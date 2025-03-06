Nejlepší bezplatné šablony pro inventář v Google Sheets

Netstock’s Inventory Management Report suggests that 80% of small and medium businesses struggle with overstocking and insufficient inventory planning. To address these challenges, many companies are now investing in inventory management software.

However, investing in technology can be costly. For those not ready to make a significant financial commitment, Google Sheets inventory templates are a good starting point for streamlining inventory processes.

To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of the most effective Google Sheets inventory templates. These templates are designed to optimize your inventory management without the need for expensive software. And as a bonus, we’ve also included some alternative templates that offer bonus features.

What Makes a Good Google Sheets Inventory Template?

Google Sheets inventory templates allow comprehensive tracking of inventory categories, inventory value, and stock levels. You can automate calculations, add data validation rules to prevent incorrect data entry, and create reports to visualize inventory items, purchase orders, sales invoices, etc. , all at a glance.

A good Google Sheets inventory template must include:

Item details : Detailed item description for quick reference, such as inventory item names, barcode, Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) number (a unique number assigned to products to track current stock levels internally), unit price, sales price, order time, minimum order quantity, and more

Clear layout : Organized columns for easy data entry and navigation

Automated calculations : Built-in formulas to reduce manual calculations and errors

Inventory tracking : Stock level monitoring to set reordering levels and track moving inventory

Customization and conditional formatting : Easily editable fields to fit specific business needs and formatting to highlight critical information for better visibility

Vendor information : Tabs to maintain supplier and inventory information in a single place

Reports: Automated reporting feature through charts to provide an overview of inventory trends

Google Sheets Inventory Templates

Ready-to-use Google Sheets inventory templates make life easier. You can customize them to your business needs to save time and effort.

Here are the best Google Sheets inventory templates that offer you a cost-effective way to manage and organize your inventory efficiently:

1. Moving List Inventory Template by Coefficient

via Coefficient

It’s easy to lose track of your inventory when relocating it from one warehouse to another. A simple inventory template ensures organized relocation by helping you track the details of the moving inventory, including packing costs, source and destination, and transportation details.

Coefficient’s Moving List Inventory Template is a simple tracking template for recording what items are moving and where. It has columns for item number, description, quantity, item condition (used, working, new, or intact), origin and destination locations, and notes for extra information.

Follow these steps to use the template:

Download > Customize fields > Input inventory data > Auto-calculate quantities > Analyze item trends to plan effective strategies

What can you do with Coefficient’s moving inventory template?

Analyze item trends

Organize moving inventory items

Implement formulas to tally item counts and calculate cost estimates

Customize fields to track details

2. Inventory Management Template by Wise

via Wise

Wise’s free Google Sheets Inventory Management Template has different tabs for inventory and vendor lists. The inventory list tab lets you track raw materials with quantity and price, value per inventory item, reorder levels, reorder quantity, and more. Plus, it has a built-in formula to calculate your inventory’s current value.

The vendor list provides fields to record vendor names, contacts, emails, website links, product descriptions, and costs. The template also has an inventory list example to help you figure out how to use it.

What can you do with Wise’s inventory management template?

Get clear visibility into inventory position and costs

Maintain detailed vendor lists and inventory records in a single place

Auto-calculate total inventory value

Track reorder levels to prevent stockouts

3. Inventory Management Template by TradeGecko

via TradeGecko

TradeGecko’s Inventory Management Template has specific tabs for recording product details, sales, and purchases, as well as generating reports for quick inventory information.

Use the ‘products’ tab to enter item names, SKU, original stock level, reorder point, cost price, markup, and other details. It automatically calculates ‘stock on hand,’ ‘stock waiting to be received,’ and ‘orders waiting to be fulfilled. ’

The ‘purchases’ and ‘sales’ tabs record the purchase and sales order dates, suppliers/ clients, stock due dates/ shipped dates, quantity, costs, etc. The best part? These tabs pull relevant information from the products tab, so you don’t have to input it twice.

The ‘report’ tab generates inventory reports with minimal effort. Use the dropdown to choose specific product names and timeframes to view total purchases, sales, and more.

Lastly, the template has an ‘export to TradeGecko’ tab to move the template data to TradeGecko and analyze it further for granular insights.

What can you do with TradeGecko’s inventory management template?

Automate calculations like total sales, purchase orders, stock on hand, etc.

Track inventory with minimum manual effort

Generate automatic purchases and sales reports to identify bestsellers

4. Retail Inventory Google Sheets Template by Coupler

via Coupler

Have you ever received orders for stockout products just because your online store isn’t updated with the latest information? This happens when eCommerce inventory management goes wrong.

