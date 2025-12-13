De 11 bästa GroupMe-alternativen för teamchatt och samarbete under [år]

It starts with one too many missed messages.

One minute you’re talking deadlines, the next you’re knee-deep in GIFs, off-topic rants, and someone asking (for the third time) if the meeting is still on.

If that sounds familiar, you’re probably ready to move on from GroupMe as your primary tool for team chat and collaboration.

This roundup of the best GroupMe alternatives is a good place to start. And before we dive in.

Why Go For GroupMe Alternatives

GroupMe’s simplicity suits basic group chats, but its constraints can hinder teams needing better control or reliability. These limitations make switching to alternatives appealing for smoother team communication.

Here’s why you might want to explore other options:

Lacks message search: Forces endless scrolling to dig up old messages, slowing team coordination

Limited admin controls: Lets unmoderated posts flood public groups, burying important updates in noise

Excessive notifications: Pings everyone for minor stuff like profile changes, clogging inboxes

No pinned messages: Loses key info like event plans in busy threads, frustrating users

Degraded media sharing: Heavily compresses photos and videos, making the quality of shared visuals blurry

Clunky desktop experience: Delivers a sluggish web app, lacking polished PC functionality

Complicated group management: Makes adding or removing members clunky, delaying team updates

🔍 Did You Know? 93% of communication is nonverbal. According to psychology researcher Albert Mehrabian, only 7% of meaning is conveyed through words. The rest? Tone (38%) and body language (55%). So next time you’re on a video conference, remember: your face says more than your words.

GroupMe Alternatives at a Glance

Not sure where to start? Here’s a quick look at how the top GroupMe alternatives stack up. 📊

Tool Key Features Best For Pricing ClickUp Chat + project/task management, AI assistant, Docs, video calls, automations, integrations All-in-one team communication & projects Free Forever; Paid plans available Slack Channels, integrations, message search, huddles, workflow automation Departmental comms & workflow automation Free; Paid plans from $7. 25/user/month Discord Voice/video channels, roles, bots, screen sharing, community tools Global teams needing simple, secure chat Free; Nitro: Custom pricing WhatsApp End-to-end encryption, voice/video, broadcast lists, mobile/desktop sync Global teams needing simple secure chat Free Flock To-do lists, shared notes, video calls, smart channels, productivity apps Budget-conscious teams, media sharing Free; Paid plans from $6/user/month Telegram Large groups/channels, bots, cloud storage, privacy features Large communities, privacy-focused teams Free; Premium plan available Microsoft Teams Office 365 integration, meetings, wikis, tags, transcripts, file sharing Microsoft-centric organizations Free; Paid plans from $4/user/month Connecteam Mobile-first, shift scheduling, digital forms, training, targeted comms Deskless/field-based teams Free; Paid plans from $35/month Google Chat Spaces, Google Workspace integration, search, Meet calls, file collaboration Teams using Google Workspace No free plan; Paid plans from $8. 40/user/month Rocket.Chat Self-hosted, open-source, custom workflows, federated networks, encryption Data sovereignty, regulated industries Free; Paid plans from $8/user/month Signal End-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, voice/video, open-source Teams prioritizing security & privacy Free

The Best GroupMe Alternatives to Use

Ready to see what’s out there? Here’s a detailed look at the best GroupMe alternatives for instant messaging at work.

1. ClickUp (Best for all-in-one team communication and project management)

Get Started With ClickUp Chat Run the conversation and the work, all in ClickUp Chat

GroupMe keeps teams talking, but it does little to keep work moving. It wasn’t built for structured collaboration, so as soon as the conversation needs to become a task, a file, or an update, you’re forced to jump between tools.

ClickUp changes that. It’s the world’s first converged AI workspace that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI that helps you work faster and smarter.

ClickUp Chat brings conversations into the heart of your workflow. Every Space, Folder, and List comes with its own Chat, so your team can discuss tasks, share updates, and take action without ever leaving the project.

The chat is the workspace.

ClickUp BrainGPT

A single message can become a task in seconds—manually if you prefer to customize it, or instantly via ClickUp BrainGPT.

