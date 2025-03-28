Topp 10 gratis mallar för instrumentpaneler i Google Sheets

Several aspects of a project need to work in harmony to keep it running smoothly.

But without a unified project dashboard to give you a comprehensive and consolidated overview of your project health and status, you’ll have to sift through lengthy reports and data sheets to derive key insights.

That’s where a Google Sheet dashboard template comes in handy. It saves you the groundwork of setting up the project management dashboard from scratch. Instead, you can plug in your information and get started right away.

Google Sheets dashboards streamline data analysis and reporting by displaying important information through graphs, charts, tables, etc.

In this article, we review the best Google Sheets dashboard templates and provide alternatives that will further enhance your team’s productivity.

What Makes a Good Google Sheets Dashboard Template?

Google Sheets dashboard templates help you organize and visualize data using elements like pie charts and graphs, making it easy to interpret key metrics at a glance.

For instance, an event marketing timeline template can help you manage all campaigns neatly from a single space. You can even pull data from spreadsheets and third-party sources like Google Analytics, Salesforce, Github, etc. , to create graphs, tables, and charts.

The best part is that these customizable dashboard templates are used for various use cases to communicate project health and progress to key stakeholders.

A Google Sheets dashboard template should provide the following:

Clarity: The template should present data clearly using charts, graphs, tables, and other visual elements and highlight important information without clutter

Customization: Users should be able to modify the Users should be able to modify the Google Sheets dashboard to fit their specific needs, including adjusting layouts, colors, and data sources

Interactivity: Features like drop-down menus or sliders enhance user engagement, allowing for dynamic data exploration

Automation: The ability to automatically update data ensures that users always have the latest information

Ease of use: A simple interface with intuitive navigation helps all teams within your organization manage and analyze data efficiently

Read More: 10 Google Sheets Hacks That Will Make Your Job Easier

Free Google Sheets Dashboard Templates

While Google Sheets has several dashboard templates, we’ve curated a list of five free Google Sheets templates available on the internet.

1. Website Traffic Report Template For Google Sheets by Coefficient

via Coefficient

The Website Traffic Report Template for Google Sheets by Coefficient connects with your Google Analytics account and automatically pulls in data, providing a comprehensive overview of your website’s performance.

You can analyze audience behavior, examine traffic acquisition channels, identify your most popular pages, and more—all in one place.

The template also summarizes essential Google Analytics metrics, helping you set targets and make data-driven decisions.

This Google Sheets dashboard template is a valuable tool for your website analysis because it:

Provides real-time visualization of website performance, consolidating data for easy access

Enables in-depth analysis of traffic sources and user engagement metrics

Simplifies reporting with automated data extraction, saving time and reducing errors

2. Attrition Analysis Spreadsheet Dashboard Template by Template. net

Employee retention strategies aren’t just about keeping people around; they are also about keeping your employees happy. 😁

The Attrition Analysis Google Sheet Dashboard Template by Template.net allows you to visualize and track attrition trends effortlessly.

With an analytics dashboard like this, decision-makers can gain insights into talent placement in every department within the organization.

HR teams can use this Google Sheet dashboard template to visualize employee turnover trends and identify key factors affecting attrition, laying the foundation for creating talent acquisition and retention strategies.

3. Multiple Project Dashboard Template by Template. net

As a project manager, you are responsible for the success of multiple projects.

The Multiple Project Dashboard Template by Template.net is an easy-to-use project timeline template that lets you track all your projects in one place.

When you enter project data into the sheet, it provides detailed insights into all the aspects of your project, from risk assessment to budgeting. With issue tracking, monitoring, and resource allocation capabilities, this template aids holistic project management and strategic decision-making.

Google Sheets project management templates can be tailored to suit organizational needs and get a unified overview of metrics, dependencies, tasks, and project milestones.

