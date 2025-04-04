Bezplatné šablony Excel pro prognózy, které zlepší vaše rozhodování

A good forecaster is not smarter than everyone else; he merely has his ignorance better organized.

A good forecaster is not smarter than everyone else; he merely has his ignorance better organized.

If Nostradamus, the French astrologer, physician, and a most widely read seer, were alive today, and a business executive had approached him for help with sales forecasting, he would likely have recommended using Microsoft Excel!

Excel’s popularity stems from its flexibility and ease of use. Whether you’re tracking sales KPIs, analyzing historical data, or planning for revenue growth, Excel offers accessible forecasting options.

You can enhance decision-making and augment processes with the right forecasting tools, like sales forecast templates in Excel.

These templates allow businesses to focus on accurate projections, strategic planning, and growth by minimizing manual tasks and automating calculations.

Read on as we explore some of the best free sales forecast templates to help you connect your forecasts seamlessly into your workflows.

🧠 Fun Fact: Excel isn’t Microsoft’s first spreadsheet program. The company originally marketed a program called “Multiplan” in 1982 before releasing the first version of Excel for Macintosh in 1985 and Windows in 1987.

What Makes a Good Forecast Excel Template?

When it comes to free sales forecasting templates, a good one should bridge historical data and forecasted sales, ensuring you stay ahead of trends and forecast revenue.

Here are some features of an effective sales forecast template, whether for sales capacity planning or analyzing performance metrics:

Customizable data inputs : Easy customization lets you match your unique business metrics against the template’s fields and make calculations easier, whether you’re inputting them through your : Easy customization lets you match your unique business metrics against the template’s fields and make calculations easier, whether you’re inputting them through your sales tracking software or relying on manual data entries

Clear visualization of sales trends : Built-in charts and graphs help you spot patterns and make data-driven decisions without needing multiple tools

Forecast accuracy and flexibility : Templates should factor in seasonality, market conditions, and team performance to forecast sales precisely

Integrated sales capacity planning : Ready to assess team capacity planning helps coordinate workloads with forecasted sales and avoid bottlenecks

Time tracking : For projects tied to sales goals, the template should calculate timelines to track progress and the : For projects tied to sales goals, the template should calculate timelines to track progress and the estimated time of completion

Performance metrics tracking : Fields for tracking KPIs such as sales revenue, lead conversions, and other metrics that support growth are essential to keep an eye on performance efforts vs. outcomes

Ease of use and automation: Automation options, like built-in formulas, reduce calculation and tracking errors and speed up the forecasting process

Forecast Excel Templates

Here are some free sales forecast templates that can help you with project estimation, revenue forecasting, and optimizing sales strategies:

1. Sales Forecast Tracker Small Business Template by Microsoft

via Mic rosoft

Use this versatile Sales Forecast Tracker Small Business Template by Microsoft to track your sales pipeline easily.

Simply input your sales lead data and monthly forecast estimates, and the template will automatically generate monthly and yearly sales forecasts.

The user-friendly interface allows for quick data entry, which is especially beneficial for small business owners who may not have a dedicated data team.

This free sales forecasting template includes:

Forecast input: Enter details about each sales opportunity (name, agent, region, category, forecast amount, phase, probability, close date)

Sales forecast: Calculate monthly and cumulative forecasts to get an overview of your pipeline

Lists: Organize sales agents, regions, categories, and phases for efficient data management

✨Ideal for: Sales managers who want to refine their sales strategies within a budget; small businesses that need an easy-to-use tool for keeping their sales pipeline organized and gaining quick insights into their sales forecasts

💡 Pro Tip: When using a free sales forecast template, set benchmarks for each sales agent or team. Benchmarks help track whether teams are on target and allow you to identify areas needing improvement early.

2. Forecast Template by Template. net

The Forecast Template from Template.net helps you plan your year with precision. It has dedicated fields for revenue, expenses, and performance metrics for each month of the year, making it easier to estimate future trends.

This monthly sales projection template is designed with adaptability in mind, allowing users to tailor it to their specific needs, whether for sales forecasting, budgeting, or other financial projections.

This template’s flexibility makes it suitable for a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, and services.

Key features include:

Diverse applications: Use it for tracking budgets, invoices, and schedules

Cross-platform compatibility: Work seamlessly across Excel and Google Sheets

Seamless workflow: Instantly update charts based on selected years using built-in automation

Seamless adjustments: Track milestones and adjust strategies effortlessly, ensuring you stay on track

✨Ideal for: Sales executives who want a flexible approach to trend forecasting; business owners looking for a multi-functional tool that can be used across different areas of financial planning

3. Cashflow Forecast Template by Template. net

Cash flow is one of the most important indicators of a business’s health, and this Cashflow Forecast Template by Template.net helps you maintain a steady financial balance by predicting future cash movements based on current data.