The AI assistant picks up the context from the message and writes a clear task name and description, complete with a link back to the original conversation. If someone suggests creating a second variation of a pitch deck, it builds that task right away.

Use AI-powered Catch me up in ClickUp Chat to stay on top of your threads

For days when you’ve been away or deep in other work, AI CatchUp summarizes what you missed. It pulls out decisions, task assignments, and key questions—so when you rejoin a project Chat, you’re already up to speed.

FollowUps in ClickUp Chat

Accountability doesn’t rely on memory or chat reactions either.

Assign FollowUps in ClickUp Chat so actions are tracked, not forgotten

You can assign any message to a team member, and it becomes a FollowUpTM. Everyone knows what’s been delegated, and you don’t have to worry about pinging someone twice or chasing down next steps.

If your team’s tired of talking in circles, ClickUp Chat gives the conversation a direction.

SyncUps in ClickUp

SyncUps are built-in video/audio calls designed to keep everyone aligned and moving forward. With ClickUp, you can schedule and run syncups directly within your workspace, ensuring that discussions, decisions, and next steps are always captured where the work happens. AI-powered summaries and action item extraction ensure that nothing falls through the cracks—every sync-up leads to clear outcomes and tracked follow-ups.

Chat Agents in ClickUp

Use prebuilt agents or create your own using ClickUp AI Autopilot Agents

Agents in ClickUp are AI-powered assistants that can perform specific tasks on your behalf. They help automate routine tasks, answer questions, and provide instant support right where your team collaborates. Whether you need to summarize a long thread, generate a project update, or create a new task from a conversation, Chat Agents are always available to help. They keep your team productive by handling repetitive work and surfacing key information, so you can focus on what matters most.

ClickUp best features

Clips that speak for you: Record and share screen walkthroughs or video updates right in chat via Record and share screen walkthroughs or video updates right in chat via ClickUp Clips —perfect for supporting async comm when your team’s spread across time zones

Posts that don’t disappear: Turn key updates, decisions, or meeting notes into Posts that stay pinned and easy to reference later

SyncUps for quick calls: Start a voice or video call right from any Chat in ClickUp to align fast, clarify next steps, or Start a voice or video call right from any Chat in ClickUp to align fast, clarify next steps, or collaborate in real time without switching tabs

Notifications that work for you: Set channel-specific alerts, so you’re only notified about the updates that actually need your attention

Docs where the convo is: Share and edit Share and edit ClickUp Docs directly in Chat so everyone stays on the same page (literally!)

Search that actually helps: Quickly find specific messages, tasks, or linked content from your workspace and integrated third-party apps using Quickly find specific messages, tasks, or linked content from your workspace and integrated third-party apps using Enterprise Search and AI-powered filters

Teammate profiles and scheduling: See someone’s priorities via See someone’s priorities via ClickUp Calendar , which works right inside Chat so you can book time without the back-and-forth

Chat automations that save time: Trigger task creation, send follow-ups, or respond using Trigger task creation, send follow-ups, or respond using ClickUp Automation —all based on specific messages or conditions

ClickUp limitations

The platform’s extensive suite of features may pose an initial learning curve

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,450+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This G2 review really says it all:

The biggest pain I had with other tools was fragmentation. I’d manage tasks in one app, communicate with my team in another, track documents somewhere else, and constantly juggle between tabs like I was playing keyboard Tetris. It was inefficient. What sets ClickUp apart for me is how seamlessly it combines task management with real-time messaging and collaboration. Instead of switching from a task to a chat app, I can just click into a task and start a discussion right there. Every comment, file, and update is exactly where it needs to be, attached to the task itself.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether you’re sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient. ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.

2. Slack (Best for departmental communication and workflow automation)

via Slack

You know that feeling when you can’t find an important message because it’s buried in a massive group chat? Slack fixes that problem for good. It lets you organize conversations into channels so everything stays where you can find it (without relying on Slack hacks ).

The Huddles feature is super handy—just click and talk for those quick questions without scheduling yet another Zoom call.

