De 10 bästa WordPad-alternativen att prova 2025

As someone who spends countless hours in front of a computer, I’m always on the lookout for tools that are both efficient and user-friendly.

While WordPad serves as a basic text editor for simple tasks, it often feels limiting for more complex needs. Its lack of advanced features and versatility means that editors like me often need to rely on other tools to get the job done.

I’ve explored a variety of alternatives to WordPad, each offering unique features to cater to different needs. Whether you’re looking for something lightweight and portable or a more powerful, feature-rich editor, there’s an option that fits.

From my experience and research, here are some great WordPad alternatives to better serve your text editing needs.

Let’s explore the world of text editing and discover the tools to enhance your productivity. ✨

What Should You Look for in WordPad Alternatives?

Consider what you need beyond basic text editing when seeking a WordPad alternative.

Do you need collaboration tools to share and edit documents in real-time with your team or customization features to help organize and tag content across multiple projects?

Here are some features you should consider:

Rich formatting options: Go for a tool that allows you to customize fonts, colors, and paragraph styles

Real-time collaboration: Look for an alternative that allows you to work simultaneously with your team members, making edits in real time and seeing changes instantly

Version control: Consider an alternative that allows you to track changes, compare versions, and revert to previous states to ensure accuracy and prevent data loss

Document organization: Opt for a tool that efficiently organizes your documents with folders, tags, and powerful search capabilities

Cloud integration: Choose a tool that can store and access your documents from anywhere with cloud storage and synchronization

Security and privacy: Look for a tool that prioritizes the security of your sensitive documents with password protection, encryption, and user permissions

Cross-platform compatibility: Opt for a tool that gives access to your documents from any device, whether a Windows PC, Mac, or mobile device

The 10 Best WordPad Alternatives to Use

Here are the 10 best WordPad alternatives that you can consider based on your needs:

1. ClickUp (Best for document creation and management)

When it comes to robust document management, ClickUp is hands down my top pick. If you need a versatile tool for content creation, team collaboration, and task management, ClickUp is worth considering.

Try ClickUp Docs for Free Write and edit in real time alongside your team on ClickUp Docs

The ClickUp Docs feature offers seamless content creation and editing, and its collaborative capabilities make it an invaluable WordPad alternative.

I especially like how ClickUp integrates its Docs feature into a larger project management system, allowing you to attach documents directly to tasks and organize content using Spaces, Folders, and Lists. This means your documents aren’t just floating in a void but connected to your larger project workflow.

Here are some tips based on my experience with this feature:

Enhance your documents by embedding videos and images to provide rich, interactive content that engages your team

Set varying levels of access (view, comment, edit) for different team members to ensure the right people have the appropriate level of control

Link related docs to each other using ClickUp Relationships to create a comprehensive knowledge base or project documentation set

Structure folders and subfolders according to your workflow and preferences, keeping your documents well-organized and easy to find

Collaborate with team members through annotations and comments, making teamwork more effective and allowing you to share insights directly on documents

When facing a creative block, generate ideas using ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain, the AI assistant, takes things a step further by letting you automate several aspects of writing and note-taking. It supports your workflow by letting you:

Brainstorm ideas, generate outlines, and create initial drafts, saving you time and effort

Generate high-quality content from your input, perfect for when you’re on tight deadlines or experiencing creative blocks, to speed up content creation and reduce manual work

Automatically classify and tag rich text documents based on their content, so you spend less time organizing and can retrieve information quickly and easily

Summarize documents and capture key points instantly without needing to read through everything

By leveraging ClickUp Brain’s document management features and AI writing capabilities, you can simplify your workflows, improve productivity, and create high-quality documents efficiently.

ClickUp best features

Use ClickUp Project Management features with ClickUp Brain to assign tasks, set deadlines, and monitor progress

Use AI suggestions to improve the content and refine writing, ensuring the final product is both engaging and error-free

Manage tasks, timelines, and content calendars in one place

Organize your documents effectively with ClickUp Project Hierarchies , segmenting your workspace into distinct Spaces

Quickly jot down ideas you want to present at a meeting or use ClickUp Notepad to track meeting minutes

Leverage ClickUp Collaboration Detection for real-time updates, such as when other people are typing, adding comments, or viewing a task

ClickUp limitations

Some users have reported a learning curve due to the extensive features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Google Docs (Best for simple, cloud-based collaboration)

via Google Workspace Marketplace

Google Docs is an ideal WordPad alternative if you’re looking for simplicity, collaboration, and cloud access. You can instantly create, edit, and share documents, making it a popular choice for team projects or remote work.

Google Docs also integrates with other Google Workspace tools, allowing easy access to Google Drive, Sheets, and more. It’s also highly intuitive, with minimal setup required, making it accessible even for beginners.

Google Docs best features

Collaborate with others in real time, seeing edits, comments, and suggestions live

Organize your document with built-in outline tools and customizable headers

Download your document in multiple formats, including PDF, Word, and plain text

Embed links, images, and other media with drag-and-drop feature

Google Docs limitations

Limited formatting options for complex documents

Dependence on an internet connection for certain features

Google Docs pricing

Free with a Google account

Google Docs ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (28,000+ reviews)

3. LibreOffice (Best for free, open-source document processing)

via LibreOf fice

LibreOffice is an open-source suite that brings much more to the table than WordPad. With its Writer tool, you get comprehensive formatting options, style guides, and document templates for creating everything from simple letters to complex reports.

LibreOffice is ideal for anyone who prefers offline work or values open-source software.

