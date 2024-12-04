Todoist и Apple Reminders: кой инструмент е по-добър?

Everybody has a photographic memory; some just don’t have the film.

If you’ve been looking for some film to help you remember your busy schedule, the right reminder app can make all the difference. This is particularly true if you need a reminders app for task management.

Two popular contenders are Todoist and Apple Reminders. Each promises to help you manage your to-do lists and boost your productivity.

In this article, we compare their features, pricing, and overall value to help you determine which one is best for your needs.

What Is Todoist?

Todoist is task management software designed to help individuals and teams organize multiple tasks and projects. It’s accessible across devices like phones, tablets, and computers.

Known for its clean interface, robust features, and drag and drop gestures, Todoist is for people who need a flexible yet simple way to manage everything from daily tasks to long-term goals.

Its main purpose is to help users manage their to-do lists, prioritize work effectively, and ultimately get more done in less time.

Todoist features

Todoist has features to help you manage time and tasks, collaborate, and stay organized, no matter how complex your to-do list.

1. Task organization and prioritization

Todoist allows users to organize tasks into different categories, making it easy to separate work, personal, and side projects. You can also prioritize tasks using color-coded labels like ‘Priority 1,’ ensuring you can quickly see what needs immediate attention.

2. Natural language input

One of Todoist’s standout features is its natural language processing. You can dictate or type tasks like ‘Meet John for lunch tomorrow at 1 PM,’ and Todoist automatically schedules the reminder, saving you time by making task input and scheduling faster and more intuitive.

3. Productivity tracking

You can make productivity tracking more fun with the ‘Karma’ feature. You earn points for completing tasks and lose points for postponing them, which adds a fun gamification element to your task management routine. No more losing hours to time blindness —you get to see exactly what you’re achieving in the time you’ve spent on your work.

You can easily share projects and tasks with others by inviting them, assigning responsibilities, and leaving comments. This collaboration feature is useful for team settings or for coordinating household chores.

5. Cross-platform integration

Todoist integrates with over 60 apps, including Google Calendar, Slack, and Trello, allowing you to simplify your workflows and manage everything from one place.

Todoist pricing

Beginner: Free

Pro: $5/user per month

Business: $8/user per month

What Is Apple Reminders?

Apple Reminders is a simple, built-in task management tool for users within the Apple ecosystem. It helps Apple device users create lists, set reminders, and organize tasks across all their Apple devices, seamlessly syncing across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

It aims to give users an easy, no-frills way to manage their daily tasks, leveraging Apple’s familiar design.

Apple Reminders features

Although Apple Reminders is a simpler Todoist alternative, it has several useful features that make it effective for users within the Apple ecosystem.

1. iCloud syncing

Apple Reminders automatically syncs across all Apple devices, ensuring that any change you make on one device instantly reflects on all others. This is a major selling point for those deeply entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

2. Location-based reminders

With Apple, you can set location-based reminders, meaning you’ll receive a notification when you arrive at or leave a specific place. For example, you could set a reminder to pick up pasta at the grocery store.

3. Siri integration

Apple Reminders integrates smoothly with Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, allowing you to add tasks via voice commands. Simply say, ‘Hey Siri, remind me to call Jane tomorrow at 2 PM’ or ‘Add “book flights” to my vacation planning list,’ and it’s done.

If such a list doesn’t exist, Siri will ask if you want to create it. Simply respond with ‘Yes’ to confirm.

4. Subtasks and notes

You can create subtasks within your tasks and add notes, making it easier to break down large tasks into smaller, actionable steps and add context if needed.

5. Collaboration with Family Sharing

The app’s Family Sharing feature lets you share to-do lists with family members and coordinate household chores or events.

Apple Reminders pricing

Free with Apple accounts across iOS and Mac devices

Todoist vs. Apple Reminders: Features Compared

Both Todoist and Apple Reminders offer features to help you manage tasks and stay organized. But how do they stack up against each other?