Slack best features

Create dedicated channels for projects and teams that keep conversations organized by topic

Leverage Slack integrations with productivity tools that connect directly to your workspace

Search through your entire message history using filters and operators that help pinpoint specific conversations, decisions, or shared files from months ago

Build custom workflows with simple automation tools for effortless Slack project management

Slack limitations

The free plan limits message history access to 90 days, leading users to opt for Slack alternatives

It can become overwhelming to use without proper channel organization

Video calls lack some advanced features found in dedicated conferencing tools

Slack pricing

Free

Pro: $7. 25/month per user

Business+: $15/month per user

Enterprise Grid Plan: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (34,280+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,845+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Slack?

A user review says:

I have used Slack with multiple companies and businesses and have loved the ease of use. It creates seamless outreach options for those in your organization without having to share your personal telephone number. We also frequently use the huddle meeting feature. Being on a team of 75% remote employees, slack makes it easy to work as a team. It makes it easy to see who is scheduled for meetings, who has read messages, and creates a shared file storage space.

3. Discord (Best for community building and casual team interaction)

via Discord

Discord was built for gamers, but it’s perfect for any team that wants communication to feel natural. The voice channels are probably its best feature. You just hop in when you need to talk and leave when you’re done. No awkward ‘Can I call you?’ messages needed.

Remote teams love how this brings back those spontaneous conversations that spark new ideas. Screen sharing actually works properly, too, even when someone’s sharing design files or videos.

Discord best features

Set up separate servers for different projects or departments that create clear boundaries

Host live audio sessions using Stage Channels to present ideas, run team updates, or hold community AMAs in real time

Assign custom roles with specific permissions that control who sees what, who can modify channels, invite new members, or manage other aspects of your workspace

Add specialized bots that enhance productivity by handling routine tasks like meeting reminders and channel organization

Discord limitations

Business-focused features aren’t as robust as enterprise communication tools

File sharing size limits are restrictive on free plans

Search functionality isn’t as powerful as some other GroupMe alternatives

Discord pricing

Free

Nitro: Custom pricing

Discord ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Discord?

See what this Capterra reviewer had to say:

Discord has been extremely helpful in remote work within my company, which came as a big surprise to me originally. We use it daily for everything from quick conversation to more in-depth team meetings.

💡 Pro Tip: Promote a culture where disruptive feedback is welcomed. This is feedback that challenges the status quo or suggests major changes, encouraging the team to think outside the box. It pushes boundaries and drives innovation in communication practices.

4. WhatsApp (Best for global teams needing simple, secure messaging)

via WhatsApp

You probably already use WhatsApp to chat with friends, but don’t overlook it for team communication too. The app shines when you need something straightforward that everyone already knows how to use. No training sessions needed here!

The end-to-end encryption gives you peace of mind when discussing sensitive information. Teams with international members especially appreciate that WhatsApp works perfectly even with spotty internet connections.

Its voice messages feature comes in handy when you need to explain something complicated that would take forever to type.

WhatsApp best features

Create broadcast lists that allow you to send announcements to multiple people without putting everyone in a group chat where they’d see each other’s replies

Share location data with team members for easy coordination during in-person events or meetings in unfamiliar locations

Use WhatsApp Web or the desktop app to seamlessly continue conversations from your computer

Back up chat history to the cloud and sync across devices to keep your data safe and accessible

WhatsApp limitations

Limited organization tools for sorting or finding past conversations

Groups capped at 256 members, restricting larger team communications

No scheduling features for messages or reminders

Requires phone numbers, which some team members might not want to share

WhatsApp pricing

Free

WhatsApp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (95+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (16,055+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about WhatsApp?

A user review says:

WhatsApp was the first mobile private messaging service to gain critical mass. As a WhatsApp user/ business client, we’ve learned that over 100 million people use WhatsApp each month, and it’s easy to understand why. I really like WhatsApp’s easy-to-use interface and fun features, the security and privacy involved.

🧠 Fun Fact: Studies show that emojis help convey tone and emotion in remote work, making digital conversations feel more human. A simple 😄 or 👀 can soften feedback or add playfulness to the team chat.