Coupler’s Retail Inventory Template can help you manage retail inventory by creating a comprehensive database. The ‘inventory details’ tab stores all stock records. The ‘daily sales’ tab is the sheet you regularly come back to for tracking sales, and the ‘report’ tab is used to view consolidated sales data at the end of the month.

What can you do with Coupler’s retail inventory template?

Auto-calculate the final price of products

Get granular insights into everyday sales

Add extra inventory/product details to prevent missing out on anything

Filter product details easily

5. Food Inventory Spreadsheet Template by Template. NET

According to the National Restaurant Association, 96% of restaurants experienced shortages of food and beverage items in 2021 and 2022. You can face similar problems if you don’t have a proper food inventory and order management process.

Template.NET’s Food Inventory Template is a simple document that allows restaurant managers to track food stock levels. You can create custom categories to organize your inventory and item costs for budget control. It also helps you monitor stock levels to prevent food shortages.

What can you do with Template. NET’s food inventory template?

Improve meal order, supply, and capacity planning

Track inventory status accurately with auto-updates

Make informed decisions with insights into inventory information

6. Small Business Inventory Template by Template. NET

For small business owners, tracking inventory—from raw materials to finished goods—is challenging. You need to monitor everyday orders, sales, purchases, returns, pending deliveries, and so on, typically with a lean staff.

The Small Business Google Sheets Inventory Template is a great tool for gathering scattered inventory, budget, purchase, and sales information in one place. It helps outline strategic business goals, track milestones, allocate resources, optimize budgets, and effectively plan inventory and logistics management.

What can you do with Template. NET’s small business inventory template?

Create budgets in Google Sheets and forecast inventory requirements with built-in formulas

Track stock, sales, and purchases with charts and progress bars

💡Pro Tip: If you’re a small business trying to build long-lasting supplier relationships, prevent disputes by maintaining Goods Received Notes.

Limitations of Using Google Sheets for Inventory Templates

While Google Sheets templates are a great starting point for inventory management, they aren’t necessarily the best option available. Here are a few downsides of using inventory templates in spreadsheets:

1. Prone to errors

Google Sheets aren’t completely accurate as they require manual inputs. There’s always a possibility of entering the wrong item number or adding an extra zero to the product price. Moreover, the risk of mistakes is doubled if many people work on a single template.

2. Restricted calculation capacity

Different products may require different forecast models or budgeting approaches. Suppose you have multiple product types that sell at varying rates depending on the location, with some items experiencing seasonal sales and others seeing consistent demand throughout the year. Here, you’ll need a specific model for each product segment for efficient tracking. It’s difficult to do such complicated calculations in Google Sheets.

For quick inventory decision-making, you need to stay updated with sudden market changes, increases in demand, or lags between updates. Unfortunately, inventory templates in Google Sheets don’t provide real-time updates, leading to potential lags and inaccuracies in inventory management.

4. Limited collaboration capabilities

Working on Google Sheets inventory templates with your team can be difficult. There’s a continuous cycle of uploads, downloads, and email attachments that can quickly frustrate the team. Plus, you won’t have visibility into your team members’ daily activities.

Bonus: Excel Inventory Templates

Alternative Inventory Templates

If your customer list is growing and you’re struggling to manage inventory with Google Sheets templates, we’ve got the ideal Google Sheets alternative for you. 👇

1. Inventory Management Template by ClickUp

Get This Free Template Manage growing inventory efficiently with the Inventory Management Template by ClickUp

ClickUp’s Inventory Management Template keeps you updated with inventory, revenue, and other important metrics. Apply this template to track inventory availability, movement, cost changes, etc. Set start and due dates for each inventory task to ensure on-time order delivery.

You can set up tasks with custom statuses such as in-transit, in-stock, and out-of-stock to track your inventory’s current position. Plus, ClickUp Automations changes inventory status automatically based on warehouses and relocations.

2. Office Inventory Template by ClickUp

Get This Free Template Stay updated on what your team needs with the Office Inventory Template by ClickUp

Does your team notify you only when they run out of stationery or snacks? Then, ClickUp’s Office Inventory Template is what you need.

This template helps you monitor office kitchen supplies, plants, stock purchases, usage, etc. You can record all office items with costs and stock levels, track orders and shipments, and get visibility into the total value of office inventory. This helps in budgeting and planning for future purchases.

You also get real-time automated notifications to receive low-stock alerts and track office inventory shipments.

