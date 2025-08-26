güvenli Veri Toplama için En İyi 11 HIPAA Uyumlu Form Oluşturucu

If you’re a healthcare provider or running a healthcare clinic, you are well aware of the drawbacks of traditional paper-based consent forms for HIPAA compliance.

Paper forms can easily be lost, damaged, or accessed by unauthorized persons. Teams will spend hours filing and managing them, only to repeat the exercise during audits.

Plus, moving them between departments or into EHRs can be tedious and error-prone. And of course, storing and retrieving paper forms is inefficient and takes up space.

HIPAA-compliant form builders offer a safer way to collect and manage Protected Health Information (PHI). They reduce administrative overhead, minimize compliance risks, let patients submit forms securely from any device, and help you stay audit-ready.

If you’re looking for a HIPAA-compliant form builder that replaces your waiting room paperwork with secure, digital convenience, this list has you covered.

Best HIPAA Compliant Form Builder Software at a Glance

When you are working in healthcare and handling sensitive patient data, creating surveys in Google Forms is not an option. Instead, turn to these HIPAA-compliant form builders.

Tool Best Features Best For Pricing* ClickUp Form-to-task mapping, automations, dashboards, AI summaries Teams requiring workflow automation and task integration in a secure platform Free plan available; Custom pricing for enterprises Formstack Drag-and-drop builder, conditional logic, e-signatures, analytics Mid-sized healthcare organizations seeking secure and scalable data workflows Paid plans start from $99/month per user FormDr Mobile-first forms, file uploads, automated reminders Solo practitioners and small businesses wanting a DIY setup Paid plans start from $59/month FormHippo API embedding, QR sharing, file upload, Drive sync Admin teams using Google Drive Paid plans start from $8. 95/month per user HIPAAtizer PDF to form conversion, visual editor, spam protection Small to mid-sized teams that need drag-and-drop HIPAA forms with web embeds Paid plans start from $34/month Cognito Forms Calculated fields, payment integrations, audit logs Patient management teams that need advanced logic and calculations Free plan available; Paid plans start from $19/month BlockSurvey Blockchain security, zero-knowledge forms, anonymous surveys Businesses that prioritize privacy-first data collection Paid plans start from $29/month Jotform Template library, auto-filled PDFs, consent fields, AI tools, audit logs Large healthcare organizations looking to combine intake forms with scheduling Free plan available; Paid plans start from $39/month 123FormBuilder Multi-language, Salesforce, WCAG support, workflow logic Teams of all sizes building multilingual forms Free plan available; Paid plans start from $37/month Zoho Forms Offline data, e-signatures, conditional logic, integrations Zoho ecosystem users who need form builders with conditional logic Free plan available; Paid plans start from $12/month MakeForms AI form builder, one-time password, analytics, multiple views Mid-sized to large organizations looking for compliant forms with responsive design Paid plans start from $29/month

The Best HIPAA Compliant Online Form Builders

Whether you’re collecting patient intake forms, consent documents, or post-visit feedback, these HIPAA-compliant form builders help you meet regulations without sacrificing usability.

1. ClickUp (Best for workflow automation & task integration)

Create custom and secure HIPAA-compliant forms using ClickUp Forms

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines tasks, documents, reports, and chat—all powered by AI that helps you work faster and smarter.

It helps teams manage patient requests, staff input, and internal clinic workflows in one place, from the first response to the final result.

It starts with ClickUp Forms. Let’s say your clinic is securely collecting patient data or internal requests for lab work. You can build a simple, branded form with dropdowns, checkboxes, and even conditional logic to tailor the questions based on the patient’s responses.

Turn ClickUp Form responses directly into ClickUp Tasks

Each form submission creates a task in ClickUp Tasks, pre-filled with all the details: patient name, requested action, priority level, and even a scanned document if they uploaded one. Based on rules you’ve set in advance, the task is instantly assigned to the right coordinator or nurse.

For instance, if the task is marked ‘Urgent,’ the task management software will automatically notify the team lead, update the status to ‘In Progress,’ and shift it to the top of the queue.

ClickUp also has pre-built intake forms, saving you the effort of creating them from scratch every time. For example, ClickUp’s Form Template is pre-structured to help you collect essential patient information digitally in a standardized format and route it instantly into your workspace.