5. Flock (Best for budget-conscious teams seeking media sharing)

via Flock

Flock might not be the most famous name on this list, but it deserves your attention. This platform packs surprising functionality into its clean interface.

Teams report being particularly impressed with the to-do list feature that turns conversations into actionable items with deadlines. If your team has been cobbling together multiple apps to handle different communication needs, Flock could streamline your workflow without straining your budget.

Flock best features

Convert messages directly into tasks with deadlines and assignees, making it easy to track commitments made during team discussions

Create shared notes during meetings that everyone can edit simultaneously, eliminating the need for separate document collaboration tools

Launch video conferences with screen sharing capabilities directly from chat without requiring additional software downloads or links

Set up smart channels that automatically filter in relevant messages based on keywords or sender roles to keep important information visible

Flock limitations

A smaller user base means fewer integrations than more established GroupMe alternatives

Mobile app occasionally lags behind the desktop version in functionality

Limited customization options for notifications and alerts

Flock pricing

Free

Pro: $6/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Flock ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (270+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (340+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Flock?

One G2 review puts it this way:

The first thing I highlight about Flock is its user-friendly and easy-to-navigate design. With its cloud storage system, messages and files can be securely stored and accessed from any device. In addition, the integrated voice calls are of excellent quality, allowing us to maintain smooth communication.

6. Telegram (Best for large communities with mixed privacy needs)

via Telegram

Telegram handles massive public groups of up to 200,000 members without breaking a sweat—perfect if you’re managing large communities or company-wide announcements. The channels feature allows you to broadcast updates to an unlimited number of followers while controlling who can respond.

Security-conscious teams appreciate the self-destructing message option for sensitive information that shouldn’t be retained. Plus, the bot ecosystem automates repetitive tasks from scheduling to data collection.

While some teams initially try Telegram for its security features, they stay for the surprising speed and reliability even when sharing large files.

Telegram best features

Create public channels where unlimited followers can receive updates while administrators maintain complete control over who can post content

Build custom bots using the simple API to automate routine tasks like collecting daily reports or answering frequently asked questions

Access cloud storage that allows file sharing up to 2GB per file without cluttering your phone storage or requiring separate cloud accounts

Organize chats using folders and pinned messages so you never lose track of important conversations

Telegram limitations

Default encryption isn’t end-to-end for regular chats (only Secret Chats)

Business-specific features are limited compared to enterprise platforms

Some team members may have concerns about Russian origins despite the company’s current independence

Telegram pricing

Free

Premium plan available

Telegram ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (6,370+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Telegram?

A user review says:

Telegram is an excellent messaging app compared to many others. It doesn’t require a Gmail account for storage, and you can switch between devices without worrying about backups—your information stays intact. With strong privacy features, including secret chats, Telegram is great for those who value security. Another major advantage is the ability to send and open large files without any complications. Additionally, Telegram is ideal for hosting large online meetings, which makes it the perfect platform for prayer meetings and Bible studies. Many people have expressed interest in joining, but most apps have limitations on group size. That’s why I’m recommending Telegram to my pastor as a better option for our community.

💡 Pro Tip: Borrowing from Leigh Thompson’s concept of Creative Conspiracy, facilitate collaborative sessions where team members intentionally co-create innovative solutions. This method fosters a culture of intentional and focused creativity.

✅ We researched the best team communication tools, and here are the results:

7. Microsoft Teams (Best for organizations deeply integrated with Microsoft 365)

via Microsoft Teams

If your company relies on the Microsoft ecosystem, Teams makes everything click into place. The deep integration with Office apps means you can edit Excel spreadsheets together right inside your chat window.

Teams meetings feel surprisingly polished with features like background blur and breakout rooms that used to be premium offerings elsewhere. The tabbed conversations help keep projects organized without creating a million different channels.