It is ideal for businesses that need to understand the ebb and flow of their cash resources to make informed decisions about spending, investments, and potential financial risks.

With this estimate template, you can:

Track revenue sources and expenditures monthly or yearly

Test different financial situations to assess outcomes and manage risks

Visualize cash flow data with charts and graphs, simplifying analysis

4. 12-Month Cash Flow Forecast Template by Coefficient

via Coefficient

The 12-Month Cash Flow Forecast Template by Coefficient offers a comprehensive financial forecast for the upcoming 12 months, enabling effective business planning.

For businesses that need a long-term view of their finances, this template provides a detailed analysis that spans the entire year, allowing for strategic planning and adjustments as market conditions evolve.

The 12-month cash flow forecast is particularly valuable for seasonal businesses or those with fluctuating revenue streams, as it helps visualize and plan for cash flow peaks and troughs.

Use the template to:

Gain insights into trends for cash inflows and outflows every month

Enter income and expenses to generate accurate forecasts

Customize input fields to match your income streams and cost structures

Gain valuable insights at a glance with integrated graphs and charts that showcase your financial projections

✨Ideal for: Finance professionals estimating and predicting sales strategies annually; business owners who need a long-term view of their cash flow to support strategic planning

👀Did you know? Weather forecasting often impacts sales forecasting. Ice cream and umbrella sales are classic examples of industries heavily influenced by the forecast.

5. 12-Month Rolling Forecast Template by Vena Solutions

via Vena Solutions

Simplify your operating expense planning with this 12-Month Rolling Forecast Template by Vena Solutions. It’s designed to project salaries, amortization, depreciation, and operating expenses accurately.

Rolling forecasts are dynamic and update regularly, which allows businesses to make agile decisions based on the most current data.

This template is ideal for companies that must continuously adjust their forecasts to align with changing market conditions and internal business developments.

The template is particularly useful thanks to the following:

Data integration: Seamlessly pull data from accounting subsystems for accuracy

Dynamic forecasting: Use driver-based approaches to generate dynamic forecasts

✨Ideal for: Financial analysts optimizing operating expense planning; companies that need a rolling forecast to maintain agility in a rapidly changing business environment

6. Financial Projection Template by Corporate Financial Institute

via Corporate Financial Institute

Don’t rely on manual calculations and spreadsheets that are prone to errors. The Corporate Financial Institute’s comprehensive Financial Projection Template provides a structured approach to forecasting your business’s future performance.

The template is excellent for:

Analyzing payroll expenses, sales revenue, and operating costs with granular detail

Managing assumptions for growth rates, sales volume, and expenses to generate accurate projections

Linking payroll, sales, and operating expenses to create comprehensive income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements

Calculating and analyzing key financial ratios to assess your business’s financial health

Enter the current year’s payroll, sales, and operating expense data into the respective worksheets to define growth rates, sales volume, and expense projections for the forecast period.

The template automatically calculates and populates the financial statements, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.

✨Ideal for: Financial analysts, business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone involved in financial planning and forecasting

Limitations of Using Excel for Sales Forecasting

While Excel is a trusted and versatile tool for forecasting, it does come with limitations:

Manual data entry risks

Inputting data manually increases the risk of errors, leading to flawed forecasts. Even the smallest mistake in data entry can lead to significant inaccuracies in the forecast, which may result in misguided decisions.

This risk grows as datasets grow in size and complexity. Businesses that rely heavily on manual data input might find it difficult to maintain data accuracy, which could impact their overall strategy.

Scalability issues

🧠 Fun Fact: Modern versions of Excel let you input over 1,048,576 rows and 16,384 columns of data per sheet.

Despite its huge capacity for recording data, Excel struggles with processing it.

As businesses grow, the volume of data they manage also grows. These large datasets can slow down performance and increase the likelihood of Excel crashing.

Limited automation

Formulas and data often require manual updates, which slows processes. Unlike dedicated forecasting software, Excel requires manual intervention to update formulas, manage linked sheets, and ensure data accuracy.

This not only increases the workload but also opens the door to errors. Automation is limited, and many tasks that should be automatic still require manual oversight, reducing productivity and increasing the risk of inconsistencies.

Difficulty with real-time data

Excel doesn’t natively integrate with live data sources, making it challenging to analyze up-to-date metrics such as average order value or changing sales trends.

The inability to view real-time changes can significantly impact a business’s responsiveness, particularly when tracking rapidly changing metrics like sales trends or market conditions.