4. FTE Calculation Dashboard Template by Template. net

Companies measure full-time equivalent (FTE) to evaluate hiring capacities and current payroll within a specified time frame. Based on their work hours, part-time workers are counted as a fraction of full-time employees.

The FTE Calculation Dashboard Template by Template.net aids optimal resource utilization by mapping FTEs with resource requirements in projects. By analyzing historical data and making projections for the future, it helps HR teams plan for future staffing needs.

5. User Engagement Dashboard Template by Template. net

The User Engagement Dashboard template by Template.net provides a comprehensive overview of customer interaction data over specific time periods, helping you create user engagement strategies.

Use this analytics dashboard template to monitor user activity, retention rates, and engagement trends. It provides a visual representation of data for quick insights and allows you to track multiple engagement metrics.

Limitations of Using Google Sheets for Dashboards

Using Google Sheets templates for dashboards seems a good choice if you’re familiar with the tool.

But it does come with its share of limitations, such as:

Manual data entry: Google Sheets dashboard templates with unique data sheet formats require manual data entry

Poor scalability: If your data grows by the second, Google Sheets might lag, especially for larger organizations working on vast amounts of data

Encryption limitations: With limited data security features, sharing sensitive data with multiple collaborators can lead to data corruption and breaches

Customization challenges: Some templates are difficult to customize when you don’t understand how formulas and functions work within a template, and making adjustments can cause unexpected errors

Alternative Google Sheets Dashboard Templates

While Google Sheets dashboard templates are easy to use, they lack advanced collaboration and customization features.

For advanced reporting features, you need dashboard software that helps track project status, collaborate with your team, communicate expectations to team members, and derive detailed insights for stakeholders—all in real time.

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity and project management platform where you can easily create a custom dashboard for sales overviews for instance. And that’s just one. From marketing campaigns and sprint planning to CRM pipeline reports, the use cases are endless. ⚡️

It has a library of pre-designed and customizable dashboard templates that integrate with the tools in your tech stack for automatic data transfer, reducing manual effort and time.

1. ClickUp Project Management Dashboard Template

Download This Template Track tasks, deadlines, and milestones in real time and keep projects running smoothly with ClickUp’s Project Management Dashboard Template

The Project Management Dashboard Template by ClickUp simplifies project management by providing a designated and pre-built space to visualize your work through neatly organized folders and sub-folders for each project phase.

With this template, you can:

Sync with stakeholders : With real-time collaboration features, send everyone in your team timely updates on project status

Manage tasks : Track tasks and categorize and prioritize them using six custom statuses, color-coded tags, priority labels, etc.

Set and track goals: Set : Set SMART goals for your team, assign deadlines, monitor progress, map dependencies, and set reminders to tackle goals effectively

View your work in multiple ways, from lists and Kanban boards to Gantt charts and more with ClickUp Views

This project management dashboard lets you view the entire project pipeline in a centralized location. Consider it your all-in-one solution for planning projects efficiently and avoiding failure.

💡Pro Tip: Use ClickUp Docs to create project roadmaps, wikis, knowledge bases, and more. Work with your team in real time and turn ideas into actionable tasks to connect docs with your workflows.

2. ClickUp Marketing Report Template

Download This Template Streamline the presentation of key marketing metrics and campaign performance with ClickUp’s Marketing Reporting Template

Marketers use ClickUp’s Marketing Report Template to track KPIs, campaign performance metrics, website analytics, and conversion metrics and ensure alignment between strategy and execution.

Here’s how marketing teams use this template:

Track progress: Create tasks with custom statuses to track the progress of each marketing activity

Analysis and presentation of metrics: Gather all your campaign metrics to identify high-leverage opportunities for growth with this marketing dashboard template

Project management: Assign tasks to team members, designate timelines, set reminders for due dates, and add priority levels and dependencies for every campaign

3. ClickUp Analytics Report Template

Download This Template Turn raw data into decisions like a pro with ClickUp’s Analytics Report Template

Managing and understanding analytics can sometimes feel like solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded. The Analytics Report Template by ClickUp simplifies the process and helps you shine a light on your data.