LibreOffice best features

Create professional documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and more with LibreOffice’s full suite of tools, including Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Math, and Base

Edit a wide range of file types, including Microsoft Office formats like DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX, without losing formatting, making collaboration seamless

Integrate advanced formulas and mathematical equations easily with Math, which lets you insert complex expressions directly into documents

LibreOffice limitations

Lacks real-time collaboration tools

LibreOffice pricing

Free

LibreOffice ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2000+ reviews)

4. Microsoft Word (Best for professional document creation)

Microsoft Word remains one of the most commonly used word processors in many professional settings. With a wide range of formatting, layout, and collaboration options, Word is perfect for creating polished, professional documents.

Its integration with Microsoft 365 is a significant advantage for business users, providing cloud storage and collaboration features. Knowing the right MS Word hacks elevates your experience on the platform.

Microsoft Word best features

Collaborate seamlessly with others in real time using the co-authoring feature

Use the SmartArt and graphic tools to represent your ideas and data visually

Leverage the ‘Track Changes’ feature to edit documents easily, suggest modifications, and provide feedback

Microsoft Word limitations

Subscription required for full access

Microsoft Word pricing

Microsoft 365 Personal: $6. 99 per month

For 1 PC or Mac: $159. 99 one-time purchase

Microsoft Word ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

5. Typora (Best for syntax highlighting and content-heavy projects)

via Typora

Typora is a minimalist Markdown editor perfect for anyone working on content-heavy projects. It provides a distraction-free environment for writing or coding projects.

Typora’s sleek interface and highlighting syntax make it ideal for writers and developers.

Typora best features

Automatically see the outline structure of your documents in the Outline panel and jump to any section of your documents with one click

Autocomplete pair of brackets and quotes like a code editor

Use the Focus mode to focus only on the current line by blurring the others

Typora limitations

Switching between different writing and reading modes can be challenging

Typora pricing

$14. 99 one-time purchase

Typora ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: N/A

6. Abiword (Best for lightweight document editing)

via Abiword

Boasting a lightweight word processor, AbiWord is a simple and basic document editing software without any frills. It’s an ideal alternative for users who don’t need advanced features and prefer a straightforward approach to document creation.

While it doesn’t support collaboration, it’s quick and easy to use on older or lower-powered devices.

Abiword best features

Protect documents with passwords and digital signatures

Extend its functionality by adding plugins, which allow you to use extras like grammar checkers, translation tools, and equation editors

Export directly to web-based formats, like HTML, letting you publish documents online quickly and easily

Abiword limitations

Limited to basic document editing

Outdated interface with fewer customization options

Abiword pricing

Free

Abiword ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Notepad (The best small-and-fast app to create and edit text)

via Google Play

Notepad has been around forever, and for a good reason—it’s a simple and efficient tool for basic text editing. It’s ideal for quick notes and checklists on the go.

Notepad best features

Create and edit unlimited text notes on a simple interface

Share notes with other apps like Gmail

Backup your notes and access them across accounts and devices

Notepad limitations

Lacks real-time collaboration tools

No formatting or document structuring features

Notepad pricing

Free

Notepad ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. FocusWriter (Best for distraction-free writing)

via FocusWriter

FocusWriter is another free and open-source word processor known for its beautiful writing environment.

It is ideal if you need to focus on writing without distractions. With its fullscreen mode and customizable backgrounds, FocusWriter helps you get into a productive flow. I especially appreciate its customizable themes, which can set a relaxing writing environment.

FocusWriter best features

Personalize the background, fonts, and colors, creating an atmosphere that inspires creativity and makes writing more enjoyable

Track your progress with built-in goals and statistics

Set daily word count targets and monitor your writing habits over time

FocusWriter limitations

Lacks key formatting features like bulleted and numbered lists

FocusWriter pricing

Free

FocusWriter ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

9. 1Writer (Best for iOS users and Markdown editing)

via 1Writer

For iOS users, 1Writer is a powerful Markdown editor and a great option for mobile writing. Its integration with cloud services like Dropbox and iCloud allows seamless document access across devices.

During testing, I found it useful for jotting down notes on the go or drafting blog posts.

1Writer best features

Write with Markdown support to format your documents effortlessly, adding bold text, headers, lists, and links without complex formatting tools.

Quickly find specific documents using tags, filters, and a robust search function

Reduce eye strain with a dark theme optimized for nighttime use

1Writer limitations

Only available on iOS

1Writer pricing

$4. 99

1Writer ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

10. Sublime Text (Best for code editing)

For developers, Sublime Text is an impressive code editor that doubles as a simple text editor. It’s highly customizable, supports various programming languages, and is known for its speed and efficiency.

I used Sublime to edit plain text and found it quite a responsive editor.

Sublime Text best features

Open multiple views of your text side-by-side, ideal for editing prose with complex references

Access and synchronize your work seamlessly across different devices and operating systems

Access frequently used commands and functions instantly, without navigating menus, to maintain focus

Sublime Text limitations

Multiple open documents can become painful to navigate

Lacks an easy way to install plugins and extensions

Sublime Text pricing

$99 one-time purchase (option to upgrade after three years)

Sublime Text ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Choosing the Right WordPad Alternative

With so many alternatives to WordPad, it’s easier than ever to find a tool that fits your needs, whether you’re looking for a minimalist writing space, collaborative editing capabilities, or extensive formatting options.

Each tool serves a unique purpose, but when it comes to balancing document collaboration and powerful organization, ClickUp stands above the rest.

ClickUp isn’t just a document editor; it’s a complete productivity platform designed to simplify workflows and improve team efficiency. Unlike simpler editors, ClickUp integrates Docs into a broader project management framework.

This makes the platform a great option for professionals who need more than just words on a page.

Try ClickUp today!