If you need instant visibility into your sales data, Excel’s limitations in real-time data integration may prevent you from acting quickly and efficiently.

Collaboration challenges

Version control issues may arise when sharing Excel files, hindering team collaboration. Collaboration is a critical aspect of forecasting, particularly for larger teams.

Excel files can easily get duplicated, leading to confusion over the most current version. This version control issue is compounded when multiple people need to work on the same file simultaneously, often resulting in conflicting edits or data loss.

Lack of advanced analytics

Modern forecasting often relies on advanced statistical models or machine learning algorithms to generate insights beyond basic trends.

Excel’s capabilities in this regard are limited, which means that businesses looking for in-depth analysis may need to supplement Excel with other tools or consider a more sophisticated platform altogether.

Limited visualization options

You may have worked with basic chart types, such as line charts, bar charts, and pie charts, which can be used to create simple visualizations in Excel. However, as the complexity of the data increases, the effort required to create meaningful visualizations also grows.

Compare that to modern data analysis tools, which can generate visualizations in seconds, often using AI and natural language commands.

All these limitations make Excel an average—but not the best—tool for sales forecasting. In that case, what are your other options?

Alternative Forecast Excel Templates

When it comes to templates that pack a punch and get things done, there’s no beating ClickUp. As the everything app for work, it lets you simplify project and knowledge management, planning, analysis, and collaboration in one platform.

With over 1,000 free templates tailored to various use cases, it offers ready-to-use solutions for everything from lead tracking to sales forecasting.

ClickUp for Sales Teams seamlessly integrates with popular sales tools, creating a centralized hub for managing workflows and data without switching platforms.

And if you’re worried about losing the familiar comfort of your spreadsheet, don’t be. You’ll feel right at home with ClickUp’s Table View.

This built-in functionality allows teams to organize, visualize, and manipulate data effortlessly—just like with Google Sheets and Excel, only much more efficiently.

No more spreadsheets with tasks. The list and task templates work much better. The team lead can look in one place to see team members’ work loads. She had NO visibility into this information before.

Here are free templates you can combine with ClickUp’s suite to make sales forecasting a breeze:

1. The ClickUp Sales Forecast Template

The ClickUp Sales Forecast Template is a comprehensive tool for accurately predicting future performance.

This customizable retail sales forecast template allows users to input historical sales data, set quarterly and monthly targets, and analyze trends to make informed decisions. With built-in features like Custom Fields for tracking lead sources and conversion rates, teams can easily identify high-performing strategies.

This template leverages ClickUp’s powerful project management features, providing a centralized platform for managing an accurate sales forecast alongside other business tasks.

Download This Template Predict future revenue and expenditure by visualizing business performance with the ClickUp Sales Forecast Template

The integration of forecasting with project management helps ensure that all sales planning aspects are in sync, reducing the risk of misalignment between different business functions.

Some key features of this template are:

Customizable tracking: Set Custom Statuses to track sales progress and goals

Versatile views: Visualize sales forecasts in various formats—by opportunity and time

Advanced project management: Use file attachments, automations, and warnings to upgrade processes

✨Ideal for: Sales teams of all sizes looking to optimize forecasting; businesses that need an integrated solution for both sales projections and project management

💡 Pro Tip: Always incorporate external market trends and competitive analysis into your forecast. Doing so ensures your forecasting remains realistic and in tune with changing market conditions.

2. The ClickUp Sales Report Template

Use the ClickUp Sales Report Template to track sales metrics, analyze trends, and generate actionable insights to improve your strategy.

Reporting is an essential part of sales management, and this template makes it easy to track and communicate key performance indicators.

Download This Template Visualize monthly, quarterly, and annual sales generated organization-wide with the ClickUp Sales Report Template

With this template, businesses can enhance accountability among sales reps, gain insights into customer behavior, and make informed, data-driven decisions to improve overall sales strategies.

Use it to:

Track annual, quarterly, and monthly performance

Organize tasks with 10+ Custom Fields, such as Sales Region, Sales Achievement, Sales Year, Sales Quarter, and more

Gain valuable insights into your sales team’s performance and identify areas for improvement

✨Ideal for: Sales managers needing thorough reports; teams looking to generate insights that inform strategic decisions and optimize sales performance

3. The ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template

Manage and optimize your sales pipeline with the ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template. Track leads, monitor progress, and close deals more efficiently.

Download This Template Access, manage, and optimize the entire sales process with the ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template

Sales pipelines are at the heart of effective sales management, and this template helps ensure that every lead is properly nurtured and advanced through the pipeline.