Microsoft Teams best features

Schedule and join meetings directly from chat with calendar integration that shows everyone’s availability and sends automatic reminders

Create wikis for teams and projects that serve as central knowledge bases, reducing repetitive questions and onboarding time for new members

Use tags to reach specific groups within large teams without creating separate channels or disrupting others with irrelevant notifications

Access meeting transcripts and recordings to catch up or reference key decisions later

Microsoft Teams limitations

The interface can feel cluttered and overwhelming for new users

Performance can be sluggish on older computers or with limited bandwidth

Strong dependence on the Microsoft 365 subscription for full functionality

Thread-based conversations are less intuitive than some competing GroupMe alternatives

Microsoft Teams pricing

Home plans

Microsoft Teams: Free

Microsoft 365 Personal: $6. 99/month

Microsoft 365 Family: $9. 99/month

Business plans

Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user

Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (15,985+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (10,055+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Teams?

This Reddit comment caught our eye:

Teams is much more suited for business scenarios. It’s also obviously fully integrated into the Office 365 world which most businesses already use. […] Teams also has a ton of other functionality (meetings, phone system capability) which don’t exist in other platforms. It also has file collaboration support via SharePoint which itself is pretty massive.

🔍 Did You Know? Poor team communication slows things down and adds pressure. A report shows it leads to increased stress at 51%, lower productivity at 41%, strained relationships at 31%, and missed deadlines. Clear communication keeps teams aligned and work on track.

8. Connecteam (Best for managing deskless and field-based teams)

via Connecteam

Connecteam solves problems that other communication tools don’t even recognize. It was built specifically for teams where most members don’t sit at desks all day. Think retail, construction, healthcare, or field service workers.

The mobile-first design ensures everyone stays connected regardless of their location. Teams particularly value the clock-in/clock-out features integrated directly into the communication platform. Even better? The training module allows you to distribute important information and confirm who has actually read it, which is helpful for meeting compliance requirements.

Connecteam best features

Send targeted communications to specific locations, departments, or positions without creating separate groups

Create digital checklists and forms that field workers can complete on their mobile devices, eliminating paper processes

Distribute training materials and track completion status to ensure all team members receive critical updates regardless of their work schedule

Schedule shifts and allow employees to claim open shifts or request time off directly through the platform

Connecteam limitations

More focused on operational communication than casual team building

The tool’s desktop experience is not as refined as the mobile application

Higher learning curve for non-tech-savvy team members

Connecteam pricing

Free

Basic: $35/month

Advanced: $59/month

Expert: $119/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Connecteam ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (2,355 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,350+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Connecteam?

Here’s a firsthand perspective:

Connecteam has helped keep my team organized and responsible. There are several really great features about this program that any small business could benefit from. As an office manager, their HR abilities on this program have been an essential part in keeping track of PTO, sick days, time clock, etc.

9. Google Chat (Best for teams already using Google Workspace)

via Google Chat

Google Chat makes team communication feel familiar from day one. If you’re already using Gmail and Google Drive, it slides right into your workflow without missing a beat. The threaded conversations help keep discussions focused, while the smart suggestions actually save you time by recommending relevant files and calendar events.

Teams appreciate how Chat spaces serve as persistent rooms for ongoing projects with all files, tasks, and messages in one organized spot. While it might not have the flashiest features, the tight integration with other Google tools means you spend less time switching between apps.

Google Chat best features

Create spaces that automatically organize messages, files, and tasks related to specific projects or teams in a chronological timeline that’s easy to navigate

Search across conversations with Google’s search capabilities that understand context and can find information even when you don’t remember exact phrasing

Start Google Meet video calls directly from chat threads with one click, maintaining conversation context when switching from text to video

Collaborate on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides within the chat interface, with real-time editing and commenting

Google Chat limitations

Limited functionality compared to dedicated team communication platforms

Requires a Google Workspace subscription for full enterprise features

Less customizable than specialized messaging applications since it lacks themes

The notification system is not as refined as other GroupMe alternatives

Google Chat pricing

Business Starter: $8. 40/user per month

Business Standard: $16. 80/user per month

Business Plus: $26. 40/user per month

Google Chat ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,365+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Google Chat?

A TrustRadius reviewer summed it up like this:

Google Chat is well-suited for businesses. Where it fits in my organization is to maintain communication between teams. Collaboration between teams to solve issues our customers cannot resolve without using Google Chat. Our Organization depends on it. When someone needs assistance from another team in the organization, we use Google Chat to solve this issue.

