbed browsing feature to open multiple directories simultaneously. The app also helps them drag and drop files into relevant folders and compresses archived data into encrypted ZIP files for secure sharing.

MiXplorer Silver limitations

While numerous add-ons are available, only a few are useful for local network tasks

The paid version primarily supports development rather than unlocking exclusive features

MiXplorer Silver pricing

Free

Paid: $5. 99

MiXplorer Silver reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

11. Root Explorer (Best for root users managing system files and permissions)

via Root Explorer

Root Explorer is the right fit for Android users who need full access to their device’s file system, including the hidden data folder.

Root Explorer empowers root users to dive deep into system files, manage permissions, and perform advanced tasks that regular file managers can’t handle. With cloud support and multiple tabs, it balances power with convenience, making it an essential tool for tech-savvy users who demand more control over their devices.

📌 Example: An Android developer troubleshooting an app issue needs access to system files that are typically hidden. Using Root Explorer, they dive into the data folder, modify permissions on specific files, and bookmark frequently used directories for easy access. Multiple tab support allows them to switch between logs, system folders, and Dropbox for seamless debugging.

Root Explorer best features

Manage multiple tabs simultaneously and leverage cloud support with Google Drive and Dropbox integration

Easily modify file permissions with a simple long-press on the desired file

Create bookmarks for quick access and share files effortlessly via email or Bluetooth

Root Explorer limitations

Rooting a device voids its warranty, which deters some users from using Root Explorer

Rooted devices may lose access to certain high-security applications

Modifying system files post-rooting can lead to device malfunction or bricking

Root Explorer pricing

Free

Paid: $4. 99

Root Explorer reviews

Capterra : Not enough reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

File Chaos? ClickUp Says, “Not On My Watch”

We get it—it’s a vicious cycle: You stress out because you can’t find your documents, and organizing them feels like climbing Mount Everest.

Here’s where ClickUp steps in.

With its Project Hierarchy, you can give every file a proper home right from the start, whether in a Workspace, Space, or Folder.

Need to locate something fast? The Connected Search feature lets you find files instantly, even across connected apps.

Add to that customizable colors, tags, and ready-to-use templates, and you have a tool that transforms chaos into clarity.

Don’t let your files keep running the show. Sign up on ClickUp now and take back control!