Get free template Cut down the paperwork and avoid data-entry errors with ClickUp’s Form Template for HIPAA compliance

It includes:

Custom fields for medical history, contact details, and consent

Automation options to notify staff or assign tasks as soon as a form is submitted

Native EHR-style task views to track submissions and intake steps

Integration support to sync with your broader clinical workflow or covered entities

ClickUp best features

Control access with granular permission: Limit who can view, edit, or manage form submissions, tasks, sensitive notes, and even workspaces

Keep everyone on the same page: Link related requests or tasks, like a patient’s intake and insurance form, with Link related requests or tasks, like a patient’s intake and insurance form, with ClickUp Task Dependencies

Create a knowledge base: Create SOPs, PDFs, and internal knowledge wikis with Create SOPs, PDFs, and internal knowledge wikis with ClickUp Docs and add them to subsequent tasks

Filter and sort data: Add Add ClickUp Custom Fields like ‘Referral Type’ or ‘Insurance Status’ to tasks so your intake and triage data stays structured

Summarize intake submissions with built-in AI: Use Use ClickUp Brain to generate a summary of key details—medical history, symptoms, prior visits inside the task created from the form

ClickUp limitations

Steep learning curve due to its extensive customization options

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (10,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.6/5 (4,300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This review says it all up:

ClickUp makes it incredibly easy to manage tasks, lists, and workflows in one place. The ability to switch between multiple views (like List, Board, Gantt, and Calendar) is a huge productivity boost. The built-in automations are powerful and save tons of manual work. It's the perfect tool for team collaboration. Flexible, intuitive, and highly customizable. ClickUp has truly streamlined how our team plans, tracks, and deliers work.

ClickUp makes it incredibly easy to manage tasks, lists, and workflows in one place. The ability to switch between multiple views (like List, Board, Gantt, and Calendar) is a huge productivity boost. The built-in automations are powerful and save tons of manual work. It’s the perfect tool for team collaboration. Flexible, intuitive, and highly customizable. ClickUp has truly streamlined how our team plans, tracks, and deliers work.

2. Formstack (Best for secure and scalable data workflows)

via Formstack

Formstack allows you to create secure, HIPAA-compliant forms for patient intake, consent, follow-ups, and more.

Features such as built-in encryption and role-based access control ensure your data stays secure. The drag-and-drop builder makes it easy to tweak forms as your processes evolve, and you can even add conditional logic to forms, allowing patients to skip unnecessary questions.

With built-in e-signatures, you don’t have to chase patients for handwritten consents. It’s a reliable option for small to mid-size practices looking to modernize intake.

Formstack best features

Analyze form performance, conversions, and abandonment rates of your digital forms to optimize data collection

Prefill forms and documents based on data from previous submissions or external sources

Route data directly to teams or systems using conditional logic, field mapping, and data routing features

Leverage Formstack Go, an AI-assisted feature, to capture data offline and sync it automatically when a connection is restored

Formstack limitations

Forms take a long time to update when you want to bulk edit them

The pricing structure may be better suited for larger organizations

Formstack pricing

Forms: $99/month

Suite: $299/month

Enterprise: Custom Pricing

Formstack ratings and reviews

What are real-life users saying about Formstack?

This is how one user described their experience:

I use Formstack Forms at least weekly, and often multiple times per week. I love that we can add as much logic as needed to each form. My company has some really long, complex forms, and it's great that I can hide sections and fields as needed to prevent team members from having to put "N/A" as a response hundreds of times. The email automation is a big plus.

I use Formstack Forms at least weekly, and often multiple times per week. I love that we can add as much logic as needed to each form. My company has some really long, complex forms, and it’s great that I can hide sections and fields as needed to prevent team members from having to put “N/A” as a response hundreds of times. The email automation is a big plus.

3. FormDr (Best for solo practitioners who want a DIY solution)

via FormDr

Using FormDr’s HIPAA-compliant online form builder, your patients can complete forms from their phone or laptop before the appointment. These submissions are directly routed to the right staff member.

You can customize patient experience with conditional logic, multi-page packets, and branded thank-you pages during form creation.