🔍 Did You Know? Listening to employees is key to keeping communication flowing smoothly and making improvements where needed. In fact, 75% of communicators use engagement surveys to get detailed feedback, 54% rely on post-event feedback, and 52% turn to live Q&A sessions. These tools help teams stay on track, tackle issues, and fine-tune communication strategies.

10. Rocket. Chat (Best for organizations requiring complete data sovereignty)

Rocket. Chat puts you back in control of your communication data. Unlike most GroupMe alternatives, you can host this platform on your own servers, keeping sensitive conversations completely within your organization’s infrastructure.

Its open-source nature means developers can customize it to fit your exact workflow needs. Teams with strict compliance requirements, particularly those in regulated industries, value the ability to implement specific security policies.

While setup requires more technical knowledge than cloud options, the platform rewards that investment with unmatched privacy control.

Rocket. Chat best features

Customize the interface and functionality through the open-source codebase to match your organization’s specific workflow needs without waiting for vendor updates

Create federated networks where multiple separate Rocket. Chat instances can communicate securely between different organizations while maintaining independence

Implement end-to-end encryption and custom retention policies that ensure sensitive conversations remain private and comply with industry-specific regulations

Rocket. Chat limitations

Requires technical expertise to set up and maintain self-hosted instances

The user interface is less polished than some commercial GroupMe alternatives

Smaller marketplace of pre-built integrations compared to mainstream platforms

Rocket. Chat pricing

Free

Pro: $8/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Rocket. Chat ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (330+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (150+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Rocket. Chat?

A user review says:

It is a very professional software which is widely used in professional environments like Offices and workspace. Also it lets you share files, make channels (groups) for activities, projects and other stuffs. It have features to delete the message with upthreads and also provision to reply in threads and follow/unfollow feature to unsubscribe from the notification.

11. Signal (Best for teams prioritizing maximum security and privacy)

via Signal

Signal’s focus on privacy shows in every feature (or sometimes lack of features when they might compromise security). Teams handling extremely sensitive information trust Signal because its open-source code has been thoroughly audited by security experts.

Voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted, providing added clarity even over weaker connections. While it lacks many business collaboration tools, organizations in highly regulated industries or with confidential projects often choose Signal.

Signal best features

Set custom disappearing message timers for each conversation that permanently remove sensitive information after being viewed

Verify security codes between devices to confirm conversations remain secure from potential interception or man-in-the-middle attacks

Use sealed sender technology that conceals who is messaging whom at the protocol level, protecting relationship patterns even beyond message content

Manually verify contacts using safety numbers to confirm you’re talking to the right person

Signal limitations

Limited organizational features, like public groups or workspaces

No calendar integration or scheduling tools

File sharing size restrictions are tighter than those of general-purpose GroupMe alternatives

Lacks business-specific features like task management or polls to connect with teams

Signal pricing

Free

Signal ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (440+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Signal?

Here’s what one user had to say about this app:

Excellent messenger app. Been using it for a year now, especially for private conversations and haven’t been disappointed yet. I like the layout, the calls work well, and the web version is good as well. It’s also safe (though I did not learn this from experience, only from research) which can be very useful. The only downside is that you can’t see that many chats on your phone, but this can be remedied by making folders.

💡 Pro Tip: Encourage teams to schedule no meeting blocks in the calendar, ideally in the middle of the day, when everyone can focus solely on deep work. Having uninterrupted time helps reduce communication overload.

Smarter Chat Starts in ClickUp

Team conversations shouldn’t feel like a game of hide and seek. If you’re constantly losing context, chasing old messages, or switching apps just to stay on top of things, it’s time for a smarter setup.

ClickUp stands out amongst GroupMe alternatives by combining real-time chat with everything else your team needs to execute—tasks, docs, goals, and more. Every conversation lives in context, tied to actionable items, with AI features that summarize updates, assign next steps, and eliminate backtracking.

Sign up for ClickUp today and bring focus back to the conversation! ✅