Here’s a quick comparison of their features:

Feature Todoist Apple Reminders Platform availability iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Web, Linux iOS, macOS, iPadOS, Apple Watch Task organization Projects, subprojects, labels, filters Lists, subtasks, tags Natural language input Yes, supports natural language for task creation Yes, supports natural language for task creation Collaboration Yes, share tasks and projects, assign tasks Yes, via Family Sharing Reminders and notifications Custom reminders with due dates, repeating tasks Time-based and location-based reminders Cross-platform sync Syncs across multiple platforms and devices Syncs only within the Apple ecosystem (via iCloud) Productivity tracking Karma points system to track productivity No productivity tracking features Integrations 60+ integrations (Google Calendar, Slack, Trello) It only integrates within the Apple ecosystem (iCloud, Siri, Calendar, etc. ). Voice assistance Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa Siri Pricing • Beginner: Free• Pro: $5 per month• Business: $8 per month Free

Here’s a pricing comparison of both tools:

Plan Todoist Apple Reminders Free plan Has an upper limit of five personal projects. Includes basic features like flexible layouts, three filtered views, and integration with email, calendar, etc Full functionality included for free Pro plan Advanced features like UI assistance, up to 300 personal task management projects, task reminders, 150 filtered views, and unlimited activity history NA Business plan Team management features include shared workspaces, 500 projects, detailed logs for team activity, shared templates, central team accounting, and team roles and permissions NA

Now let’s compare the features in detail and see which one comes out on top:

1. Task management and organization

Todoist shines in this area, offering advanced features like project hierarchies, subprojects, and color-coded priorities. Apple Reminders keeps things simpler, with lists and subtasks, but lacks the granular project organization tools that Todoist offers.

🏆 Winner: Todoist

2. Ease of use and interface

Apple Reminders benefits from being part of the Apple ecosystem, with a seamless interface and a design that matches Apple’s user-friendly approach. Todoist, while feature-packed, can feel more complex, especially for new users.

🏆 Winner: Apple Reminders

3. Cross-platform compatibility

Whether on Windows, Android, or even Linux, Todoist is available and works seamlessly across all platforms. On the other hand, Apple Reminders is only available on Apple devices.

🏆 Winner: Todoist

Todoist vs. Apple Reminders: On Reddit

Both Todoist and Apple Reminders have devoted fans on Reddit. Apple Reminders seems popular for its ease of use, while Todoist wins at more meticulous task management.

I use Apple Reminders for things I’ll do on the same day (like remember me getting my meals when I get in the car). Todoist for everything else.

I use Apple Reminders for things I’ll do on the same day (like remember me getting my meals when I get in the car). Todoist for everything else.

Same. Especially while driving and you think of something you need to do. It’s so easy to just yell it at Siri. And I also have the Reminders widget displayed prominently on my phone so that the reminder doesn’t get buried or forgotten later. If it doesn’t need to be done that day I’ll add it to Todoist then clear the reminder.

Same. Especially while driving and you think of something you need to do. It’s so easy to just yell it at Siri. And I also have the Reminders widget displayed prominently on my phone so that the reminder doesn’t get buried or forgotten later. If it doesn’t need to be done that day I’ll add it to Todoist then clear the reminder.

While many users prefer Apple Reminders’ location-based feature, some struggle with its UI. Todoist tends to get a lot more love for its task management UX.

Todoist provides a better and faster task management experience for me. I use Todoist for work tasks (more tasks get created and completed there) and Reminders for home tasks. I had tried completely switching over to Reminders but I noticed it was taking too long for me to manage my tasks so I switched work tasks back over, but kept my home tasks in there because I still liked that I could better integration with Siri, calendar, notifications.

Todoist provides a better and faster task management experience for me. I use Todoist for work tasks (more tasks get created and completed there) and Reminders for home tasks. I had tried completely switching over to Reminders but I noticed it was taking too long for me to manage my tasks so I switched work tasks back over, but kept my home tasks in there because I still liked that I could better integration with Siri, calendar, notifications.

Meet ClickUp—The Best Alternative to Todoist vs Apple Reminders

While Todoist and Apple Reminders are excellent tools, ClickUp is a strong alternative for users who want the best of both worlds.

Our productivity globally has increased significantly since we implemented ClickUp. We currently have over 50 users across 5 continents who are cross-collaborating on very detailed projects. This has allowed us to cut down the delivery time of projects quite a bit.

Our productivity globally has increased significantly since we implemented ClickUp. We currently have over 50 users across 5 continents who are cross-collaborating on very detailed projects. This has allowed us to cut down the delivery time of projects quite a bit.

With advanced task management capabilities and a wide range of workflow customization options, ClickUp has something for everyone—from solo users to teams.

ClickUp’s One Up #1: ClickUp Reminders

Include attachments, dates, and recurring schedules within ClickUp Reminders

ClickUp’s Reminders feature is more advanced than both Todoist and Apple Reminders. Reminders in ClickUp aren’t standalone—you can instantly convert them into ClickUp Tasks, complete with assignees, due dates, priorities, subtasks, and attachments. This seamless connection ensures that reminders stay actionable and aligned with your broader projects.