Being a no-code form builder, you don’t need tech support to make all these changes; you can do it yourself. It also offers a library of pre-built form templates for various medical specialties

FormDr best features

Send forms to patients via email or text message, allowing them to complete paperwork from anywhere and reducing waiting room time

Capture digital signatures, photos, and file updates directly within the client onboarding software

Automate reminders to prompt patients to complete forms, reducing no-shows

Export patient data in bulk to Excel-compatible CSV files to analyze form responses

FormDr limitations

Lacks customization options in its pre-built form templates

Fewer third-party integrations compared to larger, more generalized platforms

FormDr pricing

Essential: $59/month

Platform: Custom pricing

Teams: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

FormDr ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about FormDr?

One review puts it this way:

Prior to adopting FormDr, we were using a completely "paper" system which was fraught with barriers including expense of printing and mailing a packet of forms, length of time to send and receive forms back, and inability to ensure that certain fields were completed before submission. With FormDr, the women enrolling in our program can complete the forms in about 15 minutes from the time they receive them.

Prior to adopting FormDr, we were using a completely “paper” system which was fraught with barriers including expense of printing and mailing a packet of forms, length of time to send and receive forms back, and inability to ensure that certain fields were completed before submission. With FormDr, the women enrolling in our program can complete the forms in about 15 minutes from the time they receive them.

4. FormHippo (Best for admin teams to route form submissions directly into the Google Drive)

via FormHippo

FormHippo allows you to create HIPAA-compliant custom patient intake forms, consent documents, and e-signature flows. These forms can be integrated into your platform via API or by using hosted links.

The platform can convert existing PDF forms into interactive, fillable online documents that patients can complete and sign electronically on any device. Its user-friendly, drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to create new forms from scratch.

You can also choose from its customizable HIPAA-compliant pre-built templates for various healthcare specialties.

FormHippo best features

Publish forms instantly and distribute them via unique web links or QR codes

Get a wide range of HIPAA-compliant field types, including text, dropdowns, checkboxes, radio buttons, images, and file uploads

Capture legally-binding electronic signatures on any form or document

Automatically send submitted forms and uploaded files to your Google Drive, organizing them into folders for easy access

FormHippo limitations

The interface can look a bit outdated compared to its competitors

FormHippo pricing

Free trial

Basic: $8. 95/month per user

Pro: $11. 95/month per user

FormHippo ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

5. HIPAAtizer (Best for drag-and-drop HIPAA-compliant forms)

via HIPAAtizer

HIPAAtizer is a HIPAA-compliant form builder and document solution designed to convert paper, PDF, or existing web forms into secure, digital formats. You can embed these forms directly into your practice’s website with just a few clicks.

The data collection process is simple. Patients can fill out forms from any device, and submissions are routed securely to your team. They can receive alerts or export data as needed.

FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption and detailed access logs ensure data security in your healthcare organization. It also offers pre-built telehealth consent, COVID-19 screening, and intake form templates that you can customize with a visual editor.

HIPAAtizer best features

Build custom forms with a drag-and-drop editor that includes over 40 components like e-signatures and file uploads

Turn on ReCAPTCHA to distinguish between humans and automated users to avoid spam

Convert existing digital, PDF, paper, or Word forms into secure online form packets

Mask and hide PHI in form submissions and notifications emails to ensure HIPAA compliance

HIPAAtizer limitations

The platform is highly focused on form compliance and may not offer a broader suite of workflow automation tools

The user experience can be improved

HIPAAtizer pricing

Developer Sandbox Account: Free

Simple Compliance Gold: $34/month

Simple Compliance Gold Plus: $45/month

Simple Compliance Platinum: $125/month

Custom pricing

HIPAAtizer ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about HIPAAtizer?

A quick snippet from a user:

The tool is very versatile and the support team super helpful The ability to create complex healthcare workflows and questionnaires. They'll even convert paper forms into HIPAA-Compliant online form.

The tool is very versatile and the support team super helpful The ability to create complex healthcare workflows and questionnaires. They’ll even convert paper forms into HIPAA-Compliant online form.

6. Cognito Forms (Best for advanced form logic and calculations)

via Cognito Forms

Cognito Forms offers advanced conditional logic, calculated fields, and multi-page form support. It is useful for building complex medical forms like patient intake, risk assessments, or symptom checklists.

A notable feature is its AI-powered form generator, which allows users to create a functional form template simply by describing their needs in plain language

These HIPAA-compliant online forms do not have native EHR integrations. However, Cognito Forms supports webhooks, and you can customize workflows for routing submissions or triggering follow-up actions.