3. Restaurant Inventory Template

Get This Free Template Track restaurant inventory effectively to prevent food waste and spoilage with Restaurant Inventory Template by ClickUp

ClickUp’s Restaurant Inventory Template is for every restaurant owner and manager struggling to avoid spoilage and reduce waste. This template helps you maintain proper inventory levels and ensure smooth order management. You can track restaurant inventory in real time, optimize storage, and organize orders and deliveries quickly.

Use this template to stay updated on food costs, maximize profits, optimize product shelf life and storage, spot potential theft or food waste, and reorder items in a timely manner to prevent stockouts.

4. Inventory Template by ClickUp

Get This Free Template Eliminate the bottlenecks and manage inventory efficiently with this Inventory Template by ClickUp

ClickUp’s Inventory Template is designed to address the daily challenges faced by inventory managers—tracking orders, payments, vendor follow-ups, moving inventory from warehouses, identifying missing items, and so on.

This inventory tracker template enables you to track shipments across multiple warehouse locations. You can manage orders and stock in real time, analyze inventory trends for effective value chain analysis, and organize resources for better allocation and inventory planning.

Use the Custom Fields, such as vendor location, requested by, reorder point, quantity, cost per unit, etc. , to gain deeper insights into inventory trends. You can also record inventory/stock counts using screen recording for later review and reference.

5. Inventory Report Template by ClickUp

Get This Free Template Create comprehensive inventory reports in no time with ClickUp’s Inventory Report Template

Inventory managers often find reports both helpful and frustrating—they appreciate having all the information at a glance but dislike the effort required to create them. If you feel the same way, ClickUp’s Inventory Report Template is for you.

Get this template to save the time and effort required to build comprehensive inventory reports from scratch. It lets you organize product categories, update information with no-code data entry, and visualize stock-level information.

Use this template to create reports by automatically pulling the information you need from different sources. You can also gain insights into supply chain management and improve the ordering process through informed decision-making.

6. IT Inventory Template by ClickUp

Get This Free Template Monitor and manage all your hardware, software, and licenses with ClickUp’s IT Inventory Template

When we talk about inventory, IT inventory is not usually the first thing that comes to mind. But with companies increasingly investing in tech, the need for robust IT inventory management is growing rapidly.

ClickUp’s IT Inventory Template is the perfect tool for managing your IT assets—from tracking software and hardware to managing licenses. This template provides complete visibility and control over your IT inventory, such as laptops, printers, licenses, servers, intellectual property, etc. , to ensure efficient budgeting and resource allocation.

You can also use search tags in this template to quickly find relevant information. For example, you can add tags to find hardware that requires maintenance or licenses that need to be renewed.

7. Simple Business Inventory Register Template by ClickUp

Get This Free Template Keep your teams updated with the latest inventory info using Simple Business Inventory Register Template by ClickUp

Managing the right stock quantity at the right location can be challenging, especially if you have multiple warehouses. ClickUp’s Simple Business Inventory Register Template simplifies this process. It tracks all your inventory items in one place, analyzes stock levels and pricing trends, and ensures budgeting and cost control.

It also assists with your procurement process by providing real-time visibility into inventory information and trends. The template offers a consistent format for maintaining inventory across departments with minimum manual data entry.

You can mark tasks as Active, Inactive, or New Products to organize your inventory and visualize inventory data with 15+ custom views.

8. Office Supplies Inventory Template by ClickUp

Get This Free Template Track office needs and ensure everyone has sufficient supplies with Office Supplies Inventory Template by ClickUp

Tracking what comes in and goes out of the office at each moment is challenging yet important to save costs, increase efficiency, and reduce work interruptions. With ClickUp’s Office Supplies Inventory Template, you can easily view and manage all supplies in one place.

You get automatic notifications when stock runs low so you can place orders promptly. The template also helps you track what supplies your team is using and when they need replenishing. This way, you can prevent wastage, plan requirements, and avoid unnecessary purchases.

Manage Your Inventory Better with ClickUp

Inventory management is crucial—miss a step, and your bottom line suffers. That’s why using inventory management templates is essential.

Inventory templates assist you with everything inventory-related, whether that’s tracking items, reordering, maintaining vendor records, moving inventory, and more. All templates on our list are customizable and can add immense value to your inventory process.

However, using an inventory template in Google Sheets can be complicated if you’re a growing business looking to scale. You can try ClickUp’s inventory management templates for advanced tracking and reporting. They’re packed with features to help you streamline inventory management, and they’re free.

Sign up for free on ClickUp and streamline your inventory management process!