With this template, you can:

Visualize complex data: Transform complex data sets into sleek graphs and charts that narrate a story at a glance

Track KPIs: Monitor the metrics that matter most to make smarter business decisions including cost per acquisition, click-through rate, session types, etc.

Spot trends and patterns: Uncover insights from your data that lead to actionable strategies and growth opportunities

ClickUp Dashboards help you understand complex data sets easily through charts, graphs, diagrams, and other visualization tools.

Get a high-level overview of your entire workflow with ClickUp Dashboards

Depending on your goals, you can customize it to visualize the performance of marketing initiatives, track sales data with custom calculations, monitor key customer engagement trends across segments, and get sprint insights for agile projects.

💡Pro Tip: New to creating dashboards? Use these dashboard examples to build one for your project and communicate key insights quickly and clearly.

4. ClickUp Digital Marketing Report Template

Download This Template Say goodbye to chaos and hello to clarity with ClickUp’s Digital Marketing Report Template

ClickUp’s Digital Marketing Report Template makes campaign tracking as easy as pie—no baking skills required. 🍰

This marketing analytics template is designed to help you monitor and analyze your marketing strategies and efforts, ensuring you never lose track of your goals.

Here’s how it simplifies the process:

Centralized data hub: Visualize performance across various channels with real-time updates on important key performance indicators

Customizable views: Tailor your marketing dashboard to fit your workflow via List, Board, or Calendar views

Real-time collaboration: Share insights and updates with your team and the leadership, take feedback, and course-correct strategies

💡Pro Tip: ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, helps create detailed surveys for market research and customer sentiment analysis. The AI writing tool can summarize documents, research findings, and lengthy email threads to give concrete data points for accurate reporting.

Edit notes with AI, explain or simplify complex ideas, summarize, and more with ClickUp Brain

5. ClickUp IT Roadmap Template

Download This Template Ensure alignment between IT plans and organizational objectives with ClickUp’s IT Roadmap Template

For project managers, navigating the world of IT projects can feel like steering a ship through stormy seas.

ClickUp’s IT Roadmap Template is your trustworthy compass, guiding you toward strategic success.

With this template, you can:

Chart your course: Outline your long-term IT initiatives, from cloud migrations to security upgrades, ensuring every project aligns with your organization’s goals

Visualize progress: Use custom views like ‘Project Lobby’ and ‘Team Bandwidth’ to monitor your projects’ progress

Stay on schedule: Set trackable goals, deadlines, and milestones to keep your projects on track

Automate tasks: Use : Use ClickUp Automations to create rule-based triggers for routine activities, such as sending notifications when a task status changes and reminders for creating progress reports

Automate routine tasks easily using prebuilt automation or customize them to your needs

💡Pro Tip: Create a task dashboard to get a 360-degree view of the task progress across the development, testing, and integration phases. Use it to map dependencies, identify delays, and ensure projects run smoothly and on time.

Make Reporting Effortless and Insightful With ClickUp

Google Sheets dashboard templates enable reporting and data-driven decision-making in a few simple steps. However, finding a Google Sheets template to suit all your needs and preferences is difficult, and customizing these templates is even more so.

With a vast template gallery of ready-to-use, free, and fully customizable dashboard templates in ClickUp, you can elevate business reporting and analytics.

In addition to creating a dynamic dashboard with a unified overview of the most important metrics, you can use ClickUp Docs to collaborate with your team to create reports and ask ClickUp Brain to automate report writing.

With customizable views, you can see tasks with due dates, assignees, dependencies, and priority on a calendar or a Kanban board for greater visibility into progress. Whether you’re looking to manage projects, track marketing campaigns, or measure key marketing metrics, ClickUp will help you succeed.

To get started, sign up on ClickUp for free today.