Developers and product teams can use secure API access to pull or push data into other systems and embed it into broader health tech workflows.

Cognito Forms best features

Automate workflows with conditional logic, dynamic field display, and notifications

Generate custom PDF or Word documents, such as patient summaries or consent records, directly from form submissions

Integrate with payment gateways like Stripe, PayPal, and Square to accept payments through dynamic forms, including PCI-compliant processing

Audit all activity using detailed logs, tracking submission changes, workflow actions, and email delivery status

Cognito Forms limitations

HIPAA compliance and the associated Business Associate Agreement (BAA) are only available on the higher-cost Enterprise plan, which may place it out of reach for smaller practices.

The format changes in printing which is inconvenient

Cognito Forms pricing

Individual: Free

Pro: $19/user/month

Team: $39/user/month

Enterprise: $129/month

Cognito Forms ratings and reviews

What are real-life users saying about Cognito Forms?

According to one reviewer:

Easy to create a responsive form using conditional logic, answer piping, and automation with stripe/zapier. Easy to share templates between accounts. Easy to embed forms into a website.

Easy to create a responsive form using conditional logic, answer piping, and automation with stripe/zapier. Easy to share templates between accounts. Easy to embed forms into a website.

7. BlockSurvey (Best for privacy-first data collection)

via BlockSurvey

BlockSurvey is a form automation software with a privacy-by-design approach using blockchain technology. Instead of storing form responses on centralized servers, data is end-to-end encrypted and owned solely by the respondent.

Your team can’t touch the raw data unless explicitly granted access. In other words, it can be used for health tech products where data minimization and zero-trust architecture are important.

The platform also gives you custom domains, secure embedding, and API access to control how and where your forms are used.

BlockSurvey best features

Create surveys and forms with an AI-powered builder that generates high-quality questions, adaptive follow-up logic, and automated data analysis

Collect responses anonymously without ads, trackers, or cookies to boost trust

Whitelabel your surveys with customized domains, logos, and themes

Analyze collected data through a real-time dashboard with charts and summaries

BlockSurvey limitations

The passphrase login could pose a security risk; anyone who has it will be able to access the account, and the owner of the account has no way to re-secure the account

The platform’s advanced, decentralized security model may represent challenges for some traditional healthcare IT departments

BlockSurvey pricing

Standard: $29/month

Premium: $49/month

Team: $69/month

Enterprise: $499/month

BlockSurvey ratings and reviews

What are real-life users saying about BlockSurvey?

A user shared this feedback:

Blocksurvey is very easy to use and implement. It has quickly become my go-to form builder. The innovation lies in the fact that results are stored in the blockchain, which is an additional layer of security that I welcome

Blocksurvey is very easy to use and implement. It has quickly become my go-to form builder. The innovation lies in the fact that results are stored in the blockchain, which is an additional layer of security that I welcome

8. Jotform (Best for template variety and integrations)

via Jotform

With its HIPAA-compliance option available on Gold and Enterprise plans, Jotform gives you a user-friendly drag-and-drop PDF mapping tool. With the PDF Editor, clinics can generate auto-filled PDFs from form submissions that look identical to existing internal documents.

Jotform’s AI-powered tools can generate forms from text prompts or summarize submission data instantly. The library of pre-built sign-up form templates allows you to get started quickly.

You can also enable appointment scheduling directly within the form. Patients can select a time slot, and it syncs with your connected calendar.

Jotform best features

Protect sensitive data by toggling PHI protection on specific fields

Collect payments, schedule appointments, and gather e-signatures all within a single, secure form

Integrate with over 150 third-party applications, including EMRs, cloud storage services, and payment processors

Track workflow actions, email delivery, and payments with its detailed audit log

Enforce automatic logoff after one hour of inactivity for HIPAA-enabled accounts

Jotform limitations

It has limitations on design flexibility as compared to other custom-coded forms

Jotform pricing

Starter: Free

Bronze: $39/month

Silver: $49/month

Gold: $129/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jotform ratings and reviews

What are real-life users saying about Jotform?

Here’s a firsthand perspective:

Jotform is SOOO flexible in the types of forms I can create. From registration forms, interest forms, signup forms and payment forms (and that's just the tip of the iceberg)…When I change the name of the field, I sometimes don't remember to change the conditions I've set up and so the form will not function as intended. An alert or reminder would be nice! Other than that, I have very little to complain about.