While Todoist allows you to convert reminders into tasks, it lacks the same level of integration with a comprehensive project management system.

Beyond simple time-based reminders, ClickUp lets you trigger notifications based on status changes, dependencies, or custom conditions. This level of automation is unmatched in Todoist or Apple Reminders.

💡Quick tips to make the most of ClickUp Reminders: Create a Reminder from any comment in a task or notification. These conversation reminders are a great way to know when to follow up

Check off completed Reminders, snooze, reschedule, or delegate reminders to team members in one place

Create recurring reminders for tasks that repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or with custom frequency

Check the daily summary from ClickUp to stay on top of completed tasks, due dates, and where projects stand

Quickly delegate any reminder to your team from your ClickUp Home or by adding a Reminder to their profile

ClickUp’s One Up #2: ClickUp Task Checklists

Simplify to-dos with the drag-and-drop and nesting features in ClickUp Task Checklists

The customizable ClickUp Task Checklists are perfect for breaking down complex tasks into manageable steps and tracking task progress in real-time.

Here’s how you can leverage ClickUp Task Checklists:

Nest checklist items to create hierarchical structures

Customize task statuses to track progress more precisely

Add multiple checklists to a single task for detailed breakdowns

Assign individual checklist items to team members for effective delegation

Integrate checklists with other tools and checklists with other tools and checklist templates and automate status updates

Personalize checklists with checklists with Custom Fields in ClickUp

ClickUp’s One Up #3: ClickUp Calendar View

Visualize work, reschedule tasks, and manage project timelines with the adaptable ClickUp Calendar View

ClickUp’s Calendar View helps you visualize your tasks across a timeline, offering greater control over deadlines and scheduling.

It combines the best elements of Todoist’s features and Apple Reminders’ simplicity while adding powerful calendar integrations.

Here’s what you can do with this feature:

View tasks by day, week, or month to get a comprehensive overview of upcoming tasks and events

Easily drag and drop tasks to reschedule them directly on the calendar. This functionality is more fluid and intuitive compared to Todoist’s due date adjustments and Apple Reminders’ limited scheduling interface

View multiple task lists, projects, or spaces on the same calendar, offering greater visibility and management

See task dependencies and set milestones, which adds a layer of project management sophistication that Todoist and Apple Reminders don’t match

While Todoist offers some calendar syncing (like with Google Calendar), ClickUp offers deeper integration with external calendars and allows two-way syncing, giving you real-time updates across all platforms.

ClickUp’s One Up #4: ClickUp Notifications and ClickUp Automations

ClickUp Notifications ensure you stay informed in real time without being overwhelmed.

Trigger alerts for any activity within ClickUp by customizing ClickUp Notifications

You can customize alerts based on task updates, deadlines, and comments across devices, keeping teams aligned and responsive. This feature is great for tracking project changes or staying updated while waiting for a task checklist to be completed.

Additionally, ClickUp Automations ’ capabilities enhance task management by taking repetitive tasks off your hands.

Streamline workflows, tackle routine tasks, manage project handoffs, and more with 100+ ClickUp Automations

For example, you can automate reminders, task assignments, or status updates. When a task’s due date approaches, ClickUp automatically sends notifications or moves the task to the next stage. This is especially useful in complex workflows with multiple dependencies.

Unlike Todoist’s simple reminders or Apple Reminders’ basic time or location triggers, ClickUp’s Automations are highly customizable, making your task management smarter and more efficient.

These features allow you to focus on getting important work done while ClickUp handles the logistics in the background.

Choosing the Right Productivity Apps

Choosing between Todoist and Apple Reminders ultimately depends on your specific needs. If you’re an Apple user seeking a simple, intuitive task manager within the Apple ecosystem, Apple Reminders might be enough to keep you on track.

However, if you need a more robust tool that offers flexibility, powerful features, and greater control over complex projects, Todoist stands out.

But if you’re looking for a combination of both tools—something that combines simplicity with extensive functionality—ClickUp is easily the best alternative. With features like detailed task checklists, versatile calendar organization, custom notifications, and automation, ClickUp offers unmatched support for boosting productivity.

Whether managing personal tasks or running team projects, ClickUp provides everything you need to do your best work. Try ClickUp today!