It also helps sales executives focus on the activities most likely to drive results by clearly showing each stage of the sales process.

The template has a bunch of features to help you:

Flexible views: Visualize pipelines using List, Box, and Board views

Customizable task statuses: Create up to 30 Custom Statuses to categorize leads at different stages of the sales funnel, such as Churned, Attention Needed, Up For Renewal, Follow Up, Qualified Prospect, etc.

Efficient workflow: Implement an efficient process with built-in SOPs

✨Ideal for: Sales executives looking to boost sales performance; teams that need a structured approach to managing leads and optimizing the sales process

4. The ClickUp Example Project Plan Template

The ClickUp Example Project Plan Template is a versatile solution for creating a structured roadmap for your sales forecasts. It helps you organize forecasting activities, define sales objectives, and ensure all stakeholders stay on track.

Download This Template Create detailed plans, track team tasks, and see progress in real time with the ClickUp Example Project Plan Template

This template allows sales teams to link sales planning with overall project execution, ensuring the right steps are taken to achieve sales targets.

The following features make this template great for sales forecasting:

Sales planning and execution: Break down your sales forecasting goals into actionable tasks, milestones, and timelines

Multiple views: Use different Use different ClickUp Views like Gantt charts, Lists, and Timelines to visualize the progress of your sales forecasting activities

Collaboration tools: Keep the entire sales and operations team in sync by using collaborative tools like task comments, file attachments, and assignment features

Task dependencies and automations: Assign dependencies between different forecasting tasks to ensure a logical progression from data gathering to final analysis

✨Ideal for: Sales teams that need a cohesive, step-by-step planning tool to execute their sales forecasts and integrate them into broader business projects

5. The ClickUp Project Cost Management Template

The ClickUp Project Cost Management Template offers an easy way to budget and manage costs associated with sales forecasting.

This includes budgeting for market research, data acquisition, and other crucial costs for creating accurate projections.

Download This Template Track all your project budgets with the ClickUp Project Cost Management Template

By providing real-time budget tracking, this budget forecast template enables you to make quick adjustments to avoid overspending, ultimately ensuring that the forecasting process remains cost-effective.

This cost management approach supports the overall profitability of sales operations by maintaining a balance between accurate forecasting and efficient resource utilization.

Use the template to effectively:

Track all expenses involved in generating sales forecasts

Establish a budget for each forecasting project and track spending in real time to prevent overspending

Create cost reports to evaluate how forecasting expenses impact overall sales strategy profitability

Connect this template with your accounting software to ensure all sales forecasting costs are accurately reflected in the company’s overall financials, ensuring transparent expense management

✨Ideal for: Sales and finance teams managing the cost of data collection, analysis tools, and other forecasting-related expenses to keep their sales forecasting initiatives profitable and efficient

6. The ClickUp Project Cost Analysis Template

For sales teams, managing costs associated with sales campaigns and forecasting projects can be challenging.

The ClickUp Project Cost Analysis Template is an invaluable tool for understanding the cost dynamics tied to sales forecasting. It enables businesses to maintain control over their budgets while efficiently allocating resources.

Download This Template Monitor your projects’ profitability with the ClickUp Project Cost Analysis Template

With a clear view of the financial impact of sales activities, businesses can ensure that their sales operations align with financial goals and help achieve the desired future revenue outcomes.

Some key features of the template include:

Comprehensive cost tracking: Monitor costs and metrics related to sales initiatives, such as the number of units sold, price per unit, and total costs associated with marketing campaigns or lead generation efforts

Built-in calculations: Input costs and sales-related data to instantly generate real-time cost estimates using automated calculation features

Scenario analysis for sales cost management: Perform scenario analyses to evaluate potential financial outcomes based on different sales strategies or market conditions

Custom Fields for specific expense categories: Categorize different types of sales-related expenses, such as marketing, lead generation, and customer acquisition

Versatile views for cost analysis: View cost data through different formats, such as lists, tables, and boards, allowing for easy visualization of how sales costs relate to forecasted revenues

✨Ideal for: Sales teams and finance managers looking to control sales campaign expenses, accurately forecast sales-related costs and optimize budget allocations to ensure profitability

Redefine Sales Forecasting with ClickUp

Excel templates for sales forecasting are a great starting point for planning, but as businesses grow, the need for smarter and integrated solutions becomes more apparent.

Modern tools like ClickUp offer comprehensive alternatives, enabling smooth task and resource management alongside forecasting.

Whether you are a small business or an established enterprise, leveraging the right tools can ensure more accurate forecasting, better cost control, and sustained growth.

Start exploring these options to improve the quality of your sales forecasting. Sign up on ClickUp today!