Jotform is SOOO flexible in the types of forms I can create. From registration forms, interest forms, signup forms and payment forms (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg)…When I change the name of the field, I sometimes don’t remember to change the conditions I’ve set up and so the form will not function as intended. An alert or reminder would be nice! Other than that, I have very little to complain about.

9. 123FormBuilder (Best for building multilingual forms)

via 123FormBuilder

123FormBuilder offers HIPAA compliance on its Enterprise plan. It protects privacy with GDPR-compliant forms, advanced security protocols like SSO, custom roles, audit trails, SPF/DKIM email authentication, and daily backups.

You can set up a conditional workflow where, if a patient selects a specific symptom, it triggers a different set of questions or routes the submission to a particular department. You can also use its multi-language form support to serve diverse patient populations.

123FormBuilder best features

Collect data securely with 256-bit SSL encryption, data and form encryption, and secure storage on AWD servers with configurable data residency

Improve accessibility with forms that meet WCAG 2. 1 Level A and AA standards, including alt-text functionality for users with cognitive disabilities

Generate invoices or contracts directly from form submissions

Automate routine tasks by sending form data directly to other tools in your healthcare stack

123FormBuilder limitations

Forms can be buggy; for instance, users complain of difficulty assigning a URL redirect for thank you pages

The overall user interface, while highly functional, may not feel as modern as some of the newer competitors

123FormBuilder pricing

Basic: Free

Gold: $37/month

Platinum: $49/month

Diamond: $99/month

Enterprise: $225/month (billed yearly)

123FormBuilder ratings and reviews

What are real-life users saying about 123FormBuilder?

See what this reviewer had to say:

It's very easy to create forms. The user interface is good and is occasionally updated to make things easier. The integration with Salesforce and the method for prefilling and sending data is clear…Occasionally you encounter something that can't be done, but usually in these circumstances, there is a workaround or a different method that would work. The help resources, although plentiful and helpful, can be a little hard to navigate at times (I gather they are working on this).

It’s very easy to create forms. The user interface is good and is occasionally updated to make things easier. The integration with Salesforce and the method for prefilling and sending data is clear…Occasionally you encounter something that can’t be done, but usually in these circumstances, there is a workaround or a different method that would work. The help resources, although plentiful and helpful, can be a little hard to navigate at times (I gather they are working on this).

10. Zoho Forms (Best for integration with the Zoho ecosystem)

via Zoho Forms

A good option for health tech teams already working within the Zoho ecosystem, Zoho Forms is a form builder that connects cleanly with CRMs, help desks, or internal dashboards. This allows you to pull form data directly into apps or trigger logic-based workflows.

While HIPAA compliance is available only on the Premium and Enterprise plans, it provides a signed BAA, SSL encryption, field-level data masking, and audit trails.

Zoho Forms can be integrated into patient-facing tools handling PHI and sensitive patient data collection process.

Zoho Forms best features

Distribute forms via social media, email, QR code, or by embedding them on your website

Collect data offline and use features like geolocation tagging, QR code scanning, conditional logic forms, e-signatures, file/ image uploads, card scanning, and kiosk mode

Collaborate with team members by sharing unlimited forms (on paid plans), setting permissions, and working together in real time

Analyze form performance with built-in reports and analytics to track submissions and completion rates

Zoho Forms limitations

While conditional logic is supported, it’s often described as cumbersome and hard to manage, particularly in multi-page or highly dynamic forms

While powerful within its own ecosystem, it may offer fewer advantages as a standalone tool

Zoho Forms pricing

Free: Free

Basic: $12/month

Standard: $30/month

Professional: $60/month

Premium: $110/month

Zoho Forms ratings and reviews

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Forms?

This is how one user described their experience:

It's easy and simple to input what items you need, like customers name and address and work done and anything you want to capture to work orders.

It’s easy and simple to input what items you need, like customers name and address and work done and anything you want to capture to work orders.

11. MakeForms (Best for modern, responsive form design)

via Makeforms

MakeForms is a form builder compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, and the Australian DPA.

Depending on your user interaction needs, you can choose between form types, such as single-page, multi-step flows, or all-at-once forms. The AI assistant suggests fields and structures based on your form description.

Additionally, you can set a one-time code to verify users before they submit sensitive data. This feature is useful in telehealth or app onboarding.

MakeForms best features

Use ‘sources’ to track responses for each distribution channel for detailed analytics

Choose from three form types: One At a Time, Step Forms, and All At Once

Customize forms with over 160 templates, like feedback form templates, and 100 design themes with custom branding, logos, and fonts

Collaborate with your team in shared workspaces to streamline form creation, review, and management

Manage and analyze form submission data using multiple views, such as Table and Summary Views

MakeForms limitations

The free pricing tier does not include HIPAA compliance (Business Associate Agreement, BAA, signing). You need paid plans for this

MakeForms pricing

Essentials: $29/month

Pro: $69/month

Agency: $149/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MakeForms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews) 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about MakeForms?

Straight from a G2 review:

First, the value is excellent. With 5,000 submissions for just $29 a month, it's affordable for handling high volumes without breaking the bank. I also noticed it loads quickly when embedded on my site, which keeps things running smoothly for visitors – a big plus for user experience…The integration options feel limited. There are connections with automation tools like Zapier, but I'd prefer not to spend extra on Zapier just to connect with my other tools. Expanding direct integrations would make things much easier.

First, the value is excellent. With 5,000 submissions for just $29 a month, it’s affordable for handling high volumes without breaking the bank. I also noticed it loads quickly when embedded on my site, which keeps things running smoothly for visitors – a big plus for user experience…The integration options feel limited. There are connections with automation tools like Zapier, but I’d prefer not to spend extra on Zapier just to connect with my other tools. Expanding direct integrations would make things much easier.

Features to Look for in a HIPAA Compliant Form Builder

If you’re collecting patient data digitally, choosing a HIPAA-compliant online form builder is non-negotiable. Under HIPAA regulations, any platform handling Protected Health Information (PHI) must meet strict privacy and security requirements.

Here are the key features to look for:

Secures a Business Associate Agreement (BAA): Ensures the provider offers a signed BAA, the foundation of HIPAA compliance guidelines, when a third party handles Protected Health Information

Encrypts all data end-to-end: Protects sensitive information with strong encryption during secure data transmission (form submission) and at rest (once stored)

Controls user access: Sets clear boundaries within your team with role-based access controls to minimize risk

Offers detailed audit logs: Logs all views, edits, submissions, and exports, to help you demonstrate compliance during audits

Integrates with your EHR/ EMR systems: Connects with your existing electronic health records or practice management systems

Collects secure eSignatures for consent: Obtains patient signatures legally on intake forms, consent documents, or post-visit authorization

Automates routine tasks: Speeds up your workflow with automations like patient reminders, notifying staff of new submissions, and Speeds up your workflow with automations like patient reminders, notifying staff of new submissions, and using conditional logic to tailor questions

HIPAA-compliant vs. non-compliant form builders: Brief comparison

Feature HIPAA-compliant form builder Non-compliant form builder Data protection Encrypts data in transit and at rest May not guarantee encryption or secure storage Access controls User authentication, role-based permissions, audit logs Basic login protection, no detailed audit trail Business Associate Agreement (BAA) Provides a signed BAA, legally required for handling PHI Does not offer a BAA, not legally suitable for PHI Use case Collecting patient data, medical history, and insurance details General surveys, feedback forms, and lead generation Risk of use in healthcare Meets HIPAA regulations, minimizes legal/financial risk Using it for PHI can result in fines and data breaches

👀 Did You Know? HIPAA wasn’t originally designed for healthcare privacy. It started in 1996 as a law to help workers keep health insurance when changing jobs.

Keep Your Forms Secure With ClickUp

Finding a HIPAA-compliant form builder is a critical step towards protecting patient data. However, HIPAA forms are just a small part of the bigger picture.

Once that patient information is collected, you need a secure, organized way to track tasks, handoffs, approvals, and documentation.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, brings your forms, files, tasks, reports, and conversations together into a user-friendly AI-powered platform. Its Enterprise plan offers HIPAA compliance, with a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA).

Your forms and patient data are protected with encryption, access controls, and audit logs, meeting HIPAA requirements for electronic PHI (ePHI).

It’s flexible, secure, and works perfectly for healthcare teams.

